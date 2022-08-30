“We are delighted to have him”

Here’s a breakdown of the Dolphins’ 2022 regular season schedule:

Week 1: vs. New England Patriots, Sept. 11, 1 p.m., CBS

Last season, the Dolphins started at the Patriots and played their home final against New England, sweeping both matchups. They open again with the Patriots for a third straight year, but this time at Hard Rock Stadium. Tua Tagovailoa is 2-0 against his former Alabama backup quarterback, Mac Jones, and 3-0 overall against coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots. This game no longer has the added intrigue of former Dolphins coach Brian Flores against the team he spent a decade and a half with under Belichick, but now longtime Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is in Nova Scotia. England.

Week 2: Baltimore Ravens, Sept. 18, 1 p.m., CBS

The Dolphins, who have never won at M&T Bank Stadium, travel to Baltimore to start the tour after hosting the Ravens last season for one of the most surprising wins of the 2021 season. Miami picked up a win 22 -10 Thursday night at Hard Rock Stadium as a double-digit underdog. Additional local interest still comes from that game with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, a Pompano Beach native and Boynton Beach High graduate.

Week 3: vs. Buffalo Bills, Sept. 25, 1 p.m., CBS

The Dolphins are looking to break a seven-game losing streak in the rivalry series against the team that is the new king of the AFC East. Last season’s sweep at the hands of Buffalo began and ended Miami’s seven-game losing streak that led the Dolphins 1-7 before turning the tide for wins in eight of their last nine.

Week 4: At the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, September 29, 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

The Dolphins get their first of two prime-time kickoffs, visiting defending AFC champions and quarterback Joe Burrow, who soared to immense heights after going to the Bengals with pick No. 1 in the 2020 Draft. Thursday night marks Miami’s first trip to Cincinnati since a loss in 2018.

Week 5: at the New York Jets, Oct. 9, 1 p.m., CBS

Like the Patriots, another division foe the Dolphins swept in 2021. Miami has won four straight and eight of its last nine in the series against the Jets. This game is another young quarterbacks showdown with New York’s Zach Wilson entering his second season. The Jets rebuilt through the draft, much like the Dolphins did the year before, with four of their first 36 picks by the end of April.

Week 6: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Oct. 16, 1 p.m., FOX

The last time the Dolphins won the Super Bowl was against the Vikings, to wrap up the 1973 season. It’s ancient history at this point, but so is Minnesota’s last victory in Miami, in 1976 when the Dolphins won the last four meetings at home. Former Miami Central High and Florida State star Dalvin Cook, now an NFL star, is set for a comeback here.

Week 7: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Oct. 23, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Flores, now a defensive assistant on Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s team, returns to Miami for a Sunday Night Football storyline. Flores served as Dolphins head coach for three seasons, going 24-25. He filed a class action lawsuit against the NFL and a number of teams claiming racist hiring and retention practices against black coaches. He alleged in the lawsuit that Dolphins owner Steve Ross offered him a financial incentive to tank and lose games in 2019, which Ross vehemently denied.

Week 8: At the Detroit Lions, Oct. 30, 1 p.m., CBS

It was thought it might be a Thanksgiving Day game, but the Dolphins dodged a one-day turkey trip to Detroit and instead got one on the eve of Halloween. Miami had one last Thanksgiving game in 2011, a loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Dolphins are 7-5 against the Lions.

Week 9: at the Chicago Bears, Nov. 6, 1 p.m., CBS

Every time these two teams play, one has to think back to the historic 1985 Monday Night Football showdown where the Dolphins inflicted their only defeat on the Bears, winners of that season’s Super Bowl, defending the franchise’s 1972 reign as the only undefeated team in the league. The Dolphins visited the Bears for joint practices and a preseason game in Chicago last year, but both teams now have new head coaches.

Week 10: vs. Cleveland Browns, Nov. 13, 1 p.m., CBS

Deshaun Watson will not come to Miami, but not like this. The former Houston Texans quarterback was tied to the Dolphins in trade talks for much of the 2021 offseason and regular season until last November’s trade deadline, but the Browns have finally made the move for him this offseason. Watson will serve an 11-game suspension resulting from the civil lawsuit against him with allegations ranging from sexual misconduct to sexual assault for which he will not be criminally charged, forcing him to miss that game.

Week 11: BYE WEEK, November 20

Week 12: vs. Houston Texans, Nov. 27, 1 p.m., CBS

Miami has always struggled against the NFL’s last expansion franchise since entering the league in 2002. The Dolphins lost their first seven meetings with the Texans but have since won two of three. They host Houston for a second straight season after winning Nov. 17-9 last year ended a seven-game losing streak and started a seven-game winning streak.

Week 13: At the San Francisco 49ers, Dec. 4, 4:05 p.m., FOX

New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel returns to San Francisco to face the franchise he’s called home for the past five seasons under 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the last as offensive coordinator. This is the extra game on the NFL’s 17-game schedule instituted last season, like the home game against the New York Giants was last season.

Week 14: at the Los Angeles Chargers, Dec. 11, 4:05 p.m., CBS

The second meeting between 2020 draft quarterbacks in Tua Tagovailoa, who the Dolphins selected with the No. 5 pick, and Justin Herbert, whom the Dolphins passed on to the draft from Tagovailoa. Herbert has the 2020 Rookie of the Year and a 2021 Pro Bowl selection to his advantage, but Tagovailoa won their first meeting, at home in their rookie seasons. Miami gets its two West Coast trips on consecutive Sundays.

Week 15: at Buffalo Bills, December 17 or 18, time/TV to be determined

The Dolphins’ last win at Buffalo came on Christmas Eve 2016, a key victory in Miami’s final playoff spot.

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers, Dec. 25, 1 p.m., FOX

Last year’s NFC seed heads to Hard Rock Stadium at Christmas 2022. The Dolphins have won their first eight all-time meetings against the Packers, but Green Bay have since won five of the last seven. Could this visit from Aaron Rodgers, who is 2-1 in his career against Miami, potentially play a role in a 2023 offseason decision for him if Tagovailoa struggles this year, leading the Dolphins to buy a new quarterback?

Week 17: at the New England Patriots, Jan. 1, 1 p.m., CBS

After book-ending games against the Patriots in the 2021 season, the Dolphins’ penultimate game this season will be in New England after opening at home with the division rival. Last year, the Dolphins got just their second win at Foxborough since 2008 on that trip. They might be cold on New Year’s Day.

Week 18: vs. New York Jets, Jan. 7 or 8, time/TV TBD

This time, the Dolphins conclude the season with a final at home against the Jets. Could they make this one meaningful for playoff implications after, last season, being knocked out of the competition in Week 17?

