It is widely understood that any impeachment of former President Donald Trump would be dismissed out of hand as corrupt by many of his staunchest supporters. There are also widespread concerns that some of these supporters may engage in violence in response.
Trumpworld distinguishes between predicting violence and threatening it
There’s a clear parallel here: Trump and his allies repeatedly insisted the 2020 election was flawed, and on January 6, 2021, his supporters violently overran law enforcement and stormed the Capitol.
The existence of this risk is undoubtedly a complicating factor for the Justice Department as it moves forward in its investigation of Trump. Attorney General Merrick Garland reportedly spent weeks reviewing Mar-a-Lago’s research before ultimately approving it, a consideration that certainly included the expected response.
But there is an important difference between agreement the existing threat and benefit this.
In an interview on Fox News Sunday night, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (RS.C.) explained why Trump supporters would be furious at an impeachment.
“There’s a double standard when it comes to Trump,” Graham told host Trey Gowdy. He articulated this “double standard” in familiar ways, including disparaging the investigation into Russian interference. “I will say this,” Graham continued, referring to Gowdy’s role leading the House inquiry into Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a mail server as part of the investigation into the 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya, “if there is a lawsuit against Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle, which you presided over and did…good work, there will be riots in the streets.
Before the end of his interview, Graham returned to this point.
“If they try to sue President Trump for mishandling classified information after Hillary Clinton installed a server in his basement,” Graham said, “there will literally be riots in the streets. I m worried about our country.
Trump too. Shortly after the segment aired, Trump shared a clip of it on Truth Social, without comment.
Now the question becomes: Why? Why did Graham reiterate his point about the “riots”? And why did Trump decide to share it with his followers on the social media platform he runs?
Graham said he understood the consequences of an indictment were likely to be violence – which, again, we knew. We therefore arrive in a grayer area, by differentiating between the action warning and the rationalization of this one. Graham’s angry and pointed statement about what was to come was based on the idea that the riots would somehow be justified, that a universe of Trump supporters who came to understand the investigations as unwarranted naturally engage in violence.
Trump, eager to throw up any roadblock to a criminal investigation, easily amplified that suggestion. Where Graham rationalized possible violence, Trump seemed to threaten it. And even recent history suggests that when Trump nods to violence or unrest, some of his base takes it very seriously.
One of the effects of Graham’s comments on Sunday night is to give moral cover to any act of violence or outrage. We have seen this before. One response to the Capitol Riot was that the left had engaged in a wave of violence the previous summer, which the Capitol Riot paled in comparison to. It was an effort to minimize the violence itself. But the moral predicate of the riot – this misconception that the election was tainted – was well established on the right. The answer was considered excessive but understandable. Even as he appeared to be breaking with Trump in the hours after the attack, Graham repeated false statements about the election results, as if there were valid questions about Biden’s victory.
We should note that this attempt to rationalize potential violence in advance is based on a view of law enforcement actions that is deeply rooted in false or exaggerated right-wing narratives. That the 2020 election results were suspect, that the Russia investigation lacked merit, that President Biden’s son Hunter is not the subject of any federal investigation, as Graham suggested: these are all articles of faith on Fox News and in the right-wing media world, but each is fake or dubious. In other words, Graham’s explanation for why we might expect violence is rooted in false claims he was raising and validating himself.
It’s worth wondering where this “riot” might be taking place. There are plenty of Trump supporters in the blue states and in the cities. (More people voted for Trump in Los Angeles County than in half the states in the country.) It seems unlikely, however, that an indictment of Trump will spark an unchallenged protest in the heart of a major American city. Unless, of course, there is a triggering action. Unless there’s a hearing in DC or a warrant is served in Florida. What turned the Capitol attack into a riot was a call from Trump and others to come to DC that day. Otherwise, the possible violent response to an indictment by Trump would be stochastic, to use an oddly fashionable descriptor: sporadic and relatively isolated. The kind of attack the Department of Homeland Security warned of even when Trump was still president.
In response to a question from The Washington Post, Graham’s spokesman Kevin Bishop described the senator’s comments as “predicting/forecasting what he thinks will happen.” It is certainly true. But that risk was understood before Graham articulated it on Fox News. So why articulate it there?
Again, he was obviously doing this as a warning: if the government takes this step, the government is responsible for what follows. If Trump is indicted, we can expect violence and it is the fault of the government because it is the one who indicted him.
An argument Trump wanted his millions of Truth Social followers to hear. It wouldn’t be their fault.
Woodbury man accused of using rifle to rob stores in Mall of America
A Woodbury man is accused of using a rifle to steal items from two stores in the Mall of America in Bloomington last week.
Cartier Troy Alexander, 28, was charged Monday with two counts of aggravated robbery, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison. Alexander, who remains in custody, is scheduled to make his first appearance before a judge on Tuesday.
Bloomington police were dispatched Friday afternoon to the Lids apparel store on the Mall of America’s third level, where they learned mall security officers had apprehended a man carrying a rifle. The man was later identified as Alexander, according to the criminal complaint.
Bloomington police inspected the rifle and found it was loaded with a round in the chamber, the complaint said. They also recovered a bag of clothing from Lids that Alexander allegedly carried out of the store.
Lids employees told the officers that Alexander had walked into their store carrying the rifle and told them to put several sports jerseys into a bag. Alexander then carried the bag out of the store, telling the employees “not to worry about payment while he had the rifle at his side,” according to the complaint.
Although Alexander never pointed the rifle at the employees, they told police they “were extremely fearful,” with one adding that he “felt he had to do whatever (Alexander) told him to do,” the complaint said.
Mall security officers told police Alexander had earlier robbed a kiosk in the same manner, grabbing an item and walking away while carrying the rifle. A kiosk employee said “he saw the rifle and didn’t want to cause further problems by trying to stop him,” the complaint said.
After being arrested and advised of his Miranda rights, Alexander allegedly admitted to police that he took items from Lids and from the kiosk without paying for them while carrying the rifle.
Millions unable to pay for groceries after SNAP EBT outage
Outages were reported by participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) on Sunday, leaving millions of people unable to use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to buy groceries at stores in some states.
SNAP subsidizes low-income families to help them buy food using EBT, an electronic system similar to a debit card, according to the US Department of Agriculture.
Down Detector, a website that tracks outages, recorded an increase in outages for SNAP EBT on Sunday afternoon. The tracker has documented about 5,019 outage reports as of 2:50 p.m., WBRC noted.
The Philadelphia plaintiff reported that more than 1.8 million Pennsylvanians were affected by the system shutdown.
South Carolina Social Services and the Massachusetts Transitional Assistance Department (DTA) confirmed the outages on Twitter on Sunday.
DSS is aware of EBT processing issues with authorized retailers, affecting customers’ ability to use their EBT cards, due to a third-party processor outage affecting programs in multiple states.
— SC Social Services (@SC_DSS) August 28, 2022
“DSS is aware of EBT processing issues with authorized retailers, affecting customers’ ability to use their EBT cards, due to a third-party processor outage affecting programs in multiple states,” the Carolina agency said. South.
DTA has been notified by the state’s EBT provider that the EBT system is currently down in Massachusetts and other states. You will not be able to use your EBT card or check your balance in real time at this time. However, retailers may be able to manually authorize your purchase.
– Mass. Transient Assistance Department (DTA) (@DTA_Listens) August 28, 2022
“DTA has been notified by the state’s EBT provider that the EBT system is currently down in Massachusetts and other states. You will not be able to use your EBT card or check your balance in real time at this time,” the Massachusetts agency wrote.
Later Sunday, Conduent, an IT company that administers the EBT card system, announced that the systems had been restored.
“Conduent’s technology team was able to successfully restore all services affected by this case,” a Conduent spokesperson said Sunday evening. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”
The Caroline from the south and Massachusetts the agencies both later tweeted that the issues were resolved. It’s unclear how many people or how many other states were affected by the outages.
As of 2:09 p.m. EST on Monday, it appeared systems had been restored, with some outages still documented, with about 426 reports, according to Down Detector.
Ellen Vollinger, legal director of the anti-poverty nonprofit Food Research & Action Center, noted that Sunday’s outage potentially left many low-income families unable to pay for groceries.
“It’s about people having access to the benefits of use in stores,” Vollinger told the Applicant. “Here we are on a Sunday, with people planning their shopping for the week, not being able to use their cards for food. People are waiting to do their shopping. »
‘It’s important for those guys to have a voice’: Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ on the movement to unionize minor-leaguers
An effort to unionize minor-league baseball players came together quickly over the weekend, setting up to challenge Major League Baseball’s status quo.
The MLB Players Association announced Monday it has launched a campaign aimed at minor-leaguers following support from the MLBPA’s executive board. These efforts are supported by Advocates for Minor Leaguers, which launched in 2020 as a resource for players and to raise awareness of minor-leaguers’ working conditions.
In his role as the Cubs union representative, left fielder Ian Happ was aware of the behind-the-scenes efforts, noting that unionizing the minor leagues has been on the MLBPA’s radar for a little while. Happ understands this can be a complicated topic.
“For these guys in the minor leagues, you want them to have better compensation, better work environments, and the biggest part is just having them be able to have a voice in what that looks like and the construction of that,” Happ said Monday before the Cubs’ game against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. “So it’s having the support from major-league players.”
To be part of a union, 30% of all minor-leaguers will need to sign the authorization cards sent by the MLBPA to prompt a majority vote. If the majority of minor-leaguers then vote in favor of joining the MLBPA, MLB will be required to recognize the minor-leaguers’ action. MLB could also willingly acknowledge the union before minor-leaguers reach a majority vote.
Then comes working out logistics, which could take months or years to implement the necessary structure within the minor-league players union.
Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin voiced his approval on Twitter of the MLBPA’s action.
While there is an obvious affiliation between the sides, Happ said the goal is for minor-league and major-league players to have separate unions and collective bargaining agreements. He added that both CBAs would be separately negotiated with MLB.
“For those guys, that voice at the table, as we’ve seen, there’s been more minor-league teams that have been eliminated and the draft being compressed and all these things,” Happ said. “It’s important for those guys to have a voice in what it looks like going forward.
“This group is as together as we’ve ever been. I think we understand, as the game has trended for the last six years, that there’s more power in looking out for the guys that have less of a voice and there’s more power in getting guys paid younger and being a little bit selfless on the back end and what that means for future generations.”
The key involvement from the MLBPA right now is offering the support of big-league players and financial help for the minor-league union to become established.
MLB has not commented on the union efforts.
“Minor-leaguers represent our game’s future and deserve wages and working conditions that befit elite athletes who entertain millions of baseball fans nationwide,” MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said in a statement. “They’re an important part of our fraternity and we want to help them achieve their goals both on and off the field.
“This organizing campaign is an investment in the future of our game and our player fraternity.”
Baseball has been building toward a minor-league union since slashing the amateur draft from 40 to 20 rounds and eliminating minor-league teams while restructuring the affiliate system.
Pushback from MLB seems inevitable given Commissioner Rob Manfred’s past decisions to contract minor-league teams, cutting hundreds of jobs in the process.
“That’s when you kind of say, OK, if you know some of these changes are going to be made unilaterally and without any control and no oversight, something has to be done to make sure that it isn’t a continuation in very quick order,” Happ said.
One of the more difficult components of the effort to unionize the minors is the frequent player movement between a team’s affiliates and players being added to — or removed from — big-league rosters. More staffing on the MLBPA side likely would be needed to account for the potential influx of thousands of minor-league players to the union.
“There is a logistical challenge of, as guys get called up (and) move through levels so quickly or move around to teams, that you’re not losing messaging,” Happ said. “So that’ll be a challenge but I think one that they’re prepared for and ready to figure out how that works.”
Happ believes an increase in public awareness the last couple of years of minor-league players’ working conditions and low pay likely drove this decision. He reiterated that major-leaguers support the minor-league players’ effort to unionize and credited the minor-league side for pursuing it.
“Those guys went through a lot in 2020 (when the minor-league seasons were canceled because of the pandemic), and then coming out of that, a lot of things were put on the table and talked about,” Happ said. “So that’s been a huge push into actually getting the group together and getting them to really step up and say this is the time for us.
“The game is changing so rapidly as club behaviors change so rapidly to really care about the future of the game and the next generation of players, and that’s been a huge focus.”
Anthony Rizzo moves up to 6th in roster – The Denver Post
ANAHEIM — The Yankees are hoping dropping Anthony Rizzo from the lineup will help him get his swing back on track. On Monday night, Rizzo moved into sixth place, a spot in the roster he hadn’t been in since 2011.
“I will do anything to help us hit first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth. I just want to help anywhere,” Rizzo said.
The 33-year-old is hitting .223/.337/.480 with .817 OPS and 28 home runs this season, although 22 of those home runs came in the first half of the season. That’s when Rizzo hit .224/.344/.498 with an .842 OPS. In the second half, he hits .219/.317/.429 with a .745 OPS and six homers.
“Right now, obviously, I’m not hitting them the way I want to. There are some bad ones, but you have to keep grinding,” Rizzo said. “I have to compete and work my way up there knowing that I can compete and get that swing back in good spirits.”
Rizzo has had back issues since just before the All-Star break. He missed four games in July and five in August. Since returning from his second stint of missed games, Rizzo is hitting .200/.273/.300 with a .573 OPS and a home run.
“The guy has 28 home runs and is extremely productive,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said when asked about Rizzo’s struggles this year. “He just doesn’t hit for a high average. I felt like you know before it went down and I missed all five games because of the back, I felt like right before it started to catch fire again. And then it was just slow to start, kind of to fight.
NEXT UP NESTOR
Nestor Cortes, who was placed on the disabled list on Thursday with a strained left groin, hopes to step on the mound for the first time on Wednesday and start a parallel session.
“If it goes well, he could potentially throw a live (batting practice) at the Tampa complex on Saturday,” Boone said. “And if that were to go, well, you’d be put back into the rotation on the homestand.”
OLD FRIEND
Phil Nevin was named interim Angels manager shortly after Anaheim left the Bronx. So Aaron Boone has yet to get a chance to see in person and manage against his close friend and former Yankees third base coach. Monday night will be the first time they have faced each other – and it will be a little strange.
“It’s always good to see Phil,” the Yankees manager said Sunday. “Hopefully we can make it tough for them. They’re obviously coming off a really good run in Toronto, so it’ll be good to see that, but hopefully we can make it tough.
“We can shake hands a bit I think.”
Nevin was Boone’s third base coach from his hire in 2018 until his contract was not renewed after last season with hitting coaches Marcus Thames and PJ Pilittere and first base coach Reggie Willits.
Boone and Nevin have been friends for a lot longer and it’s been a blow.
“It hurts, honestly,” Boone told reporters in October after signing a contract extension with the Yankees. “These are people I love and care about very much. But at the same time, it’s also the nature of the business. There are tough decisions to be made. It’s a reality that we owe face every year some years they hit you a little bit harder…my relationship with these guys remains strong and i know they will rise wherever the road ends next in their baseball life but the relationship i ai with these guys will last forever.
Nevin was hired by the Angels to be their third base coach and when Joe Maddon was fired on June 7 – five days after they arrived in the Bronx – he took over as interim manager.
MORE BULLPEN MANEUVERS
After Sunday’s 4-1 loss to the A’s, the Yankees fired right-hander Luke Bard to Triple-A Scranton. The Yankees needed to make room on the 26-man roster to activate Clay Holmes on the injured reserve.
Bard pitched a scoreless inning on Sunday. Greg Weissert, the rookie who was the other candidate for the pick, pitched two scoreless innings, striking out three on Sunday. It was a spectacular rebound from his major league debut on Thursday where he hit two batters on his first two pitches and relapsed in between. He recorded one out in that game and was responsible for three runs.
Boone admitted Weissert’s performance on Sunday factored into the decision.
“We felt like Weissert was in right now,” Boone said.
The Yankees also placed Marwin Gonzalez on the paternity list and recalled Tim Locastro from Triple-A Scranton.
()
UN chief urges ‘restraint’ in Iraq after religious leader Moqtada Sadr quits politics
The United Nations:
UN chief Antonio Guterres on Monday called for “restraint” in Iraq and asked all parties to “take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation” as Baghdad’s Green Zone descended into chaos, according to his spokesperson.
The Secretary General “has been following with concern the ongoing demonstrations in Iraq today, during which demonstrators have entered government buildings,” Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement.
“He calls for calm and restraint, and urges all relevant actors to take immediate action to de-escalate the situation and avoid any violence,” Dujarric added.
“The Secretary-General urges all parties and all actors to overcome their differences and engage, without further delay, in a peaceful and inclusive dialogue on a constructive way forward.”
Baghdad’s Green Zone was rocked by violence on Monday after powerful Shia cleric Moqtada Sadr said he was quitting politics, sparking chaos in which 15 of his supporters were killed.
Tensions have soared in Iraq amid a political crisis that has left the country without a new government, prime minister or president for months.
The situation escalated sharply after Sadr’s supporters stormed the government palace on Monday following their leader’s announcement.
In the evening, at least seven shells had fallen in the high-security green zone, which houses government buildings and diplomatic missions, a security source told AFP on condition of anonymity.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the bombardment, which was followed by the sound of automatic weapons being fired into the Green Zone.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Greenland ice loss expected to raise global sea levels by nearly a foot, new research finds
Researchers from the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland observed changes in the volume of the ice sheet in and around Greenland and found that meltwater runoff was the main driver. Using a “well-established theory”, scientists were able to determine that around 3.3% of the Greenland ice sheet – the equivalent of 110 trillion tonnes of ice – will inevitably melt as the ice sheet reacts to the changes that have already happened.
Sea level rise from this melted ice will occur “regardless of any foreseeable future climate trajectory in this century”, according to lead author Jason Box, a scientist with the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland. “That water is technically already under the bridge.”
Although the authors did not specify a timeline, they predict that sea level change may occur by the end of the century.
The research was only intended to estimate a minimum, or “a very conservative lower bound”, of sea level rise from melting Greenland, “and in the virtually certain event that the climate continues to warm, l sea level engagement is only increasing,” Box said. .
Massive ice caps can melt quickly when the air temperature is warm, but warmer ocean water also erodes the ice cap at the edges.
Greenland contains enough ice that, if it all melted, it could raise sea levels around the world by about 25 feet. The researchers point out that a sea level rise of 20 feet does not mean it will rise evenly around the globe, leaving some places devastated while sea levels drop in others.
When places like Greenland lose ice, for example, they also lose the gravitational pull of ice on water, which means sea levels in Greenland drop as levels rise elsewhere, a said William Colgan, senior researcher at the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland. The pace of this change is the problem, Colgan told CNN’s Bill Weir during a research trip in the summer of 2021.
“It will be really difficult to adapt to such rapid changes,” said Colgan, standing at Greenland’s Jakobshavn glacier, where the fjord is full of ice that has broken off from the glacier.
Before human-caused climate change occurred, temperatures near 32 degrees Fahrenheit in Greenland were unheard of. But since the 1980s, the region has warmed at around 1.5 degrees per decade – four times faster than the global rate – making it all the more likely that temperatures will cross the melting threshold.
The amount of ice that melted in Greenland between July 15 and 17 alone – 6 billion tons of water per day – would be enough to fill 7.2 million Olympic swimming pools, according to data from the US National Snow and Ice Data. Center. .
CNN’s René Marsh and Angela Fritz contributed to this report.
