Technology Topics for Think Tanks and Radio Responses for Listeners Debated
Welcome radio listeners and online article readers. In fact, welcome everyone not only to this program but also to the future. Technology is changing the way we live each and every day in very profound ways. It is also constantly rearranging the free-market with disruptive technologies causing challenges for status quo old companies, employment, and it’s difficult for the colleges and universities to keep up with this technology, as it seems they are always teaching and training people to do last year’s jobs.
Therefore, in the future these folks who have paid $100,000 in student loans may not even be working in those fields where they got their degrees. Statistically that has been the case, but it is going to be even more so in the future. Okay so, that’s what this program is about today on this 23rd day of October 2012 – how the future technologies will change everything.
The rules are simple; I talk, you listen. Then after 30 minutes I will open up the phone lines, or if you are reading this article online you may post a comment below. The first topic of the day is;
1.) Google’s Dominance and Disruption to the Newspaper Industry
Indeed, I believe it was Larry Page of Google who noted that the newspaper industry’s days are numbered. He stated that there won’t be newspapers in the future; that is printed words on paper being delivered to your doorstep. He was predicting the death of newspapers, and he did predict when it would happen, he said it could happen in a few years, or perhaps even a decade, but they wouldn’t exist in the future. Few could deny what he was saying, and when he made that common a few years ago the newspapers were laying off, merging, or simply going out of business.
Some newspapers have found that they can set up pay walls to make extra money, and perhaps the technology we talk about as tablet computers has at least help them in that regard where people can take their newspaper with them on the go, and read it online for a couple of dollars a month or week. This is worked well for the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and other well-known and well read newspapers. But it doesn’t seem to be working for all the local newspapers, although some who have a stranglehold on their local market are doing okay with pay walls as well.
Then again, why would anyone pay to view a newspaper online when they can go to Google News, surf the news and get information from all over the planet, perhaps even better information, or articles which have been downloaded from the Associated Press into regional newspapers. Often many of these stories we read on the other side of these pay walls is nothing more than regurgitated Associated Press news anyway. Thus, one should ask; why should we pay?
An article on ARS Technica titled; “Brazilian press to Google News: pay up or leave our content alone – Google says being told to pay is like, “taxing a taxi driver for taking tourists to eat.” By Megan Geuss on October 21, 2012 was curious. The same thing has been happening in France, and other places and it appears that they are trying to get Google tripped up in copyright law. You must realize that copyright law is different in Europe and perhaps in Brazil and other places. In the United States we have “Fair Use” case law on the books which seems to allow at least a paragraph and reference to a new story.
Google has been quite good at sending traffic based on this “fair use principle” with links to the actual article, that is if you want to read more. Sometimes people don’t, and perhaps this is what the Brazilian press is concerned about. People just read the first paragraph, and headline, and then they don’t need to read the newspaper, buy the newspaper, or pay to go beyond the pay wall of that organization online. These companies believe it is hurting sales, but in actuality Google is probably helping them much more than it is hurting them. Shouldn’t the newspapers all over the world get with the program and get into the 21st century?
The reality is that status quo industries die hard, and they fight to the end using their power to propel their political will onto the market. However, with no innovation everyone is left back in the Stone Age, and that means we may as well be reading our text on chiseled stone, or hard to get parchment paper. The printing press changed the world, and now it is changing again, it’s time to get up with the program, and enjoy the trillions of pages online from whatever new source they come from. If these Brazilian newspapers wish to limit what their readers read and be their sole source of information that is rather self-serving.
Further, the mass media has often tried to control the minds of the people, and therefore has absolute control over the politics of the society and civilization. Obviously they don’t wish to lose that, and who could blame them, power is addictive. We know that from our own politics, and we certainly know it from human history. There are no differences from what I can see. Of course, one could say that all of this Internet flow of information contains very few gems, and much of it is just a barrage of information pollution. Speaking of pollution let’s switch gears and talk about real pollution and some new technologies for moment shall we?
2.) Better Local Pollution Emissions Technology
Recently, the AQMD in Southern California had complained that pollution levels had increased. But where was all this pollution coming from? Well, it was coming from a number of sources, different types of pollution interacting. Some of that, 1% of the pollution in the atmosphere in California has blown across the entire Pacific ocean from China. China says it isn’t their pollution because they are making products to send to America, therefore it is actually America’s pollution, therefore the United States shouldn’t complain.
Indeed, China is using coal-fired plants to generate electricity often without the clean coal technology which they now have available to them if they wish to buy it from Germany, or in some cases they’ve already copied it and installed themselves. You have to love the Chinese when it comes to proprietary information, they don’t seem to have any ethical knowledge of how that works, perhaps because their society went for thousands of years copying each other, and they assume that if you were a friend, or a fellow farmer you would share your secrets and cultivation technology with them.
Indeed, during the Communist periods they also shared technology, and they didn’t have patent law or intellectual property rights. Their culture is much different this regard and it’s been difficult for them to grasp this concept, but then again there are also companies which know the rules, but flagrantly violate them to turn a huge profit. Now then, back to the pollution problem in Southern California. It was also noted by the University of Riverside that much of the pollution in the LA basin was coming from not only the aircraft at the airport at LAX, but also from the ships bringing products into port Los Angeles and Long Beach port.
These giant cargo ships would get in long lines bringing, and while waiting in line idle their smoky and sooty diesel engines, waiting to unload their containers from Asia, mostly China. Those big diesel engines do not have pollution control devices on them like our modern day trucks and automobiles. They spew pollution into the atmosphere and during those foggy days it would combine with water vapor and other pollution caused by local surface transportation, refineries, and factories. These combinations make a wicked ugly looking atmosphere blocking out the beautiful blue sky. To top it off, the trains which are often able to allow for more pollution (old rules for rail) would pick up those containers and take them across the country. Because many of these cargo ships could not get through the Panama Canal as they are so large, they drop off the containers and then they go by rail the rest of the country.
Containers going locally in California or nearby states will often jump on intermodal trucks for some of the distance, and those trucks add traffic to our freeways and smog to the atmosphere as well. Now then, Gizmag had an interesting article; “New software improves measurement of greenhouse gas emissions,” by Antonio Pasolini published on October 22, 2012. These new technologies along with the software can help us know where the smog is actually coming from. My question is what happens when the EPA gets a hold of this, and starts going after specific companies, and industries with this new knowledge?
It’s not that we don’t wish to reduce pollution, no one wishes to breathe dirty air, but this will throw new rules and regulations and rather staunch enforcement on industries which previously haven’t had to deal with it. One could say they’ve been polluting all long, it’s time they stop. Surely, but if we clamp down on them too quickly, we will disrupt the supply chain, raise consumer prices, and have to deal with increased wholesale inflation on everything that we buy. So this technology helps us understand our environment and the actual emissions into the atmosphere from human activity, but it is also quite disruptive because the regulatory authority, specifically the EPA knows no bounds.
Of course, then we will get into issues with union lobbyists, and big companies who do not wish to comply with onerous EPA rules and they will tell everyone that if the EPA doesn’t knock it off, they will lay off workers. That could hurt the economy as well, and therefore they may go after little companies rather than the big companies, therefore creating barriers to entry in various industries, or the EPA could require new pollution control devices which would be too expensive for small businesses, therefore the larger businesses will survive, and the small businesses which provide competition creating lower prices for consumers will go the way side.
Indeed everything is interrelated, the advection fog that we see during the “June Gloom” off the coast of California, that fog mixes with the pollution and it heats up in a temperature inversion challenge in the LA basin. Throw in a few X-flares and solar maximum with increased temperatures, and now we’ve got the pot cooking exacerbating the pollution problem. Speaking of X-flares they probably affect much more than we might realize. So let’s talk about that for a moment shall we?
3.) X-Flares Occurring and Days of Rage Considered
Not only do solar flares and the solar maximum cause faster polar ice melt issues and change the mixtures and re-combinations of pollution while causing temperature inversions carrying that pollutions higher and thus, across a greater region, but some surmise that it also effects human behavior, at least social scientists have been attempting to study these correlations although the data is hard to get ahold of and we are learning more and more each year about such anomalies, or even inverse relations to solar flares.
On October 23, 2012 there was an X-1 class solar flare, which will affect the upper atmosphere during daylight hours over Asia and Australia. It would indeed be interesting to see if things heat up there in those regions with regards to minor civil unrest, increase in crime, or greater tensions over the territorial waters off the coast of China. We might find some interesting things in the news if we were to put the puzzle pieces together? And what of the Middle East during solar flare events – as in what happens when the Arab Spring, or fall fighting season corresponds to already overblown tensions plus the proverbial religious holidays of either side while solar flares are occurring?
Want to check the record and recent history and get back to me on that one? The reason I ask is; I was talking to someone from Washington state up in the Seattle area, a social worker, who indicated to me that her large caseload allowed her to see the differences of when her clientele had fits of anger, or challenges with their behavior. I met her in the Starbucks, and she proposed that my hypothesis was real, and she convinced herself of that fact. I don’t believe we have enough empirical data or evidence to prove it, but I think more research is needed. Oh, and speaking of Starbucks and having conversations I think the world has changed a little bit and let me tell you why;
4.) Are Tablet Sales Helping Retail Sales at Starbucks?
It seems to me that more people come into Starbucks and they are busy playing on their iPhone, Android, or tablet computer. They are reading the news and minding their own business almost as if they are ignoring everyone else in the place. It used to be that people went to coffee shops to have a dialogue or discussion, or get social interaction. Today people are going and sitting down, plugging into the free outlet and using the free Wi-Fi. They don’t seem to be doing a lot of talking, albeit some of them get on their cell phones and disrupt everyone else.
So, is Starbucks the new place to go now not to have an intellectual discussion, but rather to use your personal tech devices so you don’t have to sit at home and you can be on the go? In other words, is it a destination point other than where you live to get out of the house and use your personal technology? Is that helping Starbucks sales? It could be, and they seem to be catering to that crowd, although they are catering to anyone who comes in to buy for dollar cup of coffee I suppose.
Indeed, I don’t think it is hurting sales, although it is difficult these days to get a decent conversation, thus, it may be limiting some of those folks from coming in as often, but then again many people are addicted to caffeine so they are going to go there and sit amongst the people with their tablet computers, perhaps sharing information with them in real-time. I’ve seen that happen too, where the debates and discussions are done in real time. Where someone will say; “did you hear about” such and such, and the other person will say; “yes” because they just got a news alert themselves.
Maybe these tablets are becoming a muse for coffee shop discourse? What I’m saying is this, technology is often disruptive and it changes the way we think, and live our lives. Have you ever wondered what will happen when 3-D printers are in every home? Let’s discuss that.
5.) 3-D Printers May Change Our Home Lives
Well, why go shopping at the store if you can buy the material you need, and merely print your furniture, silverware, cups, plates, houseplant pots, figurines, and other home decorations? Perhaps tools for the garage, picture frames, and all sorts of other things. That would be my guess, and I believe that’s happening in the future. Once you print something, depending on the type of material you use you may need to heat it up in an oven, or zap it in the microwave to get the material to fully fuse together, and harden the material so it never falls apart.
Does this mean people will be buying larger microwaves, and request larger ovens in their home? Will this spur on more home appliance sales for General Electric and other appliance makers? That would be my guess, and I wonder if Hewlett-Packard understands that future as well? Maybe they may have six-in-one printers instead of five-in-one (printer, fax, scanner, etc.) for the future? Likewise, the quality of 3-D printer you buy will determine the quality of the product you produce when you order the electronic file with the CADCAM design of exactly what you want.
Indeed, people will be able to tell if you created the object using a high-quality 3-D printer, or some cheap knockoff brand. Let’s say a figurine might be judged by its quality and by its attention to detail. That doesn’t mean you couldn’t take and X-Acto knife before you harden it to ensure the details are pristine. You may even decide to paint the figurine thus, painting over any flaws. Then you will throw it in the oven, before you put it on display in your home. Does this mean that hobby craft supplies may be a nice place to invest, or will it too be a victim of 3-D printing where people print those supplies as well?
In any case, because of this issue of quality and detail we may have more of our citizenry going for quality rather than quantity. Okay so, which manufactures will be hurt by 3-D printing in the future? It could cause a terrible challenge for the transportation industry because they will no longer be shipping products, and it could hurt the commercial real estate industry because big box retailers will not need to display items anymore, everyone will order it online, even use holographic displays to see the item before they order the file to print it at home.
China could be the big loser in this because they do so much in-country manufacturing. It could cause 100 million people to lose their jobs in China for instance. That could be enough to economically implode the country, causing an overthrow of the government. Sure, that is a speculative theory, but not so out of whack considering human history you see.
What about auto parts manufacturers? Many of those jobs have moved to Mexico from the United States, and we have a tremendous number of knockoff automotive parts being produced in China. This does an end run on China and the intellectual property and patents theft, which one could say is poetic justice, but we will be hurt here at home too. We make parts for all sorts of things; cars, trucks, airplanes, medical devices, hardware, and you name it. That will surely hurt manufacturing jobs.
Of course, it will spawn a new industry of 3-D printing material, and it really already has. There are several companies that think they have a lockdown on what type of material will be used in future, but I assure you that as these 3-D printers get better, and we get better at manipulating molecular assembly, and assimilation, that those pioneers of these 3-D printing materials will have to stay up with the game, or relinquish their market share to future innovation.
Now then, if folks are shopping less at retail stores, that will affect the retail industry as well, but people might also be driving less, therefore cutting down on the amount of fuel that that use. Still, this means that sales tax revenue for the cities, counties, and states will decline because they will be buying less fuel, and fewer things in the retail store. Also, you can expect that those items that they print in their own home will cost less than if they purchase them in a store, because the store has the supply chain which also adds to the cost of the product. Therefore all the things that they print will in fact be cheaper for that consumer. Lower costs mean lower sales tax revenue as a percentage.
Further, it is the materials which are sold in bulk where the consumer will be spending the most money, just as now people can almost get a free printer, but the big money is made in the price of the ink they have to buy to keep it recharged, just look at the prior decade of HP earnings as they are broken down in their annual shareholder’s reports.
What I’m saying is this will be a paradigm shift and affect every industry all at once. If you think that future isn’t coming, believe me it’s already in the pipeline and we already have 3-D printers in many high schools throughout the nation. Students are getting the idea of exactly what this technology can do for the future, and they are creating new applications for it.
Anyone who stops and thinks about it can see how it will affect whatever industry they are in – just think of the construction industry. If you need more nails, you don’t have to go down to the hardware store, you just make them on the job site. A plumber would not need to bring any pipes on his truck, all he’d need to do is take his portable 3-D printer, and do a 3-D scan of the pipe fitting that broke, and then print it and use it, job done, here’s your bill. No need to run to the hardware store to buy a part, and then come back later. He will be much more efficient.
Each entrepreneur in every single industry will consider what they need, and how they can use a 3-D printer to solve those problems. Once the technology exists, and it is workable, it will be everywhere. Humans seem to love things, they collect trinkets, objects, and they display them in their homes and domiciles. That is human nature. That is how human culture has evolved in society. It hardly matters which civilization you go to, they all have their knickknacks, statues, and artwork for display. Now they can display it all to their heart’s content.
There will be even greater abundance of choices. Perhaps people’s homes will become almost like museums of their own interests. Someone who likes aviation might have every model of every airplane ever built all over their home. Maybe this will replace bookshelves because books are all going to be electronic. Perhaps you have friends like I do who collect things. Once they get a hold of a catalog, or go online and see what’s available, they will be printing away like mad. Indeed I bet the professional psychiatry and psychology associations will come up with new mental addiction disorders to explain all this – it’s much like hoarding in a way – and we’ve all seen those crazy TV show examples.
That wouldn’t surprise me at all, nor should it surprise you. After all, we now realize that people get addicted to video games, and that our personal technologies are causing a lack of attention. Modern technology causes such things, and we should be ready for the next wave of 3-D printing challenges on our society and civilization. Perhaps all this is nothing more than the modern version of cave paintings. So, has mankind really changed all that much?
Many folks claim that people are too materialistic in our modern society, sure that’s true enough – these same folks will tell us that consumerism has ruined society, okay maybe to some extent that too might be the case, still, when 3-D printers are in every home, let’s just see what all those detractors of human innate characteristics happen to say when they themselves start printing away!
Tell you what, why not walk around your home for 15-minutes – right now and start writing down all the things you see, the smaller items perhaps under 2-foot by 2-foot. If you will note your home is filled with such items, just look in your kitchen, living room, home office, bedroom, and your bathrooms. See what I mean. Nearly all of it could be 3-D printed. Plus, if you don’t like something, let’s say that ugly cable TV box, you could order the e-design for a façade cover, one which let in airflow, but one which would allow that cable box to become a nice shape of something you like instead, or the base for an object.
Maybe you like model sailing ships from the Spanish Armada? Your cable TV box becomes the base of the model ship which covers up the ugly design and hides it in an art form for instance. Please realize I just made this up, but it could be whatever you want. Use your creativity, maybe you could become a designer and find folks willing to buy your designs for common things like this online and you receive a royalty from the online catalog.
Perhaps Amazon will get into the scene, or maybe this will be a new venue for Google, Microsoft, Apple, HP, or some new brilliant start-up entrepreneur who starts this business out of their dorm room at Harvard and also gets the money connections he needs to nearly unlimited capital to make it happen – and then goes public – think about how many times that scenario has happened and how it’s changed our world forever – and it hardly has to be Harvard for an optimal start-up.
Indeed, I hope you are beginning to see the glimpse into this future, the future of 3-D printing, because like the social networks, Internet, search engines, computer, and mobile tech this changes everything in every industry. The world will never be the same, the cat is out of the box, and it is alive – and it has been eating catnip, so look out.
Okay, well, my 30-minutes of talking are up, and you don’t have to listen to me anymore, it’s your turn to talk, and thus, I will open the phone lines. If you are reading this as a radio transcript turned into an online article, well, go ahead and leave a message below.
“Welcome caller number 4, you are on the air, what say you?”
How to Use Online Poker RNG Secrets
Although a large number of people play Texas holdem online everyday, many of those players do not have a thorough understanding of how the online game differs from a live game. The most significant difference is the computer-generated codes used in the online poker RNG, and how those codes affect the outcome of each hand.
Primarily, since poker sites do not have the ability to actually deal out cards as in a live game, they are forced to use a series of computer generated programs to execute this task. One of the main programs used is a RNG (Random Number Generator). The RNG, depending on which site, uses a series of associated techniques to attempt to generate a truly random shuffled deck of cards.
Because of the advanced techniques poker sites use to arrive at their own shuffled deck sequence, it is nearly impossible to predict what cards are coming out and what your opponents are holding. However, it is not difficult to predict the play and expected outcome in many situations.
Although every major poker site will claim their RNG program is fair and impervious to any potential hijacking or cracking, the reality is that the RNG is often not the culminating factor in what will occur on the flop, river or turn. That decision is based largely on additional factors, such as the players in the game, additional poker algorithms used to induce action and finally on the poker sites own use of anti-collusion and anti-cheating subroutines.
The addition of these extraneous programs, algorithms, and subroutines dramatically changes the outcome of each hand and ultimately changes the true statistical odds. For example, in a recent independent study of more than 250,000 hand histories from one poker site revealed that hands that were a major underdog on the flop made a winning hand by the river more than 20% of the time.
That percentage represents a large amount of bad beats in poker that is not usually evident in live play. This has prompted many poker players to conclude that online poker is rigged and that the RNG is flawed. In truth, the RNG is rarely ever flawed, as the RNG is not responsible for potential bad beats as much as the additional poker algorithms used by many sites.
The secret to using the online poker RNG is to be aware of the potential hands that can be made on the flop and the potential of your hand to survive a bad beat. In many cases, knowing when a flush is expected to occur while you are holding two pair may prompt you to avoid committing too many chips to the pot.
The perfect strategy to use is to learn how the software works, to obtain as much information on the statistics of the game and use that information to make your decision as to whether you should continue in the hand or not. The best defense to maintain your chipstack is in avoiding getting a bad beat, and that can easily be accomplished by understanding how and when a bad beat may occur.
‘At the Feet of the Master’: The Maiden Book Written by J Krishnamurti in His Young Age, an Analysis
AT THE FEET OF THE MASTER.
J.Krishnamurti was adopted in his youth by Madame Annie Besant, the then President of The Theosophical Society, the International Organisation with its head quarters at Adyar, Chennai (the then Madras) Dr Besant and other leaders of the organisation proclaimed that J.K would soon be the World Teacher, whose coming the Theosophists had been proclaiming for a long time.
The three declared objectives of the Theosophical Society were:
To form a Universal Brotherhood of Humanity without distinction of race, creed, sex, caste or colour;
To encourage the study of comparative Religion, Philosophy and Science.
To investigate unexplained laws of Nature and the powers latent in man.
He was a student of Theosophy and other schools of thought till 1922. In 1922, J.K underwent some mystic experiences and some years later he dissolved the Order with a huge following and gave up all the money and the huge property collected by the Order. In a historic rather the prophetic talk in 1929 he categorically declared “Religious organisations cannot lead man to truth and his only concern to set man absolutely, unconditionally free.”
Thus the years up to 1922 were his learning years and the years in between 1922 to 1929 were becoming years (though he never believed in becoming) He attained total wisdom in 1929 and the years after 1929 to 1986 were His propagating years. There is some difference in the contents of his teaching during the two periods (before attainment of total wisdom and after attaining the same). “At the feet of the master” is a small book like Tirukural preaching how to follow the footsteps of the Master scripted in the first decade of 20th century first published in 1910.
In his foreword itself, he makes it clear that those were not his words but those of the master who taught him. A man who wishes to succeed must do exactly what was told. one must do what He says, attending to every word, taking every hint.
For this pathway, four qualifications are needed;.
1. Discrimination 2. Desirelessness 3. Good conduct and 4. Love
1. Discrimination:
The first of these qualifications is Discrimination;
The discrimination between the real and the unreal.which leads men to enter the path.,This path is to be followed at every step until the end. The really important thing is the knowledge of God’s plan for man. Because a man knows this he is on God’s side.
The person who knows to discriminate will be able to find the difference between the physical body and himself. He is different from even the mental body. He is able to differentiate between what is to do and what not to do.
He is able to discriminate between the important and the unimportant. He distinguishes the useful from the useless and also between the more useful from the less useful.
One must distinguish between truth and falsehood. He must learn to be true all through, in thought, word and deed. He must be true in action. He must discriminate between selfish and the unselfish.
Learn to distinguish the God in everyone and everything. You can help your brother through that which you have in common with him and that is the Divine Life.
2. Desirelessness.
A person who has mastered the art of discrimination already knows that the things which most man desire, such as wealth and power are not worth having and when this is really felt, all desire for them ceases.
When all desires for self are gone, there may still be a desire to see the result of one’s work. One must do right for the sake of the right, not in the hope of reward.
One should not desire for psychic powers. One must guard against certain small desires too which are common in daily life.
Another common desire which one must sternly repress is the wish to meddle in others’ business. One should learn the virtue of silence and should talk only when absolutely needed.
3. Good Conduct
The six points of conduct which are specially required are given by the Master as:
1. Self-control as to the mind
2. Self-control in action
3. Tolerance
4. Cheerfulness
5. One-pointedness
6. Confidence
We are a spark of God’s own fire, and God, who is Almighty, is in us, and because of that there is nothing we cannot do if we will.
4. LOVE
Of all the qualifications, Love is the most important. It forces man to acquire all the rest. It is indeed the will to be one with God. Because He is Love, one would become one with Him when he is filled with perfect unselfishness and Love.
The three sins against love are gossip, cruelty and superstition and against them one must watch ceaselessly.
The wisdom which enables one to help, the will which directs the wisdom, the love which directs his will are the qualifications of those who wish to enrol themselves to serve Him.
In conclusion, it may be stated though this is the maiden writing of J.Krishnamurti, it contains some teachings he spread till 1986.
Though the book is small in size, the contents are very rich. Though it was recorded during a period when English writing was making inroads in India as against Sanskrit and Tamil which were timelessly old, the contents are at par with classical writings.
Finally the beauty of the teachings can be realised in full when the entire book is studied not leaving even a single word as advised by J.Krishnamurti himself.
How to Care For Your Watercolor Painting
So you just purchased a new beautiful watercolor painting, now what? There are really just a few important things to know about your watercolor painting in order to keep it bright, vibrant, and unblemished.
1. Get your painting framed with a glass protective panel. This is important, a regular frame with no glass will leave your watercolor vulnerable to dust, smudges, water damage etc. Did you know that watercolor can reconstitute itself when water is added? That means the paint can shift, lift, drip etc. A glass front will protect against water damage. It will also keep the dust off. You can’t just dust a watercolor painting as the paper is sensitive to marks and is a delicate surface. A well framed piece will also help keep out insects that can damage the paper. It is very difficult to repair a damaged watercolor painting, so keep it protected.
2. Avoid direct sunlight. Watercolor paintings are sensitive to sunlight. The colors can fade, and the paper can become brittle. I remember when I was working as an exhibit designer for the Hallie Ford Museum. I went to pick up a collection of Hudson River School paintings from a private collector’s house. The owner had a number of beautiful oil paintings, but his pride and joy was a vibrant watercolor painting. He kept a sheet of paper draped over the painting at all times and only lifted it when people wanted to see the piece. Okay, that’s a little extreme, but you do need to be careful of light. The recommended level of light for displaying watercolors in museums is 50 LUX, and it is only recommended for short periods of display. You can measure the light levels with a simple camera meter. However, I simply recommend keeping your painting out of direct sunlight and avoid shining a spotlight on the work. Remember, you bought the piece to enjoy it, so don’t fret too much. Just be prudent.
3. Hang the painting away from household pollutants and high humidity areas. Don’t hang a watercolor over a fireplace, near a stove, or in a bathroom. The soot from fireplaces can damage a work of art. Also, the shifts in humidity that occur in the bathroom or near a stove can cause moisture to build up inside the frame. Eventually, you may have a mold problem and have to take the work to be professionally cleaned. Try to find a location with more consistent humidity levels.
4. If the work does need to repaired, find a professional. Conservators are trained to repair works of art and know how to do it scientifically. You can usually find a good conservator by calling your local museum for recommendations. If you did happen to purchase your work directly from the artist, you can also try contacting that person and ask if they would mind trying to repair the damage themselves.
That’s it. Beyond that, just sit back and enjoy your watercolor painting!
4 Great Tips for Storing Inflatable Kayaks
Before you attempt to put your new vessel away after a long day out on the water, you should be aware of a few important tips for storing inflatable kayaks or canoes. Maintenance and proper storage are extremely important if you plan on using your device for many seasons to come so get in the habit of paying close attention to the condition of your inflatable kayak and how you put it away every single time that you are done using it.
Make Sure Your Kayak is Clean
You probably wouldn’t put your coffee mug away after drinking out of it all day without cleaning it nor should you overlook washing your inflatable kayak or canoe prior to storage. Be sure to pay special attention to flushing grit and sand away from foot braces, tracks and out of the skeg boxes. You may be surprised at the things you can pick up in the water that could do damage if the kayak was folded up and put away without them being removed.
Storing Inflated
If you have the room to store your inflatable kayak without deflating it, this is ultimately your best option, unless of course you’re putting it away for the season and won’t need it for a few months. An inflated one must be stored in a dry, cool location. This is extremely important! A kayak that is stored out in the open, exposed to the harsh elements will become less functional and aesthetically pleasing. Direct sunlight will fade your inflatable kayak and it can ultimately warp it.
When storing inflated, the canoe or kayak must never be laid in any position other than how it would naturally be found in the water. Laying it on its side can cause warping just as easily as the sun. Also, never pile anything on top of it because extended weight can do damage.
Folded Storage
One of the greatest benefits associated with inflatable kayaks is the fact that they can be folded up and stored in the original bag they came in. If you’ve ever tried rolling up a tent and squeezing it back in its original bag with the poles, you know this can get a little challenging. However, as long as your kayak is properly prepared for storage, you should have no problem.
The first step to making sure it is ready to be folded up is to make sure that it is completely dry, inside and out. Even if you think it’s dry, if you take a clean towel to the tracks and crevices, you will probably still find moisture. If folded this way, your kayak will be infested with mildew and mold next time you use it if it isn’t ruined before then. Fold it up tightly and store it in a dry bag.
Location
Whether you are storing your kayak away inflated of deflated, put some thought into the storage location. If you are putting it in your garage that houses a few rodents, chances are, your kayak will be ruined. It also needs to be kept away from cats and dogs as well!
Tips for Effective Web Development and Web Design
You might be wondering if there is a difference between web development and web design. Well, they both concern a site or page on the Internet, but web design is just part of web development. Web development from the word itself is the process of developing a website and it includes web design, web content, web server, network security, e-commerce development and many more.
A website represents a company or a person. For this reason, the website should garner many views or visits as much as possible to make sales or to have a better ranking in the search engine results. Also, better views mean the site is being marketed effectively. This is the goal of the websites and to do this, they have to come up with effective web development and web design.
To have an effective web development, the website should foremost have a purpose. What does it want to attain or achieve? Does the website want more sales through the Internet or it just wants many people to know about it? The purpose is just like a mission or vision for institutions. It is where the goals and objectives will be based. If the purpose of a website is to educate people, then the web content should contain useful information that will benefit the Internet users.
Web design, on the other hand, is the looks and manner of presentation of the websites. An effective web design is something unique yet simple. The design of the website shouldn’t be too extravagant nor has too many colors. Aside from being expensive, the Internet users may also find the site over decorated. The design should be simple and it should emphasize the contents because those are what users look after. The site should also load fast and can be viewed with all types of resolution. Computer resolutions range from 480 by 640 to 768 by 1024. The site should work out to any type of this by designing the site in percentage and not based on pixels.
An effective web design has clear and understandable navigation. Once an Internet user visits the site, he should be able to go through the site with ease and not with confusion. The site should contain and show the important links or information. The menus should be presented clearly and should be placed to a noticeable area.
Lastly, a web design should fit with any type of browser whether in the Internet Explorer or Mozilla Firefox. It should also possess inviting and readable font to effectively communicate its points to the reader or user. When there is proper web development, the website is surely using all its resources and money to its advantage.
Finding Medical Sales Jobs on Free Job Boards to Maximize Your Gorilla Job Search!
Welcome to our Gorilla Job Search Tactics for a scary market! This is our TRICK AND TREAT Halloween special! Our Gorilla Series will help give you guidance, resources and insider perspective to aggressively begin Job Search utilizing FREE resources, yes FREE resources to find your job in this crushed marketplace.
There is a Trick to finding and utilizing FREE resources to find a medical sales job and we want to Treat you to our Tricks. Let’s get started with what most Job Seekers do when they decided (or their company decides for them) that they need to get a job:
· They blow off the dust on their old resume and lament they have not kept it updated and begin figuring out how to revise it.
· Others have a resume in a pretty good condition, click in a few updates and their engines are ready to go to find a job.
· All Job Seekers run to their computers and start their engines and begin Google Search for Jobs (now that is a time eater!)
· Others try to remember that recruiters’ name they never called back from the past or Google for medical sales recruiters to call (an article forthcoming on that subject alone!).
We are about to reveal the first secret in this Gorilla series right now to help you get to the meat of finding a new medical sales job with FREE Medical Sales Job Boards; the first one is MedRepCareers.com , here is the rest of the Free list and tips on how to use
Remember, this is your Treat, only FREE stuff mentioned this Halloween Eve!
Back to the Job Boards; there are two types of Job Boards:
Jobs Boards that ARE REAL job sites defined as hiring companies and recruiters actually posting their jobs directly to the job board (not a job feed from another board) and you can register and apply to those jobs FOR FREE as a Job Seeker: Here they are.
medrepcareers.com
hotjobs.com
monster.com
careerbuilder.com
biospace.com
devicespace.com
craigslist.org
Now the tricks:
· Most of the above boards have JOB AGENTS, once you sign up go ahead and have them send you e-mails on new jobs that you determine you want to see as they are posted by employers (medical sales, City, State and etc.).
· Post your Resume with caution IF YOU are currently employed on ANY of the big JOB BOARDS like Hot Jobs, Monster or Career Builder….YOUR EMPLOYER could find your resume…not a good trick! If you are unemployed…go for it. MedRepCareers is touting a Recruiter Only access to their resume data base, use your good judgment on that one and your given situation.
Now for the less known FREE SEARCH ENGINE type Job Boards. Very few people know how these work, even many recruiters or employers! YOU CAN use them as a Job Board for FREE, but they are really constructed for REAL JOB BOARDS to help them search engine their jobs. Confusing, yes a bit, you just need to know that the following our “aggregate boards” that crawl over huge numbers of REAL JOB BOARDS & Employer Boards and consolidate them into one spot (hence “aggregate all jobs” and we do mean “all jobs” in one spot). So here are the FREE SEARCH ENGINE job boards:
indeed.com
simplyhired.com
juju.com
Now the tricks:
· You must know how to use key word search to slice through all the jobs on these aggregate boards. For example, if you want a medical device sales jobs; put in “medical device sales” in the search area provided on each site and see all the jobs pop up!
· You will see absolutely tons of jobs posted from everywhere, even Job sites that you often have to pay to get on their job board! This is truly a melting pot of all the jobs across the USA from almost everywhere!
· The medical sales jobs that come to the top are the aggregate Job Board customers that are willing to pay extra to be on the top…..so keep going down the list to lesser posted ones….they are all good jobs!
· The last trick, remember, all of these jobs were originally posted on what we are calling on a REAL JOB Board and web spidered to these type of Aggregate boards, it does take 2 to 3 days for them to eventually spider over, but when they do; YOU SEE THE AGE OF THE JOB POSTING to better measure its “job freshness”.
