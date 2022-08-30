Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells

Skin is a very important and visible part of our body. It’s a kind of protective coating on our entire body parts.

As we care and look after our all organs, our skin requires a little more care as it’s directly in contact with the outer environment as dirt, dust and sun. Harmful chemicals, which our polluted air contains, and bad water too are a cause in damaging skin before time.

So one has to care about one’s skin well and should make a daily routine to pamper one’s skin to protect it from early aging and harmful skin disease.

Skin is affected by both the factors external and internal. External are direct contact with harmful UV RAYS, dirt and dust and internal is due to wrong food habits.

Your body is what you eat though it’s a lot determined by genes and one can have a bad skin due to hormonal imbalance in a particular age but eating all wrong food as all oily and spicy food can damage your skin. Which cannot be regained by external care only.

For a good easy skin care here are a few tips:

· First thing should be keeping your skin clean. Rather than using soaps on the face, its better to use mild face wash according to use skin type as oily for oily skin, dry for dry and combination for the combination one. One can use our home remedies for a beautiful, healthy and glowing skin. One can use rose water, lemon juice, and fruit juices to clean and wipe the skin with. It will give a refreshing look to one’s skin. If the skin is dry than one can use a pinch of milk cream and a drop of lemon juice on it, mixed and rubbed on the skin and then washed. Which is very good to clean the skin.

· Then is drinking lots of fluids. To have a good, healthy skin one should drink lots of water which is said to be at least 8-10 glasses of water in a day and some skin and health specialist say that it should be in proportion to your weight as for every 10 kg of weight, one should drink a liter of water so if the weight is 60 then the person should drink 6 liters of water. Which can be substituted with fruit juices too.

· Always apply sunscreen lotion on the skin. One should never go in the sun without applying a sunscreen lotion, which protects the skin from harmful UV rays. Which are known to give even skin cancer. It damages the skin and makes it tan, give blemishes, burn mask and pigmentation, which can never get healed 100%. So it’s better to apply the right sunscreen lotion on the skin to save the skin from early aging.

· One should avoid all unhealthy food if the skin is already suffering from bad patches or pimples. Even caffeine drinks are harmful for the skin. Too much consumption of tea, coffee, saturated drinks damage the skin. Smoking too is a very important factor to harm the skin. It makes the skin dry, makes it look dull and gives puffiness on the face. Drinking alcohol too isn’t good for the skin. So if one can’t stops consuming all these things completely, one can at least have them in moderation to help the skin stay young and healthy.

· Where one don’t get proper time to care the skin as full time working people, never mind, they can care their skin in a very well way by a little effort from there side. Working people should keep moist tissues in their bags and purses to wipe their face to remove dirt and sweat when they cannot wash their face again and again. Should apply sunscreen when outside home and nice mild moisturizer on the skin while doing anything else. Even in the night before going to bed one should wash the face, keep it clean, remove any make up if had put on the face and then should apply a good moisturizes according to the skin type.

· One can judge the skin type in the morning. As in the morning without washing the face one should wipe the face with a tissue paper, if there is lots of oil on the nose sides and chin then the skin is t-zone, if there is oil all over the face then the skin is oily, if its somewhere dry and somewhere oily then it’s combination skin, and if there is no oil n stickiness on the skin, the skin is dry and you are lucky if the skin is just perfect neither there is oil nor dryness.

· If the skin is prone to pimples and acne, one should give it a little more care. Should clean the skin more often, should apply medicated soaps and lotions. One should check it up with a skin specialist too as dandruff in the hair and scalp or some hormonal changes too can be a cause of a bad skin. One should never pinch or squeeze the pimples or acne or should not try to remove black head on their own as it will ruin the skin more and will give it permanent scars.

· One should avoid too much make up on the skin as if you care about your skin and keep it healthy and clean, you would definitely not require make up to make it look good. But if anytime you had applied make up on the skin, you should clean it as soon as you come back home. Let the skin breathe without any make up on it. One can use baby oil, baby lotion or mild cleansing milk on the skin to remove the traces of make up.

So one can get a glowing, healthy skin by giving it a little care and can keep the skin away from black heads, pimples, blemishes and pigmentation.