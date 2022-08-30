News
Southampton v Chelsea live stream and team news: Blues have great record against Saints as Tuchel seeks consistency
Chelsea face Southampton on Tuesday night as they look to find some consistency in the Premier League this season.
The Blues have been hammered by Leeds recently but responded well by beating Leicester at the weekend despite playing most of the game with ten men.
Conor Gallagher was sent off early but two goals from Raheem Sterling guided Thomas Tuchel’s side to a well-deserved win.
Southampton, meanwhile, have taken four points from four so far this season and lost at home to Manchester United on Saturday.
The Saints have a terrible record against Chelsea and were beaten 6-0 in this game last season.
Southampton v Chelsea: Date and how to follow
This Premier League clash will take place on Tuesday, August 30.
The game at St Mary’s is scheduled to start at 7:45 p.m.
It will air on BT Sport 2 with coverage starting at 7.15pm.
BT Sport customers can stream this live through the app using their mobile devices, tablets or computers.
Updates will also be live on talkSPORT throughout the evening while talkSPORT will host a live blog for all the action.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
Southampton v Chelsea: team news
TinoLivramento remains Southampton’s only injury absentee.
Romain Perraud is now fully fit and could enter the starting XI.
For Chelsea, Gallagher is banned following his weekend red card but Kalidou
Koulibaly will return from his own suspension.
N’Golo Kante is the only player in the Les Bleus treatment room.
Mateo Kovacic is likely to make his first start of the campaign.
Southampton v Chelsea: Match Stats
- Since the start of March, Southampton have lost more Premier League games than any other team (11), winning just nine points from 16 appearances in that period (W2 D3 L11).
- After suffering a 3-0 reverse at Elland Road against Leeds, Chelsea are looking to avoid losing consecutive Premier League away games for the first time since December 2020. Manager Thomas Tuchel has not lost a consecutive championship away since August 2019 with Paris Saint Germain. .
- Southampton have won just three of their last 20 midweek games (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) in the Premier League (D7 L10). Saints have a lower win rate on Tuesday than any other day of the week in the Premier League (21% – 9/44).
- Southampton’s 44 goals conceded at home to Chelsea is the most they have scored against a single team in the Premier League, while it is only at Spurs (51) that the Blues have scored more on the road.
- Chelsea have scored in each of their last 17 Premier League away games against Southampton, winning 6-0 in that exact fixture last season. It is the longest goal streak a team has had against another away from home in the history of the competition.
- Southampton have won just two of their last 18 Premier League games against Chelsea (D5 L11), with both of those wins coming at Stamford Bridge. They are winless in nine at home against them (D2 L7) since a 2-1 victory in March 2013.
- Chelsea have seen a player sent off in each of their last two Premier League games, with Kalidou Koulibaly seeing red against Leeds and Conor Gallagher against Leicester. It’s the first time they’ve had a red in back-to-back games since October 2014; the Blues have never had a player sent off in three games in a row.
- It was only against West Ham (14 – 8 goals, 6 assists) that Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling was involved in more Premier League goals than he has against Southampton (11 – 7 goals, 4 assists) .
- Chelsea’s Mason Mount has been involved in five goals in his four Premier League starts against Southampton (4 goals, 1 assist), while against Norwich (5) he has scored more Premier League goals than against Saints ( 4).
- Southampton have lost six of their last eight home matches in the Premier League (W1 D1). They have already lost as many home games in 2022 (P12 W4 D2 L6) as in 2021 (P20 W6 D8 L6).
Ex-NYPD cop who attacked DC officer cites PTSD as he seeks to avoid Jan. 6’s longest sentence yet
A former NYPD officer convicted of attacking police on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 says he attributes his actions in part to “flashbacks” to his last years working as a cop in the Bronx.
Thomas Webster, 56, was found guilty in May after a jury failed to buy his story that he was acting in self-defense and trying to help an officer ‘see my hands’ when he grabbed the officer’s face mask after swinging a flag at the officer, then charged through a police barricade and tackled the officer to the ground.
The video shows Webster, wearing a bright red jacket, charging at officers, including DC Metropolitan Police Officer Noah Rathbun, on the lower west terrace of the US Capitol. Rathbun testified that he had difficulty breathing when Webster grabbed his mask because the strap was cutting off his oxygen.
Federal prosecutors are looking for what would be the longest sentence in a Jan. 6 case so far — 210 months, or 17.5 years, in federal prison — before Webster’s sentencing on Thursday.
His lawyers are seeking to deviate downward from the sentencing guidelines in his case. In a letter they filed asking for a lower sentence, Webster told a psychologist he could link his violent actions on Capitol Hill to a past fight with an armed robber in the Bronx who was trying to get his gun. Webster told the psychologist that he attacked a Capitol police officer with a metal pole because “at that time I had flashbacks of the fight we had on the stairs.”
Webster is seen and heard on video yelling and swearing at uniformed officers on January 6. The video then shows him swinging a metal pole and slamming it on the bike racks used to try to keep the crowds at bay. Officer Rathbun managed to push the pole away, but video captured Webster pushing through the police line. He is seen attacking the officer and shooting his face mask. At his trial in May, Mr Webster testified he was simply trying to protect himself from a ‘rogue cop’, and his lawyer claims he showed ‘restraint’ that day.
But the jury saw the video and convicted Webster of 6 counts, 4 of which include using a deadly or dangerous weapon.
Included in her pre-sentence presentation is a mental assessment by a psychiatrist, Dr. Shahla Gorovoy. She writes that Webster attacked the officer partly as a result of childhood experiences and 20 years of PTSD as an NYPD officer. In addition to working in the Bronx as an NYPD officer, the father of three had also served in security at City Hall.
According to his letter, Dr. Gorovoy says that Mr. Webster spoke of a traumatic event while he was an NYPD officer. He said he endured a “violent struggle” with an armed robber in the Bronx who was trying to get his gun. Webster said he was injured in the incident and had to be taken to hospital. She added: “Mr. Webster was able to connect the January 6 event to the incident he experienced” during the struggle with the thief by “trying to show my hands to the officer so he would know that I am unarmed, or I will not seek his weapon; because I know as a police officer, your first fear is that the person may go and get your weapon.
In the letter, Dr Gorovoy added that Mr Webster now had regrets and remorse, that he ‘wished he had stayed home that day’ and now ‘understands that violence is not acceptable’.
And it appears Webster is blaming the leaders who called the crowds to the Capitol — without naming former President Trump by name.
” It not remain that [Mr. Webster] and others were called to Washington, DC by an elected official. People like Mr. Webster have been told lies, fed on lies, and told our election was stolen when it clearly wasn’t,” writes his lawyer James Monroe.
Webster’s attorney added: ‘Defendant no longer has any illusions that the 2020 election was stolen or that he was fighting for a just cause.’
More than 850 people were arrested in connection with the January 6 attack, with hundreds more arrests to come. More than 350 defendants have pleaded guilty in connection with the riot.
The first eight Jan. 6 defendants to face a jury trial — Guy Reffitt, Thomas Robertson, Dustin Thompson, Thomas Webster, Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, Anthony Robert Williams, Matthew Bledsoe and Erik Herrera — were found guilty of all charges. charges they faced. Several other defendants were convicted by judges in bench trials, and only one defendant was fully acquitted.
nbcnews
SDSU defends handling of investigation into Araiza gang rape allegations
San Diego State football coach Brady Hoke said Monday he was unaware that star bettor Matt Araiza had been accused of participating in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl during from an off-campus party in October until a lawsuit was last filed. the week.
Hoke boss, athletic director John David Wicker, has defended the school administration’s decision to obey the San Diego Police Department’s request to delay a campus-led investigation into the alleged gang rape until authorities complete their criminal investigation. The incident happened on October 17 during a Halloween party at a house where Araiza lived.
Araiza, dubbed the “Punt God” and honored as a consensus All-American for his booming kicks that helped SDSU to a best 12-2 school season, was cut by the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, two days after civil lawsuits containing graphic details were filed against him and his former teammates Zaver Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko. Leonard and Ewaliko are no longer on the team, Wicker said.
The school’s decision to join SDPD was criticized by rape survivor and lecturer Brenda Tracy, who was brought in by SDSU to speak to the football team and other male athletes nearly three weeks after the alleged assault. Tracy said in a statement posted to Twitter on Sunday evening that an SDSU staff member told her “an incident has occurred.”
Tracy added that as she learns more details, “it’s becoming increasingly clear that SDSU didn’t do the right thing. Institutions shouldn’t rely on police investigations. The headline IX and criminal cases can be run simultaneously….Even without the victim reporting directly to the school, his father did, and the school could have reached out to him. one included a name, should have been followed immediately.
Wicker confirmed that Tracy was brought to campus.
“It’s absolutely not true that we swept this under the rug because it was football, because we had a successful season,” Wicker said. “It’s not who we are and it’s not who I am. It challenges my morals and my ethics and it’s not true.
Wicker and Hoke tried to dodge questions about the alleged gang rape at a news conference on Monday. They read short statements and offered to answer questions about Saturday’s game against Arizona that will open SDSU’s new Snapdragon Stadium. When reporters continued to ask questions about the case, Wicker and Hoke walked out.
However, Wicker returned a few minutes later and began answering questions.
“I still strongly believe that allowing the SDPD to handle the investigation into this was the right way to go,” Wicker said. “The SDPD asked us not to investigate because they felt it would hinder or negatively impact their investigation, so we chose to do so.”
Wicker said it even included informal inquiry such as a coach asking a player if he heard anything.
“The SDPD asked us not to investigate. If we start asking questions, you can tell someone and we’re not going to investigate,” Wicker said.
No arrests have been made and police have not publicly identified any suspects. The results of the police investigation are in the hands of the district attorney, although there is no time limit to decide whether charges will be brought. SDSU said it was authorized by the SDPD on July 22 to begin an investigation on campus.
The plaintiff in the lawsuit is now 18 years old. She is identified in the complaint as “Jane Doe” because she was underage at the time.
Attorney Kerry Armstrong, who is representing Araiza in the criminal investigation, called the allegations false based on the findings of an investigator he hired.
The Los Angeles Times reported that Araiza’s name surfaced in connection with the rape allegation days after the party in at least one report made by student-athletes to San Diego state officials via a anonymous reporting system.
When asked if he was aware of this anonymous report, Hoke replied, “I was unaware.”
When asked when he first heard Araiza’s name mentioned, Wicker said: “We haven’t received any confirmation from anyone who was a party to the event until the trial. civilian be abandoned.”
Meanwhile, the Bills say they’ve moved on from Araiza.
“We have already passed it. It’s over,” offensive lineman Dion Dawkins said after the Bills returned to practice Monday, two days after the team announced Araiza’s release. “He’s not here. It’s not our problem. Done.”
Dawkins acknowledged that he was troubled by the allegations made against Araiza in the trial.
“Thoughts always come, but you just have to try to keep your mind straight and not think about things you can’t really control,” Dawkins said. “Because if you think about all the other messed up stuff going on in the world, you’re literally going to malfunction.”
Ahead of practice, coach Sean McDermott spoke to the players about Araiza’s release, which was announced more than two hours after the team’s practice ended on Saturday. Team officials, including McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane, first learned of the allegations when they learned in late July that Araiza was one of several San Diego State players targeted. in a police investigation.
Araiza was set to become Buffalo’s punter when the team released Matt Haack last week, but the Bills then reversed course. Center Mitch Morse defended the team’s handling of the situation.
“I think they handled it admirably because I don’t envy those situations,” he said. “In the end, I think they made the right decision.”
New York Post
DOJ completes review of attorney-client privilege documents seized at Mar-a-Lago – NBC Chicago
The Justice Department this month completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida and identified “a limited set of documents potentially containing privileged attorney-client information,” according to a court filing Monday.
The department’s filing follows a judge’s weekend order indicating she was inclined to grant a request from Trump’s legal team for a special master who would oversee the review of documents taken during the the August 8 search of the Mar-a-Lago estate and would ensure that anything that could be protected by legal lien claims would be excluded.
In revealing that the department had completed its review of potentially privileged communications, law enforcement officials appeared to suggest that the appointment of a third-party special master may now be moot. The department relied on a specialized team to screen potentially privileged communications and said Monday it had completed its review of those documents ahead of the judge’s order.
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said on Saturday it was her “preliminary intention” to appoint a special master – which would be a first procedural victory for Trump’s legal team – but gave the department an opportunity to respond. and has scheduled a hearing Thursday to discuss the matter further.
The judge also ordered the Justice Department to submit under seal a more detailed description of the materials that were seized from Trump’s Palm Beach estate, which the department said Monday it would do.
NBC Chicago
The Best Fantasy TV Shows on Netflix
With shows like Dragon House and rings of power, fantasy has its moment. And when it comes to Netflix, fans of the genre are well served. There are obvious choices like The sand man and the witcher but, beyond that, what is your time worth?
Here’s where we think you should start.
If you’re after fantasy movieshead here.
Our favorite Netflix fantasy shows
netflix
Based on the comic by Neil Gaiman and DC, The Sandman has been well received by almost everyone! Fans of the comic love it, people who have never heard of it before love it too. Basically, if you’re looking for something new to watch in the fantasy realm, this is the show for you.
The Sandman has been in development hell for decades, so it’s nice to finally see it on screen so effectively.
netflix
When I first heard that Henry Cavill had starred as Geralt in The Witcher TV show, based on a novel that became a wildly popular video game, I thought, “That can’t be to be good.”
Then I watched the first episode and thought, “This is not good.”
But then, ultimately, the show was somehow good? Then it became a phenomenon. It is now one of the most popular shows on Netflix.
netflix
Shadow and Bones (2021—)
Shadow and Bone is based on a series of young adult fantasy novels written by Leigh Bardugo. There’s a feeling that this show wasn’t enough as good as some might have hoped, and didn’t enough go as mainstream as some expected. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t check it out.
netflix
Arcane is so good.
Based on League of Legends characters and lore, Arcane is just an absolutely beautifully animated show about family, trauma, and the impact of poverty. Just a surprisingly good sight to watch.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
All right, I’ll put Supernatural on the list.
Follow the supernaturally beautiful Winchester brothers as they hunt all manner of ghouls and goblins, demons, ghosts and monsters.
Get ready – there are a ridiculous 15 seasons of this show available on Netflix.
netflix
As a Scottish man, I am both grateful for Outlander and resentful of him.
It made Scottish men cool again, but also gave people ridiculously inflated and unfair expectations of us. We can’t hope to compete with Sam Heughan, who plays the main character Jamie Fraser. Ridiculous.
Outlander is a strange time travel show whose main character, Claire, is transported back in time from World War II to 1743 Scotland. It’s definitely romance novel nonsense, but it’s self-aware romance novel nonsense. It is built for binging.
Nickelodeon
Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)
Avatar: The Last Airbender has to be one of the best animated shows already. Aang is the last titular airbender, a type of messiah who can control the four main elements: air, fire, water, and earth.
But even trying to describe what makes Avatar so charming, smart, and surprisingly heavy is pointless. Do yourself a favor and watch it.
netflix
The Umbrella Academy (2019—)
The Umbrella Academy is part of a whole series of adult-themed superhero shows that came out a few years ago. It takes itself a bit more seriously than The Boys, which released on Prime Video, but it’s still a very compelling watch.
It also has some of the best needle-drop moments on any show on Netflix. Do it.
Kevin Baker/Netflix
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (2019)
Based on the 1982 cult classic, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance was pretty good for an exercise in nostalgic baiting. Unfortunately, production fees caused Netflix to cancel it before we got a second season. That doesn’t mean you can’t check out the first one.
netflix
OK, let’s do this one more time…
i can’t believe i have Three TV shows based on video games on this list! But again, Castlevania is very good. A dark fantasy spectacle based on the video game of the same name, Castlevania is super popular, captivating, and spectacularly well-animated. Give it a chance, even if you’ve never heard of the game.
BBC
A BBC TV show based on Arthurian legends, Merlin adds a Doctor Who aesthetic to the fantasy genre.
It’s a little dated, sure, but Merlin has a cult following thanks to fantastic performances. Don’t expect Game of Thrones-level production values.
Gonzalo Jimenez/CNET
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018-2020)
Based on Sabrina’s children’s sitcom The Teenage Witch, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina reinvents itself as a dark drama focused on the occult. Miraculously, it works.
Prepare for a weird ending, but this show delivers.
Read more: Best fantasy movies on Prime Video
netflix
Hellbound is a dark fantasy show about supernatural creatures that lead people to hell. If you’ve just finished Squid Game and are craving more Korean TV, look no further. This rules.
netflix
Sweet Tooth is a fantasy drama based on the comic book of the same name. After a pandemic — stay with me here — hybrid babies are born, half-human, half-animal.
As one might expect, a schism appears. Some people cannot handle the emergence of this new hybrid and blame them for the pandemic. The show has been renewed for a second season, so now is a good time to catch up.
netflix
We officially called it the second best show on Netflix. Is it a fantastic show? Kind of. It certainly contains some weird fantasy elements and, regardless, is worth your time. The story centers on Prairie Johnson, a woman who returns home after being missing for years. The twist: She used to be blind, now she can see.
Anything that comes from this weird twist just gets weirder and weirder. Give it a shot.
Nickelodeon
The Legend of Korra (2012-2014)
I can’t put Avatar on the list without adding The Legend of Korra.
Set in the same universe, years after the events of the original Avatar, The Legend of Korra is a much more adult take on the series, dealing with surprisingly mature themes. It is dramatically underestimated. Look at this.
Weekly Shonen Jump
Can I get away with adding anime to this list? Sorry, I do.
If you’re an anime fan, chances are you’ve already watched Demon Slayer, or at the very least are aware of its existence. Right now, it’s probably the most popular anime on the planet. Demon Slayer is basically a show about a guy who kills demons. The twist: His sister is also part demon, and they travel together. It’s beautifully animated and the fight scenes are ballistic.
Funimation
Attack on Titan (2013-2022)
Since we’re doing anime now, might as well do Attack on Titan.
Attack on Titan is an anime set in a vaguely medieval universe where humans are constantly threatened by humanoid, skyscraper-sized “Titans” who eat humans.
It’s absolutely insane. You should watch this.
netflix
The Dragon Prince (2018—)
The Dragon Prince is often compared favorably to another legendary show on this list – Avatar.
That’s about the praise you can get for an animated fantasy show.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
CNET
Leeds v Everton live stream and team news: Under pressure Frank Lampard faces crucial Premier League clash on eve of Liverpool derby showdown
Under pressure, Frank Lampard faces an unmissable clash as Everton travel to Leeds in the Premier League on Tuesday night.
The Toffees are one of only three teams yet to win in the top flight this season.
After losing their first two games, Lampard’s side have since drawn against Nottingham Forest and then Brentford last time out.
The pressure is mounting on the young manager and he needs a win this week to calm his critics, especially with Liverpool coming on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Leeds started the new season well but that was cut short over the weekend as they lost 1-0 at Brighton.
Leeds v Everton: Date and how to follow
This Premier League clash will take place on Tuesday, August 30.
The match at Elland Road is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
It will air on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting at 7 p.m.
BT Sport customers can stream this live through the app using their mobile devices, tablets or computers.
Updates will also be live on talkSPORT throughout the evening.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
Leeds v Everton: Team news
Patrick Bamford and LiamCooper could return for Leeds.
But Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas and Junior Firpo remain injured.
Meanwhile, Everton are still without several key players, including Yerry
Mina, BenGodfrey, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andros Townsend, André Gomes and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
MasonHolgate is also a major doubt with a knee problem.
Neal Maupay is likely to make his debut for the Toffees while Anthony Gordon is set to start again despite speculation surrounding his future.
Leeds v Everton: Match Stats
- Leeds have won consecutive home games in the Premier League for the fourth time since returning to the top flight in 2020. Los Blancos have not won three in a row at Elland Road at this level since a run of five between April and August 2001.
- Everton have failed to win any of their first four Premier League games this season (D2 L2). The Toffees have had only longer winless starts for two Premier League campaigns, in 1994-95 (12 games) and 2010-11 (six).
- Leeds United are looking to win their first three home league games in a season for the first time since 2009-10 in League One. In the top flight, the Whites last did so in 1973-74 under Don Revie, winning their second league title that season.
- Everton have won 42% of their Premier League games played on a Tuesday (19/45), their highest win rate on a specific day of the week in the competition.
- Leeds have won 49% of their Premier League games on a Tuesday (17/35), their highest win rate on a specific day of the week in the competition. They have won five of their six games since returning to the top flight in 2020, barring a 7-0 loss to Man City.
- Everton have won five of their last eight league games against Leeds (D2 L1), more than in their previous 24 against Los Blancos (W4 D10 L10).
- After a 36-game unbeaten streak in the league at home to Everton between 1953 and 2001 (W28 D8), Leeds have lost two of their last four at Elland Road against the Toffees (D2).
- Anthony Gordon has managed 11 of Everton’s 23 shots on target in the Premier League this season (48%) and is looking to find the net in back-to-back top-flight appearances for the first time, having scored against Brentford on Saturday.
- Following his goals at Elland Road against Wolves and Chelsea, Rodrigo is looking to become the first Leeds player to score in their first three home league games in a season since Luciano Becchio in 2012-13 and the first in the top flight since Lee Chapman in 1992-93.
- After losing their first three meetings with Leeds in all competitions, and their sides scoring just one goal, Everton boss Frank Lampard have won their last three against the Whites by an aggregate score of 10- 3. His first league win with the Toffees came against Leeds, 3-0 in February last season.
12-year-old shoots 13-year-old at California school, police say
A 12-year-old boy was taken into custody on Monday after authorities said he shot and killed another boy at a Northern California school.
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong told reporters the 13-year-old victim was stable following the Monday afternoon shooting at Madison Park Academy.
It was unclear whether the suspect attended school in the city’s Sobrante Park neighborhood, NBC Bay Area reported. Armstrong said officers “quickly and safely” took him into custody.
Armstrong said a motive was unknown.
“It saddens me to think that a child would bring a gun to school,” he said. “No parent wants to send their kids to school in the day and then be called out and say, ‘Your kid got shot. This is the worst call you can receive.
Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available and the spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.
Oakland, a city of less than half a million people east of San Francisco, has recorded six murders in recent days, including a triple homicide on Friday that involved a retaliatory shooting and a cyclist who was fatally struck by an “out of control” vehicle, Armstrong said.
The number of murders in the city this year almost equals the number of homicides last year, which saw an increase in deadly gun violence.
As of Monday, there were 83 homicides in the city, two fewer than the same time last year, Armstrong said.
nbcnews
