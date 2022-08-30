News
Omar Kelly: Tyreek Hill’s work ethic, commitment to maximizing his talents leaving an impression on Dolphins
There’s a point in everyone’s life when their tank gets a fill up. I’m referring to the fuel that provides the inspiration for achievement, innovation and success, the situation or experience that creates that “why” moment.
For Tyreek Hill, the perennial All-Pro receiver who the Miami Dolphins traded a treasure chest of draft picks for, and gave what was at that time the largest contract ever given to a receiver, that moment came during his senior year of high school. But it wasn’t from one of the many touchdowns or track records he scored or set at Coffee High School in Douglas Georgia.
It’s the fact that the six-time Pro Bowler, who has averaged an eye-opening 11.1 touchdowns a year in his six NFL seasons, successfully hid from his friends and classmates that he lived in a home without electricity or running water for an entire year.
“My grandparents did everything they could for me. We had a home, but we didn’t have money to pay the lights and [bills],” Hill said. “I’d have to go to my aunts, uncles and friend’s houses to take showers. Nobody knew my whole senior year.
“I’d hear my mom and grandparents crying and told myself, ‘I’m going to take football serious. I’m going to do everything I can to provide for them,’ ” Hill continued. “I remember telling myself ‘we’ll never ever live like that ever again.’ I told myself, ‘I’ll never let anyone outwork me. I’d never let anyone tell me I can’t do something.’ From there it just took off.”
The journey from Garden City Community College to the NFL wasn’t a smooth one. It was filled with personal struggles, like being dismissed from Oklahoma State because of a domestic violence charge he pleaded guilty to, and life lessons that continue to spark personal growth. But the one constant was Hill’s work ethic, and commitment to maximizing his talents.
His competitive drive is the one aspect about Hill that has surprised his new coaches and teammates the most.
Fellow receiver Jaylen Waddle has taken note of Hill’s approach to the game, and intends to adapt it.
“I think I have a pretty good approach to the game, but his approach, every day.” Waddle said, emphasizing how hard Hill works. “He takes every day as a new challenge. He’s really a real-deal technician when we’re in meetings. He’s a true professional.”
Coach Mike McDaniel actually teases Hill whenever he isn’t clocked as the fastest player in practice each day.
“I make a huge deal with the team. I build it up like, ‘Tyreek, congratulations, man. You’ve been working so hard. You got third. Like, we’re all so happy for you.’ ” McDaniel said, referring to the trackers every player wears at practice, which monitors their daily activity and speed. “I did it enough where it pushed him to [work harder]. Tyreek entered into the 23s (miles per hour) which you don’t really see that often at practice, and all this speed talk is just making him go faster.”
You’d think a talent who is on a Hall of Fame track, one where he’d merely have to come close to duplicating what he’s done the first six seasons of his career to enter football’s most elite group, wouldn’t be that driven in practice.
But according to Hill, it’s his competitive nature, that promise he made to his 17-year-old self, that motivates him to push himself harder.
That’s why Hill can routinely be seen calling out Xavien Howard, the Dolphins’ top cornerback, to come defend him during 1-on-1 drills, and why he’s been actively seeking out opportunities to block outside linebacker Melvin Ingram, who is respected as one of the team’s top run-stuffers.
Hill and Ingram’s size disparity indicates that the receiver is no match for the three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher, but you’d never tell based on how committed Hill has been to getting that work in.
“I take that [expletive] personal, the same way I take being the best at what I do personal,” said Hill, who has averaged 5.2 receptions per game and 72.9 receiving yards per contest throughout his career. “I have some pride in this game. That’s why I come out here every day to challenge myself to be the fastest. I have to go against the best player I can go against.”
That’s because every challenge, every rep provides Hill an opportunity to distance himself from his difficult childhood, and he welcomes being challenged.
That’s why McDaniel often uses Hill as an example, making his errors a coaching point.
“Ten times out of 10, ever since we started with him here, whenever I do that, the next day in the team meeting, I get to show him correcting the mistake,” McDaniel said. “He’s the guy that I can be hard on [regarding] his route depths. And he’s the guy I can be hard on blocking. And every single time he puts it on tape that he not only heard the coaching point, but it was important enough to fix it immediately.”
That type of attitude and drive is part of the reason the Dolphins are confident the five-year, $140.6 million deal Miami gave him was money well spent and will pay off down the line.
“At this point in my career, the only thing I’m really thinking about is just winning games and doing whatever I can for this team,” Hill said. “When that day comes for me to get into the Hall of Fame, I’ll be thankful. I’ll be grateful for just being listed or even being considered to be in those categories …
“But for right now, I’m just focusing on what I can control and that’s my career, and that’s me going out there and balling.”
Omar Kelly is a former Dolphins columnist for the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Colorado Jewish leaders slam Nader Hashemi’s remarks on Salman Rushdie stabbing
Colorado Jewish community leaders are calling on the University of Denver to denounce a professor’s comments that the Mossad – Israel’s national intelligence agency – may have been behind the stabbing author Salman Rushdie earlier this month.
Associate Professor Nader Hashemi, director of DU’s Center for Middle East Studies, made the comments Aug. 20 during a 30-minute interview with “The Iran Podcast.”
Hashemi told the Denver Post that he has been receiving hate mail and threatening phone calls from “hawkish Israel supporters” since appearing on the podcast, and that he felt DU’s response to his remarks was right. against academic freedom.
In the podcast interview, Hashemi wondered if the timing of the attack on Rushdie – whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from the Iranian leader in the late 1980s – suggests he was meant to derail current US talks with Iran over a resumption of the nations’ 2015 nuclear deal.
He speculated that Iranian hardliners may have been behind the stabbing, picking Rushdie as an “easy target” after the United States announced this month that a Iranian agent had been indicted in a plot to assassinate former national security adviser John Bolton in alleged retaliation for a 2020 US airstrike that killed Iran’s most powerful general.
Or, Hashemi theorized, the stabbed suspect – Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey – could have been in communication with someone online claiming to be a supporter of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who ” pushed him to attack Salman Rushdie”. .”
This person speaking to Matar could have been a Mossad agent, Hashemi added, because “Israel has taken a very strong stance against reviving the Iran nuclear deal.”
“I think it’s a possible interpretation and scenario that could explain the timing of this, right now, during these sensitive political discussions related to Iran’s nuclear program,” Hashemi said on the podcast.
On Thursday, members of six Colorado Jewish organizations, including Scott Levin of the Mountain States Anti-Defamation League, released a statement calling on DU to “condemn Professor Hashemi’s statement, which is prejudicial rhetoric disguised as legitimate opinion, and totally unfounded in fact”. .”
Community leaders said they were appalled and angered by Hashemi’s theory, which they say puts Jewish students at risk.
“Hashemi’s perverse assumption is yet another example in a long history of wrongfully blaming and scapegoating Jews for intervening in international affairs in manipulative and violent ways for nefarious gains,” said the group, which also included members of Hillel of Colorado, JEWISHcolorado, the Jewish Community Relations Council, Rocky Mountain Rabbis and Cantors and Mountain States American Jewish Committee.
The university released a statement ahead of Thursday’s press release from the local Jewish community.
“Professor Hashemi spoke as an individual faculty member and does not speak on behalf of the university,” UD officials said in their statement. “While we wholeheartedly respect academic freedom and freedom of expression, his comments do not reflect the views of the university, and we are not aware of any facts that support that view. The safety of each speaker and of every student on our campus, and on all campuses, is essential to our society. We condemn the stabbing of Salman Rushdie. And it goes without saying that we remain committed to ensuring that the experience of our students , Jewish teachers and staff is safe, supportive, respectful and welcoming.
In a phone interview, Hashemi said he too condemned the “heinous” attack on Rushdie, author of the 1988 novel “The Satanic Verses”. The book was banned in Iran, where the late Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, in 1989 calling for Rushdie’s death.
“My background is in political theory,” Hashemi said of her speculation on the podcast. “I get paid to theorize.”
Hashemi said he was disappointed with the university’s statement, “which suggests that my presence on campus is a threat to Jewish students.” He also describes the university’s response as an “attempt to silence public debate,” a position that goes against academic freedom.
“This (DU statement) has serious implications for my academic reputation,” Hashemi said. “It is deeply offensive, false and defamatory.”
Rushdie, 75, was stabbed multiple times during the Aug. 12 attack in western New York. He suffered from a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and in an eye that he is likely to lose. Matar was charged with attempted murder.
Iran has denied any involvement in the Rushdie attack.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
NASA cancels moon rocket launch after engine problem
NASA cancels Artemis test flight to the Moon
HISTORY: The Space Launch System (SLS) two-stage rocket and its Orion crew capsule were scheduled to lift off from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, as the first mission of NASA’s Artemis program, the successor to the Apollo program. the countdown was stopped approximately 40 minutes before the targeted launch time. The US space agency cited a problem detected on one of the rocket’s main engines, while filling the rocket’s core fuel tanks with supercooled liquid oxygen and hydrogen propellants. The next possible launch date is Friday, September 2 but this is yet to be confirmed. . The maiden voyage, when it occurs, should allow NASA to determine if the craft is reliable enough to carry astronauts.
Mets look to close the gap for NL’s No. 1 seed as Dodgers arrive at Citi Field for key series
It’s hard to envision a world in which the Mets are playing for a World Series title without first beating the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Dodgers’ persistent greatness has reached the point of almost feeling mundane. Every Dodgers’ regular-season win feels totally expected, just another step on their pre-programmed march toward the postseason. This autumn will bring the franchise’s tenth consecutive postseason appearance. Under manager Dave Roberts, who took over before the 2016 season, the Dodgers have made the same amount of playoff trips as the Padres and Nationals/Expos have as a franchise, and even more than the Mariners and Rockies ever have.
Despite their overwhelming dominance, the Dodgers — who have a 7.5-game lead over the Mets in the National League heading into Monday night’s game in Miami — have every reason to view Buck Showalter’s club as a formidable foe. A three-game sweep by the Mets this week at Citi Field would tighten the race for the NL’s No. 1 seed, which provides a better chance of avoiding the Braves in the NLDS. In looking at this trio of games on paper, a matchup between a recent re-addition to the Dodgers’ rotation and the Mets’ Mr. Reliable may wind up deciding things.
TUESDAY: ANDREW HEANEY VS. TAIJUAN WALKER
Heaney, the southpaw who spent the final portion of last season with the Yankees, was one of the biggest failed trade acquisitions in Brian Cashman’s recent history. This season, though, he has a 1.94 ERA in nine starts.
The Dodgers’ pitching gurus have figured out a way to save Heaney’s fastball. There’s no difference in velocity or spin rate, but from last season to this season the pitch has done a complete 180. In 2021, the league slugged .537 against Heaney’s four-seamer. This year, it’s down to a much more manageable .379. Paired with a slider that the Dodgers instructed him to throw way more often, Heaney has gotten right. The Mets have had their issues with left-handers all season, at least relative to their right-handed colleagues. Against lefty starters, the Mets’ batting average, slugging percentage and OPS take sizable turns in the wrong direction.
Walker did hold the Dodgers to two runs in 5.2 innings last time he faced them. Their lineup that day, though, did not include a then-injured Max Muncy — who has a 1.009 OPS in August — or a rejuvenated Joey Gallo. In his first 16 games as a Dodger, Gallo is toting a .884 OPS, which is 263 points higher than it was with the Yankees.
WEDNESDAY: TYLER ANDERSON VS. JACOB DEGROM
One of these pitchers is Jacob deGrom. The other one is not. Therefore, the team with deGrom has the advantage in this game.
Last time out, deGrom logged 87 pitches in six easy innings against the Rockies. With five days of rest between his last start and this one against the Dodgers, plus the fact that Buck Showalter let deGrom pitch into the seventh inning and throw 95 pitches against the Braves on Aug. 18, this could be the day that deGrom goes a full seven. Nobody will come right out and say it, but this game means a lot more for deGrom and the team than a start against the Rockies. If his last performance against the Braves — the other team in direct competition with the Mets — is any indication, this could be the night that they treat deGrom as if he never got injured.
While Anderson, like Heaney, is a left-hander enjoying a great season, the odds of him outpitching a fiercely motivated deGrom seem quite low. A couple of Mets also see the ball very well out of Anderson’s hand. Brandon Nimmo is 3-for-8 with a homer and Eduardo Escobar, who shared the NL West with Anderson for years, has a .308 career average against him.
THURSDAY: DUSTIN MAY VS. CHRIS BASSITT
All signs point to this being the decisive game between these two juggernauts.
May will be making just his third start of the year and first against a good team. His first two outings since coming back from Tommy John surgery were marvelous, but they were also both against the Marlins. Sparring with the Mets at Citi Field will be a much tougher challenge.
Against a lineup as talented and experienced as the Dodgers, a savvy pitcher like Bassitt is exactly what the Mets need. The Dodgers are completely pummeling everyone’s fastballs this year, entering play on Monday with 85.4 runs above average against heaters this season, per FanGraphs. That is nearly 20 more runs than the second-place Braves and also probably music to Bassitt’s ears.
Bassitt keeps a fastball as his fourth-most used pitch, and he has shown tremendous ability to use all six of his offerings effectively, especially the slider and curveball that can each vary dramatically in velocity. Perhaps no National League chef has better ingredients for keeping a team off-balance than Bassitt. His teammates have been able to count on him all season, and with a 2.75 home ERA compared to 4.12 on the road, Citi Field is a perfect arena for Bassitt to try and slay the mighty Dodgers.
Al Yankovic’s story with Daniel Radcliffe – TechCrunch
Al Yankovic, the 62-year-old parody artist known as Weird Al, is getting his own equally bizarre biopic this fall. The trailer for ‘WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story’ gives a first look at the film, exploring the wacky world of Weird Al, his hilarious covers and his Polka obsession.
“WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story” will premiere on The Roku Channel on November 4. The movie will arguably be Roku’s biggest original film, starring well-known stars like Daniel Radcliffe playing Weird Al, Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, and Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey.
“WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story” will be an ambitious move for the streamer. The Roku Channel is eager to expand its slate of original programming, and Al Yankovic’s upcoming biopic will likely be a hit for the free streaming service. Weird Al is a successful musician, having sold over 12 million albums and won five Grammy Awards.
Looking at Roku’s growth, the streaming service needs to pick up the pace if it wants to compete with its rivals. The company reported weaker-than-expected platform revenue growth in the second quarter of 2022.
Investing in more original content is definitely the best bet for The Roku Channel. Fifty-five percent of consumers seek out original and unique titles, according to Fandom’s “2022 State of Streaming” report.
Send us your 2022 booya information!
It’s hard to believe that it’s almost that time again, but as summer ends, booya time begins.
Does your organization host an event centering around this thick, rich stew, cooked over an open flame? If so, send your information, including time, date, place, offerings and prices, to [email protected] and we’ll list it in the Pioneer Press.
- Here’s a look at our 2021 booya list.
From the archives: Back in 2016, Jess Fleming asked her dad to show her how to make booya.
US ends free at-home coronavirus testing program, citing lack of funding
The federal government is ending its free at-home COVID-19 testing program this week, citing a lack of funding and efforts to preserve supply ahead of an expected rise in cases in the fall, a state official said. White House to CNN.
The White House and the website where people can claim their tests have accused Congress of failing to provide additional funding for the program, which has provided up to 16 free tests per household since the start of the year.
“Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, September 2, because Congress has not provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s testing stockpile,” the COVID.gov website says.
The administration launched the initiative, which shipped rapid tests to Americans through the United States Postal Service, in January amid a surge of Omicron variant cases and limited test availability.
However, officials have warned for months that without additional congressional funding, the administration would be forced to backtrack on its COVID-19 response efforts.
“We warned that Congressional inaction would force unacceptable compromises and undermine our overall COVID-19 preparedness and response, and the consequences would likely worsen over time,” the White House official said. at CNN. “Unfortunately, due to the limited funding we have to work with, we’ve had to make impossible choices about which tools and programs to invest in, and which ones to scale back, pause or end all together.”
Still, the official said the administration will “quickly resume distribution of free tests through COVIDTests.gov” if and when Congress allocates additional funds, but “until then, we believe that reserving the remaining tests for distribution later this year is the best solution”.
