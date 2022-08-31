News
BaubleBar Labor Day Discounts: Save 80% With Deals From $4
We’ve independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E ! has affiliate relationships, so we may receive a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!. Prices are correct at time of publication.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, BaubleBar has everything you need if you’re looking for jewelry. If you prefer something timeless and subtle, like gold-plated jewelry and pearl pieces, BaubleBar has you covered. If you’re looking for something vibrant and colorful, BaubleBar has plenty of fun options. That’s why it’s the best place to buy gifts for loved ones (and yourself), especially right now as there’s a big sale on Labor Day weekend. It’s true, the long weekend may not have arrived yet, but the deals already are.
You can save 80% on rings, necklaces, earrings, hair accessories, sunglasses and more during the BaubleBar Labor Day sale. You can get the $44 Alice ring for just $8. The brand’s iconic Mini Alidia rings normally retail for $44, but they’re on sale for $8. For a limited time, you can save $28 on still-sold out Mickey Mouse bag charms.
Here are more of the most wanted items from the sale. Hurry before they sell out!
G20 faces ‘tough’ climate talks
US President’s Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry (right) with COP26 President Alok Sharma at the joint G-20 environment and climate ministers meeting in Nusa Dua, on the island Indonesian from Bali, August 31, 2022.
Firdia Lisnawati | AFP | Getty Images
BALI, Indonesia — G-20 ministers met in Indonesia to discuss their progress on carbon emissions. But expectations are low.
The group of 20 countries accounts for around 75% of total global greenhouse gas emissions. In 2021, the group acknowledged that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels would require “significant and effective” measures.
But the lack of concrete action is causing frustration at a time when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted several governments to continue using coal for longer than they hoped.
“Many countries around the world strongly condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine … so it has been difficult to have negotiations with the Russians,” Rob Jetten, the Dutch climate and energy minister, told CNBC at bali.
Russia is one of the G-20 countries. This month Sky News and others reported that Russia was flaring natural gas that it would normally have exported to Europe. According to G-20 host country Indonesia, Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a leaders’ meeting scheduled for November.
“There’s also a huge energy crisis, global prices are high, people are struggling to afford energy. And that’s not helping climate action either, as many countries are going back to fossil fuels,” he said. Jetten said.
Following the Kremlin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the disruption of natural gas flows from Russia to Europe, countries such as the Netherlands, Germany and Austria have declared that they should burn more coal, a fossil fuel.
Other parts of the world have increased their consumption of coal, including China, which experienced a severe heat wave this summer and is consuming record amounts of energy.
These decisions, even temporary ones, diverge from previous agreements.
An official from one of the participating countries, who did not wish to be named due to the sensitivity of the negotiations, said the main challenge of these meetings was “how can we ensure that countries meet the objectives (climatic)”.
Learn more about climate change
“A lot (of nations) are trying to be flexible. Can we please keep the targets?” said the official.
The Indonesian government has acknowledged that the negotiations were difficult.
“The engagement discussion is rather difficult as it has certain implications for some member countries,” Indonesia’s G-20 presidency said in a statement ahead of the meetings.
“The current geopolitical situation also creates a challenge in the ongoing negotiation process,” he added. added, in reference to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Tanya Plibersek, Australia’s environment and water minister, said Russia’s attack on its neighbor had “complicated negotiations. But there is no way countries can ignore this illegal invasion of Ukraine. this.”
Meanwhile, extreme weather events around the world appear to make the need for government action even more urgent. Pakistan, for example, is experiencing flash floods, with a third of the nation under water.
A government minister told Reuters the international community had a “responsibility” to help Pakistan and prevent future extreme weather events, given that the country’s carbon footprint is among the lowest in the world.
In Europe, a German drought reduced water levels in the Rhine, making it more difficult to transport fuel, wheat and other items.
“We have to step up our game, and all these extreme weather events all over the world – in Europe, in Asia-Pacific, but also in America, [are] our real revival, for everyone. that we must act now,” said Dutch Minister Jetten.
Search continues for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect charged with fatal shooting of man inside Gary Tire Shop – NBC Chicago
The hunt is on for an ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that killed a 47-year-old man and injured another victim in suburban Gary on Monday afternoon.
Police say the shooting happened at a tire store near the intersection of Ridge Road and Georgia Street, with a witness signaling an officer just before 5 p.m. to report an active incident in progress.
The officer went to the tire store and found a man who had been shot in the right leg, according to a police report.
The victim told the officer that his friend was also shot inside the business, and that’s where officers discovered the 47-year-old man lying on the floor of the establishment.
The man had no pulse and police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other shooting victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.
Authorities say the shooting suspect remains at large and is considered “armed and dangerous”. The suspect, described as a black male about 5ft 10in tall with a thin build, escaped the area in a dark colored sedan, police said.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts or the shooting is encouraged to call Lake County Metro Homicide at 219-755-3855.
Yellowstone Park Anniversary Highlights Stories of Early Tribes
In the western US states of Montana and Wyoming, Yellowstone National Park celebrates its 150th anniversary by promoting stories of native tribes driven out of the park when it was founded. VOA’s Natasha Mozgovaya has the story. Video: Natasha Mozgovaya, Scott Stearns
Asia Cup 2022: Big Update On Pakistan Left-arm Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi – Details Here
Asia Cup 2022: Big Update On Pakistan Left-arm Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi – Details Here
Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi has departed for London to complete his rehabilitation to recover from a knee injury. The youngster was ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 after injuring his posterior cruciate ligament during the Test series against Sri Lanka
Confirming that the bowler has left for the United Kingdom to undergo rehabilitation under a knee specialist, PCB Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro said:
“Shaheen Shah Afridi requires uninterrupted, dedicated knee specialist care and London offers some of the best sports medical and rehabilitation facilities in the world. In the best interest of the player, we have decided to send him there.”
Confident that the pacer will regain his fitness in time for the 2022 T20 World Cup, the PCB Chief Medical Officer said:
“The medical department will receive daily feedback on his progress whilst in London and we are confident Shaheen will return to full fitness before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.”
The post Asia Cup 2022: Big Update On Pakistan Left-arm Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi – Details Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
5 Best Seeds On Minecraft You’ve Never Heard Of
Creating a new Minecraft world each time you play can be a fun way to mix up your gameplay each time, but it’s easy to get into the same rut with the same old worlds over and over again. You’ve heard of the best seeds on Minecraft on record, and you’ve played them all, but what about all the lesser-known seeds that are just as amazing? Here are 5 of the best Minecraft seeds you’ve never heard of, ones that will give you hours of fun without getting repetitive or boring.
Also Read: Best PlayStation 4 Games That Are Exclusive To The Console
3 Fun Seed Combinations For Any Gamer
- Starter Pack – Great for those just starting out on their Minecraft journey, this seed has a little bit of everything. You’ll spawn near a village with a blacksmith, cows, and chickens, as well as a nearby temple and river.
- The Perfect Crop Farm – This seed is great for anyone looking to set up an efficient farm. You’ll spawn in a village with lots of farmland and water sources nearby. You’ll find all the seeds you need to make bread, carrots, potatoes, melons, pumpkins, and wheat nearby. And best of all, there are plenty of fishing spots too!
- Jungle Adventure With Rivers – If you’re looking for adventure on your next trip into the wilderness then look no further than this seed! When you spawn you will be around jungles filled with temples and abandoned mineshafts ready for exploration.
-
The Castle Siege Seed – Best Seeds On Minecraft
This seed puts you in the middle of a dense forest, with a lone Oak tree in the center. There are no trees around it, and the area is completely flat. If you go to the coordinates -188, ~, 318, you’ll find a castle that’s perfect for sieges. The surrounding moat is full of alligators, so be careful when approaching.
-
The Spawn in Snowy Tundra Seed
If you’re looking for a challenge, the Spawn in Snowy Tundra Seed is perfect for you. With hostile mobs spawning in the snow, you’ll have to be extra careful when venturing out. But the rewards are worth it, as you’ll find some of the best loot in the game. Keep your eyes peeled for rare ores and don’t forget to build a shelter before nightfall!
-
The Tower of Trials Seed – Best Seeds On Minecraft
This seed is perfect for anyone looking for a challenge. You’ll spawn in a plains biome with a lone tree. Just behind the tree is a tower made of obsidian blocks. Inside the tower are four chests full of loot, including an enchanted golden apple and diamond gear. To reach the top of the tower, you’ll need to find and activate four pressure plates hidden around the map. Once you reach the top, you’ll get a reward with an amazing view… and a creeper waiting to explode.
-
Obsidian Farm
Obsidian is one of the most versatile and important blocks in Minecraft, yet it can be quite difficult to find. This is one of the best seeds on Minecraft which will spawn you right next to an obsidian farm, making it easy to get all the obsidian you need. Plus, there’s a bonus chest with some great loot right next to the farm!
-
The Unusual Floating Island Seed – Best Seeds On Minecraft
If you’re looking for an unusual floating island seed, then look no further than this one! You’ll spawn on a small island in the middle of nowhere, with nothing but a tree and a chest to your name. But if you explore a little further, you’ll find a whole host of other islands floating around in the sky – some with trees, some with chests, and some with nothing but hostile mobs!
There’s no doubt that there are plenty of best seeds on Minecraft out there for players to find and enjoy. However, with so many options available, it can be tough to know where to start. If you’re looking for some new and interesting seeds to try out, be sure to check out the five options listed above. With a little bit of exploration, you’re sure to find something that you’ll love.
The post 5 Best Seeds On Minecraft You've Never Heard Of appeared first on MEWS.
Moqtada al-Sadr’s resignation plunges Iraq into the unknown
It took a tweet to set fire to the powder in the streets of Iraq: after 10 months of political deadlock to form a new government and appoint a new prime minister, on the morning of August 29, the Shiite leader Moqdata al-Sadr announced on the social networkhis “permanent retirement” from politics. It was enough for his angry supporters to take to the streets.
A month after having burst into Parliament to denounce in particular corruption within the government, they broke through the roadblocks leading to the Green Zone of Baghdad where they invested this time the Palace of the Republic. Coming from the poorest neighborhoods of the Iraqi capital, the Sadrists entered government offices, settling into armchairs, jumping in the swimming pool and taking selfies. Demonstrations also took place in several other cities in the south of the country where the Sadrist current is very influential, notably Basra, Iraq’s second city.
[ 🇮🇶 IRAK ]
🔸️ Alleged video of escalating tensions and ongoing clashes in Baghdad. pic.twitter.com/cr1jQdUplf
— (Little) Think Tank (@L_ThinkTank) August 29, 2022
Exchanges of fire between rival militias left around 30 dead and hundreds injured even as a national curfew was imposed by the army, paralyzing the country.
The man in search of power?
To end this cycle of violence, Moqtada al-Sadr said at a press conference on August 30: “No matter who started the conflicts yesterday, I apologize to the Iraqi people who are the only ones affected by what happened,” before adding, “The revolution that was marred by violence is no longer a revolution, and I now criticize the revolution of the Sadrist movement.” He thus gave his supporters 60 minutes to withdraw from the Green Zone, failing which he threatened to “disavow” them.
Having won the legislative elections of October 2021 with 73 deputies, the current of Moqtada al-Sadr was unable to form a majority in the hemicycle, and the Shiite leader had even made his deputies resign in June. For weeks, he has been calling for the dissolution of Parliament and new early legislative elections to try to resolve the crisis. The man with the black turban and the white beard is followed by millions of supporters. He enjoys an aura within the popular Shiite but also Sunni layers of Iraq for his fight against social injustice and the fight against corruption.
However, behind this image of political integrity, Moqtada al-Sadr would covet the Shiite authority of the country and especially the Ministry of the Interior which manages a colossal envelope of two billion dollars per year allocated to simple militias. He therefore embarked on a standoff against the Coordination Framework, more or less affiliated with Iran, which relies on more than 70 militias, including the powerful Hachd Al-Chaabi (Popular Mobilization Units).
He himself has a powerful armed group, the Saraya Al-Salam, which has 10,000 men, according to the words of Arthur Quesnay, doctor of political science at the University of Paris 1 interviewed byThe cross. Failing to achieve his ends, would the Shiite leader’s withdrawal from political life be an admission of failure or a desire to create disorder?
Against the American invasion and now against Iran
One thing is certain, this native of Koufa, south of Baghdad, is not at his first political brilliance. Born in 1974, he comes from an important Shiite family. His father, Grand Ayatollah Mohammed Sadeq al-Sadr, and his father-in-law, cleric Mohammed Baqir al-Sadr, established the Sadrist Party, a Shiite religious movement helping poor communities in Iraq. Both were assassinated while Saddam Hussein was in power, but that did not prevent the expansion of the movement, which relies on a strong network of associations.
When his father died in 1999, Moqtada took refuge in Iran and took over the reins of the organization. When his country was invaded by American troops in 2003, he created the Mahdi army, which includes more than 60,000 men. From then on, his supporters attacked the occupying forces, particularly in the holy city of Najaf. Moreover, in 2006, the American magazine Newsweek presented him in one as “the most dangerous man in Iraq”. His militia even takes the locality of Basra from the British troops.
However, in the face of sectarian clashes ravaging Iraq, supporters of Moqtada al-Sadr are forced to hand over the city to the Iraqi army. The leader of the movement decides a second time to flee to Iran and to leave political life until 2011. After allying himself with the then Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, affiliated with Tehran, he finally decides to get closer of certain nationalist Sunni leaders.
However, faced with the emergence of Daesh in Iraq, he finally joined the group of Hachd el-Chaabi with his own militia which he renamed “the peace brigades”. In 2016, faced with endemic corruption, he withdrew his support for Prime Minister Haider el-Abadi and led a demonstration bringing together hundreds of thousands of people in Tahrir Square in Baghdad.
Surfing on his growing popularity, he created “Sairoun”, an alliance “on the move” with several parties. This parliamentary bloc won the elections with 54 seats. But once again, in the face of growing discontent and in the face of the October 2019 protests, Moqtada al-Sadr is withdrawing his support for the government and calling for a boycott of parliament. After months of popular discontent, the government of the time resigned. After the successful elections of October 2021, he poses as the guarantor of Iraqi territorial integrity. He categorically rejects foreign interference, and often attacks the Iranian neighbor when he himself has stayed several times in this country.
So, simple opportunist political agitator or providential man of Iraq who could manage to unify the country and bring it out of its torpor? Be that as it may, Moqtada al-Sadr does not leave anyone indifferent and could have an important political role – in the broad sense – to play in Iraq and in the region in the coming weeks and months.
