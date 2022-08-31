News
As Orioles infield struggles, promoting Gunnar Henderson is the obvious move | ANALYSIS
It didn’t raise his below-average OPS, but the second-inning at-bat for Ryan Mountcastle at least produced a run. The looping fly ball to right field backed up Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Gonzalez enough to allow Ramón Urías to tag up and score from third.
Such positive outcomes have been few and far between for Mountcastle over the last two months, and the Orioles first baseman isn’t alone. Across the infield, Baltimore’s offensive production has been lackluster of late. Over the last seven games, Mountcastle holds a .514 OPS — and that’s better than any of his fellow infielders.
Jorge Mateo has struck out eight times in his last seven games. Terrin Vavra has one hit in his last 18 at-bats. Urías managed the lone hit Tuesday but has a .503 OPS in seven games. Rougned Odor has two hits in 20 at-bats.
The Orioles need a lift, some stimulant to help an anemic infield generate some sort of momentum at the plate. And while manager Brandon Hyde has tried dropping Mountcastle further down the lineup as a way “to take some pressure off him,” there could be an answer in top prospect Gunnar Henderson, who is expected to join the taxi squad along with left-hander DL Hall on Wednesday in Cleveland and could be promoted to the majors when rosters expand Thursday.
In the calculus is concern regarding Henderson’s strikeout rate, which has risen to 26.9% entering Tuesday at the highest level of the minors. But even if Henderson, 21, struggles to immediately adapt to the majors, it’s not as if the players he might replace in the Orioles lineup haven’t struggled on their own, either.
In Tuesday night’s series-opening 5-1 loss to the Guardians, the Orioles’ infield again scuffled. In fact, the whole offense did as Baltimore was held to one hit at Progressive Field.
“We had a 1-0 lead, Spenser [Watkins] was pitching well,” Hyde said, “so you want to add on there, and we just didn’t get any more runs.”
Meanwhile, Henderson outhit the Orioles by himself with the Tides, strengthening his case for a promotion as early as this week, when rosters expand by two. In 65 Triple-A games, Henderson holds an OPS of .894. He’s been in the minors long enough that he can maintain his rookie eligibility next season, which means if he’s included on the opening day roster next year, the Orioles would receive “Prospect Promotion Incentive” draft picks, according to the new terms of the collective bargaining agreement.
Henderson recorded three singles and two stolen bases while playing second base for the Tides on Tuesday, continuing his show of versatility in the field. He could play anywhere in the Orioles’ infield — and perhaps provide the spark the offense is searching for.
Part of the reason Mountcastle found himself in a position to drive in Urías is because Hyde dropped him as low as seventh in the order for the first time this season.
“He’s scuffling lately, overswinging, trying to do too much,” Hyde said. “Trying to give him a little bit of a breather.”
As the cleanup hitter in Houston, with Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander and Adley Rutschman on base for Mountcastle, “he was just a young guy trying to drive in runs instead of letting the game come to him a little bit,” Hyde said.
This hasn’t been new for Mountcastle, despite a June in which he posted a .959 OPS. When the calendar flipped, the struggles returned. And as he struggled, his chase rate increased to a career-high 40.2%. He has struck out 51 times in his last 48 games, dating to July 1.
So while it was just a sacrifice fly in the second inning of an eventual loss, perhaps a productive at-bat is something of a win for Mountcastle.
“Not swinging at good pitches,” Mountcastle said. “But lately I feel like I’ve had some bad at-bats here or there, but I feel like for the most part I’ve been having some pretty good at-bats, and either not hitting it hard or when I do, it seems like it’s always finding somebody. It’s unfortunate, but I’m going to try to keep growing and working hard at it.”
Having Mountcastle return to something that resembles what he produced in June would go a long way in helping the Orioles in their push for a wild-card spot. But improvement for Mountcastle alone wouldn’t solve the problem for Baltimore’s infield, which has three starters (Odor, Mateo and Urías) with below-average OPS+ rankings entering Tuesday.
The infield needs to find life at the plate if the Orioles are to make a run for the postseason in September, and there’s a 21-year-old raking in Triple-A who could help. It’s not a guarantee Henderson will transition smoothly, but at this point, the top prospect in baseball is worth a try.
You only have a few days left to claim your free government COVID tests. Here’s How – NBC Chicago
For those who have yet to claim their latest round of free at-home COVID tests from the government, the opportunity to order yours ends as soon as the White House announced this weekend that the program would soon be suspended.
“Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, September 2 because Congress has not provided additional funding to replenish the country’s test inventory,” a message on the website to order the tests read over the weekend. .
Here’s what we know so far:
What is the deadline for ordering tests?
The program will end on Friday. Those looking to claim their tests will need to place their orders by then.
A senior Biden administration official told NBC News that the deadline could change, however, if Congress grants a surprise round of funding.
“If Congress provides funding, we will quickly resume distributing free tests through covidtests.gov,” the source said. “Until then, we believe that reserving the remaining tests for distribution later this year is the best solution. »
Funding for the current round of testing came from the US bailout.
How many tests can I get?
The tests were part of the government’s second round of free deliveries to US residents, which included eight tests per household.
In previous rounds of test distributions, residents could only claim up to four per household, but residents can now request up to eight of the tests, which will be shipped to their homes free of charge, according to the United States Postal Service. United.
How can I get my tests?
You can register through the USPS website here.
According to the government, each order can contain eight rapid COVID-19 antigen tests. These tests will be presented in two separate packages, with four test kits in each package, according to the USPS website.
Package shipping will be free and tracking numbers will be provided when registering for test kits.
In the state of Illinois, more than 6,000 new cases per day are being reported, the highest average since early February.
Arvind Kejriwal launches virtual school for students across India
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said the country’s first virtual school will prove to be a milestone in the education sector.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a virtual school on Wednesday and said students from across the country would be eligible for admission. The application process for the Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) started on Wednesday. The school is for grades 9-12.
“Admission to the school platform will be open to students from all over India and they will also be prepared by experts for entrance exams like NEET, CUET and JEE along with skill-based training,” Kejriwal said in an online press conference.
The Chief Minister said the country’s first virtual school will prove to be a milestone in the education sector.
“There are a lot of children who cannot go to school because there are problems like the distance from school or other obstacles. Many parents do not send their daughters to school because they do not want not send them,” he said.
“We are launching this virtual school to make sure they are educated. This school is inspired by the virtual classrooms that had been necessitated due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.
Classes will be online and recorded lectures will also be uploaded online, Kejriwal added.
Ghost galaxy dazzles in stunning image from Webb and Hubble telescopes
He’s the buddy space fans have been waiting for. The new James Webb Space Telescope and the venerable Hubble Space Telescope are teaming up to search for the heart of the phantom galaxy. Hijinks ensue.
The European Space Agency shared a combined telescope view of the phantom galaxy in an image released on Monday. Located 32 million light-years away in the constellation Pisces, the galaxy (also known as Messier 74 or M74) is a blanket model among spiral galaxies. It is known for its well-defined curved arms, which appear in an image that brings together Webb’s infrared vision and Hubble’s ultraviolet and visible wavelengths.
ESA showed what JWST and Hubble images look like separately and what can be learned by mixing the two. “The addition of crystalline Webb observations at longer wavelengths will allow astronomers to identify star-forming regions in galaxies, accurately measure the masses and ages of star clusters, and better understand the nature of small dust grains drifting through interstellar space,” the space agency said.
The colors in the tag-team image highlight different features of the galaxy. Red is the dust in the spiral arms, with more orange areas indicating hotter dust. Young stars sparkle blue. Older stars near the center glow green and cyan, creating the “scary glow” of the galaxy. Pink hotspots are places of star formation.
Comparison of images from the Hubble and James Webb space telescopes: see the difference
View all photos
We saw a preview of Webb’s look at the phantom galaxy in July, when astronomers got their hands on the first Webb datasets and played around with processing and sharing the photogenic scene.
Hubble is a joint NASA and ESA project, while Webb is managed by NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency. Agencies have long said Webb was not meant to replace Hubble, which is over 30 years old – quite old in terms of a space telescope. The two telescopes have different specialties and Hubble could continue to operate until the late 2020s.
I like to think of Hubble and JWST as the men in black of the cosmos, a crusty veteran and a newcomer, both interested in space, coming together to make the world of science a better place.
Will hold talks with coalition partners on India flood relief, says Pakistani Finance Minister Miftah Ismail
Islamabad:
Pakistani Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Wednesday the government would consider importing goods from India after consulting coalition partners and key stakeholders, as the cash-strapped nation seeks to stabilize soaring food prices triggered by flash floods that wreaked havoc across the country.
The idea of importing edibles from India was first floated by the finance minister on Monday, when the country’s death toll topped 1,100, hundreds of thousands of people were displaced and that thousands of hectares of crops have been destroyed.
“More than one international agency has approached the government to allow them to bring in food items from India across the land border. procurement, after consulting with its coalition partners and key stakeholders,” Ismail said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, Pakistan has decided to import onions and tomatoes from Iran and Afghanistan following an impending food crisis triggered by flash floods.
Rain-triggered flash floods have inundated a third of the country and destroyed farmland, threatening shortages of vegetables and fruits as well as an uneven rise in the prices of some essentials.
To ward off the impact, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, at a meeting held in Islamabad on Tuesday, announced that it would issue permits within 24 hours to facilitate imports of onions and tomatoes from Iran and Afghanistan, according to a statement.
The ministry has also asked the Federal Board of Revenue to remove taxes and levies on onion and tomato imports for the next three months and expects this to come into effect immediately.
The measures are aimed at ensuring the supply of essential products in the market and stabilizing prices, according to the ministry.
Earlier, Finance Minister Ismail indicated this week that the government may allow imports from India to stabilize prices. But the coalition government is less likely to allow such a move due to domestic political constraints.
According to some media, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a media interview showed his lack of interest in resuming trade with India due to the Kashmir issue.
Sharif apparently referred to India’s decision in 2019 to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, prompting Pakistan to suspend trade with India and reduce its diplomatic presence.
The main opposition party – Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf – has blasted the government for allegedly trying to resume trade with India.
Fawad Chaudhry, Minister of Information in the PTI government, wondered how the government could start doing business with India while ignoring the “atrocities” on the people of Kashmir.
“We will oppose such decisions and never allow trade on the pretext of flooding. The government should not betray the blood of the people of Kashmir,” he tweeted.
Interestingly, the PTI when in power floated the idea of resuming trade with India and its minister tried to highlight its benefits. Then, the parties of the current ruling coalition opposed it.
Relations between India and Pakistan have often been strained over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.
However, ties between the two countries crumbled after India repealed Article 370 of the Constitution, revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two union territories on 5 August 2019.
India’s decision drew strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic relations and expelled the Indian envoy. India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and will forever remain” an integral part of the country.
India has said it wants normal neighborly relations with Pakistan in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence.
PLL: Original Sin showrunners confirm [SPOILER] Is dead
And while Chip’s fate is confirmed, it remains to be determined whether Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will return for a second season on HBO Max. However, despite the uncertainty, Roberto remains optimistic.
“We went to a fortune teller this weekend,” he joked, “and the fortune teller told us we were fine.”
Seriously, Roberto was confident that HBO Max would heed fan engagement, which he said “grew as more and more episodes dropped.”
“So no official word,” he said. “But we feel good right now.”
Three lessons from the Biden fiasco in Afghanistan we need to learn now
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
A year after the harrowing and humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan, many Americans would like to know what lessons their leaders have learned.
Don’t hold your breath.
“Learning lessons” is rarely straightforward, especially when applied to complex foreign policy and strategy. The process inevitably falls victim to the same preference-driven bickering and parochial demagoguery that caused the disagreement in the first place.
Rarely do previously opposing factions slide gracefully and collectively into the intellectual utopia of 20/20 hindsight. Instead, interpretations of the past – and therefore lessons learned – will be riddled with heavy doses of confirmation bias and tribalist blame games, playing out in the snake pits of social media where complex social and political dynamics are transformed into black and white by memes and TikTok videos.
REMEMBERING OUR 13 DISAPPOINTED HEROES ONE YEAR AFTER THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S DISASTROUS WITHDRAWAL FROM AFGHANISTAN
A year ago, after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, it seemed like all the arguments were right from the start. National security hawks like me said we knew this would happen if we instantly created a power vacuum.
Isolationists, eager to prove that all foreign intervention is essentially immoral, were quick to use Afghanistan as an example of why we should never have wasted our time in the first place, or dishonestly claiming : “We had to go, but not This way!” (How, exactly, do we do it then, huh? If our goal was to have no more troops, then this collapse was always going to be the result).
Democrats, desperate to spin the horrors more favorably for their party leader, mostly just reenacted the PR version of a pee wee football game and chased the ball until they found it, lift him up and shout “Trump’s fault!”
BIDEN’S WITHDRAWAL FROM AFGHANISTAN REMAINS CATASTROPHE OF US WEAKNESS ONE YEAR LATER
Here’s the thing. Not everyone can be right. But determining who is more right and less wrong is more of an art than a science.
For lessons to be agreed upon after the fact, there must be agreement on the desired outcome at the outset.
One of the reasons there will never be “lessons learned” for Afghanistan is because different factions had different outcomes in mind. National security hawks wanted to prevent the return of strong and capable al-Qaeda and Islamic State, or a Taliban that would harbor them. We wanted a strategic forward presence and skilled partners we could count on. But the isolationists (or the populists, or the liberals, or the “no more endless wars” slogans, whatever you want to call them), never gravitated towards any of that. This group places a moral value on keeping our service members locked behind tempered glass ready to “break in an emergency”. And the Democrats? I can’t understand what they really wanted and neither do they.
Maybe one thing all parties agreed on was this: Someone screwed up, and his name rhymes with Joe Biden. He refused to listen to the advice of his Secretary of Defense or his generals. He wanted “zero” troops and that meant leaving a defensible air base at Bagram deserted. He wanted to ‘fix’ a vapid campaign slogan to ‘end endless wars’ and nothing was going to stand in his way – no common sense, no reality on the ground, no national security considerations beyond his presidency. But Biden didn’t get to this point in a vacuum. His decision was the product of a long series of bipartisan narratives and slogans steeped in half-truths and emotional appeals.
IN AFGHANISTAN A YEAR AGO, OPERATION PINEAPPLE EXPRESS SHOWED AMERICA’S BEST
Reaching some form of consensus on the lessons we might learn from the catastrophe in Afghanistan will not be easy, but we must try.
First lesson
The first lesson is leadership. I’ve seen many famous know-it-alls on social media broadly castigate “the generals” or the “military-industrial complex” as a convenient scapegoat for the protracted conflict.
Some blame is there, of course, but ultimately the answer was much simpler than that: politicians. For 20 years, politicians failed to define what our mission was. You see, we were faced with two simple choices in 2001: get revenge or prevent another attack.
We chose to do both (a perfectly rational decision, whether you agree or not), but we only articulated the revenge part with the American people and then wondered why they were getting impatient after years of military occupation. To say that the complicated reality could have been better explained is an understatement.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE AVIS NEWSLETTER
lesson two
The second lesson is how to control our emotions. The decision to withdraw quickly from Afghanistan after 20 years of hard-won victories was a purely emotional decision, the product of a strategic misunderstanding (see lesson one) that led to fatigue and frustration. If we had used our heads, we might have done a quick cost/benefit analysis and discovered that after 20 years we were finally in a decent balance, where our goal of prevention was achieved at a relatively low cost in terms of lives (no combat deaths well over a year before withdrawal) and resources.
lesson three
And that brings us to the third lesson: seek balance. There is no perfect model for foreign intervention, declaring war, or determining when America’s interests are truly threatened or not. But the last 20 years in Iraq and Afghanistan have given us some clues, where we have oscillated between surges and pullbacks and nation building and MOABs (Mother of All Bombs). And what did we discover?
Our limits, of course, especially with nation building. But we have also discovered our ability to fortify and equip our allies and project national security. In the year 20 in Afghanistan, a small engagement maintained the stability we needed, not to mention a major air base strategically located near Pakistan, Iran and China.
If we continue to prove that we don’t have the stomach for the chaos and unpredictability of the world, and respond by raising our hands and turning inward, then we must prepare for a far more dangerous world. – a world ruled by warlords with nuclear weapons.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Slogans should not dictate politics. As much as loudmouthed demagogues wanted to make it a mere competition between peace-loving Americans and warmongering elites, but it never was. The world is complex and dangerous and there is no perfect way for America to navigate it, both because perfection is subjective and because the world is…messy.
We fled Afghanistan because it was messy and inconvenient, and politicians thought the American people were too simple to hear hard truths. The Afghan people paid the price, as did thousands of American Gold Star families who now wonder what their sacrifice ever meant. The least we owe them are lessons learned.
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT REP. DAN CRENSHAW
