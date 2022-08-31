17-year-old Jharkhand acid attack survivor to be airlifted to Delhi

Northwest Territories Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon has been charged with 31 offenses

Mr Mellon, an acting senior sergeant for the Force, was handcuffed on Thursday, moments after reporting to Darwin Police Station.

He was later charged with 31 offenses including attempted perversion of the course of justice, theft, unlawful access to data as well as alleged destruction of evidence in connection with a major accident investigation. The charge is believed to be related to the helicopter crash that claimed the life of Outback Wrangler TV star Chris “Willow” Wilson earlier this year.

It is understood police will allege Mr Mellon attended the scene after the crash and recovered Mr Wilson’s body while he was off duty and before other services arrived emergency, reported The Australian.

Meanwhile, Ms Mellon’s husband has been suspended from duty without pay, while support has been provided to him and his family.

It is understood that Mr Mellon was friends with Mr Wilson, one of the stars of the National Geographic TV show Outback Wrangler.

Mr Wilson was hitched 30m from a helicopter on February 28, collecting crocodile eggs in West Arnhem Land when the plane crashed.

The 34-year-old father of two was killed in the crash. The pilot, Sebastian Robinson, 28, suffered serious injuries in the accident but survived.

Outback Wrangler is a hit adventure television series filmed in remote Top End locations and broadcast in over 90 countries.

Sergeant Mellon has been charged with a range of offenses including attempting to pervert the course of justice, theft and unlawful access to data.

Mr Mellon’s charge of allegedly destroying evidence in a major crash investigation is believed to be linked to the helicopter crash that claimed the life of Outback Wrangler star Chris ‘Willow’ Wilson earlier this year.

Outback Wrangler star Chris ‘Willow’ Wilson died in an accident on February 28 in West Arnhem Land

Mr Wilson was one of three cast members along with host and presenter Matt Wright and Jono Brown.

Mr Wilson was hanging under the Robinson R44 helicopter on a longline to collect eggs from hard-to-reach crocodile nests in marshy areas before tragedy struck.

The father-of-two’s body was found 40 yards from the main wreckage at the King River crash site, according to a preliminary Air Transport Safety Board report released in April.

The crashed helicopter and its crew were one of three to collect eggs that day. He was found by one of the other crew after he failed to respond to radio calls.

NT Assistant Police Commissioner Michael White said some of Mr Mellon’s charges related to a major accident investigation which began in February this year.

He said police allege Mr Mellon’s actions “damaged the integrity” of the police force and the Northern Territories community.

“It is important to recognize that the behavior of this officer is going to be in court and that the case is related to the damage and mistrust of his position within the police force,” he told reporters on Friday. .

The 47-year-old joined the state police force in 1995 and was the former officer in charge of the Territory Response Group (TRG), where he is one of the longest serving members, having served 18 years.

He was even called upon to protect the Dalai Lama and Barack Obama during their visit to Australia.

Mr Mellon worked as a Watch Commander Darwin and also worked at Alice Springs and the Police Training College.

He received an Australian Police Medal in 2019 as part of Australian Day Honours.

Former police commissioner Reece Kershaw said at the time that he had been involved in a variety of tactical operations, including body recoveries and shootings.

“He has encountered difficult, stressful and dangerous situations during his career, but acts courageously and beyond what is expected of members of the force,” Mr Kershaw said.

He was also awarded for “Outstanding Professionalism, Bravery and Outstanding Operational Support” in 2016 for his work rescuing a fallen tourist from Uluru.

Mr Mellon has been released on bail and is due in court on September 22.