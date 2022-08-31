News
Baidu says its robotaxis have cornered 10% of the ride-sharing market
Chinese tech giant Baidu’s robotaxis have cornered about 10% of the ride-sharing market in a Beijing suburb, the company said on Tuesday.
CGV | Visual Group China | Getty Images
BEIJING — In less than two years, Chinese tech giant Baidu’s robotaxis have cornered about 10% of the ride-sharing market in a Beijing city suburb, the company said in an earnings call Tuesday.
Baidu shares traded in the United States fell 6.5% overnight to $137.69 each. Shares are down more than 7% for the year so far.
The Chinese company said it has more than 100 robotaxis operating in the suburbs, with each vehicle making more than 20 trips a day on average. Local rules require human personnel to be seated in the vehicle with passengers.
In Beijing, Baidu cannot yet operate its robotaxi business on downtown public roads. According to company information, the only part of Beijing where Baidu can charge for rides on public roads is in a suburb called Yizhuang.
The area is about a 30-minute drive south of the center of the Chinese capital. The area is home to many corporations, including the headquarters of e-commerce giant JD.com.
Baidu started offering free robotaxi rides in Yizhuang in October 2020 and received permission to collect fares in November 2021.
However, CNBC checks of the Baidu robotaxi app showed rides remained heavily subsidized even on Wednesday.
A half-hour ride from JD.com headquarters to a residential area in Yizhuang had a fare of 5.36 yuan (79 cents) – and a discount of 48.24 yuan.
A check of startup Pony.ai’s robotaxi app showed that the fare for the same route was fully subsidized. Pony.ai received approval to charge its robotaxis fares to Yizhuang around the same time as Baidu.
Baidu’s robotaxi business, branded Apollo Go, operates in more than ten cities in China. Apollo Go can charge fares in seven of those cities, the company said.
In Tuesday’s earnings release, Baidu said it conducted 287,000 public robotaxi rides in the second quarter, up 46% from the first quarter.
Of that second-quarter total, robotaxi trips in Yizhuang accounted for more than 60%, according to CNBC’s calculations.
News
GOP ‘Crackpot Caucus’ are ‘negative, bile-filled performance artists’
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” on Tuesday that the Republican Party’s “crackpot caucus” was a group of “negative, bile-filled performance artists.”
O’Donnell said, “There are people who are running to be the House Rep saying they want to take the funding out of the FBI. Some say they want to abolish it, just get rid of it, not replace it with anything, not another version, nothing. What does it mean for the future of the House of Representatives if you have party members who believe there should be no federal enforcement of federal laws? »
Schiff said, “To have more members of Congress who share this lack of commitment to our Constitution, to our institutions is a terrifying prospect.”
He continued: “I think it’s true. I think Lindsey Graham, you see fleeting signs of awareness that pop up from time to time and quickly fade away. Others, and I would put Marjorie Taylor Greene in this category, are just negative, bile-filled performance artists. Luckily, at the moment, there are a small number in Congress, but there are more and where she’s from, running in the Republican primaries in very red districts that look set to join Congress.
He added, “You see some kind of crackpot caucus developing within the GOP conference, what a terrible turn of events this is for the country.”
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
News
30 Acts by 30: Bay Area Man Gives Back to Community to Celebrate Milestone Anniversary
SOUTHERN SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) — When some people turn 30, they decide to do things they’ve never done before.
And as one Bay Area man nears the three-decade mark, he’s decided to make it big.
One piece at a time, South San Francisco’s Bryan Tsiliacos is trying to make his community a better place.
To recognize the essential work of teachers, he is donating 150 supply kits for colleges in Oakland.
VIDEO: Meet Mississippi Joe, a 72-year-old Peninsula man who uses his backyard to cultivate a tight-knit community
“So I chose Oakland in particular because over the past school year they went through a lot of unique challenges,” Tsiliacos said. “So I just wanted to give back and do something special for teachers and hopefully make them smile.”
But this good deed will not be the last.
Turning 30 is a big milestone, but it can also be scary.
Instead of a crisis, when Tsiliacos turned 29, he decided to channel his anxieties into something good.
“I took out a sheet of paper and started writing down all the things I was grateful for,” Tsiliacos said. “And in that moment, I realized that every wonderful thing that happened to me was due to the support and generosity of others.”
RELATED: Random act of kindness sparks 2-day ‘pay it forward’ chain at Dairy Queen
And so, the 30 acts by 30 challenge was born.
Tsiliacos has made it his mission to perform 30 acts of kindness before he turns 30 next year.
After baking more than 400 desserts for San Jose firefighters for his first act, Tsiliacos asked Oakland principals for a specific wish list to best help their teachers.
“Because then I can prioritize the most important and essential items to put in the kits,” Tsiliacos said. “And what you see here is exactly what it is.”
Paper, markers, disinfectant wipes, approximately $12,000 in supplies donated by 18 corporate sponsors from across the country.
VIDEO: Orion Jean, 11, recognized as Child of the Year for his commitment to kindness
Tsiliacos has documented his acts of kindness on his Instagram and TikTok pages and now he hopes others will see them and be inspired to give back too.
“Kindness is interesting because it has this characteristic of being very addictive, once you do one act of kindness, you want to do another,” Tsiliacos said. “So I encourage others to keep doing acts of kindness because one act can lead to hundreds and it really does.”
Getting old is obvious, but giving back never gets old.
Tsiliacos said his next act will be in San Francisco and he will share details on his Instagram and TikTok pages.
News
Aaron Judge’s 51st home run of the season one of three Yankee blasts in win over Angels
ANAHEIM — This is what the Yankees are built for. They aren’t constructed to rely on bunting and going station to station. The Bombers were built to hit blasts and Tuesday night, Athony Rizzo, Andrew Benintendi and Aaron Judge each went deep to beat up on the Angels, 7-4, at Angels Stadium.
The Yankees (79-51) snapped a three-game losing streak and gave themselves a chance to salvage their final trip to the West Coast this season after splitting a four-game series with the lowly A’s. The Yankees are 10-17 in the month of August and 15-23 since the All-Star break. They held onto their seven-game lead over the Rays in the American League East. The Angels (56-72) lost for the first time in five games.
Judge homered for the second time in as many nights, giving him a major-league leading 51 home runs. That is 10 shy of the Yankees’ franchise and American League record set by Roger Maris in 1961. Judge has 32 games left to play in the regular season.
Judge’s number is also 21 shy of the MLB record set by Barry Bonds, which many baseball fans consider tainted because of his connection to PED scandals.
Judge has hit home runs in both games here against the Angels, becoming just the 10th man in baseball history to reach the 50-home run mark twice in his career on Monday night with his eighth-inning shot. Judge hit 52 in his rookie season of 2017. There are only 47 50-home run seasons in major league history. It was the 10th 50-home run season for the Yankees with Babe Ruth’s four, Mickey Mantle’s two, Maris’ historic season of 1961 and Alex Rodriguez doing it once along with Judge doing it twice.
But Judge was not the only one adding lines to the resume Tuesday night.
Rizzo hit his second in as many nights for his 30th of the season. It’s the fifth time in his career that Rizzo has reached the 30-home run mark.
Benintendi actually got the Yankees started Tuesday night. The lefty hit his fifth of the season in the first inning. All three Yankees homers came off Angels’ right-handed starter Mike Mayers.
The Yankees lead the majors with 205 home runs and they are 45-12 this season when they hit one or more homers. They are 11-23 when they go without a homer. In the last 30 games, however, the Yankees had suffered a power outage with 28 homers, 14th in the big leagues. Their slugging percentage was just .353 (27th) and their OPS was just .651 (26th) over that stretch.
The long ball can cover up a lot of the issues that have been plaguing the Yankees lately. Tuesday night, it was enough to help the Bombers get past the early exit of starter Jameson Taillon. The right-hander was hit on the right arm by a line drive off the bat of Magneuris Sierra. The ball turned into and out before Taillon walked off the mound and immediately down the tunnel to the clubhouse after just two innings of work.
The Yankees said Taillon had a “right forearm contusion” — with X-rays coming back negative — which is encouraging, but that left the Bombers’ bullpen with seven innings to cover.
Greg Weissert, who had a disastrous debut on Thursday night, continued to show why the Yankees were excited about him. In his third major league game, the right-hander out of Fordham University pitched two perfect innings, striking out two. That included getting outs against reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani and former AL MVP Mike Trout.
Lucas Luetge gave up his first home run to a lefty this season in the fifth when former Yankee Mike Ford homered for the second night in a row. Ron Marinaccio gave the Yankees 1.1 scoreless innings and Jonathan Loaisiga struck out the side in the eighth and got Trout in the ninth. Wandy Peralta closed it out after giving up a double to Ohtani and a two-out RBI-single to Taylor Ward.
It wasn’t all blasts on Tuesday. The Yankees also took advantage of a big Angels’ mistake. In the third inning, DJ LeMahieu walked and Judge had a one-out single. Rizzo walked to load the bases and Josh Donaldson grounded into what looked like and inning-ending play at third. Instead, Luis Rengifo’s throw to first bounced and got past Ford to allow LeMahieu and Judge to score.
News
Suspended Jharkhand BJP leader who tortured housekeeper arrested
Ranch:
Seema Patra, the suspended Jharkhand BJP leader, has been arrested by Ranchi police for allegedly torturing her housekeeper, officials said today.
The BJP had suspended Seema Patra on Tuesday after a video of his domestic helper accusing him of torture went viral.
Ms. Patra was a member of the national working committee of the BJP women’s wing and her husband, Maheshwar Patra, is a retired IAS officer.
In the video, the housekeeper, Sunita, was seen on a hospital bed with wound marks on her body and face. The 29-year-old accused the suspended BJP leader of holding her captive and brutally torturing her.
Sunita claimed to have been beaten by Ms. Patra with bars and an iron pan. She was also forced to lick urine off the floor.
“She also broke my teeth with an iron bar,” Sunita alleged.
Acting on a tip, Ranchi police rescued the woman from the home in Patras last week and took her to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for treatment, officials said.
Ms Patra’s arrest comes after Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais met Chief Police Officer Neeraj Sinha yesterday and expressed ‘serious concern’ over delay in action against BJP leader suspended.
“Governor Shri Ramesh Bais got news of harassment of Sunita domestic helper in a very inhuman manner by Seema Patra, a resident of Road No. 1 in Ashok Nagar, Ranchi and wife of a retired officer of the IAS.” “Expressing his displeasure, the Governor asked the State Superintendent of Police why no action has been taken by the police against the culprits thus far. The Governor also expressed his deep concern over the laxity of police,” a statement from the governor’s office said.
News
David Haye wonders how Tyson Fury will deal with a smaller man in Oleksandr Usyk after struggling with Steve Cunningham in 2013
Much has been said about Tyson Fury’s height advantage over Oleksandr Usyk but according to David Haye, it may be the Ukrainian who could benefit.
As soon as it was announced that Usyk had picked up a split decision victory over Anthony Joshua, attention quickly turned to a possible undisputed world heavyweight title clash between WBA, WBO and IBF champion Usyk. and the WBC Fury King.
Once the fight was over, Fury took to social media to call out Usyk and the Ukrainian accepted the challenge, but ‘The Gypsy King’ only gave his team until September 1 for the fight. happen and he is asking for £500million.
If the fight were to happen, it’s hard to look past Fury’s 6-inch height and 45-pound weight advantage, but former heavyweight and heavyweight champion Haye thinks that Usyk’s short stature could cause the British problems.
We saw it previously when Fury took on Steve Cunningham in 2013 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Cunningham knocked Fury down in round two and ‘The Gypsy King’ was forced to change tactics after the scare, eventually scoring a stoppage in round seven.
“None of them lost,” Haye told IFL TV. “Fury had a draw, but he got revenge with a few knockout wins, so I think it’s a great fight.
“It’s a fight with contrasting styles and very different proposals. How is Tyson Fury doing against the little goodies? Look at Steve Cunningham.
Sports
News
An actress launched a viral plea to her insurance company. It was vomit.
When her insurance company denied her coverage to treat a gastric condition that causes frequent vomiting, Sandy Honig decided to appeal the decision in a less conventional way.
The comedian – who is known for co-creating the HBO Max show ‘Three Busy Debras’ – uploaded a video, which has since gone viral, that shows her throwing up outside the insurance company building . Several times.
“Well, no one will take my letter, but they said I could send it and leave it with any relevant documents,” Honig says in the video, before opening the envelope and throwing up in it.
His “appeal” may not have worked, but the viral stunt has sparked an online discussion about the timeframes many Americans have to travel to receive affordable medical care.
Honig, 30, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
But online, she opened up about her condition, gastroparesis, which affects her stomach muscles and prevents her stomach from emptying properly.
It makes her throw up almost everything she eats, she said in a Tweeterand she currently manages it by snacking “slowly on small amounts of simple foods throughout the day”.
One treatment that has worked for her, she said in her YouTube video, involves receiving Botox injections into her pyloric sphincter, the muscles that control the movement of partially digested food from the stomach to the small intestine. .
She said her insurer, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, deemed the procedure medically unnecessary. Since the relief from Botox only lasts a few months, Honig said she paid out of pocket to continue receiving treatment.
Her video, which she shot in January and posted on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube on Monday, opens with her writing a letter appealing a decision by Anthem. She then attempts to hand-deliver it to the company’s office building in Woodland Hills, California. After being refused entry for not having an employee badge, Honig turns on her heels, exits the building, and promptly vomits outside her doors.
She continues to vomit in the parking lot repeatedly in the video, horrifying passers-by.
Honig alleges that Anthem sent police to her home after filming the video outside the company building.
She also showed an excerpt from the Jan. 19 police report, which said the Los Angeles Police Department “performed a wellness check.” The report also included the phrase “poss 5150,” the California law code for involuntary psychiatric detention. She also tweeted a selfie with an officer in the background.
A representative for Anthem has not commented on Honig’s claim that the company sent cops to her home after the incident was filmed.
However, the rep said the company’s coverage policies are “based on evidence-based medicine using medical society position statements, peer-reviewed medical journals, and input from medical specialists across the country.” .
“We want to make sure Ms. Honig receives the right treatment for her particular condition,” the rep said in an email. “Our clinical team has carefully reviewed her case and our medical policies, and the existing medical evidence does not support the treatment she is seeking for her condition. Therefore, it is not a covered benefit under the company’s health plan. family.”
The rep added that Anthem’s appeal process provides an “additional review” that provides “further opportunities for new or additional facts and circumstances to be considered as part of the family’s health plan.” .
Hours after posting the video, Honig tweeted that someone from Anthem called her and said “they feel bad” and that the company is “investigating”. In another tweetshe said the rep called back and explained why Anthem did not consider Botox medically necessary.
“I guess now is the time to admit it’s cosmetic, I just turned 30 and I want the inside of my stomach to look younger,” she joked.
After the video was released, many netizens rallied behind Honig, sharing their own experiences trying to reach out to their healthcare providers.
“My brother had a similar rare stomach condition called SMAS where he couldn’t keep food down,” one Twitter user said. replied. “He was 19 when the only thing our insurance would cover was surgery for a feeding tube, even though there is a bypass that would allow him to live a normal life.”
In the following tweet, the user said his brother had ’emergency’ surgery, but his insurance still hasn’t paid for him.
“I’m so sorry you’re going through something similar. It was a really difficult and scary time for my family, but that was three years ago and now my brother is doing great and living a normal life thanks to this. operation,” the user wrote. “The American healthcare system is beyond a nightmare.”
Actor and writer Jesse Nowack tweeted quote Honig’s video, and said Anthem denied coverage of a medical procedure while he was urinating blood.
Another Twitter user said that their sister had to have a pacemaker inserted in her abdomen to treat her gastroparesis, and that it was “a long struggle” to receive this treatment.
Oklahoma Progress Now, a progressive advocacy group that builds coalitions and creates progressive content, has also tweeted answer.
“The real hard thing to swallow here is that so many people still assume that people overuse the healthcare system (for very real disorders and illnesses) compared to greedy insurance companies, drug companies and to private medical institutions that simply ration care for more profit,” the association wrote.
Some commenters found the video entertaining, if demoralizing.
“I’m so sorry they turned down the appeal,” Twitter user coffeespoonie said. said. “It’s absurd, but as someone who suffers from chronic vomiting, it filled something deep inside of me.”
“I also have gastroparesis and my old insurance company refused to cover motility medication,” another user said. wrote. “I will keep this strategy in mind.”
nbcnews
