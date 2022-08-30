BEERSHEBA, Israel – An Israeli court on Tuesday sentenced the Gaza director of a major international charity to 12 years in prison after being convicted of terrorism charges in a high-profile case in which independent investigations have found no evidence. no evidence of wrongdoing.
News
This remote mine could predict the future of the US electric car industry
Hidden a thousand feet below the earth’s surface in this patch of northern Minnesota wetlands are ancient deposits of minerals that some believe are essential to fueling America’s clean energy future.
nytimes
News
DC Comics’ Hispanic Heritage Month Covers Are Tasteless, Fans Say: NPR
DC Comics
Although Hispanic Heritage Month doesn’t begin until September 15, DC Comics got off to an early start by revealing several special covers in its attempt to celebrate the month ahead.
The blankets, which were unveiled in Junefeature several of DC’s superheroes surrounded, holding or eating a variety of Latin American foods such as tacos, flan, tamales and fried dishes. Comic book fans on Twitter, especially Latino fans, aren’t too happy with this take on DC’s heroes.
Seriously, I can’t understand how pathetically uncreative these covers are when it comes to visually representing Hispanic heritage. pic.twitter.com/HbGTLEDPfL
— Travis B. Hill (@travisbhill5) August 27, 2022
Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez, who is the creator of his own comic book series La Borinquena and has collaborated with DC Comics in the past, told NPR he thought those covers were “tasteless.”
“I feel like it’s incredibly tone deaf — almost like a parody of our culture when we’re reduced to food, you know? And that, street food,” Miranda-Rodriguez said. “It’s very, very codified to me. But it also shows how little they know it’s coded, how offensive it is, how tasteless it is. And it’s very exhausting.”
A cover featuring Kyle Rayner as Green Lantern received more heat than the others. It shows the hero holding a large green flag in one hand that reads “Viva Mexico!!” while the other holds a shopping bag full of tamales. This was not the original illustration, however.
In June, illustrator Jorge Molina revealed on Twitter that he created a cover of Green Lantern for DC. The original illustration was to be a tribute to The homeland, a famous mural by Mexican painter Jorge González Camarena. In the unfinished illustration, Green Lantern held a lantern instead of tamales, had an eagle with a snake perched on his arm, and held a Mexican flag without the coat of arms.
I did this cover for DC for the #hispanicheritagemonth Kyle Reyner having a Mexican origin and being Mexican myself, it was a great honor to have the opportunity to pay tribute to my country and my roots, that’s why I decided to pay tribute to Jorge Gonzales Camerena pic.twitter.com/463HBs8j0U
— Jorge Molina (@jorge_molinam) June 20, 2022
According to Molina, the cover was “not supposed to see the light of daydue to “legal issues” and how he was promoted by DC remained a mystery to him.
DC Comics told NPR that the controversial cover of Green Lantern was not going to be published. “It’s part of DC’s internal creative process to receive and develop multiple versions of comic book artwork from our artists. Some are released as variant covers, others are never used,” said the company in a press release. It was “incorrectly flagged” as the official cover.
DC says it plans to release Molina’s original cover on September 20.
The company did not address the controversy over other planned covers. Twitter fans have taken to the platform to call out DC Comics for portraying Latino heroes solely in relation to their food.
Miranda-Rodriguez encouraged Latinos to continue to step up and “rock the boat” when it comes to social issues like this, but was ultimately disappointed in how DC Comics chose to appeal to her Latin readers.
“Their characters will continue to inspire generations to come as they have before, but it’s exhausting when you have a situation like this,” he said. “They don’t just see this as an opportunity to do something to celebrate our heritage, and essentially turn it around and mock our heritage and reduce us to menu items.”
Entertainment
News
1 dead after train derails in Texas and hits gas line
One person died after a train derailed in El Paso, Texas, hitting a gas line and forcing residents to evacuate the area Monday night, officials said.
The El Paso Fire Department said Monday night that crews responded to an incident in which two cars derailed, damaging a garden shed, fence and gas meter.
He said nearby homes had been evacuated “as a matter of safety” and urged others to avoid the Franklin and Barton area as it was an “active emergency scene”.
The fire department later announced that at least one person had died in the train derailment. It is not known how they died and authorities have not released any details about the identity of the victim. No other injuries were reported, firefighters said.
In an update about two hours after initially reporting the incident, firefighters said the damaged gas line had been shut down and evacuation orders had been lifted. He said around 50 residents had been allowed to return home.
It is not immediately clear what caused the train to derail.
nbcnews
News
California heat wave: This weekend could be the hottest so far this year in the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Labor Day weekend may be the hottest so far this year in the Bay Area.
While most are saying goodbye to summer this upcoming holiday weekend, the Bay Area is just getting started, according to ABC7 weatherman Mike Nicco.
September has a well-deserved reputation for being hot for us.
VIDEO: Heat Stroke vs Heat Exhaustion: What’s the Difference and What Are the Symptoms?
Nicco says this heat wave is particularly dangerous because the warm, uncomfortable nights lead to possible record high temperatures during the day. Highs range from near 70 degrees on the coast to 110 inland.
“I want to be outside and enjoy the extra long weekend. The closer you are to the coast, the easier it will be,” says Nicco. “If you are staying in the bay and inland, always be aware of the heat and how it affects your body during this hottest and longest period of time this year.”
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Bajaj Fineserv climbs more than 5% after setting record date for stock split and bonus issuance
mini
Bajaj Finserv share price: The bonus and split ex-date for Bajaj Finserv will be September 13, 2022. The non-bank financial company announced a 1:1 free share issue and a 5 share split :1.
To buy to sell Bajaj Finserv to share
Bajaj Finserv said in a regulatory filing that the board has set a date of September 14, 2022 to decide which shareholders are eligible for free shares and stock split benefits.
The bonus and spin-off ex-date for Bajaj Finserv will be September 13, 2022. The non-banking financial company announced a 1:1 free share issue and a 5:1 stock split.
“With reference to our letter dated 28th July 2022 in which we had implied the recommendation of the Board subject to shareholder approval: a) subdivision of each existing share with a par value of Rs. 5 / (Rupees Five only) into five (5) fully paid participating shares with a par value of Rs. Rs. 1/- (one rupee only) for every 1 (one) fully paid-up share capital of Rs. 1/- (one rupee only) of the Company.” the company said in a regulatory filing.
According to the management, the company and its subsidiaries have experienced strong growth in terms of activity and performance over the years, justifying the split and the allocation of free shares.
“The company’s share price, which peaked at Rs 19,325 in October 2021, reflects this. The cost has since remained at Rs 12,200,” the company said.
In the letter published in July, Bajaj Finserv further added that it will become more difficult for potential small shareholders to participate in the development of the company as the share price increases. The Board of Directors has accepted and recommended the noted corporate initiatives in the interest of inclusiveness and shareholder return.
The main activity of Bajaj Finserv is the marketing of financial services such as investment, insurance and brokerage. It is a financial conglomerate with interests in the finance, life insurance and general insurance sectors (Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Life and Bajaj General Insurance).
Over the past three months, Bajaj Finserv has rewarded investors with a return of over 30%. The stock reached a one-month high of 17,145 rupees on August 17, 2022.
First post: August 30, 2022, 2:12 PM STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Ukrainian armed forces confirm the destruction of a Russian pontoon bridge in Kherson Oblast
TUESDAY 30 AUGUST 2022, 02:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the Russian pontoon bridge over the Dnipro River near the village of Lvove in the Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast.
Source: Operational Command Pivden (South), on Facebook
Details: In addition, a number of Russian equipment was destroyed:
-
S-300 anti-aircraft missile system
-
2 T-72 tanks
-
11 Msta-B howitzers
-
3 Grad and Hurricane MLRS
-
Solntsepek TOS-1 heavy flamethrower system
-
Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery system
-
Nona-S self-propelled artillery and mortar system
-
Mobile Mortar 120mm
-
Akatsiya and Msta-S self-propelled howitzers
-
anti-tank guided missile
-
6 armored vehicles
-
3 ammunition storage sites near the settlements of Beryslav, Visokopillia and Antonivka.
In total, this includes about 30 pieces of equipment.
82 Russian soldiers were also killed.
Final losses are confirmed.
Background: The destruction of the pontoon bridge in Lvove was previously reported by the spokesman for the head of the Odessa military administration, Serhii Bratchuk.
On August 29, the Kakhovka task force reported that Ukrainian defenders had destroyed almost all major bridges near Kherson and breached the first Russian line of defense in Kherson Oblast.
Journalists are fighting on their own front line. Support Ukrainska Pravda!
yahoo
News
Gaza aid worker sentenced to 12 years in prison for terrorism
The trial sheds light on how the Israeli justice system handles sensitive security cases, with the defense team having only limited access to evidence, which has also not been made public. Critics say the courts too often side with evidence provided by Israel’s security services.
“It’s inconceivable,” el-Halabi’s lawyer, Maher Hanna, said of the length of the sentence. “They insist that the injustice will persist throughout the process.”
El-Halabi and World Vision have denied the allegations and an independent audit in 2017 also found no evidence of support for Hamas. Australia, which was the largest donor to World Vision’s humanitarian work in Gaza, came to similar conclusions in its own review.
In a statement, World Vision said the conviction contrasted sharply with the evidence and facts of the case.
“The arrest, the six-year trial, the unjust verdict and this sentence are emblematic of actions that hinder humanitarian work in Gaza and the West Bank,” the group said. “This adds to the crippling impact on World Vision and other aid or development groups working to help the Palestinians.”
In June, the District Court in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba found el-Halabi guilty of multiple counts, including membership in a terrorist organization, supplying information to a terrorist group, participating in militant exercises and carrying a weapon.
He said he diverts “millions” of dollars every year, as well as equipment, from World Vision and its donors to Hamas. He said Hamas used the funds for militant activities, as well as counseling for children, food aid and Quran memorization contests for its supporters. Pipes and nylon diverted to Hamas were used for military purposes, he added.
The court appeared to rely heavily on a confession by el-Halabi that has not been made public. Hanna, his lawyer, said the confession was given under duress to an informant and should not have been admitted as evidence. He also said the defense team was granted “very limited access” to evidence.
Hanna said el-Halabi intended to appeal the verdict and sentence to the country’s Supreme Court. Hanna said el-Halabi had refused on principle several plea bargain offers that would have allowed him to go free.
Israeli authorities have repeatedly said they have evidence that Hamas infiltrated the aid group and diverted funds from needy Gaza residents. Then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu trumpeted the charges in an online video shortly after el-Halabi’s arrest.
Critics say Israel often relies on dodgy informants. They allege Israel is defiling groups that provide aid or other support to Palestinians in order to shore up its nearly 55-year military occupation of land the Palestinians want for a future state.
Israel says it supports the work of aid organizations but must prevent donor funds from falling into the hands of armed groups like Hamas who do not recognize it and attack its citizens.
Last year, Israel banned six Palestinian civil society groups for alleged ties to terrorism and earlier this month closed the West Bank offices of some of them. Israel has provided little evidence to support its charges. Nine European countries have dismissed Israel’s accusations against the groups, citing a lack of evidence.
After el-Halabi’s arrest, World Vision suspended its activities in Gaza, where more than 2 million Palestinians live under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade imposed when Hamas took power nearly 15 years ago. Israel says the restrictions are necessary to contain Hamas, while critics see them as a form of collective punishment.
World Vision has worked with several Western donor countries to build an independent audit of its activities in Gaza. A team of a dozen attorneys, including several former US assistant attorneys, reviewed nearly 300,000 emails and conducted more than 180 interviews. Forensic auditors have gone through almost all of World Vision’s financial transactions from 2010 to 2016.
In July 2017, they submitted a more than 400-page report of their findings to World Vision, which shared it with donor governments. World Vision said it offered the report to Israel, but Israeli authorities refused to sign a nondisclosure agreement.
According to a lead investigator, the report found no evidence that el-Halabi was affiliated with Hamas or misappropriated funds. Instead, he found that el-Halabi applied internal controls and ordered employees to avoid anyone suspected of having ties to Hamas, the investigator said.
washingtonpost
This remote mine could predict the future of the US electric car industry
Want to Mark Your Online Presence? Then a Good Web Development Company Is Your Destination
DC Comics’ Hispanic Heritage Month Covers Are Tasteless, Fans Say: NPR
1 dead after train derails in Texas and hits gas line
Iran Allows Trading and Imports Using Crypto to Avoid Sanctions
Advantages and Disadvantages of Mobile Casino Gambling
California heat wave: This weekend could be the hottest so far this year in the Bay Area
Bajaj Fineserv climbs more than 5% after setting record date for stock split and bonus issuance
Ukrainian armed forces confirm the destruction of a Russian pontoon bridge in Kherson Oblast
Gambling Over NFTs Are Increasing
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
Finance7 days ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs