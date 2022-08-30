Finance
The Various Benefits of Choosing Cloud Computing Services
Cloud computing service helps you to gain access to computer applications and software through internet technology. This type of cutting edge service has gained popularity amongst the small and medium sized businesses. According to a survey conducted in the year 2014, many small businesses and startup companies are expected to spend a huge amount of money on it. This article will highlight on multiple benefits that are used by them for their rapid growth and development.
Ensures flexibility in business operation
Since this type of business requires more bandwidth than an individual user, the cloud computing service can cater to their requirements. The reason is that it used huge capacity of the remote servers and other high quality devices.
Allows fast disaster recovery
When these businesses begin relying on this type of service, they do not need to adopt complicated plans for disaster recovery. It handles the problems and they handle them effectively. According to the recent studies, the businesses that used this type of service were successful to solve the issues in more than two hours, whereas those that did not use it at all could resolve the same problems in more than seven hours.
Helps you to save money
Since cloud based technology is easy to be deployed, you need to spend minimal startup costs and other predictable expenses.
Improves the collaboration process
It increases the scope of better collaboration, thereby allowing the employees to synchronize as well as work on the important documents as well as shared them simultaneously. Plus, they follow their colleagues to receive important updates and records from time to time.
Ensures automatic updates of software
There are a few businesses that spend several days every month in order to manage their on-site securities. But those who use cloud computing service do not have to bother about the server security and maintenance. Starting from security updates to data collaboration, it handles everything. Therefore, you can get an adequate amount of time to handle other activities.
Helps you to manage work from any place
If you have a computer and fast internet connection, you have the scope to work from any place. This type of flexibility improves your productivity as well as professionalism. According to a recent survey, more than forty percent of working professionals would allow minimal salary deduction if they are allowed to make use of it.
Allows effective control of documents
Research has revealed that over seventy percent of workers collaborate with different people in diverse time zones at least for a few days per month. If they are reluctant to use it, then they need to send the important files through electronic mails. It means that only a single worker will be able to work on one particular file at one time. However, this kind of service allows you to store multiple files in a central location and it also allows multiple people to work on it. The workers can interact with one another and they also make the alterations together. It improves the efficiency of the works and it also increases revenues to a great extent.
Greek Carnivals
There are two distinct periods of Carnival in Greece (as if one were not enough), the first formerly stretched over the “twelve days” of Christmas, and the second takes place during the three weeks before the beginning of Lent.
The first, the “Carnival of the Twelve Days,” was widespread throughout northern and central regions of the mainland, and unknown in southern Greece and the islands. At the beginning of the twentieth century, A. J. B. Wace collected evidence of these celebrations. The observance of the festivities had at that time already begun to break down, and they were performed only for part of that period, taking place at different times in different places. In some locations they were held on the eve and festival of Saint Basil, in Southern Macedonia and Thessaly on the vigil and day of Theofania. In some districts the carnival was observed on several other occasions.
Despite many local variations, the basic form of the festivities seems to have been essentially the same. Teams of revellers would go from house to house in costume, singing carols and sometimes dancing. The costumes would represent human and animal figures, and sometimes they would be mere disguises, their original significance no longer remembered. The revellers would be fortified by spirits, and rival teams would sometimes engage in friendly combat with clubs or poles when they encountered each other. This practice was variously known as Rogatsaria, Lykokatzaria or Kallikantzaria.
The revellers might also perform crude dramatic sketches, their costumes being dictated by the requirements of the drama. This was everywhere essentially the same, and in its fullest form, had three distinct parts: “the Death and Resurrection,” “the Wedding,” and “the Ploughing.” The details of the actual plays, together with their manner of performance, differed from place to place, and the names given to the characters and their appearance was subject to considerable modification. In some places one element might be more prominent than another, and in most places some of the features of the general pattern had disappeared.
The following description, in which the drama of “the Death and Resurrection” was the most prominent element, was recorded by a A. J. P. Wace from a local informant at Kokkotoi, a small village in Othrys, south of Halmyros, during the last years of the nineteenth century, at a date when that part of Greece was comparatively unaffected by the corrosion of modern ideas and attitudes.
Towards sunset on the eve of Theofania the youths and boys of the village would assemble in bands, usually of about twelve in number. Each group would select four of their company to play the acting roles, with the remainder being divided into two equal choruses. The acting parts were the Bride, Bridegroom, Moor and Doctor. The youths would dress for their part as their resources allowed. At Kokkotoi, the Bridegroom would wear a fustanella, a red fez, tie sheep bells around his waist, and carry a “sword”. His Bride would be a boy dressed in the customary bridal costume of the district. The Moor wore a black mask of sheep or goatskin and a sheepskin cloak. The Doctor was dressed in a black coat and hat, so as to resemble a contemporary educated middle class professional gentleman.
When suitably prepared, the band would go from house to house performing their play. At each stop, the “bridegroom” would hammer with unnecessary force on the door with his sword. When admitted, the chorus would stand in a semi-circle with the actors in the middle. All would then sing a carol: “Today is Theofania, and the enlightenment, and great joys for our Lord. At the river Jordan they praise Him, and they worship Him. And there is the Virgin Our Lady, and in her wonder-working hands she carries swaddling clothes, and holds a child, and she entreats Saint John, `Saint John! Forerunner, can you baptize a divine child?’ `I can and I will, and I worship, but let Him wait till the morning. To-morrow the heavens will open, and dews will fall, and He will cast down the idols, and will bless springs and waters.”
Then the two choruses would sing one of a variety of different songs addressed to the householders and chosen for their suitability. Each chorus would sing two lines alternately, and at the end the Moor would shout “Ha, ha, ha!” and stamp his foot.
o a prominent man, they would sing: “Master, master, five times master, this village does not befit you. Only the factories in the cities befit you; that you may handle gold and sift small change. Treat the lads with the siftings, master treat them. They are stained with mud. Treat them, that they may go to the wine shop and wish you well; that you may grow white like Olympus, and white like the pigeons. “
o a farmer they would sing: “Master, when you begin to sow, may your plough be of apple-tree, or pomegranate, and your yoke of quince, and the ox-goad you carry a rose branch; your black oxen in the yoke, the white oxen in the plough, and the brown oxen in the heavily-loaded threshing floor; that you may reap a hundred tallies, and three thousand okes. And again, it is little that we have said: may God make them better. “
o a shepherd: “In these marble-paved courts may there be given a hundred sheep, and three thousand goats, and the countless active kids run like ants, and buzz like bees. “
o a youth recently engaged, they would sing: “Do you hear, my vigorous, slender boy with the arched eyebrows, do you hear your loved one’s bidding? Go and take your kiss, lest it rain or snow, and the river come down and carry away the bridge. “
The actors would then begin their dramatic performance. The Moor would approach the bride in an over-familiar manner and steal a kiss. The Bridegroom would object to his taking such liberties, and he and the Moor would quarrel. This would culminate in the Moor killing the Bridegroom. The Bride would first fling herself onto his body, grieving loudly; then recover somewhat, and hurry off to get the Doctor. He would arrive with all the fine airs of a professional gentleman, and there would be a lot of humour in his performance: feeling the victim’s pulse, vigorously thumping his chest, forcing soap into his mouth, and so on. After this pantomime, the Bridegroom would suddenly recover, and, leaping to his feet, dance with the other actors. Wace concluded his account tersely: “The play usually ends with an obscene pantomime between the Bride and Bridegroom.”
The performers expected to be rewarded for their trouble with money, food or wine: “but if there are any chickens about they do not hesitate to steal them,” Wace reported. This was the accepted practice.
If the mummers were not received, and the door was kept closed against them, they would sing a suitable song outside the house:
“Master, in your dirty house, full of crows, half are laying eggs, half are hatching them, and half are pecking out your eyes. ” The mummers would also exact revenge by doing at least some token damage to the owner’s trees and vines before moving on.
Wace was himself able to visit the area himself in 1910, when it had been incorporated into the Greek kingdom. He found that, “Since the days of Turkish rule the festival has lost much of its former glory; education, the desire to be European, and the police, who object to chicken stealing, have all contributed to lessen its importance.” At Platonos he witnessed bands of boys trying to carry out the traditional custom while being harassed by the police. Under these circumstances, the performers especially dressed for their parts had been reduced to two, the Bride and Groom. The boys who played the Bride were by this time dressed only in the ordinary clothes of a girl, or even with just a token girls’ kerchief tied around the head; although the Groom had managed to retain his traditional finery. At that time, the spectators would themselves “take liberties” with the Bride, and would themselves “kill” the Groom. Mostly, however, the bands simply waylaid passers-by and sang their songs to them, while the Bride flourished an orange or apple in their faces and the Groom threatened them with his sword until they had paid something. In that district, the drama had already begun to disappear.
Clearly this ritual, or some form of it, lies behind many of the customs which survive across Northern and Central Greece today and are observed during this period and into Spring. In some places the drama has declined into mere masquerading, while in others it has developed into a form of folk theatre, with a variety of stock situations.
The performers believe that what they do is not merely a matter of recreation or amusement, but it is “for good fortune” in the coming year, and is intended in some way to secure a good season for the crops.
The twelve day period of the mid-winter holiday, beginning with Christmas and ending with Epiphany or Theophania, had been a period of special celebration throughout large parts of the ancient world. At the winter solstice in the Roman Empire the celebration of the popular festival of the Saturnalia took place. Identifying the Roman god Saturn with the Greek Chronos, the Greeks called it the Chronia. As Lucian described it, on those days only bakers and confectioners would work. No class differences should be evident, and roles might even be reversed, with servants being served by their masters. He wrote that during this period, “Old men should become children again.” Presents were customarily exchanged.
In Greece these festivities were held under the strong influence of the cult of the god Dionysos, widespread throughout the north and centre of the country. This merrymaking continued into the Christian era, for the Synod of Trullo of 652 condemned masquerading, drunken merry-making, and calling out the name “Dionysos” during the winter festival season.
Having failed to suppress the festivities, the Church attempted, by the introduction of Christian celebrations, to take over and hallow them, but this was only partly successful. It is clear that the ancient spirit long continued everywhere. In particular, the country people, the original pagani, or “pagans”, resisted any attempt to erode their customs, and clung tenaciously to their old ways. In consequence, they have survived into the twentieth century, particularly in Thessaly, Macedonia, and Thrace.
Curiously, however, in each district, there seems to have arisen a unique “explanation” for the origin of the festivities in that particular place. Although these pseudo-explanations differ from one place to another, they tend to attach what are clearly local survivals of a widespread ancient practice, the real purpose of which may have been lost to the folk-memory, to some concrete historical, or pseudo-historical, event. The folk-lore scholar George Aikaterinides points out that these different “explanations” cannot account for what are clearly local variants of a general, and ancient, pattern. Pseudo-explanations have been produced in order to account for customs which had been observed from time immemorial, but which were frequently subject to very hostile pressure from a Church which saw them as both licentious and evil. The attaching to them of some harmless “historical explanation” seems not merely to be a product of the ever-present desire to explain what may not be at the time explicable, but also a defence against ecclesiastical pressures. To celebrate a “historical event” would seem a harmless and unobjectionable practice, quite innocent of any pagan associations.
o Volaka, Drama: On January 7th, teams of five or six “Moors” (arapides) roam the streets of the town with blackened faces, wearing sheepskins and bells, and holding short swords. Each team includes a Groom and a Bride. On the next day these two participate in a mock wedding, which is followed by a communal party.
o Neo Monastiri, Domokou: People wearing animal masks dance in the village square and parade with a “camel”.
o Pyrgi, Drama: On Theophania and the next day revellers party with blackened faces, wearing animal skins and bells.
o Kali Vrisi, Drama: Communal meals are held on the evenings before Christmas and New Year. At dawn on Theophania the householders go around their houses with ashes from the midwinter fire to exorcise the kalikantzari, the demons of winter. After the liturgy, men dressed in animal masks gather outside the church and go from house to house in teams. Later, children dressed in white bull-like head-dresses with horns and wearing pantaloons dance around a bonfire.
o Galatitsa: There is a procession of masqueraders which prominently feature a mock “camel.”
o Grevena: Youths take out the icons from the Church, and run through the streets with them, led by a cross bearer. Later, they dance around a bonfire.
o Palaiochori, Chalkidikis: Men dressed in foustanellas perform a dance with mock scimitars.
o Lowland Thessaly: On the vigil of Theofania, young men in costumes representing the Grandfather, Grandmother, Groom, Bride, Bear-keeper and Bear go from house to house, where they are offered food and drink. Afterwards they hold parties in their houses.
The “Moors” (Arapides) of Monastiraki, Drama On Theophania, January 6th teams of masqueraders pass through the village of Monastiraki, near Drama. Here, as in many places, the element of masquerade takes the most prominent role in the celebrations.
The figures take four forms. The most impressive, the “Moors” (Arapides) take their name from the dark character of their impressive costume, which takes some considerable time, and the help of friends, to put on. They dress in the long, black, shaggy shepherds’ overcoat and a tall goatskin mask, and wear three heavy sheep bells around the waist. In one hand the Moor holds a wooden sword, and in the other a pouch full of ash taken from the hearth fires which have burned continuously over the twelve days of Christmas, which is used to tap passers-by for luck. They are accompanied by the gilinges, men dressed in female clothes, the papoudes, dressed in the stylised clothes of the rural male, and the evzones, or tsolides, who wear the national costume of the foustanella.
To the accompaniment of local instruments, the lyra and daires (a large tambourine), the teams of masqueraders make their way through the streets of the town, visiting all the houses in turn, wishing householders a “good year”, and receiving treats in return. When the various groups arrive in the main square, they all take part in a communal dance. During this part of the proceedings, a mock bear with its keeper traditionally makes its appearance. Finally, a ceremonial ploughing takes place, the arapides drawing the plough and one of the pappoudes guiding it, to ensure “a good new year.”
On the slopes of Mount Pangaion in Macedonia lies the small township of Nikisiani. Each year on the feast of Saint John (January 7th) the “Moors” walk the town, in a variant of the same custom observed in Monastiraki. A little after noon, companies of between three and six, frequently led by a character dressed in the foustanella, may be seen abroad.
The Nikisianis “Moors” wear shoes manufactured from hide, the calves above wrapped in fabric of ewe’s wool, bound with leather strips of sheep or goat hide. They also wear the loose woollen pantaloons, usually white, which were once local dress. Above, they have a knitted woollen vest with long sleeves, and above this a short, shaggy shepherds’ cloak which reaches below the knees. Under this, at the back, are stuffed sufficient leaves of the maize plant to form a distinct hump. Hanging around the waist by a rope, which also sustains the hump above, are four bells. Three are small, of different sizes and taken from the goats. The fourth and largest, of wrought iron, is worn in the middle, with another one immediately on either side. Each “Moor” wears a black mask of animal hide, finished off with a conical-shaped headdress. This is sustained by a wicker framework inside, and stuffed with maize leaves. From it is suspended an embroidered kerchief. A large wooden knife like a sword completes his accoutrements.
When the “Moors” roam through the streets of the town preceded by a large drum, the noise of their bells echoes across the countryside. They progress along the alleys using small dance steps, ringing their bells rhythmically, and brandishing their “swords”. At intervals the group will pause and frisk about in a particular spot. Suddenly two moors will pretend to fight, and one will fall down as though dead. All the others will lie on top of him and lament. Then he will get up as though risen again. After some time, they converge onto the main square, where they reenact the drama of “Death and Resurrection” once more. Afterwards, there is dancing, which lasts until the evening.
Formerly this custom took place on three days, January 151, 6th and 7th but now it is confined to the afternoon of the last day, although in memory of the former practice, on the other days small companies of children roam the streets ringing sheep and goat bells.
There are many local “explanations” advanced for this practice. The dress of the “Moors” is said to represent John the Baptist, who wore bells at the baptism of Christ to make known to the world what was happening. Others say that the bells represent the victory of Alexander the Great over the Indians, when bells were used by Macedonian soldiers to frighten the elephants, causing them to panic and unseat their riders.
It is said that when, on this day one year, the inhabitants dressed up in their animal costumes and emerged from their homes making demonic noises, they so frightened the Turks that they fled, abandoning the village to the Greeks.
For millennia many Greeks known as Pontians, from the Greek name for the Black Sea (Pontos Efxinos) have lived on the shores of north-eastern Asia Minor. In their isolation, they have preserved many interesting variants of ancient Greek customs. Threatened by genocide during the years following the First World War, many of them left their homes and settled within the boundaries of the national state bringing their customs with them.
At this time of the year in Pontos the element of drama was the most prominent part of the Twelve-Day Carnival festivities, and had been developed into a distinctive art form. The Momoyeroi, or mummers, would perform a variety of short plays which had broken free from the traditional limited stock of plots normally found in Greece proper.
This is striking evidence of the power of the Dionysian religious festivities to evolve into recognisable drama in different places at different times and in different ways. The Dionysian festival, which was transmuted into the high drama of Aeschylus, Sophocles and Euripedes in the theatre of Athens, evolved many centuries later into a tradition of popular satirical drama among the countrypeople of the Pontus region.
This form of popular theatre lapsed in many places during the 1950s, but it has been revived during the 1970-80s, and today traditional performances are staged in several villages in the neighbourhood of Drama.
Although Greece was, until recently very much a male dominated society, on the January 8th, the day of Saint Domna, patron saint of midwives and old women, in some of the villages of northern Greece inhabited by refugees from Eastern Thrace, the weaker sex traditionally asserts itself.
In these villages the sexes exchange roles for the day. Those women who are old enough to have children congregate in the village squares and sit in the kafenions, while the men stay at home and, theoretically at least, busy themselves with housework. Any men who dare show their faces in public on this day, other than the musicians required to entertain the women and accompany their festivities, are chased and doused with water, or otherwise harassed and intimidated. It is said that the women use their time of liberation to gather in the kafenions, sing bawdy songs and tell off-colour jokes.
In some of the villages near Nigrita, the women take presents to the midwife. She used to receive them seated on a throne decorated with orange blossom, and hung about with onions and garlic, and wearing a necklace of figs, grapes and carobs. Today, however, the women put flowers into her hair. They then hold a rowdy party. Four women hold the midwife by the sides and armpits as their leader dances before her. At the end, they process with her to the village spring with song and dancing, where they soak her with water.
It is known that similar festivals were held in ancient times. At the Skira in Athens, for just one day the women left their homes and met together in a mock parliament, in imitation of their husbands. It was this institution which was the basis of Aristophanes’ comedy The Parliament of Women. It seems likely that today’s custom is a survival of that ancient tradition.
Saint Athanasios day in January 18th is a day for the performance of public animal sacrifice, followed by a communal meal, in many parts of northern Greece.
As Saint Tryfon is the protector of farmers and their crops, Saint Tryfon’s Day (February 1st) is an important occasion in the countryside. Holy water from the church is taken to sprinkle the gardens and fields, especially the vineyards.
Signs That You Are In Need of Professional Roofing Services
On the average, a homeowner will spend an average of $3.50 to $6.00 per square foot of $350 to $600 per 100 sq.feet for a roof replacement. This cost varies, depending on the type of materials used as well as the additional features that a roofing system may require. With this much money involved in installation and repair, it is ideal to take the necessary precautions to prolong the lifespan of your roofs.
However, roofs do not last forever. As they age, they are bound to be repaired and replaced. When they do, you need to be familiar with the warning signs that your roof is in need of some tender loving care. Seeking professional services before small repairs turn into major problems can help you cut back hundreds, maybe even thousands of dollars in repair and replacement costs.
Moisture in the Roof
Water is one of the major issues that can lead to bigger problems for your roofs. It may cause your trusses to rot or damage your plumbing. Water infiltrating your rooftop can also affect your HVAC systems as well as your electrical lines in your property.
Dealing with these issues urgently is a must. Mold problems left unattended can lead to bacterial growth and may cause health risks to the household. Prolong moisture in your roofs can also cause insect infestations. The cost associated in clearing out these potential issues is definitely hefty, compared to having your repairs professionally checked and repaired.
Drooping or Sagging Roof Decks
It is the responsibility of the homeowner to physically check the condition of their rooftop. Going around your house to check for sagging and drooping. If you suspect that your roofs are drooping, seek professional inspection before things get out of your control.
Noticeable bubbling is also something to look into. This may be caused by moisture that has been building up under the roof shinglings. Have these bubbles fixed by acting quickly and bringing in a professional. If you are uncertain about the bubbles, droops or sags that you see, a professional can easily give you a reliable assessment.
Dislodged and Damaged Flashing
The flashing is what protects your roof from water and debris buildup. However, when your flashing is damaged or dislodged, it can compromise the integrity of your roof, causing premature damage and other potential issues. When a flushing is bent, damaged or dislodged, the flashing seal will also break. Water begins to penetrate the roof when the flashing is damaged.
Weather and ageing can cause damage to the flashing. Poor installation can also cause these areas to break and work improperly. If this area is damaged or was never installed properly, premature damage in the other areas of your room can occur. When they do, you need to have them inspected by professional roofing services.
Low-Quality Job by Another Contractor
Unfortunately, homeowners can be lured and be victims of shady repairs and contractors. For incomplete or improper installation, getting help from verified and professional services is the best solution available for you. If you discover that the roofing services that you receive are below your expectations or building code standards,getting help is a must.
If you find yourself in a situation needed for repairs from damages and inconveniences caused by a former contractor, be keen on looking for an expert, with years of experience and credible background in roof repairs and services.
Rips and Tears Due to Old Age
Slate, copper and tile materials can last as long as 50 years. Wood shake lasts around 30 years while fiber cement roofing can last around 25 years. Metal, on the other hand, can last from 40 to 70 years. Meanwhile, traditional asphalt roofing can last around 12 to 20 years.
As your roof age, they will eventually require some repair and replacement. To get the best estimate for the job, have your roof inspected by a professional. Reliable roofing services from a licensed contractor can give you a fair estimate of the cost involved in repairing and replacing old roofs.
Before doing anything on your roofs, talking with a professional who can oversee the actual condition of your roof is a must. Seek help to get these areas inspected. Get the best roofing services for your roofing requirements to protect your investment and get the best services from your trusted roofing contractor.
Outdoor Water Fountains – How To Care For Them In The Winter
Now that the Fall season is almost over the cold weather is setting in and temperatures are dipping below freezing in many parts of the country. The long days of enjoying your yard and garden are over for now. You may have an outdoor water fountain setup on your deck, patio or garden and are wondering what to do with it now that it is getting cold. If this is your first winter with your outdoor water fountain you also may have some questions on what to do with the fountain when the temperature is below freezing.
CAN I RUN MY OUTDOOR FOUNTAIN IN THE WINTER?
If you live in a place where the temperature gets below freezing then it is best to not run your fountain. You may think to yourself that you want the beauty and tranquility of an outdoor fountain all year but many problems can arise. Do not try to “fix” the problem of freezing water with anti-freeze. This chemical is dangerous and you could harm or kill small animals if they were to get into your fountain.
WHAT TO DO WITH MY OUTDOOR FOUNTAIN IN FREEZING TEMPERATURES?
Before the weather gets to a freezing temperature you should remove all the water from your fountain as well as remove the pump. It is suggested that you remove the water well before freezing temperatures so that any water that has been absorbed by the stone will dry up before freezing. When stone such as concrete has absorbed water and then freezing takes place the water expands into ice and it can cause your fountain to crack and become damaged.
Also, it is good to store your pump indoors and underwater. Keeping your pump underwater will help preserve its life because the rubber parts on it won’t dry out and crack. Just make sure that the water it is stored in never drops below freezing. Don’t forget to unplug or disconnect any electrical power that might be running to the fountain as well.
If the fountain is not too heavy it is best to move it inside to warmer temperatures. If it cannot be moved make sure that after it is dried and the pump has been removed that you cover the entire fountain. Covering it is essential to protect it during winter months. The covering will prevent water from getting on your fountain and then freezing causing damage. You can usually find fountain and statuary covers at hardware stores and online, be sure to make sure they are form-fitting. The main goal with a cover is to keep all moisture away from the outdoor water fountain. If the fountain sits on an area where water freezes and unfreezes this is also dangerous as it could crack the base of your fountain. To prevent this put some sort of blankets, towels or other absorbent material at the base of the fountain to absorb water so that it won’t get on your fountain.
Following these simple steps will keep your outdoor water fountain looking great and performing to its full potential for many years to come. If you simply cannot live without the peace and tranquility that comes from a running water fountain then you may want to look into getting an indoor water fountain. They come in many different styles, shapes and sizes so it isn’t hard to fit any design need you might have.
7 Advantages Of Investing In Mobile App Development
Mobile applications have now become increasingly popular among almost all business sectors. From eCommerce businesses to different service providers like food delivery, trip planners, hotel booking, healthcare, education, and more, there’s no industry where mobile apps have not proved their value in the online market or proved to be the most effective mode of reaching out to the worldwide mobile users or customers.
While millions of businesses have already jumped into the mobile application bandwagon, if you are still behind, it’s time to look for an award-winning app development company for yours too. But before that, you must have a clear app idea in your mind and understand what you can achieve from your mobile application.
Here are the major benefits of having an application for your business today.
Mobile apps act as the direct marketing channel:
Mobile applications act as the direct marketing channel for a brand or business. Apps provide functions like prices, dimensions of products, materials of the products, general info about products and services, news feeds, user details, etc. Among all the benefits of a mobile application, one of the major pros is that an app gives complete information of everything to the customers or users. Also, with the help of push notifications, businesses or brands get even closer to the customers. Overall, it can be said that applications act as the direct marketing channel between the users or customers and brands.
Increased customer loyalty:
Building customer loyalty is a tricky and crucial aspect of business marketing. Applications help in smoothening out the marketing process by building a connection between the brand and the customers through constant updates, notifications, and reminders about their products, services, new arrivals, deal, offers, etc. These reminders, updates, and notifications sent to the users or customers create awareness about their offerings and encourage them to make the purchases. Also, offering the customers great deals, offers, and discounts through these notifications keep them engaged with the app, and buy products or availing services from the app, thereby increasing customer loyalty.
An amazing tool for customer engagement:
Proper communication between businesses and customers is important for effective marketing and maintaining consistent customer engagement. Customers love it when brands or businesses give value to their complaints and concerns and resolve the same within minimal time spans. This helps in improved customer engagement. Apart from this, easy accessibility of their desired products or services in combination with reduced costs act as the cherry on the cake when it comes to customer engagement.
Enhances brand visibility:
In the last couple of years, mobile applications have proved to be the best tools for enhancing the visibility of your brand. An engaging mobile application can incredibly improve your brand awareness and brand name. In fact, an application can work like a billboard sign that is used by smartphone users for almost everything today, right from travelling to buying products, booking cabs, reading news, playing games, planning events, and much more. A feature-rich and attractive application can grab the attention of the users, thereby, increasing the overall visibility of the brand. Also, the ease and convenience of using an application plays a major role in improving the brand or business visibility.
Boosts brand recognition:
When it is all about advertising, options like outdoor hoardings, newspaper ads, and flashy signboards do not work anymore and are outdated. Whereas, mobile applications are now the best advertising options that ensure increased brand recognition. When your application meets all the pre-requisites of the customers, then your brand starts gaining more recognition from worldwide customers. Your business will also get noticed by the other competitors and there can be automatic and increased recognition of your brand. Also, the constantly evolving app trends improve brand recognition among the users.
Apps boost sales and revenue:
Apps are easier to use as compared to websites. As per the studies, it has been found that applications are preferred and used more than websites now. All users need to have is the required app installed on their devices so that it can be opened with just a single tap or click on the app logo. And this ease of use has resulted in an increase in sales and revenue as well.
Helps to stand out from the crowd:
The significance of having a mobile application is no more a hidden fact. Applications are the fastest and the easiest way to reach out to a global audience. There’s no better and convenient way to grab the attention of the potential users and hold a larger part of the online market share than having an app today. Apps also help in effectively increasing your user base and building a stronger brand. Overall, it can be said that an engaging application can help your business stand out from the crowd.
Now, that you are aware of the key reasons why you should invest in mobile app development, make sure to look for an experienced, proficient, and resourceful app development company for your project. The App Market is already overflooded with different types of applications and to stay ahead you need a highly engaging and competitive application.
The Colors of Retirement
There are two colors for retirement: gray and silver.
What we assume about this stage of life is often the gray stuff. That comes from what happened to Mom and Dad or Grandpa. They retired and traveled. They retired and took up woodworking…or quilting…or golf. They retired and took a backseat to what was going on in the rest of the world. They retired and pretty much disappeared. Gray isn’t very noticeable. Or very interesting. Eventually, they were gone but usually long after they’d been forgotten by the culture.
Is this approach unavoidable? Is it what’s going on with people who retire now?
Only if they choose it. There are a lot more options than moving to Palm Springs or playing golf five days a week.
The traditional version of retirement is built on the concept of “the Golden Years” which was given to us as a culture by Del Webb in 1960 as part of the inaugural marketing effort for the first Sun City, a retirement community outside of Phoenix. It was a way to put a positive spin on a very negative situation. At that time, American workers were required to retire at a certain age and once they did, society pretty much forgot them. Webb and others turned this invisibility into the idea that retirement was time to play–that retirees have earned the chance to have fun all day every day. A life of 100% leisure.
To those still working, this sounds like Nirvana, but as a lifestyle, it can be grim. Not even children play all day every day. Not having a purpose or a way to contribute creates a vast array of health problems–both mental and physical–for the person and robs society of their talents and skill.
But this mindset continues because many believe:
* People old enough to retire are frail–in poor health, with no stamina, and physically unable to do much of what younger people can.
* They are short-term members of society; they will either die or enter a nursing home (and then die) in a few years or even months.
* They’re inept–“Out of it” the vast majority of the time, with no idea what’s going on in the world and no ability to do much about it anyway.
* They’re irrelevant or worse, a burden–nothing they do has impact beyond their own lives. Many of them can’t even take care of themselves.
This is the GRAY version of retired life. Lifeless, fading, dull. Also WRONG.
NONE of this is mandatory, necessary, or wise. Most of it is just plain baloney. The truth about people old enough to retire is much less limiting. But to get to where we plan using a better model, we have to embrace a new set of assumptions:
* AT THIS AGE, WE ARE STILL ROBUST. The vast majority who elect to retire are at the top of their game. Physically, they are in better shape than their parents were even at ten years younger.
* WE ARE STEPPING INTO A LONG-TERM STAGE OF LIFE. Those now retiring are likely to be around at least another fifteen years and more likely twenty-five to thirty. Those who retire at 55 could easily spend more time retired than they did in the workforce.
* WE ARE A SIGNIFICANT SEGMENT OF THE POPULATION. In numbers. In buying power. And if we take the time to plan for it, in the roles we take on and the challenges we step up to for our families, communities, and society as a whole.
* WE ARE ENERGIZED. The chance to do things we believe in with the flexibility to accommodate all the other things we value is revitalizing. This age group has the potential to recharge both ourselves and our communities–and whatever else we decide to take on. We can have “the good life” and “do good” at the same time. We are in a position to give but also to take the time to enjoy what life has to offer.
This version of retirement is SILVER–sparkling and full of energy. Retirement, using this set of assumptions, is the time of life when we really can have it all, do it all, be it all–on our terms.
What color attitude are you going to choose? WHY SETTLE FOR GRAY WHEN SILVER IS JUST A MATTER OF MINDSET? Which attitude are you going to embrace as you do your planning?
The Little Purple Suitcase
Writing is so much fun when I am inspired by an issue that is sitting like a big elephant in the room. I love to communicate about things that are really happening, so fiction is not as appealing as non-fiction for me, although my husband laughingly insists that it’s all fiction anyway. Friends have told me I should write a book about some strange events that have occurred recently in my life, which I am doing as part of a much longer project that will manifest later, but for now I just wanted to practice a little.
Because I am involved in business with internet marketing and an online store, I often Google words and phrases. I had not googled my own name for a long time, so this morning that is what I did, and the results were the inspiration for this article. The most difficult task was figuring out which category to use. If you saw the results, which are really not necessary to babble on about here, you would understand my dilemma. Suffice it to say they range, over two pages, from online stores to a church that I am no longer affiliated with, and would like to have the references off the result page at Google or any other search engine, to a news story about my mom donating her body to research. Aha, we have arrived at the little purple suitcase, and even better we are now talking about the main topic: closure and peace. I may have even picked the correct category, home and family, because it is true that a big part of my family, my mom, is finally home.
Last October, Mom and I met with a person here in town who offered ideally a very neat program. Mom was not a religious person and the idea of her body potentially being useful for research indicated as a great solution for her remains. After the research, she was to be cremated and returned to us. It all sounded so easy and with no monetary cost, she liked it even more.
On February 18, 2010, early in the morning, I guess Mom, who was 89 years old, decided it was not worth getting up to deal with her many physical issues. Sometime between 6:30 AM and 8:00 AM she left us. She was alone, and knowing her, that is the way she wanted it. Fortunately, I had spoken to her the night before on the phone, and I had lunch with her two days before as well.
The last four months have been very interesting to say the least. After Mom’s death, my sister came here from Oregon where we are all from originally. We had talked before about putting Mom’s ashes in her favorite little purple suitcase and taking a trip on the train from New Mexico to Oregon. My mom loved that trip on the train and always did it first class, so it seemed appropriate to take her back to Oregon to put her cremains with our Dad’s, her husband of sixty three years. So much for good intentions!
The business that did manage to pick my Mom up in a timely fashion after her death was apparently a bit overwhelmed with its duties, and possibly very underfunded, not to mention having issues with honest business practices. After six weeks of no ashes and no death certificate, and a lot of waiting, the news broke with some pretty far-fetched details concerning our Mom and several other people. It is not my purpose here to explain all those details, you too can Google them if you so desire. Here, I only need to say that Mom was not all in just one place and she did a lot more traveling than she probably thought possible after her death. Please keep in mind that she had a great sense of humor and is probably laughing wherever she is.
So what is my purpose? I have never put a lot of attention on bodies after death or even funerals, even though I definitely respect others who do. The thought of having a loved one’s remains disposed of properly was never on the top of my list. In fact, I may have judged others harshly a time or two in my mind because they put more significance on the subject than I did. Isn’t it amazing how we change? When it happens to us, we feel that connection with others and often see things a bit differently. After months of very bizarre pictures in my mind, and weird dreams, and listening to my brother’s and sister’s similar thoughts I actually now have a much better understanding of why people yearn for closure. In the future, I will see that need much clearer and do anything I can to contribute to others finding whatever situation provides that closure. When we walk a few steps in another’s shoes we learn a lot about respect, kindness and forgiveness. And, those three qualities definitely foster peace.
All of Mom was finally identified after 4 months and her remains were cremated last week. My dear husband, on his birthday no less, picked up her ashes and brought her home in her little purple suitcase. She, and I say she because I think she is probably hanging around too, is sitting by the front door waiting for her train trip to Oregon, which will most likely not happen until next spring. I even cleaned around it as I dusted and vacuumed. Not sure where I will keep the little purple suitcase until we take the train trip. Right now I just know it brings me peace right where it is.
