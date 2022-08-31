News
Arsenal could re-enter the transfer market after ‘significant’ injury to Mohamed Elneny, with Pedro Neto and Youri Tielemans previously linked with moves
Arsenal could be on the verge of re-entering the transfer market following news of an injury to Mohamed Elneny.
The Egyptian midfielder suffered a ‘significant injury’ in the weekend’s win over Fulham, a game the Gunners won 2-1.
Although he lasted 90 minutes, Elneny discovered the injury after the game which should keep him out for a substantial period.
With Thomas Partey also set for a spell on the sidelines, it means Mikel Arteta’s side could be planning a change of strategy in the transfer market.
Arsenal have already enjoyed a productive summer in the transfer market with several high-profile additions, such as Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko arriving for big money.
The Gunners have also completed deals for Porto’s Fabio Vieira, New England Revolution’s Matt Turner and Sao Paulo’s Marquinhos.
With Albert Sambi Lokonga still available as a midfielder and Zinchenko also capable of playing in the middle of the park, The Athletic reports that the Gunners will not be looking for a short-term solution to their injury problems.
Instead, they will focus on a signing that fits the long-term recruitment model already in place at Emirates Stadium.
new
Chelsea in talks with Gvardiol, Fofana latest, Man United confirm £85m Antony deal
swept away
Spurs could beat Man United to £60m Atletico Madrid man who scored in UCL final
HOLIDAYS
Lampard baffled by bizarre Maupay omission with Gordon’s goal insufficient to win
refuse
Isak ‘refused to join’ Man United in favor of Newcastle despite ‘juicy offer’
reaction
Richarlison hits back at Pennant’s showboating criticism on talkSPORT
Dear
Man United’s £475million line-up for Ten Hag targets Premier League success
The likes of Wolves man Pedro Neto and Youri Tielemans of Leicester have been linked with the Gunners this summer.
Offer of the day
888Sport – Win Southampton at 40/1 OR Chelsea at 7/1 (max bet £5)* – CLAIM HERE
Deposit at least £/$/€10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet up to £/$/€5 on your selection at normal regular market odds • If your selection wins, we’ll pay you the normal price and any additional winnings from the advertised enhanced prize will be paid out to you as free bets • Free bets are awarded within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Free bet stakes are not included in returns • Deposit balance is available for withdraw anytime • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries and full terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
SEE ALL FREE BET OFFERS FOR NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS HERE
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Tony La Russa misses Tuesday’s Chicago White Sox-Kansas City Royals game at the direction of his doctors
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa discussed urgency, injuries, former pitcher Dave Stewart and the calendar when he met with reporters around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
“Everybody knows we’ve got to win games, starting with this one today, period,” La Russa said. “Think about just win today.
“The guys know that time is running out. Still, concentrate on today. Just try to win today.”
About a half-hour before the first pitch against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Sox announced La Russa would miss Tuesday’s game at the direction of his doctors.
La Russa, 77, is scheduled to undergo further medical testing Wednesday in Chicago.
The Sox anticipate an update on La Russa’s status before Wednesday’s game against the Royals. Bench coach Miguel Cairo managed the Sox in La Russa’s absence.
Cairo went 1-1 as the Sox acting manager in 2021, serving in the position for a 9-8 victory on Aug. 12 against the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa, and a 2-1 loss on Sept. 18 at Texas.
La Russa missed the first game to attend his brother-in-law’s funeral and the second because he was suspended after reliever Mike Wright intentionally threw at Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani.
La Russa, inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014, is in his second season of his second stint with the Sox. He first managed the team from 1979 to 1986.
Tuesday was a standard session with reporters in which he went through Wednesday’s anticipated return of catcher Yasmani Grandal from the injured list and noted a potential crunch at designated hitter for a team that has been hit hard by injuries all season.
“I look forward to the day that you have all the choices, rather than not all the choices,” La Russa said. “I maintain — there’s no doubt in my mind, not blowing any smoke — the lineup we have today can win this game. We’re deep enough. But there are some key guys that are important parts of this team. Hopefully we get them back. Look forward to it.”
La Russa said he met up with Stewart, whom he managed with the Oakland Athletics from 1986 to 1992, during the Sox’s day off Monday.
“Check his resume,” La Russa said of Stewart, who had four top-five finishes in American League Cy Young Award voting.
For the most part, the focus of his meeting with reporters centered on the team’s approach in the stretch run.
“You can see some of the pressing and frustration, trying to force things,” he said. “That’s the opposite of what you want to do. Not freewheel it but trust it.”
()
News
Aaliyah Salazar shot and killed while filming TikTok dance
A teenage girl was shot in the head while making TikTok videos in a Colorado home earlier this month, according to a report.
The victim was dancing on video with two other minors when she was shot with a Glock 19 pistol on August 7 at a Monte Vista home, according to an arrest warrant affidavit reviewed by KRDO-TV.
Three suspects, including two teenage girls, have been arrested in this case.
One of the teenage suspects told police she saw the other suspect point and shoot at the victim before throwing the gun on a bed nearby the house, the affidavit states.
When asked if the shooting could have been an accident, the girl told authorities “it could be (an) accident”.
One of the suspects had access to the gun through her boyfriend, who legally owned it, according to the affidavit. She would then show it to the other two girls while they were making the videos.
A TikTok video recorded moments before the shooting showed the victim dancing while someone in the background was “playing with something on the bed”, according to the affidavit.
The victim has been identified as Aaliyah Salazar, 14, her family told 9 News.
Emiliano Vargas, 21, was charged with authorizing or providing a firearm to a minor and the two unnamed teenagers were charged with manslaughter and possession of a handgun by minors, said Monte Vista Police.
Both minors could face a maximum of six years, which infuriated those close to Salazar, 9 News reported.
“The frustration I have with this is that if you take a life, you should have to pay dearly,” grandfather Gary Salazar told 9 News. “Not with a slap on the hand and say don’t do it again.”
Vargas told police he was not in the house, owned by his grandmother, when the gun was fired, according to the affidavit. Vargas and one of the suspects, his 17-year-old girlfriend, live in the house, KRDO reported, citing the arrest warrant document.
The gun was kept out in the open on a shelf in the house, the police report said, and authorities also saw photos of minors with the gun in May this year.
The victim and the weapon were found in the same room when police arrived, but authorities do not believe she committed suicide, according to the affidavit.
with three people charged in the shooting.
With post wires
New York Post
News
Luiji Vilain doesn’t disagree about being a ‘steal’ after making Vikings as undrafted rookie
In May, after the Vikings signed edge rusher Luiji Vilain as an undrafted rookie, Indianapolis edge rusher Kwity Paye said they got a “big steal.”
On Tuesday, Vilain didn’t disagree with that statement. He had just made Minnesota’s 53-man roster.
“I would say so, but obviously I’ve got some things I’ve got to keep getting better at,’’ Vilain said. “But if Kwity calls me a steal, I guess so.”
Vilain had a team-high nine sacks last season for Wake Forest. Before that, he played at Michigan, where Paye was his teammate.
Now, Vilain has made the initial 53-man roster and, if all goes well, will still be on it when the Vikings face Paye’s Colts in December at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“It feels great,’’ Vilain said shortly after NFL deadline for cuts had passed at 3 p.m. “It’s just the beginning. The work starts now. I’m ready to keep working and keep doing what I’ve been doing.”
Vilain had a solid training camp and got better as the preseason went along. In the final two exhibition games, he had five tackles. He had a fumble return for 14 yards against San Francisco on Aug. 20 and an interception return for five yards last Saturday at Denver.
“I’ve just got to keep making plays and I’m trying to be consistent and getting better on special teams because I know that will be my role this year,’’ Vilain said. “I can’t wait.’’
Vilain said he was informed on Tuesday by special-team coordinator Matt Daniels that he made the roster.
“He just kind of told me that I’m here for a reason,’’ Vilain said.
Vilain was one of two undrafted rookies to make the roster. Also on it is punter Ryan Wright, who locked up that job with a strong showing against the Broncos.
FILLING JOHNSON’S SPOT
Did rookie Jalen Nailor end up taking Bisi Johnson’s spot on the roster? Or perhaps no wide receiver did.
Johnson was lost for the year when he suffered a torn ACL injury at Denver. He had missed all of last season with an ACL tear in the other knee.
Johnson was a lock to make the roster before being placed on injured reserve. With Johnson out, the Vikings kept five receivers in Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn and Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who all had been locks, and Nailor.
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell had previously indicated that Nailor, a sixth-round pick from Michigan State, was likely to make the team. So perhaps if Johnson had not gotten hurt, six wide receivers would have made it.
The Vikings on Tuesday waived receivers Trishton Jackson and Dan Chisena, who was let go after being on the team the past two years as a special-teams ace. Jackson is a strong candidate for the practice squad to provide depth. But it remains possible that Minnesota could add a sixth receiver to the roster.
FROM GOPHERS TO VIKINGS
Defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo, taken in the fifth round, became last April the first player from the University of Minnesota to be drafted by the Vikings since linebacker Nate Triplett went in the fifth round in 2010. Otomewo already has surpassed Triplett, who didn’t make the team.
As for the last Golden Gophers player before Otomewo to be drafted by the Vikings and make the team, that was defensive back Tyrone Carter, a fourth-round pick in 2020. He played the first three of his 11 NFL seasons with the Vikings.
BRIEFLY
The Vikings cut six players who had been with the team in some capacity in each of the two previous seasons in quarterback Sean Mannion (three), defensive lineman Armon Watts (three), Chisena, linebacker Blake Lynch (two), safety Myles Dorn (two) and guard Kyle Hinton (two). Some will return on the practice squad. … After there was plenty of discussion about Minnesota’s sixth cornerback, Kris Boyd got the nod over Nate Hairston and Parry Nickerson, who were both cut. … The Vikings reached an injury settlement with defensive lineman Jullian Taylor, who was waived last week with an injury designation and reverted to injured reserve.
News
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa misses game with unspecified medical condition
CHICAGO — White Sox manager Tony La Russa missed Tuesday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals with an unspecified medical issue.
The team said the 77-year-old manager would skip the game on the recommendation of his doctors and undergo further tests on Wednesday.
La Russa’s absence was announced about an hour before the first pitch. The Hall of Famer showed no signs of health issues in his pre-game briefing with reporters and during interviews with Chicago general manager Rick Hahn and former Oakland Athletics pitcher, the great Dave Stewart before the game.
Bench coach Miguel Cairo, who went 2-0 as White Sox caretaker manager last season, replaced La Russa.
espn
News
Ravens’ surprise cuts set the stage for more roster turnover
A day before the Ravens trimmed their roster to 53 players, coach John Harbaugh said the team had a plan. He declined to elaborate beyond the basics — positional value, special teams value and practice squad value, he said Monday, were all considerations — but the team’s final wave of cuts seemed unlikely to deviate from a tried-and-true organizational approach.
In some respects, the Ravens’ moves Tuesday did reflect their team-building philosophies. They kept one more tight end than expected (Josh Oliver). They kept one more offensive lineman than expected (center Trystan Colon). They kept not only one of their top special teams contributors (inside linebacker Kristian Welch) but also the rookie who’d been projected to replace him (inside linebacker Josh Ross).
Other moves, though, broke from tradition and highlighted glaring positional needs. For the second straight year, they waived a draft pick (rookie running back Tyler Badie), a rarity in Baltimore. They waived a young defensive lineman who’d shown pass-rush ability (Isaiah Mack), another rarity in Baltimore. They released a young outside linebacker (Daelin Hayes) and a veteran (Steven Means), leaving the defense with just two healthy players at the position.
General manager Eric DeCosta’s cut-down left the Ravens with an oddly shaped roster that will evolve over the next two days and through Sept. 11, when they open their 2022 schedule against the New York Jets.
On Wednesday, the Ravens can place players such as rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo (Achilles tendon) and tight end Charlie Kolar (sports hernia) on injured reserve, clearing space on their active roster for free agents. Offensive tackle Daniel Faalele, who hasn’t practiced since suffering a lower-body injury in the preseason, could also head to IR, which would sideline him for at least four games.
The Ravens’ replacements could come from their list of cuts Tuesday. Defensive lineman Brent Urban and Means, vested veterans who aren’t subject to waiver claims and can sign with any team, are expected to rejoin the team.
The Ravens are also reportedly expected to sign running back Kenyan Drake, whom the Las Vegas Raiders released earlier this month. Drake’s signing, pending a physical, could bolster an offense that might be without projected starter J.K. Dobbins (knee) in Week 1. Gus Edwards, who was placed on the reserve/physically unable-to-perform list last week, will miss at least four games.
“Everybody that we have here in this organization, all of them, throughout this training camp, through [organized team activities], they put in a lot of hard work,” tight end Mark Andrews said after practice Tuesday. “We have a lot of great players and a deep, deep team. This is a tough day, but it’s also a culmination of all the hard work that people put in.”
Still, there were surprises. Oliver, who was quiet in training camp and had five catches for 58 yards in the preseason, at one point seemed behind even Tony Poljan in the Ravens’ pecking order at tight end. His inclusion means the team will enter the season with four tight ends and one fullback available, equaling the five wide receivers on its initial roster.
Colon, another apparent long shot, made the team for the second straight year. The Ravens, who’d expected to settle on 10 offensive linemen by the end of the preseason, ultimately kept 11, perhaps as a precaution. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who passed his physical Friday, has yet to practice, leaving him increasingly unlikely to be ready for the season opener.
Ross’ strong preseason sealed his roster spot and extended the Ravens’ run of success with undrafted rookies; they’ve now had at least one make their initial 53-man roster in 18 of the past 19 seasons. But the Michigan product’s ascent didn’t ultimately hurt Welch. The third-year inside linebacker, who leads all returning Ravens in 2021 special teams snaps, is one of five players at the position.
Mack’s release Tuesday was announced just over an hour after assistant head coach and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver said he “loved” the fourth-year tackle. Mack, whose roster chances seemed to be trending up after rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones suffered a minor knee injury, led the Ravens with 14 quarterback pressures in the preseason, according to Pro Football Focus.
Hayes, who was waived with an injury designation, hadn’t practiced since the Ravens’ second preseason game. The fifth-round pick played in just one game as a rookie, and his disappointing camp was another setback for the Ravens’ pass rush.
Jaylon Ferguson died unexpectedly in June. Vince Biegel tore his Achilles tendon in camp, ending his season. Tyus Bowser, who led the team in sacks in 2021, will miss at least four games, along with Ojabo, while he rehabilitates his own Achilles injury. The Ravens’ roster churn leaves Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston as the team’s only two healthy outside linebackers, though reinforcements are expected.
Badie, meanwhile, who spent part of his childhood in the Baltimore area, became just the second Ravens draft pick in the past four classes to not make the season-opening roster. (Fullback Ben Mason was waived last year.) Playing behind mostly second- and third-string offensive linemen, the sixth-round pick had 23 carries for 65 yards and four catches for 14 yards in the preseason.
On offense, quarterback Anthony Brown, running back Nate McCrary, wide receivers Makai Polk, Binjimen Victor and Raleigh Webb, linemen David Sharpe and Kahlil McKenzie, Mason and Poljan were also released.
On defense, lineman Rayshad Nichols, outside linebackers Jeremiah Moon and Chuck Wiley, inside linebacker Zakoby McClain, cornerbacks Darly Worley, David Vereen and Kevon Seymour, and safeties Ar’Darius Washington and Tony Jefferson were also cut.
Some players will return to Owings Mills by week’s end. After the waiver claim period ends at 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Ravens can form their 16-man practice squad. Of the 16 spots, up to six can be used on players with more than two accrued NFL seasons, such as Jefferson, who had a strong camp. Teams are still allowed to promote two players from their practice squad to create a 55-man roster on game days.
Wide receiver Shemar Bridges, defensive lineman Aaron Crawford and Hayes were waived with an injury designation, meaning they’re subject to waiver claims but will revert to the Ravens’ IR if unclaimed. From there, the team can either keep them on IR or release them outright with an injury settlement.
Here’s a look at whom the Ravens released ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline:
- QB Anthony Brown
- RB Nate McCrary
- RB Tyler Badie
- FB Ben Mason
- WR Shemar Bridges (injury designation)
- WR Makai Polk
- WR Binjimen Victor
- WR Raleigh Webb
- TE Tony Poljan
- OL David Sharpe
- OL Kahlil McKenzie
- DL Brent Urban
- DL Isaiah Mack
- DL Aaron Nichols
- DL Aaron Crawford (injury designation)
- OLB Daelin Hayes (injury designation)
- OLB Steven Means
- OLB Jeremiah Moon
- OLB Chuck Wiley
- ILB Zakoby McClain
- CB Daryl Worley
- CB David Vereen
- CB Kevon Seymour
- S Ar’Darius Washington
- S Tony Jefferson
()
News
California is moving forward with its own children’s online privacy protections – TechCrunch
California lawmakers have passed a bill to make apps and other online spaces safer for children in the absence of strong federal standards. The bill, if signed into law, would impose a set of new protections on people under 18 in California, potentially punishing tech companies with thousands in fines for each child affected by a violation.
The bill, the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act, still needs to be signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom before becoming law. If signed, its provisions will come into force on July 1, 2024, giving platforms a window of time to come into compliance.
The new privacy rules would apply to social apps like Instagram, TikTok and YouTube – frequent targets of criticism for their poor management of the safety and mental health of young users – but also to other companies that offer “a service , product or online feature that may be accessible to children. This expanded definition would also extend the bill’s requirements to gaming and education platforms that children might use, as well as any other websites or services that do not explicitly limit their use to adults.
The bill defines a child as anyone under the age of 18, pushing apps and other online products that may appeal to minors to adopt more privacy protections for all users under the age of 18, not only the youngest. The federal law that provides certain privacy protections for children online, the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), extends its protections only to children under 13 years of age.
Age-appropriate California… by TechCrunch
Among its requirements, California’s child privacy law would prohibit companies from collecting data from underage users beyond what is absolutely necessary or exploiting children’s personal information in any way. “harmful to the physical health, mental health or well-being of a child”. “It would also force affected companies to apply the strictest privacy settings to users under 18 by default, “including disabling features that profile children using their past behavior, browsing history, or assumptions. on their similarity to other children, to offer harmful material”.
The bill would also create a new task force dedicated to implementing its requirements made up of members appointed by the governor and state agencies. California’s attorney general would be empowered to fine companies that violate its rules $2,500 per affected child for violations deemed “negligent” and $7,500 for intentional violations.
“We are very encouraged by today’s bipartisan passage of AB 2273, a monumental step toward protecting California’s children online,” child advocacy organization Common Sense said in a statement Tuesday. “Today’s action, written by Assembly Members Wicks, Cunningham and Petrie-Norris, sends an important signal about the need to make children’s online health and safety a higher priority. for legislators and for our technology companies, especially with regard to websites accessed by young users.
While there are still plenty of loose ends to iron out, California’s bill could force the hand of tech companies that have historically prioritized explosive user growth and monetization above all else — and are dragging their feet on this. is about the less lucrative job of verifying the age of their users and protecting young people from online threats to safety and mental health. Inspired by UK children’s privacy legislation known as the Age Appropriate Design Code, the current legislation could also require tech companies to improve their privacy standards for minors across the board rather than Create personalized experiences for region-specific user segments that fall under new laws. protections.
techcrunch
Arsenal could re-enter the transfer market after ‘significant’ injury to Mohamed Elneny, with Pedro Neto and Youri Tielemans previously linked with moves
Bitcoin Price Below Psychological Level $22,000; Is The Next Stop At $17,000?
Tony La Russa misses Tuesday’s Chicago White Sox-Kansas City Royals game at the direction of his doctors
Aaliyah Salazar shot and killed while filming TikTok dance
Luiji Vilain doesn’t disagree about being a ‘steal’ after making Vikings as undrafted rookie
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa misses game with unspecified medical condition
Ravens’ surprise cuts set the stage for more roster turnover
California is moving forward with its own children’s online privacy protections – TechCrunch
Orioles top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez begins rehab assignment with eye on reaching majors this year
Disney Professional Internships
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People