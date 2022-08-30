Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits No. 50 home run against Angels

This week’s episode of “The Bachelorette” picks up where we left off with the final hometown date in Salem, MA with Aven and Rachel.

Aven’s hometown date with Rachel

Rachel expresses to Aven that she is very nervous to meet her parents because they didn’t approve of his last two girlfriends he brought home. He reassures her that she has nothing to fear.

Before meeting Aven’s family, the couple first visit a witchcraft shop (or should I say, “shawp” as the local owner calls it) and meet Lorelei, the self-proclaimed “Love Witch”. She performs a love spell and tells Rachel and Aven to follow their hearts (well, actually, their “haht”).

After some scary spells, Rachel meets Aven’s mother, Dawn, and father, Arthur and tells them how she and Aven had an instant connection. Arthur is skeptical and asks how this kind of relationship on a TV show could fit into the real world.

Although initially dubious, Rachel convinces both of Aven’s parents. Her dad says she’s a “catch” and welcome to the family. After meeting the parents, Aven tells Rachel that he is falling in love with her. She is thrilled, and although she doesn’t tell him, she tells the audience that she thinks she’s falling in love with him too.

“Men say it all” begins

Jesse opens up the “Men Tell It All” section of the episode by telling us that while they won’t be airing the rose ceremony, Gabby and Rachel have gifted roses to all of their remaining men. So that means Jason, Johnny, and Erich will move on to Fantasy Suite week with Gabby, and Zach, Tino, and Aven will move forward with Rachel.

Next, we introduce the men sitting on the stage including Roby (remember? the magician?) who now has platinum blonde hair. We see a highlight of all the drama from the season, like Chris taking the boot early and Hayden telling Gabby she was “rough around the edges.” Chris and Hayden weren’t there to defend themselves, so we have to wonder what their side of the story might have been.

Logan takes the hot seat

At least one controversial contestant has made an appearance: Logan. Taking the hot seat on stage, he defends his decision to move from Team Rachel to Team Gabby. He says he constantly struggled between not wanting to make the two women’s journey difficult but at the same time needing to follow his heart. As you can imagine, the other men had a few select words to say about it.

Nate responds to rumors circulating on social media

Then, Nate takes the stage and the hot seat. He becomes emotional watching his highlight reel and his breakup with Gabby saying it was one of the hardest goodbyes he’s ever had to say.

He responds to internet rumors about his past relationships. Rumor has it that he kept his daughter a secret while dating someone for a while. He says he didn’t involve his daughter in order to protect her since he didn’t want to bring anything into her life that could cause instability.

Gabby and Rachel take on the men

The ladies are next to face all the men they rejected. Mario in particular felt like Gabby “hurt him” by sending him home while allowing Logan to stay.

Rachel addresses the shock where she sent Jordan V. home on their very first one-on-one date. She says she didn’t want anyone to feel like they were chained down and eventually followed her heart.

After a very serious discussion between the ladies and the men, we are given a little levity with everyone’s favorite part: the blooper! The shenanigans continue and Meatball pours gravy all over his body…again.

We’ve got a look at the rest of the season, which is sure to be the most dramatic finale in Bachelorette history. Don’t miss it all as the drama continues next Monday on ABC.