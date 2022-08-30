News
UN chief urges ‘restraint’ in Iraq after religious leader Moqtada Sadr quits politics
The United Nations:
UN chief Antonio Guterres on Monday called for “restraint” in Iraq and asked all parties to “take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation” as Baghdad’s Green Zone descended into chaos, according to his spokesperson.
The Secretary General “has been following with concern the ongoing demonstrations in Iraq today, during which demonstrators have entered government buildings,” Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement.
“He calls for calm and restraint, and urges all relevant actors to take immediate action to de-escalate the situation and avoid any violence,” Dujarric added.
“The Secretary-General urges all parties and all actors to overcome their differences and engage, without further delay, in a peaceful and inclusive dialogue on a constructive way forward.”
Baghdad’s Green Zone was rocked by violence on Monday after powerful Shia cleric Moqtada Sadr said he was quitting politics, sparking chaos in which 15 of his supporters were killed.
Tensions have soared in Iraq amid a political crisis that has left the country without a new government, prime minister or president for months.
The situation escalated sharply after Sadr’s supporters stormed the government palace on Monday following their leader’s announcement.
In the evening, at least seven shells had fallen in the high-security green zone, which houses government buildings and diplomatic missions, a security source told AFP on condition of anonymity.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the bombardment, which was followed by the sound of automatic weapons being fired into the Green Zone.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Greenland ice loss expected to raise global sea levels by nearly a foot, new research finds
Researchers from the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland observed changes in the volume of the ice sheet in and around Greenland and found that meltwater runoff was the main driver. Using a “well-established theory”, scientists were able to determine that around 3.3% of the Greenland ice sheet – the equivalent of 110 trillion tonnes of ice – will inevitably melt as the ice sheet reacts to the changes that have already happened.
Sea level rise from this melted ice will occur “regardless of any foreseeable future climate trajectory in this century”, according to lead author Jason Box, a scientist with the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland. “That water is technically already under the bridge.”
Although the authors did not specify a timeline, they predict that sea level change may occur by the end of the century.
The research was only intended to estimate a minimum, or “a very conservative lower bound”, of sea level rise from melting Greenland, “and in the virtually certain event that the climate continues to warm, l sea level engagement is only increasing,” Box said. .
Massive ice caps can melt quickly when the air temperature is warm, but warmer ocean water also erodes the ice cap at the edges.
Greenland contains enough ice that, if it all melted, it could raise sea levels around the world by about 25 feet. The researchers point out that a sea level rise of 20 feet does not mean it will rise evenly around the globe, leaving some places devastated while sea levels drop in others.
When places like Greenland lose ice, for example, they also lose the gravitational pull of ice on water, which means sea levels in Greenland drop as levels rise elsewhere, a said William Colgan, senior researcher at the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland. The pace of this change is the problem, Colgan told CNN’s Bill Weir during a research trip in the summer of 2021.
“It will be really difficult to adapt to such rapid changes,” said Colgan, standing at Greenland’s Jakobshavn glacier, where the fjord is full of ice that has broken off from the glacier.
Before human-caused climate change occurred, temperatures near 32 degrees Fahrenheit in Greenland were unheard of. But since the 1980s, the region has warmed at around 1.5 degrees per decade – four times faster than the global rate – making it all the more likely that temperatures will cross the melting threshold.
The amount of ice that melted in Greenland between July 15 and 17 alone – 6 billion tons of water per day – would be enough to fill 7.2 million Olympic swimming pools, according to data from the US National Snow and Ice Data. Center. .
CNN’s René Marsh and Angela Fritz contributed to this report.
Cnn
News
Anthony Rizzo moves down to 6 spot in lineup
ANAHEIM — The Yankees hope dropping Anthony Rizzo down in the lineup will help him get back his swing back on track. Monday night, Rizzo was hitting sixth, a spot in the lineup he has not been in since 2011.
“I’ll do anything to help us hit first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth. Just want to help anywhere,” Rizzo said.
The 33-year-old is hitting .223/.337/.480 with an .817 OPS and 28 homers this season, though 22 of those homers came in the first half of the season. That was when Rizzo hit .224/.344/.498 with an .842 OPS. In the second half he is hitting .219/.317/.429 with a .745 OPS and six homers.
“Right now, obviously, I’m not hitting them the way I’d like to be. There’s some bad ones but there’s just gotta keep grinding,” Rizzo said. “I’ve got to compete and just work through going up there knowing I can compete and get that good-feeling swing back.”
Rizzo has been dealing with back issues since right before the All-Star break. He missed four games in July and five in August. Since coming back from his second stint of missed games, Rizzo’s hitting .200/.273/.300 with a .573 OPS and a home run.
“The guy’s got 28 homers and is wildly productive,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said when asked about Rizzo’s struggles this year. “He’s just not hitting for a high average. I felt like you know before it went down and missed the five games because of the back, felt like right before that he was really starting to catch fire again. And then it’s just been slow to get rolling, kind of battling through.”
NEXT UP NESTOR
Nestor Cortes, who was placed on the injured list Thursday with a strained left groin, is hoping to get on the mound for the first time on Wednesday and throw a side session.
“If that goes well then he could potentially throw a live (batting practice) at the complex at Tampa on Saturday,” Boone said. “And if that were to go, well, then you’d get slotted back into the rotation on the homestand.”
OLD FRIEND
Phil Nevin was appointed interim manager of the Angels shortly after Anaheim left the Bronx. So Aaron Boone has not had the chance to see in person and manage against his close friend and the Yankees’ former third base coach, yet. Monday night will be the first time they go head-to-head — and it will be a little strange.
“It’s always good to see Phil,” the Yankees manager said Sunday. “Hopefully we can make it tough on them. They are coming off obviously a really good series in Toronto. So it will be good to see him, but hopefully hopefully we can make it tough.
“We can shake hands a little bit I think.”
Nevin was Boone’s third base coach from his hiring in 2018 until his contract was not renewed after last season along with hitting coaches Marcus Thames and PJ Pilittere and first base coach Reggie Willits.
Boone and Nevin have been friends much longer and it was a blow.
“It hurt, honestly,” Boone told reporters in October after he signed a contract extension with the Yankees. “Those are people that I love and care about a lot. But at the same time it’s also the nature of the business. There are tough decisions that have to be made. That’s a reality we have to face every year, some years they hit you a little harder…my relationships with those guys remain strong and I know they’ll land on their feet wherever the road ends up next in their baseball life, but the relationship I have with those guys will last forever.”
Nevin was hired by the Angels to be their third base coach and when Joe Maddon was fired June 7 — five days after they were in the Bronx — he took over as interim manager.
MORE BULLPEN MANEUVERS
After Sunday’s 4-1 loss to the A’s, the Yankees optioned right-hander Luke Bard back to Triple-A Scranton. The Yankees needed to make room on the 26-man roster to activate Clay Holmes off the injured list.
Bard pitched a scoreless inning Sunday. Greg Weissert, the rookie who was the other candidate to be optioned, pitched two scoreless innings, striking out three on Sunday. It was a dramatic rebound from his major league debut on Thursday where he hit two batters with his first two pitches and had a balk in between. He recorded one out in that game and was responsible for three runs.
Boone admitted that Weissert’s performance on Sunday factored into the decision.
“We felt like Weissert was right now,” Boone said.
The Yankees also placed Marwin Gonzalez on the paternity list and recalled Tim Locastro from Triple-A Scranton.
()
News
Who will debate in major midterm races in battleground states
With the primaries almost all over, it will soon be time for the general election debates – except there might not be many debates to listen to.
In nine key battleground states, four debates for major offices have so far been confirmed for the fall, according to an ABC News tally.
Much of the resistance comes from Republican candidates who they say want to debate on their own terms. While this isn’t a startling split from past cycles — for example, Trump’s team in 2020 tried to make claims about what the final presidential debate covered — it’s more than possible that in at least one handful of crucial races over who holds the balance of power in Washington, such efforts will lead to no official televised debates this fall.
Few swing states have confirmed events on the calendar. In Texas, Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke will debate in late September in the Rio Grande Valley.
In Florida, potential matchups are anticipated, but not certain. The Sunshine State hosted two gubernatorial debates in 2018 and while there was no official word if the candidates agreed to debate this year, the “Before You Vote” host group has begun marketing events in contests for governor and senator.
From there, the logistics become more contentious.
Here is the breakdown of the main battlefields.
Arizona
Arizona Republicans Kari Lake and Blake Masters – gubernatorial and Senate candidates respectively – deployed a campaign strategy to portray their opponents, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Senator Mark Kelly, as having something to hide instead of debating RSVP, while Democratic teams say they are negotiating terms with the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, the state’s top group for the past 20 years. The commission has asked for RSVPs by the end of August.
So far, it’s only in the race for Arizona secretary of state that the two candidates, Republican Mark Finchem and Democrat Adrian Fontes, have committed to debate.
Lake officially committed to debating Hobbs on Wednesday, October 5, after taunting her in a viral video on Twitter while Hobbs’ team told ABC they “would like to participate” but “are asking them for a few adjustments. format”. Masters has used a similar strategy to Lake’s, challenging Kelly on Twitter to four debates – but so far only committing to one, Thursday, October 6, which Kelly’s team says they will also plans to attend “pending final discussions with the hosts.”
The debate for Arizona attorney general is postponed until August 29 after ABC News asked Republican Abe Hamadeh’s team about their lack of participation, with the commission and his team saying they are now working to secure a date that suits both parties. Democrat Kris Mayes committed to the date weeks ago.
Pennsylvania
Another dispute-ridden state is Pennsylvania. This month, Dr Mehmet Oz, the Republican Senate candidate, released a list of five debates he agreed to attend and called on his opponent, Democratic Lt. Governor John Fetterman, to disclose whether he will participate. . Fetterman’s team remained mostly silent: The candidate, who is recovering from a stroke he suffered in May, did not answer questions after a recent event in Pittsburgh, but a door Spokesperson Joe Calvello told reporters, “We’re ready to discuss Oz. ”
During the Democratic primary, Fetterman called the debates “an important part of the story” and that “voters deserve no less than three network television debates.”
In late July, a local Pittsburgh station, KDKA, invited the candidates to a debate it plans to hold on September 6, but only heard about the Oz campaign, a station editor said. at ABC News. By comparison, the Keystone State Senate candidates debated twice in 2018.
Meanwhile, Doug Mastriano, the Republican senator from the state running for governor of Pennsylvania, last week proposed rules that would ban news outlets from holding exclusive rights to broadcast proceedings with his opponent, the Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and let each candidate choose a moderator. A spokesperson for Shapiro called the proposal a “stunt” and an excuse to avoid questions from far-right Mastriano, who has shunned nearly all mainstream media as he diverts his campaign message from hard-line stances that he took during the primary – instead, for example, focusing on inflation and economic worries.
No debate was announced publicly.
Ohio
Republican Senate candidate from Ohio, JD Vance, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of his plans for the general election debates. The campaign of his Democratic challenger, Rep. Tim Ryan, accepted three televised conversations.
“It’s high time for JD Vance to venture out of his San Francisco mansion, visit Ohio and speak directly to the people he says he wants to represent. And once JD agrees to these three debates, Tim Ryan will debate JD at any other time and place,” Ryan’s campaign manager Dave Chase told ABC News.
Georgia
Another push-and-pull is in Georgia, where Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate candidate, has agreed to take part in a debate on Oct. 14. The deal comes after pressure from his opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock, who accused him of dodging debate in a campaign ad published last month.
However, the debate Walker is proposing to have is not one that Warnock has previously accepted: Warnock had previously accepted invitations to debate in Savannah, Macon and Atlanta in October, while Walker has not committed to any of these invitations – another layer of contention.
Nevada
Nevada’s gubernatorial and Senate debates have been set — but the candidates’ attendance remains uncertain. Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his Republican challenger, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, are due to face off on Oct. 2.
Regarding the Senate race, a spokesperson for Republican nominee Adam Laxalt tweeted that while he “can’t wait” to debate Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto, Laxalt’s team has “not agreed to d ‘debate invitations at this time and continue to consider all options for debate’.
North Carolina
And Democratic Senate candidate Cheri Beasley has accepted an invitation from the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters for a debate in October – but there has been no confirmation from her opponent yet.
Republican Senate candidate Ted Budd told ABC News he was open to debate but would not make a decision until after Labor Day. Budd did not debate any of his main opponents and made no indication that he would accept an invitation to a general election debate.
Michigan
Other disputes linger in Michigan’s gubernatorial race, where Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican nominee Tudor Dixon are locked in a row over the best dates, with Whitmer’s team confirming to ABC News that she has accepted two debates: October 13 in Grand Rapids and October 25 in Detroit.
Dixon’s team pushed back the dates, however, writing on Twitter that “debates must begin BEFORE voting begins, not after as Whitmer demands.” Dixon further argued that his opponent “wants to hide, but people deserve answers.”
In response to Dixon’s comments, Whitmer’s campaign told ABC News that “for more than a decade, Michigan has hosted one to two televised statewide gubernatorial debates in October. Governor Whitmer looks forward to continuing that tradition with debates on October 13 and 25 so that Michiganders have the opportunity to see the clear contrast between the candidates as they make their decisions in this crucial election.”
Wisconsin
Neither Democratic Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes nor Republican incumbent Ron Johnson responded to requests for comment on their debate plans. Johnson has previously debated his opponents in races in 2016 and 2010.
The big picture
Last April, the national branch of the Republican Party withdrew from the Commission on Presidential Debates, cutting ties with the general election debate process and dismantling a bipartisan process that had been in the making for 30 years.
The Republican National Committee voted unanimously at the time to leave the group, which they said was biased.
“We’re going to find new and better platforms for debate to ensure that future candidates don’t have to go through the biased CPD in order to make their case to the American people,” said RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel. , in a statement at the time.
“The CPD’s plans for 2024 will be based on fairness, neutrality and a strong commitment to helping the American public learn about the candidates and the issues,” the CPD responded at the time.
ABC News
News
Giants GM Joe Schoen is ‘open for business’ as final roster cuts begin
Giants GM Joe Schoen is “open for business” to upgrade the roster, head coach Brian Daboll said Monday.
That includes trades, waiver claims and free agent signings if necessary.
“I think that we’re open to really improving our team in any way we can,” Daboll said in a conference call. “I think Joe and his staff, we’ve been meeting all morning on different things. They’ve been doing a really good job of their communication, talking to the coaches and looking at different players to evaluate. I think Joe is open for business.”
This is no different than the spring, when Schoen made calls on Giants receivers Kadarius Toney and Darius Slayton. The process of shedding salary cap space and turning over the roster he inherited will continue all season and into 2023.
The Giants have to cut their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday, but they’ll remain active past that deadline seeking upgrades for their thin and injury-riddled club.
Slayton’s name came up again Monday in trade rumors. ESPN reported the Giants have gotten trade inquiries on him. Often, teams float that they’ve gotten calls on a player to drum up interest.
In this case, Schoen is trying to get something for Slayton before cutting him outright. Teams are expecting the Giants to release him, though, because it will save them $2.54 million in cap space.
Slayton even said Sunday night that he wouldn’t be surprised if he were on a new team soon. He started camp low on the depth chart and then missed time with a hamstring injury.
Schoen used the same “open for business” phrase on March 1 at the NFL Combine when asked about the possibility of fielding calls on anything at the time, including a potential Saquon Barkley trade.
He has been consistently open to conversations, which is how a GM should be.
Schoen’s next player trade will be his first as the Giants’ general manager, not including some draft weekend trades he made to navigate the board.
He did cut seven players on Monday: safety Yusuf Corker, offensive linemen Josh Rivas and Eric Smith, wide receivers Keelan Doss and Travis Toivonen, corner Olaijah Griffin and kicker Ryan Santoso.
Schoen now has cut six of the 13 undrafted rookie free agents that he signed immediately after this spring’s NFL Draft: Corker, Rivas, fullback Jeremiah Hall, and defensive tackles Jabari Ellis, Chris Hinton and Antonio Valentino. And tight end Andre Miller broke his right forearm.
On Monday, the team also said starting tight end Daniel Bellinger, reserve defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes and reserve running back Sandro Platzgummer have concussions and are in the protocol.
()
News
More people need to watch This Time Travel Sci-Fi on Netflix
Before diving into 2019’s Synchronic, there’s one thing you should know.
It’s not that this is a low-budget sci-fi movie with an intriguing premise. It’s not that it stars Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan as best friends. It’s not that its directors have made a few episodes of Marvel’s moon knight.
It’s that Synchronic is going to really, really bore you with its plot holes, inconsistencies, and nonsensical time-travel mechanics that spin in your head on a loop until a miraculous counter-argument emerges from the haze and convinces you that it all makes sense after all.
Surprisingly, this is a recommendation to watch Synchronic. A dark, frustrating and divisive indie gem with flashes of brilliance. It’s yet another taste of the thrilling talent of directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (check out 2017’s The Endless for a twisted horror flavor). Simply lean into Synchronic-inspired anger, and eventually, on the other side, you will have a rewarding experience.
Mackie and Dornan play Steve and Dennis, two remarkably laid-back paramedics working in New Orleans. They are called in to treat a series of people who tell inconsistent stories after taking a drug called Synchronic.
Steve and Dennis investigate the origins of the drug and its impossible time travel abilities, while dealing with their crumbling personal lives. Steve is a jaded ladies’ man and Dennis is stuck in a dysfunctional marriage.
The best parts of Synchronic involve the sci-fi element itself. The Discovery. Steve and Dennis are walking along a dark road in the middle of the night, discussing their normal lives, until they enter a house and discover a shocking scene from a horror movie, where someone one has been stabbed and a medieval sword inexplicably sticks out of a wall.
Thanks to some plot devices, Steve eventually takes the drug himself. This is where Synchronic gets thrilling in an awesome visceral way.
Starting from its quiet starting point, the film sends Steve, and us, into the frightening unknown. The threat of sudden and violent death hangs over everything, because in this time travel story, Steve is a black man, and returning to certain places carries a whole different layer of danger.
The working mechanisms of the time travel drug are convincingly revealed as Steve conducts experiments. An analogy involving a record player alone is worth a character appearance. At one point, directors Benson and Moorhead shake things up by giving us Steve’s first-person perspective, putting us right in the driver’s seat to find out what looms in the tense, unpredictable darkness of the next location. .
Other aspects of the drug, including a small stretch after who is behind its creation, are collapsing. Also, while effective in some ways, the general sense of realism can reveal just how ridiculous the drug’s abilities really are.
Still, Steve’s shrewd, clever direction and dry sense of humor delivered with Mackie’s deadpan swagger, shines above Synchronic’s obvious rougher edges. The story is far from perfect, tying itself to the poorly developed emotional core, involving Steve, Dennis, and Dennis’ daughter, Brianna. (A gruesome scene involving Steve’s dog is either an example of bad character decision-making or an intentional yank of our emotional cords.)
Synchronic’s bittersweet ending is frustrating but doesn’t lessen the impact of its greatest parts. Hopefully the film will send you on a spree watching Benson and Moorhead’s other films, four of which are part of a connected universe (some connections are stronger than others).
Synchronic is streaming on Netflix now. It can be slow, with sometimes dodgy dialogue and an ending that will send you spinning out of control. You need maximum attention to watch movies to absorb the subtle details that explain what is happening. And yet, it remains to be interpreted whether absolutely everything makes sense. Cross? Decide yourself.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
CNET
News
Kenta Maeda unlikely to return, but Twins target September for most injured players
The list of players the Twins are hoping to get back in September is long and chock-full of talent. But there’s at least one contributor that the Twins were hopeful could return for the stretch run that they will likely have to manage without.
President of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Monday that starting pitcher Kenta Maeda, who the Twins were talking about bringing back as a reliever, will most likely not return this season. Maeda has missed all of the 2022 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last September.
This is not a setback for Maeda, but rather just the Twins running out of time on the schedule to bring him back without pushing him in a way they are uncomfortable doing.
“I think just based on his progression, how important he is for next year, making sure we’re in a good place, we collectively didn’t feel like it’s time to say, ‘Go,’ and go push and push to come back to games,” said Falvey, while noting that Maeda will continue to throw and progress as if he’s planning on coming back to pitch.
There are plenty of others the Twins are expecting back, though, starting with starter Tyler Mahle who threw on Monday and is eligible to come off the injured list this weekend against the White Sox, which the Twins are targeting.
Mahle landed on the injured list after a game in which his velocity dipped dramatically. Though he maintains he did not feel pain, it was a troubling enough sign for the Twins, prompting them to shut him down for a period of time.
Mahle still isn’t sure what the reason is — “just a weird day, I think,” he said — but said he feels optimistic he will be good for the rest of the year and he felt good throwing on Monday.
“It was a typical bullpen velocity,” Mahle said. “It’s hard to feel the same way as you do in a game when you’re competing against other guys, but it was good.”
Other starters who could return include Josh Winder and Bailey Ober, both of whom have been rehabbing in Florida. Winder, on the Triple-A injured list with right shoulder impingement syndrome, is expected to be activated and start for the Saints on Tuesday.
Falvey said Winder is scheduled for three innings in the start. Ober (groin strain), who is further behind, is expected to make a rehab start with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Thursday. When and if they return, it could be out of the bullpen, Falvey suggested.
“For us to build up to a true starter workload, it would take us most of September, so I think our view of that would be bringing those guys back in maybe shorter stints, maybe a piggyback stint,” Falvey said.
On the position player side, the Twins are still expecting to have Byron Buxton (hip) back in September, though Falvey said they do not expect him to travel with the team on its upcoming road trip to Chicago and New York that begins later this week.
Buxton, who has been dealing with persistent knee pain, suffered a hip strain last week, landing him on the injured list for the first time all season.
“There was a muscle strain in there that he’s having to work through,” Falvey said. “I think that’s going to take a little bit more time than I think we would initially have hoped. But at this stage, it’s just see how he’s feeling on a daily basis.”
Trevor Larnach (core muscle) is also targeting a September return, and Falvey said he would start DHing on Thursday for the Mighty Mussels. Falvey said he could see a world in which Larnach, who has been out since late June, could come back earlier in September.
Pitchers Randy Dobnak (finger) and Cole Sands (elbow contusion) and catcher Ryan Jeffers (thumb) are others on the injured list who are aiming for September returns as the Twins look to get as close as possible to full health for the stretch run.
“We think all of these players we’ve been talking about are impactful if they’re back here,” Falvey said.
UN chief urges ‘restraint’ in Iraq after religious leader Moqtada Sadr quits politics
Greenland ice loss expected to raise global sea levels by nearly a foot, new research finds
Zero Roulette System
Anthony Rizzo moves down to 6 spot in lineup
Who will debate in major midterm races in battleground states
How to Decide When to End a Long-term Relationship
Giants GM Joe Schoen is ‘open for business’ as final roster cuts begin
More people need to watch This Time Travel Sci-Fi on Netflix
Kenta Maeda unlikely to return, but Twins target September for most injured players
Roofing Repair – What You Should Know
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
Finance6 days ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs