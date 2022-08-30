News
Why Eric Kripke doesn’t regret the failure of the adaptation of Sandman
Netflix’s adaptation of The sand man was almost not the first.
So here is the story, long before finding success with The boys, Eric Kripke tried to develop a Sand seller series for network television. The project ended up not working and was eventually shelved. And now, over a decade later, Kripke finally explains what happened to his planned adaptation.
“WB gave me a shot at The Sandman but said it had to be a network,” Kripke explained on Twitter August 27. “It was my favorite comic, it inspired me a lot [Supernatural]so I tried. Neil [Gaiman] was kind and patient but, ultimately, it would have been a bad show.”
But we do know one thing, he has nothing but rave reviews for Netflix’s version, as he called the series “lush and breathtaking” in an Aug. 27 tweet.
Gaiman, the author of the popular comic book series, also weighed in on Kripke’s failed attempt, writing about Twitter August 26“It was a great network TV version of Sandman. But when you make a network TV version of Sandman, you lose so much of what makes it Sandman.”
He added that Kripke “did a great job given the limitations.”
New Jersey man sentenced to prison for selling Tom Brady Super Bowl rings
A New Jersey man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday for concocting a scam to sell fraudulent Tom Brady Super Bowl LI championship rings in 2017.
Scott V. Spina Jr., 25, of Roseland, New Jersey, orchestrated and executed a scheme in 2017 that began by defrauding a former New England Patriots player, scamming him out of his championship ring at the Super Bowl LI with an NSF check for $63,000. . Spina then sold the ring to a well-known sports ring broker in Orange County, Calif., according to court documents.
In addition to his fraudulently acquired ring, Spina also obtained sensitive information about the former NFL player, including a way to purchase so-called “family and friend rings” from the company. of original Super Bowl rings. Friends and Family Rings are smaller versions of rings that players receive and only NFL members are allowed to purchase.
“Spina then called the Ring Company, fraudulently identified herself as [the former player]and began ordering three Super Bowl LI family and friends rings with the name “Brady” engraved on each, which he falsely represented as gifts for quarterback Tom Brady’s baby,” according to documents. “Defendant Spina intended to obtain the three rings by fraud and resell them at a substantial profit.”
BUCCANEERS’ TOM BRADY MINIMIZES FLIRTING WITH RAIDERS: ‘I’VE CHOSEN THE RIGHT PLACE FOR ME’
Spina attempted to sell the three rings to the same Orange County broker to whom he sold the first Super Bowl ring from his scam, telling the broker that Tom Brady originally bought them for his nephews. But the broker became suspicious of Spina, considering Tom Brady had no nephews at the time, and tried to back out of the purchase deal.
TOM BRADY ON 11 DAYS AWAY FROM BUCS CAMP: ‘THERE’S A LOT OF S — GOING ON’
Spina then sold the three rings to Golden Auctions, a New Jersey-based sports memorabilia dealer, for $100,000, which Gold Auctions labeled for resale as “authorized by Tom Brady.” One of the rings sold for over $300,000. Representatives for Brady contacted Golden Auction and informed them that the seven-time Super Bowl champion had no connection to the three rings and that they should cease and desist any communication linking Tom Brady to the rings.
Spina was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter, who also ordered him to pay $63,000 in restitution to the former Patriots player who sold him his Super Bowl LI ring .
Spina was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Erik M. Silber of the Central District of California. The FBI’s Art Crime team investigated the case.
Representatives for Tom Brady could not immediately be reached for comment.
Obituary: Hudson’s Bob Setzer had a ‘lifelong commitment to saving the environment’
A few months before it opened, Bob Setzer got a special sneak peek at the nature center he helped create.
Setzer, a longtime board member of the Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center, toured its new $4 million interpretive center in Hudson, Wis., while it was still under construction in March. The center opened to the public in July.
“He was using a walker by then, but we were able to make it out,” said his daughter, Betsy Olson. “He was just thrilled to be a part of the Wisconsin campus. He was so happy that this part of his legacy will live on.”
Setzer, of Hudson, Wis., died Thursday of natural causes at the Prescott Nursing and Rehabilitation Community in Prescott, Wis. He was 93.
Setzer, who lived less than a quarter-mile from Carpenter, was one of the nature center’s biggest boosters, said Jennifer Vieth, Carpenter’s executive director. He and his golden Labrador, Finlay, would regularly hike through the miles of prairie on the property.
“As soon as anyone moved to the neighborhood, Bob would come out and greet them and make them feel welcome and then immediately tell them about Carpenter,” Vieth said. “It’s that human connection that makes life so rich, and Bob was a master of inspiring that connection and that caring.”
Setzer served on the board from 2001 to 2010 and then became an honorary board member, she said.
Setzer grew up in St. Paul, graduated from University High School in St. Paul in 1947 and then served as a U.S. Navy Reservist. He continued his education at the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy, where he studied for five years, graduating first in his class in 1952.
SETZER PHARMACY
He and his brother, George, who also graduated from the College of Pharmacy, worked as pharmacists and then opened their own pharmacy in 1956 at 1635 Rice St. in St. Paul. In 1966, they moved Setzer Pharmacy to 1685 Rice St. in Roseville.
Setzer Pharmacy prided itself on its customer service. Customer photos and names were posted in the back, so pharmacists could greet everyone by name.
“There were no strangers to him,” Betsy Olson said. “He was such a people person. He really liked talking to and getting to know his customers and forming a bond with them and getting them to trust him.”
Said son-in-law Bruce Olson: “He was the quintessential neighborhood pharmacist. He knew everybody by name, and everybody was his friend. He wanted to be everybody’s friend, that was just his nature.”
Setzer Pharmacy became a professional teaching pharmacy through the U of M’s School of Pharmacy and hundreds of students trained and rotated through the business.
Setzer sold the business in 1992. The following year, he received the State of Minnesota Pharmacist of the Year Award.
Bob Setzer met Kathy Comfort, of St. Paul, on a blind date set up by a family friend, Olson said. The two married in 1954 in St. Paul. “She loved the outdoors and was very adventurous, as was my dad,” she said. “There was a lot of commonality.”
The couple, who had three daughters, moved from Roseville to the St. Croix Cove housing development on the St. Croix River south of Hudson in the mid-1960s.
“He just loved everything about the St. Croix – from being out on the water to being in nature,” Bruce Olson said. “They had a nice west-facing lot, and he loved the sunsets. It was a longer commute into St. Paul, but, as he always said, it was worth every second of it.”
AN AVID OUTDOORSMAN
An avid outdoorsman, Setzer would spend as much time as he could out on the water – boating, waterskiing, sailing, canoeing, fishing and jet-skiing, said Betsy Olson, who lives in Mequon, Wis.
“He was one of those dads who would always rush home from work to take the kids for one more water-ski pull or one more boat trip or one more sailboat ride,” she said. “He was happiest when he was on the water surrounded by kids.”
Carol Falkowski, of Mahtomedi, grew up spending summers next door to the Setzer family.
Falkowski, the former director of the alcohol and drug abuse division at the Minnesota Department of Human Services, said Setzer will be remembered for “his unconditional kindness, persistent upbeat attitude and lifelong commitment to saving the environment.
“He wanted to leave the world a better place than when he found it,” she said. “He had such a genuine interest in knowing people and having them be part of his life. He was beloved by his employees. He was beloved and remembered by people who met him, even if they didn’t know him that well.”
One of Setzer’s favorite walks – the Big Bluestem Trail at Carpenter – will receive new signage soon. It will “affectionately be known as BobKat Trail in honor of Bob and his wife Kathy,” Vieth said.
Setzer is survived by his wife, Kathy; three daughters, Betsy Olson, Robin Friedlander and Jenny Bowman; seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service to celebrate Setzer’s life will be 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Glendale officers settle in with family of man shot in truck
Two Glendale police officers who fatally shot an unarmed man in a stolen truck on Colorado Boulevard in late 2020 have settled a lawsuit brought by his family for an undisclosed sum.
The case stemming from the death of John Pacheaco Jr., 36, was scheduled to begin trial on Monday and was one of the first cases to use a police liability law passed by Colorado lawmakers in June 2020. That law allows people who allege civil rights violations to sue individual police officers in a Colorado court, removing qualified immunity as a defense.
In recent weeks, attorneys for both parties notified the court of the settlement and consented to the dismissal of the case, which Denver District Court Judge Shelley I. Gilman granted on August 22. The officers who shot Pacheaco were Neal McCormick and Chandler Phillips.
Since the Glendale Police Department was not a party to the case or settlement, the document is not subject to public records disclosure laws. Reached on Monday, attorney Matthew Haltzman – who represents Pacheaco’s family, including his mother, Jamie Fowler of Utah – declined to provide further details but confirmed the terms were confidential.
“The case has reached a settlement, and that’s about all I can say,” Haltzman said.
An attempt to reach attorneys for McCormick and Phillips was not immediately successful on Monday.
On October 31, 2020, Pacheaco fell asleep in a truck he was driving while stopped on South Colorado Boulevard near East Alameda Avenue with the engine still running.
A Glendale officer, Bradley Reed, arrived to check on him and parked behind the truck, according to court documents and a Denver District Attorney’s Office investigation. Reed reported to dispatchers that the man was unresponsive and learned that the truck had been reported stolen.
Shortly after, McCormick and Phillips arrived, parking their police cruiser in front of the truck. They shone their flashlights through the window and shouted orders to Pacheaco, who woke up, taking his foot off the brake, which caused the truck to tip over towards Phillips’ car.
Pacheaco then put the truck into reverse and, as the vehicle rolled back, McCormick and Phillips fired 19 combined rounds. The vehicle accelerated and crashed into Reed’s car.
Pacheaco was hit by bullets on the left side of his face, head and neck. A blow tore his spinal cord.
In the court case, plaintiffs’ attorneys argued that Pacheaco was disoriented when he woke up with the officers outside and that he lost control of the vehicle once he was shot. Defense attorneys argued that the two officers were reacting to Pacheaco’s escape and fearing for their safety. The third officer, Reed, did not fire.
Surveillance video and bystander video captured the shooting.
Later, a toxicology report said methamphetamine was in Pacheaco’s blood. In the civil case, plaintiffs’ attorneys argued that “there is no way of knowing” whether he was still under the influence of drugs at the time of the shooting.
District Attorney Beth McCann declined to press charges against McCormick and Phillips, saying the shooting was legally justified. McCann said in May 2021 that McCormick perceived himself to be at risk of being hit by the truck and that officers acted in a way to “minimize the likelihood of injury to others.”
Fowler and Pacheaco’s estate filed suit against the two officers in September 2021.
Late last month, the judge handling the case ruled against the officers’ motion for summary judgment based on the argument that their use of lethal force was objectively reasonable. This decision allowed the case to go to trial and the settlement was reached in less than three weeks.
It is likely that McCormick and Phillips’ liability will be partially or fully covered by the Glendale Police Department’s insurance policy.
Jacksonville Jaguars trade WR Laviska Shenault to Carolina Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers acquired another point guard for quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday, trading with Jacksonville for wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., the teams announced.
The Panthers will send undisclosed draft compensation to Jacksonville. Shenault carries a cap of $1,309,643 in 2022 and $1,659,464 in 23.
The trade was made 24 hours before NFL teams were required to bring their rosters up to 53 players. Carolina’s had dropped to 80 on Monday.
The Panthers look ready with their top four receivers in DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall Jr. and Shi Smith, though injuries have been a problem for Marshall since he was selected in the second round last season.
Marshall practiced hard on Monday and made a big catch on the sideline that showed off his speed.
The Panthers made the trade in part because offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo has a history with Shenault since his 2020 season in Jacksonville as quarterbacks coach. Shenault also brings a different skill set than other receivers in terms of height (6-foot-1, 227 pounds), physique and ability to execute a block.
The Jaguars drafted Shenault 42nd overall in 2020. He had 121 catches for 1,219 yards and five touchdowns in two seasons.
He caught 63 passes for 619 yards last season, but he also had eight falls — tied for second in the NFL, two behind leader Deebo Samuel — and struggled with bad roads.
Shenault tried to return punts in the spring and practiced there during training camp and preseason. He returned two punts against Pittsburgh in the preseason, missing the first and gaining 5 yards on the other.
Shenault had three catches for 25 yards in two preseason games. He is known more for his physique than his speed. He ran a 4.58 40-yard sprint at the 2020 NFL scouting combine.
Jacksonville had some success giving him the ball in the backfield (132 yards on 29 carries). He just never became the threat he was in Colorado.
The Panthers are also looking for a kicker after Zane Gonzalez suffered what coach Matt Rhule called a “significant” groin injury Friday night in their preseason finale. They worked five kickers on Monday.
Rhule said after practice that he expects to sign a kicker in the next few days. He did not rule out this player coming from the NFL Cups on Tuesday.
ESPN’s Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.
17-year-old shot and killed on Hollywood Walk of Fame after confrontation
A 17-year-old was fatally shot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Monday morning and authorities said two suspects were wanted.
The shooting happened at 1:08 a.m. in the 7000 block of Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli said.
When paramedics arrived they rushed the 17-year-old to hospital, where he died. His name was not immediately released.
“Detectives believe the fatal shooting victim was with another unidentified suspect and that they confronted a group of unidentified people in Hollywood and Sycamore,” police said in a statement.
“The group fled from the shooting victim and the second male suspect, and the second male suspect shot at the running group. The shooting victim was likely armed and may have shot unidentified victims. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. and the investigation is ongoing.”
It was not immediately clear what led to the confrontation. Police said they found a gun nearby.
The wanted suspect was described as a man about 5ft 10in tall, weighing 180lbs and wearing dark clothing.
Hollywood Boulevard was closed from Orange Street to La Brea Avenue after the shooting.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the police.
Charges: Man killed North St. Paul woman whose body was found in apartment following fire
A 41-year-old four-time convicted felon who was released from prison in March has been charged with last week’s killing of a North St. Paul woman, whose badly beaten body was found inside her apartment following a fire.
Melvin Bilbro, of North St. Paul, was charged Monday with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Shanna Renae Daniels, 43.
The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office concluded that Daniels died of homicide before the fire was started, although the cause is pending toxicology results, according to the criminal complaint against Bilbro. Daniels had multiple sharp-force injuries to her head, neck and pelvic area, as well as a perforated left eye and fractured nose. She did not have visible soot in her airway, the autopsy revealed.
CRIMINAL COMPLAINT
According to the criminal complaint:
At around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, North St. Paul police officers were sent to a fire at the apartment building at 2210 South Ave. Officers entered the building and saw an extensive amount of black smoke coming from a third-floor apartment. They heard someone yelling for help, but were unable to make entry into the apartment because of the smoke and fire.
After firefighters put out the blaze, they found Daniels’ partially burned body inside a bedroom.
Witnesses at the scene said an unidentified man was seen in Daniels’ apartment window while the fire was active. They said they had heard Daniels and her boyfriend arguing at the apartment the night before the fire.
The landlord identified Daniels’ boyfriend as Bilbro, who lived in an adjacent apartment building.
A witness said Bilbro had gone to Daniels’ apartment about 15 minutes before officers arrived on scene.
Another witness saw Bilbro in Daniels’ apartment at the time of the fire.
In Daniels’ apartment, investigators found a bag with bloody items: a pack of Newport cigarettes, a pair of scissors and a folding knife with its tip broken off.
BLOOD STAINS
In Bilbro’s apartment, a bloody pair of shoes was found near the door. A black phone with blood stains and a set of Daniels’ keys to her apartment were in his bedroom. A pair of sweatpants, a neon yellow work vest and a piece of paper — all with blood on them — were also found.
Daniels’ small dog — covered in soot — was in the bathroom. Blood was on the sink and at the edge of the bathtub.
Agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and other law enforcement arrested Bilbro around 4:30 a.m. Friday near a trail that led away from his apartment building. He had been sleeping in grass, and had with him a piece of paper with blood on it and Daniels’ EBT credit card.
In an interview with investigators, Bilbro changed his story several times, according to the complaint. He said he was just friends with Daniels, then said they had a sexual relationship. He acted surprised when told about the fire, then said he was at his apartment during the fire and walked away to smoke marijuana. He said he last saw Daniels on Aug. 23, then said Aug. 25, according to the complaint.
“Bilbro could not explain the items in his apartment that had blood on them,” the complaint read. “Bilbro denied the blood came from (Daniels).”
Bilbro said he had Daniels’ car keys because she let him drive her vehicle and denied having keys to her apartment. When asked about her dog being covered in soot and smelling of smoke, Bilbro said the dog was “just dirty,” the complaint read.
PAST CASES
Bilbro’s prior felony convictions were for attempted second-degree murder and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both from a 2008 case; third-degree assault in 2019; and failing to fulfill his registration requirement as a predatory offender last year.
According to court documents in the Hennepin County attempted murder charge, Bilbro threatened to kill the woman he was dating at the time and attacked her while she was asleep and her children slept in the room next door. He choked the woman and stabbed her in the eye, blinding her in that eye. He also sexually touched the woman’s daughter, court documents said.
He was sentenced to 163 months in prison — and given credit for 223 days already served in custody — on Sept. 15, 2008. He was released on Dec. 17, 2018.
Less than five months later, Bilbro was charged with assault in Ramsey County after a woman he was dating said he punched her in both eyes, knocking her out in St. Paul, according to a criminal complaint.
He was sentenced to 23 months in prison — and given credit for 89 days already served in custody — on Aug. 7, 2019. He was released on Aug. 1, 2020.
Last year, Bilbro pleaded guilty to failing to fulfill his registration requirement as a predatory offender. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison — with credit for 139 days already served in custody — last September and put on intensive supervised release on March 21.
