Asia Cup 2022: Big Update On Pakistan Left-arm Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi – Details Here
Asia Cup 2022: Big Update On Pakistan Left-arm Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi – Details Here
Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi has departed for London to complete his rehabilitation to recover from a knee injury. The youngster was ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 after injuring his posterior cruciate ligament during the Test series against Sri Lanka
Confirming that the bowler has left for the United Kingdom to undergo rehabilitation under a knee specialist, PCB Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro said:
“Shaheen Shah Afridi requires uninterrupted, dedicated knee specialist care and London offers some of the best sports medical and rehabilitation facilities in the world. In the best interest of the player, we have decided to send him there.”
Confident that the pacer will regain his fitness in time for the 2022 T20 World Cup, the PCB Chief Medical Officer said:
“The medical department will receive daily feedback on his progress whilst in London and we are confident Shaheen will return to full fitness before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.”
5 Best Seeds On Minecraft You’ve Never Heard Of
Creating a new Minecraft world each time you play can be a fun way to mix up your gameplay each time, but it’s easy to get into the same rut with the same old worlds over and over again. You’ve heard of the best seeds on Minecraft on record, and you’ve played them all, but what about all the lesser-known seeds that are just as amazing? Here are 5 of the best Minecraft seeds you’ve never heard of, ones that will give you hours of fun without getting repetitive or boring.
3 Fun Seed Combinations For Any Gamer
- Starter Pack – Great for those just starting out on their Minecraft journey, this seed has a little bit of everything. You’ll spawn near a village with a blacksmith, cows, and chickens, as well as a nearby temple and river.
- The Perfect Crop Farm – This seed is great for anyone looking to set up an efficient farm. You’ll spawn in a village with lots of farmland and water sources nearby. You’ll find all the seeds you need to make bread, carrots, potatoes, melons, pumpkins, and wheat nearby. And best of all, there are plenty of fishing spots too!
- Jungle Adventure With Rivers – If you’re looking for adventure on your next trip into the wilderness then look no further than this seed! When you spawn you will be around jungles filled with temples and abandoned mineshafts ready for exploration.
-
The Castle Siege Seed – Best Seeds On Minecraft
This seed puts you in the middle of a dense forest, with a lone Oak tree in the center. There are no trees around it, and the area is completely flat. If you go to the coordinates -188, ~, 318, you’ll find a castle that’s perfect for sieges. The surrounding moat is full of alligators, so be careful when approaching.
-
The Spawn in Snowy Tundra Seed
If you’re looking for a challenge, the Spawn in Snowy Tundra Seed is perfect for you. With hostile mobs spawning in the snow, you’ll have to be extra careful when venturing out. But the rewards are worth it, as you’ll find some of the best loot in the game. Keep your eyes peeled for rare ores and don’t forget to build a shelter before nightfall!
-
The Tower of Trials Seed – Best Seeds On Minecraft
This seed is perfect for anyone looking for a challenge. You’ll spawn in a plains biome with a lone tree. Just behind the tree is a tower made of obsidian blocks. Inside the tower are four chests full of loot, including an enchanted golden apple and diamond gear. To reach the top of the tower, you’ll need to find and activate four pressure plates hidden around the map. Once you reach the top, you’ll get a reward with an amazing view… and a creeper waiting to explode.
-
Obsidian Farm
Obsidian is one of the most versatile and important blocks in Minecraft, yet it can be quite difficult to find. This is one of the best seeds on Minecraft which will spawn you right next to an obsidian farm, making it easy to get all the obsidian you need. Plus, there’s a bonus chest with some great loot right next to the farm!
-
The Unusual Floating Island Seed – Best Seeds On Minecraft
If you’re looking for an unusual floating island seed, then look no further than this one! You’ll spawn on a small island in the middle of nowhere, with nothing but a tree and a chest to your name. But if you explore a little further, you’ll find a whole host of other islands floating around in the sky – some with trees, some with chests, and some with nothing but hostile mobs!
There’s no doubt that there are plenty of best seeds on Minecraft out there for players to find and enjoy. However, with so many options available, it can be tough to know where to start. If you’re looking for some new and interesting seeds to try out, be sure to check out the five options listed above. With a little bit of exploration, you’re sure to find something that you’ll love.
Moqtada al-Sadr’s resignation plunges Iraq into the unknown
It took a tweet to set fire to the powder in the streets of Iraq: after 10 months of political deadlock to form a new government and appoint a new prime minister, on the morning of August 29, the Shiite leader Moqdata al-Sadr announced on the social networkhis “permanent retirement” from politics. It was enough for his angry supporters to take to the streets.
A month after having burst into Parliament to denounce in particular corruption within the government, they broke through the roadblocks leading to the Green Zone of Baghdad where they invested this time the Palace of the Republic. Coming from the poorest neighborhoods of the Iraqi capital, the Sadrists entered government offices, settling into armchairs, jumping in the swimming pool and taking selfies. Demonstrations also took place in several other cities in the south of the country where the Sadrist current is very influential, notably Basra, Iraq’s second city.
[ 🇮🇶 IRAK ]
🔸️ Alleged video of escalating tensions and ongoing clashes in Baghdad. pic.twitter.com/cr1jQdUplf
— (Little) Think Tank (@L_ThinkTank) August 29, 2022
Exchanges of fire between rival militias left around 30 dead and hundreds injured even as a national curfew was imposed by the army, paralyzing the country.
The man in search of power?
To end this cycle of violence, Moqtada al-Sadr said at a press conference on August 30: “No matter who started the conflicts yesterday, I apologize to the Iraqi people who are the only ones affected by what happened,” before adding, “The revolution that was marred by violence is no longer a revolution, and I now criticize the revolution of the Sadrist movement.” He thus gave his supporters 60 minutes to withdraw from the Green Zone, failing which he threatened to “disavow” them.
Having won the legislative elections of October 2021 with 73 deputies, the current of Moqtada al-Sadr was unable to form a majority in the hemicycle, and the Shiite leader had even made his deputies resign in June. For weeks, he has been calling for the dissolution of Parliament and new early legislative elections to try to resolve the crisis. The man with the black turban and the white beard is followed by millions of supporters. He enjoys an aura within the popular Shiite but also Sunni layers of Iraq for his fight against social injustice and the fight against corruption.
However, behind this image of political integrity, Moqtada al-Sadr would covet the Shiite authority of the country and especially the Ministry of the Interior which manages a colossal envelope of two billion dollars per year allocated to simple militias. He therefore embarked on a standoff against the Coordination Framework, more or less affiliated with Iran, which relies on more than 70 militias, including the powerful Hachd Al-Chaabi (Popular Mobilization Units).
He himself has a powerful armed group, the Saraya Al-Salam, which has 10,000 men, according to the words of Arthur Quesnay, doctor of political science at the University of Paris 1 interviewed byThe cross. Failing to achieve his ends, would the Shiite leader’s withdrawal from political life be an admission of failure or a desire to create disorder?
Against the American invasion and now against Iran
One thing is certain, this native of Koufa, south of Baghdad, is not at his first political brilliance. Born in 1974, he comes from an important Shiite family. His father, Grand Ayatollah Mohammed Sadeq al-Sadr, and his father-in-law, cleric Mohammed Baqir al-Sadr, established the Sadrist Party, a Shiite religious movement helping poor communities in Iraq. Both were assassinated while Saddam Hussein was in power, but that did not prevent the expansion of the movement, which relies on a strong network of associations.
When his father died in 1999, Moqtada took refuge in Iran and took over the reins of the organization. When his country was invaded by American troops in 2003, he created the Mahdi army, which includes more than 60,000 men. From then on, his supporters attacked the occupying forces, particularly in the holy city of Najaf. Moreover, in 2006, the American magazine Newsweek presented him in one as “the most dangerous man in Iraq”. His militia even takes the locality of Basra from the British troops.
However, in the face of sectarian clashes ravaging Iraq, supporters of Moqtada al-Sadr are forced to hand over the city to the Iraqi army. The leader of the movement decides a second time to flee to Iran and to leave political life until 2011. After allying himself with the then Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, affiliated with Tehran, he finally decides to get closer of certain nationalist Sunni leaders.
However, faced with the emergence of Daesh in Iraq, he finally joined the group of Hachd el-Chaabi with his own militia which he renamed “the peace brigades”. In 2016, faced with endemic corruption, he withdrew his support for Prime Minister Haider el-Abadi and led a demonstration bringing together hundreds of thousands of people in Tahrir Square in Baghdad.
Surfing on his growing popularity, he created “Sairoun”, an alliance “on the move” with several parties. This parliamentary bloc won the elections with 54 seats. But once again, in the face of growing discontent and in the face of the October 2019 protests, Moqtada al-Sadr is withdrawing his support for the government and calling for a boycott of parliament. After months of popular discontent, the government of the time resigned. After the successful elections of October 2021, he poses as the guarantor of Iraqi territorial integrity. He categorically rejects foreign interference, and often attacks the Iranian neighbor when he himself has stayed several times in this country.
So, simple opportunist political agitator or providential man of Iraq who could manage to unify the country and bring it out of its torpor? Be that as it may, Moqtada al-Sadr does not leave anyone indifferent and could have an important political role – in the broad sense – to play in Iraq and in the region in the coming weeks and months.
Lab meat is more ethical than farmed
Yuval Noah Harari, historian, futurist and adviser to the World Economic Forum (WEF), has described lab-synthesized ‘cultured meat’ as more ‘eco-friendly’ and ‘ethical’ than meat from farming and slaughtering .
He made the remarks in a video interview with the International Institute of Management in Kyiv, Ukraine.
The WEF has described “cultured meat” as a “sustainable” substitute for human consumption of animals in order to “save the planet” from “carbon emissions”:
The process of growing meat in a lab involves taking stem cells from a living animal and growing them under nutrient-rich conditions.
For example, a small biopsy of skeletal muscle is taken from a cow, from which stem cells are isolated and grown in a bioreactor with cell culture media.
Cells are divided into several cell types including muscle and fat cells. This biomass is then processed to form the final edible product.
Harari called the human consumption of animals unsustainable. He said: “We can find ways to provide what people need in a more environmentally friendly and sustainable way. This is the best way to go. It doesn’t stop development and it doesn’t ruin the ecosystem, [but] find new ways to keep growing in a sustainable way, and it can be done.
Relevant remarks begin at 36:25:
Harari remarked:
Think about food. Hundreds of millions of people are now starting to eat meat in places like China, India, Brazil, [where] they had no money to buy meat before. Now, as economic prosperity increases a little, meat consumption increases. Meat is one of the biggest sources of air and water pollution in the world.
Now, if you tell these people, “No, you can’t eat meat because it destroys the environment”, they won’t accept [it].
But there are new technologies [with which] you can produce meat, just by growing it in cells, it’s called ‘cultured meat’ or ‘clean meat’, and it’s much more environmentally friendly. It’s also much more ethical because if you want to make a burger, you don’t have to raise a cow and then kill it to get a burger. You have just grown the burger. It’s much more ethical. It is much more ecological.
This is the technological middle way. Technology is not the opposite of nature. It is not the enemy of nature.
Harari presented “climate change” as an “existential” threat to humanity.
“Humanity faces common existential challenges [and] threats,” he said. “Whether it’s climate change, the rise of artificial intelligence, [or] be it destabilizing forces like the Putin regime.
Greater consolidation and concentration of political power is needed to address the aforementioned “common existential challenges,” Harari added. He presented the European Union (EU) as a “successful” model of multi-state integration to be followed by future globalization political projects.
He concluded: “The European Union is an extremely successful experiment. There has never been before in history such a thing [with] so many countries united to form this economic and political bloc, while maintaining their independence”.
Oakland mayoral candidates face off in debate over major city issues, including crime
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — With the November election just months away, eight candidates took the stage for a debate in Oakland on Tuesday night. All are vying to be the next mayor of the city.
One of the main issues discussed – how to tackle the city’s crime problem.
“The anarchy has gone unchecked. There’s a lack of accountability and really showing up and making sure people are safe, they have peace,” said Treva Reid, a member of the council and mayoral candidate.
Other topics included tackling homelessness and how to provide more affordable housing for everyone.
“We have to be innovative with different designs, different models. We have to eliminate government bureaucracy, because time is money.” said fellow board member and candidate Loren Taylor.
Many candidates used the debate to draw a fine line.
Offer progressive policy proposals, while being outspoken about the issues facing Oakland.
“Surrounding areas with similar budgets and funds, like Long Beach, are a great example. Because it’s a port city. We have a similar sized police force. Their measures are better than ours at all respects,” said Seneca Scott. .
Some cited their years of experience leading the city in an effort to land the city’s top job.
“I’m planting the seeds so that when I’m your next mayor, I can start the real work,” council member Sheng Thao said.
Others have promised voters a fresh take if elected this fall.
“If you want more of the same, then the choice is yours. If you want someone who has 40 years of experience working on these issues and working on them from a community perspective as well as from a from the school board’s perspective, then we provide a choice,” said Gregory Hodge.
Oaklanders will choose from 10 candidates for mayor on Election Day.
The winner will be determined by a ranking vote.
Venus Williams, Raducanu, Osaka all in US Open 1st round – The Denver Post
By HOWARD FENDRICH
NEW YORK (AP) — Venus Williams’ welcome and support at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday afternoon was not the same as it was for her sister, Serena, the night before. Neither does the result.
Venus, who turned 42 in June, has made no statement about her future in tennis, unlike her younger brother, and although she has also had success and influence – a seven-time Grand Slam; a black woman in a predominantly white sport — fanfare and attention are not the same.
Playing in front of thousands of empty blue seats in an arena that was fairly quiet at first, though growing louder thereafter, Venus went down in the first round of the US Open for the second consecutive appearance, losing 6-1 , 7-6 (5) to Alison Van Uytvanck.
“She means so much to women’s tennis. Tennis, in general,” Van Uytvanck said. “She’s a legend.”
It was the 23rd trip to Flushing Meadows for Venus, who reached the final in 1997 as a teenager and then lifted the trophy in 2000 and 2001, and her record 91st major tournament appearance.
Venus had never lost in the first round of the US Open until 2020, then was absent last year.
When asked what motivates her these days, she replied, “Three letters: WIN. That’s it. Very simple.”
Overnight, Emma Raducanu became just the third defending US Open champion to lose in the first round, knocked out by Alizé Cornet 6-3, 6-3. And yet another former champion retired in straight sets when Naomi Osaka, who won two of her four Grand Slam titles in New York, was knocked out by Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins 7-6 (5), 6-3 in a game. which ended after midnight.
Osaka, a former No. 1, also lost in the first round of Roland Garros this year and slipped to 44th in the standings. She had been 3-0 head-to-head against Collins, but this fun-to-watch and hard-hitting match went the other way.
“When you lose to someone three times,” said 19th-seeded Collins, who has struggled with injuries this season, “you’ve got nothing to lose, so I tried to go out there and try ‘hope for the best.’
Raducanu, who was 18 and ranked 150th when she won the title as a qualifier a year ago, was hampered by blisters on her hand – she took medical time out for treatment after the first set – and was dominated by Cornet, 32. from France who also upset No. 1 Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon.
“Obviously really disappointing. Really sad to leave here. It’s probably my favorite tournament. But also, I mean, in a way, (I’m) happy, because it’s a clean slate,” Raducanu said “I’m going to take the rankings down. (Will) go up my way.
Also in the spotlight was 22-time major champion Rafael Nadal, who returned to the US Open for the first time since 2019 and beat 21-year-old Rinky Hijikata 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. 6-3. . Nadal has shown no serious lingering issues with the torn abdominal muscle that forced him out of Wimbledon in July.
Venus exited the August 2021 singles tour entirely until less than a month ago and is now 0-4 since her return. His ranking – which 20 years ago was No. 1 – is 1,504th this week.
“It’s definitely the longest time I’ve been away from tennis and without a racquet in my hand. So it was a completely new experience for me, picking up a racquet in my hand and trying to acclimatize as quickly as possible. possible to be ready for the US Open, which hasn’t been easy,” she said. “Certainly playing a lot of good points, but in the end, it’s just rust. There’s nothing you can do about it except, you know, not get rusty at some point.
It was Serena who announced to the world on August 9 that she was set to step away from her playing career, not sure when the end would be, although she hinted that it could happen in the future. ‘US Open. So his first-round match on Monday fell into the category of must-see events, drawing a record crowd of more than 29,000 to the tournament grounds, including more than 23,000 at Ashe – and the atmosphere was loud and electric from start to finish in their 6-3, 6-3 win over Danka Kovinic.
Now Serena, who has won six of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles in New York, will move on to a clash against No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit in Ashe on Wednesday night.
And then she and Venus will join forces in doubles on Thursday, teaming up for the first time since 2018 this week.
When a reporter asked if retirement was on Venus’ mind, she replied, “Right now I’m just focusing on doubles.”
So how did this reunion of a duo who won 14 Grand Slam titles in this event happen?
“It was Serena’s idea. She’s the boss, so I do whatever she tells me to do,” Venus said. “We have won some great victories. It would be nice to add more. »
Van Uytvanck now meets Clara Burel, who knocked out Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 6-4, 6-4.
In other action on a wet and windy second day at the hard court tournament, women’s winners included 2017 champion Sloane Stephens, No. 1 Iga Swiatek, No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 8 Jessica Pegula, No. 9 Garbiñe Muguruza, No. 9 13 Belinda Bencic – whose opponent Andrea Petkovic has said she is retiring from professional tennis – and No. 22 Karolina Pliskova, a 2016 runner-up in New York.
The men who advanced included 2014 champion Marin Cilic, No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, No. 7 Cam Norrie, No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz, No. 9 Andrey Rublev, No. 11 Jannik Sinner, No. 15 Marin Cilic, No. 17 Grigor Dimitrov and No. 28 Holger Rune, who then meets John Isner.
Neither Williams attended the other’s singles match in the first round; Venus said she watched Serena on TV but wasn’t there in person due to her own early departure the next day.
Their mother, Oracene, and sister, Isha, were in the guest room each time. On Tuesday, they saw Venus struggle from the start, especially with her serve and groundstrokes not being properly calibrated. So many on the net. So many long landings.
After some of her 25 unforced errors, Venus grimaced or fiddled with her racquet strings or tugged at the edge of her visor.
Ten of those errors came on setbacks, far outpacing his two winners on that side.
There were half a dozen double faults, only three aces. She faced 12 break points and lost four of her 10 service games.
Just 20 minutes later, there was a 4-0 lead for Van Uytvanck, a 28-year-old Belgian ranked 43rd who started the day with a career 1-8 record at the US Open.
Venus took a bit of a stand, breaking to open the second set and holding 2-0. But it would be his only break of the game and soon enough Van Uytvanck put aside a volley winner to close out the win.
A night earlier, Serena was celebrated in a post-match ceremony that included a video tribute from Oprah Winfrey and an extensive on-court interview. After that match, Venus simply threw her red gear bag over her left shoulder, carried her racquet in her right hand, and quickly headed for the locker room.
Rivers around the world are drying up
London:
Rivers around the world have dried up recently. The Loire in France broke records in mid-August for low water levels, while photos circulating online show the mighty Danube, Rhine, Yangtze and Colorado rivers practically reduced to the state of nets.
It’s not just the rivers that are running dry, but also the reservoirs they are replenishing, leading to water shortages in many parts of the world, including the UK. Yet floods have wreaked havoc on many of these rivers over the past decade, in some cases just months before the recent drought. So what happens to them?
Climate change takes many forms. The Earth system is interdependent, so when one thing changes, it affects many other things. As atmospheric temperatures rise, weather patterns affect where, when, and how much rain will fall. Consequently, the distribution of water changes from region to region and the rivers adapt accordingly, which affects the amount of fresh water available for consumption.
Fresh water makes up a tiny fraction of all water on the planet, and much of it is locked in ice. While this has been true for as long as humans have existed, climate change is altering where fresh water is found: so that in general, places with lots of it get more while those with little receive less.
Differences in water distribution are becoming more marked, not only between regions, but also over time. When a river’s behavior becomes more extreme, constantly breaking records for highest and lowest water levels, river scientists say it becomes more “flashy”. Some desert rivers are very flashy and only flow at certain times of the year.
The brightness of a river reflects the amount of water available, which depends on the climate. Although a river may have higher or lower flows for longer periods of time, it can still carry approximately the same volume of water over a year.
Management strategies are usually designed based on how a river has behaved in the past. But we have to consider all the ends of how rivers can flow, because what it seems now is not what it always was, and it is not what it always will be.
Flashy futures?
Rivers are wild streams that have shaped the earth for billions of years, far longer than humans have existed. Rivers naturally change as their environment changes, which includes climate, rainfall, vegetation, sea level, and more. Geologists can read clues to these changes from rocks and landscapes.
We tend to adapt rivers to us more than to them. Engineering measures limit their ability to effect natural changes such as flooding or creating a new course. Urban rivers can be encased in concrete and their flow somewhat straightened, while drains in paved urban landscapes rush water to rivers without the need for it to flow slowly through the ground.
Such man-made changes can make rivers brighter. If there is drought, the water leaves the earth more quickly, while if there is a lot of rain, it accumulates more quickly in one place. As rivers respond to global change, we need to find ways to prioritize their natural coping strategies in how we manage them.
This could involve so-called slow-water strategies such as China’s “sponge cities”: urban areas with abundant trees, ponds and parks to absorb water and mitigate droughts and floods.
There is a lot of work ahead of us to ensure that we cherish and manage a stable and secure supply of water from our increasingly unchecked rivers. Respecting and working with nature can ensure enough clean water not only for humans, but also for all living creatures and the environment.
(Author:Catherine E. Russell, Fulbright-Lloyd Visiting Scholar, University of New Orleans and Honorary Scholar, University of Leicester)
(Disclosure Statement: Catherine E. Russell receives funding from a Fulbright-Lloyd Fellowship and UNESCO’s IGCP Project 732)
(This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.)
