The History of Online Sports Betting
Man, by virtue of his instinct to survive, is naturally a gambler. Given the risks of living day-to-day life, it was considered an act of skill to stay alive until the sun sets, especially during the Stone Age. As the human race began to develop systems that would facilitate the physiological need of survival, the gambling instinct that was inherent in man did not dissipate. Rather, it became stronger with the passage of time.
The gambling instinct, simply put, is displayed early into the history of human civilization. The Romans were notorious for their fierce and unforgiving gladiator matches, which were mainly violent at least and visceral at best. By 80AD, the emperor Titus then conducted the first official ceremonies at the Colosseum, and thus the festivities had begun. Slaves were pitted against each other in mostly battles to the death, and sometimes against wild beasts as well. Spectators relished the thought of betting on their favorite gladiator, hoping that he would live to see the end of the glorious battle.
But as time progressed, the violence of the human sport had proved to be too much for some, and gambling has been reduced to animal fights. Of course, this has been around even before the human blood sport of gladiators, but they had become highly popularized in certain parts of Europe -particularly Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, France, and even some parts of Asia such as the Philippines and Indonesia. Among these fights were bullfighting, cockfighting, and fox hunting.
As European influence spread more and more all throughout the continents of the world, the thrill of betting soon became a worldwide phenomenon. Gradually, the hunger for the sight of blood was soon surpassed by the promise of amassment of wealth. The stakes were high, but made more appealing by the rise of establishments such as casinos. Betting was never more enjoyable.
But alas, the collected momentum of sports betting was halted abruptly by the coming of the two World Wars since activities such as race meeting and lotteries became severely restricted. Its return only came in the mid-1950s and soon flourished again.
Not to be outdone, sporting events still remained strong in gambling circles, as events such as horse races, basketball matches, and baseball games just seemed to beg for more incoming bets. The rise of communications technology also facilitated the development of sports betting, with phone betting becoming an attractive option to those who live far and away from the games. Companies such as Intertops in Antigua started this as far back as 1993.
When the Internet finally came out for public access and personal use, the betting world evolved into a more closely-knit community. Globalization served its purpose in connecting the world in ways previously thought inconceivable -after all, who would have thought that you can bet on a game halfway across the world with such ease? In 1996, a company in Gibraltar called Microgaming took advantage of this trend and began developing software for use in other gaming companies all over the world. Others soon followed suit, and thus online sports betting as we knew it was born.
Summertime Penis Problems – Relief for Issues From Chafing to Sunburns
Most people falsely think winter is the only season for dry, itchy skin; however, while the bitter wind can sure do a number on the body’s largest organ, one should never discount the damage of the summer sun. The bottom line is that skin care is essential year round, rain or shine, hot or cold, winter, summer, spring, and fall. Furthermore, skin care is needed on all skin, not just that which is exposed. Yes, even the penis skin needs daily TLC to stay healthy. Learn more about keeping a man’s most favorite organ healthy year-round and prevent common penis problems with the penis care facts below.
Summer Skin Blues… and Reds
Sunburn: Although occasionally referred to as the place where the sun don’t shine, the skin of the penis is just as susceptible to sun burn as the rest of the body. Men who enjoy sunbathing nude, daytime skinny-dipping, or frequent tanning booths are all at risk of sun burning their manhood. Talk about a hunk of burning love.
Swimsuit Irritation: Staying in a wet swimsuit too long can cause uncomfortable irritation, and in some cases, rash-like bumps. A damp swimsuit tends to cling to a man’s unit, which creates unpleasant friction and can leave the wearer itching for days.
Chafing: A man’s equipment tends to warm up very easily in the summertime leading to a sweaty undercarriage. Unfortunately, a sweaty package combined with tight jeans or briefs can lead to a hairy situation below the belt – in more ways than one. Chafing is a result of too much friction on the skin when sweat does not allow skin areas to move past each other freely; instead, the skin sticks to itself, creating a red, irritated and itchy mess.
Dry skin: Yes, even in the summer, the skin can dry out. Harsh sun is one culprit- even in cases when a sunburn does not occur. Men living in areas with low humidity and high temperatures may be at a greater risk still of dry summer skin. Everybody tends to be more active in the summer, which leads to sweat and dehydration, all of which takes a toll on the skin. Even skin that is not directly exposed to the elements can still be affected by harsh environmental climates.
Swimming: Men who tend to hit the lake, ocean or pool all summer long may find themselves with an itchy nether region when the water fun is done. Apart from swimsuit irritation mentioned earlier, swimming pools are filled with harsh chemicals such as chlorine, which can be very drying on delicate skin. Swimming in natural bodies of water does not make one exempt from dry skin either; splashing about all day strips the skin of its natural moisture, causing dry skin.
Healing the skin
It is important to keep the skin moisturized all year round, even on days when it seems like it is not needed. Staying ahead of dry skin can prevent it from cracking and becoming a painful problem. One should use a daily lotion made with vitamin E and Shea butter, two natural ingredients that work together to keep the skin smooth, supple and healthy. Generously slathering on the lotion every day will help protect the skin from the harsh elements found in nature and the daily wear and tear of life as well.
When it comes to keeping the penis healthy, don’t think that any old lotion will do. Many lotions are made with chemicals and fragrances that are too harsh for the sensitive skin of the penis and can actually cause irritation and even rashes. Select an all-natural penis health oil that is specially formulated to heal the skin of the penis (most professionals recommend Man 1 Man Oil). A man should still choose a lotion that is made from the powerful team of vitamin E and Shea butter, but be sure to select one gentle enough for the manhood. Daily application will keep the penis skin looking and feeling great – because nobody wants to deal with itchy junk all day long.
Want to Mark Your Online Presence? Then a Good Web Development Company Is Your Destination
Website chiefly determines your online presence. In a fast-moving online industry with everybody projecting themselves through their websites, standing out of the crowded herd seems no short of a miracle. Well, for that certainly you do not need to have a magical wand, all you need is a good web development company.
There is no dearth of web development companies these days because everybody wants to have a website to market their products or services. Then the question is how to choose the one that can weave magic for you? Look out for some essential things that are must before you settle for the company whom you want to hire actually.
A web development company should be able to provide end-end solutions for your website i.e., it can cater to both the development and design needs of the website. Flexibility in the working approach is another important criterion as this will help you to get what you want for the website. Your website is a real-life translation of your vision, ideas and business needs so an ideal web development company should be able to meet your customized requirements and tailor your website according to your demands. Understanding the context of your website i.e., the business purpose and developing website accordingly is also of cardinal importance.
Thorough acquaintance and expertise of current practices in semantic, framework, web standards are must to get a functional and intuitive website. Your website must also be completely Search Engine Optimization or SEO friendly. This is vital if you want to generate high traffic for your website and want to keep your business in focus for the targeted audience. The platform on your website should be such that you can manage it on your own and for every edit or update you do not have to run to your developer. Along with the functionalities, visual representation of the website must also be kept in mind to allure the visitors. Your web development company must be able to present to your visitor a website that looks eye-catching yet bears a professional look and has an easy-to use layout.
The company to go for will not only develop and design your website but must also maintain it. Thus, it is vital that the one you choose is backed by a good customer support which you can contact in need. Only a professional web development company with skilled resources at their disposal can provide you with such services. Since your website is the representative and the primary bearer of your brand, you must do careful research before you settle for one. Look just not for competitive pricing but also for the quality and the range of the services that the company can offer.
Advantages and Disadvantages of Mobile Casino Gambling
Mobile casinos are ideal for people who love playing casino games but do not have time to make it down to a real casino due to their busy lifestyles. However, as with any new gaming technology there will be advantages and disadvantages. Below are some of the positive and negative aspects of mobile casino gambling.
Firstly, the main advantage about a mobile casino is that you do not have to travel anywhere to get to it. The casino can travel with you inside your pocket or bag so you don’t have to worry about physically making your way down to a land based casino. You can play a game of mobile poker or roulette anytime of day or night you want to and whenever you feel the urge.
The size of the casino is reduced to that of mobile phone screen which can conveniently fit into your pocket. This is far better than having to lug a bulky laptop and it’s accessories around with you just in case you want to play a bit of blackjack.
On the flip side some people may take a bit of time to adapt to the small screens on mobiles phones. They might find it difficult to view the casino games in a very much smaller format than they would if they were in normal online casino. They are also limited to using the mobile phone keypad as the control keys which is a lot smaller in comparison to a computer keyboard. In an online casino they can view the games on a larger monitor and can easily make movements using the mouse. However, these days mobile phone manufacturers are building phones with gaming in mind so they come equipped with larger, clearer screens and more user friendly controls.
When changing from a land based casino to mobile casino you may be tempted to wager a greater amount as the money cannot be seen on the virtual betting tables. This can be a danger as you could end up spending more money than you would in actual casinos since there are no physical chips seen anywhere. Physical chips in live casinos take a person away from thinking they are using real money however, with virtual chips it can feel as if no money is involved at all which can be risky.
"When Will You Find Love?"
So many clients who are unattached and yearning ask the old question, “When will I find love?” It’s actually a good astrological question, and can be seen in Western astrology by many different patterns. Let’s look at some of them. Of course, the most obvious item to focus upon is Venus, the planet of love. (For “progressed”, think secondary or solar arc.)
VENUS
Progressed Venus conjunct Natal Sun (or vice versa, Progressed Sun conjunct Natal Venus) is usually the best indicator of a year when the universe throws open the doors and love walks into your life, and when you would draw another to you who has affectionate feelings for you. This is a time in life when you would not be meant to be alone. However, the love object may not be a romantic or permanent one. My case studies reveal that, in one instance, this pattern identified the period that a child was adopted by a never-married single parent (the child being the true soul mate ), and in another, the pattern pointed to a love affair that put the final nail in a disintegrating marriage and set the individual upon an important life path… but did not result in marriage. In the former situation, the mother also had Progressed Venus entering H7 (another obvious prognosticator) and conjuncting the Natal Part of Fortune therein, and in the latter, the relationship could be seen in retrospect as an important soul agreement though not meant to result in permanence. Progressed Venus conjunct Progressed Sun (or vice versa, Progressed Sun conjunct Progressed Venus) is very similar in nature, as would be Progressed Venus conjunct ruler of H7. In the latter case, the nature of the planet acting as ruler would greatly influence the type of relationship formed. For example, if Saturn, possibly an older or serious partner; if Mercury, a younger or friendly type.
Likewise, Progressed Venus conjunct Sun/ or Moon/Descendant midpoint, Progressed Sun conjunct Venus/Descendant midpoint, or Progressed Ascendant or Descendant conjunct Sun/ Venus midpoint would also be good indicators of a period in the life-clock during which a loved one might appear. (My observation is that this quest for love isn’t really just about romance, because that’s not always lasting. The real issue seems to be about permanence in love – that is, marriage or a long-lasting relationship – so I’ll focus upon H7 rather than H5.)
Conversely, Progressed Sun conjunct Venus/Ascendant midpoint might signal a love relationship (depending on the rulerships of the Sun or Venus), but might just as easily indicate a period of comfort, self-love and personal beautification. For those who work with declinations, similar indicators would also been seen by Sun/Venus, Venus/Ascendant or Venus/MC parallels.
Of course, should any of these delightful aspects occur at a very young age, their benefits will be pretty much wasted in terms of longterm attachments, but there are stories of youngsters bonding with a friend or neighbor who later becomes their true love… or at least their lifelong buddy.
A Venusian progression to itself – that is, Progressed Venus conjunct Natal Venus – can only occur when the Natal Venus is retrograde at birth, and then turns direct during the lifetime, or when a Natal (direct) Venus turns retrograde. And since Venus’ retrograde lasts about 43 days (thus, 43 years by progression), being born closest to its stationing would best ensure enough time for this return to occur. Such a period will emphasize the nature of Venus’ natal significance at the same time that it brings its Venusian qualities to the forefront. If natally well-aspected, happiness can be brought forward; if afflicted, financial, romantic, or indulgency problems can be emphasized.
OTHER PATTERNS
But besides these obvious involvements of Venus, there are other conducive patterns as well. Slightly less obvious are:
Whenever the angles are involved with Venus or H7, there is a good chance of love appearing in one’s life, such as Progressed Ascendant/Descendant strongly aspecting Natal or Progressed Venus or ruler of H7, usually a positive signal for marriage, or Progressed MC strongly aspecting Natal or Progressed Venus or ruler of H7, another great time for love, even if the aspects are hard (because, after all, how hard can a Venus aspect be?). In fact, either of these would be wonderful to schedule a wedding around, as would Progressed ruler of H7 strongly aspecting Natal or Progressed Venus. Even a less obvious aspect, such as Ruler of H7 in a feasible aspect to an angle or a love-connected planet, might predispose to a marriage-type energy.
A Progressed Venus in major aspect to Natal Neptune is frequently found at times of romantic events such as weddings, but tends to glamorize the emotions and cloud the reality of the relationship. Such unions will face greater-than-usual trials regarding the longevity of the marriage, but can certainly survive the progression if an effort is made after its passage to deal with the less-than-ideal characteristics of the partner that would then be revealed.
Then there are indicators for relationship that just generally emphasize its potential, such as Progressed Moon into Libra or H7, or Progressed planets into H7, or even the Involvement of the Vertex when found in H7. (The Vertex, normally found in Houses 5-8, by my observation works as a fulcrum around which key events are shaped; thus, if in H7, key partnerships will be accented when the Vertex is activated.) If the natal chart has planets in H7, progressions or outer planet transits to them will certainly accentuate relationships (but such horoscopes will always be dealing with partners – or consequences of the lack thereof – as that was part of the life plan). Venus-Moon patterns often result in an individual’s general contentment, but do not necessarily show romantic involvement; sometimes they signal the birth of children.
In regards to harmony in a relationship once formed, look to one partner’s Progressed Venus tracking another’s Progressed Sun, and vice versa, or both Progressed Venuses tracking each other (a situation not always shown by conjunctions between comparative Venuses in the natal charts, since this occurrence will be determined by the age difference between the two individuals as well as their natal patterns). Of course, the topic of synastry is a separate one, to be applied after a relationship has been formed in order to analyze the positive and negative potential between the two horoscopes, and so does not fall into the parameters of this article.
LESS LIKELY TO BE PERMANENT
Finally, there are patterns that might spark love, but offer the least long-term assurance of permanence:
Transiting outer planets conjunct Natal or Progressed Venus or ruler of H7 will play up the qualities of these planets, but can be unpleasant or fleeting just as easily as the opposite, depending upon the meaning of the transiting planet or the natal potential of the transited planet. For example, Uranus over Venus might lend an exciting but impermanent love experience while Saturn could be either restrictive or serious. Neptune would probably cause delusional fantasies about the partner or bring a weak or compromised person into one’s life whom one would wish to rescue. And Pluto, of course, would likely offer a powerfully transformative experience that could alter one’s approach to sex, love or money forever! Transiting outer planets into H7, on the other hand, would likely highlight the need to deal closely with others, but far less likely, the arrival of love.
A FALSE FEAR
Anyone who trusts in the truths of astrology should discard forever the fear that aging ruins your chances for love. It’s a myth. For example, I had a 70-year-old female client, an artist, who found a suitor when her Progressed Sun was sextile her Ascendant while her Progressed Venus was opposite her Moon, and his Progressed Venus was trine his Neptune, crossing his South Node. (The latter pattern shows a love-connection from prior lifetimes.) Once meant to occur (by any of these afore- mentioned patterns), the universe will go to great lengths to put two people together. People will meet “accidentally” or on distant trips to places they will never revisit, or will be introduced by a third party who will never again appear in either of their lives. Coincidence or synchronicity will abound, and the non-astrologer will remain amazed by such “luck,” whereas the astrologer will nod knowingly as the Divine Plan is revealed through cosmic mathematics.
When one of these patterns kicks into your chart, you’ll watch the door of love open wide in your heart. But it will be up to you to keep its flame kindled thereafter. One caveat, though: as I said before, Venus symbolizes love, not necessarily between two romantic partners. I have several examples in my files in which one of these patterns brought a soul-mate into the life in the form of a beloved child. Venus can also symbolize pleasure and financial wellbeing. The right match can even bring pleasant financial conditions along with love (such as marrying well), if the horoscope predisposes. But if the natal chart doesn’t do so, then positive Venusian aspects will bring other types of love (such as the above-mentioned never-married adopter whose difficult Natal Sagittarius Sun/Moon/Saturn t-square precluded marital possibilities in the incarnation).
CASE STUDIES
Some case studies of Venusian patterns revealing strong love-based events in my files are as follows:
Forty-six-year-old widow meets second spouse – Progressed Sun semi-sextile progressed Venus, and Progressed Moon into H7.
Seventy-year-old-female is courted – Progressed Sun sextile Ascendant, and Progressed Venus opposite Moon.
Divorced female meets second spouse – He: Progressed Venus conjunct Sun; Her: Transiting Uranus conjunct Venus, and Progressed Moon in Libra. Life-changing affair for female: Progressed Venus conjunct Sun.
First marriage for young eligible bachelor – Progressed Venus sextile Ascendant, and sextile Node; Progressed Moon into H7.
(This article originally published in the February 2004 issue of Dell Horoscope magazine. Reprinted with permission.)
Shopify Development Services: The New Trend!
Websites are now among global business necessities. Almost all business and corporate entities need a well-designed website to exhibit their services, purpose, brand and goods.
Ecommerce websites permit your business to efficiently reach all customers easily. They also provide customers with an opportunity to conveniently deal online from a remote location with devices on hand.
How to Create Your Online Cart?
It is evident that traditional way of creating portals has been replaced by online cart generating applications or software. But, choosing an online store-cart is sort of like buying a house: there are a lot of options, and most of them will get you from point X to Y.
Like as house, these online development tools have many distinctive features and qualities to choose from. Benefit of using such cart saves time, development effort, staff cost and physical server cost. Though people get confused by just looking at the number of services offered rather than looking at ease and quick tools that software supports.
Why to Choose Shopify?
Shopify is an ecommerce platform which offers the start-ups and traditional business owners to establish up their own customized website or e-portal easily. It is a reliable and flexible platform which can be easily handled by a person who is not tech-free.
It has made it convenient to open an ecommerce website and this is the reason why most of the entrepreneurs prefer it. Shopify development tools help companies to easily manage their portfolio of products and effectively market them in a unique platform.
Shopify for Small Business
For a small businesses, it is important to establish their online presence at a trifling cost. A major part of money is procured in developing a creative theme of any website and performing SEO. Hence, Shopify theme management will help minor player in business to choose a unique theme from numerous options available; and that too an attractive and effective one.
Moreover, it requires little knowledge in website designing and web development to manage a platform created through Shopify. It is also SEO friendly.
Shopify For Large Business
For giants in industry it is vital to increase their web existence in a unique way. This can be achieved easily by Shopify web development. Moreover, it is exhausting task for big companies to manage their products and update them regularly for their customers with special discounts and offers.
Such tasks can be eased by Shopify development services; which can manage everything in a timely manner. Take Tesla- one of world’s most renowned car manufacturing companies in the world for example. It utilizes Shopify as their ecommerce platform; as their website states.
Shopify for Mobile Application Business
According to emarketer, m-commerce sales in United States will rise from $88.53 billion (2015) to $178.27 billion bythe year 2018.
The figure clearly depicts that how important is to develop an e-commerce mobile application in order to boost the sales. This is where Shopify App Development comes into picture. The most efficient app management helps to develop, manage and support mobile application with any device or tablet. This responsive and dynamic application can also synchronize with your web ecommerce portal.
General Shopify Features and Applications
- Shopify Store Setup
- Shopify Migration
- Shopify Store Redesigning
- Shopify Theme Development
- Shopify Template design
- Shopify Cart Development
- Shopify Responsive Theme Design
- Shopify Ecommerce Website Development
- Professional Shopify Themes Development
- Shopify Apps Development
- Shopify E-Commerce SEO
- Shopify API and Flash Integration
- Shopify Maintenance and Support Tool
Still Thinking or Searching for your Shopify Development Partner?
Let’s Discuss Your Unique Business and Ways to Glitter its Online Presence. Your Progress is Our Achievement.
Jamaica Casinos
When you think of Jamaica, what comes to mind are beautiful white beaches with clear blue waters, palm trees, and nature untouched by humans and/or pollution, in short paradise on earth. Jamaica offers much more than just unspoiled nature by daylight, but also an exciting time by night in its ten casinos in the major cities of interest to visiting tourists.
Kingston, the capital and the largest city, has two casinos, Falmouth has one, Negril has two, Ocho Rios, which is a major port, has two, and Montego Bay, which is also a port, has four. Both Ocho Rios and Montego Bay attract many tourists primarily, but not all, from cruise ships. Hotel resorts host most of the Jamaican casinos and this is convenient for tourists who don’t have to travel any further to play their favorite games.
The Treasure Hunt, which is situated in Ocho Rios, is the largest casino in Jamaica, with a total of 120 slot machines. In Jamaica casinos, table games are not common, but most of the casinos will have a large number of slot machines and they are often open 24 hours a day like the Treasure Hunt of Ocho Rios. However, hours differ vastly and it is advisable to check before you go. A Jamaica casino, the Sunset Beach Resort & Spa, welcomes guests daily between 8 am and 6 pm only.
In order to participate in any gambling activities, you must be 18 years or older in Jamaica and the same applies for consumption of any alcoholic beverages; carry a recent photo identification, as some Jamaica casinos may require that before you can enter and gamble.
Besides casinos, Jamaica gambling also includes horse track race betting. There is only one such facility in St. Catherine at Caymanas Park, where you can bet and watch live horseracing. Betting is open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.
In the Jamaica casinos, English is the official language, as Jamaica was a former British Colony; however, there are many dialects spoken in the country, which are hard to understand or follow, but fascinating to hear. The people of Jamaica are very friendly, welcoming you in their homes to enjoy their culture and taste their cuisine, such as the famous Jamaican specialties of rum and rum cakes. Enjoy this beautiful country and the hospitality any time you go to the Caribbean, as well as the excitement of their casinos.
