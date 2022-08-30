News
UN says global food crisis is about affordability, not availability
Food prices remain stubbornly high as Russia’s war in Ukraine drags on, exacerbating existing pressure from supply chain disruptions and climate change.
The war has “put a lot of fuel on an already burning fire”, said Arif Husain, chief economist at the United Nations World Food Programme.
Ukraine is a major producer of raw materials such as wheat, corn and sunflower oil. Although exports globally were curtailed due to the Russian invasion, Husain said the global food crisis was not due to the availability of food, but to soaring prices.
“This crisis is about affordability, which means there’s food available, but the prices are really high,” he said on CNBC’s “Capital Connection” Monday.
According to figures from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, global food prices in July were 13% higher than a year ago. And prices could continue to rise. In its worst-case scenario, the UN estimates that global food prices could rise another 8.5% by 2027.
Fertilizer prices are also rising, contributing to higher food prices as costs are passed on to consumers. Prices jumped after Russia – which accounts for around 14% of global fertilizer exports – curbed its exports. This in turn reduced crop yields.
This, combined with high energy prices and supply chain disruptions, will affect the World Bank’s ability to respond to increased food production over the next two years, said Mari Pangestu, Managing Director. of Development Policy and Partnerships at the World Bank. All that uncertainty could keep prices high beyond 2024, she said.
While the UN’s Husain argued that the current crisis stems mainly from high prices and accessibility issues, he said it could turn into a food availability crisis if the shortage of fertilizers does not was not resolved.
The UN estimates that the number of people in “emergency hunger”, which it defines as a step towards starvation, has risen from 135 million in 2019 to 345 million, Husain said.
Heat wave in China
Extreme weather and climate change are also exacerbating conditions that contribute to global food insecurity. China, the world’s largest wheat producer, has suffered multiple weather disruptions, ranging from flash floods to severe droughts.
Earlier this month, the country issued its first drought emergency as central and southern provinces endured weeks of extreme heat, with temperatures in dozens of cities exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, or 104 degrees Fahrenheit . The heat wave hampered agricultural production and endangered livestock.
“Rice production is certainly very vulnerable to climate temperature changes,” said Bruno Carrasco, director general of the sustainable development and climate change department at the Asian Development Bank. “When we look at the overall supply of food production in Asia-Pacific, about 60% of that comes from rain-fed agriculture.”
“We are very concerned given the global weather events that we have seen and observed over the year,” he added.
News
Zeldin agrees to fire Soros-funded DA Alvin Bragg on his first day in office
Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), the Republican gubernatorial candidate in New York City, doubled down on his promise to fire George Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day in office.
“I will RELEASE Alvin Bragg as soon as I take office as the next Governor of New York in January,” Zeldin said. tweeted In Monday.
I will RELEASE Alvin Bragg immediately upon taking office as the next Governor of New York in January!
— Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) August 29, 2022
Bragg was elected Manhattan district attorney with the help of a million-dollar campaign contribution from Soros, a billionaire Democratic mega-donor who has funded far-left district attorney candidates across the country. .
Although Bragg campaigned on a “pro-jailbreak agenda” that sought to end prosecutions for various crimes, Manhattanites voted overwhelmingly to install Bragg as district attorney.
Bragg also said he would reduce “mass incarceration” by recommending maximum prison sentences of 20 years “absent exceptional circumstances”.
Bragg made headlines earlier this year after his office issued a memo asking staff to seek remand or prison terms only for felons charged with homicide, public corruption and a few other exceptional cases. .
Bragg wrote in his note:
There is a presumption of non-committal before trial for all cases except those with charges of homicide or death of a victim, a class B violent crime in which a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument causes injury serious crimes, sexual offenses under Section 130 of the Penal Act, crimes of domestic violence or the charges of PL § 215.50, public corruption, racketeering or major economic crimes, including any attempt to commit such an offense in under Article 110 of the Criminal Law. For any charge of attempted grievous bodily harm with a dangerous instrument, ADAs must obtain approval from an ECAB
Bragg’s soft-on-crime approach recently culminated in the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl by a suspect from Braggs’ office who was released onto the street.
As the New York Post detailed:
At the time of Wednesday’s attempted rape, Anthony Ibanez was out on bail in a case where he allegedly robbed a Manhattan grocery store with a Taser-wielding accomplice. Cops had charged him with first-degree robbery with use of a dangerous instrument, a bail-eligible offense, but Bragg’s prosecutors reduced it to petty larceny not eligible for bail, a threat on the second degree and other low level raps.
Monday wasn’t the first time Zeldin had pledged to fire Bragg if elected governor of New York.
“My first action right after taking the oath is to turn to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and Alvin Bragg and tell them he’s fired,” Zeldin told Fox News earlier this month.
Zeldin argued that it is the governor’s “constitutional responsibility” to remove district attorneys who refuse to enforce the law.
“The Governor of New York has the constitutional power – I would say the constitutional responsibility – to remove a prosecutor who refuses to enforce the law. We don’t have recall elections in New York,” Zeldin said. “So it’s up to me to do what people can’t do. There is no recall. So I will act as my first action after taking the oath.
Zeldin also made similar comments in January and lambasted New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY) for meeting with Bragg.
“The governor has the constitutional power to remove a district attorney who refuses to enforce the law,” Zeldin said. “As Governor of New York right now, I would do that. Yesterday, Governor Hochul met with Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan District Attorney. I didn’t fire him, I didn’t condemn him.
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter.
News
Family say San Jose teenager fatally stabbed by friend while allegedly defending another
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) — San Jose police announced the same-day arrest in the Saturday stabbing death of a 16-year-old.
The family identifies the teenage victim as Sunny Suy. Relatives say Suy enjoyed fishing, wrestling and family. Moreover, the teenager hoped to grow up to become a policeman.
READ MORE: Same-day arrest in stabbing attack that killed 16-year-old in San Jose, police say
These are memories Suy’s family shares just days after he was stabbed and killed early Saturday in San Jose. Her father, Sunleng Suy, said Sunny asked permission to attend a party on Friday night.
However, the teenager – the youngest of four siblings – never returned home.
At around 6 or 7 a.m., Suy said SJPD officers were at the family’s front door.
“They asked, ‘Did Sunny live here,’” Suy described. He said that’s when they learned that Sunny was during the night.
“My son, he’s a very good boy,” Suy explained. “Maybe until now it’s never been a problem.”
PREVIOUS REPORT: Teenage boy dies after being stabbed in San Jose, police say; 26th homicide of the year in the city
On Monday, a growing memorial marked the spot where the teenager was stabbed. Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police found Sunny and another victim suffering from at least one stab wound each. The incident happened near Quimby Road and Caraston Way.
On Monday, police announced the same-day arrest of 18-year-old Michael Obiols of San Jose.
Suy said the family knew Obiols.
“I don’t know why he’s doing this to my son,” Suy told ABC7 News. “The guy was also his friend.”
A witness told Suy that a group of friends left the party and were in an Uber when things changed.
“Inside the Uber, they fight non-stop,” Suy explained. “So Uber told them, ‘Get out. “”
According to Suy, the fight between Sunny and the suspect continued outside the car. He was told Obiols was on the ground when he allegedly pulled out a gun.
“He pulled out the knife, stabbed my son in the stomach multiple times,” he tearfully described.
Police arrested Obiols nine hours later near his home on Remington Way.
The family learned that Sunny may have died defending someone else.
“He protected a young girl from the guy who wanted to hurt her or do something stupid to her,” Suy was told. “I’m so proud of him.”
As the family plans Sunny’s funeral — creating a GoFundMe support campaign — that sense of pride is not without deep pain.
“He’s too young…too young,” Suy said in tears. “Too young.”
In a statement, the SJPD said, “The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.”
According to PD, of the city’s 26 homicides this year, 24 have been solved.
To be redirected to the family’s online campaign, go here.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
News
Examination of possibly privileged Trump papers already completed
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department this month completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida and identified “a limited set of documents potentially containing privileged attorney-client information.” “, according to a filing Monday in court.
The department’s filing follows a judge’s weekend order indicating she was inclined to grant a request from Trump’s legal team for a special master who would oversee the review of documents taken during the the August 8 search of the Mar-a-Lago estate and would ensure that anything that could be protected by legal lien claims would be excluded.
In revealing that the department had completed its review of potentially privileged communications, law enforcement officials appeared to suggest that the appointment of a third-party special master may now be moot. The department relied on a specialized team to screen potentially privileged communications and said Monday it had completed its review of those documents ahead of the judge’s order.
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said on Saturday it was her “preliminary intention” to appoint a special master – which would be a first procedural victory for Trump’s legal team – but gave the department an opportunity to respond. and has scheduled a hearing Thursday to discuss the matter further.
The judge also ordered the Justice Department to submit under seal a more detailed description of the materials that were seized from Trump’s Palm Beach estate, which the department said Monday it would do.
News
Amazon tribesman dubbed ‘the loneliest man alive’ found dead in Brazil
A member of an Amazon tribe who lived in total isolation for about 26 years and who was dubbed “the loneliest man in the world” has died in Brazil, officials say.
According The Guardian, the mysterious man was the last remaining member of an isolated indigenous group in Brazil. He was known as “the man in the hole” because he spent much of his existence hiding or sheltering in pits he dug in the ground.
The Brazilian Indigenous Affairs Agency (Funai), which was monitoring the man’s well-being remotely, said the man’s body was found on August 23 in a hammock outside his hut. There were no signs of violence, officials said. They also added that because he placed brightly colored feathers around his body, it is believed the man prepared for his death.
Read also | Man Who Tried To Steal Cub Killed By Lion In Ghana
It is estimated that the man was around 60 years old. The BBC reported that he was the last of an indigenous group living in the indigenous region of Tanaru in the state of Rondonia, which borders Bolivia.
The Brazilian Federal Police will now carry out an autopsy on the man’s body and issue a report on the findings.
Officials believe the “man in the hole” was the sole inhabitant of Tanaru territory, considered one of the most violent regions in Brazil. According to the non-profit organization Survival International, the rest of the tribe had been slaughtered in a series of attacks believed to have been carried out by land-grabbing cattle ranchers since the 1970s, with the last members exterminated in 1995. .
Read also | New York stores are banning the sale of boxes of whipped cream to anyone under the age of 21. here’s why
However, very little is known about this indigenous community as the only survivor of the massacre had resisted any attempt to contact her. “He died without revealing what ethnicity he belonged to, nor the motivations for the holes he dug inside his house,” wrote the Observatory for the Human Rights of Isolated and Recently Contacted Indigenous Peoples (OPI) in France. learning of the man’s death.
“The Man in the Hole” was last filmed by a government crew in 2018 when he was seen using a sharp axe-like tool to chop down a tree.
News
Southampton v Chelsea live stream and team news: Blues have great record against Saints as Tuchel seeks consistency
Chelsea face Southampton on Tuesday night as they look to find some consistency in the Premier League this season.
The Blues have been hammered by Leeds recently but responded well by beating Leicester at the weekend despite playing most of the game with ten men.
Conor Gallagher was sent off early but two goals from Raheem Sterling guided Thomas Tuchel’s side to a well-deserved win.
Southampton, meanwhile, have taken four points from four so far this season and lost at home to Manchester United on Saturday.
The Saints have a terrible record against Chelsea and were beaten 6-0 in this game last season.
Southampton v Chelsea: Date and how to follow
This Premier League clash will take place on Tuesday, August 30.
The game at St Mary’s is scheduled to start at 7:45 p.m.
It will air on BT Sport 2 with coverage starting at 7.15pm.
BT Sport customers can stream this live through the app using their mobile devices, tablets or computers.
Updates will also be live on talkSPORT throughout the evening while talkSPORT will host a live blog for all the action.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
new
Antony completes Man United medical, new Aubameyang talks, Fofana Chelsea update
to classify
‘Cry more’ – Richarlison makes Hamann dig but Carragher applauds his ‘s*** lodging’
OTT
Simon Jordan and Graeme Souness respond to criticism of Arsenal celebrations
slam
‘He’s not particularly special in anything’ – Souness delivers Lisandro Martinez verdict
care
Kane ‘would cry all week’ if he didn’t score in 9-0 win like Salah, ex-Red claims
leave
Chelsea terminate Barkley’s contract by mutual consent as star becomes free agent
Southampton v Chelsea: team news
TinoLivramento remains Southampton’s only injury absentee.
Romain Perraud is now fully fit and could enter the starting XI.
For Chelsea, Gallagher is banned following his weekend red card but Kalidou
Koulibaly will return from his own suspension.
N’Golo Kante is the only player in the Les Bleus treatment room.
Mateo Kovacic is likely to make his first start of the campaign.
Southampton v Chelsea: Match Stats
- Since the start of March, Southampton have lost more Premier League games than any other team (11), winning just nine points from 16 appearances in that period (W2 D3 L11).
- After suffering a 3-0 reverse at Elland Road against Leeds, Chelsea are looking to avoid losing consecutive Premier League away games for the first time since December 2020. Manager Thomas Tuchel has not lost a consecutive championship away since August 2019 with Paris Saint Germain. .
- Southampton have won just three of their last 20 midweek games (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) in the Premier League (D7 L10). Saints have a lower win rate on Tuesday than any other day of the week in the Premier League (21% – 9/44).
- Southampton’s 44 goals conceded at home to Chelsea is the most they have scored against a single team in the Premier League, while it is only at Spurs (51) that the Blues have scored more on the road.
- Chelsea have scored in each of their last 17 Premier League away games against Southampton, winning 6-0 in that exact fixture last season. It is the longest goal streak a team has had against another away from home in the history of the competition.
- Southampton have won just two of their last 18 Premier League games against Chelsea (D5 L11), with both of those wins coming at Stamford Bridge. They are winless in nine at home against them (D2 L7) since a 2-1 victory in March 2013.
- Chelsea have seen a player sent off in each of their last two Premier League games, with Kalidou Koulibaly seeing red against Leeds and Conor Gallagher against Leicester. It’s the first time they’ve had a red in back-to-back games since October 2014; the Blues have never had a player sent off in three games in a row.
- It was only against West Ham (14 – 8 goals, 6 assists) that Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling was involved in more Premier League goals than he has against Southampton (11 – 7 goals, 4 assists) .
- Chelsea’s Mason Mount has been involved in five goals in his four Premier League starts against Southampton (4 goals, 1 assist), while against Norwich (5) he has scored more Premier League goals than against Saints ( 4).
- Southampton have lost six of their last eight home matches in the Premier League (W1 D1). They have already lost as many home games in 2022 (P12 W4 D2 L6) as in 2021 (P20 W6 D8 L6).
Sports
News
Ex-NYPD cop who attacked DC officer cites PTSD as he seeks to avoid Jan. 6’s longest sentence yet
A former NYPD officer convicted of attacking police on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 says he attributes his actions in part to “flashbacks” to his last years working as a cop in the Bronx.
Thomas Webster, 56, was found guilty in May after a jury failed to buy his story that he was acting in self-defense and trying to help an officer ‘see my hands’ when he grabbed the officer’s face mask after swinging a flag at the officer, then charged through a police barricade and tackled the officer to the ground.
The video shows Webster, wearing a bright red jacket, charging at officers, including DC Metropolitan Police Officer Noah Rathbun, on the lower west terrace of the US Capitol. Rathbun testified that he had difficulty breathing when Webster grabbed his mask because the strap was cutting off his oxygen.
Federal prosecutors are looking for what would be the longest sentence in a Jan. 6 case so far — 210 months, or 17.5 years, in federal prison — before Webster’s sentencing on Thursday.
His lawyers are seeking to deviate downward from the sentencing guidelines in his case. In a letter they filed asking for a lower sentence, Webster told a psychologist he could link his violent actions on Capitol Hill to a past fight with an armed robber in the Bronx who was trying to get his gun. Webster told the psychologist that he attacked a Capitol police officer with a metal pole because “at that time I had flashbacks of the fight we had on the stairs.”
Webster is seen and heard on video yelling and swearing at uniformed officers on January 6. The video then shows him swinging a metal pole and slamming it on the bike racks used to try to keep the crowds at bay. Officer Rathbun managed to push the pole away, but video captured Webster pushing through the police line. He is seen attacking the officer and shooting his face mask. At his trial in May, Mr Webster testified he was simply trying to protect himself from a ‘rogue cop’, and his lawyer claims he showed ‘restraint’ that day.
But the jury saw the video and convicted Webster of 6 counts, 4 of which include using a deadly or dangerous weapon.
Included in her pre-sentence presentation is a mental assessment by a psychiatrist, Dr. Shahla Gorovoy. She writes that Webster attacked the officer partly as a result of childhood experiences and 20 years of PTSD as an NYPD officer. In addition to working in the Bronx as an NYPD officer, the father of three had also served in security at City Hall.
According to his letter, Dr. Gorovoy says that Mr. Webster spoke of a traumatic event while he was an NYPD officer. He said he endured a “violent struggle” with an armed robber in the Bronx who was trying to get his gun. Webster said he was injured in the incident and had to be taken to hospital. She added: “Mr. Webster was able to connect the January 6 event to the incident he experienced” during the struggle with the thief by “trying to show my hands to the officer so he would know that I am unarmed, or I will not seek his weapon; because I know as a police officer, your first fear is that the person may go and get your weapon.
In the letter, Dr Gorovoy added that Mr Webster now had regrets and remorse, that he ‘wished he had stayed home that day’ and now ‘understands that violence is not acceptable’.
And it appears Webster is blaming the leaders who called the crowds to the Capitol — without naming former President Trump by name.
” It not remain that [Mr. Webster] and others were called to Washington, DC by an elected official. People like Mr. Webster have been told lies, fed on lies, and told our election was stolen when it clearly wasn’t,” writes his lawyer James Monroe.
Webster’s attorney added: ‘Defendant no longer has any illusions that the 2020 election was stolen or that he was fighting for a just cause.’
More than 850 people were arrested in connection with the January 6 attack, with hundreds more arrests to come. More than 350 defendants have pleaded guilty in connection with the riot.
The first eight Jan. 6 defendants to face a jury trial — Guy Reffitt, Thomas Robertson, Dustin Thompson, Thomas Webster, Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, Anthony Robert Williams, Matthew Bledsoe and Erik Herrera — were found guilty of all charges. charges they faced. Several other defendants were convicted by judges in bench trials, and only one defendant was fully acquitted.
