Antony and Casemiro to Man United Richarlison to Tottenham, Arsenal signing Gabriel Jesus and Lucas Paqueta to West Ham

With Brazil among the favorites to win the 2022 World Cup, it’s no surprise that Premier League sides are signing their players.

There is plenty of hope that the record-breaking five-time winners can claim their first trophy since 2002, with the stability of manager Tite and the pressure finally on Neymar’s shoulders with top-class teammates all around him.

AFP Neymar should be able to give his best with exceptional quality all around

Getty And Antony is his latest team-mate to start preparations for the World Cup in England

Last year was a learning experience for the South Americans, who lost their Copa America to fierce rivals Argentina but won gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

And now everything is falling into place, as long as the big money moves of English teams don’t ruin the form or confidence of their players…

An estimated £350million has been spent by Premier League teams on Brazilian players this summer and the impact is already being felt.

Gabriel Jesus, who will be integral to Brazil’s chances of success this winter, began life as an Arsenal player with a level of confidence that seems insatiable.

A £45m move from champions Manchester City looks to be one of the best deals in Europe this season already, with the 25-year-old picking up two goals and three assists in just four games.

Richarlison, who made headlines with a controversial samba skill over the weekend, has been deemed important enough for Tottenham boss Antonio Conte to be happy to shell out £60m for his services.

Getty Everyone knew Jesus was good but he was still a revelation in the Emirates

AFP Richarlison’s showboating has sparked controversy, but his ability to take one for the team is what makes managers love him

The fee raised some eyebrows, with Spurs already possessing one of the best front three in the league, but the former Everton man’s vital goals and tireless work-rate for Brazil at the Olympics made that clear the reason.

Elsewhere, five-time Champions League winner Casemiro saw his mere presence at Old Trafford help Manchester United to a shock 2-1 win over Liverpool, kicking off the Erik ten Hag era.

Real Madrid secured £60million for the serial winner, but with plenty of time remaining at the age of 30, his masterful performances in defensive midfield could be the difference for United and Brazil.

In fact, Ten Hag is so keen on what the Brazilians can bring to his team that he made Antony the third most expensive signing in Premier League history, reuniting manager and player after two years together. in the Eredivisie.

Getty Casemiro may not have had a hand in the win over Liverpool but his unveiling no doubt added to an incredible atmosphere

Getty Antony joins him now and hopes to learn his winning secrets

West Ham have broken their record for Paqueta, but former Lyon team-mate Bruno Guimaraes shows it’s worth it at Newcastle

Some have questioned the wisdom of the £85million deal, but to question Ten Hag would also be to doubt Tite, who sees as much in the winger as he will be a regular fixture in Qatar.

Elsewhere, West Ham spent a club-record £51m to land Lucas Paqueta from Lyon, while Aston Villa brought in Diego Carlos from Sevilla and made Philippe Coutinho permanent on loan for £17m .

Coutinho and Paqueta are starters for Brazil and now have the Premier League as their testing ground ahead of what could turn out to be the biggest tournament of their lives.

Brazil’s summer arrivals from the Premier League Antony, Ajax to Manchester United for £85m

Casemiro, Real Madrid to Manchester United for £60m

Richarlison, Everton to Tottenham for £60m

Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City to Arsenal for £45m

Lucas Paqueta, Lyon to West Ham for £51m

Diego Carlos, Sevilla to Aston Villa for £26million

Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona to Aston Villa for £17million

Andreas Pereira, Manchester United to Fulham for £10m

Renan Lodi, Atletico Madrid to N. Forest £4.7m loan fee

Marquinhos, Sao Paulo to Arsenal for £3million

Neto, Barcelona to Bournemouth free transfer

Ederson Moraes, Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Bruno Guimaraes are just some of the Brazilian Premier League stars to become integral parts of their squads while Thiago Silva, Joelinton and Andreas Pereira continue to go unnoticed.

Not only will Tite be thrilled when he takes on the Premier League on a Saturday morning in Brazil, but so will Neymar, with the Paris Saint-Germain striker previously hinting this World Cup could be his last, he now has the talent in England. to make it a winner.

What if that wasn’t enough to end two decades of suffering for the country that made the game great? Well, they have the Real Madrid trio of Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Eder Militao to help them over the line.

Tite could almost name a squad made up of only Brazilians signed by Premier League clubs this summer, and that would still be amazing