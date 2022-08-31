Algorand (ALGO) Posts Double-Digit Price Drops In Last 30 Days

- VeVe has also partnered with DC Comics, a rival of Marvel.
- The minimum bid is $1,500 per digital item as per the firm.
VeVe Digital Collectibles is Marvel’s NFT product release partner, and the company’s product releases have not stopped. The two companies have just announced that they would be discontinuing three Marvel Artworks limited edition NFTs. VeVe has already partnered with Marvel, and in 2021, they released digital collectibles based on Spider-Man and Captain America. VeVe has also partnered with DC Comics, a rival of Marvel’s, and Disney, a major player in the entertainment industry.
Limited Editon Collection
Ending on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. (PT), anyone may participate in VeVe and Marvel’s next NFT auction. VeVe states that the auction is quiet, with “all bids are hidden from auction participants and the highest bid wins once the auction timer expires,” and that the minimum bid is $1,500 per digital item.
Illustrations from “Miles Morales: Spider-Man” #25 by Sara Pichelli, “Black Panther” #25 by Brian Stelfreeze, and “Amazing Spider-Man” #1 by Skottie Young are included on the NFTs. VeVe makes use of Immutable X, a scaling solution provider that teamed with Gamestop’s NFT platform in February of this year.
A few days ago, on August 23, VeVe and Marvel released their NFTs for “Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #3.” Moreover, the non-fungible tokens based on Secret Wars are shipped in blind boxes. Furthermore, it included completely readable artwork from one of five different cover rarities.
However, the sales of non-fungible tokens have decreased by over 10% in the last month compared to the data from the previous 30 days. According to data from cryptoslam.io, NFT sales brought in $603.33 million last month, down from the previous month’s $666.93 million.
Recommended For You:
OpenSea NFT Marketplace Integrates Polygon Via Seaport