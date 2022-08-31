News
Biden calls ‘MAGA Republicans’ as he talks about defunding police and preventing crime
President Joe Biden continued his fierce attacks on the Republican Party during his visit to Pennsylvania on Tuesday, criticizing ‘MAGA Republicans’ for their response to the search for Mar-a-Lago and January 6 as he highlighted efforts policing and crime prevention of his administration.
“A safer America demands that we all respect the rule of law, not the rule of one party or one person,” Biden said during his address at Wilkes University.
“Let me say this to my MAGA Republican friends in Congress: Don’t tell me you support law enforcement if you don’t condemn what happened on January 6th,” he continued. . “For God’s sake, which side are you on?”
Biden, once fearful of directly criticizing his Oval Office predecessor, stepped up his rhetoric ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, recently accusing some Republican Party members of “semi-fascism.”
The president also addressed Republican criticism of the FBI following the search warrant executed at Donald Trump’s estate in Florida, including their calls for defunding the office. Biden’s comments on the search were limited, in addition to stating that he had no prior notice of the search and leaving questions of national security risk to the Justice Department.
“Now it is sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI, threatening the lives of law enforcement officers and their families for simply enforcing the law and doing their job,” Biden said. “There is no place in this country to endanger the lives of law enforcement.”
Biden also on Tuesday touted his “Safer America Plan,” unveiled in July, which calls on Congress to add $37 billion to train 100,000 more police officers, eliminate court backlogs and establish new grants for communities to prevent violent crime and ease the burden on police to respond to non-violent situations
“I haven’t met a cop who likes a bad cop,” Biden said. “There is bad in everything. There are bad senators, bad presidents, bad doctors and bad lawyers. No, I am serious. I am tired of not giving them the kind of help that they need.”
In addition to advocating for the additional funding, Biden discussed the need to build on bipartisan gun safety legislation passed earlier this summer by enacting an assault weapons ban. The gun safety law, while the first major reform in decades, did not go as far as Democrats and gun control advocates had hoped.
“The NRA was against it, which means a vast majority, the vast majority of Republicans in Congress couldn’t even stand up and vote for it, because they’re afraid of the NRA,” he said. declared.
Biden’s speech at Wilkes-Barre was his first of three battlefield stops in a week.
Meanwhile, Trump will also be in Pennsylvania this week for his first rally since the Aug. 8 raid.
The former president will campaign for Republicans in two key races in Pennsylvania: the gubernatorial contest and the U.S. Senate contest.
State Sen. Doug Mastriano, gubernatorial candidate, and Dr. Mehmet Oz, Senate candidate, will be present at Trump’s rally in Wilkes-Barre. Trump endorsed them both.
Biden yelled at the two Democrats facing Mastriano and Oz on Tuesday: Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman, respectively.
“Josh Shapiro is a champion of the rule of law as your attorney general, and he’s going to make one hell of a governor,” Biden said. “I really think so.”
Fetterman, he said, will make “a great American senator.”
ABC News’ Sarah Kolinovsky and Justin Gomez contributed to this report.
Eagan man charged after being apprehended following 9-hour standoff with police
A 33-year-old Eagan man has been charged following a nine-hour standoff with police Sunday.
Alexander Christopher Hummel, Jr., is charged in Dakota County District Court with first-degree burglary, obstructing the legal process and violation of a harassment restraining order.
Police were called to an Eagan residence shortly after noon on Sunday after a report of an individual identified as Hummel in violation of a restraining order, according to the criminal charges. Officers tried to enter the residence but the locks had been damaged from the inside, preventing them from gaining access.
At that point police established a perimeter around the residence and tried to negotiate with Hummel, according to the criminal charges. At approximately 2:36 p.m. officers heard a single gunshot from inside. Police continued to try to convince Hummel to vacate the residence. While he stepped out several times, he immediately re-entered.
At around 9:30 p.m. Hummel was taken into custody by police. Officers found no one else in the residence but found a 9mm handgun. Along with the handgun, police found three empty magazines, one of which was in the handgun, and a magazine loaded with eight live rounds.
2023 Nissan Rogue gets Midnight Edition, a small price hike
What is happening
The Nissan Rogue adds a new Midnight Edition package for 2023, priced at $34,540 including destination.
why is it important
The Midnight Edition adds black exterior trim, unique 18-inch wheels, and leatherette seating surfaces. It is available on the SV version and can be paired with front or all-wheel drive.
And after
The 2023 Nissan Rogue is now available at dealerships.
The big update to the third generation Nissan Rogue arrived last year with the addition of a new turbocharged three-cylinder engine. But on Tuesday, Nissan announced some small updates for the 2023 Rogue, including the new Midnight Edition pictured above.
Available on the mid-range Rogue SV, the Midnight Edition adds a bunch of black exterior parts, unique 18-inch wheels and leatherette seating surfaces. The front-drive Rogue Midnight Edition starts at $34,540 (including a $1,295 destination charge), and all-wheel-drive costs an additional $1,500. The Midnight Edition’s standard exterior color is — you guessed it — black, but if you want a white/black or gray/black two-tone scheme, add $745 to the net.
The rest of the Rogue lineup remains largely unchanged, with a front-drive base S model starting at $28,655 — a $210 increase over last year. The Rogue SL Premium and top-of-the-line Rogue Platinum add Amazon Alexa compatibility this year, and Nissan’s full suite of driver assistance technologies with ProPilot Assist highway driving technology is standard on the SV and above.
All 2023 Rogue models are powered by Nissan’s new 1.5-liter turbocharged I3 engine, developing 201 horsepower and 225 pound-feet of torque. We found this engine quite nice, delivering adequate power and good fuel economy. The Rogue’s interior refinement and on-board technology are also solid.
Wild sign center Sam Steel to 1-year, $825,000 contract
After weighing his roster options for much of the offseason, Wild general manager Bill Guerin finally nabbed a depth piece Tuesday, signing 24-year-old center Sam Steel to 1-year, $825,000 contract.
Though the move doesn’t do much to move the needle, Steel is quietly coming off a solid season in which he recorded 20 points (6 goals, 14 assists) in 68 games with the Anaheim Ducks in 2021-22, showing he still has potential as a playmaker.
Originally selected by the Ducks in the first round of the 2016 NHL Draft, Steel likely will start this season in the bottom half of the Wild lineup. But if he proves capable of taking on a bigger role, he has enough upside to justify elevating him.
There’s a spot up for grabs after the Wild traded winger Kevin Fiala this offseason.
As for the Wild as a whole, with Steel under contract, they officially have 12 forwards on the NHL roster with top prospect Marco Rossi also expected to make the team out of training camp. There’s a chance winger Jordan Greenway won’t be ready for the Oct. 13 season opener against the New York Rangers, meaning someone will have to fill the void for the Wild up front.
Outdoor Voice’s Exercise Dress Is *The* Back-to-School Must-Have
Here’s what critics are saying about this popular dress:
“Perfect for running errands or a day when I know I’m going to be walking outside a lot but still want to look cute. LOVE IT! I’m a size 31″ and a size M – I’m very good.”
“This dress is amazing. I ordered my actual size first which is a medium and I carry a lot of weight in my lower belly so I ended up going a size large and it’s perfect.”
“Love this dress! Best piece for walking, going to brunch, pickleball, hiking and working from home! I’m petite to medium in OV pieces and the petite is perfect. I want some one in each color!”
“It’s my favorite piece of clothing, I don’t travel without it because it’s literally my ‘back-up’ outfit for everything. I find the new OV dresses are smaller than the old ones but they are still of a quality Incredible. Please bring a hot pink or nectarine colored back!”
“I love wearing this casually or playing sand volleyball or walking my dog!”
“I love this dress for running errands. It’s comfortable, light and easy.”
“I have 2 and I wear them all the time!! It’s so nice to only have one thing to wear. They’re sporty and can be worn for training, but also great for gigs , shopping, etc.
“I would wear it every day if I could…I use it for running errands, hiking and everything in between! I’m only 5″1′ but the length is perfect! The only thing I would add to this almost perfect dress is to add padding to the top of the bra for extra support.”
“This dress is a must-have for me! I bought my 4th and I can’t see what the last one is. The fit is perfect and so flattering on everyone! You can really wear them everywhere. I love it! wore in bars and on the slopes.”
“I absolutely LOVE this dress!! I will 100% be ordering in more colors! I felt the small was a little big on me but I’m petite! (5’4) An extra small might be too small but I’ll give it a try and report back! The fabric was perfect, I wore it to Disney on a hot summer day and I’ve never felt so comfortable at Disney World! A must buy!”
Russian media: Ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dead at 91
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news agencies are reporting that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died at 91.
The Tass, RIA Novosti and Interfax agencies cited the Central Clinical Hospital.
Gorbachev’s office said earlier that he was undergoing treatment at the hospital.
