Adani Transmission is now the 9th most valued company; LIC drops out of the Top 10 Club
New Delhi:
Adani Transmission has entered the coveted list of the 10 most valuable companies, with a market capitalization (mcap) of Rs 4.43 lakh crore, and takes ninth place in the overall ranking.
On Tuesday, the company’s shares jumped 3.05% to settle at 3,971.65 rupees each on BSE. During the day, it rose by 4.87% to hit its 52-week high at 4,041.90 rupees.
The company has commanded a market valuation of Rs 4,43,034.65 crore.
Shares of the company have jumped 129.19% so far this year. By comparison, the BSE Sensex has climbed 2.20% so far in 2022.
Reliance Industries Limited is the most valued domestic company with a market capitalization of Rs 17,85,412.57 crore, followed by TCS (Rs 11,75,140.94 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 8,26,633.55 crore), Infosys (Rs 6,28,296.46 crore ) and Hindustan Unilever (Rs 6,24,756.32 crore).
Next in the ranking is ICICI Bank which has a market valuation of Rs 6,18,012.83 crore, followed by State Bank of India (Rs 4,74,030.75 crore), HDFC (Rs 4,44,189.03 crore), Adani Transmission (Rs 4,43,034.65 crore) and Bajaj Finance (Rs 4,42,193.40 crore).
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) left the club of the 10 most valuable companies. It now ranks 11th, with an mcap of Rs 4,26,020.22 crore.
Shares of LIC ended up 0.54% at Rs 673.55 each on BSE.
‘Canceled’ family of rape-accused Bills punter says they’re being victimized
The parents of fired Buffalo Bills kicker Matt Araiza are defending their son against the gang rape allegation that cost him his NFL job.
In a statement provided Monday to KUSI in San Diego, Cali., where Araiza was raised, a message attributed to “Mr. and Mrs” Araiza begins by declaring their 22-year-old son is innocent until proven guilty and complains “he has been tried by the media.”
The couple alleges that information provided by an unidentified woman and her attorney — who claim in a civil suit that Araiza was one of three men who sexually abused the alleged victim when she was 17 — is being reported unfairly.
“He has been extorted, discriminated against, harassed and the subject of multiple and continuous threats of violence and death,” that statement claims. “He has been released from his job and our entire family continues to receive horrific threats of violence and death. We have all been canceled. Every member of our family.”
Araiza’s family blames social media and national news media for their troubles.
Their statement was also published by a WKBW 7 reporter in Buffalo where Araiza, known as “Punt God,” was kicked off the team Saturday after winning the starting punter position days earlier. He was expected to be a factor on a Bills team favored to compete for a Super Bowl championship that has eluded the organization for more than a half-century.
In their statement, Araiza’s family claims “salacious rumors grew as facts” against the star athlete and that “multiple” witnesses refute his accuser’s account of what she said transpired in the San Diego State University star’s apartment in October.
“The legal system is designed to find facts and make decisions,” the Araiza family’s letter concludes. “They should be allowed to do that.”
Araiza’s alleged victim, now 18, filed a lawsuit on Thursday claiming the kicker was one of three football players who sexually assaulted her for 90 minutes after she was served a drink that “not only contained alcohol, but other intoxicating substances” at an off-campus gathering.
The alleged victim’s attorneys said they contacted a Bills lawyer after the team drafted Araiza in April, but the team did not take any apparent action until their lawsuit was filed last week. Representatives for the victim reportedly went to law enforcement after the alleged assault, though no charges have been filed at this point.
KUSI reports that San Diego-based defense attorney Kerry Armstrong expects his client will still play in the NFL.
“I 100% do not believe that he ever forcibly raped this girl or had sex with her while she was passed out or drunk or anything like that,” Armstrong said.
His accuser told CBS News she had “no idea” who Araiza was when she reported the alleged assault to authorities almost immediately. She said it made her feel “sick to her stomach” to be accused of including him in her civil suit to make money.
Best Buy makes the best of the worst
best buy The pandemic glory days cast a long shadow, but the company is dealing with the consequences in stride.
The retailer’s U.S. same-store sales fell 12.7% year-over-year in its quarter ended July 30, slightly better than the 13.2% drop Wall Street was recording . Net profit was more than half that of the previous year, but was nearly 8% higher. than the number analysts expected.
Former Maryland lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt makes Falcons’ initial 53-man roster
One year after finishing one of the most decorated careers in Maryland men’s lacrosse history, Jared Bernhardt has another accomplishment to add to his resume: NFL player.
Bernhardt, Maryland’s all-time leader in points and goals and the 2021 Tewaaraton Award winner as the best player in college lacrosse, made the Atlanta Falcons’ initial 53-man roster, the team announced Tuesday. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Bernhardt is one of six wide receivers on the team.
After leading Terps lacrosse to the 2021 NCAA Tournament championship game as a fifth-year senior, Bernhardt played quarterback for one season at Ferris State in Big Rapids, Michigan, and led the Bulldogs to a 14-0 record and a Division II national title. A former triple-option quarterback at Lake Brantley High School in Florida, Bernhardt passed for 1,322 yards and 11 touchdowns and ran for 1,273 yards and 23 touchdowns at Ferris State, flashing athleticism and elusiveness that intrigued NFL scouts.
“He was one of the best football players I’ve coached in my 35-year coaching career,” Ferris State coach Tony Annese said.
Ahead of the draft, Bernhardt worked out as a wide receiver, including running drills at Maryland’s pro day in March. After going undrafted, he signed with the receiver-needy Falcons and stood out in training camp and preseason games, catching five passes for 102 yards, including a 34-yard game-winning touchdown against the Detroit Lions.
Bernhardt, whose older brother Jake is the offensive coordinator for Maryland men’s lacrosse, said he watched film and sought guidance from former New England Patriots receiver Chris Hogan, who played lacrosse for three years at Penn State, about transitioning to a new sport. It’s paid off.
“I want to win no matter the cost,” he said in March. “Help out any way possible. It doesn’t matter if I play.”
Giancarlo Stanton predicts exciting final month of baseball for Aaron Judge – The Denver Post
ANAHEIM — Giancarlo Stanton is the only other person in this Yankee clubhouse who knows how it feels. The slugger hit 59 homers during the 2017 season, so he knows how Aaron Judge feels and what he’s up against.
And after watching Judge hit the 50 homer mark for the second time in his career on Monday night, Stanton predicts an “incredible” finish.
“I’m not going to do that,” Stanton said when asked to predict what Judge can do this season, “but I think he’s going to do something amazing. He’s done it before and yes, we have a month to watch.
The judge threw an 81-mile-per-hour curveball to the dead center field. The 434-foot homer that went off Angels reliever Ryan Tepera in the eighth inning was not only historic, but puts him on the right track for history.
With 33 games remaining, Judge is just 11 home runs from the American League and the Yankees record of 61 set by Roger Maris in 1961. Assuming Judge remains healthy and plays the rest of the season, he is about to hit 63 homers.
It was only the 47th 50-home run season in major league history and Judge became the 10th man in baseball history to hit 50 homers in two career seasons. He turned 52 in his freshman year in 2017. He joins Babe Ruth, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa who have each done it four times, Alex Rodriguez (three times) and Jimmie Foxx, Ken Griffey Jr., Ralph Kiner, Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays. who each had two 50-home run seasons.
Judge’s second 50-home run season makes it the 10th time a Yankees player has reached that benchmark. Ruth did it four times, Mantle did it twice, Maris did it when he set the record in 1961 and Alex Rodriguez did it once.
“It’s really, really cool. He’s having an amazing year and it’s fun to watch,” Stanton said. “And it’s going to be fun last month to see what he can do.”
In 2017, Stanton was breaking records hitting baseballs at seats in Miami.
Stanton’s 59 home run season was the 44th in major league history. With the Marlins then, Stanton hit his 50th homer on August 27 against the Padres, also with 33 regular season games to play. Stanton finished August with 51.
As Judge sees it now, it’s getting harder and harder to get pitches to hit. Stanton said it obviously depends on the game situations and the teams you play.
“As the game develops, you might have two chances like tonight you have four or you have none,” Stanton said. “But he made the most of maybe three throws in the zone that he got today and that’s what happened.”
The judge’s home run cut the Angels’ lead to one run, but wasn’t enough to spark a struggling Yankees attack as they were down 4-3. The atmosphere in the clubhouse was therefore not really festive. Stanton said it’s hard to figure out what that means right now.
“I think it’s later. I think you kind of sit down and look at your year and figure out the things you could have done better, the things you did well and embrace them both and, you know, make your plan for next year said Stanton. “But I think that comes a bit later.”
Stanton then finished the 2017 season with 59 homers and 132 RBIs. He won the National League MVP title.
And then he was traded to the Yankees, where he got to watch Judge work every day. He was impressed not only with the numbers Judge puts out, but also with the way he does it.
“On to the next one,” Stanton said. “He goes out, he hits, he hits a home run, he has more work to do and he’s never satisfied, I would say.
“He was (intentionally) walked twice tonight,” Stanton said. “He was always pushing everyone around them. So that’s the key.
Judge and Mets hitter Pete Alonso is the only hitter to hit the 50-home run mark since Stanton chased history.
Hyde5: Dolphins GM Chris Grier must be looking for cornerback help; 5 thoughts on cut-down day
Five thoughts on the Dolphins’ cut-down day:
1. The prime decision affecting the first month of the season wasn’t whether Miami kept Skylar Thompson or what happened with Preston Williams. It was the decision on cornerback Byron Jones. The Dolphins didn’t activate him off the physically-unable-to-perform list after offseason lower leg surgery and the starting cornerback won’t be active for the first four games. That means general manager Chris Grier is looking for a trade for help as well as studying what cornerbacks are released by other teams.
If there was an easy trade, Grier would have made it by now, considering the Dolphins surely knew Jones wasn’t going to be ready for the start of the season. As it stands, the Dolphins have to decide how to play their cornerbacks opposite Xavien Howard (who missed practice Tuesday). Nik Needham, who also missed practice Tuesday, heads into the season as the No. 2 cornerback but played inside most of last year. Noah Igbinoghene started outside in the third preseason game with the No. 1 defense, but struggled all offseason. Keion Crossen and rookie Kader Kohou are expected to be the other cornerbacks on the team.
As things stand, you know what opposing quarterbacks will do. Needham talked about his first start when quarterback Matt Schwab threw every pass on the drive at him. The first four opposing quarterbacks: Mac Jones, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow.
2. The signing of Trey Flowers, coupled with Melvin Ingram, gives the Dolphins two veteran edge players who have been impactful in their careers. They also aren’t the players they once were. Can they help in the right role? Absolutely. The larger question for a team thinking playoffs is where their bodies will be come December and January. Flowers is only 29, but has gone on injured reserve in November and December the past two seasons. Ingram is 31, and was let go by two smart organizations who valued short-term help in Pittsburgh and Kansas City in the past year. Andrew Van Ginkel’s appendix issue seemed to open the need for Flowers. But the story of Flowers and Ingram will be if they can impact games in the first half of the season — and, if so, where their health is the second half.
3. There was good work done to the receiving group that last preseason consisted of four of the top receivers sitting out with injuries. Getting Tyreek Hill obviously changed the offense. Jaylen Waddle, Dallas free agent Cedric Williams and fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma were locks to make the team and each has shown strengths. That left two positions open. Regardless, the Dolphins have cleaned the shelf of marginal and injured receivers and have a dynamic group.
4. Don’t underestimate coach Mike McDaniel’s ties with San Francisco and offensive coordinator Frank Smith’s ties with the Los Angeles Rams, especially when it comes to judging offensive linemen. San Francisco is weighing who to release on the line. The Rams, as Super Bowl champs, have some decisions, too. The Dolphins released Solomon Kindley, who seemed the classic cost of changing systems — a power guy who could use a few pounds in a system that now wants better athletes. Alan Panckey was a versatile lineman.
5. Quick hits:
— The Dolphins have five tight ends. No chance they enter the season with five tight ends … is there?
— Cornerbacks and tackles are the priority to pick up off the waiver wire from other team’s cuts. Problem is, that’s most every team’s priorities.
— Igbinoghene had a tough summer and preseason, but seems safe as a former first-round pick. The question is if he’s the starter with Jones out, as the Dolphins lined up in their final preseason game.
— The Bills released tight end O.J. Howard? Hmm.
Chelsea in ‘advanced talks’ over £77m transfer for Josko Gvardiol with deal to bring Wesley Fofana from Leicester ‘it’s all over’
Chelsea are closing in on signing Wesley Fofana and are in ‘advanced talks’ over a deal to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.
transfer specialist fabrice romano reports that the Blues are in talks over a deal worth around £77m for the RB Leipzig starlet.
However, a move for the 20-year-old would see him return to Leipzig on loan and officially join the Stamford Bridge side in the summer of 2023.
A centre-back by trade, Gvardiol started his career with Dinamo Zagreb before working his way through the club’s youth academy.
After making his professional debut in October 2019, the defender made 52 appearances for the Croatian side before joining Leipzig in the summer of 2021.
Since then, he has made 50 appearances for the German side which has sparked interest from Chelsea.
The Premier League giants are determined to strengthen their defensive line, but with Gvardiol unlikely to join next summer, they will be pleased to have progressed on the deal to sign Wesley Fofana.
Romano also revealed the move from Chelsea for the Leicester star was “fully completed” after undergoing a medical in America.
Chelsea in talks with Gvardiol, Fofana latest, Man United confirm £85m Antony deal
shock
Antony floored the Benfica ace with skill, then Nunez tried to have the Man United man sent off
Romano added that it should be officially unveiled on Wednesday.
Fofana got the move he craves but the way the French defender conducted himself didn’t sit well with talkSPORT’s Graeme Souness.
“I would fall out with him,” Souness said after Fofana played no part in Leicester’s loss to Southampton.
“Maybe it’s the wrong thing to do. At the end of the day, Brendan is walking a tightrope.
“People are going to watch it now. They haven’t had a good time, they’re sitting near the bottom of the league and that’s the thing he has to deal with.
“He should focus on trying to win the next football match.”
