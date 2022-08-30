Tomato truck crashes near Vacaville, submerges Interstate 80: NPR

Read an expert’s take on blue shirts Sign up for Larry Brooks’ Inside the Rangers, a weekly Sports+ exclusive.

As the highest-paid Ranger for the foreseeable future, Artemi Panarin is under a different kind of scrutiny – especially with an impending cap compression that could also compress the club’s Stanley Cup window.

The idea that Panarin didn’t do enough during Rangers’ run to the Eastern Conference Finals has hovered over the team this offseason. It’s an observation that will always come with Panarin’s territory, but it’s not so black and white.

Let’s talk about it.

Panarin appeared in all 20 Rangers playoff games before the Lightning eliminated them in six games in the Conference Finals, registering six goals and 10 assists for a career-high 16 playoff points. Sure, it was the longest playoff streak in the 30-year-old’s six seasons in the league, but he tallied more points than ever before.

There was its overtime winner in Game 7 of the first round against the Penguins, which completed the Rangers’ comeback 3-1 in the series. Panarin has had seven points (three goals, four assists) in that series and has been key – in addition to Jacob Trouba’s monstrous hit on Penguins star Sidney Crosby in Game 5 – in the Rangers’ advance.

Despite recording the most playoff points of his career last spring, Artemi Panarin’s struggles against the Hurricanes and Lightning have left him searching for answers. JASON SZENES

His output dipped in the second and third rounds, however, in which Panarin had three goals and six assists (including seven power-play points) in the last 13 games against the Hurricanes and Lightning. He had similar periods in the regular season where the spark in his game lacked and unusual hesitation crept in.

This inconsistency can be exploited in the playoffs, but there are still huge upsides to having a player like Panarin on the ice. For one thing, he’s a high-level threat that forces teams to follow him. The way he can attract defenders opens avenues for others. Plus, Panarin simply has a hand in more attacking plays than not.

There may be another level to Panarin’s play when it comes to the playoffs, and Rangers will definitely need that if they hope to not just repeat last season, but build on it. During the break day, Panarin said things didn’t go his way in the playoffs, displeasure on his face.

“Difficult situations make people stronger,” he said without the help of a translator. “Sweet situations make people softer. Good location. I don’t know how to explain it better than that. But depends on how you react.

The 2021-22 playoffs were the sixth of Panarin’s career, which includes – perhaps unfairly – the three-game sweep of Rangers in the 2020 bubble playoff qualifying round. playoffs came with the Blue Jackets in 2018-19, when he scored five goals and six assists in 10 games as Columbus lost to the Bruins in the second round.

Panarin’s team-high 96 points in the regular season helped the Rangers win 52 games. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

However, analyzing just his playoff performance would be unfair in assessing his impact on the franchise. Igor Shesterkin’s blistering Vezina Trophy-winning season and Chris Kreider’s 52-goal campaign certainly played a major role in the Rangers’ second-place finish in the Metropolitan Division, but so did the record Panarin team with 96 points (15 more than any other player on the team) and 74 assists. Rangers don’t qualify for the playoffs as efficiently as they did without Panarin.

Even in a season where it looked like he might have another gear to hit, which we saw in his first season with the Blueshirts (95 points in 69 games in the suspended 2019-20 season). coronavirus), the Russian winger was still a productive and hard-hitting player.

The Rangers needed, and still need, Panarin to get through the regular season. If he can leverage that consistently throughout a post-season streak, those questions from fans and himself will go away.

Hartford is hiring

Rangers have named Jamie Tardif as the new Hartford Wolf Pack assistant coach and promoted Casey Torres to assistant player development for the AHL club.

Tardif, who played two games with the Bruins in 2012-13, spent the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons as an assistant for the Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League. Torres was Hartford’s assistant coach last season.

Mailbag

Thank you to our Texting from the Blue Seats followers for always being ready to talk hockey in the middle of summer…

Patrick Kane or not Patrick Kane? I truly believe Kane would solidify Rangers as Cup contenders. I just don’t see how they can do that under the current cap situation.

— Robert Minton, Walter Baransky, Anthony Martorano, Randall Bingham

With the Blackhawks unlikely to make the playoff hunt, Patrick Kane could be available and just what the Rangers need at the trade deadline. Getty Images

There is no doubt that Kane would not only strengthen Rangers’ top six, but he would also take the club to another level. Depending on how the Rangers season unfolds, Chris Drury may be looking for rentals like he was at the trade deadline last season, but the chairman and general manager probably won’t be able to get away with it. four players and just giving up draft picks and a player like Morgan Barron to make it happen. He will have to lose his salary to make room, which could mean putting some roster staples – such as Kaapo Kakko, Filip Chytil or Ryan Lindgren – on the trading block. The Blackhawks are also expected to keep 50% of the $10.5 million cap reached in the final season of his contract with Kane. If the Rangers are able to improve significantly by the deadline, acquiring a three-time Stanley Cup champion like Kane should be considered. Championship windows are always thinner than expected, and a winning maneuver shouldn’t be overlooked.

Everyone compares the production of Vincent Trochek to that of Ryan Strome. But Strome had Panarin. So, besides face-offs and playing with an advantage, what else can you expect from the “Panarin boost?”

— Christopher Garvey

When Andrew Copp arrived at the deadline and played alongside Panarin at center and on the wing, it was clear that Panarin can up the plays of most players who play alongside him. The advantage of trading Strome for Trocheck is in their different styles of play. Trocheck brings more sandpaper to a top six that desperately needs it and a grinding style that can open the ice for highly skilled Rangers players. like Panarin. Oh, and yes, the planned improvement on face-offs will be welcome.

After missing most of last year, what do you expect from Sammy Blais? Where will he fit into the line-up? Can he help?

— Richard Ramsey, Michael DiNardo, Murray Krugman

After missing most of last season with a knee injury, Sammy Blais could be busy for Gerard Gallant this fall. Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

I caught up with Blais recently and I could tell how hungry he was to get back there. I think Blais is a Tyler Motte type with a little more strength and a little more offensive advantage. The hope is that Kakko, Alexis Lafrenière or maybe even Vitali Kravtsov can grab a top-six role. That way, Blais can bring his talents to the last six. I expect Blais’ blue-collar work ethic and solid play along the walls to help Rangers fulfill that tougher-to-play mantra they’ve been putting in place over the past few seasons. Head coach Gerard Gallant has used Blais in the top six before, so it wouldn’t be unusual if he wanted to give the top two lines a different look with the Canadian winger. Ideally, however, Blais will bring his offensive advantage to the third or fourth line.