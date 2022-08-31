News
A moment in time: AP journalists remember Princess Diana’s death
LONDON — It was a warm Saturday evening and a group of journalists had gathered at a Paris restaurant to enjoy the last weekend of summer. At sometime past midnight, phones around the table began to ring — seemingly all at once — as news desks contacted reporters and photographers to alert them that Princess Diana’s car had crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel.
Here’s how the news of Diana’s death unfolded in the early hours of Aug. 31, 1997, and the days that followed as told by journalists who covered the story for The Associated Press.
Jocelyn Noveck, then Associated Press news editor in Paris:
“We were paying the bill and all of a sudden there was this cacophony of mobile phones going off. The first one that went off was a British reporter’s, a British cameraman, and he just got up and started running. And the rest of us called out, `What happened?’ And he just said, `The Princess of Wales! Crash!’ And then kept running.”
“The first thought there was oh, maybe one of the boats that go up and down the Seine, the Bateaux Mouches, maybe one of them is called the Princess of Wales and it crashed into the banks of the river. That sounded like a digestible story to imagine. But, of course, soon we realized that Diana had been in a car, in a limousine … the Mercedes had crashed.”
Stuart McAlister, former Associated Press cameraman in Paris:
“I got down to the tunnel and it was chaos, absolute chaos. There were late-night revelers and tourists who, of course, were walking at that time of night to go back to their hotels. They were on top of the Pont de l’Alma looking down. They couldn’t see anything because they were on the top of the bridge. … The police were doing what they could to keep people back. Of course, having a press pass, I just jumped into the road, ran into the center of the road … I could very clearly see emergency vehicles and the Mercedes down in the tunnel. So I stood on this intersection and started filming what I could.”
Jerome Delay, AP photographer:
“I parked my motorcycle, and as I parked it, I saw a police van pull out and with windows you could see through. And I saw some colleagues in that police van. My first thought was, ‘Well, if there is a picture to be made, they were there before — they have it. I’m just going to be here to pick up the pieces.’ Well, it turned out they made some pictures, that the rest of their film had been seized and everything. And I started to shoot from afar what was pretty much a car accident, of all things. … I don’t like to call it luck because this was not a very pleasant situation. People got hurt. People died. But they brought a tow truck and a crane to remove the vehicle, at which point I just moved. It was very easy. I mean, there was no real police blockade or anything like that stopping me from doing my work. I guess I was very discreet because I was not carrying 20 cameras around my neck and screaming to the world, ‘Let me go through, I’m a journalist, I have rights, blah, blah, blah.’ I was just making my way slowly to where I was supposed to be to be able to see. And I shot some pictures from the overhead as the car was pulled out of the tunnel on that flatbed truck. And it turns out, I think, over my 30 years at The Associated Press, that might be the worst picture I ever shot, but also the most published picture I ever shot, because, I guess, its historical value.”
Chris Burns, former AP reporter:
“I went to the hospital, Salpetriere, where Diana was taken. And there we were watching as the flowers and the mourners were gathering outside and were waiting for news, waiting to hear something from the hospital, and it seemed like hours and it was hours. And finally they called a press conference before sunrise. And there the anesthesiologist was describing all the medical procedures that they went through to try to revive her. It was sort of painstaking. It took a while. We thought, ‘OK, well, well, is she alive? Is she dead?’ And then finally, after this long description, he said, ‘We were unable to revive her. We declared her deceased at …’ I think it was 4 a.m. And there was this moment of silence, this sort of pause. The way I felt was: Princesses don’t die this way anyway, do they? … And then everybody was scrambling for their phones. But that sort of moment of denial was quite moving, actually. Moving.”
Yves Dam Van, former AP cameraman in Paris:
“My first memory is that it felt like the sky had fallen on us. As a journalist, you kind of think of all the events that could happen. Diana was not on the list because she was an icon for everybody, and icons don’t die. When the phone rang after midnight and I was told the news, I remained bewildered. I thought: ‘It’s not possible, it cannot happen. It’s impossible, someone is playing a joke on me.’”
__
After Diana’s death, the story shifted to London, where members of the public gathered outside her home to mourn the loss of a young woman they had watched grow from a shy teenager into a glamorous princess who championed causes ranging from AIDS treatment to land mine removal.
Ted Anthony, AP reporter who traveled from New York to help cover the story:
“I remember walking through Kensington Gardens and seeing all these flowers and drawings. I remember one vividly from Moomina from the Maldives that stuck out to me, and they were all just talking about how important Diana was in their life and in the way that they saw the world in her work on AIDS, her work with charities, and simply her status as a woman who had persevered and endured. … The thing I remember the most was that people who wouldn’t normally have been affected by this type of thing told me that they were deeply affected. And the whole people’s princess notion and (former Prime Minister) Tony Blair speaking about her and all of that, it all came together to form this — the word surreal is overused — but I think that it was a surreal few days where you felt like you were sort of caught up in something and carried along on a wave. And your job was to watch and chronicle and try to understand. But you knew that it was bigger than any one person around you.”
Maureen Johnson, former AP London reporter:
“I do remember being out on the streets around Westminster and a bit further away and just the sheer numbers of people that had come. There seemed to be very little traffic and just people of all colors and backgrounds … and carrying these heaps and heaps of flowers. And it was almost unreal. There was a sort of silence in the center of London. And it went on for a number of days.”
Myron Belkind, former London bureau chief
“It just shows you the impact that one person could have and she did it from 1981 until 1997. Hard to imagine she died at age 36. And I think also going back to Westminster Abbey, how could we ever forget Elton John playing and singing “Goodbye, English Rose”? It was a moment that I think united the country and the world. Here I am at age 82. I think it’s hard to imagine that could have happened with anyone else (other) than Princess Diana … It’s a lesson for us to watch in the future. There are others who will come to the fore of the public and it will have impact, but hard to imagine it will rise to the level of the life of Princess Diana.”
From our archives: In 1997, Minnesotans reacted to Princess Diana’s death — and life.
‘Hey, grab your bean burrito and go’: California man arrested after racist rant at Taco Bell
A California man has been charged with a hate crime after he was caught on video hurling racial slurs and abusing a man at a Taco Bell restaurant, shouting at him: ‘this is not India’ .
Singh Tejinder, 37, of Union City, met Krishnan Jayaraman at a Taco Bell in Fremont, San Francisco Bay on August 21.
He is seen confronting Jayaraman and hurling insults at him, calling him a “filthy Hindu”, repeatedly using the N-word, and saying that Jayaraman was a vegetarian and at one point even spit on his victim.
“He said, ‘Hey, get your bean burrito and go. You are a vegetarian, aren’t you? You don’t eat beef. You should eat beef. You Indians should eat beef,” Jayaraman said.
Tejinder, who in the charging documents gives his ethnicity as “Asian/Indian”, was caught on video saying, “B****, this isn’t India!” You screwed up India, and now you screwed up America.
In an interview with ABC7 News, Jayaraman recalled the man, saying, “You are a Hindu who bathes in cow urine.”
Cows are considered sacred animals that they cannot eat in the Hindu religion and Tejinder repeatedly urges Jayaraman to order a beef taco.
Singh Tejinder, 37, of Union City, was charged with a hate crime after the August 21 attack
Tejinder said to him, “You are disgusting, dog. You look mean. Don’t go out in public like that again.
Jayaraman called the police, waiting inside the restaurant even after receiving his food order and silently checking in.
“I didn’t see the point of trying to hire someone who is determined to fight and wants me to hire,” he said. “He was so close to my face. He was throwing his dollars in my face. He was spitting everywhere.
He added that he feared that if he walked towards his car, the man would follow him.
He said he was scared by the incident and upset to learn of his attacker’s ethnicity.
“To be honest with you, I was scared,” he told NBC News.
“On the one hand, I was furious, but I was afraid that this guy would get too belligerent and then come after me?”
When Jayaraman heard his racist attacker say words in Hindi and use Punjabi towards the end of the confrontation, he realized that Tejinder might be of Indian descent, but aligned with a Sikh nationalist independence movement in northern India known as the Khalistan movement.
“F**k Indira Gandhi, n****,” Tejinder is heard saying, in reference to India’s female prime minister who was assassinated by Sikh nationalists in 1984.
Krishnan Jayaraman was picked on by Tejinder, racially assaulted and spat on
Jayaraman explained: “Towards the end of the video, he said the late prime minister’s name and threw an F-bomb at him.” And then I realized, oh my god, maybe he’s Indian.
“This group, the Khalistan group, was considered a terrorist organization in India,” Jayaraman said. “At that time, it occurred to me that he might be someone who has an ulterior motive to do all these things.”
The man is heard saying to Jayaraman: “You are the ones who came to the East India Company, you are the ones who knelt down first”. It’s your people who bowed their heads, b****!’
The confrontation lasted more than eight minutes until police arrived to arrest Tejinder, and Jayaraman criticized Taco Bell employees for not intervening directly.
“A lot of these employees were so busy, but they are ahead. They see him abusing me,” he said.
‘So I thought, at least they’ll ask him to leave the establishment. That’s probably what most franchises would do. I mean, I don’t know what Taco Bell’s policies are.
Some Hindus in the local community have spoken of an increase in Hinduphobic behavior across the country.
“I think this video is so awful,” Pushpita Prasad told NBC Bay Area. “It’s kind of what we’ve been dreading for a while. We have seen an increasing number of attacks on American Hindus.
Tejinder insulted and ranted about Jayaraman for more than eight minutes, at one point waving a fistful of dollars
Tejinder was charged Monday with hate crimes in violation of civil rights, assault and disturbing the peace by offensive language, the Fremont Police Department said.
Taco Bell said in a statement it was aware of the incident, calling the actions in the video “disturbing, upsetting and inconsistent with the brand’s inclusive values of respecting and welcoming customers of all backgrounds.” .
Fremont Police Department Police Chief Sean Washington lamented the incident and called it “despicable.”
“We are here to protect all members of the community, regardless of gender, race, nationality, religion and other differences,” he wrote on Facebook.
“We would like to urge the community to respect each other and immediately report any circumstance like this which, upon investigation, could rise to the level of a crime.
“Fremont is one of the most diverse communities in the country, and we are grateful for the contributions of community members from different cultures and backgrounds.”
Jamelle Bouie: Ted Cruz would like to put some words in your mouth
Critics of President Joe Biden’s plan to relieve the debt of millions of Americans with federal student loans have made a considered choice to put their words in the mouths of an imagined group of working-class and blue-collar voters, angry and aggrieved at debt forgiveness for upper-income college graduates.
For example, here’s Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas: “What President Biden has, in effect, decided to do is to take from working-class people, to take from truck drivers and construction workers right now, thousands of dollars in taxes in order to redistribute it to college graduates who have student loans.”
Now, as I noted over the weekend, this way of thinking betrays an ignorance of working-class life in this country. To work as a truck driver or a medical technician or a home inspector or any number of other similar blue-collar jobs, you need training, licenses, certifications. People go to school to meet these requirements. They apply for the same federal student loans and take on the same debt as someone going to college. And many of these Americans labor under the burden of that debt because of high costs and lower-than-expected earnings. (To say nothing of those who attended college, took on debt, but didn’t graduate.)
The idea that student loan relief is a handout to a small minority of affluent college graduates is simply a myth.
But even if you put all this aside, there is also the fact that these would-be spokesmen for working-class and blue-collar Americans aren’t actually speaking for working-class and blue-collar Americans. The polls, so far, make this clear.
The first poll since the plan was announced, from Emerson College, showed broad approval from across the electorate. When asked about loan forgiveness of up to $10,000 for borrowers making under $125,000 a year — one of the key planks of Biden’s plan — 35% of respondents said it was “just about the right amount of action.” This might not seem like much, but then consider the 30% of respondents who said $10,000 worth of relief was “not enough.” Presumably, this group will support the current plan but wishes it would go even further — bringing the total number of supporters to almost two-thirds of Americans. Just over a third of respondents, by contrast, said that Biden’s plan went too far.
A second poll, conducted by YouGov for CBS News, goes into more detail about the demographics of support for Biden’s plan. Overall, 54% of Americans said that they approved of the Biden administration canceling some student loan debt for certain borrowers, versus 46% who disapproved. Nearly 70% of all Americans 44 and younger supported the policy, as well as 47 percent Americans of voters from 45 to 64. Only the oldest Americans showed strong disapproval. What’s interesting as well is that 88% of Black Americans, 68% of Hispanics and 41% of whites without a college degree approved of the plan.
This, I’m certain, includes plenty of Americans with working-class and blue-collar jobs.
When you consider who benefits from the president’s plan, this support makes sense. According to the administration, close to 90% of affected borrowers earn $75,000 or less, they are disproportionately young and Black, and they include millions of people who work the kinds of jobs that, for critics of debt relief, are supposed to entitle their views to greater consideration.
There is a broader context for this support. The student loan debt crisis has at least some of its origins in decisions made during the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s to reduce state support for higher education and induce Americans to take out loans so that they might have “skin in the game.” This was part of a larger agenda to degrade the social infrastructure of public life, as policymakers traded easy credit and access to cheap consumer goods for high wages and a measure of economic security.
It is no coincidence that all of this took shape in the wake of the civil rights movement, the fracturing of the New Deal coalition and the end (for those who had enjoyed it) of the Fordist economic order of male breadwinners and traditional families. Opposition to broad redistribution on the basis of racial chauvinism dovetailed in a mutually reinforcing fashion with opposition to redistribution as part of the basis for a new order of shareholder dominance.
The rise of the student loan, in other words, is tied to this larger story of the transformation of the U.S. political economy in the last decades of the 20th century, a transformation that you can see, in politics, with the suburban tax revolts of the 1970s and the rise of the “welfare queen” as an object of ridicule and contempt in the 1980s.
As power moved away from workers to shareholders and owners of capital, the losers in this great experiment were a majority of ordinary Americans. And as is often the case in the history of capitalist inequality in the United States, Black Americans bore much of the initial brunt of this transformation.
Given who has been hit hardest by the destruction of public goods in this country, it’s no surprise that young people, working people and Black people are among the groups most supportive of student loan forgiveness. In the same way, it is no surprise that so many people on the right and in the center of U.S. politics are opposed to it, partisanship aside.
Even a debt relief policy as modest as Biden’s is a sea change from the direction of U.S. policymaking for the last 40 years. It is not unlike President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, another moderate and limited program that nonetheless changed the health care landscape for the better.
Neither is perfect, but both represent a challenge to the political and economic order since Ronald Reagan — to austerity, to tax cuts and to attempts to dismantle the welfare state for good. And for the market fundamentalists among us, any challenge is one challenge too many.
Former Ohio Schools Chief William J. Morrison III Accused of Luring & Abducting 2 Children in West Virginia
Huntington, W. Va. – A former superintendent of schools in Ohio has been charged in West Virginia with luring two children into his vehicle with cash, police said.
William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington, was charged with two counts of kidnapping after his arrest last week, Huntington police said in a statement.
Morrison is accused of approaching a 9-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl in his vehicle on August 17 and offering them $20 each to babysit his 4-year-old child.
Morrison led the children to an area where he stopped the vehicle and told the boy to get out to inspect one of the tires, the statement said. Once the boy got out, the vehicle drove off with the girl still in it. When the girl started crying, Morrison allegedly upped the offer to $100, according to the criminal complaint filed in the Cabell County Trial Court.
Police say the girl was able to open a passenger door a few blocks later and drive off. Neither of the two children was injured.
After Huntington police asked for the public’s help, detectives searched Morrison’s residence and an apartment in Barboursville.
Morrison was being held without bail Tuesday at the Western Regional Jail. Jail records did not indicate whether Morrison had an attorney who could comment on the charges.
Morrison is the former superintendent of the local school district in Hamilton, just south of Columbus, Ohio. In 2017, Morrison pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor drug charge in Columbus after police said crack cocaine was found in his car. He was later fired as superintendent.
Ramesh Ponnuru: What Bill Clinton understood about big government that Biden doesn’t
President Joe Biden’s plan to have the federal government pay off hundreds of billions of dollars in student loans has received blistering criticism, all of it deserved.
It’s a constitutional offense: Congress is supposed to authorize sweeping spending programs, not the president acting on his own. It’s economically risky, given our persistent high inflation. It’s perverse distributionally: A lawyer-doctor couple making $249,000 together will be able to walk away from debts.
It solves none of the structural problems of higher education and its financing and may make them worse . It is socially destructive, too, threatening to exacerbate the growing divide between Americans who have college degrees and those who do not.
To top it all off, it may not even pay the political dividends the Joe Biden administration seeks. A significant number of Democrats in tough races this fall have already repudiated Biden’s giveaway. Sometimes harshly: Tim Ryan, running for the Senate from Ohio, says that “waiving debt for those already on a trajectory to financial security sends the wrong message to millions of Ohioans without a degree working just as hard to make ends meet.”
Ryan and the others are implicitly betting that Biden’s action will cost the Democrats votes, at least where they live. It’s a judgment that reflects a hard lesson many Democrats learned in previous decades.
During the New Deal, Franklin Roosevelt aide Harry Hopkins reportedly set forth the party’s basic political strategy: “We will spend and spend, tax and tax, elect and elect.” Biden’s student-loan gambit omits the second step, but otherwise the political rationale is the same: Help out millions of people, and they can be expected to be grateful — and to vote on their gratitude.
It seemed to work for decades. But the New Deal majority started to show cracks in the 1960s and broke apart altogether by the end of the 1980s. Many, many books try to explain why. A common theme: The Democrats and big government ceased to be identified with middle-class values and interests. They were out of step with public sentiment on work and welfare, on racial politics and crime policy, on religion and patriotism.
That’s why Bill Clinton, seeking to reclaim the presidency for the Democrats after they suffered three defeats in a row, carefully broadcast a different message. He made a show of supporting the death penalty for violent criminals. He promised to end welfare as we know it. And he chided a minor celebrity who had spoken glibly about murders committed by black people. At the same time, he stuck with the party’s core commitment to use federal power to help those who, in his words, “work hard and play by the rules.”
At a low point in his presidency, he told a columnist the lesson he had drawn. He had run into trouble, he said, by forgetting: “Values matter most.”
Clinton’s makeover was successful, so much so that in the decades since his presidency both parties have become friendlier to federal activism. But Democrats may have gotten so carried away by rising tolerance for big government that they have misunderstood why it happened in the first place.
The most serious political vulnerability of Biden’s debt write-off is not that it will increase the deficit, although it will. It’s that it contradicts widely held values. Instead of helping people who are down on their luck or rewarding them for working — as government programs from the earned-income credit and Social Security do — it undoes part of a freely made bargain.
The lawyer can still earn a handsome living from his degree, but he no longer has to meet the obligations he accepted in return for the expense of getting it. Millions of people who work hard and play by the rules, as Clinton put it, are made into suckers: the people who paid their debts or made sacrifices to avoid borrowing so much in the first place.
Americans who never attended college at all but have other debts, from mortgages to car loans, will get no relief from Biden’s edict. But they may have to pay for it, through higher inflation or higher taxes, even though a lot of the beneficiaries are better off than they are. That’s going to strike many voters, even ones who favor expansive government programs, as unfair, because it is.
Contemporary Democrats are already paying a price for the perception that they think Americans with college degrees are better than everyone else. Funneling hundreds of billions to Americans who have attended college — invoking something called the “Heroes Act,” no less — will reinforce that perception.
Conservatives have often deluded themselves into thinking that big government as such is unpopular, and had many occasions to learn otherwise. But it’s popular only to the extent it aligns with voters’ values. Democrats might be about to get a sharp reminder of the point.
Dixmoor sees multiple water main breaks, school closures and boil orders – again – NBC Chicago
Water problems continue to plague Chicago’s southern suburb of Dixmoor after multiple water main breaks on Monday and Tuesday led to the closure of schools, residents under a restraining order. boiling and a plethora of frustration and confusion.
It remains to be seen whether students will be able to return to class on Wednesday. As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, authorities had still not made a decision, according to a village spokesman.
Officials say the village, about 20 miles south of Chicago, saw seven water main breaks in just two days, five of which occurred on Tuesday. The latest rupture occurred near 145th and 147th Streets, near Martin Luther King Primary School and not far from the Dixmoor Waterworks.
According to the authorities, despite some corrective measures, two of the three schools in Dixmoor have been closed since Tuesday.
And while village officials say residents in affected areas are on a boil water advisory, some neighbors say they weren’t notified by the city or told of the order. boil only through news reports.
“I don’t know what happened to Robo Calls as I signed up for them but never received any,” read a post from the “Dixmoor Deserves Better” Facebook group. “This mayor doesn’t inform the locals here, I guess he doesn’t think he should.
The latest breaks are not the first time Dixmoor has experienced water issues. In July, multiple water main breaks led to the closure of water service for the entire village and a state of emergency declared by the authorities.
The July emergency comes no more than a year after the village experienced significant problems with its water system, water pumps and dangerously low water pressure.
Dixmoor generally receives its water from the nearby town of Harvey. But for several weeks in the fall of 2021, water pressure in the community was nearly four times below the required 36 pounds per square inch, officials said.
Broken pipes were located and replaced, but problems with the turbines at the village water facility caused the problem to drag on and required major repairs to get the system back up and running.
The village recently received a $2 million investment to address water issues and install new water lines. However, this project is not expected to begin until spring 2023.
Other voices: Biden’s monkeypox missteps
President Joe Biden’s administration has announced that it’s accelerating the distribution of 1.8 million monkeypox vaccines. While a positive development, it can’t paper over the government’s multiple missteps in responding to this crisis.
Symptoms of monkeypox, a virus from the smallpox family, include fever, headaches, chills, a sore throat and a rash that can evolve into painful lesions inside the mouth and other sensitive areas. Although so far there have been no U.S. fatalities, the virus can last for two to four weeks and is said to cause excruciating pain. The number of infections is rising, now standing at more than 17,000 nationwide. Even as early hot spots New York City and Los Angeles County see infection rates fall, new cases continue to increase across much of the rest of the U.S.
If the COVID-19 pandemic has shown anything, it’s that a public health emergency of this kind requires two things: efficient distribution of resources to mitigate the outbreak, and clear communication with the public about the risks involved. When it comes to monkeypox, Biden’s administration fell short on both counts.
From the start, federal mitigation efforts were slow and often hapless. In June, with the initial outbreak underway, the Department of Health and Human Services waited weeks before placing an order for vaccines with the small Danish company that manufactures them. With other orders already in its pipeline, the company said it would be months before it could bottle the doses — which the government already owned — for distribution. Officials don’t expect to receive the full 5.5 million doses they’ve ordered until sometime next year.
Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration dawdled for nearly two months before inspecting the same Danish company’s new pharmaceutical plant where an additional 1.1 million doses were stored awaiting distribution. Its inspectors didn’t arrive until July, by which time U.S. cases had soared. It didn’t help matters that the U.S. had previously allowed 20 million doses in its own national stockpile to expire, leaving just 2,400 available at the start of the outbreak.
Compounding these early blunders, HHS adopted a novel method of distributing what vaccines it had. In prior outbreaks, it had used a system called VTrckS, which was run through the CDC and integrated with state databases that tracked all orders and doses. For monkeypox, HHS chose a new system that bypassed the CDC and state systems and required officials to track orders manually. The predictable result was confusion, errors and yet more delays.
Underlying all these missteps has been a lack of leadership. Yet rather than accept responsibility and demand better, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra has simply tried to deflect blame to state health agencies.
As for communication, the administration’s response has been no better. Most crucially, health officials have repeatedly failed to speak honestly to the public about monkeypox. The current strain of the virus spreads mostly via sexual contact and almost entirely among gay men, who account for 98% of cases. Yet health experts have consistently minimized this key behavioral fact in favor of a more benign warning that “anyone” can be infected via “skin-on-skin contact.” Although technically true, this is misleading and irresponsible. The CDC’s monkeypox FAQ doesn’t even mention that gay men are uniquely susceptible.
This reluctance to be direct and precise is said to be due to fear of stigmatizing gay men, in an echo of the early days of the AIDS epidemic. That’s surely a fair concern. But protecting the public — especially the communities most vulnerable to infection — must be the top priority of health officials. Using such evasive language simply patronizes the people it’s intended to help.
It’s fair to say that the past few years have presented public-health officials with unprecedented challenges. But that’s no excuse for repeating mistakes and failing to learn obvious lessons. Biden needs to show leadership in this crisis, and demand far better.
