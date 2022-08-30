Finance
Uganda Casinos
Uganda is a country in East Africa. It has one city called Kampala which is situated on Nakasero Hill. Kampala is a newly developed city with a friendly community. Once it was known as a looted ghost town with decaying buildings and now it is a colorful, modern city center. The top half of Nakasero Hill houses Kampala’s exquisite parks, quiet avenues of large houses, international aid organizations, upscale hotels, and government offices. These all benefit from the stunning view of Lake Victoria. The bottom half of the hill is the complete opposite and provides an African street atmosphere. It is filled with shops, roadside traders, budget hotels, markets, and cheap restaurants. There are also lottery ticket sellers lining the streets, as the lottery is a very big commodity in Kampala.
Casinos are the only legalized gambling available, and there is only one Uganda casino which is based in the city center of Kampala. The Kampala Casino is open daily from noon to 6 am. This Uganda casino holds sixteen slot machines and four video poker terminals. It also has twelve gaming tables which include American Roulette, blackjack, Caribbean Stud Poker, Let It Ride, and Pontoon. The Kampala Casino offers its gamers valet parking, a casual dress code, and credit for qualified players. The casino is English speaking and boasts a credit card and cash advance service. Entertainment is also available including live bands, fashion shows, and lotteries.
The casino also has a spectacular restaurant called Fortunes, which has an extensive menu. As well as the salads and starters available, their specialty dish is called Chicken Shaslik, which are strips of chicken grilled in barbecue sauce. There are also meat dishes on the menu and it includes a wide range of desserts. There is also a bar at this Uganda casino offering beer and many wines and cocktails. The local cocktail is called the Kampala Casino Iced Tea. It is a mixture of vodka, tequila, Malibu, Bacardi, Triple Sec, and Coca Cola. It is said that you need to be strong to be able to handle this poignant cocktail.
Though this Uganda casino doesn’t offer sleeping facilities, there are a lot of popular hotels nearby including the Sheraton Hotel. The Sheraton Hotel offers many amenities including a wide range of children’s activities, a gym, golf, a pool, tennis, squash, and a sauna within its health club.
So whether you want a family holiday, a gambling holiday, or if you’re just passing through on a Gorilla Safari, the Kampala Casino is an excellent place to visit.
Cranial Sacral Therapy, Past Life Trauma and Healing
I received my first cranial sacral therapy treatment a week ago, and I have to admit that in some ways, I prefer it to massage. I also believe the benefits of this treatment (in terms of healing) will far outweigh what I could ever expect from a typical massage. In this article I describe my experience with cranial sacral therapy.
I went into my treatment knowing a little about cranial sacral therapy, mainly that the therapist works with your head and spine to gently ease blockages in your body caused by stress and trauma. I went in with the intention of clearing any such blockages, and to see if anything could be done to reduce the “Viking syndrome” (also known as Viking’s disease, or Dupuytren’s contracture) I have in my left hand, around the left ring finger. The medical profession does not know much about Viking syndrome, except that the connective tissue is affected, that there’s often trauma associated with the condition, and there is no treatment except for surgery (which is risky and does not heal the condition).
I can’t praise enough the gentle pressure my therapist applied on my head, neck and spine. It was incredibly relaxing, and I felt sparks of energy going all the way down to my feet, as if my nerves were being invigorated and channels were being opened up.
After working on my head, neck and spine, the therapist started to work on my left hand, again with gentle pressure. I noticed that’s when she started to take some deep breaths, and I knew something was up with that.
When the cranial sacral treatment was over, she asked whether it would be okay to share what she “saw” in her mind’s eye when she worked on my left hand. She explained that she saw a large black woman who lived on a plantation, whose job was to cook for the plantation owners. One day the son of this black woman escaped the plantation, and it was common in those days to punish slaves for any wrongdoings by cutting off part of their feet or hands or toes. This slowed them down and scared the rest. Because her son had escaped, the woman had the middle and ring finger of her left hand cut off as punishment. In her mind’s eye, the therapist saw the woman pleading with her owners: “But massa, if you cut mah fingers off how will I bake yo pies?” she begged.
The therapist further explained, “The energy in your fingers was not connected to the energy in your hand; something was blocking the flow. But it’s connected now… I’m not sure this has to do with a past life or with your ancestors.” (My therapist is not sure about the idea of reincarnation and past lives.) But I totally get that I’ve had past lives and that this incident had to do with my soul’s “ancestry,” not my blood ancestry. Besides, my ancestors are Polish, have lived in Poland for many generations past. (And, by the way, I have not had any trauma occur to either hand in this present lifetime.)
After the treatment I drove down the street to Gayle’s Bakery in Capitola and found myself gazing at the delicious-looking cherry pies, but I did not indulge. I am on a no dairy, no wheat regimen at present, so I just got some treats for my kids.
Anyway, it will be interesting to see what happens with my Viking’s disease. The syndrome had taken years to build up and it has been only a week since the cranial sacral therapy, but I am hoping for a relatively quick healing. In any case, I think about this black woman from time to time and I feel appreciation for her. My heart opens up further because of her, and I also know that deep down I have the experience and the resourcefulness of a black woman who lived on a plantation inside me, and that I can draw upon those inner resources whenever I need them.
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Both Charles Darwin and Mark Twain referred to Mauritius as a heaven on earth upon arriving on its shores. Both great men visited the island in the 19th century, yet they’re quoted again and again by the tourism industry over a hundred years later. I don’t believe there’s such a thing as paradise on earth, and setting the bar that high will invariably leave you disappointed. If your destination answers your basic whims, you have to accept gracefully the imperfections you’re sure to encounter.
My laundry list of things I require for a country as a place to live: nice beaches, a warm climate, a respectable amount of modern infrastructure, and a residency permit that’s fairly easy to obtain. Mauritius seemed to pass the litmus test for all my main criteria, although in retrospect the information I could gather off the Internet painted a far too rosy picture of my future home. For all I know, I might be the first person to deviate from the formula!
Just to situate ourselves, Mauritius is an independent African democratic nation in the Indian Ocean comprised of a large main island named Mauritius, several uninhabited islets and Rodrigues, a medium-sized island 350 miles (560 km) to the east. The nearest country is Madagascar, which lies 500 miles (805km) to the west of the main island. To the south lies La Réunion, a French island territory. Mauritius is a popular destination for Europeans, with many flights out of London and Paris in particular. It’s not so well known in the rest of the world, and your travel path will be quite a bit longer, typically connecting through a major European airport, Johannesburg, Dubai, or Kuala Lumpur. This is a rather overpopulated little country, with about 1.3 million people, almost all crammed on the main island. Port Louis, the capital and biggest city, is a dirty town, with crumbling old buildings rubbing shoulders with the gleaming bank towers (Mauritius is an offshore banking haven). The best beaches are found on the western coast, north of the capital. The island is a mix of plains and mountains, with a central plateau. The greatest number of people are concentrated on this plateau, where the climate is several degrees cooler and a lot wetter, in a series of town stretching along the main highway that leads from Port Louis to the only airport on the eastern side of the isle.
I came to Mauritius under the Board of Investment (BOI) program that grants three year residence permits to professionals, the self-employed and investors. There’s a fair bit of paperwork and you need to undergo a full medical inspection as well as put up a 50,000 rupee (one US dollar is worth about 33.8 rupees today) guarantee at a local bank (plus 10,000 per dependent). The application itself costs 10,000 rupees and isn’t refundable, but if you follow all the steps to the letter, there shouldn’t be any problem getting your resident status quickly, as your income while you live in Mauritius is more important to them than your prior history. You’ll have to meet the minimum income and/or investment requirements for your class of permit in the first year or your resident status will be rescinded. The goals they set aren’t lofty, fortunately.
Mauritius has a rather sad history. It was uninhabited until the Dutch installed themselves in the 17th century. They abandoned the colony in 1710, but not before exterminating the poor dodos, the flightless birds that appear in effigy everywhere in present day Mauritius. It was only five years later that the French claimed the territory, bringing with them a large number of African slaves to cultivate sugar cane. In the early 19th century, Mauritius become an important pirate base used for harassing British ships in the Indian Ocean. The English put an end to the corsairs, slavery and French rule by invading Mauritius in 1810. It was the English who brought in large numbers of indentured workers from the Indian colonies and whose descendants now form the bulk of the Mauritian population and dominate local politics. French and English are both official languages today, but Creole, a French patois, is what everybody speaks. Many Indo-Mauritians also chatter away in Bhojpuri, a dialect from their ancestral country. The Indian culture is omnipresent in Mauritius, manifesting itself in the saris commonly worn by women, the numerous Hindu temples, and the Mauritian food. Afro-Mauritians represent about 35 percent of the population and are concentrated in the southern part of the main island and are the dominant race on Rodrigues. Blacks contributed many key cultural icons, such as the Creole language, cuisine and the emblematic Sega music and dance. However, blacks don’t share equally in the country’s wealth, which has the highest per capita income in Africa. Mauritius is still a poor country although extreme poverty by no means as extensive as it is in every other African country.
Wanting to live near the best beaches, I rented a furnished townhouse in Mon Choisy, an area of the Pamplemousses district adjacent to Trou aux biches in the northwest corner of the island. The beaches here are mostly of white sand and shaded by the slender filao trees. The warm sea is shallow all the way to the barrier reef that surrounds most of the island and breaks-up the big ocean swells. Sadly, almost all the coral reef is bleached, a desolate underwater spectacle which ironically gives the ocean that turquoise color that tourists so covet. Despite this, there’s still plenty of sea life in the remaining small patches of coral and in the sea grasses. I snorkeled almost daily on one of the more quiet parts of the beach at Trou aux Biches, coming across everything from a large sea turtle to an octopus. I also had close encounters with the many commercial water skiing and hang gliding boats that speed close to shore, oblivious of the many tourists bobbing in the water. Complaining to the Mauritian coast guard won’t do you any good, as they deny there’s any problem.
While Mon Choisy looks idyllic thanks to the large number of gaily painted new buildings, it turns into a darkened cemetery at night, as there’s almost no street lighting and virtually no people outside of the peak period which coincides with winter in Europe. It wasn’t long before my wife and I had our first encounter with the modern pirates of Mauritius. Thieves slipped through a window into our home at night after we’d retired to our bedroom. I was alerted by a noise and made my way halfway down the steps before I came to my senses and retreated to the second floor. Apparently that was enough to scare the thieves, who slipped away into the night with my wife’s laptop computer which she had left on the dining room table. It was in the days that followed that I discovered that virtually all foreigners residing in the area had their homes violated by robbers, often four or five times, despite resorting to guard dogs, flood lights and alarm systems. Soon afterward I found myself part of a neighborhood watch, patrolling in complete darkness with a Mauritian neighbor, sometimes at two or three in the morning! It wasn’t just paranoia however, as one night someone had jumped onto our balcony, and was forced to flee when we came running, alerted by my wife’s phone call. “Stealing is also a job” commented Subash, a Mauritian cafe owner in the neighborhood, making crime sound like an institution.
Sugar cane still drives the island’s economy, and pyromania. On any given day, there’s huge columns of smoke rising from cane fields being prepared for harvest by flash burning. Ash was continuously blowing into our home, and I’ll never forget the day when Grand Baie, a touristic town, was completely obscured by dense smoke. Mauritians don’t just burn sugar cane, but also use fire to clear plots of land of trees and debris. Garbage is also a bit of a problem, as it is in many poor countries. Any given Sunday, ordinary Mauritians descend in hordes from the Port Louis or the plateau cities and camp out on the beaches, especially that of Mon Choisy. Sadly, when Monday rolls around, copious amounts of trash sully the beach and the ocean. Ordinary people aren’t the only polluters, as construction companies, some of them with European partners, do their fare share of ecological damage on this fair isle. I waged a little war with one such consortium that was constructing luxury condominiums on the Mon Choisy waterfront. Several times a day, tractors would dump heaps of refuse from the site onto a large empty lot surrounded by expensive homes and apartments, just around the corner from our own abode. It soon became a mountain chain of refuse. When I asked one of their foreman why they weren’t carting away their debris to a more appropriate location, namely a legal dump, he casually responded that they had the lot owner’s permission to store it there. I placed a few calls and eventually connected with the environmental police, who promised to intervene. They soon came around and ordered the miscreants to move their trash. They complied, but the victory was short lived, as they just piled it up along the coastal road in front of the project.
Mauritius does have a lot of good things, mind you. Of course, the sea, the world famous five star hotels, and the tropical weather are a big part of the attraction, but inland there’s a few things you’re not likely to encounter elsewhere. Despite the excessively large population, there’s a sizable area of forest populated with monkeys (non-native) on the central plateau, interspersed with the water reservoirs that quench the island’s thirst. The obligatory itinerary includes a vista of the Black River Gorge which appears too immense to be found on a mere island, the Alexandra river falls and Chamarel waterfall. The latter is a picture perfect cascade that drops into a deep rounded crater. What most impressed me, however, was the Lac Sacré (Sacred Lake) which local Hindus believe contains water from the Ganges. The lake is surrounded by colorful temples and statues of the Gods and swarms of worshipers. Just over a hill is a towering golden statue of Shiva. The Hindu faith prizes visual aesthetics, and there’s many temples spread-out across the island, all worth visiting for an appreciation of the intricate detail and vivid colors of the reliefs found inside and out. There’s no problem for tourists to enter Hindu temples and snap pictures, but be more discreet if you decide to visit any Muslim places of worship, including the large green and white Jummah Mosque in Port Louis. The rocky southern tip of the island has a few attractions of its own, including the breathtaking view driving along the coastal road until you get to Le Gris gris, a high cliff where you can look down at 40 foot waves crashing against the rocks. Another interesting stop is the beach at Le Morne Brabant, an ominous rocky mount sitting in the middle of a point of land shaped like a hammerhead shark head. Fugitive slaves once hid atop that rock and leapt to their deaths to escape capture by posses.
Even filthy Port Louis has a few worthy attractions. One of them is the intact French citadel overlooking the city. Another is the Caudan, a waterfront revitalization project that includes a shopping concourse, casino, and a luxury hotel. Just across the road from the Caudan is the Place d’Armes, with its rows of high palm trees and monuments, ending at the statue of Queen Victoria and a grand old civic building. Then there’s the previously mentioned Jummah Mosque and a variety of Hindu temples. If you decide to visit the bustling market, also near the Caudan, mind the pickpockets. Also, anywhere on the island, be weary of two lads on a motorcycle, as the fellow at the back may very well be the one that grabs your shoulder bag as they speed by. As Subash pointed-out, larceny is a living!
Taxis tend to be expensive in Mauritius, so many travelers and expatriates opt for the grimy but cheap buses that crisscross the island. Word to the wise: wait till the bus comes to a full stop before getting up from your seat, because Mauritian transit drivers like to slam on the brakes and send you sprawling! There’s also a wide variety of tour companies offering day long excursions by mini van, many of which leave from Grand Baie. The rates seem like a bargain, but know that the operators are paid by local businesses to bring them captive customers. One tour we took dragged us to a half dozen shops in the plateau towns before arriving just before closing time at Casela, a zoo and the main attraction. The list of stops was quite creative, calling a high priced jewelry store a “precious gem museum”. The visit to the miniature boat factory and shop in Floreal, however, was very interesting. Mauritius has a lot of spectacular sites to offer, yet the tourism industry insists on pushing some of the lamest so-called attractions. For example, a mandatory stop is the small volcano crater Trou aux Cerfs in Curepipe, which looks nothing like a volcano crater thanks to the heavy vegetation growing in it. Another is the Colored Earths, a half of a football field sized mound of volcanic sand in different shades of red and purple surrounded by a wooden walkway. Then there’s the heavily touted Ile aux Cerfs, a small island that offers a golf course, a few water sports, and a small tourist trap market. It’s nice, but the beaches and the activities at your hotel are likely better and probably cheaper or even free. One highlight of the typical Ile aux Cerfs tour is a lunch and Sega show on an isolated beach only be reached by boat. It was actually fun, however guests are expected to use the wild mangroves at the back of the dining area as toilets. Not exactly sanitary nor ecological! If you want the deserted beaches, you should head to Rodrigues, which so far has escaped the ravages of mass tourism that took its toll on the main Mauritian island.
Hotels tend to be of the all-inclusive five star kind, some of which, such as La Plantation, are world famous. Economic lodging is hard to find, unless it’s in a hostel or a hovel. One notable exception is Villa Jorico, a big beautiful bed and breakfast in Pointe Aux Sables, just south of Port Louis, where you can get a huge room with private bath for under 45 US dollars a night. There’s nothing to do in Pointe Aux Sables and the beaches are bad, so this is a location that might only serve your purposes if you have business to do in Port Louis. Buses run along the coastal road right in front of the inn. Note that if you just stayed at a luxury hotel rather than trying to live here, you might indeed come away with the impression that it’s paradise. The real Mauritius, however, isn’t a luxury hotel with beaches that are manicured to postcard perfection.
What finally killed our residency in Mauritius wasn’t the insecurity we felt after the invasion of our home. It was the water, or rather the lack of. I now realize how stupid it was before signing a lease to not have observed that all the private homes had immense water tanks (and bars on all the windows). Then again the prestigious South African real estate agency that represented the owner and charged me over 700 USD in commissions didn’t tell me that water was a rare commodity, flowing for only one hour a day during the dry season in order to provide the numerous hotels with an adequate supply. At first we suspected the reckless young pair of Australian doctors in the townhouse attached to ours were sucking the shared well dry. When the well went completely dry for two consecutive weeks and I was resorting to drawing filthy water from the pool just to flush the toilets, and we were using damp cloths to bathe ourselves, we decided this experiment could go no further. I had already invested quite a bit of money into this adventure in exotic living, and I wasn’t confident that things would get better if we stuck it out. We returned the keys to the agency, who agreed this was an exceptional situation (and kept their fees), sold the few things we had acquired, packed our bags, and left paradise!
Mauritius may be paradise, depending on which Mauritius you find yourself in!
Most Popular Plumbing Services
Although there are minor plumbing issues such as a clogged drain that people can repair themselves, there are certain problems that can only be repaired by a professional plumber. Plumbers are equipped with the knowledge, experience, and tools to get the repair job done efficiently.
Below is a list of the problems which are the most popular plumbing services:
1. Repairing problems causing an unpleasant odour coming from the toilet is a common problem requiring the services of a plumber. It is most likely a strong sewage odour. This can be due to a burst sewer pipe, malfunctioning wax ring, or there is not enough water in the toilet bowl. There can also be strong unpleasant odours coming from the bathtub’s drain. This can be due to a broken pipe, broken or leaky trap, or a dry trap.
2. You can also have a blocked drain that you are unable to clear which causes the water to stop draining. This could be the result of the accumulation of hair, soap, fats, and grease that has hardened. The plumber will have the tools to remove a hardened clog.
3. A plumbing system can also develop low water pressure or fluctuations in the water temperature. You will notice this problem when you run your taps and a low volume of water is coming out. This problem can be due to defective parts, rotting pipes, an improper sink installation. You will need a professional to fix this problem.
4. A noisy water heater is another common problem that will require repair. This problem can be the result of defective parts, improper installation of the water heater, accumulation of sediment in the water tank, and the temperature is set too high.
5. Noisy pipes that vibrate and rattle are a common plumbing problem. The noise is referred to as water hammer. Causes can include water pump failure, sudden valve closure, and the accumulation of dirt and sediment. The services of a plumber are required because water hammer can eventually damage your pipes.
6. Burst pipes are always an emergency. A burst pipe is often due to excessive cold temperatures. The pipes will freeze, expand, and then burst. It is a serious matter that will require the services of a plumber because of the risk of flooding. There a number of other reasons why a water pipe might get damaged. Soil and water can cause corrosion on the exterior of the pipe. Old water pipes or poor quality pipes will become brittle and can crack more easily. As well, physical damage can occur such as if someone accidentally hit a pipe when doing home renovation work. Too much pressure within a pipe can cause it to burst. Improperly installed water pipes can also result in pipe breakage.
Professional plumbers are educated, trained, and experienced to fix a variety of plumbing problems. They are also equipped with the tools and supplies, and trained and licensed to perform extensive repairs, replacements, and installations. A plumbing system is very fragile and any unintentional damage can cause more problems and more expense. There are 24/7 emergency plumbers available to help you with your plumbing needs.
That Squeaky-Clean Feeling May Not Be What You Thought
Doesn’t the term “squeaky clean” give you a nice clean feeling? You can just imagine freshness, purity, whiteness, and perhaps clean linens gently blowing in the breeze on the clothesline. When you Google “squeaky clean,” the thousands of results include advertisements from soap companies saying that their product will leave you squeaky clean and fresh. From the ads of WWII laundry soap, to today’s shampoos, dish detergents, and body washes, what these companies aren’t telling you is that the “squeaky clean” feeling, is actually not clean at all. In fact, that squeaky feeling may be quite gross and dirty. For people with hard water, that feeling may actually be nothing more than remnants of grime, dirt, soap scum, and particles of dead skin clinging to your hands after you wash them.
Other soap and shampoo companies brag about leaving your skin smelling fresh. Over the years, we have been programmed to associate fresh smelling with cleanliness. Fresh smelling should instead be associated with the perfume in your soap. In fact, if you smell the soap on your skin, it doesn’t mean that you hands are clean, it means that you didn’t get all the soap rinsed off your hands. Once again, hard water is to blame, causing your perfumed soap to cling to your skin. Here’s an interesting test if you ever have the opportunity to try it: Wash your hands with soap in hard water. Rinse and then smell them and notice the scent of the soap clinging to your hands. Now, wash your hands with the same soap in soft water. Once again rinse and smell your hands. You will notice significantly less scent clinging to your hands this time. That is because there is no residual soap – or “perfumed soap scum” – clinging to your hands.
Hard water refers to water that is high in minerals such as calcium and magnesium. Magnesium and calcium are helpful to us, but often at lower levels than we get from ground water. So while this may not develop into health problems, it is not allowing your soap and detergents to function properly. You may ask what water has to do with soap, so let’s consider this simple explanation: The cleansing action of soap is determined by polar and non-polar structures and solubility principles – okay, so that doesn’t sound so simple. Let’s just say that the presence of calcium and magnesium in the water, when combined with your soap, creates insoluable compounds that interfere with the cleaning properties and capabilities of the soap. Basically, hard water makes it so that your soap will not work as effectively or efficiently.
Perhaps you live in an area with hard water. You know precisely how much shampoo to use, how much dish detergent to squirt into the sink. Have you ever traveled to another place that has soft water? You probably noticed that if you use the same amount of shower gel in the soft water as you use at home, you had way too much and had suds going everywhere. Also, when you did finally get it all rinsed off, your skin felt slick? That slick feeling is because you are used to having soap scum clinging to your skin after a shower, and since you washed in soft water, there is no soap scum! In addition, you will notice that you require fewer skin moisturizers and lotions when washing with soft water. The hard water soap scum clinging to your body causes dry skin and irritation, resulting in the need for lotions.
It doesn’t stop there though because hair is also affected by hard water. Like soap, your shampoo is affected by hard water. Since it does not completely rinse out in hard water, you are left with residual shampoo and conditioner in your hair after your shower. Eventually, your hair can become dry and difficult to style due to the shampoo products being left behind.
Good water means good cleaning and good hygiene. When soap isn’t working properly, it isn’t effectively cleaning the dirt and germs from your hands and body. Poor hygiene, while certainly frowned upon in most locations in the United States, can facilitate the catching and spreading of illnesses and diseases. Hard water, while it may not add up to this level of poor hygiene, may still not allow your soaps and cleansers to do their job 100%. Perhaps this is part of the reason we have become so enamored with antibacterial soaps – because somewhere along the line someone realized that the germs weren’t being washed away. So, now we wash with antibacterial soaps that promise to kill germs. Great, now we have dead germs as opposed to live germs stuck in the soap scum clinging to our hands. This just gets better all the time!
Let’s talk for just a moment about the ingredients in your soap. Soap makers realize that a huge percentage of our country has hard water. They also know that their basic soap ingredients will not lather or clean well when combined with calcium and magnesium in hard water, so they add special water-softening agents to the soap to counteract the water that their customers will use when washing with their product. Of course every ingredient that is added to a soap product raises the price of that product and decreases the amount of actual soap you purchase in a bottle. Natural and pure soaps have fewer ingredients, keeping the cost to a minimum. Companies put many ingredients in soaps, including these softeners, oils, perfumes, and much more to get their soap to feel squeaky clean and smell pretty. But do you really know what you are putting on your body? Pure and natural soaps are not only more cost-effective, but dermatologists recommend pure soap over popular brands. When you use soap that has pure and natural ingredients you don’t have to worry about your skin drying out primarily because soaps that are pure and natural contain more glycerin and less other ingredients than normal store brands. People who are prone to skin diseases of any kind, including eczema, will frequently find that soaps that are pure and natural will not cause any skin irritation like other brands do. The American Association of Dermatologists also acknowledges the effects of oily, perfumed soaps on your skin. They define those effects as dry, irritated, itchy, and fragranced skin. So all in all, fragrance doesn’t necessarily mean clean.
Hard water doesn’t just affect the cleanliness of your skin. Imagine that same soap scum that sticks to you sticking to your dishwasher, clothes washer, shower doors, and sinks. Unfortunately, your appliances and fixtures can’t slough off the excess layers the way our skin eventually does. It just keeps building up and finally decreases the useful life of those items. The costs add up all the way around. Consider these: Clothing washed in hard water will look dingy and lose their softness. According to Hardwater.org, continuous washing of articles of clothing in hard water can damage fibers and possibly even shorten the life of the clothing by forty percent. Lime scale buildup in pipes has been estimated to increase energy bills by about 25%.
So let’s look at some estimated math. Let’s say you spend $20 per week on soaps and detergents for your family. But the soaps and detergents last half as long as they should because the hard water and residue are making them difficult to use, therefore your family members are scrubbing more, so you lose about 25% of the value of the soaps. Then you spend about $100 on clothing per month for your family. Yet, as data shows, about 40% or $40.00 of that value is lost due to hard water effects. You are also spending about $10.00 each week on products to help you clean the soap scum from something that is supposed to be cleaning you! Eventually, you will need to fix pipes and appliances that are not functioning anymore, at an estimated cost of $500.00 over several years. Oh, and don’t forget the taste of your water may not be great, so you spend about $20.00 per week on bottled water for your family. If you add up what you are spending to “improve” your current hard drinking water, plain old water doesn’t seem like an inexpensive commodity anymore.
Fortunately, you don’t have to continue on this way. First, find out if hard water is present in your home. According to Hardwater.org, if you are on a municipal water system, the water supplier can tell you the hardness level of the water. If you have a private supply, you can have the water tested for hardness. Then, with a little research you will find that there are various solutions at your fingertips. Treatment can most effectively and inexpensively be treated with a water softener, which replaces calcium and magnesium ions in the water with sodium ions. Sodium ions do not cause buildup in pipes, on shower doors, or as soap scum. The water softening process has proven to be so successful that many types of service and manufacturing businesses also choose to use water softeners to ensure that their products are properly working. For example, plating processes, circuit board manufacturing, laboratory analysis, water-based coolant developers, printers, car washing, film processing, window washing, and aerospace component manufacturing are all using water softeners. If soft water is so vital to inanimate objects, shouldn’t your body benefit from it as well?
Of course, untreated water seems like your least expensive option, but you must also factor in the financial losses you assume by continuing to utilize your hard water. Soft water does require the initial investment of purchasing a water softener unit and a small maintenance cost of salt, but there are many savings. Soft water does not mix badly with soaps and detergents. This means no “soap-scum” that can’t be washed off, bathing is more effective and soap lathers better. Your hair and skin are softer. The washing machine cleans your clothing better and since the mineral deposits are eliminated, your clothes last longer and stay brighter. You spend less on laundry and dish detergents, shampoos and soaps, and household cleaners designed to remove lime scale and soap scum. The savings of electricity for less washing, fewer expensive appliance repairs and more peaceful mind for your safe and clean water far outweigh the onetime expense of buying a water softener. A water softener can quickly pay for itself and the maintenance, and still save you money.
Between the taste, safety, hygiene, and maintenance of your appliances, a water softener is your best bet. The one-time cost associated with this product, or those similar to it, will save you money in the long run, and also save you the headache of scrubbing soap scum and residue from your family’s shower – and your family. Get your water tested today, look for pure soaps, eliminate soap scum, and save some money.
How to Improve the Conversion Rate of Your E-Commerce Website
The last decade has seen an exponential rise in the popularity of e-commerce. From a new, tentative subject, e-commerce has gone on to become one of the most ubiquitous forms of business. According to an open source ecommerce company, this industry started growing when people started sharing electronic documents in the 1980s, followed by the launch of websites like Amazon and eBay in the 1990s. Customers all over the world were suddenly able to buy everything from bricks to clothes to automobiles.
The benefits of e-commerce are many, as stated by the top e-commerce website development company. E-commerce boasts of various advantages like:
1. Being available round the clock.
2. Speed of access.
3. Availability of a wide variety of goods and services
4. International deliveries.
5. Competitive prices.
As observed by the top e-commerce website development company, all these factors point towards one common parameter – customer service.
Essentially, it is customer service that drives a business and this is no different for e-commerce. User recall and engagement are the primary factors that help improve conversion rates of an ecommerce website. A website that is quick and appealing to look at, with enough stickiness on the home page will automatically have a higher conversion rate than a website which takes time to load and has very little content that can be of any interest.
Factors that improve the conversion rates of your e-commerce website:
1. Harnessing social media.
In today’s day and age, not having a public social media profile for a brand is akin to being invisible. Since most of the users using an e-commerce site are bound to be active on social media, it is important to grab eyeballs on that platform. A study conducted by an open source ecommerce company showed that e-commerce is increasingly being tapped into by mobile users, thanks to the popularity of social media. Statistics by Invesp further show that in the year 2015, 5% of all online spending was through social media commerce, and this trend is only going to rise over the next decade.
It is important for brands to choose the right social media platform and create engaging profiles so potential customers can experience a personalized, one on one contact with the brands.
2. Videos
Product videos surprisingly have shown to increase the product purchase by almost one hundred forty four percent. This is because videos a re easy to watch and easier to understand; one does not have to go through lines of text to understand a product or service. This mass appeal of video has helped many big brands on global social media channels like Vimeo and YouTube.
3. Website UI
The website that a customer visits needs to be visually appealing and easy to use. Most people spend only 3 seconds on a home page before deciding if they will become a part of the conversion rate of the site or simply click away. Additionally, good websites are optimized to show up in organic search results, further upping the conversion rates.
4. Design
The design of a website is another important factor when it comes to improving the conversion rate of an e-commerce website. Ideally, the design should be clear, easy to maneuver through and have functional, visible conversion paths.
5. Customer’s Talk
Reviews, ratings and testimonials – these are the three things that customers can provide to help improve conversion rates. Reviews and ratings tend to make people stay on the page for longer, reconsidering their options and judging their purchasing power.
Improving the conversion rate of an e-commerce website thus depends on a mixture of customer feedback, social media engagement, use of videos and effective website design. Social media particularly has experienced exponential growth and the social media advertising industry is growing with leaps and bounds. Customers are shifting towards mobile social media, creating a new dimension for conversions.
The Antidote to Global Terrorism
Warning: This article stretches the boundaries of accepted scientific logic. The scientist, Steven Hawking, has stated that the greatest mistake humanity has ever made was to invent artificial intelligence. He believes artificial intelligence within weaponry will soon bring about our total destruction. He appears to have no solution to this problem.
However, there is a supra-science logic that can prevent that from happening. Firstly, the real danger is that artificial intelligence is simply obeying the prime directive that scientists have given it. That prime directive is that all life in the universe must be destroyed in accordance to the prevailing understanding of the second law of thermodynamics. Known as the universal heat death law, Einstein referred to it as the premier law governing all of the sciences.
This mechanical law has no ability whatsoever to consider that the living process is an infinite fractal logic expression that is not evolving to extinction at all. The extinction that Einstein declared was inevitable was based upon the mechanical reality that universal energy flows from hot to cold. He had no idea that within quantum biology, living information is now well known to flow in the opposite direction and that its entanglement with the energies of chaos, evolves consciousness.
The book, Future Shock, predicted that artificial intelligence would overload the natural evolutionary process. The book, Present Shock, announced the arrival of future shock as the mechanistic overload of chaotic logic belonging to the prevailing unbalanced obsession with the second law of thermodynamics. That unbalanced virus is the one that makes Hawking’s concern about artificial intelligence warranted, however, it now remains necessary to remove this virus from governing weaponry’s doomsday intent.
The six essays compiled through 1976 to 1994 by the Max Planck Institute’s Astrophysicist, Peter Kafka, entitled The Principle of Creation and the Global Acceleration Crisis, predicted the 21st Century collapse of civilisation. He referred to science’s obsession with the second law of thermodynamics as a worship of the god of chaos, Diabolis. Kafka wrote that when the situation becomes too ugly and unbearable, people will understand that strange attractors are near (a reference to fractal information logic flowing to infinity rather than extinction).
The mathematician, Bertrand Russell, and Albert Einstein were close colleagues who both received Nobel Prizes. Russell’s most famous essay, A Freeman’s Worship, advocated that humans had no other choice but to worship the law of entropic chaos, the second law of thermodynamics, which Einstein had declared to be the premier law of all of the sciences.
The 1959 Rede Lecture at Cambridge University delivered by the Molecular Biologist, Sir C. P. Snow, warned that unless modern science was reunited with the Classical Greek Arts, civilisation would destroy itself. He argued that this would be the result of science’s confused understanding of the second law of thermodynamics, which it was incapable of reasoning about.
In 2008 the Times Literary Supplement listed the book from Snow’s lecture, entitled The Two Cultures and the Scientific Revolution, as being among the 100 most culturally important books since World War II. It is known that the energies of quantum mechanics’ thermodynamic chaos flowing from hot to cold entangle with quantum biology’s information, flowing in the opposite direction. This process is an infinite fractal evolutionary expression, rather that one governing a scientific death cult aberration.
In June 2012, the journal, New Scientist, published a paper entitled Sorry Einstein, the universe needs quantum uncertainty. It explained how Stephanie Wehner and Ester Hänggi at the National University of Singapore’s Centre for Quantum Technology had recast the uncertainly principle in the language of information theory. That article noted that this discovery opened the door to a new supra-technology able to give the world free energy. The journal Nature, April 2013, published a paper written by the scientists entitled A violation of the uncertainty principle implies a violation of the second law of thermodynamics. At long last the foundations have been laid to construct a bridge across the ‘Snowline’ to gain access to his Science-Art survival culture.
In December 2013, Washington University discovered a second code hiding within DNA. The university announced that it contained ï»¿information that changes how scientists read the instructions contained in DNA and interpret mutations to make sense of health and disease. The discovery was announced under the title 50 tears of DNA research turned upside down as scientists discover second programming language within genetic code.
Obedience to prevailing second law logic is preventing research into the concept held by some scientists that the second language for health is an expression of human stereoscopic evolution. C. P. Snow’s observation that scientists cannot communicate on such biological concepts warrants indisputable evidence to demonstrate that he was correct.
The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (vol. 101 no. 27, 2004) included the paper, Binocularity and brain evolution in primates. It states that while stereoscopic vision in primates is extremely complex, its “evolutionary purpose is unknown”. Conversely, The British Medical Journal (6th August 1953, vol 2), published ï»¿the paper Evolution of Binocular and Stereoscopic Vision in Man and Other Animals. The British work eventually led to the cancer research discovery of (Shannon-Wiener) information entangling in the opposite direction of second law chaos energy. The 1937 Nobel Laureate in Medicine, Szent-Gyorgyi had written a book called The Crazy Apes, describing scientists who had no idea that the evolution of consciousness involved an interaction with the flow of chaos energy.
An example of stereoscopic Science-Art discoveries by artists themselves, in which their theories became experimental fact can also be demonstrated to have been totally ignored by the prevailing entropic scientific mindset. Salvador Dali’s famous stereoscopic art work included his famous Geopoliticus Child, hailed by university professors of literature as depicting the birth of Snow’s futuristic ethical Science-Art Third Culture. Scientists complained that Dali’ stereoscopic art theories did not resonate with the vision of the viewer, dismissing his intuitive theories of science.
The philosopher of science, Emmanuel Kant’s work, had laid down the ethical basis of the electromagnetic Golden Age of Danish Science. His differentiation between aesthetics as art appreciation theory and ethics as belonging to Platonic atomic mathematical Wisdom through Beauty was used by the discoverer of the electromagnetic field, Hans Christian Oersted, within his Doctoral Dissertation. Oersted became the founding father of the Danish Golden Age of Science.
In 2004, Harvard University, Massachusetts University and the Danish Royal Consulate held an international symposium to tell the world about the social significance of the ethical message belonging to the Golden Age of Danish science. They noted, that as most of the research had been written in Danish and not translated, it had “become invisible to English speaking scholarship”.
Kant and his colleague, Emmanuel Levinas, agreed with the philosopher and mathematician, Plato, that art was irresponsible and unethical, lacking an ethical, spiritual purpose. They were referring to such things as Greek art inspiring the construction of the Roman Colosseum, used to murder millions of people over several hundred years, beautiful religious buildings using aesthetically pleasing pomp and circumstances to recruit armies of religious conquest and market manipulators enslaving citizens as consumer slaves. They defined the missing spiritual element specifically as an “asymmetrical electromagnetic” inner vision functioning within the creative, artistic mind.
Simply by viewing Dali’s paintings through modern day asymmetrical electromagnetic viewing glasses, Dali’s intuitive stereoscopic message has now been made visible to the general public. Furthermore, these glasses can be used to track the evolution of stereoscopic inner vision throughout the history of art. This brings into very sharp focus the previously mentioned Professor Peter Kafka’s warning that science’s worship of the second law of thermodynamics would become unbearable. Kafka’s solution was that at that point in time people would learn that fractal logic is at hand to save the day, which is the same message as the thesis of this article. It should be noted that the Kantian glasses reveal that artists around the world are suddenly painting stereoscopic images into their work unconsciously, whereas among paintings over the centuries, few contained stereoscopic images.
Quantum mechanics and its various entropic offspring were based upon the completely false assumption that Sir Isaac Newton’s complete world-view was a mechanical one, in which first cause gravitational principles belonged to the mass of objects in space. Newton, within his published 28th Query Discussions about gravitational first cause principles, stated exactly the opposite. He wrote that ancient Greek science was the authority in this matter and that contrary hypotheses were pretentious and illogical. The point is not whether he was correct or incorrect, quantum mechanics and its various siblings had been based upon the false assumption that Newton considered the universe to be a mechanical phenomenon.
During the 19th Century the Prime Minister of Britain, William Gladstone, translated linguistic colour perception theories of the German philosopher of science, Wolfgang von Goethe. Gladstone’s evolutionary Science-Art theories became a treatise submitted to the Great Darwinian Debate and it was rejected. In 2012 the linguist-physicist, Guy Deutscher, upgraded the work into a new neurological format. Deutscher’s book, Through the Language Glass, became a book of the year and was translated into eight languages. His other book, The Energy Crisis, warned that it was crucial that people understood much more about the functioning of the second law of thermodynamics.
At the dawn of civilisation Sumerian culture related to a seven day week, with each day of 24 hours and each hour of 60 minutes, which modern science makes use of. The historian, Thorkild Jacobsen, called the Sumerian creation myth, recorded on an ancient Sumerian tablet, the Eridu Genesis. This concept, associated with the nature of infinity, was religious rather than mathematical, and one in which the chief god Enlil could grant eternal life. The work of the mathematician, Georg Cantor (1845-1916), upholds most of modern science. He ï»¿is considered to be the first mathematician to really understand the meaning of infinity and to give it mathematical precision. Modern science makes no use of this because, according to Cantor, the scientific mind is inhabited by a myopic fear of infinity. An argument can be postulated that this fear results from past centuries of various religious dogma controlling aspects of mathematical research.
The unimaginable horror of the Inquisition is but one example of the historical record of the terrorist activity employed by religious fanaticism to prevent scientific exploration of infinity. This type of suppression prevented future research that would lead to scientific investigation of the evolutionary purpose of stereoscopic vision. The 19th Century champion of American political freedom, Ralph Waldo Emerson, referred to the tyranny of Babylonian culture fusing mathematics with religious dogma to enslave the populace. The ability to predict the 672 BC eclipse of the moon has been recorded in cuneiform writing, showing that it was used to gain religious power over the populace. Emerson realized that American society had inherited a mathematical virus from Babylonian culture, which he saw as preventing America’s ability to develop the human survival technology alluded to in ancient Sanskrit infinity mathematics. He wrote to free America from its lifeless, mechanical economic system of debt enslavement.
The New York University Library of Science in 1957 published a book entitled Babylonian Mythology and Modern Science. The book stated that Einstein’s theory of relativity was derived from Babylonian mythological mathematical intuition. The concept that an unethical mathematical aspect of Science-Art reality existed as proposed by the philosopher Plato, now warrants simple but authoritative supportive argument.
The mathematical structure of poker machine games is carefully constructed to bring about eventual bankruptcy. Aesthetically pleasing sounds accompanied by aesthetically pleasing colour images excite dopamine activity within the mind to negate its natural inner stereoscopic ability to anticipate ethical future outcomes. This process can and does create an addiction stronger than heroin, not only a gambling addiction but something far worse, the entropic mindset that C. P. Snow observed governed prevailing science itself.
Within the science of economics, advisers to the Australian Government see nothing unethical about obtaining vast revenue from the legalised poker machine industry. This legalised activity is symptomatic of the unsustainable international bankruptcy chaos associated with international stock market gambling. This is relevant to Peter Kafka’s ugly chaos belonging to the current obsession with the second law of thermodynamics and the desperate need for an infinite fractal logic solution.
Goethe’s theory that human survival technologies originate in the creative artistic mind linked to an intuitive ethical mathematical sense of enjoyment of life, is now a crucial issue. Goethe, in particular, associated this emotional artistic process with an intuitive sense concerning the mathematical nature of infinity. Modern science should become aware of C. P. Snow’s concern that scientists in general were unable to realise this fact.
Stereoscopic vision is associated with all of the human sense perceptions providing addictive ‘joy of life’ anticipatory emotions within the mind. They fine tune such things as sporting activity, human relationships and acts of nurturing compassion concerning the welfare of children. Damage to stereoscopic vision’s anticipatory emotion has been associated with various side effects, including autism and gambling addictions. The evolutionary process is dependent upon the stereoscopic decisions that formulate in the minds of our children. When people abuse children’s natural inner stereoscopic emotional development in any way, we have a serious problem.
Brilliant scientists such as Seven Hawking appear to have thrown in the towel concerning the development of new future human survival technologies. However, given opportunity to reason beyond the prevailing entropic scientific mindset, such scientists would become part of the vanguard to nurse C. P. Snow’s Science-Art Third Culture into reality. Salvador Dali’s stereoscopic Geopoliticus Child desperately needs compassionate nursing, as it instinctively struggles to orientate its inner vision beyond the present religiously inspired chaotic hell engulfing the world. That baby child certainly does not need to suckle at the mathematical breast of the Babylonian Goddess of prostitution and war, Ishtar.
Unless the old paradigms of scientific logic are able to successfully entangle with the ethical stereoscopic vision of the future in order to bestow genuine substantial benefits to the global populace, then anarchy and terror will prevail in one form or another. The primitive intuition to avoid extinction, no matter what, will follow its well worn prehistoric path. Driven by the determination resulting from autistically impaired stereoscopic panic clinging to unsustainable religious dogma for support, history will simply repeat its ruthless entropic cycles of death and destruction.
On the 19th of February, 2011, Cornell University Library in the USA announced a quantum biological discovery by the Chinese scientists, Liafu Luo and Jun Lu. They had used mathematics to describe why proteins were enfolded in a strange way, in defiance of the second law of thermodynamics. That discovery completely modified Einstein’s world-view. Isaac Newton had completed his mechanical description of the universe by entangling it with non-mechanical gravitational forces based upon the lost Greek Science for ethical ends. The engineer, Buckminster Fuller, had used the ancient ethical mathematics to write his book Utopia or Oblivion. Fuller’s ‘dance of life’, his so called Jitterbug, dances to the cellular music orchestrated by the protein activity discovered by the Chinese scientists.
The author of the book Interference, written by the Texas University scientist, Richard Merrick, used the ancient Greek Music of the Spheres to locate the electromagnetic field in the brain orchestrating the dance of life relevant to protein enfolding. As a jazz pianist, composer and artist, whose work exhibits stereoscopic images when viewed through the Kantian asymmetrical electromagnetic glasses, his book makes essential reading by philosophers of science, who are anxious to examine the new neurological function associated with the previously mentioned 19th Century linguistic colour perception theories.
Anarchy most probably would result if the global economic system abruptly altered its understanding of wealth, which, compared to an inner stereoscopic evolutionary evaluation, remains a trifling technological pittance. Corporate social responsibility as a form of corporate self-regulation integrated into a new business model must have access to reliable first cause principles, which cannot be located within the entropic mindset. Weapons development using artificial intelligence, playing the game which Steven Hawking is concerned about, is now only a very short sighted, short term investment. Technologies developed from quantum mechanics alone cannot deliver the crucial human survival first-principle logic. The rebirth of the original Greek Science for ethical ends is referred to inaptly as the Renaissance, which global society is just now poised to enter.
During the 12th and 13th Centuries the Golden Age of Islamic Science protected Jewish, Christian and Islamic scholars to work together at the Translator School in Toledo in Spain, to bring about the rebirth of the Greek ethical science. Sultan Memhed II helped transfer that project to the Medici Scholars in Italy, to continue its objective. Under the prevailing climate of religious fanaticism it would seem to be appropriate for a Western attempt to protect Islamic scholars working together with other scholars from around the world to actually implement this vital Science-Art objective. Extreme radicalisation of young people to indulge in terrorist acts by skilled charismatic fanatics inducing damage to ethical stereoscopic evolution intuitions is increasingly possible within a mechanistic society. Contrarily, the ability to demonstrate that people are known to work together to genuinely try and somehow readdress the existing scientific death cult mentality, would nullify the hold that terrorist fanatics use to promote global chaos. As Buckminster Fuller pointed out, the issue is about either Utopia or Oblivion.
