News
“We are delighted to have him”
Brighton chief executive Paul Barber has reiterated Graham Potter’s stance on Moises Caicedo amid reported interest from Liverpool.
The 20-year-old has settled into the Premier League brilliantly, producing outstanding performances in his 14 senior appearances for the Seagulls.
And reports from The Sun reveal that Liverpool are eyeing a £42m move for the midfielder as they seek to overcome their ongoing selection crisis in the middle of the park.
Asked about the player’s future, Brighton head coach Graham Potter said: “In football you never know, but we’re pretty calm and confident.
“You would probably get his boots for that from the president – maybe! 100 million pounds? They can try.
“It doesn’t surprise me that people are watching him because he is playing at a fantastic level.
“As soon as you research him you realize he’s a great kid, great person, young, playing in the Premier League, he has all the attributes to play at a very, very high level.”
Speaking to talkSPORT’s Jim White and Simon Jordan, Barber insisted Brighton felt no pressure to let Caicedo go.
new
Man United confirm £85m Antony transfer, Romero seal Spurs deal, Chelsea sign Fofana
Dear
Man United’s £475million line-up for Ten Hag targets Premier League success
shock
Antony floored the Benfica ace with skill, then Nunez tried to have the Man United man sent off
curse
Klopp’s curse sees Parker join Mourinho on the results list – and it’s Lampard’s Everton next
skills
Alli nutmegs opponent on Besiktas debut as star makes instant impact
to classify
‘Cry more’ – Richarlison makes Hamann dig but Carragher applauds his ‘s*** lodging’
Barber said: “As Graham said, this will only win his boots!
“Moises Caicedo has done well but he is still a very young player and you know better than anyone that the form of young players can be inconsistent and we don’t want the kind of pressure on Moises that these kinds of headlines can create.
“Having said that, he is a very level-headed young man and more than capable of dealing with this, in our view.
“He’s settled in fantastically in the Premier League and he potentially has a World Cup to look forward to as well, so it’s a really good time for Moises and we’re delighted to have him.”
Offer of the day
888Sport – Win Southampton at 40/1 OR Chelsea at 7/1 (max bet £5)* – CLAIM HERE
Deposit at least £/$/€10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet up to £/$/€5 on your selection at normal regular market odds • If your selection wins, we’ll pay you the normal price and any additional winnings from the advertised enhanced prize will be paid out to you as free bets • Free bets are awarded within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Free bet stakes are not included in returns • Deposit balance is available for withdraw anytime • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries and full terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
SEE ALL FREE BET OFFERS FOR NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS HERE
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Fed’s Williams pushes back on market expectations of rate cut next year
John Williams, CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, speaks at an event in New York City, November 6, 2019.
Carlos Allegri | Reuters
New York Federal Reserve Chairman John Williams said Tuesday he expects interest rates to continue to rise and stay at those levels until inflation is brought under control.
Echoing recent comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, Williams told the Wall Street Journal that he is also in the higher camp for longer when it comes to monetary policy.
“We’re going to have to have a restrictive policy for a while,” he said in a live interview. “It’s not something we’re going to do for a very short time and then change course.”
The outlook comes just days after Powell also used the language “for a while” to describe his benchmark interest rate expectations. In his annual policy address in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the Fed chief noted that “the historical record strongly cautions against premature policy easing.”
Along with Vice Chairman Lael Brainard, Powell and Williams form the Fed’s main political brain trust. They seek to reduce inflation which is near its highest level in over 40 years and well above the Fed’s 2% target.
Williams did not comment on specifics on which he would like to see rates go. But he noted that he believed reducing inflation would require real interest rates – nominal levels minus inflation – to be positive. The federal funds rate is currently targeted in a range between 2.25% and 2.5%, which is well below the central bank’s preferred core personal consumption expenditure price inflation gauge. , which was 4.6% in July.
“I think with demand far outstripping supply, we need to get real interest rates … above zero,” Williams said. “We need to have a somewhat restrictive policy to slow down demand, and we’re not there yet.”
He added that he thinks the Fed is “still pretty far from that.”
According to data from the CME Group, current markup pricing is for the Federal Open Market Committee responsible for setting rates to approve a third straight three-quarter-point rate hike in September, followed by a half-point move. point in November and a quarter point in December. . Markets then expect the Fed to start cutting spending in the fall of 2023.
Williams said he had been encouraged by some tightening of financial conditions following the hikes, but needed to know more before considering a change in policy.
cnbc
News
Chicago Bears roster moves: Defensive linemen Mario Edwards Jr. and Trevon Coley among 1st reported cuts today
The Chicago Bears have to narrow their roster to 53 players before Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline.
Here are the most recent moves as the Bears assemble their roster and practice squad for the regular season.
Tuesday
The Bears are releasing defensive linemen Mario Edwards Jr. and Trevon Coley.
Edwards, in his eighth NFL season, spent the last two years with the Bears. He had four sacks, six tackles for a loss and seven quarterback hits in 2020, but his numbers dropped to two sacks, one tackle for a loss and five quarterback hits in 12 games in 2021.
He was out with an undisclosed injury for some of training camp this season.
Edwards was in the news for off-the-field issues during his two Bears seasons, including for his involvement in an altercation with a woman at the team hotel during a Bears trip to Charlotte, N.C., in 2020. NFL Network reported his release.
Coley has played four seasons in the NFL but only appeared in 13 games over the last three years. He signed with the Bears on Aug. 5 and had three sacks, six quarterback hits and two passes defended in the preseason.
The Bears are waiving running back De’Montre Tuggle.
Tuggle joined the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio in May, but his chances were slim in a running backs room with David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and 2022 draft pick Trestan Ebner. Tuggle had 21 carries for 71 yards in three preseason games but lost a fumble in the preseason finale.
Monday
The Bears waived defensive back Jon Alexander, offensive lineman Corey Dublin and wide receiver Kevin Shaa.
Shaa signed as an undrafted free agent out of Liberty in May and had three catches for 42 yards in the preseason. The Bears have interesting decisions to make among a wide receivers group that has been affected this preseason by injury.
Alexander also joined the Bears in May as an undrafted free agent from Charlotte and had three tackles and a quarterback hit in the preseason. Dublin, a rookie out of Tulane, signed with the Bears on Aug. 16 after getting a rookie tryout in May, and he played seven snaps in the second preseason game.
Sunday
The Bears waived offensive lineman Jean Delance with a non-football illness.
Delance signed in May as an undrafted free agent from Florida.
()
News
Nsdl likely to file Drhp for IPO by year end
mini
The company is expected to launch its IPO by May 2023, sources said, adding that the IPO size would likely be between Rs 3,500 and Rs 4,000 crore.
The National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) will likely file the draft Red Herring (DRHP) prospectus for its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of this year, people familiar with the matter said. CNBC-TV18.
NSDL is India’s first depository backed by IDBI Bank and the National Stock Exchange and it would become the second depository to be publicly listed after CDSL.
The company is expected to launch its IPO by May 2023, the sources said, adding that the size of the IPO would likely be between Rs 3,500 crore and Rs 4,000 crore. The IPO should be subject to a complete offer to sell (SFO).
The offer will most likely value NSDL around Rs 12,000-Rs 14,000 crore, the sources said.
ICICI Securities, HSBC, Axis Securities, HDFC Securities, Motilal Oswal, SBI Cap, IDBI Cap will most likely be the bankers for NSDL’s IPO, they added.
First post: August 30, 2022, 9:49 PM STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Breaking down the Miami Dolphins’ 2022 schedule – The Denver Post
Here’s a breakdown of the Dolphins’ 2022 regular season schedule:
Week 1: vs. New England Patriots, Sept. 11, 1 p.m., CBS
Last season, the Dolphins started at the Patriots and played their home final against New England, sweeping both matchups. They open again with the Patriots for a third straight year, but this time at Hard Rock Stadium. Tua Tagovailoa is 2-0 against his former Alabama backup quarterback, Mac Jones, and 3-0 overall against coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots. This game no longer has the added intrigue of former Dolphins coach Brian Flores against the team he spent a decade and a half with under Belichick, but now longtime Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is in Nova Scotia. England.
Week 2: Baltimore Ravens, Sept. 18, 1 p.m., CBS
The Dolphins, who have never won at M&T Bank Stadium, travel to Baltimore to start the tour after hosting the Ravens last season for one of the most surprising wins of the 2021 season. Miami picked up a win 22 -10 Thursday night at Hard Rock Stadium as a double-digit underdog. Additional local interest still comes from that game with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, a Pompano Beach native and Boynton Beach High graduate.
Week 3: vs. Buffalo Bills, Sept. 25, 1 p.m., CBS
The Dolphins are looking to break a seven-game losing streak in the rivalry series against the team that is the new king of the AFC East. Last season’s sweep at the hands of Buffalo began and ended Miami’s seven-game losing streak that led the Dolphins 1-7 before turning the tide for wins in eight of their last nine.
Week 4: At the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, September 29, 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video
The Dolphins get their first of two prime-time kickoffs, visiting defending AFC champions and quarterback Joe Burrow, who soared to immense heights after going to the Bengals with pick No. 1 in the 2020 Draft. Thursday night marks Miami’s first trip to Cincinnati since a loss in 2018.
Week 5: at the New York Jets, Oct. 9, 1 p.m., CBS
Like the Patriots, another division foe the Dolphins swept in 2021. Miami has won four straight and eight of its last nine in the series against the Jets. This game is another young quarterbacks showdown with New York’s Zach Wilson entering his second season. The Jets rebuilt through the draft, much like the Dolphins did the year before, with four of their first 36 picks by the end of April.
Week 6: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Oct. 16, 1 p.m., FOX
The last time the Dolphins won the Super Bowl was against the Vikings, to wrap up the 1973 season. It’s ancient history at this point, but so is Minnesota’s last victory in Miami, in 1976 when the Dolphins won the last four meetings at home. Former Miami Central High and Florida State star Dalvin Cook, now an NFL star, is set for a comeback here.
Week 7: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Oct. 23, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Flores, now a defensive assistant on Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s team, returns to Miami for a Sunday Night Football storyline. Flores served as Dolphins head coach for three seasons, going 24-25. He filed a class action lawsuit against the NFL and a number of teams claiming racist hiring and retention practices against black coaches. He alleged in the lawsuit that Dolphins owner Steve Ross offered him a financial incentive to tank and lose games in 2019, which Ross vehemently denied.
Week 8: At the Detroit Lions, Oct. 30, 1 p.m., CBS
It was thought it might be a Thanksgiving Day game, but the Dolphins dodged a one-day turkey trip to Detroit and instead got one on the eve of Halloween. Miami had one last Thanksgiving game in 2011, a loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Dolphins are 7-5 against the Lions.
Week 9: at the Chicago Bears, Nov. 6, 1 p.m., CBS
Every time these two teams play, one has to think back to the historic 1985 Monday Night Football showdown where the Dolphins inflicted their only defeat on the Bears, winners of that season’s Super Bowl, defending the franchise’s 1972 reign as the only undefeated team in the league. The Dolphins visited the Bears for joint practices and a preseason game in Chicago last year, but both teams now have new head coaches.
Week 10: vs. Cleveland Browns, Nov. 13, 1 p.m., CBS
Deshaun Watson will not come to Miami, but not like this. The former Houston Texans quarterback was tied to the Dolphins in trade talks for much of the 2021 offseason and regular season until last November’s trade deadline, but the Browns have finally made the move for him this offseason. Watson will serve an 11-game suspension resulting from the civil lawsuit against him with allegations ranging from sexual misconduct to sexual assault for which he will not be criminally charged, forcing him to miss that game.
Week 11: BYE WEEK, November 20
Week 12: vs. Houston Texans, Nov. 27, 1 p.m., CBS
Miami has always struggled against the NFL’s last expansion franchise since entering the league in 2002. The Dolphins lost their first seven meetings with the Texans but have since won two of three. They host Houston for a second straight season after winning Nov. 17-9 last year ended a seven-game losing streak and started a seven-game winning streak.
Week 13: At the San Francisco 49ers, Dec. 4, 4:05 p.m., FOX
New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel returns to San Francisco to face the franchise he’s called home for the past five seasons under 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the last as offensive coordinator. This is the extra game on the NFL’s 17-game schedule instituted last season, like the home game against the New York Giants was last season.
Week 14: at the Los Angeles Chargers, Dec. 11, 4:05 p.m., CBS
The second meeting between 2020 draft quarterbacks in Tua Tagovailoa, who the Dolphins selected with the No. 5 pick, and Justin Herbert, whom the Dolphins passed on to the draft from Tagovailoa. Herbert has the 2020 Rookie of the Year and a 2021 Pro Bowl selection to his advantage, but Tagovailoa won their first meeting, at home in their rookie seasons. Miami gets its two West Coast trips on consecutive Sundays.
Week 15: at Buffalo Bills, December 17 or 18, time/TV to be determined
The Dolphins’ last win at Buffalo came on Christmas Eve 2016, a key victory in Miami’s final playoff spot.
Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers, Dec. 25, 1 p.m., FOX
Last year’s NFC seed heads to Hard Rock Stadium at Christmas 2022. The Dolphins have won their first eight all-time meetings against the Packers, but Green Bay have since won five of the last seven. Could this visit from Aaron Rodgers, who is 2-1 in his career against Miami, potentially play a role in a 2023 offseason decision for him if Tagovailoa struggles this year, leading the Dolphins to buy a new quarterback?
Week 17: at the New England Patriots, Jan. 1, 1 p.m., CBS
After book-ending games against the Patriots in the 2021 season, the Dolphins’ penultimate game this season will be in New England after opening at home with the division rival. Last year, the Dolphins got just their second win at Foxborough since 2008 on that trip. They might be cold on New Year’s Day.
Week 18: vs. New York Jets, Jan. 7 or 8, time/TV TBD
This time, the Dolphins conclude the season with a final at home against the Jets. Could they make this one meaningful for playoff implications after, last season, being knocked out of the competition in Week 17?
More Season Preview Content
Between harsh critics and cult supporters, Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa enters key season as a polarizing figure
Dolphins look to turn offseason momentum into long-awaited playoff return
Tyreek Hill’s work ethic, commitment to maximizing his talents leaves impression on Dolphins
()
denverpost sports
News
Chicago Bears roster moves: DE Mario Edwards Jr. among 1st reported cuts today as team gets down to 53 players
The Chicago Bears have to narrow their roster to 53 players before Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline.
Here are the most recent moves as the Bears assemble their roster and practice squad for the regular season.
Tuesday
The Bears released defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr., NFL Network reported.
Edwards, in his eighth NFL season, spent the last two years with the Bears. He had four sacks, six tackles for a loss and seven quarterback hits in 2020, but his numbers dropped to two sacks, one tackle for a loss and five quarterback hits in 12 games in 2021.
He was out with an undisclosed injury for some of training camp this season.
Edwards was in the news for off-the-field issues during his two Bears seasons, including for his involvement in an altercation with a woman at the team hotel during a Bears trip to Charlotte, N.C., in 2020.
Monday
The Bears waived defensive back Jon Alexander, offensive lineman Corey Dublin and wide receiver Kevin Shaa.
Shaa signed as an undrafted free agent out of Liberty in May and had three catches for 42 yards in the preseason. The Bears have interesting decisions to make among a wide receivers group that has been affected this preseason by injury.
Alexander also joined the Bears in May as an undrafted free agent from Charlotte and had three tackles and a quarterback hit in the preseason. Dublin, a rookie out of Tulane, signed with the Bears on Aug. 16 after getting a rookie tryout in May, and he played seven snaps in the second preseason game.
Sunday
The Bears waived offensive lineman Jean Delance with a non-football illness.
Delance signed in May as an undrafted free agent from Florida.
()
News
Chris Rock Says He Was Asked To Host 2023 Oscars After Will Smith Slap
Will also noted “there’s no part of me that thinks this is the best way to deal with feeling disrespected or insulted”, adding that his wife “had nothing to do” with his decision to face Chris on stage.
“I promise you,” he told his fans, “I am deeply dedicated and committed to bringing light, love and joy into the world.”
As for Jada, she spoke in a June episode of Red table discussion that she hopes Will and Chris can work things out.
“My deepest hope is that these two smart and capable men have the opportunity to heal, to talk about it and to reconcile,” she said. “With the state of the world today, we need both, and we all need each other more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have been doing for the past 28 years, and it continues to include this thing called living together.”
Entertainment
“We are delighted to have him”
Fed’s Williams pushes back on market expectations of rate cut next year
Qatar Grants First Digital Payments License Ahead of FIFA Event
Chicago Bears roster moves: Defensive linemen Mario Edwards Jr. and Trevon Coley among 1st reported cuts today
Nsdl likely to file Drhp for IPO by year end
Breaking down the Miami Dolphins’ 2022 schedule – The Denver Post
Chicago Bears roster moves: DE Mario Edwards Jr. among 1st reported cuts today as team gets down to 53 players
Chris Rock Says He Was Asked To Host 2023 Oscars After Will Smith Slap
Deadly violence in Baghdad condemned by Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr
Tea drinkers benefit from possible health benefits, study finds
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
Finance7 days ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs