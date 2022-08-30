Un Says Global Food Crisis Is About Affordability, Not Availability

A former NYPD officer convicted of attacking police on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 says he attributes his actions in part to “flashbacks” to his last years working as a cop in the Bronx.

Thomas Webster, 56, was found guilty in May after a jury failed to buy his story that he was acting in self-defense and trying to help an officer ‘see my hands’ when he grabbed the officer’s face mask after swinging a flag at the officer, then charged through a police barricade and tackled the officer to the ground.

The video shows Webster, wearing a bright red jacket, charging at officers, including DC Metropolitan Police Officer Noah Rathbun, on the lower west terrace of the US Capitol. Rathbun testified that he had difficulty breathing when Webster grabbed his mask because the strap was cutting off his oxygen.

Federal prosecutors are looking for what would be the longest sentence in a Jan. 6 case so far — 210 months, or 17.5 years, in federal prison — before Webster’s sentencing on Thursday.

According to a DOJ court filing, Thomas Webster appears to have assaulted a federal officer with a deadly weapon outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. justice department

His lawyers are seeking to deviate downward from the sentencing guidelines in his case. In a letter they filed asking for a lower sentence, Webster told a psychologist he could link his violent actions on Capitol Hill to a past fight with an armed robber in the Bronx who was trying to get his gun. Webster told the psychologist that he attacked a Capitol police officer with a metal pole because “at that time I had flashbacks of the fight we had on the stairs.”

Webster is seen and heard on video yelling and swearing at uniformed officers on January 6. The video then shows him swinging a metal pole and slamming it on the bike racks used to try to keep the crowds at bay. Officer Rathbun managed to push the pole away, but video captured Webster pushing through the police line. He is seen attacking the officer and shooting his face mask. At his trial in May, Mr Webster testified he was simply trying to protect himself from a ‘rogue cop’, and his lawyer claims he showed ‘restraint’ that day.

But the jury saw the video and convicted Webster of 6 counts, 4 of which include using a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Included in her pre-sentence presentation is a mental assessment by a psychiatrist, Dr. Shahla Gorovoy. She writes that Webster attacked the officer partly as a result of childhood experiences and 20 years of PTSD as an NYPD officer. In addition to working in the Bronx as an NYPD officer, the father of three had also served in security at City Hall.

According to his letter, Dr. Gorovoy says that Mr. Webster spoke of a traumatic event while he was an NYPD officer. He said he endured a “violent struggle” with an armed robber in the Bronx who was trying to get his gun. Webster said he was injured in the incident and had to be taken to hospital. She added: “Mr. Webster was able to connect the January 6 event to the incident he experienced” during the struggle with the thief by “trying to show my hands to the officer so he would know that I am unarmed, or I will not seek his weapon; because I know as a police officer, your first fear is that the person may go and get your weapon.

In the letter, Dr Gorovoy added that Mr Webster now had regrets and remorse, that he ‘wished he had stayed home that day’ and now ‘understands that violence is not acceptable’.

And it appears Webster is blaming the leaders who called the crowds to the Capitol — without naming former President Trump by name.

” It not remain that [Mr. Webster] and others were called to Washington, DC by an elected official. People like Mr. Webster have been told lies, fed on lies, and told our election was stolen when it clearly wasn’t,” writes his lawyer James Monroe.

Webster’s attorney added: ‘Defendant no longer has any illusions that the 2020 election was stolen or that he was fighting for a just cause.’

More than 850 people were arrested in connection with the January 6 attack, with hundreds more arrests to come. More than 350 defendants have pleaded guilty in connection with the riot.

The first eight Jan. 6 defendants to face a jury trial — Guy Reffitt, Thomas Robertson, Dustin Thompson, Thomas Webster, Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, Anthony Robert Williams, Matthew Bledsoe and Erik Herrera — were found guilty of all charges. charges they faced. Several other defendants were convicted by judges in bench trials, and only one defendant was fully acquitted.