Analysis: why Gorbachev is considered a giant in the West and an outcast at home
It’s hard to sum up what Gorbachev meant to Western audiences in the 1980s, after one of the most dangerous periods in the clash between East and West. After generations of stern, hostile, harsh and aged Kremlin leaders, he was young, modern and fresh – a visionary and a reformer.
Gorbachev inspired sudden hope that the nuclear confrontation that haunted the world in the second half of the 20th century would not end up destroying civilization. US President Ronald Reagan and his British soul mate, Margaret Thatcher, were the most warmongering of the cold warriors. But to their credit, they achieved a moment of promise – as the British Prime Minister said of the Soviet leader: “We can do business together”.
Everyone remembers the day when Reagan went to Berlin and in front of the Brandenburg Gate – which had been disfigured by the horrible and inhuman concrete barrier between East and West – said: “Mr. Gorbachev, shoot down this wall.” It was one of the most iconic moments in modern American history. At the time, few people thought it was possible. In fact, some White House aides found the comments too provocative and tried to persuade Reagan not to say them. But ultimately, in an act of great humanity, Gorbachev did break down that wall.
After a heady series of discussions on reducing nuclear arms control and meetings with Western leaders, Gorbachev became a hero in the West. But it was his decision not to intervene with military force when popular rebellions broke out against communist regimes in the Warsaw Pact countries in 1989, which led to the liberation of Eastern Europe, the fall of the Iron Curtain, the end of the Cold War and the reunification of Germany.
This surge of freedom bequeathed 30 years of relative peace in Europe.
Lionized in the West, an outcast at home
But while revered in the West, Gorbachev came to be seen as an outcast at home. It is often forgotten today that his objective was not necessarily to dismantle the communist Soviet Union. In many ways, its hand has been forced by decades of economic decline in the communist system and the draining impact of a nuclear arms race with the West.
But while trying to save the system, he unleashed forces that destroyed it. Far from announcing the “end of history” as it was often said at the time, his influence had consequences that were still being felt on the day of his death, Moscow and the West again at loggerheads in a thrill of cold war.
At home, Gorbachev had two main ideas, Glasnost (opening) and perestroika (restructuring). The rapid collapse of the Soviet Union, shattered by perestroika, led to extreme economic conditions, disorder and a blow to national pride. All of this added to the circumstances that ultimately made a strongman like Putin attractive to many Russians.
At the time Gorbachev refused to send the Red Army to Eastern Europe to save the communist bloc, Putin was stationed with the KGB in East Germany and felt the sting of Moscow’s desertion. He came to see the demise of the Soviet Empire as a historical disaster; and once Putin took power, he set about restoring wounded Russian national prestige.
Now the world is grappling with a leader in the Kremlin, who, unlike Gorbachev, is ready to remap Europe by force – even if a restoration of the Warsaw Pact is beyond his reach, with millions of people in Eastern Europe who are now effectively living out Gorbachev’s legacy in democratic and free societies.
Gorbachev’s reign was not without flaws from a Western perspective. He sent tanks to Lithuania to crush hopes of independence for the Baltic states in 1991, months before he left power. And he was banned from Ukraine for five years after saying he supported Putin’s annexation of Crimea.
But until the end of his days, Gorbachev decried Putin’s excesses and traveled the world warning of the peril of falling relations between the world’s two leading nuclear powers. That he is remembered as a giant in the West and an outcast at home testifies to the chasm of understanding and experience which again poisons East-West relations.
Gorbachev never stopped mourning his beloved wife, Raisa, who died of leukemia in 1999. Now he’s been following her and her contemporaries for a remarkable moment in history – Reagan, Thatcher, President George HW Bush, German Chancellor Helmut Kohl and French President Francois Mitterrand — at the grave.
As Orioles infield struggles, promoting Gunnar Henderson is the obvious move | ANALYSIS
It didn’t raise his below-average OPS, but the second-inning at-bat for Ryan Mountcastle at least produced a run. The looping fly ball to right field backed up Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Gonzalez enough to allow Ramón Urías to tag up and score from third.
Such positive outcomes have been few and far between for Mountcastle over the last two months, and the Orioles first baseman isn’t alone. Across the infield, Baltimore’s offensive production has been lackluster of late. Over the last seven games, Mountcastle holds a .514 OPS — and that’s better than any of his fellow infielders.
Jorge Mateo has struck out eight times in his last seven games. Terrin Vavra has one hit in his last 18 at-bats. Urías managed the lone hit Tuesday but has a .503 OPS in seven games. Rougned Odor has two hits in 20 at-bats.
The Orioles need a lift, some stimulant to help an anemic infield generate some sort of momentum at the plate. And while manager Brandon Hyde has tried dropping Mountcastle further down the lineup as a way “to take some pressure off him,” there could be an answer in top prospect Gunnar Henderson, who is expected to join the taxi squad along with left-hander DL Hall on Wednesday in Cleveland and could be promoted to the majors when rosters expand Thursday.
In the calculus is concern regarding Henderson’s strikeout rate, which has risen to 26.9% entering Tuesday at the highest level of the minors. But even if Henderson, 21, struggles to immediately adapt to the majors, it’s not as if the players he might replace in the Orioles lineup haven’t struggled on their own, either.
In Tuesday night’s series-opening 5-1 loss to the Guardians, the Orioles’ infield again scuffled. In fact, the whole offense did as Baltimore was held to one hit at Progressive Field.
“We had a 1-0 lead, Spenser [Watkins] was pitching well,” Hyde said, “so you want to add on there, and we just didn’t get any more runs.”
Meanwhile, Henderson outhit the Orioles by himself with the Tides, strengthening his case for a promotion as early as this week, when rosters expand by two. In 65 Triple-A games, Henderson holds an OPS of .894. He’s been in the minors long enough that he can maintain his rookie eligibility next season, which means if he’s included on the opening day roster next year, the Orioles would receive “Prospect Promotion Incentive” draft picks, according to the new terms of the collective bargaining agreement.
Henderson recorded three singles and two stolen bases while playing second base for the Tides on Tuesday, continuing his show of versatility in the field. He could play anywhere in the Orioles’ infield — and perhaps provide the spark the offense is searching for.
Part of the reason Mountcastle found himself in a position to drive in Urías is because Hyde dropped him as low as seventh in the order for the first time this season.
“He’s scuffling lately, overswinging, trying to do too much,” Hyde said. “Trying to give him a little bit of a breather.”
As the cleanup hitter in Houston, with Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander and Adley Rutschman on base for Mountcastle, “he was just a young guy trying to drive in runs instead of letting the game come to him a little bit,” Hyde said.
This hasn’t been new for Mountcastle, despite a June in which he posted a .959 OPS. When the calendar flipped, the struggles returned. And as he struggled, his chase rate increased to a career-high 40.2%. He has struck out 51 times in his last 48 games, dating to July 1.
So while it was just a sacrifice fly in the second inning of an eventual loss, perhaps a productive at-bat is something of a win for Mountcastle.
“Not swinging at good pitches,” Mountcastle said. “But lately I feel like I’ve had some bad at-bats here or there, but I feel like for the most part I’ve been having some pretty good at-bats, and either not hitting it hard or when I do, it seems like it’s always finding somebody. It’s unfortunate, but I’m going to try to keep growing and working hard at it.”
Having Mountcastle return to something that resembles what he produced in June would go a long way in helping the Orioles in their push for a wild-card spot. But improvement for Mountcastle alone wouldn’t solve the problem for Baltimore’s infield, which has three starters (Odor, Mateo and Urías) with below-average OPS+ rankings entering Tuesday.
The infield needs to find life at the plate if the Orioles are to make a run for the postseason in September, and there’s a 21-year-old raking in Triple-A who could help. It’s not a guarantee Henderson will transition smoothly, but at this point, the top prospect in baseball is worth a try.
You only have a few days left to claim your free government COVID tests. Here’s How – NBC Chicago
For those who have yet to claim their latest round of free at-home COVID tests from the government, the opportunity to order yours ends as soon as the White House announced this weekend that the program would soon be suspended.
“Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, September 2 because Congress has not provided additional funding to replenish the country’s test inventory,” a message on the website to order the tests read over the weekend. .
Here’s what we know so far:
What is the deadline for ordering tests?
The program will end on Friday. Those looking to claim their tests will need to place their orders by then.
A senior Biden administration official told NBC News that the deadline could change, however, if Congress grants a surprise round of funding.
“If Congress provides funding, we will quickly resume distributing free tests through covidtests.gov,” the source said. “Until then, we believe that reserving the remaining tests for distribution later this year is the best solution. »
Funding for the current round of testing came from the US bailout.
How many tests can I get?
The tests were part of the government’s second round of free deliveries to US residents, which included eight tests per household.
In previous rounds of test distributions, residents could only claim up to four per household, but residents can now request up to eight of the tests, which will be shipped to their homes free of charge, according to the United States Postal Service. United.
How can I get my tests?
You can register through the USPS website here.
According to the government, each order can contain eight rapid COVID-19 antigen tests. These tests will be presented in two separate packages, with four test kits in each package, according to the USPS website.
Package shipping will be free and tracking numbers will be provided when registering for test kits.
In the state of Illinois, more than 6,000 new cases per day are being reported, the highest average since early February.
Arvind Kejriwal launches virtual school for students across India
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said the country’s first virtual school will prove to be a milestone in the education sector.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a virtual school on Wednesday and said students from across the country would be eligible for admission. The application process for the Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) started on Wednesday. The school is for grades 9-12.
“Admission to the school platform will be open to students from all over India and they will also be prepared by experts for entrance exams like NEET, CUET and JEE along with skill-based training,” Kejriwal said in an online press conference.
The Chief Minister said the country’s first virtual school will prove to be a milestone in the education sector.
“There are a lot of children who cannot go to school because there are problems like the distance from school or other obstacles. Many parents do not send their daughters to school because they do not want not send them,” he said.
“We are launching this virtual school to make sure they are educated. This school is inspired by the virtual classrooms that had been necessitated due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.
Classes will be online and recorded lectures will also be uploaded online, Kejriwal added.
(Edited by : Sangam Sing)
First post: August 31, 2022, 2:27 PM STI
Ghost galaxy dazzles in stunning image from Webb and Hubble telescopes
He’s the buddy space fans have been waiting for. The new James Webb Space Telescope and the venerable Hubble Space Telescope are teaming up to search for the heart of the phantom galaxy. Hijinks ensue.
The European Space Agency shared a combined telescope view of the phantom galaxy in an image released on Monday. Located 32 million light-years away in the constellation Pisces, the galaxy (also known as Messier 74 or M74) is a blanket model among spiral galaxies. It is known for its well-defined curved arms, which appear in an image that brings together Webb’s infrared vision and Hubble’s ultraviolet and visible wavelengths.
ESA showed what JWST and Hubble images look like separately and what can be learned by mixing the two. “The addition of crystalline Webb observations at longer wavelengths will allow astronomers to identify star-forming regions in galaxies, accurately measure the masses and ages of star clusters, and better understand the nature of small dust grains drifting through interstellar space,” the space agency said.
The colors in the tag-team image highlight different features of the galaxy. Red is the dust in the spiral arms, with more orange areas indicating hotter dust. Young stars sparkle blue. Older stars near the center glow green and cyan, creating the “scary glow” of the galaxy. Pink hotspots are places of star formation.
Comparison of images from the Hubble and James Webb space telescopes: see the difference
We saw a preview of Webb’s look at the phantom galaxy in July, when astronomers got their hands on the first Webb datasets and played around with processing and sharing the photogenic scene.
Hubble is a joint NASA and ESA project, while Webb is managed by NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency. Agencies have long said Webb was not meant to replace Hubble, which is over 30 years old – quite old in terms of a space telescope. The two telescopes have different specialties and Hubble could continue to operate until the late 2020s.
I like to think of Hubble and JWST as the men in black of the cosmos, a crusty veteran and a newcomer, both interested in space, coming together to make the world of science a better place.
Will hold talks with coalition partners on India flood relief, says Pakistani Finance Minister Miftah Ismail
Islamabad:
Pakistani Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Wednesday the government would consider importing goods from India after consulting coalition partners and key stakeholders, as the cash-strapped nation seeks to stabilize soaring food prices triggered by flash floods that wreaked havoc across the country.
The idea of importing edibles from India was first floated by the finance minister on Monday, when the country’s death toll topped 1,100, hundreds of thousands of people were displaced and that thousands of hectares of crops have been destroyed.
“More than one international agency has approached the government to allow them to bring in food items from India across the land border. procurement, after consulting with its coalition partners and key stakeholders,” Ismail said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, Pakistan has decided to import onions and tomatoes from Iran and Afghanistan following an impending food crisis triggered by flash floods.
Rain-triggered flash floods have inundated a third of the country and destroyed farmland, threatening shortages of vegetables and fruits as well as an uneven rise in the prices of some essentials.
To ward off the impact, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, at a meeting held in Islamabad on Tuesday, announced that it would issue permits within 24 hours to facilitate imports of onions and tomatoes from Iran and Afghanistan, according to a statement.
The ministry has also asked the Federal Board of Revenue to remove taxes and levies on onion and tomato imports for the next three months and expects this to come into effect immediately.
The measures are aimed at ensuring the supply of essential products in the market and stabilizing prices, according to the ministry.
Earlier, Finance Minister Ismail indicated this week that the government may allow imports from India to stabilize prices. But the coalition government is less likely to allow such a move due to domestic political constraints.
According to some media, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a media interview showed his lack of interest in resuming trade with India due to the Kashmir issue.
Sharif apparently referred to India’s decision in 2019 to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, prompting Pakistan to suspend trade with India and reduce its diplomatic presence.
The main opposition party – Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf – has blasted the government for allegedly trying to resume trade with India.
Fawad Chaudhry, Minister of Information in the PTI government, wondered how the government could start doing business with India while ignoring the “atrocities” on the people of Kashmir.
“We will oppose such decisions and never allow trade on the pretext of flooding. The government should not betray the blood of the people of Kashmir,” he tweeted.
Interestingly, the PTI when in power floated the idea of resuming trade with India and its minister tried to highlight its benefits. Then, the parties of the current ruling coalition opposed it.
Relations between India and Pakistan have often been strained over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.
However, ties between the two countries crumbled after India repealed Article 370 of the Constitution, revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two union territories on 5 August 2019.
India’s decision drew strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic relations and expelled the Indian envoy. India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and will forever remain” an integral part of the country.
India has said it wants normal neighborly relations with Pakistan in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
PLL: Original Sin showrunners confirm [SPOILER] Is dead
And while Chip’s fate is confirmed, it remains to be determined whether Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will return for a second season on HBO Max. However, despite the uncertainty, Roberto remains optimistic.
“We went to a fortune teller this weekend,” he joked, “and the fortune teller told us we were fine.”
Seriously, Roberto was confident that HBO Max would heed fan engagement, which he said “grew as more and more episodes dropped.”
“So no official word,” he said. “But we feel good right now.”
