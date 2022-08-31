Connect with us

Bitcoin Trades Above $20,000, Has The Fed Failed Again?

20 seconds ago

Bitcoin
Bitcoin has been moving sideways over the past week in a tight range, but the cryptocurrency might experience volatility as bulls and bears fight over the monthly candle close. The benchmark has been unable to recover its gains from last week and continues to trade in the red over high timeframes.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $20,300 with sideways movement in 24 hours and a 6% loss over the past week. Along with Solana (8%) and Dogecoin (8%), Bitcoin is the worst performer in the crypto top ten by market cap.

BTC’s price moving sideways on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSDT Tradingview

In a recent report, trading firm QCP Capital shared some insights about the current market conditions. The crypto sector and other global markets are heavily influenced by the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) and its monetary policy.

Last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell gave his highly anticipated Jackson Hole speech which, as QCP Capital said, was addressed to the markets. The price of Bitcoin and other large cryptocurrencies was trending upward ahead of the speech, but quickly tumble as Powell turned hawkish.

The trading firm believes the U.S. financial institutions “failed again” with their communication strategy. Rather than provide markets with clarity and a roadmap, the Fed brought more uncertainty and instability.

The financial institution has been trying to slow down inflation in the U.S. dollar, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), by hiking interest rates. The markets have been trying to get ahead of the Fed and priced in their upcoming hikes.

In that sense, after Jackson Hole, QCP Capital claims market participants are pricing a 90% chance of another 75-basis point (bps) hike. This is potentially the continuation of the current bearish scenario for Bitcoin and the crypto market. The trading firm said:

Mkts are already pricing a 90% chance of a 75bp hike- which seems rather high, considering neither of these pieces of data are out yet. We think this is because markets understand the Fed wants to hike 75bp, to make up for the 2-mth intermeeting period between the last FOMC in July.

What To Expect From Bitcoin Heading Into September?

The Fed Chair said that their upcoming interest rate increase will be based on the CPI and the Nonfarm Payroll (NFP) indicator, used to measure the number of workers in the U.S. outside of the farming sector. This indicator can be “unpredictable” which adds to the current uncertainty in global markets.

The September NFP and CPI will be critical to determining the upcoming Fed approach. As QCP explained one metric could provide insight into the other trajectory:

We think a sizable Friday NFP miss will force markets to bring pricing back to ~60% into CPI. A CPI Y/Y at least in-line or lower than last month, or another flat or negative M/M print will allow the Fed to downshift to 50bp hikes from Sep onwards.

This will provide some room for more relief in the price of Bitcoin and the crypto market.

Blockchain

VeChain Pulled In Sideways Motion As VET Price Faces Rejection At $0.0247

17 mins ago

August 31, 2022

Vechain
According to VeChain pricing analysis, VET prices have been moving sideways over the last few days.

  • VET prices moving sideways as seen in the past few days
  •  VeChain price fluctuating in the $0.02 and $0.027 range
  • VET price is down by 0.5%

Nevertheless, because the prices have been trading above the crucial support level of $0.02412, there has been a minor bullish bias in the prices. At $0.02474, the prices are now being rejected.

As of this writing, VET is trading at $$0.02491, down 0.5 percent in the last 24 hours.

It turned out that the low volume breakout was a fakeout. As a result, the price of the VET cryptocurrency has started to decline once more. Now, the price seems to be oscillating between $0.02 and $0.027. Since June 2022, this area has served as a superb zone for accumulation.

After Jerome Powell, the chairman of the US Federal Reserve, made some hawkish comments, cryptocurrencies are once more on a downward trend. The recent downward price movement of Bitcoin and Ethereum has exacerbated the selling pressure.

VET/USD Trades Above 200-Day MA

According to CoinMarketCap, the 4-hour price chart for the VET/USD pair demonstrates that it has been moving sideways over the last few days. The range of the prices has been between $0.02412 and $0.02474. 

The VET/USD is trading above the 200-day moving average, which suggests a minimal bullish bias.

The RSI indicator is close to the 70 mark and is now in overbought territory. The RSI line has more room to rise, which suggests that prices also have more room to rise. The MACD indicator is currently moving upward and towards the positive region.

Source: TradingView.com

In the near future, prices may rise in response to a crossover of the MACD line. Price increases are anticipated to continue so long as they stay above $0.02474.

Following a period of consolidation, the bulls are attempting to propel prices higher, according to the VeChain price analysis. Although the bulls have had difficulty driving prices higher, the recent market movement appears encouraging. In the near future, prices may move in the direction of $0.03250 if the next level of resistance at $0.02474 is broken.

RSI Suggests VeChain Crossing Overbought Zone

Meanwhile, a bearish crossover of the MACD indicator might drive prices down to the $0.02412 level. The MACD indicator is on the verge of crossing into the bearish zone. The RSI indicator is currently overbought, and a decline can signal that a correction in the price is imminent. The MA lines are in close proximity to one another, and a crossover can move prices either way.

As per VeChain’s price analysis, as long as prices are over $0.02474 in the near future, they are predicted to rise further. The technical indicators on the 4-hour and 1-day timeframes imply that the market is currently in a bullish zone, and the digital asset appears poised to continue its ascent higher.

In other news, Canadian SaaS platform TrueTrace Technologies and VeChain have joined forces. The newest partner would introduce its clients to the VeChain ToolChain. By registering on the leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance, you can purchase VeChain and make investments in its core platform.

VET total market cap at $1.8 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Featured image from MotivationGrid, chart from TradingView.com
