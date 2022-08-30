News
Orioles minor league report: 2022 draft picks making their presence felt early with new affiliates
For about two weeks, Carter Young was a regular college student. He was on campus at LSU, preparing to play for the Tigers after transferring this offseason from Vanderbilt. But in the back of his mind remained the Orioles, the team that selected Young in the 17th round of the MLB draft.
And about an hour before the deadline to sign, Young put pen to paper on a deal that included a $1.325 million signing bonus — one that equates closer to a second-round selection but was possible because third-rounder Nolan McLean opted not to sign.
Perhaps that bonus played a role. But outwardly, Young credited the developmental system Baltimore has in place, including hitting coordinator Cody Asche, who was working with Young and several other recent draft picks in Low-A Delmarva on Thursday. Young is part of a group finding immediate success in their first taste of professional baseball at a full-season affiliate, and he’s making the most of it.
“The developmental side of the minor leagues and getting guys ready to play Major League Baseball, that’s what the main thing was for me,” Young said. “I mean, we’ve got Cody Asche out here. He does a really good job with the hitters, and just the whole program from what I’ve heard does a really good job.”
In his five games thus far for the Shorebirds, Young has recorded nine hits with three doubles. He’s joined there by first-overall selection Jackson Holliday, his middle infield partner who doubled in a run during his first game with Delmarva. Dylan Beavers, Max Wagner and Jud Fabian — all three of whom were selected on the first day of the draft — are immediately making noise.
As several of Baltimore’s top prospects, such as infielder Gunnar Henderson and left-hander DL Hall, near the majors, there’s a new wave of talent following. That’s always been executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias’ goal — to rapidly renew the farm system with fresh prospects. He called it an “elite talent pipeline.” It’s taking shape in Delmarva as many of the top prospects push for a breakthrough in Norfolk.
“It’s very exciting to get into an organization that’s heading in the right direction with a bunch of really, really talented players,” Holliday said.
Each week, The Baltimore Sun breaks down five of the top performers in the Orioles’ prospect ranks and hands out some superlatives for those who didn’t make that cut.
1. Low-A Delmarva outfielder Jud Fabian
For the first time that Fabian could remember, he was booed. Not even in college, as a star for Florida, had he been heckled in the way he was in left field against the Salem Red Sox — the affiliate for the team he opted against signing for in the draft last year.
“Used that to kind of fuel me for that week,” Fabian said.
Now as a member of the Orioles’ farm system, Fabian has found his footing quickly with the team he hoped to land with from the start. In 10 games since his rise from the Florida Complex League to Delmarva, Fabian is hitting .386 with nine RBIs and nearly as many walks (eight) as strikeouts (nine). In the past week, Fabian’s OPS is 1.249, good enough to earn him a promotion to High-A Aberdeen on Monday.
In college, a batting average that dipped to .239 this spring hasn’t been an issue so far with an affiliate. Fabian said the adjustments he’s working on are related to his approach — ensuring he’s not chasing balls or pitches on the edge.
“It’s hard to throw a strike,” Fabian said. “No matter how high up you go in baseball, it’s difficult to throw strikes. If you help the pitcher out, it’s going to be a lot easier for him. So basically making the pitcher’s job hard on him is what I’ve focused on.”
2. Double-A Bowie outfielder Colton Cowser
A promotion to Triple-A Norfolk, which Cowser earned on Monday, always looked to be in the cards considering how well he performed in Double-A Bowie. Last week alone, Cowser registered 10 hits in six games, with one homer, two doubles and six RBIs — good for a .435 average and a .500 on-base percentage. In his final at-bat with the Baysox this year, he hit a walk-off homer.
Cowser, who was selected fifth overall in the 2021 draft out of Sam Houston State, has risen rapidly this year. He began with High-A Aberdeen before jumping to the Baysox, where he hit .341 in 49 games. Now with outfielder Kyle Stowers in the majors, it’s Cowser’s show in the Tides’ outfield.
3. Double-A Bowie right-hander Justin Armbruester
In what has been a trend this season, Armbruester furthered separated his strikeout-to-walk ratio with eight punchouts compared to two free passes in his 5 2/3 innings for the Baysox. The 2021 12th-round pick out of New Mexico allowed just two hits and one run, which came on a solo homer, in his latest appearance.
Armbruester has gone through an under-the-radar rise. He’s not included in Baseball America’s top-30 rankings, even with a 3.51 ERA in 51 1/3 innings with 53 strikeouts to 10 walks.
4. Double-A Bowie second baseman Connor Norby
As Cowser, the Orioles’ top draft pick from last year, excelled in Bowie, their second-round selection in 2021 followed close behind. Norby slugged his way to a 1.149 OPS last week for the Baysox, hitting three homers as part of his nine hits in six games.
Norby’s .916 OPS in Bowie through 48 games is far better than the .736 mark he posted in Aberdeen, although the IronBirds play in a pitcher-friendly ballpark. Between both levels, Norby has clubbed 20 long balls with 100 hits.
5. Low-A Delmarva right-hander Ryan Long
Long has spent all 67 innings this season with Delmarva, but his performances as a starter or as a long reliever have been steady — he has a 2.82 ERA with a 0.7 homer-per-nine-innings rate. While his walk numbers have ticked up compared to his time in the FCL after he was drafted in the 17th round in 2021, he still has a 2.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
He did better than that this week in four innings out of the bullpen. Long allowed three hits and struck out six batters in four scoreless frames.
Top prospects not featured so far
A major league debut for Henderson could arrive as soon as this week with MLB rosters set to expand by two on Thursday. Henderson, baseball’s top-ranked prospect, has seen his strikeout rate rise to 26.9% with Norfolk compared to 18.3% in Double-A.
But even as Henderson strikes out more frequently, he has proven his ability to hit for average and power, and his left-on-left splits have improved.
Hall has already made his major league debut, throwing 3 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 13 before he was sent back to the minors to work on transitioning to the bullpen. As a reliever with the Tides, Hall has a 5.06 ERA with three runs against him in 5 1/3 innings.
The command issues that have lingered throughout his career have followed him to the bullpen. In his first appearance, Hall struck out four batters but walked three and allowed a run in two innings. He settled to pitch two scoreless innings, striking out four without allowing a hit, before Hall gave up two runs in 1 1/3 innings Saturday.
International acquisition of the week
The adjustment from Low-A to High-A hasn’t been smooth for outfielder Isaac Bellony, who’s hitting .175 in 47 games for Aberdeen. But last week, Bellony showed signs of righting the ship with six hits in 16 at-bats while walking four times.
The best former top-30 prospect of the week
Shortstop Darell Hernaiz ranked as the No. 25 prospect in Baltimore’s pipeline in 2020, but with an influx of draft and trade talent, he has since dropped out. But on the back of his eight-hit week that included four stolen bases, Hernaiz earned a promotion from Aberdeen to Bowie.
Between Low-A and High-A, the infielder has stolen 31 bags in 34 attempts. And this season with Aberdeen, Hernaiz hit .305.
Time to give some shine to …
Infielder Frederick Bencosme had a quiet week, but his season with Delmarva has been anything but. The 19-year-old earned a promotion to Aberdeen last week after hitting .336 with the Shorebirds. In his first nine at-bats for the IronBirds, Bencosme has notched a triple and a single.
Tuesday, 6:10 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
China to hold 20th Communist Party Congress from October 16
The congress usually lasts about a week, during which party members will meet to choose the direction for the next five years. In some context, China passed a constitutional amendment that allowed the president to serve an unlimited number of five-year terms in 2018. That was pretty much Xi consolidating his power on the throne because he could very well be president for life in China. .
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
7 Benefits Of Chia Seeds You Didn’t Know About
Most people are familiar with chia seeds’ fiber content, but did you know that they’re full of other important nutrients as well? Not only do these seeds provide 4 grams of fiber per 1-ounce serving, but they also contain 4 grams of protein and 4 grams of omega-3 fatty acids, which makes them a nutritious addition to your diet. Here are seven benefits of chia seeds that you may not know about!
Also Read: 6 Ways Coffee Can Benefit Your Health
1) Benefits Of Chia Seeds – They Are High In Fiber
If you’re looking for high-fiber food to add to your diet, chia seeds are a great option. Just one ounce (28 grams) of chia seeds contains 11 grams of fiber, which is over 40% of the Daily Value (DV). In fact, they contain as much fiber as an apple and more than what’s found in a whole cup of blackberries.
You can use them as an egg replacement: Chia seeds work wonders when it comes to replicating eggs in vegan recipes. Simply combine 1 tablespoon (6 g) with 3 tablespoons of water or plant-based milk and whisk together until they form a gel.
2) Chia Seeds Can Help Reduce Cholesterol
Do you know what’s in chia seeds that can help reduce cholesterol? It’s the fiber! Just one ounce of chia seeds contains 11 grams of fiber. That’s almost one-third of the recommended daily intake! Plus, fiber can help reduce the absorption of cholesterol into your bloodstream. In addition to fiber, chia seeds are also a good source of omega-3 fatty acids. These healthy fats can also help reduce cholesterol levels.
3) Benefits Of Chia Seeds – They Are Anti-Inflammatory
If you’re struggling with inflammation, whether from an injury or a chronic condition, chia seeds may be able to help. These little seeds are packed with nutrients that can help reduce inflammation throughout the body. Plus, they’re easy to add to your diet. Simply sprinkle them on top of your morning oats or toss them into a smoothie.
4) They Increase Energy Levels
Do you always feel tired? Chia seeds can help. They’re packed with nutrients that can give you a much-needed energy boost. Because they’re rich in fiber, protein, and healthy fats, they can stabilize blood sugar levels and help you avoid those dreaded energy crashes. Plus, they contain antioxidants that protect your cells from damage. So if you’re looking for a natural way to increase your energy levels, try adding some chia seeds to your diet.
5) Benefits Of Chia Seeds – Protects Against Heart Disease
If you’re looking for a way to protect your heart, add some chia seeds to your diet. These little seeds are packed with nutrients that can help reduce your risk of heart disease. For one, they’re high in fiber which can help lower cholesterol levels. They’re also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to reduce inflammation and protect against arrhythmias. Plus, chia seeds can help improve blood pressure and keep blood sugar levels in check.
6) Benefits Of Chia Seeds – Promotes Weight Loss
If you’re looking to lose weight, adding chia seeds to your diet may help. They’re high in fiber, which can keep you feeling full and help promote weight loss. Additionally, they’re a good source of protein, which can also help with weight loss by preventing cravings and boosting metabolism. Plus, they contain omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to promote weight loss.
7) They Enhance Digestion
If you’re struggling with digestion, chia seeds may be able to help. These tiny seeds are packed with fiber, which can help promote regularity and prevent constipation. Plus, they’re a good source of insoluble fiber, which helps add bulk to stool and can also help reduce diarrhea. Additionally, chia seeds are a prebiotic food, meaning they promote the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut.
If you’re looking for a nutritional powerhouse to add to your diet, look no further than chia seeds. These tiny seeds are packed with fiber, protein, antioxidants, and more.
The post 7 Benefits Of Chia Seeds You Didn’t Know About appeared first on MEWS.
News
‘Anything can happen’: Players from the 2005 champion Chicago White Sox offer support to this year’s struggling team
José Contreras has heard the questions about the struggling Chicago White Sox.
“Many people are saying, ‘What’s happening with Chicago?’” Contreras, a star pitcher on the 2005 World Series champion Sox team, said through an interpreter Sunday. “It’s very hard. It’s hard to play baseball.
“It’s really hard to stay healthy the entire year, and people really don’t understand how difficult that can be across a long season. And (first baseman José) Abreu is the only one that’s really been healthy all year. They have to understand (the season) is so long and staying healthy is more difficult than people think.”
Contreras added in English: “But hopefully the rest of September is better. Remember 2005. It was a great moment for Chicago. I don’t know how many games are left (34). Anything can happen the last part of the year.”
Players from the 2005 team were at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday ahead of Monday’s Field of Greens golf outing supporting Chicago White Sox Charities.
They reflected on their stretch run on the way to the organization’s first World Series title since 1917 and offered support to the current group that’s in a major funk.
The Sox wrapped up another disappointing series with Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. They were outscored 20-9 while getting swept in three games.
Injuries have been a factor throughout, and shortstop Tim Anderson, catcher Yasmani Grandal and starting pitcher Michael Kopech are currently on what has been a rotating list of players on the IL. But the Sox also rank 21st in the majors in runs and 28th in fielding percentage.
The Sox, who were off Monday, have lost nine of 11. They’re in third place in the American League Central, five games behind the division-leading Cleveland Guardians, with a 63-65 record.
“It’s a tough game, especially with the expectations that they have — they have a lot more than we did in ‘05 coming into the season,” former Sox third baseman Joe Crede said. “It’s a tough game and I know the guys are fighting out there. The talent is definitely there for them to do a lot of special things.”
Sunday’s loss dropped the Sox to 12-15 in August. It will be their third under-.500 month after going 8-12 in April and 12-15 in June.
In 2005, the Sox had one under-.500 month, going 12-16 in August. They rebounded with a 17-12 September.
“I don’t know if anything necessarily clicked (in September),” former Sox pitcher Jon Garland said. “I think there’s an understanding that in a six-month season, you’re going to have a down, you’re going to have an up. You can look at every team, every year, I don’t care how bad or how good people say they are or how bad people say they aren’t, you’re going to have a good and a bad stretch.
“But I think the relationship that we built with everybody over the course of the season, nobody ever panicked. Nobody was ever like, ‘Oh, we’re losing the ship here.’ No, never happened. There was an understanding that we’re a good ball team and we know how to win and we continued to play hard.”
Garland also pointed to health as a crucial element.
“If you’re not healthy, you can’t do anything,” he said. “And that year, we stayed healthy.”
Garland said the team’s 17-7 April set the tone.
“April helped out tremendously,” he said. “I didn’t realize how many one-run games we had won that year (35-19) and just the way we started off, some of the games we won. Nobody was talking about it, nobody was like, ‘Oh, we’ve got a really good team here, we’re winning these games.’
“We just kept coming to the field and playing ball and it just built. It kept building and building. And it showed on the field.”
Asked why he thinks the 2022 Sox haven’t had a sustained stretch of success — their longest winning streak is six from May 2-8 — Garland said streaking isn’t that easy.
“There’s good teams out there,” he said. “There’s good players. You’re in the big leagues for a reason. It’s not easy. It’s not easy to go out and make those runs. Things need to go your way in games. Maybe something bad needs to happen, an error on the other side, and it rolls for you.
“It’s a tough game, it’s a long season and you can’t get too caught up in that. If you get caught up in, ‘We need to win five straight, six straight, 10 straight, we need to jump back in this,’ if you’re chasing (that), you’re not going to get it.”
Contreras offered keys, through an interpreter, for the final month-plus.
“The best thing they can do is maintain chemistry, stick together,” he said. ”That’s the best way they can get through August and September despite a difficult season.”
()
News
Could the first undone murder find a new home? The showrunner says…
East First murder really dead in the ground? Showrunner Felicia D. Henderson is not so sure.
In an exclusive chat with E! News celebrating her show’s TV Scoop Awards win, the TV producer revealed she’s optimistic about a second season for First murder, although the show was canceled by Netflix earlier this month. (For the full list of winners, click here.)
“I never say never,” Henderson teased. “Netflix might look at all of this and say, ‘Whoa, let’s give it another shot. This is exciting.’ Or they might say, “You know what, it’s not for us, but the fans want it. So let’s drop the show and let them find a home.”
Although this is what Henderson hope arrives for the supernatural teen drama, she admitted it was a long shot, “but a long shot doesn’t mean an impossible shot.”
For now, she is focusing on two projects for Peacock, one that seems perfect for First murder Fans.
Entertainment
News
Luke Getsy won’t call the preseason finale a turning point for the Chicago Bears offense. But it’s ‘a step in the right direction.’
Two days after the Chicago Bears first-team offense put together three first-half touchdown drives against the Cleveland Browns, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy cautioned against knee-jerk reactions — good or bad — to preseason play.
It’s not that Getsy wasn’t pleased with the play of quarterback Justin Fields, who completed 14 of 16 passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns with no sacks or interceptions in the 21-20 Bears victory. And it’s unlikely he wanted to tamp down the current of joy running through the Bears fan base at seeing a competent offensive performance — preseason or not.
Getsy simply viewed the outing as less of a “turning point,” as Fields suggested Saturday, and more of a steppingstone to the real thing — when the Bears will face defenses playing their best pass rushers and defensive backs and throwing all they have on the field. The Browns played without defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney and cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II on Saturday.
“We’re in this phase of getting better and developing who we want to become,” Getsy said. “Are we on track? I don’t know. But I feel good about where we’re at. I think the guys believe in what we’re doing and what we’re communicating, the type of philosophy that we have and the type of ball we want to play.
“So, I don’t know, ‘turning point’ seems like a pretty dramatic word, but I feel like we’re grinding through this process the right way.”
Getsy played the realist throughout his 13-minute media session at Halas Hall on Monday, a day off from practice before the Bears resume Tuesday evening after the 53-man roster deadline.
He used the word “process” 14 times in describing the improvement Fields has made since they first teamed up at the beginning of the offseason program and still needs to make before the Sept. 11 opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. The emphasis was that the Bears offense and Fields are far from a finished product, even two weeks and eight practices from the regular season.
That measured approach extended to Getsy’s assessment of the progress Fields has made with his mechanics, footwork and pocket presence over the last few months under the new staff and how it showed up in Saturday’s game.
“It’s obviously tremendously improved but nowhere near where it needs to be,” Getsy said. “He’s got a long way to go there. But he’s working his tail off.
“He reaped the reward of listening to his feet, and the timing and rhythm was good most of the night. We’ve talked a lot about pocket presence. That’s something that a young quarterback has to grow through. I thought that showed up and he did a nice job with that.”
Getsy pointed to a third-and-8 play in the second quarter. Under pressure from Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, Fields circled away toward the left sideline and hit Dante Pettis for an 11-yard gain.
“He knew time was up and he made the most of that play too,” Getsy said.
Other sources of Getsy’s optimism included the offense’s ability to bounce back from a holding penalty on the first touchdown drive, which he said “was cool to see.” Getsy also said he has enjoyed watching Fields’ leadership grow over the last few months.
“When you’re able to go out in three preseason games and show these guys you’re ready to command the huddle, call the plays cleanly, go out and execute at a high level, all that stuff just gives people confidence,” Getsy said. “My favorite part about being a huddle team is that the quarterback gets to look 10 other people in the eyes and they get to feel what they feel from him, and there’s zero hesitation in him so that’s good.”
Getsy’s realism doesn’t diminish the gains in confidence the players feel they made as the first-team offense went from one field goal in four drives in their first two preseason games to surging to a 21-0 lead against the Browns.
Wide receiver Darnell Mooney said the players believe Saturday was “just a glimpse of our identity of how we want to play.” And there’s excitement in knowing they have much more in the playbook to unveil as the season rolls on.
“We’ve run some of the same plays every down (in preseason games),” Mooney said. “Just a lot of play action and then maybe one or two shots down the field. But we’re really running the same plays. Nothing really crazy. Just our basic, simple plays. So we’ve got a lot of things cooking.”
Getsy might say they’re still in the preheating phase, but they’re one step closer to the meal.
“There’s a ton of improvement that we have to (make) if we’re going to play better talent, play more looks — all the movement you’re going to get,” Getsy said. “But a step in the right direction.”
()
News
Chicago has a street racing ordinance. But CPD says takeovers will continue ‘as long as there are no consequences’ – NBC Chicago
From Streeterville to the West Loop and more, Chicago neighborhoods this summer have witnessed multiple incidents of illegal street racing, drifting and “stunting,” with police and residents describing them as disruptive and dangerous.
“It wakes up my husband and I, and you see masses of people, cars everywhere,” one resident said of the street racing takeovers that took place in the West Loop over the weekend.
In a recent incident early Sunday morning – which police have not definitively identified as a street race – resulted in a pedestrian being struck and killed as he crossed the street near the airport in Midway. Police say two red Corvettes were traveling at “high speed” in the 6400 block of South Cicero when one slammed into the other.
The victim, Shawman Mereis, 40, who was visiting Chicago for the weekend, was fatally shot in the crosswalk. Both cars fled after the crash, police said.
Last month, the Chicago City Council passed an ordinance that attempts to crack down on illegal street racing across the city. But police say while the order is a good first step, it hasn’t — and won’t — prevent takeovers from happening because the consequences just aren’t strong enough.
“Drag racing, street racing is nothing new in this city,” the Chicago Police Superintendent said. David Brown said Monday at a press conference. “It’s just really come to a head, with people getting more and more violent towards cops. What we’re all concerned about isn’t just drag racers, but hurting someone by losing the control of a car, and some innocent bystanders or bystanders get hit by these cars driving at very high speeds.”
“I think what the board has started to do in terms of looking at orders that can hold these people more accountable, primarily taking their cars,” Brown continued. “We need to do more of this.”
The department’s news conference came after a series of weekend street racing incidents were reported across Chicago, resulting in at least nine arrests and seven car seizures, police said. Although the ordinance allows fines and towed vehicles, Brown would like to see more.
“As long as there are no consequences, this behavior will continue,” Brown said.
Here’s a breakdown of what the city’s street racing ordinance says and what Chicago police say they’re doing to try and combat the events.
What the Chicago Street Racing Ordinance Says
On July 20, 2022, the City Council passed an ordinance intended to crack down on illegal drag racing and drifting in Chicago with consequences involving towing, citations, and fines.
According to the ordinance, anyone who participates in illegal street racing or drifting on a Chicago street, highway or public thoroughfare could be fined $5,000 to $10,000.
And, the owner of the vehicle – even if not the person racing – could be subject to a $500 penalty, in addition to towing and storage charges. The vehicle used would then be seized and confiscated.
Preliminary reports of at least three street racing incidents over the weekend have resulted in just one confiscated car, one citation and one arrest, although those numbers were updated later Monday morning.
“We will use all possible resources to identify the people and the car and then hold them accountable at a later date,” Brown said. “So that number of seized cars will increase.”
What the police say they are doing to fight street racing
According to the police, a caravan task force is in place, consisting of using large trucks to block certain streets and intersections, and monitoring social media posts from those involved who brag about the events.
“Part of our street drag racing strategy is capturing what happened on social media,” Brown said. “So one of the things these groups do is they promote their drag races on social media, but that’s evidence for us to tow their car at a later date. So, for those who want to sensationalize drag racing, thank you because we want to recharge you and tow your car.”
But Brown says that’s not enough to deter people from hosting the events in the first place. “It’s a complex issue. We’re not going to win this battle overnight,” he continued.
The change must ultimately come in the form of the number of seized cars, according to the Chicago Police Department.
“If your car gets towed and you have to pay $10,000 to get it out, that’s what’s going to stop it next week and next week,” Brown said. “So no more towed cars.”
As for the amount of the fine, “I’m not opposed to it going from $10,000 to $20,000,” Brown continued. “Not many people can afford to get this from the pound. Let’s keep going until these morons get the message.”
The police are not the only ones hoping that the events will end.
“I am absolutely disgusted and upset,” said Armando Chacon, president of the West Central Association and a resident of West Loop, whose neighborhood has witnessed several recent incidents of street racing.
“One thing is to do this in an industrial park, but another is to come to our neighborhood, to the heart of the neighborhood. To do that is absolutely ridiculous.” “I don’t want us to wait for someone to get hurt. We have to act now,” Chacon said.
NBC Chicago
Orioles minor league report: 2022 draft picks making their presence felt early with new affiliates
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
China to hold 20th Communist Party Congress from October 16
7 Benefits Of Chia Seeds You Didn’t Know About
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
‘Anything can happen’: Players from the 2005 champion Chicago White Sox offer support to this year’s struggling team
Could the first undone murder find a new home? The showrunner says…
Luke Getsy won’t call the preseason finale a turning point for the Chicago Bears offense. But it’s ‘a step in the right direction.’
Homemade Tip on How to Clean Your Aluminum Awnings
Chicago has a street racing ordinance. But CPD says takeovers will continue ‘as long as there are no consequences’ – NBC Chicago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
Finance7 days ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs