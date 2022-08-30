Finance
Want to Mark Your Online Presence? Then a Good Web Development Company Is Your Destination
Website chiefly determines your online presence. In a fast-moving online industry with everybody projecting themselves through their websites, standing out of the crowded herd seems no short of a miracle. Well, for that certainly you do not need to have a magical wand, all you need is a good web development company.
There is no dearth of web development companies these days because everybody wants to have a website to market their products or services. Then the question is how to choose the one that can weave magic for you? Look out for some essential things that are must before you settle for the company whom you want to hire actually.
A web development company should be able to provide end-end solutions for your website i.e., it can cater to both the development and design needs of the website. Flexibility in the working approach is another important criterion as this will help you to get what you want for the website. Your website is a real-life translation of your vision, ideas and business needs so an ideal web development company should be able to meet your customized requirements and tailor your website according to your demands. Understanding the context of your website i.e., the business purpose and developing website accordingly is also of cardinal importance.
Thorough acquaintance and expertise of current practices in semantic, framework, web standards are must to get a functional and intuitive website. Your website must also be completely Search Engine Optimization or SEO friendly. This is vital if you want to generate high traffic for your website and want to keep your business in focus for the targeted audience. The platform on your website should be such that you can manage it on your own and for every edit or update you do not have to run to your developer. Along with the functionalities, visual representation of the website must also be kept in mind to allure the visitors. Your web development company must be able to present to your visitor a website that looks eye-catching yet bears a professional look and has an easy-to use layout.
The company to go for will not only develop and design your website but must also maintain it. Thus, it is vital that the one you choose is backed by a good customer support which you can contact in need. Only a professional web development company with skilled resources at their disposal can provide you with such services. Since your website is the representative and the primary bearer of your brand, you must do careful research before you settle for one. Look just not for competitive pricing but also for the quality and the range of the services that the company can offer.
Advantages and Disadvantages of Mobile Casino Gambling
Mobile casinos are ideal for people who love playing casino games but do not have time to make it down to a real casino due to their busy lifestyles. However, as with any new gaming technology there will be advantages and disadvantages. Below are some of the positive and negative aspects of mobile casino gambling.
Firstly, the main advantage about a mobile casino is that you do not have to travel anywhere to get to it. The casino can travel with you inside your pocket or bag so you don’t have to worry about physically making your way down to a land based casino. You can play a game of mobile poker or roulette anytime of day or night you want to and whenever you feel the urge.
The size of the casino is reduced to that of mobile phone screen which can conveniently fit into your pocket. This is far better than having to lug a bulky laptop and it’s accessories around with you just in case you want to play a bit of blackjack.
On the flip side some people may take a bit of time to adapt to the small screens on mobiles phones. They might find it difficult to view the casino games in a very much smaller format than they would if they were in normal online casino. They are also limited to using the mobile phone keypad as the control keys which is a lot smaller in comparison to a computer keyboard. In an online casino they can view the games on a larger monitor and can easily make movements using the mouse. However, these days mobile phone manufacturers are building phones with gaming in mind so they come equipped with larger, clearer screens and more user friendly controls.
When changing from a land based casino to mobile casino you may be tempted to wager a greater amount as the money cannot be seen on the virtual betting tables. This can be a danger as you could end up spending more money than you would in actual casinos since there are no physical chips seen anywhere. Physical chips in live casinos take a person away from thinking they are using real money however, with virtual chips it can feel as if no money is involved at all which can be risky.
"When Will You Find Love?"
So many clients who are unattached and yearning ask the old question, “When will I find love?” It’s actually a good astrological question, and can be seen in Western astrology by many different patterns. Let’s look at some of them. Of course, the most obvious item to focus upon is Venus, the planet of love. (For “progressed”, think secondary or solar arc.)
VENUS
Progressed Venus conjunct Natal Sun (or vice versa, Progressed Sun conjunct Natal Venus) is usually the best indicator of a year when the universe throws open the doors and love walks into your life, and when you would draw another to you who has affectionate feelings for you. This is a time in life when you would not be meant to be alone. However, the love object may not be a romantic or permanent one. My case studies reveal that, in one instance, this pattern identified the period that a child was adopted by a never-married single parent (the child being the true soul mate ), and in another, the pattern pointed to a love affair that put the final nail in a disintegrating marriage and set the individual upon an important life path… but did not result in marriage. In the former situation, the mother also had Progressed Venus entering H7 (another obvious prognosticator) and conjuncting the Natal Part of Fortune therein, and in the latter, the relationship could be seen in retrospect as an important soul agreement though not meant to result in permanence. Progressed Venus conjunct Progressed Sun (or vice versa, Progressed Sun conjunct Progressed Venus) is very similar in nature, as would be Progressed Venus conjunct ruler of H7. In the latter case, the nature of the planet acting as ruler would greatly influence the type of relationship formed. For example, if Saturn, possibly an older or serious partner; if Mercury, a younger or friendly type.
Likewise, Progressed Venus conjunct Sun/ or Moon/Descendant midpoint, Progressed Sun conjunct Venus/Descendant midpoint, or Progressed Ascendant or Descendant conjunct Sun/ Venus midpoint would also be good indicators of a period in the life-clock during which a loved one might appear. (My observation is that this quest for love isn’t really just about romance, because that’s not always lasting. The real issue seems to be about permanence in love – that is, marriage or a long-lasting relationship – so I’ll focus upon H7 rather than H5.)
Conversely, Progressed Sun conjunct Venus/Ascendant midpoint might signal a love relationship (depending on the rulerships of the Sun or Venus), but might just as easily indicate a period of comfort, self-love and personal beautification. For those who work with declinations, similar indicators would also been seen by Sun/Venus, Venus/Ascendant or Venus/MC parallels.
Of course, should any of these delightful aspects occur at a very young age, their benefits will be pretty much wasted in terms of longterm attachments, but there are stories of youngsters bonding with a friend or neighbor who later becomes their true love… or at least their lifelong buddy.
A Venusian progression to itself – that is, Progressed Venus conjunct Natal Venus – can only occur when the Natal Venus is retrograde at birth, and then turns direct during the lifetime, or when a Natal (direct) Venus turns retrograde. And since Venus’ retrograde lasts about 43 days (thus, 43 years by progression), being born closest to its stationing would best ensure enough time for this return to occur. Such a period will emphasize the nature of Venus’ natal significance at the same time that it brings its Venusian qualities to the forefront. If natally well-aspected, happiness can be brought forward; if afflicted, financial, romantic, or indulgency problems can be emphasized.
OTHER PATTERNS
But besides these obvious involvements of Venus, there are other conducive patterns as well. Slightly less obvious are:
Whenever the angles are involved with Venus or H7, there is a good chance of love appearing in one’s life, such as Progressed Ascendant/Descendant strongly aspecting Natal or Progressed Venus or ruler of H7, usually a positive signal for marriage, or Progressed MC strongly aspecting Natal or Progressed Venus or ruler of H7, another great time for love, even if the aspects are hard (because, after all, how hard can a Venus aspect be?). In fact, either of these would be wonderful to schedule a wedding around, as would Progressed ruler of H7 strongly aspecting Natal or Progressed Venus. Even a less obvious aspect, such as Ruler of H7 in a feasible aspect to an angle or a love-connected planet, might predispose to a marriage-type energy.
A Progressed Venus in major aspect to Natal Neptune is frequently found at times of romantic events such as weddings, but tends to glamorize the emotions and cloud the reality of the relationship. Such unions will face greater-than-usual trials regarding the longevity of the marriage, but can certainly survive the progression if an effort is made after its passage to deal with the less-than-ideal characteristics of the partner that would then be revealed.
Then there are indicators for relationship that just generally emphasize its potential, such as Progressed Moon into Libra or H7, or Progressed planets into H7, or even the Involvement of the Vertex when found in H7. (The Vertex, normally found in Houses 5-8, by my observation works as a fulcrum around which key events are shaped; thus, if in H7, key partnerships will be accented when the Vertex is activated.) If the natal chart has planets in H7, progressions or outer planet transits to them will certainly accentuate relationships (but such horoscopes will always be dealing with partners – or consequences of the lack thereof – as that was part of the life plan). Venus-Moon patterns often result in an individual’s general contentment, but do not necessarily show romantic involvement; sometimes they signal the birth of children.
In regards to harmony in a relationship once formed, look to one partner’s Progressed Venus tracking another’s Progressed Sun, and vice versa, or both Progressed Venuses tracking each other (a situation not always shown by conjunctions between comparative Venuses in the natal charts, since this occurrence will be determined by the age difference between the two individuals as well as their natal patterns). Of course, the topic of synastry is a separate one, to be applied after a relationship has been formed in order to analyze the positive and negative potential between the two horoscopes, and so does not fall into the parameters of this article.
LESS LIKELY TO BE PERMANENT
Finally, there are patterns that might spark love, but offer the least long-term assurance of permanence:
Transiting outer planets conjunct Natal or Progressed Venus or ruler of H7 will play up the qualities of these planets, but can be unpleasant or fleeting just as easily as the opposite, depending upon the meaning of the transiting planet or the natal potential of the transited planet. For example, Uranus over Venus might lend an exciting but impermanent love experience while Saturn could be either restrictive or serious. Neptune would probably cause delusional fantasies about the partner or bring a weak or compromised person into one’s life whom one would wish to rescue. And Pluto, of course, would likely offer a powerfully transformative experience that could alter one’s approach to sex, love or money forever! Transiting outer planets into H7, on the other hand, would likely highlight the need to deal closely with others, but far less likely, the arrival of love.
A FALSE FEAR
Anyone who trusts in the truths of astrology should discard forever the fear that aging ruins your chances for love. It’s a myth. For example, I had a 70-year-old female client, an artist, who found a suitor when her Progressed Sun was sextile her Ascendant while her Progressed Venus was opposite her Moon, and his Progressed Venus was trine his Neptune, crossing his South Node. (The latter pattern shows a love-connection from prior lifetimes.) Once meant to occur (by any of these afore- mentioned patterns), the universe will go to great lengths to put two people together. People will meet “accidentally” or on distant trips to places they will never revisit, or will be introduced by a third party who will never again appear in either of their lives. Coincidence or synchronicity will abound, and the non-astrologer will remain amazed by such “luck,” whereas the astrologer will nod knowingly as the Divine Plan is revealed through cosmic mathematics.
When one of these patterns kicks into your chart, you’ll watch the door of love open wide in your heart. But it will be up to you to keep its flame kindled thereafter. One caveat, though: as I said before, Venus symbolizes love, not necessarily between two romantic partners. I have several examples in my files in which one of these patterns brought a soul-mate into the life in the form of a beloved child. Venus can also symbolize pleasure and financial wellbeing. The right match can even bring pleasant financial conditions along with love (such as marrying well), if the horoscope predisposes. But if the natal chart doesn’t do so, then positive Venusian aspects will bring other types of love (such as the above-mentioned never-married adopter whose difficult Natal Sagittarius Sun/Moon/Saturn t-square precluded marital possibilities in the incarnation).
CASE STUDIES
Some case studies of Venusian patterns revealing strong love-based events in my files are as follows:
Forty-six-year-old widow meets second spouse – Progressed Sun semi-sextile progressed Venus, and Progressed Moon into H7.
Seventy-year-old-female is courted – Progressed Sun sextile Ascendant, and Progressed Venus opposite Moon.
Divorced female meets second spouse – He: Progressed Venus conjunct Sun; Her: Transiting Uranus conjunct Venus, and Progressed Moon in Libra. Life-changing affair for female: Progressed Venus conjunct Sun.
First marriage for young eligible bachelor – Progressed Venus sextile Ascendant, and sextile Node; Progressed Moon into H7.
(This article originally published in the February 2004 issue of Dell Horoscope magazine. Reprinted with permission.)
Shopify Development Services: The New Trend!
Websites are now among global business necessities. Almost all business and corporate entities need a well-designed website to exhibit their services, purpose, brand and goods.
Ecommerce websites permit your business to efficiently reach all customers easily. They also provide customers with an opportunity to conveniently deal online from a remote location with devices on hand.
How to Create Your Online Cart?
It is evident that traditional way of creating portals has been replaced by online cart generating applications or software. But, choosing an online store-cart is sort of like buying a house: there are a lot of options, and most of them will get you from point X to Y.
Like as house, these online development tools have many distinctive features and qualities to choose from. Benefit of using such cart saves time, development effort, staff cost and physical server cost. Though people get confused by just looking at the number of services offered rather than looking at ease and quick tools that software supports.
Why to Choose Shopify?
Shopify is an ecommerce platform which offers the start-ups and traditional business owners to establish up their own customized website or e-portal easily. It is a reliable and flexible platform which can be easily handled by a person who is not tech-free.
It has made it convenient to open an ecommerce website and this is the reason why most of the entrepreneurs prefer it. Shopify development tools help companies to easily manage their portfolio of products and effectively market them in a unique platform.
Shopify for Small Business
For a small businesses, it is important to establish their online presence at a trifling cost. A major part of money is procured in developing a creative theme of any website and performing SEO. Hence, Shopify theme management will help minor player in business to choose a unique theme from numerous options available; and that too an attractive and effective one.
Moreover, it requires little knowledge in website designing and web development to manage a platform created through Shopify. It is also SEO friendly.
Shopify For Large Business
For giants in industry it is vital to increase their web existence in a unique way. This can be achieved easily by Shopify web development. Moreover, it is exhausting task for big companies to manage their products and update them regularly for their customers with special discounts and offers.
Such tasks can be eased by Shopify development services; which can manage everything in a timely manner. Take Tesla- one of world’s most renowned car manufacturing companies in the world for example. It utilizes Shopify as their ecommerce platform; as their website states.
Shopify for Mobile Application Business
According to emarketer, m-commerce sales in United States will rise from $88.53 billion (2015) to $178.27 billion bythe year 2018.
The figure clearly depicts that how important is to develop an e-commerce mobile application in order to boost the sales. This is where Shopify App Development comes into picture. The most efficient app management helps to develop, manage and support mobile application with any device or tablet. This responsive and dynamic application can also synchronize with your web ecommerce portal.
General Shopify Features and Applications
- Shopify Store Setup
- Shopify Migration
- Shopify Store Redesigning
- Shopify Theme Development
- Shopify Template design
- Shopify Cart Development
- Shopify Responsive Theme Design
- Shopify Ecommerce Website Development
- Professional Shopify Themes Development
- Shopify Apps Development
- Shopify E-Commerce SEO
- Shopify API and Flash Integration
- Shopify Maintenance and Support Tool
Still Thinking or Searching for your Shopify Development Partner?
Let’s Discuss Your Unique Business and Ways to Glitter its Online Presence. Your Progress is Our Achievement.
Jamaica Casinos
When you think of Jamaica, what comes to mind are beautiful white beaches with clear blue waters, palm trees, and nature untouched by humans and/or pollution, in short paradise on earth. Jamaica offers much more than just unspoiled nature by daylight, but also an exciting time by night in its ten casinos in the major cities of interest to visiting tourists.
Kingston, the capital and the largest city, has two casinos, Falmouth has one, Negril has two, Ocho Rios, which is a major port, has two, and Montego Bay, which is also a port, has four. Both Ocho Rios and Montego Bay attract many tourists primarily, but not all, from cruise ships. Hotel resorts host most of the Jamaican casinos and this is convenient for tourists who don’t have to travel any further to play their favorite games.
The Treasure Hunt, which is situated in Ocho Rios, is the largest casino in Jamaica, with a total of 120 slot machines. In Jamaica casinos, table games are not common, but most of the casinos will have a large number of slot machines and they are often open 24 hours a day like the Treasure Hunt of Ocho Rios. However, hours differ vastly and it is advisable to check before you go. A Jamaica casino, the Sunset Beach Resort & Spa, welcomes guests daily between 8 am and 6 pm only.
In order to participate in any gambling activities, you must be 18 years or older in Jamaica and the same applies for consumption of any alcoholic beverages; carry a recent photo identification, as some Jamaica casinos may require that before you can enter and gamble.
Besides casinos, Jamaica gambling also includes horse track race betting. There is only one such facility in St. Catherine at Caymanas Park, where you can bet and watch live horseracing. Betting is open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.
In the Jamaica casinos, English is the official language, as Jamaica was a former British Colony; however, there are many dialects spoken in the country, which are hard to understand or follow, but fascinating to hear. The people of Jamaica are very friendly, welcoming you in their homes to enjoy their culture and taste their cuisine, such as the famous Jamaican specialties of rum and rum cakes. Enjoy this beautiful country and the hospitality any time you go to the Caribbean, as well as the excitement of their casinos.
Burma, Buddhism And Incense Sticks
May I tell you a story? It begins with a question. Do you remember the times of the 1960s and early 1970s or have you heard about them? Those were the times of the Cuba Missile Crisis, the Vietnam War and John F. Kennedy’s assassination. The times of ‘The Beatles’ asking for ‘Love, Love, Love’, Janis Joplin, Bob Marley, the ‘Rolling Stones’ and Cat Stevens on his ‘Peace Train’, the times of Hare Krishna, Make Love-Not War, the times of Woodstock, Hippies and Flower Power, the times of Ravi Shankar with his Sitar, Yoga, Yogis and India. Does any of this ring a bell with you? Well, that was also the time when I had my first encounter with Incense sticks. It was absolutely ‘en vogue’ to burn incense sticks especially on parties and to drift away on swath of incense smoke into the realm of dreams of a better world. Yes, in the 1960s we were ready to create a world without injustices and wars, in brief, to make the world a better place, or so we thought, “Peace, brother.”
Back then when I have had my first ‘Incense Party’ experiences I did, among others, not know two things, namely that the dream of a better world would, alas, not become reality and that the soothing fragrance of incense sticks would one day become an everyday reality of my life.
What was back in the 1960s the exotic pinnacle of my life as an adolescent in Germany, who with Ravi Shankar playing in the background burned incense for no reasons other than to enjoy the sensory pleasure and the exotic atmosphere coming along with it, did later become an integral part of my everyday life. Without Ravi Shankar, though. That was 25 years ago when after some years in South Korea, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand – all countries in which incense sticks play an important role in the people’s lives – I did, finally, put down roots in Burma.
In my today’s life I am surrounded by the smoke and aromatic scents of incense sticks at almost every corner. At home on my family’s Buddha altar, on the streets in nat houses that are placed in or at Banyan trees, in my friends’ homes, in the many smaller and larger temples and pagodas that are lining the streets, and even in offices and many local stores; everywhere are incense sticks slowly burning away, mostly emanating their lovely fragrance of sandal wood, which is the most important and mainly used ingredient in Asian incense. However, in case the incense sticks are used as a repellent to keep away the troublesome mosquitoes it is citronella that is used as natural insect repellent.
When looking at it closely my article should actually be titled ‘Burma, Buddhism And Incense’, not ‘Incense Sticks’ for the sticks are only supporting the layer of aromatic elements that is attached to it and burned by way of combustible incense a process that is also called direct burning. Aromatic elements or aromatic biotic materials used for incense are generally all kinds of woods, roots, resins, flowers, seeds, fruits, herbs and leaves that release a pleasant fragrance when burned. Depending on the intended use some of the mostly used materials are sandalwood, agar wood, pine, Cyprus, cedar, star anise, vanilla, cardamom, frankincense, benzoin, myrrh, mastic, Dragon’s blood, galangal, sage, tea, rose, lavender, clove and saffron.
The incense stick is just one of several possible forms of combustible incense. The other forms are cones, coils, ropes and paper. But the sticks are the by individuals worldwide most widely used form of incense. Also, they were the first form of incense I have experienced and it is therefore particularly the incense sticks that remind me on those times in the 1960s and the pleasant feelings the incense sticks have caused then and do still cause nowadays when they are slowly burning away that have triggered my wish to write this article.
Incense sticks are mostly red, occasional yellow or dark gray to black and available in two forms, which are the cored stick and the solid stick. The cored stick that is mainly produced in China and India where they are called Agarbatti (derived from the Sanskrit word Agaravarthi, gara = odour, agar = aroma, varthi = wound) comprises incense material and the supporting core of a stick mostly made of bamboo whereas the solid stick that is mainly produced in Tibet and Japan is made entirely of incense material. However, since the solid stick has no reinforcing core it is breaking easily. One special type of solid incense stick is the ‘Dragon Stick’. These sticks are often very huge and are burned in open space only for they produce such a large amount of smoke that if the incense would take place inside closed space people in the room would be quickly suffocated.
The main purposes incense is used for are to worship divine beings and ask for favours of them, to facilitate meditation, to assist healing processes, to cleanse (both spiritual and physical) and disinfect, to repel insects or to just enjoy the sensory pleasure of the fragrance. But whatever the purpose incense is used for, asking for divine favours or facilitate meditation or to assist healing processes or cleansing and disinfecting or repel insects or to just enjoy sensory pleasure it all happens out of the same motive, which is to make the world a better place to be and improve life either on a small or smaller scale for a limited number of individuals or on a large scale for mankind in its entirety.
So far I have written a lot about my personal experience with incense and what incense is creating and used for and not so much about incense itself. But I think that is in so far excusable as incense does not exist for the purpose of incense itself – meaning it is no end in itself- but for its positive effects, which is to contribute significantly to the human beings getting into the state of being healthy, comfortable and happy. And it is these positive things that have caused the coming into being of incense and furthermore not only that it still exists but that it was further developed from its earliest forms into the science of aromatherapy.
The history of incense begins exactly at the moment when the first man-made spark jumped and lit a fire. The name incense itself allows drawing this conclusion because it is derived from the Latin word incendere that means ‘to burn’. However, while it is certain that incense already exists as long as man-made fire it is absolutely uncertain where it has originated from. But I believe that it is safe to assume that it was not one specific place from which it originated but that it was people of many different cultures in many different places who discovered and understood independently the value of incense and realised that incense is affecting the state human beings are in spiritually, emotionally and – believe it or not – also physically. And then people began to put incense to different but mainly religious and healing uses the border between which is, by the way, blurred. Millennia old archaeological findings and historical traditions from around the world do not only support this assumption but are irrefutable evidence that it is a correct assumption.
Where is the incense stick coming from? It was the Chinese who during the reign of the Ming Dynasty that lasted for almost 300 years from 1348 to 1644 invented and introduced the incense stick that is called Joss stick in China. There is a wide range of different incense stick fragrances available for which reason the sticks can be categorized according to their aroma as floral sticks, sandal wood sticks, perfumed sticks, and so on and so forth.
It is no accident that I have put ‘worshiping’ at the top of the a.m. summary of uses because of all the uses incense is put to the use in religious ceremonies is definitely the most important one. By the by, incense making was an art developed and practised by monks and this brings us to the core of the topic Burma, Buddhism and incense.
Incense plays although there are cultural variations a central part in all religions from e.g. Christianity to Islam to Hinduism and Paganism and there is surely much to write about. However, in this article I want to confine it to Buddhism in general and Buddhism in Burma in particular. I have not mentioned Buddhism in one sentence with religions because Buddhism is by common definition not a religion. The definition of religion is very complex and I acknowledge that the answer to the question ‘Buddhism religion or philosophy?’ depends on how religion and philosophy are defined. Depending on what your personal interpretations of religion and philosophy are Buddhism will be a religion, a philosophy or both. What makes things so difficult to determine is the fact that there is no absolute consensus among scholars on what is necessary for something to be considered a religion. However, in my opinion Buddhism is a ‘Way of Life Philosophy’ rather than a religion. I may make this a topic of another article sometime in the future but for now I leave it at that.
For all the differences in the detail most religions are pretty much alike, which goes also for Buddhism. The initial motives are the same, the ultimate goals are the same and it is only the means to reach the ultimate goal that differ. The different main forms of Buddhism are Theravada Buddhism, Mahayana Buddhism, and Vajrayana Buddhism.
Theravada Buddhism, which is the oldest existing form of Buddhism began its triumphal march into present days Burma – since 1989 also called Myanmar – after having been brought to the first civilisations in this region namely, the Mon and the Pyu kingdoms by missionaries from Ceylon (Sri Lanka) long before the first appearance of the Burmans also called Bamar who were animists.
From the Mon Kingdom ‘Suvannabhumi’ the ‘Golden Land’ Theravada Buddhism also spread to neighbouring countries such as Thailand, Cambodia and Laos.
In 1056/57 A.D. Theravada Buddhism was introduced into the chiefly animistic Pagan (Bagan), the 1st Burmese Kingdom, by king Anawratha after his return from the victorious military campaign against king Manuha’s Mon Kingdom Thaton. King Anawratha who ruled Pagan from 1044 to 1077 A.D. was converted to Theravada Buddhism by Shin Arahan, a Theravada Buddhist monk from Thaton.
After the collapse of the kingdom of Pagan in 1287 A.D. the tradition of Theravada Buddhism that was practised throughout the country and had become dominant was continued. Burma is nowadays with 86 % of its population being born Buddhists the 2nd on the list of Theravada Buddhism majority countries after Thailand with 90 % of its population being Theravadins. Burma is also one of the most active Buddhist countries and has the largest number of monks and nuns relative to the total population. At this point I feel the need to give further explanation concerning the form of Theravada Buddhism that is practised in Burma because it is not the pure Theravada as it was practised by the Mon.
Burma’s Theravada Buddhism is a mixture of Theravada, Nat Cult and Naga Cult, in other words, a mixture of Theravada Buddhist doctrine, Hinduism and deep-rooted elements of the original spirit worshipping. In the following I will give a very brief explanation as to why this is so.
Even the powerful king Anawrahta was unable to eradicate the animistic beliefs of his people after being converted to Theravada Buddhism and determined to make it the dominant belief in his kingdom. Most probably he was also unwilling to do that as it would have certainly been met with the strong resistance of his subjects. Therefore he compromised. On the one hand he condemned animistic customs and beliefs and on the other hand he integrated parts of it into Theravada by officially accepting a group of ‘Nats’ (celestial beings or guardian spirits) reduced to 36 ‘handpicked’ primary nats to which he added as the 37th nat ‘Thagyamin’. Thagyamin is actually a Hindu deity based on Indra, who is as the ‘King of Nats’ reigning over ‘Tavatimsa’ (abode of celestial beings also called heaven or seven-highest abode of heaven). Both ‘Naga Cult’ and ‘Nat Cult’ have assimilated with Theravada Buddhist doctrines in Burma and have become an integral part of Burmese people’s beliefs especially in rural areas. Even Buddhist pagodas have nats and nagas as guardian spirits. As to e.g. Yangon’s great, golden ‘Shwedagon Pagoda’, (the world’s largest and most famous pagoda) this is the nat (guardian spirit) ‘Bo Bo Gyi’. Bo Bo Gyi is in harmonious coexistence with Thagyamin and images of Gautama Buddha on the pagoda terrace protecting the Shwedagon from ill fate.
Irrespective of the particular Buddhist tradition burning incense sticks is an important ritual. It is customary for Theravada Buddhists to include incense sticks into their offerings comprising apart from the incense sticks fruits, flowers, water and a candle. However, the number of incense sticks offered as a gift to Buddha is not chosen arbitrary. It is always three to equal the ‘Three Jewels’ in Theravada Buddhism; the Buddha, the Dharma (Buddha’s teachings) and the Sangha (Buddhist monk community) what makes it a total of three incense sticks. These three incense sticks are lit together and In the Theravada Buddhist tradition placed as an offering in front of a Buddha statue either at pagodas or on home altars where the room is quickly filled with the sweet fragrance of Sandal wood, a wood that is since millennia of the utmost importance to Buddhists.
Some words of warning and advice are at this point in time appropriate because in closed environments incense smoke does also have negative effects on the humans’ health. The keyword is ‘indoor pollution’.
According to scientists incense smoke contains a harmful mixture comprising carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide and other volatile chemicals. These chemicals can as the scientists say be directly linked to physical disorders such as headache, lung disorder, liver disorder and even cancer. Therefore, rooms in which materials used for incense are burned should be well ventilated so that a continuous and sufficient influx of fresh and clean air is guaranteed in order to reduce possible damage to health to a minimum what is, ideally, zero.
We have now reached the end of my article and I hope you like it. In case you have not yet made any personal experience with incense sticks I suggest that you give it a serious try.
Top 7 Reasons to Use ReactJS Development Framework
Front-end development is constantly evolving owing to the technologies and programming languages.
Today, when there’s a plethora of applications available Reactjs is one prominent name in the web app market. It is basically a JavaScript library that you can label as one of the best frameworks to develop web apps. It won a huge popularity thanks to Facebook who maintains it together with the developer community. Many leading companies such as Apple, PayPal, Netflix, Dropbox use ReactJS owing to its simplicity, consistency, and UI. If considering the stats, over 2,20,000 websites are built using React JS framework.
The framework got no chill!
It might be having a lot of benefits, don’t you think so?
Well, it does and thus, in this article, we will talk about the top seven reasons to use React JS for your frontend development.
Let’s begin!
- Easy to learn
ReactJS is much easier to learn when you compare it with other popular frontend frameworks like Angular & Vue. It’s actually one of the main reasons React gained so much attraction in a very short time. Using it companies can provide react js development services and develop their projects quickly.
- Rich User Interface
Quality of user interface also plays an important role. A high quality UI app has better chances of gaining popularity. When it comes to ReactJS, it contains declarative components that help in building high-quality, rich user interfaces, reason why businesses using reactjs development services are always on the profit end.
- Custom Components
React comes with JSX, an optional syntax extension that allows you to write custom components for any react js development company, create high-volume applications, and turn HTML mockups into React Element trees.
These components essentially support HTML quoting, and also make all subcomponents a delightful developer experience for the web app you develop.
- Fast Rendering
When you start working on this project, it’s better to pre-define the structure while developing a complex app as a react js development company. ReactJS uses a DOM model, a tree structure in which any changes made at higher level will not impact the user interface of the application. You can easily test each module and modify it without affecting another section.
- SEO- Friendly
When you compare it with other platforms, Reach JS helps in reducing the page load time of your web app. And eventually that helps you in getting high rankings on search engines.
- Developer Toolset
The developer toolset is to facilitate developers with technology learning and help them differentiate components, observe component hierarchies, ReactJS framework provides React dev tools and Chrome dev tools.
- Community Support
A huge number of individual React JS developers are contributing towards the ReactJS community and making it a fantastic frontend framework. Currently, ReactJS attained 136,079 stars on Github and 1,331 regular contributors. For any kind of support, you can post your queries here in the community and get help.
Apart from this, ReactJS has many benefits that makes it a huge success in the development market.
Infact, the latest version of React, i.e. React version 16.13.0 has come up with more advanced features such as concurrent mode, suspense, component stack in hydration warning, and many other minor updates, in order to provide developers with better performance. So, if you want to build a successful web app using React then you can contact a ReactJS Development Company and hire react js developer..
Final Thoughts
Considering the benefits of ReactJS, we can sum up that the idea of this quality framework is to build large scale applications with timely data updation. Apart from this, there are other reasons to go for ReactJS development services – Virtual DOM, interactive UIs, JSX support, component-based structure and much more.
So what are you waiting for?
Hire ReactJS Developer today!
