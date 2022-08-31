News
17-year-old Jharkhand acid attack survivor to be airlifted to Delhi
Ranch:
A 17-year-old acid attack survivor from Chatra district in Jharkhand will be airlifted to Delhi for further medical treatment, the state government announced on Tuesday.
The girl was referred to AIIMS, Delhi by the medical board of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, where she is currently undergoing treatment.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren made the decision to airlift the girl on Wednesday based on the report of the medical board constituted under the leadership of the RIMS superintendent, a statement from the chief minister’s secretariat said.
बहन काजल को Burn Center, Aiims Trauma Center, New Delhi pic.twitter.com/BkvORzUeBA
— Banna Gupta (@BannaGupta76) August 31, 2022
Mr Soren also ordered officials to extend their full support to the victim and her family, according to the statement: “Necessary arrangements in this regard are being made by Deputy Commissioner Ranchi to transfer the girl to Delhi at sooner,” he said.
The girl had suffered the acid attack on August 5.
The accused was arrested the same day and court proceedings are ongoing, Chatra Deputy Commissioner Abu Imran said.
Financial assistance of Rs one lakh has been provided to the family of the survivor, he added.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Outback Wrangler death inquest: NT cop’s wife Neil Mellon enjoys trip to Bali before arrest
Northwest Territories Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon has been charged with 31 offenses
Just two weeks ago, highly respected water policewoman Sandi Mellon was living the perfect life.
She was sipping beers by the pool in Bali with her best friend by her side while her husband, senior police officer Neil, earned a tidy salary at home in Darwin.
But that all came crashing down last Friday when the mum learned that the family home she shared with Neil had been raided by her NT Police colleagues.
Mr Mellon, an acting senior sergeant for the Force, was handcuffed on Thursday, moments after reporting to Darwin Police Station.
He was later charged with 31 offenses including attempted perversion of the course of justice, theft, unlawful access to data as well as alleged destruction of evidence in connection with a major accident investigation. The charge is believed to be related to the helicopter crash that claimed the life of Outback Wrangler TV star Chris “Willow” Wilson earlier this year.
It is understood police will allege Mr Mellon attended the scene after the crash and recovered Mr Wilson’s body while he was off duty and before other services arrived emergency, reported The Australian.
On the same day Ms Mellon grappled with having her decorated cop husband charged with a series of offenses she revealed another blow to her personal life.
Ms Mellon had fallen out with her best friend – whom she had only recently holidayed with – and expressed her pain that their relationship had come to an abrupt end.
The same day Mr Mellon was charged, his wife posted a photo of her and her best friend wearing matching t-shirts on Facebook with a scathing message. The friend had been in Bali with the group
“See this woman here, she’s my best friend – we’ve done everything together, we’ve done a lot (of) family vacation and camping trips,” Ms Mellon wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post.
‘Said we were sisters, family. I was joined at the hip for three years – before criticizing the companion. Daily Mail Australia chose not to publish this scathing article, which is no longer online.
The closeness of this pre-fallout relationship was evident in numerous social media posts, with the couple recently enjoying a trip to Bali with a group of pals. The couple were even picked up together at the island’s airport.
Photos from the holiday showed the mother and her friends soaking up the sun in a swimming pool, while visiting families in local villages to drop off things like food and toiletries.
The group was also seen dining out and tasting some of Bali’s famous Bintang beers.
His wife Sandi Mellon had recently enjoyed a trip to Bali with her friends. She then made a ruthless post about her best friend
Photos show a relaxed Ms Mellon enjoying the sun in a swimming pool in Bali, days before her husband was arrested
The group donated food and supplies to local families in Bali. Ms Mellon’s holiday came just days before her husband was charged
Prior to their trip to Bali, the two women regularly appeared together on social media, including on social occasions.
Daily Mail Australia has approached the former friends for comment.
Meanwhile, Ms Mellon’s husband has been suspended from duty without pay, while support has been provided to him and his family.
It is understood that Mr Mellon was friends with Mr Wilson, one of the stars of the National Geographic TV show Outback Wrangler.
Mr Wilson was hitched 30m from a helicopter on February 28, collecting crocodile eggs in West Arnhem Land when the plane crashed.
The 34-year-old father of two was killed in the crash. The pilot, Sebastian Robinson, 28, suffered serious injuries in the accident but survived.
Outback Wrangler is a hit adventure television series filmed in remote Top End locations and broadcast in over 90 countries.
Sergeant Mellon has been charged with a range of offenses including attempting to pervert the course of justice, theft and unlawful access to data.
Mr Mellon’s charge of allegedly destroying evidence in a major crash investigation is believed to be linked to the helicopter crash that claimed the life of Outback Wrangler star Chris ‘Willow’ Wilson earlier this year.
Outback Wrangler star Chris ‘Willow’ Wilson died in an accident on February 28 in West Arnhem Land
Mr Wilson was one of three cast members along with host and presenter Matt Wright and Jono Brown.
Mr Wilson was hanging under the Robinson R44 helicopter on a longline to collect eggs from hard-to-reach crocodile nests in marshy areas before tragedy struck.
The father-of-two’s body was found 40 yards from the main wreckage at the King River crash site, according to a preliminary Air Transport Safety Board report released in April.
The crashed helicopter and its crew were one of three to collect eggs that day. He was found by one of the other crew after he failed to respond to radio calls.
NT Assistant Police Commissioner Michael White said some of Mr Mellon’s charges related to a major accident investigation which began in February this year.
He said police allege Mr Mellon’s actions “damaged the integrity” of the police force and the Northern Territories community.
“It is important to recognize that the behavior of this officer is going to be in court and that the case is related to the damage and mistrust of his position within the police force,” he told reporters on Friday. .
Mr Mellon joined the state police force in 1995 and was the former officer in charge of the Territory Response Group (TRG) where he is one of the longest serving members, having served 15 years
The 47-year-old joined the state police force in 1995 and was the former officer in charge of the Territory Response Group (TRG), where he is one of the longest serving members, having served 18 years.
He was even called upon to protect the Dalai Lama and Barack Obama during their visit to Australia.
Mr Mellon worked as a Watch Commander Darwin and also worked at Alice Springs and the Police Training College.
He received an Australian Police Medal in 2019 as part of Australian Day Honours.
Former police commissioner Reece Kershaw said at the time that he had been involved in a variety of tactical operations, including body recoveries and shootings.
“He has encountered difficult, stressful and dangerous situations during his career, but acts courageously and beyond what is expected of members of the force,” Mr Kershaw said.
He was also awarded for “Outstanding Professionalism, Bravery and Outstanding Operational Support” in 2016 for his work rescuing a fallen tourist from Uluru.
Mr Mellon has been released on bail and is due in court on September 22.
Family: The 34-year-old star of National Geographic’s Outback Wrangler leaves behind his wife Danielle and the couple’s sons, Ted and Austin
dailymail us
News
BaubleBar Labor Day Discounts: Save 80% With Deals From $4
We’ve independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E ! has affiliate relationships, so we may receive a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!. Prices are correct at time of publication.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, BaubleBar has everything you need if you’re looking for jewelry. If you prefer something timeless and subtle, like gold-plated jewelry and pearl pieces, BaubleBar has you covered. If you’re looking for something vibrant and colorful, BaubleBar has plenty of fun options. That’s why it’s the best place to buy gifts for loved ones (and yourself), especially right now as there’s a big sale on Labor Day weekend. It’s true, the long weekend may not have arrived yet, but the deals already are.
You can save 80% on rings, necklaces, earrings, hair accessories, sunglasses and more during the BaubleBar Labor Day sale. You can get the $44 Alice ring for just $8. The brand’s iconic Mini Alidia rings normally retail for $44, but they’re on sale for $8. For a limited time, you can save $28 on still-sold out Mickey Mouse bag charms.
Here are more of the most wanted items from the sale. Hurry before they sell out!
Entertainment
News
G20 faces ‘tough’ climate talks
US President’s Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry (right) with COP26 President Alok Sharma at the joint G-20 environment and climate ministers meeting in Nusa Dua, on the island Indonesian from Bali, August 31, 2022.
Firdia Lisnawati | AFP | Getty Images
BALI, Indonesia — G-20 ministers met in Indonesia to discuss their progress on carbon emissions. But expectations are low.
The group of 20 countries accounts for around 75% of total global greenhouse gas emissions. In 2021, the group acknowledged that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels would require “significant and effective” measures.
But the lack of concrete action is causing frustration at a time when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted several governments to continue using coal for longer than they hoped.
“Many countries around the world strongly condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine … so it has been difficult to have negotiations with the Russians,” Rob Jetten, the Dutch climate and energy minister, told CNBC at bali.
Russia is one of the G-20 countries. This month Sky News and others reported that Russia was flaring natural gas that it would normally have exported to Europe. According to G-20 host country Indonesia, Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a leaders’ meeting scheduled for November.
“There’s also a huge energy crisis, global prices are high, people are struggling to afford energy. And that’s not helping climate action either, as many countries are going back to fossil fuels,” he said. Jetten said.
Following the Kremlin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the disruption of natural gas flows from Russia to Europe, countries such as the Netherlands, Germany and Austria have declared that they should burn more coal, a fossil fuel.
Other parts of the world have increased their consumption of coal, including China, which experienced a severe heat wave this summer and is consuming record amounts of energy.
These decisions, even temporary ones, diverge from previous agreements.
An official from one of the participating countries, who did not wish to be named due to the sensitivity of the negotiations, said the main challenge of these meetings was “how can we ensure that countries meet the objectives (climatic)”.
Learn more about climate change
“A lot (of nations) are trying to be flexible. Can we please keep the targets?” said the official.
The Indonesian government has acknowledged that the negotiations were difficult.
“The engagement discussion is rather difficult as it has certain implications for some member countries,” Indonesia’s G-20 presidency said in a statement ahead of the meetings.
“The current geopolitical situation also creates a challenge in the ongoing negotiation process,” he added. added, in reference to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Tanya Plibersek, Australia’s environment and water minister, said Russia’s attack on its neighbor had “complicated negotiations. But there is no way countries can ignore this illegal invasion of Ukraine. this.”
Meanwhile, extreme weather events around the world appear to make the need for government action even more urgent. Pakistan, for example, is experiencing flash floods, with a third of the nation under water.
A government minister told Reuters the international community had a “responsibility” to help Pakistan and prevent future extreme weather events, given that the country’s carbon footprint is among the lowest in the world.
In Europe, a German drought reduced water levels in the Rhine, making it more difficult to transport fuel, wheat and other items.
“We have to step up our game, and all these extreme weather events all over the world – in Europe, in Asia-Pacific, but also in America, [are] our real revival, for everyone. that we must act now,” said Dutch Minister Jetten.
cnbc
News
Search continues for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect charged with fatal shooting of man inside Gary Tire Shop – NBC Chicago
The hunt is on for an ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that killed a 47-year-old man and injured another victim in suburban Gary on Monday afternoon.
Police say the shooting happened at a tire store near the intersection of Ridge Road and Georgia Street, with a witness signaling an officer just before 5 p.m. to report an active incident in progress.
The officer went to the tire store and found a man who had been shot in the right leg, according to a police report.
The victim told the officer that his friend was also shot inside the business, and that’s where officers discovered the 47-year-old man lying on the floor of the establishment.
The man had no pulse and police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other shooting victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.
Authorities say the shooting suspect remains at large and is considered “armed and dangerous”. The suspect, described as a black male about 5ft 10in tall with a thin build, escaped the area in a dark colored sedan, police said.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts or the shooting is encouraged to call Lake County Metro Homicide at 219-755-3855.
NBC Chicago
News
Yellowstone Park Anniversary Highlights Stories of Early Tribes
In the western US states of Montana and Wyoming, Yellowstone National Park celebrates its 150th anniversary by promoting stories of native tribes driven out of the park when it was founded. VOA’s Natasha Mozgovaya has the story. Video: Natasha Mozgovaya, Scott Stearns
USA voanews
News
Asia Cup 2022: Big Update On Pakistan Left-arm Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi – Details Here
Asia Cup 2022: Big Update On Pakistan Left-arm Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi – Details Here
Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi has departed for London to complete his rehabilitation to recover from a knee injury. The youngster was ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 after injuring his posterior cruciate ligament during the Test series against Sri Lanka
Confirming that the bowler has left for the United Kingdom to undergo rehabilitation under a knee specialist, PCB Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro said:
“Shaheen Shah Afridi requires uninterrupted, dedicated knee specialist care and London offers some of the best sports medical and rehabilitation facilities in the world. In the best interest of the player, we have decided to send him there.”
Confident that the pacer will regain his fitness in time for the 2022 T20 World Cup, the PCB Chief Medical Officer said:
“The medical department will receive daily feedback on his progress whilst in London and we are confident Shaheen will return to full fitness before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.”
The post Asia Cup 2022: Big Update On Pakistan Left-arm Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi – Details Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
17-year-old Jharkhand acid attack survivor to be airlifted to Delhi
Outback Wrangler death inquest: NT cop’s wife Neil Mellon enjoys trip to Bali before arrest
BaubleBar Labor Day Discounts: Save 80% With Deals From $4
G20 faces ‘tough’ climate talks
Search continues for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect charged with fatal shooting of man inside Gary Tire Shop – NBC Chicago
Yellowstone Park Anniversary Highlights Stories of Early Tribes
Central African Republic Court Denied Bitcoin Legal Tender Offer
Asia Cup 2022: Big Update On Pakistan Left-arm Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi – Details Here
5 Best Seeds On Minecraft You’ve Never Heard Of
Moqtada al-Sadr’s resignation plunges Iraq into the unknown
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs