Pizza John’s recalled due to lack of federal inspection
More than 150,000 pounds of pepperoni pizza products are being recalled after officials say they had not been federally inspected.
Pizza John’s has issued a recall of two different frozen pepperoni pizza products that are intended to be baked at home, according to an advisory issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) .
This includes his 12-inch Pizza John’s Bake At Home pepperoni pizza in 33.25 oz clear plastic wrappers with UPC code 9589334921 and his 16-inch Pizza John’s Bake At Home pepperoni pizza in 57 oz. transparent plastic packaging with UPC code 9589334921.
Pizza John’s is not a federally inspected establishment and its products do not bear the USDA inspection mark, according to FSIS.
According to FSIS regulations, “all containers of meat, poultry, and egg products must be labeled with a USDA Inspection and Establishment mark (EST number), which is assigned to the plant where the product has been manufactured”.
The affected products were distributed in retail outlets across Maryland from March 2020 through July 2022.
FSIS officials eventually discovered the problem after routine surveillance activities.
To date, there have been “no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consumption of these products,” according to the recall notice.
Still, the agency fears the product may still be in customers’ freezers.
“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” FSIS said. “These products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.”
Consumers who are concerned about a reaction are urged to contact their health care provider.
Representatives for Pizza John’s and FSIS did not respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.
Contra Costa County is reopening Fire Station 4 in Walnut Creek for the first time in 9 years, after being closed due to the recession
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) — After nine years, Walnut Creek Fire Station 4 officially reopened Monday, as part of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.
Station 4 was initially forced to close due to the recession.
“Things were tight at the time, everyone was tightening their belts, cutting fat and so it’s a good thing we’re reopening again,” said Captain Garrett Presley, of County Protective Services. Contra Costa.
On Monday morning, firefighters, including Captain Presley, returned after working with the department for 13 years.
“It’s a sad day every time you have to close fire stations but it’s a really good time to be here once it opens, again I’m happy to be here” , did he declare.
The newly renovated station is intended to serve the southern portions of unincorporated Walnut Creek and surrounding areas.
“From the inside, it’s pretty much a brand new station,” said Steve Hill, spokesman for the Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
Hill says that now that the fire station is back online, it should reduce response times in its service area, reducing the need for fire, medical and other emergencies from other nearby stations.
“Until today we’ve had to respond from nearby stations, we’ve always had pretty good response times, but it won’t be as good as having this station open here on Hawthorne Drive,” said Hill.
The station will be complete with a traditional type one fire truck and a type three engine, intended for wildland fires.
The county’s goal was to have it in place before the start of fire season this fall.
How and what to watch
Consider Nikola Jokic’s double performances in Serbia’s World Cup qualifiers as an appetizer.
EuroBasket, which runs from September 1 to September 18, is the main course. And because of Jokic, Serbia have legitimate intentions to win the prestigious continental tournament.
Last week, Jokic outlasted Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Greece side 100-94 in extra time to claim a decisive victory as Serbia position themselves to qualify for the 2023 World Cup. On Sunday, Jokic led again Serbia to another crucial victory against Turkey in the last qualifying window.
Throughout those two qualifying games, Jokic averaged 26.5 points on 65 percent shooting with nine rebounds per game. If you missed his turnaround Sombor shuffle on Antetokounmpo, go find it on YouTube. Unlike Jokic’s appearance at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019, the reigning two-time MVP looked sharp and hungry. Could he have the potential for an unreasonable streak of three straight MVPs? It won’t be the Denver Post that will rule out that possibility.
Overall, Serbia looked dangerous.
But these two games served as a prelude to what will unfold over the next two weeks across Europe. Serbia are in Group D, where they will face the Netherlands, Finland, Poland, the Czech Republic and Israel to exit the group stages and advance to the knockout stages. After matches against all five teams in Prague, the top four teams advance to the Round of 16 in Berlin.
Assuming Serbia reach that stage, expect a few Nuggets representatives, including head coach Michael Malone, to be present.
There are 24 teams in total, including the Slovenian team of Luka Doncic (group B), the French team of Rudy Gobert (group B) and the Greek team of Antetokounmpo (group C), considered to be the biggest threat. Slovenia beat Serbia in the 2017 final, even though Jokic didn’t play. Nuggets striker Vlatko Cancar is expected to play an important role alongside Doncic for his native Slovenia.
Serbia will begin their quest on September 2 against the Netherlands at 12:50 (MT). The remaining schedule is as follows: against the Czech Republic on September 3 (9:20 am); against Finland on September 5 (12:50 p.m.); against Israel on September 6 (12:50 p.m.); against Poland on September 8 (12:50 p.m.).
The knockout stage of the round of 16 begins on September 10 in Berlin, followed by the quarter-finals (September 13-14), semi-finals (September 16) and finals (September 18). If Serbia makes it to the final, Jokic will have about a week until the Nuggets’ training camp opens in San Diego.
The games will all be available on ESPN+.
Ousting BJP from power in 2024 to be my ‘last stand’: Mamata Banerjee
Kolkata:
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that ousting the BJP from power in the Center in 2024 would be her “last stand”.
The fiery 67-year-old Trinamool boss, however, did not clarify her remark.
“The BJP must be defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The fight for Delhi to oust the Saffron Party from power in the Center will be my last. I promise to oust the BJP from power,” she said during of a gathering.
Without giving further details, she said, “The BJP must be defeated at all costs.” “Saving West Bengal is our first fight. I promise we will remove the BJP from power in the Center in 2024. If you try to bully us, we will respond,” Ms Banerjee said.
Mamata Banerjee, while referring to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s election loss in 1989 despite winning over 400 seats in 1984, said: “Everyone must taste defeat. Indira Gandhi was a strong political leader, but she had also tasted defeat. The BJP has about 300 MPs, but Bihar is gone, and more will follow. Before the elections, they will sit with zero leader,” she said.
The opposition BJP, while reacting to Ms Banerjee’s ‘last stand’ remark, questioned whether the Trinamool Congress supremo would ‘hang up her boots after the Lok Sabha polls’.
“She should clearly say whether she will hang up her boots after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It is a foregone conclusion that the BJP will return to power for the third consecutive term,” BJP spokesman Samik Bhattacharya said.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Morgan Evans breaks silence on Kelsea Ballerini split
Morgan Evans maybe sing country blues this week.
hours later Kelsea Ballerini shared that she and Morgan were going through a divorce, the “Kiss Somebody” singer opened up about the split on social media.
“I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are separating,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories on August 29. “I wish it were otherwise, but unfortunately it’s not.”
In her previous Instagram post, Kelsea opened up about the “deeply difficult decision” to end their marriage.
“My friends, I’ve always done my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” she wrote. country star on her Instagram Story. “This is now a public record, so I wanted you to hear directly from me that I am in the process of getting a divorce.”
“This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth and effort that has finally come to an end,” continued Kelsea, who married the “Day Drunk” singer in December 2017 after breaking up. to be met in early 2016. “It’s hard to find the words here…but I’m extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the coming seasons.”
Kelsea Ballerini says divorce from Morgan Evans was a ‘deeply difficult decision’
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have decided to divorce.
Ballerini, 28, filed for divorce from Evans, 37, on Friday, according to court documents obtained by People magazine.
The “Love is a Cowboy” singer opened up about the breakup in an Instagram Story posted Monday morning.
“My friends, I have always done my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. a public record, so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce,” she began the post.
“This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth and effort that has finally come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here…but I’m extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and full of hope for the coming seasons.”
“With very busy schedules ahead, remember that we are both fragile, actively healing and doing our best,” she concluded.
Evans also confirmed the news on her own Instagram.
“I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are separating,” he wrote. “I wish it were otherwise but unfortunately it’s not.”
A representative for Ballerini did not respond to Fox News Digital’s immediate request for comment.
Ballerini and Evans began a relationship after co-hosting the CMC Awards in March 2016. The Australian country music artist proposed to Ballerini in December of that year.
The two musicians married the following year.
A source told People magazine that the two privately separated at some point and went to therapy.
“They have been working on their marriage for a very long time. Prior to that, they had privately separated once and had been in therapy for several years,” the source said.
“They did their best but unfortunately came to the decision to officially part ways.”
Omar Kelly: Tyreek Hill’s work ethic, commitment to maximizing his talents leaving an impression on Dolphins
There’s a point in everyone’s life when their tank gets a fill up. I’m referring to the fuel that provides the inspiration for achievement, innovation and success, the situation or experience that creates that “why” moment.
For Tyreek Hill, the perennial All-Pro receiver who the Miami Dolphins traded a treasure chest of draft picks for, and gave what was at that time the largest contract ever given to a receiver, that moment came during his senior year of high school. But it wasn’t from one of the many touchdowns or track records he scored or set at Coffee High School in Douglas Georgia.
It’s the fact that the six-time Pro Bowler, who has averaged an eye-opening 11.1 touchdowns a year in his six NFL seasons, successfully hid from his friends and classmates that he lived in a home without electricity or running water for an entire year.
“My grandparents did everything they could for me. We had a home, but we didn’t have money to pay the lights and [bills],” Hill said. “I’d have to go to my aunts, uncles and friend’s houses to take showers. Nobody knew my whole senior year.
“I’d hear my mom and grandparents crying and told myself, ‘I’m going to take football serious. I’m going to do everything I can to provide for them,’ ” Hill continued. “I remember telling myself ‘we’ll never ever live like that ever again.’ I told myself, ‘I’ll never let anyone outwork me. I’d never let anyone tell me I can’t do something.’ From there it just took off.”
The journey from Garden City Community College to the NFL wasn’t a smooth one. It was filled with personal struggles, like being dismissed from Oklahoma State because of a domestic violence charge he pleaded guilty to, and life lessons that continue to spark personal growth. But the one constant was Hill’s work ethic, and commitment to maximizing his talents.
His competitive drive is the one aspect about Hill that has surprised his new coaches and teammates the most.
Fellow receiver Jaylen Waddle has taken note of Hill’s approach to the game, and intends to adapt it.
“I think I have a pretty good approach to the game, but his approach, every day.” Waddle said, emphasizing how hard Hill works. “He takes every day as a new challenge. He’s really a real-deal technician when we’re in meetings. He’s a true professional.”
Coach Mike McDaniel actually teases Hill whenever he isn’t clocked as the fastest player in practice each day.
“I make a huge deal with the team. I build it up like, ‘Tyreek, congratulations, man. You’ve been working so hard. You got third. Like, we’re all so happy for you.’ ” McDaniel said, referring to the trackers every player wears at practice, which monitors their daily activity and speed. “I did it enough where it pushed him to [work harder]. Tyreek entered into the 23s (miles per hour) which you don’t really see that often at practice, and all this speed talk is just making him go faster.”
You’d think a talent who is on a Hall of Fame track, one where he’d merely have to come close to duplicating what he’s done the first six seasons of his career to enter football’s most elite group, wouldn’t be that driven in practice.
But according to Hill, it’s his competitive nature, that promise he made to his 17-year-old self, that motivates him to push himself harder.
That’s why Hill can routinely be seen calling out Xavien Howard, the Dolphins’ top cornerback, to come defend him during 1-on-1 drills, and why he’s been actively seeking out opportunities to block outside linebacker Melvin Ingram, who is respected as one of the team’s top run-stuffers.
Hill and Ingram’s size disparity indicates that the receiver is no match for the three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher, but you’d never tell based on how committed Hill has been to getting that work in.
“I take that [expletive] personal, the same way I take being the best at what I do personal,” said Hill, who has averaged 5.2 receptions per game and 72.9 receiving yards per contest throughout his career. “I have some pride in this game. That’s why I come out here every day to challenge myself to be the fastest. I have to go against the best player I can go against.”
That’s because every challenge, every rep provides Hill an opportunity to distance himself from his difficult childhood, and he welcomes being challenged.
That’s why McDaniel often uses Hill as an example, making his errors a coaching point.
“Ten times out of 10, ever since we started with him here, whenever I do that, the next day in the team meeting, I get to show him correcting the mistake,” McDaniel said. “He’s the guy that I can be hard on [regarding] his route depths. And he’s the guy I can be hard on blocking. And every single time he puts it on tape that he not only heard the coaching point, but it was important enough to fix it immediately.”
That type of attitude and drive is part of the reason the Dolphins are confident the five-year, $140.6 million deal Miami gave him was money well spent and will pay off down the line.
“At this point in my career, the only thing I’m really thinking about is just winning games and doing whatever I can for this team,” Hill said. “When that day comes for me to get into the Hall of Fame, I’ll be thankful. I’ll be grateful for just being listed or even being considered to be in those categories …
“But for right now, I’m just focusing on what I can control and that’s my career, and that’s me going out there and balling.”
Omar Kelly is a former Dolphins columnist for the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

