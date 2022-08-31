Chelsea in ‘advanced talks’ over £77m transfer for Josko Gvardiol with deal to bring Wesley Fofana from Leicester ‘it’s all over’

Get the latest Boston sports news
Chelsea are closing in on signing Wesley Fofana and are in ‘advanced talks’ over a deal to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.
transfer specialist fabrice romano reports that the Blues are in talks over a deal worth around £77m for the RB Leipzig starlet.
However, a move for the 20-year-old would see him return to Leipzig on loan and officially join the Stamford Bridge side in the summer of 2023.
A centre-back by trade, Gvardiol started his career with Dinamo Zagreb before working his way through the club’s youth academy.
After making his professional debut in October 2019, the defender made 52 appearances for the Croatian side before joining Leipzig in the summer of 2021.
Since then, he has made 50 appearances for the German side which has sparked interest from Chelsea.
The Premier League giants are determined to strengthen their defensive line, but with Gvardiol unlikely to join next summer, they will be pleased to have progressed on the deal to sign Wesley Fofana.
Romano also revealed the move from Chelsea for the Leicester star was “fully completed” after undergoing a medical in America.
Romano added that it should be officially unveiled on Wednesday.
Fofana got the move he craves but the way the French defender conducted himself didn’t sit well with talkSPORT’s Graeme Souness.
“I would fall out with him,” Souness said after Fofana played no part in Leicester’s loss to Southampton.
“Maybe it’s the wrong thing to do. At the end of the day, Brendan is walking a tightrope.
“People are going to watch it now. They haven’t had a good time, they’re sitting near the bottom of the league and that’s the thing he has to deal with.
“He should focus on trying to win the next football match.”
Sports
ANAHEIM — Giancarlo Stanton is the only other person in that Yankee clubhouse who knows what it feels like. The slugger hit 59 home runs in the 2017 season, so he knows what Aaron Judge is feeling and facing.
And after watching Judge hit the 50-home run mark for the second time in his career Monday night, Stanton is predicting an “incredible” finish.
“I’m not gonna do that,” Stanton said when asked to predict what Judge can do this season, “but I think he’s gonna do something incredible. He already has and yeah, we got a month to watch.”
Judge barreled up an 81-mile-an-hour curveball to dead center field. The 434-foot home run that came off of Angels’ reliever Ryan Tepera in the eighth inning was not only historic, but has him on track for history.
With 33 games to go, Judge is only 11 home runs away from the American League and Yankee record of 61 set by Roger Maris in 1961. Assuming Judge stays healthy and plays the remainder of the season, he’s on pace to hit 63 home runs.
It is just the 47th 50-home run season in major league history and Judge became just the 10th man in baseball history to hit 50 home runs in two seasons of his career. He hit 52 in his rookie year of 2017. He joins Babe Ruth, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa who each did it four times, Alex Rodriguez (three times) and Jimmie Foxx, Ken Griffey Jr., Ralph Kiner, Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays who each had two 50-homer seasons.
Judge’s second 50-home run season makes it the 10th time a Yankees player achieved this benchmark. Ruth did it four times, Mantle did it twice, Maris did it when he set the record in 1961 and Alex Rodriguez did it once.
“It’s really, really cool. He’s having an incredible year and it’s been fun to watch,” Stanton said. “And it’s gonna be fun last month to see what he can do.”
Back in 2017, Stanton was breaking records hitting baseballs into the seats in Miami.
Stanton’s 59-home run season was the 44th in major league history. With the Marlins then, Stanton hit his 50th home run on August 27 against the Padres, also with 33 regular season games remaining. Stanton closed out August with 51.
Like Judge is seeing now, it gets harder and harder to get pitches to hit. Stanton said, obviously it depends on the game situations and what teams you are playing.
“As the game develops, you could get two chances like tonight you get four or you get none,” Stanton said. “But he made the best of the maybe three pitches in the zone he got today and that’s what happened.”
Judge’s home run cut the Angels lead to a run, but wasn’t enough to spark a struggling Yankees offense as they lost 4-3. So the mood in the clubhouse wasn’t exactly celebratory. Stanton said it’s hard to understand what it means at the moment.
“I think that’s later. I think you kind of sit back and kind of study your year and understand the things you could have done better, the things you did great and embrace them both and, you know, set your plan for the next year,” Stanton said. “But I think that comes a little later.”
Stanton went on to finish the 2017 season with 59 homers and 132 RBI. He won the National League MVP.
And then he was traded to the Yankees, where he got to see Judge work every day. He’s been impressed by not just the numbers that Judge is putting up, but how he goes about it.
“Just on to the next one,” Stanton said. “He gets out, he strikes out, he hits a home run, he’s got more work to do and he’s never satisfied I’d say.
“He was walked (intentionally) twice tonight,” Stanton said. “He was still pushing everybody around them. So that’s key.”
Judge and Mets’ slugger Pete Alonso are the only hitters to reach the 50-homer mark since Stanton chased history.
()
Red Sox
Despite a disappointing 2022 season, the Red Sox’s leadership will remain the same in 2023 according to the team president.
Talk to Athleticism Ken Rosenthal on Monday, Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy made clear his support for both baseball manager Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora.
“I’m very comfortable saying Chaim and Alex will be back,” Kennedy told Rosenthal. “And I am very comfortable to say that there is a strong belief in the franchise direction of our ownership group. This direction continues to build for the future, but also continues to invest at the level of major leagues.
The Red Sox currently sit in last place in the American League East at 62-67, trailing the first-place Yankees by 16 games.
“Watching the American League East at this point in the year is painful and frustrating,” Kennedy said. “And frankly, we deserve the criticism we get. We have to own it. It’s on us. But we’ve been here a long time and we’re ready to change things quickly here as we head towards 23.”
Both Bloom and Cora are under contract for 2023, although the Red Sox roster could see significant changes.
Shortstop Xander Bogaerts can opt out of his current contract and become a free agent after the season. Designated hitter JD Martinez is also on the team’s roster of future free agents, and Rafael Devers’ contract expires after the 2023 season.
Boston
The Vikings pulled off a shocker Tuesday with their defensive line.
Sources said the team waived Armon Watts, listed as a first-team defensive end, and acquired Ross Blacklock from Houston to presumably take his place. The Vikings will send the Texans a sixth-round draft pick and get back a seventh-round selection.
Blacklock was a second-round draft pick in 2020 out of TCU. He has started just three of the 29 games he has played in his two seasons in the NFL.
Money was a factor in Minnesota’s decision to waive Watts and acquire Blacklock. Watts got a salary escalator for his play last year to make his base salary this season $2.54 million. By cutting Watts, the Vikings saved more than $1 million since they got the $2.54 million off their cap while picking up Blacklock, who has a base salary of $1.332 million.
As the Justice Department’s investigation into his handling of classified documents moves forward, former President Donald Trump spent Tuesday morning posting dozens of posts on Truth Social, his financially-troubled social media platform. , and to share content from QAnon-related conspiracy theory accounts and 4chan message boards. .
Trump posted or reposted more than 60 messages early Tuesday, hours after he demanded on Truth Social that he be declared “the rightful winner” of the 2020 election, amplifying several memes that portrayed him as a political messiah, attacking President Biden and moderate Republicans, and portraying Democrats as greater enemies of the state than Russia .
Among the conspiracy theories Trump reposted on Tuesday was one that suggested it was the FBI and antifa members who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, rather than his own supporters, anti-vaccine messages and claims that US intelligence agencies are not making. have the legal authority to conduct an ongoing review of classified documents that Trump has stored at his Mar-a-Lago compound in apparent violation of the Presidential Archives Act.
Many of the posts Trump shared contained QAnon messages and iconography.
The conspiracy memes Trump has promoted are the QAnon message board stock and trade and 4chan, a toxic mix of misinformation and calls for a violent insurgency against the so-called Deep State that Trump and his supporters see as the entrenched enemy of democracy in the United States. In 2020, Facebook and Twitter banned QAnon accounts on their platforms, citing threats of violence.
But these prohibitions have not been easy to enforce. On Monday, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, said it had banned around 480 accounts linked to the extremist group the Proud Boys more than four years after Facebook tried to rid its platform of such accounts.
Trump started Truth Social after being suspended from Facebook for two days before the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on Capitol Hill, and banned from Twitter on Jan. 8, 2021, following previous suspensions due to terms of service violations.
But the platform, which billed itself as a “free speech paradise”, has faced multiple problems since its debut in February. On Tuesday, Google announced that it would continue to ban Truth Social from appearing in its app store because of its lax content moderation standards that have failed to control threats of violence from users.
“On August 19, we notified Truth Social of several standard policy violations in their current application submission and reiterated that having effective systems to moderate user-generated content is a condition of our Terms. of use for any app to go live on Google Play,” Google said in a statement.
After peaking in March, Truth Social’s share price fell nearly 75%, The Washington Post reported, in part due to Trump’s legal danger stemming from his handling of classified documents after leaving the House. White.
Conservative internet hosting company RightForge, meanwhile, also allegedly claimed Trump’s social media owed them more than $1 million in unpaid bills, Fox Business reported last week.
And in a separate blow, the US Patent and Trademark Office last week denied a request from the former president’s company because the name Truth Social was too similar to those already used by other companies.
While the former president and his supporters have often blamed the precipitous decline in Trump’s social media following — from more than 88 million on Twitter before his permanent suspension to just 4 million on Truth Social — on a premeditated effort to Silencing him and restricting free speech, his critics say his social media presence helped incite the Jan. 6 riot and remains a threat to public safety. On August 12, Ricky Shiffer, a gunman in a body armor who regularly posted to Truth Social, attempted to break into an FBI field office in Cincinnati before being killed in a shootout with agents.
In one of his conspiracy-laden messages Tuesday morning, however, Trump included a message that both sides in this debate could agree on: “No one said ‘MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN’ was going to be easy! “
yahoo
Is Minnesota United great?
The Loons have amassed the most points in MLS since late June — 26 out of a possible 33 — with a 8-1-2 record, and manager Adrian Heath called it an unprecedented run in his coaching career.
But it’s all prelude to this, the home stretch of seven regular-season games before the MLS Cup Playoffs.
Third-place Minnesota (13-9-5) travels to sixth-place Real Salt Lake (10-8-9) for an 8:30 p.m. CT kickoff Wednesday at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah. Then MNUFC returns to Allianz Field to play fourth-place FC Dallas (11-8-10) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Loons have 44 points to 43 for Dallas and 39 for RSL. Minnesota and RSL have each played 27 games; Dallas has played 29 and is idle midweek.
“Everything is so tight in there,” Heath said of the Western Conference standings. “… Two really important games. If we could continue this run, then it would set up up nicely for the remaining schedule.”
Minnesota’s final five games include first-place LAFC, two clubs just outside the playoff field (Portland and Vancouver) and two near the Western Conference basement (Kansas City and San Jose).
Given the current stretch of three games in eight days, Heath said there will be some rotation to his lineup at Salt Lake, where it’s expected to be more than 90 degrees at kickoff. That’s on top of playing at altitude. The squad refresh is due to some players having heavy workloads and with one eye on Saturday’s home game.
RSL will be the first full game without Bakaye Dibassy, the mainstay center back lost to a season-ending quad injury in the 2-1 win over Houston on Saturday. Brent Kallman is expected to slot in next to Michael Boxall, but his backups Callum Montgomery (thigh) is out and Nabi Kibunguch (knee) is questionable.
Heath said Monday the club was not going to add a free agent before the roster freeze deadline Friday.
Left back Kemar Lawrence (knee) is also out for Wednesday’s game, but he was involved in training Tuesday in Minnesota and could return for Saturday against Dallas.
Minnesota is winless at RSL, going 0-3-1 since joining MLS in 2017, but beat Salt Lake 3-2 on July 3. MNUFC was in 11th place at the time, but has turned its season around since then. Now supporters will see if the Loons can hold their ground into early October.
The MLS Cup Playoffs schedule was announced Tuesday: First round matchups will be Oct. 15-17, with doubleheaders that Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Conference semifinals will be doubleheaders on Thursday, Oct. 20 and Sunday, Oct. 23. Conference finals will both be Sunday, Oct. 30. MLS Cup will be the showcase on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Almost too cool for school.
For Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashianher daughter, Dream Kardashianthe school year has officially begun and in honor of the occasion, the Real Chyna Noire The star shared the cute photo proof of the 5-year-old’s milestone.
“Dream’s First day of Kindergarten,” the mother of two, who also shares a 9-year-old son Cairo with ex Tyga— wrote alongside two Instagram photos from August 30 featuring Dream. “Proud mom moment.”
In the cute snaps, Dream’s outfit for her first day of school included a blue and white plaid skirt, white button up and navy cardigan, with a matching blue plaid headband. Rob and Chyna’s daughter also paired the outfit with a pink and metallic glitter backpack.
While Dream’s schedule may look a little different this fall, it’s worth noting that she’s been pretty busy long before kindergarten. As for the proof? In July, Dream made an appearance in a music video for Amazon Glow with her grandmother (and co-star) Kris Jenner.
Entertainment
