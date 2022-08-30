News
Theater review: Dark & Stormy Productions stages ‘God of Carnage’ as exquisite slice of realism
If you haven’t already learned that wealth won’t make you happy, then you haven’t been to the theater much. Watching people who live economically comfortable lives realize that they’re miserable is a longtime staple of dramatic literature. So much so that it’s a wonder more playwrights don’t take the overused premise and make a comedy of it.
One who has is France’s Yasmina Reza, whose works have demonstrated an intercontinental appeal, as she’s twice won the Tony for “Best Play.” She procured that trophy most recently with “God of Carnage,” a dark comedy from 2007 about two urban couples gathered to discuss a fight between their children.
While the Guthrie Theater offered the play’s area premiere in 2011, it’s a work far better suited for the intimate environs of Gremlin Theatre in St. Paul’s Midway area. That’s where one of the Twin Cities theater scene’s great little companies that could, Dark & Stormy Productions, is currently presenting an exquisitely well-acted interpretation of Reza’s compelling comedy, which presents a fascinating clash of characters.
And clash they do. You know from the opening moments — when the premise of their meeting is presented — that this can’t possibly end well. What to do when one couple’s 11-year-old son assaults the other’s and knocks out two of his teeth? Arrange an apology? Offer to pay for oral surgery? Let the discussion expose their own immaturity, questionable parenting skills, and cultural and classist arrogance?
Yeah, that last option sounds like it would make for the better play, and “God of Carnage” is a good one. Thanks to excellent performances that present us with four totally believable characters, Dark & Stormy’s production sweeps audiences up in an 80-minute whirlwind of comic conflict, the true colors of all shining through in quite unsettling fashion.
Under Benjamin McGovern’s taut direction, this show is a slice of well-executed realism in which a seemingly friendly discussion becomes a battleground, alliances forming and splintering along the lines of occupation, gender and upbringing.
The script may get a little relentless for some tastes, but it’s hard not to be drawn into the characterizations crafted by four very talented veterans of the Twin Cities stage: Peter Christian Hansen, Sara Marsh, Mo Perry and Luverne Seifert. Each offers a layered portrayal, ably exploring the public personas they wish to convey and the particular triggers and flashpoints that will send them down a primal path.
Hansen’s high-powered attorney is trying to negotiate both this inter-family dispute and a potentially major big pharma side effects suit, his cell phone going off at many an inconvenient moment. The strain of their lifestyle shows in Marsh’s portrayal of his wife, the most overtly unhappy of the four — although that becomes a close contest as the gathering unfolds.
As the victim’s mother, Perry seems at first the most reasonable before her own vulnerabilities are exposed. While this staging takes place in New York, Seifert makes the conflict-averse nature of her husband feel distinctly Minnesotan.
Thinking again of those classic dramas about the economically comfortable but miserable, this one is a lot like Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” But “God of Carnage” is a much more egalitarian affair — the guests contributing as much to the conflict as the hosts — and a far funnier one. And you’re unlikely to experience a better production of it than this.
Dark & Stormy Productions’ ‘God of Carnage’
- When: Through Sept. 11
- Where: Gremlin Theatre, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul
- Tickets: $39-$25, available at darkstormy.org
- Capsule: Four excellent performances drive this taut comedy of conflicts.
Oakland school shooting: Boy, 13, injured, suspect in custody after shooting at Madison Park Academy
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — A 13-year-old boy was injured and a suspect was taken into custody after a shooting Monday afternoon in East Oakland.
A 12-year-old boy was arrested Monday on suspicion of shooting and injuring a student at an east Oakland school, authorities said.
Reports of a shooting dispatched officers to Madison Park Academy in the Sobrante Park neighborhood around 1:30 p.m., police said.
They found a 13-year-old boy with gunshot wounds and another boy fled after the shooting but was quickly taken into custody, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said during a press conference. Armstrong also confirmed that a gun had been recovered.
The injured student was hospitalized in stable condition.
RELATED: Oakland records 6 homicides in 4 days marking ‘deadliest week this year’
Further details were not immediately released.
“It saddens me to even think that a child would bring a gun to school,” Armstrong said. “No parent wants to send their kids to school in the day and then be called to say your child was shot. That’s the worst thing you can hear.”
It was unclear if the 12-year-old had attended the academy, which has around 750 students in grades 6-12.
SKY7 flew over the school shortly after the incident where dozens of parents could be seen outside the school waiting to collect their children safely.
An email to the Oakland Unified School District from the Associated Press, seeking comment, was not immediately returned.
Associated Press contributed to this report.
Serena wins the first set 6-3 against Kovinic
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest news on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):
8:30 p.m.
Serena Williams is halfway to starting her US Open with a victory after winning the first set 6-3 against Danka Kovinic.
Williams won the first two games, gave up the next three, then regained her grip before wrapping up in 55 minutes.
Williams said she was preparing to end her tennis career, but a victory would send her into a second-round match against No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.
7:35 p.m.
Serena Williams is back on the court she dominated like no other – perhaps for the last time.
The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion started her first-round match against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro. Williams said she was preparing to end her tennis career, which could come after this tournament which she won six times.
With Spike Lee on the court for the draw and Queen Latifah narrating a tribute video, there was a lot more hype than the usual day one match. Williams emerged from the locker room wearing a sparkly jacket and maxi skirt after being touted as the greatest of all time.
Williams then held serve to open the game, hitting back-to-back aces after facing two break points.
6:50 p.m.
Serena Williams finished her last practice before the US Open after half an hour.
As she walked along the courts, towards Arthur Ashe Stadium, fans shouted her name, “Serenaaaaa!” She raised her arm to wave her racquet in recognition.
She then drank a bottle of water and continued walking, pursed lips, towards the stadium for what could be the last singles match of her prolific career.
6:30 p.m.
Serena Williams started a warm-up session at a training ground just outside Arthur Ashe Stadium ahead of her first round match at the US Open.
Williams was greeted by cheers from fans who filled the stands in the practice area as she took Ashe’s short walk around 45 minutes before she was due to face Danka Kovinic.
Before grabbing her racquet, Williams walked over to greet her good friend, former tennis player Caroline Wozniacki, and Wozniacki’s husband, former NBA player David Lee, with hugs.
Williams began trading shots from the baseline with her punching partner as coach Eric Hechtman and adviser Rennae Stubbs looked on.
4:10 p.m.
Ukrainian Daria Snigur’s first career victory on the WTA Tour was significant.
7-seeded Simona Halep, 20, upset 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 in the US Open first round, then struggled through tears to explain what the victory meant. meant to his family and his country during his war with Russia.
Snigur wore a pin with the colors of the Ukrainian flag on his chest and put his hands around it after the last point.
Snigur took part in the ‘Tennis Plays for Peace’ exhibit at Louis Armstrong Stadium last week to raise money to help Ukraine, and she said it might have helped her get her nerves back when she returned on the same ground on Monday.
Halep had won 19 of her last 22 matches and recently returned to the top 10, but the two-time Grand Slam champion has struggled at the US Open throughout her career.
3:15 p.m.
Wu Yibing has become the first Chinese to win a US Open match in the professional era.
Wu stunned 31st-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-4, 6-0. He had worked his way through the field in the qualifying tournament, joining fellow countryman and qualifier Zhang Zhizhen as the first Chinese man in the US Open main draw since the Open Era began in 1968.
Wu won the 2017 US Open singles and doubles titles.
Zhang lost to Tim van Rijthoven in five sets.
2 p.m.
Andy Murray reached the second round of the US Open with one of the tournament’s first upsets.
Murray beat Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, number 24, 7-5, 6-3, 6-3. Murray won the first of his three Grand Slam titles 10 years ago at Flushing Meadows.
16-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut was another seeded loser, beaten in straight sets by American JJ Wolf.
Third seed Maria Sakkari and 17th seed Caroline Garcia were among the early winners on the women’s side.
12:20 p.m.
A small group of protesters chanting “Novak! Novak!” outside the entrance to the US Open called for an end to the vaccine travel mandate that kept Novak Djokovic out of this year’s tournament.
Djokovic, from Serbia, was unable to travel to the United States as he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. He was able to compete in the previous two U.S. Opens held during the pandemic, but the current vaccine requirement began Nov. 8.
Members of Families are Essential and Children’s Health Defense & Teachers for Choice were among the protesters, standing behind signs reading “End The Travel Mandate Now!”
11:15 a.m.
With Serena Williams on the schedule on the night, the US Open started off with a lot more buzz than usual for Day 1.
The game started in the last Grand Slam of the year, with defending champion Daniil Medvedev among the players who will be in action on Monday.
Medvedev, who won his maiden Grand Slam title last year at Flushing Meadows, plays the seeding match at Arthur Ashe Stadium against American Stefan Kozlov at noon.
Former US Open champion Andy Murray faces Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, number 24, in one of the matches which has started.
Williams will start the night session at Ashe for the start of what could be the last tournament of his career. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion takes on Danka Kovinic.
Dominic Thiem, the 2020 champion who missed the tournament last year, is also on the schedule, along with former US Open champions Stan Wawrinka and Bianca Andreescu.
Student shot dead at Madison Park Academy in Oakland: Cops arrest 12-year-old suspect
Gunman, 12, shoots and injures 13-year-old student at Oakland middle school before fleeing and being caught by cops as another school shooting rocks us
- A student was shot dead at an East Oakland middle school on Monday by a 12-year-old active shooter who is now in police custody
- The shooting happened on the campus of Madison Park Academy on Monday, cops said, forcing officials to evacuate the school, located in Sobrante Park.
- The injured student, who cops say was 13, was taken to hospital with unknown injuries sustained in the attack by the pre-teen shooter.
- Cops said the shooter tried to evade police following the shooting, but was eventually captured
A 12-year-old gunman was arrested after shooting at a college in East Oakland on Monday, prompting a mass evacuation and the hospitalization of a student.
The shooting happened on the campus of Madison Park Academy on Monday, cops say, forcing officials to evacuate the school, located in the Sobrante Park neighborhood of the Californian city.
The injured student, who cops say was 13, was taken to hospital with unknown injuries sustained in the attack by the pre-teen shooter.
Police say the shooter tried to flee following the shooting, which happened as the school day ended around 2 p.m., but was caught.
Authorities have yet to reveal whether the suspect was a student at the school – the latest to be rocked by a mass shooting.
Students and staff are pictured outside the East Oakland school on Monday immediately after the shooting, which cops say was carried out by a 12-year-old gunman
An aerial view of the chaos outside the school, which is in Sobrante Park. The shooting saw a 13-year-old student injured and a 12-year-old suspect arrested and taken into custody.
Hundreds of students, staff and parents could be seen gathered outside the school on Monday after authorities ordered a mass evacuation
The weapon used in the incident has been located and recovered.
The shooting and subsequent school evacuation prompted a back-up of traffic in the area – which is one of the most criminal in the state – as parents rushed to collect their children after learning of the incident.
Aerial footage from helicopters shows the frenzy that ensued, with hundreds of students, staff and parents crowded just outside campus as they tried to locate loved ones.
Video from the scene showed a crowd of parents and students waiting intently for school during the evacuation, which officials said was successfully completed.
Police arrived at the scene on Monday and arrested the pre-teen shooter, who cops say tried to run in the frenzy following the premeditated attack.
Authorities have yet to reveal if the suspect was a student at the school – the latest to be rocked by a mass shooting
The Alameda Country Sheriff’s Office, which was among the first to respond to the scene, said as deputies arrived the 13-year-old victim had been located and suffered at least one injury Gunshot.
The child was then transported to a local hospital for treatment, where he is currently. The gendarmes have not yet shed light on the victim’s condition.
As of now, it appears the 13-year-old student was the sole victim of the seemingly premeditated strike, which is currently being investigated by local police.
Parents are pictured waiting anxiously outside the school in East Oakland as students are evacuated
Initial local reports said the shooter was on the run when cops arrived on the scene around 2:30 p.m., but was quickly tracked down and apprehended.
Police have yet to provide a motive or identity to the young gunman and have not specified what type of charges the minor will face.
Given the age of the child and the fact that the currently non-fatal shooting occurred in one of the most progressive states in the United States, it is likely that, if convicted, the shooter could circumvent a severe penalty.
Oakland Police and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office remained at the scene within hours of the suspect’s arrest. The two departments will work together on the file. Neither shared more details about the case or the victim’s condition.
An investigation is currently underway.
Oakland Police and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office remained at the scene within hours of the suspect’s arrest. The two departments will work together on the file. Neither shared more details about the case.
Dele Alli warned of ‘daunting’ consequences if he doesn’t perform on loan at Besiktas as Anton Ferdinand reveals players have already been given towels to protect themselves
Dele Alli has been warned he could face ‘daunting’ consequences if he doesn’t perform in the Turkish Super Lig.
The Everton midfielder has completed a loan move to Istanbul giants Besiktas after a disappointing six months at Goodison Park, joining a league renowned for its impressive stadium atmospheres.
Alli, 26, received an incredible welcome from his new supporters who were visibly delighted to see the former Tottenham and England star in their colours.
Things may soon turn from heated to frightening, with Alli receiving the information from former West Ham and QPR star Anton Ferdinand.
The former Premier League defender spent two seasons with Bursaspor and then Antalyaspor and said Alli would quickly receive a red flag if he failed to live up to expectations.
“Over there, if you’re not doing well and you’re a marquee signing, which he is, they’ll let you know,” Ferdinand explained.
“Whether you’re walking down the street they’ll let you know, they’re passionate about their football and if you don’t tear down the trees when they expect you to, you’ll know 100 per cent that you don’t. don’t do what they expect of you.
“The fans, they are passionate, I remember a game where I was coming back from injury and I was on the bench and I was sitting down getting ready for the start of the game and the masseur comes out with about five towels and hands them to the alternates.
FTC sues data broker Kochava for selling people’s sensitive location data, including visits to reproductive health clinics – TechCrunch
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced on Monday that it has filed a lawsuit against data broker Kochava Inc. for selling geolocation data from “hundreds of millions of mobile devices,” it says. she, which could be used to trace the movements of individuals, including those to and from sensitive locations. Specifically, the FTC said the data could reveal people’s visits to places like reproductive health clinics, domestic violence or homeless shelters, drug rehabilitation centers and places of worship.
This personal and private information could expose people to “threats of stigma, harassment, discrimination, job loss, and even physical abuse,” the FTC explained in a press release.
The lawsuit seeks to end Kochava’s data collection practices involving sensitive geolocation data and will ask the company to delete data it has already collected.
His arrival further signals that the FTC is cracking down on mobile data brokers whose business relies on the collection and resale of data from consumers’ smartphones – a long-standing industry practice that has many policy implications. of confidentiality, but which is often unknown to the end users concerned. The move also follows a significant overhaul of tracking by Apple, which updated its mobile operating system to allow consumers to opt out of certain data collection practices on a per-app basis.
More recently, the US House Oversight Committee began investigating how the business practices of rule-tracking apps and data brokers could potentially weaponize consumers’ private health data in the post-Roe v. Wade, TechCrunch reported.
Idaho-based Kochava isn’t a household name, but has a significant footprint in the data collection industry. The company is a location data broker that provides accurate geolocation data from consumers’ smartphones and also purchases data from other brokers to resell to customers. These data feeds are often used by customers who want to analyze things like foot traffic in local stores or other locations. This data itself is very precise – it includes such things as timestamped latitude and longitude coordinates showing the exact location of mobile devices, which is further associated with a unique identifier, such as a device ID as well as to other information, such as an IP address, device type and more.
This Device ID, or Mobile Advertising ID, is a unique identifier assigned to a consumer’s mobile device to assist marketers who wish to advertise to the end user. Although consumers can reset this identifier at any time, they should be aware of this and understand where this option is available in their device settings.
According to Kochava’s own description of its product, cited by the FTC complaints, the company offers customers “raw latitude/longitude data with volumes of approximately 94 billion geographic transactions per month, 125 million users monthly active and 35 million daily active users, averaging over 90 daily transactions per device It sells its data feeds on a subscription basis on publicly accessible sites, including on AWS Marketplace until June 2022. To access the feed, a buyer would need a free AWS account and $25,000 to subscribe to Kochava’s location data feed Sample data containing over 327 million rows and 11 columns data for over 61.8 million unique mobile devices was also available.
This data is not anonymized, according to the FTC, and can be used to identify the user or owner of the mobile device. This is possible because other data brokers specifically sell services that work to match these mobile advertising IDs with offline information, such as consumer names and physical addresses.
In addition to being able to track consumers visiting sensitive locations, the FTC noted that the data could be used to make inferences about a consumer’s LGBTQ+ identification or visits to other medical facilities beyond those provide reproductive care. It could also be used to link this activity to someone’s home address.
And, in light of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the FTC points out that this data could be used not only to identify individuals visiting reproductive health clinics, but also medical professionals who perform or assist in the performance of abortion services. This was the subject of a recent report by VICE’s Motherboard, but it focused on another data broker known as SafeGraph. The broker and Placer.ai agreed in July to stop selling the location data of people who visit abortion clinics after Sen. Warren and 13 other senators wrote to the companies seeking answers about their data collection practices. data and asked them to stop selling visitation data. at abortion clinics.
That same month, Google said it would automatically remove location history for “particularly personal” places from users’ accounts, including abortion clinics, shelters, addiction treatment centers and others. He also advised his Fitbit users to manually delete their logs.
The FTC aims to prosecute Kochava based on numerous violations of FTC law, including those involving the unfair sale of sensitive data and consumer harm. He seeks a permanent injunction to prevent future violations and any additional relief determined by the court.
“When consumers seek health care, receive advice or celebrate their faith, this is private information that should not be sold to the highest bidder,” said Samuel Levine, director of the Consumer Protection Bureau. from the FTC, in a press release. “The FTC is suing Kochava to protect people’s privacy and stop the sale of their sensitive geolocation information.”
The Commission’s vote allowing the lawsuit against Kochava to be filed was 4 to 1, with Commissioner Noah Joshua Phillips the only one voting no.
News of this latest action is not surprising. The agency warned companies in July that it planned to enforce the law against the unlawful use and sharing of sensitive consumer data and said this month it was exploring new rules that would further crack down on abusers. companies that “collect, analyze and profit from information about people”. .”
However, this is also not the first action taken by the FTC that directly targets a company involved in the collection of sensitive data. Last year, the FTC took action against fertility tracking app Flo for sharing sensitive data with third parties. The app did not receive a financial penalty, but was notable because it was the first time the regulator had ordered notice of such a privacy action.
Kochava said he will release his statement at 2:30 p.m. EDT today. We will update his response then.
“Harvesting our location behaviors has become a major way for apps, mobile carriers and other ‘location intelligence’ companies to monetize our information,” said Jeff Chester, executive director of the Center for Digital Democracy, an advocate for digital rights and consumer protection, in a statement following the FTC’s announcement. “The FTC says information about the places we visit is sensitive data and cannot be used in the way the surveillance marketing firm expects. With a bipartisan vote supporting the lawsuit, today’s commission action demonstrates that confidentiality is a key issue for both parties. This puts the data and platform industry on notice that they have a serious fight to fight,” he said.
Driver charged in NYC hit-and-run that killed innocent bystander
A woman was charged with murder on Monday for allegedly shooting an innocent bystander with her car in Queens over the weekend, police and sources said.
Kiana Sheenix, 26, has also been charged with attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment in the horrific Saturday morning hit-and-run in Far Rockway that left Milton Storch, 59, dead, have said the cops.
Sheenix, who turned himself in, was allegedly aiming at another woman when she drove onto the sidewalk in a Honda sedan, but instead hit Storch, who was sitting on a walker outside the Beach 20th Street bodega, a said the police.
Storch, who lived in the neighborhood, was left lying on the sidewalk as the driver drove off without stopping to check on him.
Moments before getting behind the wheel, the crazed driver got into a physical fight with the other woman – possibly over a love interest – video of the violent encounter.
EMS transported Storch to St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A man in his 30s was also taken to St. John’s for minor injuries he sustained when the woman allegedly backed the car into him.
Locals said the 59-year-old was part of the block where he was killed.
“[He] didn’t bother anyone. Every morning when I pass here, he is there. He sits here, drinks coffee, smokes a cigarette,” Jorge Alberto Senquis, 53, said on Saturday. “Wrong place, wrong time.”
New York Post
