Signs That You Are In Need of Professional Roofing Services
On the average, a homeowner will spend an average of $3.50 to $6.00 per square foot of $350 to $600 per 100 sq.feet for a roof replacement. This cost varies, depending on the type of materials used as well as the additional features that a roofing system may require. With this much money involved in installation and repair, it is ideal to take the necessary precautions to prolong the lifespan of your roofs.
However, roofs do not last forever. As they age, they are bound to be repaired and replaced. When they do, you need to be familiar with the warning signs that your roof is in need of some tender loving care. Seeking professional services before small repairs turn into major problems can help you cut back hundreds, maybe even thousands of dollars in repair and replacement costs.
Moisture in the Roof
Water is one of the major issues that can lead to bigger problems for your roofs. It may cause your trusses to rot or damage your plumbing. Water infiltrating your rooftop can also affect your HVAC systems as well as your electrical lines in your property.
Dealing with these issues urgently is a must. Mold problems left unattended can lead to bacterial growth and may cause health risks to the household. Prolong moisture in your roofs can also cause insect infestations. The cost associated in clearing out these potential issues is definitely hefty, compared to having your repairs professionally checked and repaired.
Drooping or Sagging Roof Decks
It is the responsibility of the homeowner to physically check the condition of their rooftop. Going around your house to check for sagging and drooping. If you suspect that your roofs are drooping, seek professional inspection before things get out of your control.
Noticeable bubbling is also something to look into. This may be caused by moisture that has been building up under the roof shinglings. Have these bubbles fixed by acting quickly and bringing in a professional. If you are uncertain about the bubbles, droops or sags that you see, a professional can easily give you a reliable assessment.
Dislodged and Damaged Flashing
The flashing is what protects your roof from water and debris buildup. However, when your flashing is damaged or dislodged, it can compromise the integrity of your roof, causing premature damage and other potential issues. When a flushing is bent, damaged or dislodged, the flashing seal will also break. Water begins to penetrate the roof when the flashing is damaged.
Weather and ageing can cause damage to the flashing. Poor installation can also cause these areas to break and work improperly. If this area is damaged or was never installed properly, premature damage in the other areas of your room can occur. When they do, you need to have them inspected by professional roofing services.
Low-Quality Job by Another Contractor
Unfortunately, homeowners can be lured and be victims of shady repairs and contractors. For incomplete or improper installation, getting help from verified and professional services is the best solution available for you. If you discover that the roofing services that you receive are below your expectations or building code standards,getting help is a must.
If you find yourself in a situation needed for repairs from damages and inconveniences caused by a former contractor, be keen on looking for an expert, with years of experience and credible background in roof repairs and services.
Rips and Tears Due to Old Age
Slate, copper and tile materials can last as long as 50 years. Wood shake lasts around 30 years while fiber cement roofing can last around 25 years. Metal, on the other hand, can last from 40 to 70 years. Meanwhile, traditional asphalt roofing can last around 12 to 20 years.
As your roof age, they will eventually require some repair and replacement. To get the best estimate for the job, have your roof inspected by a professional. Reliable roofing services from a licensed contractor can give you a fair estimate of the cost involved in repairing and replacing old roofs.
Before doing anything on your roofs, talking with a professional who can oversee the actual condition of your roof is a must. Seek help to get these areas inspected. Get the best roofing services for your roofing requirements to protect your investment and get the best services from your trusted roofing contractor.
Outdoor Water Fountains – How To Care For Them In The Winter
Now that the Fall season is almost over the cold weather is setting in and temperatures are dipping below freezing in many parts of the country. The long days of enjoying your yard and garden are over for now. You may have an outdoor water fountain setup on your deck, patio or garden and are wondering what to do with it now that it is getting cold. If this is your first winter with your outdoor water fountain you also may have some questions on what to do with the fountain when the temperature is below freezing.
CAN I RUN MY OUTDOOR FOUNTAIN IN THE WINTER?
If you live in a place where the temperature gets below freezing then it is best to not run your fountain. You may think to yourself that you want the beauty and tranquility of an outdoor fountain all year but many problems can arise. Do not try to “fix” the problem of freezing water with anti-freeze. This chemical is dangerous and you could harm or kill small animals if they were to get into your fountain.
WHAT TO DO WITH MY OUTDOOR FOUNTAIN IN FREEZING TEMPERATURES?
Before the weather gets to a freezing temperature you should remove all the water from your fountain as well as remove the pump. It is suggested that you remove the water well before freezing temperatures so that any water that has been absorbed by the stone will dry up before freezing. When stone such as concrete has absorbed water and then freezing takes place the water expands into ice and it can cause your fountain to crack and become damaged.
Also, it is good to store your pump indoors and underwater. Keeping your pump underwater will help preserve its life because the rubber parts on it won’t dry out and crack. Just make sure that the water it is stored in never drops below freezing. Don’t forget to unplug or disconnect any electrical power that might be running to the fountain as well.
If the fountain is not too heavy it is best to move it inside to warmer temperatures. If it cannot be moved make sure that after it is dried and the pump has been removed that you cover the entire fountain. Covering it is essential to protect it during winter months. The covering will prevent water from getting on your fountain and then freezing causing damage. You can usually find fountain and statuary covers at hardware stores and online, be sure to make sure they are form-fitting. The main goal with a cover is to keep all moisture away from the outdoor water fountain. If the fountain sits on an area where water freezes and unfreezes this is also dangerous as it could crack the base of your fountain. To prevent this put some sort of blankets, towels or other absorbent material at the base of the fountain to absorb water so that it won’t get on your fountain.
Following these simple steps will keep your outdoor water fountain looking great and performing to its full potential for many years to come. If you simply cannot live without the peace and tranquility that comes from a running water fountain then you may want to look into getting an indoor water fountain. They come in many different styles, shapes and sizes so it isn’t hard to fit any design need you might have.
7 Advantages Of Investing In Mobile App Development
Mobile applications have now become increasingly popular among almost all business sectors. From eCommerce businesses to different service providers like food delivery, trip planners, hotel booking, healthcare, education, and more, there’s no industry where mobile apps have not proved their value in the online market or proved to be the most effective mode of reaching out to the worldwide mobile users or customers.
While millions of businesses have already jumped into the mobile application bandwagon, if you are still behind, it’s time to look for an award-winning app development company for yours too. But before that, you must have a clear app idea in your mind and understand what you can achieve from your mobile application.
Here are the major benefits of having an application for your business today.
Mobile apps act as the direct marketing channel:
Mobile applications act as the direct marketing channel for a brand or business. Apps provide functions like prices, dimensions of products, materials of the products, general info about products and services, news feeds, user details, etc. Among all the benefits of a mobile application, one of the major pros is that an app gives complete information of everything to the customers or users. Also, with the help of push notifications, businesses or brands get even closer to the customers. Overall, it can be said that applications act as the direct marketing channel between the users or customers and brands.
Increased customer loyalty:
Building customer loyalty is a tricky and crucial aspect of business marketing. Applications help in smoothening out the marketing process by building a connection between the brand and the customers through constant updates, notifications, and reminders about their products, services, new arrivals, deal, offers, etc. These reminders, updates, and notifications sent to the users or customers create awareness about their offerings and encourage them to make the purchases. Also, offering the customers great deals, offers, and discounts through these notifications keep them engaged with the app, and buy products or availing services from the app, thereby increasing customer loyalty.
An amazing tool for customer engagement:
Proper communication between businesses and customers is important for effective marketing and maintaining consistent customer engagement. Customers love it when brands or businesses give value to their complaints and concerns and resolve the same within minimal time spans. This helps in improved customer engagement. Apart from this, easy accessibility of their desired products or services in combination with reduced costs act as the cherry on the cake when it comes to customer engagement.
Enhances brand visibility:
In the last couple of years, mobile applications have proved to be the best tools for enhancing the visibility of your brand. An engaging mobile application can incredibly improve your brand awareness and brand name. In fact, an application can work like a billboard sign that is used by smartphone users for almost everything today, right from travelling to buying products, booking cabs, reading news, playing games, planning events, and much more. A feature-rich and attractive application can grab the attention of the users, thereby, increasing the overall visibility of the brand. Also, the ease and convenience of using an application plays a major role in improving the brand or business visibility.
Boosts brand recognition:
When it is all about advertising, options like outdoor hoardings, newspaper ads, and flashy signboards do not work anymore and are outdated. Whereas, mobile applications are now the best advertising options that ensure increased brand recognition. When your application meets all the pre-requisites of the customers, then your brand starts gaining more recognition from worldwide customers. Your business will also get noticed by the other competitors and there can be automatic and increased recognition of your brand. Also, the constantly evolving app trends improve brand recognition among the users.
Apps boost sales and revenue:
Apps are easier to use as compared to websites. As per the studies, it has been found that applications are preferred and used more than websites now. All users need to have is the required app installed on their devices so that it can be opened with just a single tap or click on the app logo. And this ease of use has resulted in an increase in sales and revenue as well.
Helps to stand out from the crowd:
The significance of having a mobile application is no more a hidden fact. Applications are the fastest and the easiest way to reach out to a global audience. There’s no better and convenient way to grab the attention of the potential users and hold a larger part of the online market share than having an app today. Apps also help in effectively increasing your user base and building a stronger brand. Overall, it can be said that an engaging application can help your business stand out from the crowd.
Now, that you are aware of the key reasons why you should invest in mobile app development, make sure to look for an experienced, proficient, and resourceful app development company for your project. The App Market is already overflooded with different types of applications and to stay ahead you need a highly engaging and competitive application.
The Colors of Retirement
There are two colors for retirement: gray and silver.
What we assume about this stage of life is often the gray stuff. That comes from what happened to Mom and Dad or Grandpa. They retired and traveled. They retired and took up woodworking…or quilting…or golf. They retired and took a backseat to what was going on in the rest of the world. They retired and pretty much disappeared. Gray isn’t very noticeable. Or very interesting. Eventually, they were gone but usually long after they’d been forgotten by the culture.
Is this approach unavoidable? Is it what’s going on with people who retire now?
Only if they choose it. There are a lot more options than moving to Palm Springs or playing golf five days a week.
The traditional version of retirement is built on the concept of “the Golden Years” which was given to us as a culture by Del Webb in 1960 as part of the inaugural marketing effort for the first Sun City, a retirement community outside of Phoenix. It was a way to put a positive spin on a very negative situation. At that time, American workers were required to retire at a certain age and once they did, society pretty much forgot them. Webb and others turned this invisibility into the idea that retirement was time to play–that retirees have earned the chance to have fun all day every day. A life of 100% leisure.
To those still working, this sounds like Nirvana, but as a lifestyle, it can be grim. Not even children play all day every day. Not having a purpose or a way to contribute creates a vast array of health problems–both mental and physical–for the person and robs society of their talents and skill.
But this mindset continues because many believe:
* People old enough to retire are frail–in poor health, with no stamina, and physically unable to do much of what younger people can.
* They are short-term members of society; they will either die or enter a nursing home (and then die) in a few years or even months.
* They’re inept–“Out of it” the vast majority of the time, with no idea what’s going on in the world and no ability to do much about it anyway.
* They’re irrelevant or worse, a burden–nothing they do has impact beyond their own lives. Many of them can’t even take care of themselves.
This is the GRAY version of retired life. Lifeless, fading, dull. Also WRONG.
NONE of this is mandatory, necessary, or wise. Most of it is just plain baloney. The truth about people old enough to retire is much less limiting. But to get to where we plan using a better model, we have to embrace a new set of assumptions:
* AT THIS AGE, WE ARE STILL ROBUST. The vast majority who elect to retire are at the top of their game. Physically, they are in better shape than their parents were even at ten years younger.
* WE ARE STEPPING INTO A LONG-TERM STAGE OF LIFE. Those now retiring are likely to be around at least another fifteen years and more likely twenty-five to thirty. Those who retire at 55 could easily spend more time retired than they did in the workforce.
* WE ARE A SIGNIFICANT SEGMENT OF THE POPULATION. In numbers. In buying power. And if we take the time to plan for it, in the roles we take on and the challenges we step up to for our families, communities, and society as a whole.
* WE ARE ENERGIZED. The chance to do things we believe in with the flexibility to accommodate all the other things we value is revitalizing. This age group has the potential to recharge both ourselves and our communities–and whatever else we decide to take on. We can have “the good life” and “do good” at the same time. We are in a position to give but also to take the time to enjoy what life has to offer.
This version of retirement is SILVER–sparkling and full of energy. Retirement, using this set of assumptions, is the time of life when we really can have it all, do it all, be it all–on our terms.
What color attitude are you going to choose? WHY SETTLE FOR GRAY WHEN SILVER IS JUST A MATTER OF MINDSET? Which attitude are you going to embrace as you do your planning?
The Little Purple Suitcase
Writing is so much fun when I am inspired by an issue that is sitting like a big elephant in the room. I love to communicate about things that are really happening, so fiction is not as appealing as non-fiction for me, although my husband laughingly insists that it’s all fiction anyway. Friends have told me I should write a book about some strange events that have occurred recently in my life, which I am doing as part of a much longer project that will manifest later, but for now I just wanted to practice a little.
Because I am involved in business with internet marketing and an online store, I often Google words and phrases. I had not googled my own name for a long time, so this morning that is what I did, and the results were the inspiration for this article. The most difficult task was figuring out which category to use. If you saw the results, which are really not necessary to babble on about here, you would understand my dilemma. Suffice it to say they range, over two pages, from online stores to a church that I am no longer affiliated with, and would like to have the references off the result page at Google or any other search engine, to a news story about my mom donating her body to research. Aha, we have arrived at the little purple suitcase, and even better we are now talking about the main topic: closure and peace. I may have even picked the correct category, home and family, because it is true that a big part of my family, my mom, is finally home.
Last October, Mom and I met with a person here in town who offered ideally a very neat program. Mom was not a religious person and the idea of her body potentially being useful for research indicated as a great solution for her remains. After the research, she was to be cremated and returned to us. It all sounded so easy and with no monetary cost, she liked it even more.
On February 18, 2010, early in the morning, I guess Mom, who was 89 years old, decided it was not worth getting up to deal with her many physical issues. Sometime between 6:30 AM and 8:00 AM she left us. She was alone, and knowing her, that is the way she wanted it. Fortunately, I had spoken to her the night before on the phone, and I had lunch with her two days before as well.
The last four months have been very interesting to say the least. After Mom’s death, my sister came here from Oregon where we are all from originally. We had talked before about putting Mom’s ashes in her favorite little purple suitcase and taking a trip on the train from New Mexico to Oregon. My mom loved that trip on the train and always did it first class, so it seemed appropriate to take her back to Oregon to put her cremains with our Dad’s, her husband of sixty three years. So much for good intentions!
The business that did manage to pick my Mom up in a timely fashion after her death was apparently a bit overwhelmed with its duties, and possibly very underfunded, not to mention having issues with honest business practices. After six weeks of no ashes and no death certificate, and a lot of waiting, the news broke with some pretty far-fetched details concerning our Mom and several other people. It is not my purpose here to explain all those details, you too can Google them if you so desire. Here, I only need to say that Mom was not all in just one place and she did a lot more traveling than she probably thought possible after her death. Please keep in mind that she had a great sense of humor and is probably laughing wherever she is.
So what is my purpose? I have never put a lot of attention on bodies after death or even funerals, even though I definitely respect others who do. The thought of having a loved one’s remains disposed of properly was never on the top of my list. In fact, I may have judged others harshly a time or two in my mind because they put more significance on the subject than I did. Isn’t it amazing how we change? When it happens to us, we feel that connection with others and often see things a bit differently. After months of very bizarre pictures in my mind, and weird dreams, and listening to my brother’s and sister’s similar thoughts I actually now have a much better understanding of why people yearn for closure. In the future, I will see that need much clearer and do anything I can to contribute to others finding whatever situation provides that closure. When we walk a few steps in another’s shoes we learn a lot about respect, kindness and forgiveness. And, those three qualities definitely foster peace.
All of Mom was finally identified after 4 months and her remains were cremated last week. My dear husband, on his birthday no less, picked up her ashes and brought her home in her little purple suitcase. She, and I say she because I think she is probably hanging around too, is sitting by the front door waiting for her train trip to Oregon, which will most likely not happen until next spring. I even cleaned around it as I dusted and vacuumed. Not sure where I will keep the little purple suitcase until we take the train trip. Right now I just know it brings me peace right where it is.
7 Mistakes That Can Damage Your Carpets
Keeping your carpets neat and clean is not child’s play. As a matter of fact, you must consider a lot of dos and don’ts to avoid costly mistakes. Carpets must be protected against damage at all times. Therefore, you want to make sure that you follow some common mistakes when it comes to cleaning your domestic or office carpets. In this article, we are going to discuss some of the most common mistakes in this department. Read on to find out more.
1. Cleaning with too much force
It is not a good practice to scrub your carpets vigorously. If you think this practice will help you remove stubborn stains, you are mistaken. What happens is that when you scrub hard, the stain will get deeper into the fibers of your carpet.
So, the right approach is to apply a bloating action. This will help you make sure that your carpets will be safe and sound.
2. Ignoring spills and stains
If you leave the stains untreated for several hours, you will have to spend a lot of time getting rid of them. Make sure that you remove the spill as soon as it happens. Mold growth is a big enemy of domestic and office rugs. Therefore, you may want to get the stain removed as soon as it occurs to prevent the growth of mold and bacteria.
3. The application of wrong solutions
Not all types of cleaning solutions can be applied to your carpets. Doing so will discolor your carpet and damage its fibers. Therefore, you may want to follow the manufacturer’s recommendations before opting for the best cleaning solution. Besides, you must pay attention to the label on the carpet as well.
4. Taking risks
Don’t forget to test the solution on a small area on the carpet. Sometimes, using the wrong solution may cause damage to the fibers. Therefore, you don’t want to put all of the carpets at risk. It is better that you choose a hidden spot to test out the solution.
If the solution works fine on the targeted area, you can try it on the entire length. This is important if you want to keep on the safe side.
5. The use of Deodorizing Powder
You can try out deodorizing powders to improve the smell of your carpets. However, you will still need to have your carpets cleaned periodically. If you don’t do so, you may end up with dirty rugs.
6. Cleaning too often
Unlike what most homeowners believe, frequent cleaning is of no use. As a matter of fact, oversaturated fibers can cause significant damage to them. So, you may want to avoid this practice altogether.
7. No hiring professionals
It is a good idea to have your carpets cleaned by a professional every 12 months or so. For this purpose, you may want to hire the services of experienced and certified professionals.
To cut a long story short, we suggest that you avoid these 7 common mistakes as far as cleaning your domestic or office carpets is concerned.
Online Bingo Games And Play Bingo Free Online From The Comfort Of Your Home
Online bingo and the variety of bingo games has taken the whole world by storm and is especially big in the UK. In the comfort of your own home, online bingo allows bingo players to enjoy all the excitement and fun of your local bingo halls in a secure and very safe environment. As you play online bingo you will come to realize that you probably do not have to leave your house again to play at bingo halls. One of the biggest advantages is that you come in contact with bingo players from all over the world not just in your local area where you live like at the local bingo hall or church. Online bingo casinos are conveniently available right at your fingertips and they offer a great variety of online bingo games and plus offer many online bingo promotions that will provide you with free cash, bingo cards, bonuses, which will ensure hours of fun and entertainment.
Online bingo sites offer something for everyone, available 24/7 access to the World Wide Web with friendly customer service representatives and it does not matter if your a seasoned bingo player or if you are new to online bingo. Online bingo sites offer a very realistic bingo hall experience, you can easily log on to your favorite bingo site and they have some of the best online bingo software
available on the planet. Online bingo games are very simple and easy to play at these sites. Online bingo casinos have multiple chat rooms and offer a number of online bingo rooms to choose from. Is there a better way for bingo lovers to unwind and relax at the end of a busy and hectic workday?
Online bingo sites offer lots of bingo content, which allows bingo lovers to increase their knowledge about the bingo games they play online. You will find Bingo Glossaries, Bingo Lingo, Bingo Calls and Bingo Strategies on most bingo sites, this information is very useful for bingo newbies as well as the seasoned bingo regulars. There are many online bingo sites to choose from today, and it is important for the bingo players to find a safe and reliable bingo site. By trying their free online games and choosing the bingo site that offers the most fun, the most enjoyment and allows you to have an exciting bingo experience. Be part of an online bingo community today and join. Get playing online bingo for free today and enjoy the online bingo game experience.
