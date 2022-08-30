Yellowstone season five: The Dutton family prepare to defend their ranch in the first preview

Kevin Costner’s Western drama series Yellowstone – which has been dubbed ‘anti-revival’ by some critics and has been widely snubbed at award shows – promises more drama in its fifth season.

The Paramount Network released the first teaser for the show’s highly anticipated fifth season during a 2022 MTV Video Music Awards commercial break on Sunday night.

It comes after the series was finally recognized by the SAG Awards earlier this year, having been nominated for Outstanding Performance, despite being snubbed for years.

The 16-second clip kicks off with a narration, “We’re gonna show the world who we are…and what we do,” along with flashes of some of the stars starting with Kelly Reilly (Bethany ‘Beth’ Dutton).

With eerie music, the montage transitions to intense footage of Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), and Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), which is capped off by the sound of a cocked gun.

The teaser then promises that “All will be revealed”, as the music escalates to a crescendo.

The sequence ends with a shot of Costner (John Dutton), who plays the series’ patriarch, leading the charge with Reilly and Wendy Moniz (Governor Lynelle Perry) and others.

Joining Costner, Reilly, Bentley, Grimes, Hauser and Moniz in the ensemble cast includes Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham, plus Mo Brings Plenty, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly.

The new season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas, as young John Dutton, as well as Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, Kyle Red Silverstein, Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay and Dawn Olivieri.

The fifth season of Yellowstone will be split into two installments of seven episodes each.

According DeadlineFans of the series or anyone looking to catch up on episodes can catch a running marathon on Paramount Network starting Friday Labor Day weekend, beginning at 11 a.m. each day. .

The Dutton family prepares to defend their ranch land from the two-hour Season 5 premiere Nov. 13 on Paramount Network.

Yellowstone is coming off a hugely successful season four, earning the title of cable’s highest-rated show, with over 14 million total viewers. The season four finale drew over 10 million viewers.

The modern ranch show’s runaway popularity, streaming on Paramount, has gone from strength to strength in recent years, with a record 15 million people tuning in for the season four finale.

Although Yellowstone is often compared to HBO’s Succession – they were released the same year and are both family dramas – it breaks the mold of hit series as it is not based on the east or west coasts, but in the Montana. It is filmed in Utah.

And unlike shows like Succession which play current drama in the Big Apple or Los Angeles, Yellowstone eschews big city issues and political correctness strife, and instead puts a lens on rural America where local businesses lose out. wealth and power in a changing nation.

Yellowstone focuses on the Dutton family and their Montana ranch

The show premiered in 2018, and while it achieved respectable ratings, its third season last year only drew around half – 4.23 million viewers – of the audience. viewership of the current season.

Yellowstone centers on Costner’s John Dutton, a Montana landowner overseeing his wealth and family, a setting rarely seen among top-rated modern shows.

Emily VanDerWerff, television critic for Vox, ultimately attributes Yellowstone’s success to its ability to tap into Central America and portray a different kind of fantasy.

‘Yellowstone takes a kind of comfort in the quiet pleasures of a world where everything is as it should be. “That’s good,” he said, as the evening sun spread a red light to the west.

Although the show received little media attention despite its strong viewership, it received its share of criticism when it first aired.

Yellowstone the series is only available on Stan in Australia.