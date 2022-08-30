Finance
Top 7 Reasons to Use ReactJS Development Framework
Front-end development is constantly evolving owing to the technologies and programming languages.
Today, when there’s a plethora of applications available Reactjs is one prominent name in the web app market. It is basically a JavaScript library that you can label as one of the best frameworks to develop web apps. It won a huge popularity thanks to Facebook who maintains it together with the developer community. Many leading companies such as Apple, PayPal, Netflix, Dropbox use ReactJS owing to its simplicity, consistency, and UI. If considering the stats, over 2,20,000 websites are built using React JS framework.
The framework got no chill!
It might be having a lot of benefits, don’t you think so?
Well, it does and thus, in this article, we will talk about the top seven reasons to use React JS for your frontend development.
Let’s begin!
- Easy to learn
ReactJS is much easier to learn when you compare it with other popular frontend frameworks like Angular & Vue. It’s actually one of the main reasons React gained so much attraction in a very short time. Using it companies can provide react js development services and develop their projects quickly.
- Rich User Interface
Quality of user interface also plays an important role. A high quality UI app has better chances of gaining popularity. When it comes to ReactJS, it contains declarative components that help in building high-quality, rich user interfaces, reason why businesses using reactjs development services are always on the profit end.
- Custom Components
React comes with JSX, an optional syntax extension that allows you to write custom components for any react js development company, create high-volume applications, and turn HTML mockups into React Element trees.
These components essentially support HTML quoting, and also make all subcomponents a delightful developer experience for the web app you develop.
- Fast Rendering
When you start working on this project, it’s better to pre-define the structure while developing a complex app as a react js development company. ReactJS uses a DOM model, a tree structure in which any changes made at higher level will not impact the user interface of the application. You can easily test each module and modify it without affecting another section.
- SEO- Friendly
When you compare it with other platforms, Reach JS helps in reducing the page load time of your web app. And eventually that helps you in getting high rankings on search engines.
- Developer Toolset
The developer toolset is to facilitate developers with technology learning and help them differentiate components, observe component hierarchies, ReactJS framework provides React dev tools and Chrome dev tools.
- Community Support
A huge number of individual React JS developers are contributing towards the ReactJS community and making it a fantastic frontend framework. Currently, ReactJS attained 136,079 stars on Github and 1,331 regular contributors. For any kind of support, you can post your queries here in the community and get help.
Apart from this, ReactJS has many benefits that makes it a huge success in the development market.
Infact, the latest version of React, i.e. React version 16.13.0 has come up with more advanced features such as concurrent mode, suspense, component stack in hydration warning, and many other minor updates, in order to provide developers with better performance. So, if you want to build a successful web app using React then you can contact a ReactJS Development Company and hire react js developer..
Final Thoughts
Considering the benefits of ReactJS, we can sum up that the idea of this quality framework is to build large scale applications with timely data updation. Apart from this, there are other reasons to go for ReactJS development services – Virtual DOM, interactive UIs, JSX support, component-based structure and much more.
So what are you waiting for?
Hire ReactJS Developer today!
Mobile Slots – 5 Simple Steps to Carrying the Slots in Your Pocket
Slots are coming a long way from its relatively simple design when it was invented in the 1800s compared to the vast improvements made to slots today. When Charles Fey invented the first three reel “one-armed bandit” in 1887 little could he have imagined the technological changes to his simple plan of a game played on a machine.
Today the halls of the big casinos echoes with the sound and lights of hundreds of highly computerized slot machines fine tuned with software that display a screen of virtual reels delighting, inspiring, and disappointing the millions who play slots every year. Now the slot machines are coming home, right on your home computer and you do not even have to go hopping on a bus or plane. Online slots are fairly new to slot machine players. The comfort, convenience and vast amount of information to help the novice of novice play online are overwhelming. Although online slots are fairly new the evolution of the slot machine continues, as hundreds of pound machines in casinos have been shrink and rolled up and placed right in the palm of your hands, beckoning to the tip of your finger.
Mobile slots are not all that different from online slots. The only major disparity is that you are playing on your cell phone instead of online or in a casino. Developers have created software that is just as live and colorful as the real thing. Here I will share with you five simple steps to get you spinning and betting on your mobile device in no time.
Step One-Get Internet Enabled Phone
In order to play slots on your cell phone you need an internet enable phone. The variety of branded cell phone that can connect online is numerous. Getting a suitable cell phone is essential especially the graphic quality of your phone in order to enhance your slot playing experience. It is recommended that you know where you will be playing mobile slot before you buy a new phone if you do not already have one. You should find out the requirements to play on your phone. Most sites that provide mobile slot games will prompt you to choose your phone from a list of compatible phones. You do not want to get a new phone and then find out it is does not meet requirements.
Step Two-Get a Carrier
After getting you internet ready cell phone, you will need to have internet connection service on your phone. If you already have an internet enabled phone you will need to enquire with your carrier if there are additional charges for connecting online. You will need to have your data plan activated if it is not already working. If you are not sure that you have data activated on your cell phone, try to visit the WAP website. If you are able to see the website then you have the service. It is always better to have an unlimited data plan with your carrier.
Step Three-Download Software
Once you have the phone and the connection it is time to download the software online. Not all slot gaming websites offer mobile slot action. You can always search for the ones that offer mobile slots. These sites use an application called wireless application protocol or WAP. WAP is used to by wireless communication devices like your cell phone. The address where the software is in the WAP application and the web address will reflect this. For example the address will be like this: www.wap.mobileslot.com
. Depending on your connection most downloads will be fairly quick and auto installation will begin.
Step Four-Sign Up
If you play already online with a website that offers mobile slots then you would use the username and password you already have. However if you do not have one then you will need to sign up and create a username and password. Signing up is just like signing up online.
Step Five-Spin n’ Win
With most mobile slot games you can use several mobile devices to connect and play. These include PDA or a laptop. Similarly to playing online you will have access to customer service and the chance to wager real money or play money. The wonders of technology has enable us to take the slots from the casinos, put them in our homes through a virtual world and now literally carry the slots in out pocket or purses to play when ever wherever. Mobile slots are great when taking a break, traveling or if you are a slot addict, just play when ever you want where you want.
The Life Tree
The Life Tree is the latest addition to A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s megabytes of fame. His twenty-six poems, originally composed in English, and/or translated from the Tamil original by Mani Darshi, fuse a formidable discourse, which is personal and public at the same time.
As the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose excellence as a poet is already established, notes in the Foreword, President Abdul Kalam “has contributed invaluably to our country’s progress in space research and defence technologies….He is also a sensitive and thoughtful poet. This confluence of scientific brilliance and poetic talent is truly unique.” In The Life Tree, the scientist’s vision intersects the poet’s, as Abdul Kalam deciphers his own humble past and relates it to the nation’s great future. While the cause of the nation dominates his consciousness, he presents a humanist view of his personal, technological and social domains as ‘mirror of the soul’ to underscore resurgence of a potent Indian identity in the world.
The poet’s aesthetic focus relates to nation building, through a celebration of Indian science and technology, secular culture, human values, and love for nature. He asserts his conviction that the act of creating, be it poetry, science or engineering, is a basic human capacity which needs to be nurtured. Integrative and interdisciplinary as his genius is, he maintains the dynamics of changes at various levels and links his consciousness to higher emotions, making his poetry an instance of the basic urge in human beings to create aesthetic significance, merging arts, nature, and sciences.
APJ Abdul Kalam indicts unthinking, mindless adherence to fundamentalist, religious, casteist, and narrow social systems that disrupt harmonious relationship. His poems of love, faith and optimism in The Life Tree bespeak his innate humanity, selflessness and dedication for transforming Indian society. He seeks to ignite every soul with dream and passion that “will keep the lamp of knowledge burning/To achieve the vision – Developed India.” Abdul Kalam, the visionary scientist poet, is convinced:
“If we work and sweat for the great vision with ignited mind,
The transformation leading to the birth
Of a vibrant, developed India will happen.”
And, this is his prayer too.
He exploits the medium of poetry, articulating subjective experience and meaning, to ensure promotion of excellence with focus on three main areas–education, research and performance–for emergence of a new Developed India. “We want to work for our nation/With our sweat enrich the great land of ours,” asserts the poet. He assimilates new ideas from the contemporary sciences whilst embracing traditional, spiritual and artistic aspects of human experience. He celebrates innovations and indigenous knowledge just as he empathizes with the deprived and poor.
The poet, sad to see waves of communalism and violence, sings the “song of creation” in one of his visionary moods, and feels the “divine splendour reflecting …the heavenly answer:
“You, the human race is the best of my creation,
You will live and live.
You give and give till you are united,
In human happiness and pain;
My bliss will be born in you.
Love is continuum,
That is the mission of humanity,
You will see everyday in Life Tree.
You learn and learn
My best of creations.”
The poet President of India passionately voices the divine knowledge for humankind, the best of Nature’s creations, when he envisions the country as a leader in the emerging Knowledge Society. He sees the Life Tree growing with the mantra: “learn and learn.” (Elsewhere he prays to Almighty “to light the lamp of knowledge” and “grant us a new life.”) He feels “mutual love flowing” all around with intimate belongingness of “billions of billions of lives” in various forms displayed in nature. “You give and give till you are united/In human happiness and pain,” realizes Abdul Kalam in his compassionate thinking and reflection on “nature’s wonder.”
“You are born, live a life of giving
And bond with ties of affection.
Your mission is the Life Tree.”
The metaphor of Life Tree, which provides the book its name, is rich in meaning and message. The poet turns a sage philosopher and devotee, reasoning out the future of India and “the mission of human life” at the same time.
As a poet he seems to be engaged in changing tastes and beliefs from within: His style of poetry seems to stress the need for implicit persuasion to reorient individual, personal, institutional, or public norms, social actions, and roles, making best use of knowledge today. He effectively proves poetry is not only language but it is also articulation of a people’s greatness, achievements, hopes and aspirations, and of common sense. He sets out a new poetics and himself stands out as a leader poet. His aesthetics conforms to his personal experiences, intuitions, and interior self. With implicit presence of the scientist in him throughout, he turns remarkably creative and diverse.
As a lyrical poet with patriotic fervour at the core of his personal reflections, he evinces a firm faith in God and believes in the efficacy of prayers. He seeks God’s blessings for everyone “to be with great teachers/0f high thinking” so that none have to suffer the pangs of communalism and social inequity. In the poem ‘Harmony’, for example, he recalls how a teacher had separated him from his close friend Ramanathan when they were students in standard fifth. As the teacher had failed to “comprehend a Brahmin boy and a Muslim boy sitting together” in the class, he asked the latter to move to the back bench: “My tears dripped; Ramanathan wept/…The socalled educated separate our souls,/Sowing seeds of discord and poison.” The sensitive soul of the poet knew from the beginning that the Almighty has created all equal, and free.
He wants us to remember: “All men are equal and created alike/And the creator endowed them with inalienable rights/To life, to freedom, and to continued happiness.” It is important that people used their inner faculties and brain to defeat the “Satanic temptations” within and kept from communal violence that “break the cage of peace and faith.” As he stresses: “Know ye all: Khuda and Ram/Both are one, blossoming in love.”
The poet’s compassionate heart feels the anguish of everyone, especially the poor and needy. As he recounts, he was greatly moved when Mother Teresa was hospitalized in 1991. He prayed for her recovery because “Her heart is home for those who have none.”
APJ Abdul Kalam also feels God-presence in the harmony of humans and nature: “Keep loving nature and care for its beings,/Then you can see divinity all over” ; “Beauty of consciousness trapped in peace/Blooms of flowers show Almighty in deed./…A touch of them makes all humans go tender” ; and “Nature and humans were created together,/Together they can govern this world./Then only peace and bliss will be here.”
He stands for “a valiant new order”, “freedom from fear”, communal harmony, character building, transparent honesty, self-discipline, optimism, “faith in goodness and sea-deep kindness”, “love and peace of humanity”, unity of minds, harmony of humans, nature and science, and the Life tree a la Agni, which is symbolic of India’s power, pride and prosperity. Expressing Indianness at its fullest, the poet President goes well beyond the administrative initiative of the state and declares in ‘Rock Walls’:
“I have no house, only open spaces
Filled with truth, kindness, desire and dreams:
Desire to see my country developed and great,
Dreams to see happiness and peace abound.”
The clue to the mystery of success, as he says in ‘Message’, is:
“Love for your work and faith in your dreams,
There is no force on earth that can shatter your dreams.”
It is possible by cultivating and strengthening faith in oneself, in ones inner resources, or the creative potentials within.
Some of the best poems in the volume that may stir a reader’s soul include ‘My Mother’, ‘The Life Tree’, ‘Memory’, ‘Tumult’, ‘Ancestor’s Desire’, and ‘Rock Walls’. I find in them the genuine soul-feelings of the poet.
A few poems, namely, ‘The Life tree’, ‘Harmony’, ‘Pursuit of Happiness’, ‘Gratitude’, ‘Whispers of Jasmine’, ‘I am the Child of Bihar’, and ‘My National Prayer’, earlier appeared in The Luminous Spark (Bangalore: Punya Publishing, 2004), which is significant for contribution of half-a-dozen visual artists who illustrated these poems with their brush and colours. The verbal and visual symphony enhances the appeal of some of the poems in The Life Tree too. The poet’s anecdotal notes preceding almost every poem facilitates an understanding of the fine relationship between verbal and visual forms of creative expression. While APJ Abdul Kalam creates verbal imagery, Manav Gupta renders the poet’s spirit into visual imagery with fifteen water colour paintings. Painting and poetry flow into each other, testifying to the poet’s belief that both painting and writing are forms of language.
Abdul Kalam, blessed with the ‘dual muse’, provides a rich feast of the verbal and visual arts, merging aesthetic sensibility, curiosity, analysis, and interpretation. He innately appreciates the painter’s sensitivity to the visual properties of his written form and thus, enhances and reinforces his poetic effect.
To conclude, The Life Tree is a poetic pioneer of the years ahead with Kalam’s personal metaphors that seek to balance linguistic and cultural gaps in conveying aspirations of the new generation. With verbal and visual experimentation, the poems in the volume provide a heightened creative experience. They not only reveal the sage scientist poet’s life, mind and spirit, but also prove that he has a strong bond between him and his media and tools which, in effect, bespeak his inner discipline and individual mastery. His new book expands the national literary constellation, enriching the aesthetic dimension of Indian poetry in English today.
Watermark Faucets: Answering Some Installation, Maintenance and Repair Queries
Watermark Faucets are undoubtedly world class products made after careful concept making, manufactured in stringent processing facilities and marketed by a large number of reputable distributors. Certainly, there are several basic questions that revolve around the installation, maintenance or repair of these faucets. A few of which will be answered below.
Can a new faucet be installed using the previous drainage set-up?
For most faucets made by Watermark, this installation is easily feasible. Such is especially true if the original assembly and the new faucet belong to the same finishing styles (example: both have brass finishes). If you desire a faucet with a new style, then it will be beneficial for you to replace the drain assembly with the same finish for easier management of the overall set-up.
Can you install or repair Watermark Faucets using silicone, Teflon tape or plumber’s putty without voiding the warranty?
Watermark allows the homeowner to use silicone for forming water tight seals between sink and drain, and between sink and faucet. If silicone is used, it is advised that only purely non-corrosive silicone must be utilized. Teflon tape is allowed to effectively seal pipes without compromising any warranty. On the other hand, the company won’t tolerate the use of plumber’s putty. Although its function is similar to that of silicone, it contains an acidic component that can potentially corrode some coatings. This possible corrosion causes plumber’s putty application to nullify any product warranty.
What must not be done while cleaning Watermark Faucets?
If a cleaner’s ingredients include alcohols, organic solvents, abrasives or other very reactive chemicals, then you must never apply that cleaning agent on any Watermark Faucet. The mentioned components compromise the finish of the faucet and may speed up corrosion and further damage. Cleansers or sponges, which are not proven safe for polished metallic surfaces, shall not also be used on any Watermark product. Majority of fibrous pads or sponges have unseen minute particles that can scratch the faucet’s finish. Leaving the cleaner for far too long is another terrible mistake. Instead of preserving the faucets, the cleaners may instead shorten the lifespan of your faucet. To avoid such, immediately remove the cleaner with water after enough contact has been established between the cleaning agent and the product being washed.
What must you do if you observe that your Watermark faucet or valve is leaking?
If you observe any leak, it might be helpful to identify the source of the problem. Leaks are typically the consequences of torn or scratched cartridges. This scratch may be caused by over tightening, hard water or debris in the water line. For best results, consult a nearby professional plumber or contact Watermark immediately after observing any leak. If it will be found out that your faucet or valve must be completely replaced, then you must purchase genuine replacement components from your nearest Watermark supplier.
What must you do if your faucet’s finish is beginning to corrode?
Gold, copper and nickel finishes may perish over time because of microscopic particles normally present in the air or because of improper cleaning. If your faucet’s gold or copper finish starts to fade, you have to rub the faucet with a rag containing a mild quantity of lemon-scented furniture finish. Nickel finishes lack any protective coating to allow the viewer to gaze through the faucet’s true aesthetic form. When nickel oxidation happens, just apply a small quantity of mild metal polish to the corroding faucet. There are really some instances when you have to exert serious effort in keeping the exceptional artistry and functionality of your Watermark Faucets.
Toe Nail Fungus Remedies
Toe nail fungus is a common problem but can get serious if neglected in the initial phase. Here are some simple remedies that can cure nail fungus completely if treated in the mild stage. Even if the condition is severe, these remedies will support the medication and can be used after consulting the physician to quicken the healing process.
It is important to take some precautions while using any remedies because they will only heal if there is no further damage. The affected nails should be kept clean and dry at all times. It might require you to wear airy footwear or cotton socks in order to prevent sweating near the nails. You can also use talcum powder for keeping them dry. Cover the affected area with plastic while bathing to protect the nail from moisture.
Other than moisture, fungi need darkness to grow. So make sure that the nail is exposed to direct sunlight as soon as possible. Do not apply nail polish to cover the dirty looking nail, rather let it face the sunlight and heal.
Here are some simple remedies for nail fungus that you can easily implement at home. Firstly, there are some solutions that you can prepare at home like vinegar with water or apple cider vinegar with equal amount of hydrogen peroxide. Soaking the affected hands or feet in this solution for 45 minutes helps in making the mails softer and cleaner in a week.
Other options include soaking in Clorox bleach solution for one minute every day. Soaking in Listerine mouthwash is also found beneficial as it also prevents the infection from growing further.
Soaking the affected nails in any of the above solutions makes the nails softer. While the nail is still soft, file it a little to remove the debris. After cleaning the nails twice a day, you can apply from a choice of tropical creams, vapour rub or vitamin E oil. Gently massage the cream or oil on the nails and leave it for some time.
If you visit a doctor for consultation, he might recommend you some oral pills like Leucatin and Lamisil that are also available to cure nail fungus.
Free Templates Versus Premium Templates
There are thousands of website templates available online for HTML websites, Joomla, WordPress, Magento and Oscommerce. As well as vcard and PowerPoint templates.
A template is a great tool to save money and help someone who has no design capabilities to create a professional looking website or document. This industry has expanded considerably since the early 2000’s.
I have seen people use free templates and others buy premium templates.
So which is better and should you simply download a free template or pay for a premium template?
As with many other things in life it really depends on your goals.
For this article we will focus on website templates and whether you should use a free or premium template to build a professional website for your company/organization or your professional career.
Free Templates
PROS – It’s free! That’s an obvious one. You can easily search on Google for “free templates” and you will find many websites where you can preview and download many templates in HTML format or for CMS’s like WordPress, Joomla, Drupal and Magento. If you download one an don’t like it you can easily find another.
CONS – I really believe in the adage “you get what you pay for”. So if you don’t pay anything, you won’t get much. There are many good free templates out there but the most beautiful and most professional looking ones always cost. This is only logic. No one wants to produce something for nothing. That’s not how the world works. Don’t expect any support for free templates if ever you need assistance or debugging.
Premium Templates
PROS – There is a much wider choice of premium templates than free templates. Which is only logical as designers can earn a living designing templates. So there is an incentive to produce a wide range of great templates. Many companies have risen who offer premium templates which range between $35-225. They hire many designers who specializing in creating beautiful designs. If ever you have an issue with your template you can request help from the developer/company and they will either help you or fix the issue for you. Premium templates are much more comprehensive and have many more features than free templates. The quality of the coding and design is also superior.
CONS – Not many in my opinion. The only downside I see is if you purchase a template and decide you don’t like it or want to change designs, you cannot request a refund as templates are electronic products and cannot be returned. So you need to make sure you are picking the right template before you purchase it.
As a web developer, I always use premium templates. I think they are worth the cost for a professional design and good quality. When investing in a new project or business I believe in investing in quality. If you are skimping on the important things your business will suffer. I have seen people who want to start a new online business decide that buying a $85 template is too expensive. If $85 is too expensive for a new venture then maybe you need to rethink your entire idea.
A Good Stickman Makes Casino Craps More Fun
A live casino craps table is typically manned by a crew of four people. The “boxman” sits at the center of the table by the casino’s chip stack. Her job is to control the game, ensure the dealers don’t make mistakes, and to protect the casino and players from cheats and thieves. Two dealers stand to the sides of the boxman. They collect bets when the casino wins and pay bets when the players win. They also position players’ chips for bets that are not self-service (i.e., players are not allowed to position their chips on the layout for certain bets, so the dealers do it for them). The “stickman” stands at the center of the table across from the boxman and calls the game. The stickman also retrieves and controls the dice after each throw.
A good stickman can add tons of fun to the game. If he’s good, he’ll use a big vocabulary of craps jargon to add humor and make the game more interesting. For example, if a die bounces off the table and lands in a player’s chip rack (i.e., the wooden shelf around the table perimeter where players hold their chips), the stickman is obligated to say, “No roll,” and then he retrieves the die for the boxman to inspect it. The stickman then pushes the dice with his stick to the shooter to roll again.
A good stickman adds lively banter to the game to make it more fun for the players. After all, the more fun the players have, the better mood they’ll be in, which increases the likelihood that the players will make more bets (good for the casino) and give the dealers more tips (good for the crew). To liven up the game, instead of boringly saying, “No roll,” a good stickman might say in a loud, rhythmic voice, “Die in the wood, roll no good,” or “I can’t read her, she’s in the cedar.” The game is much more fun when the stickman spouts all kinds of craps jargon and rhymes.
Over the years, dealers have dreamed up lots of cute slang for the results of a dice roll. The following are the ones I commonly hear when playing. I suspect that there are just as many that I haven’t heard. Listen for them the next time you play. The number 2 (i.e., a 1 on one die and a 1 on the other) is called “aces.” Aces are more commonly known as “snake eyes.” They are also called “eyeballs.”
The number 11 (i.e., a 6 on one die and a 5 on the other) is called a “yo,” which is short for “yo-leven” (with emphasis on the “yo”). The stickman says “yo-leven” to distinguish “eleven” from “seven” so the players don’t misunderstand the call.
The number 3 is an “Australian yo.” When a 3 shows (i.e., a 1 on one die and a 2 on the other), the opposite number (i.e., the number on the bottom of the dice) is 11, which is “down under.” On dice, 1 is opposite the 6, 2 is opposite the 5, and 3 is opposite the 4. So, when a 1-2 combination shows, the opposite side “down under” (i.e., the bottom of the dice) is 6-5.
The number 12 is called “boxcars” or “midnight.”
The combination 3-3 (i.e., a Hard 6) is sometimes called “Brooklyn Forest.”
The numbers 2, 3, and 12 are all called “craps.” Note that when a shooter establishes a point and then subsequently throws a 7, it’s called a “seven-out.” A seven-out is not a craps. Remember, a craps is the number 2, 3, or 12, so when the shooter rolls a 7, don’t show your inexperience by yelling in disappointment, “Oh, man, he crapped out.” The correct whine is, “Oh, man, he sevened-out.”
The number 8 is sometimes referred to as “Eighter from Decatur.”
The number 9 is sometimes referred to as “Jesse James” (he was shot with a.45, and the 4-5 dice combination is a 9). The number 9 is also called “Studio 54” when the dice combination 5-4 shows (the combination 5-4 is a 9).
The combination 4-4 (i.e., a Hard 4) is sometimes called “Little Joe.”
The combination 3-2 is sometimes called “OJ” (OJ’s jersey number was 32).
The combination 5-5 (i.e., a Hard 10) is called “lady’s delight.”
The combination 1-4 is occasionally called “One-eyed chicken in the weeds.” I don’t have a clue what that means, and neither did the dealer when I asked him. He said he learned it years earlier from another dealer and has since repeated it.
Hearing the stickman bark funny craps jargon makes the game more fun. It also gets the players to interact more, which usually adds to their enjoyment. Imagine the shooter rolling the dice and they show a 1-4 combination. Imagine the stickman blandly saying, “Five.” Now, instead, imagine the stickman shouting, “One-eyed chicken in the weeds!” The players laugh and begin asking each other, “What did he say?” Their questions then lead to more talking and interaction, which adds to everyone’s fun. The casino values a good stickman because happier customers are more likely to be repeat customers.
