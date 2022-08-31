Biden calls ‘MAGA Republicans’ as he talks about defunding police and preventing crime

President Joe Biden continued his fierce attacks on the Republican Party during his visit to Pennsylvania on Tuesday, criticizing ‘MAGA Republicans’ for their response to the search for Mar-a-Lago and January 6 as he highlighted efforts policing and crime prevention of his administration.

“A safer America demands that we all respect the rule of law, not the rule of one party or one person,” Biden said during his address at Wilkes University.

“Let me say this to my MAGA Republican friends in Congress: Don’t tell me you support law enforcement if you don’t condemn what happened on January 6th,” he continued. . “For God’s sake, which side are you on?”

Biden, once fearful of directly criticizing his Oval Office predecessor, stepped up his rhetoric ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, recently accusing some Republican Party members of “semi-fascism.”

The president also addressed Republican criticism of the FBI following the search warrant executed at Donald Trump’s estate in Florida, including their calls for defunding the office. Biden’s comments on the search were limited, in addition to stating that he had no prior notice of the search and leaving questions of national security risk to the Justice Department.

“Now it is sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI, threatening the lives of law enforcement officers and their families for simply enforcing the law and doing their job,” Biden said. “There is no place in this country to endanger the lives of law enforcement.”

President Joe Biden arrives to deliver remarks on gun crime and his “Safer America Plan” at an event in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania on August 30, 2022. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Biden also on Tuesday touted his “Safer America Plan,” unveiled in July, which calls on Congress to add $37 billion to train 100,000 more police officers, eliminate court backlogs and establish new grants for communities to prevent violent crime and ease the burden on police to respond to non-violent situations

“I haven’t met a cop who likes a bad cop,” Biden said. “There is bad in everything. There are bad senators, bad presidents, bad doctors and bad lawyers. No, I am serious. I am tired of not giving them the kind of help that they need.”

In addition to advocating for the additional funding, Biden discussed the need to build on bipartisan gun safety legislation passed earlier this summer by enacting an assault weapons ban. The gun safety law, while the first major reform in decades, did not go as far as Democrats and gun control advocates had hoped.

“The NRA was against it, which means a vast majority, the vast majority of Republicans in Congress couldn’t even stand up and vote for it, because they’re afraid of the NRA,” he said. declared.

Biden’s speech at Wilkes-Barre was his first of three battlefield stops in a week.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on gun crime and his “plan for a safer America” ​​at an event in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania on August 30, 2022. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Meanwhile, Trump will also be in Pennsylvania this week for his first rally since the Aug. 8 raid.

The former president will campaign for Republicans in two key races in Pennsylvania: the gubernatorial contest and the U.S. Senate contest.

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, gubernatorial candidate, and Dr. Mehmet Oz, Senate candidate, will be present at Trump’s rally in Wilkes-Barre. Trump endorsed them both.

Biden yelled at the two Democrats facing Mastriano and Oz on Tuesday: Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman, respectively.

“Josh Shapiro is a champion of the rule of law as your attorney general, and he’s going to make one hell of a governor,” Biden said. “I really think so.”

Fetterman, he said, will make “a great American senator.”

ABC News’ Sarah Kolinovsky and Justin Gomez contributed to this report.