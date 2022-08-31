News
Chicago Bears roster moves: Offensive lineman Michael Schofield and defensive back Thomas Graham Jr. are among today’s cuts
The Chicago Bears narrowed their roster to 53 players at Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline.
Here are the day’s moves as the Bears assemble their roster and practice squad for the regular season.
Tuesday
The Bears are waiving defensive back Thomas Graham Jr., defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway and running back Darrynton Evans, and placing Tavon Young on injured reserve.
Graham, a sixth-round pick in 2021 by former general manager Ryan Pace, showed signs of promise at the end of his rookie season. But he has missed the entirety of this summer’s training camp with an undisclosed injury and fell out of the team’s defensive plans. It will be interesting to see whether the Bears move to eventually bring Graham back to their practice squad when he’s healthy or if he will have to reboot his career elsewhere.
Dew-Treadway, who hails from Bolingbrook and played at Notre Dame and Minnesota, may be another candidate to be brought back to the practice squad when the Bears assemble that 16-player group on Wednesday.
Evans, whom the Bears claimed off waivers this spring after he was cut by the Tennessee Titans, was trying to make the team as a special teams contributor but was caught in a numbers crunch.
Young, who was expected to compete for a role as a slot cornerback, has been bitten by the injury bug yet again this preseason. His placement on IR ends his chance of playing for the Bears in 2022.
Others cut by the Bears at the league deadline included Chase Allen, Dieter Eiselen, Chris Finke, Sam Kamara, Charles Snowden, A.J. Thomas, Nsimba Webster, Shon Coleman and James O’Schaughnessy.
The Bears are waiving wide receivers Isaiah Coulter and Nsimba Webster.
Coulter and Webster both were with the Bears in 2021 in limited/practice squad roles. They were part of a large wide receivers competition during training camp that was made more unpredictable by injuries to multiple players.
The duo played in all three preseason games. Coulter had eight catches for 112 yards, while. Webster — also a punt and kick returner — had six catches for 46 yards.
The Bears also waived rookie Kevin Shaa on Monday. It will be worth watching the statuses of other wide receivers who were in the competition, including Dante Pettis and Tajae Sharpe.
The Bears are waiving defensive backs Greg Stroman Jr. and Davontae Harris.
Stroman, who has played in 20 NFL games since he was drafted in the seventh round in 2018, was in competition to be a backup cornerback behind Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor. He had an interception in the preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns and finished the preseason with four tackles and two passes defended.
Harris, also a fifth-year NFL veteran, signed with the Bears in August and had 12 tackles, a pass defended and a forced fumble in the preseason.
The Bears cut offensive linemen Michael Schofield and Lachavious Simmons.
Schofield, whose release was reported by NFL Network, is among the more noteworthy cuts. When the Bears signed him, they put him in competition with Sam Mustipher for the starting right guard spot. When Mustipher took over first-team reps at center following Lucas Patrick’s injury, the Bears moved Teven Jenkins from tackle to guard. Jenkins quickly earned first-team reps and Schofield remained with the second team. Schofield, an Orland Park native, has started 81 games over seven NFL seasons.
Simmons was a 2020 seventh-round Bears draft pick and has played in two games over the last two seasons. He could be a practice-squad candidate.
The Bears are releasing defensive linemen Mario Edwards Jr. and Trevon Coley.
Edwards, in his eighth NFL season, spent the last two years with the Bears. He had four sacks, six tackles for a loss and seven quarterback hits in 2020, but his numbers dropped to two sacks, one tackle for a loss and five quarterback hits in 12 games in 2021.
He was out with an undisclosed injury for some of training camp this season.
Edwards was in the news for off-the-field issues during his two Bears seasons, including for his involvement in an altercation with a woman at the team hotel during a Bears trip to Charlotte, N.C., in 2020. NFL Network reported his release.
Coley has played four seasons in the NFL but only appeared in 13 games over the last three years. He signed with the Bears on Aug. 5 and had three sacks, six quarterback hits and two passes defended in the preseason.
The Bears are waiving linebacker DeMarquis Gates.
Gates joined the Bears in August after a wild football journey that included stops in the AAF, XFL, the Spring League, CFL and USFL. He had 11 tackles, including three for a loss, and a forced fumble in the preseason.
The Bears are waiving tight end Chase Allen.
Allen signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State and he had two catches for 6 yards in the preseason. The Bears have veteran players in the tight ends room — Cole Kmet and Ryan Griffin. Allen is a candidate to return on the practice squad.
The Bears are waiving running back De’Montre Tuggle.
Tuggle joined the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio in May, but his chances were slim in a running backs room with David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and 2022 draft pick Trestan Ebner. Tuggle had 21 carries for 71 yards in three preseason games but lost a fumble in the preseason finale.
The Bears are releasing quarterback Nathan Peterman but plan to sign him to the practice squad, NFL Network reported.
Peterman joined the Bears in May to be the No. 3 quarterback behind Justin Fields and Trevor Siemian. With those two players staying healthy through the preseason, it was expected the Bears would cut Peterman, who has been in the NFL since 2017. But Peterman’s presence on the practice squad would make sense after he spent four months working in the new Bears offense with Fields and Siemian.
Monday
The Bears waived defensive back Jon Alexander, offensive lineman Corey Dublin and wide receiver Kevin Shaa.
Shaa signed as an undrafted free agent out of Liberty in May and had three catches for 42 yards in the preseason. The Bears have interesting decisions to make among a wide receivers group that has been affected this preseason by injury.
Alexander also joined the Bears in May as an undrafted free agent from Charlotte and had three tackles and a quarterback hit in the preseason. Dublin, a rookie out of Tulane, signed with the Bears on Aug. 16 after getting a rookie tryout in May, and he played seven snaps in the second preseason game.
Sunday
The Bears waived offensive lineman Jean Delance with a non-football illness.
Delance signed in May as an undrafted free agent from Florida.
News
Adani Transmission is now the 9th most valued company; LIC drops out of the Top 10 Club
New Delhi:
Adani Transmission has entered the coveted list of the 10 most valuable companies, with a market capitalization (mcap) of Rs 4.43 lakh crore, and takes ninth place in the overall ranking.
On Tuesday, the company’s shares jumped 3.05% to settle at 3,971.65 rupees each on BSE. During the day, it rose by 4.87% to hit its 52-week high at 4,041.90 rupees.
The company has commanded a market valuation of Rs 4,43,034.65 crore.
Shares of the company have jumped 129.19% so far this year. By comparison, the BSE Sensex has climbed 2.20% so far in 2022.
Reliance Industries Limited is the most valued domestic company with a market capitalization of Rs 17,85,412.57 crore, followed by TCS (Rs 11,75,140.94 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 8,26,633.55 crore), Infosys (Rs 6,28,296.46 crore ) and Hindustan Unilever (Rs 6,24,756.32 crore).
Next in the ranking is ICICI Bank which has a market valuation of Rs 6,18,012.83 crore, followed by State Bank of India (Rs 4,74,030.75 crore), HDFC (Rs 4,44,189.03 crore), Adani Transmission (Rs 4,43,034.65 crore) and Bajaj Finance (Rs 4,42,193.40 crore).
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) left the club of the 10 most valuable companies. It now ranks 11th, with an mcap of Rs 4,26,020.22 crore.
Shares of LIC ended up 0.54% at Rs 673.55 each on BSE.
ndtv
News
‘Canceled’ family of rape-accused Bills punter says they’re being victimized
The parents of fired Buffalo Bills kicker Matt Araiza are defending their son against the gang rape allegation that cost him his NFL job.
In a statement provided Monday to KUSI in San Diego, Cali., where Araiza was raised, a message attributed to “Mr. and Mrs” Araiza begins by declaring their 22-year-old son is innocent until proven guilty and complains “he has been tried by the media.”
The couple alleges that information provided by an unidentified woman and her attorney — who claim in a civil suit that Araiza was one of three men who sexually abused the alleged victim when she was 17 — is being reported unfairly.
“He has been extorted, discriminated against, harassed and the subject of multiple and continuous threats of violence and death,” that statement claims. “He has been released from his job and our entire family continues to receive horrific threats of violence and death. We have all been canceled. Every member of our family.”
Araiza’s family blames social media and national news media for their troubles.
Their statement was also published by a WKBW 7 reporter in Buffalo where Araiza, known as “Punt God,” was kicked off the team Saturday after winning the starting punter position days earlier. He was expected to be a factor on a Bills team favored to compete for a Super Bowl championship that has eluded the organization for more than a half-century.
In their statement, Araiza’s family claims “salacious rumors grew as facts” against the star athlete and that “multiple” witnesses refute his accuser’s account of what she said transpired in the San Diego State University star’s apartment in October.
“The legal system is designed to find facts and make decisions,” the Araiza family’s letter concludes. “They should be allowed to do that.”
Araiza’s alleged victim, now 18, filed a lawsuit on Thursday claiming the kicker was one of three football players who sexually assaulted her for 90 minutes after she was served a drink that “not only contained alcohol, but other intoxicating substances” at an off-campus gathering.
The alleged victim’s attorneys said they contacted a Bills lawyer after the team drafted Araiza in April, but the team did not take any apparent action until their lawsuit was filed last week. Representatives for the victim reportedly went to law enforcement after the alleged assault, though no charges have been filed at this point.
KUSI reports that San Diego-based defense attorney Kerry Armstrong expects his client will still play in the NFL.
“I 100% do not believe that he ever forcibly raped this girl or had sex with her while she was passed out or drunk or anything like that,” Armstrong said.
His accuser told CBS News she had “no idea” who Araiza was when she reported the alleged assault to authorities almost immediately. She said it made her feel “sick to her stomach” to be accused of including him in her civil suit to make money.
News
Best Buy makes the best of the worst
best buy The pandemic glory days cast a long shadow, but the company is dealing with the consequences in stride.
The retailer’s U.S. same-store sales fell 12.7% year-over-year in its quarter ended July 30, slightly better than the 13.2% drop Wall Street was recording . Net profit was more than half that of the previous year, but was nearly 8% higher. than the number analysts expected.
wsj
News
Former Maryland lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt makes Falcons’ initial 53-man roster
One year after finishing one of the most decorated careers in Maryland men’s lacrosse history, Jared Bernhardt has another accomplishment to add to his resume: NFL player.
Bernhardt, Maryland’s all-time leader in points and goals and the 2021 Tewaaraton Award winner as the best player in college lacrosse, made the Atlanta Falcons’ initial 53-man roster, the team announced Tuesday. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Bernhardt is one of six wide receivers on the team.
After leading Terps lacrosse to the 2021 NCAA Tournament championship game as a fifth-year senior, Bernhardt played quarterback for one season at Ferris State in Big Rapids, Michigan, and led the Bulldogs to a 14-0 record and a Division II national title. A former triple-option quarterback at Lake Brantley High School in Florida, Bernhardt passed for 1,322 yards and 11 touchdowns and ran for 1,273 yards and 23 touchdowns at Ferris State, flashing athleticism and elusiveness that intrigued NFL scouts.
“He was one of the best football players I’ve coached in my 35-year coaching career,” Ferris State coach Tony Annese said.
Ahead of the draft, Bernhardt worked out as a wide receiver, including running drills at Maryland’s pro day in March. After going undrafted, he signed with the receiver-needy Falcons and stood out in training camp and preseason games, catching five passes for 102 yards, including a 34-yard game-winning touchdown against the Detroit Lions.
Bernhardt, whose older brother Jake is the offensive coordinator for Maryland men’s lacrosse, said he watched film and sought guidance from former New England Patriots receiver Chris Hogan, who played lacrosse for three years at Penn State, about transitioning to a new sport. It’s paid off.
“I want to win no matter the cost,” he said in March. “Help out any way possible. It doesn’t matter if I play.”
News
Giancarlo Stanton predicts exciting final month of baseball for Aaron Judge – The Denver Post
ANAHEIM — Giancarlo Stanton is the only other person in this Yankee clubhouse who knows how it feels. The slugger hit 59 homers during the 2017 season, so he knows how Aaron Judge feels and what he’s up against.
And after watching Judge hit the 50 homer mark for the second time in his career on Monday night, Stanton predicts an “incredible” finish.
“I’m not going to do that,” Stanton said when asked to predict what Judge can do this season, “but I think he’s going to do something amazing. He’s done it before and yes, we have a month to watch.
The judge threw an 81-mile-per-hour curveball to the dead center field. The 434-foot homer that went off Angels reliever Ryan Tepera in the eighth inning was not only historic, but puts him on the right track for history.
With 33 games remaining, Judge is just 11 home runs from the American League and the Yankees record of 61 set by Roger Maris in 1961. Assuming Judge remains healthy and plays the rest of the season, he is about to hit 63 homers.
It was only the 47th 50-home run season in major league history and Judge became the 10th man in baseball history to hit 50 homers in two career seasons. He turned 52 in his freshman year in 2017. He joins Babe Ruth, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa who have each done it four times, Alex Rodriguez (three times) and Jimmie Foxx, Ken Griffey Jr., Ralph Kiner, Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays. who each had two 50-home run seasons.
Judge’s second 50-home run season makes it the 10th time a Yankees player has reached that benchmark. Ruth did it four times, Mantle did it twice, Maris did it when he set the record in 1961 and Alex Rodriguez did it once.
“It’s really, really cool. He’s having an amazing year and it’s fun to watch,” Stanton said. “And it’s going to be fun last month to see what he can do.”
In 2017, Stanton was breaking records hitting baseballs at seats in Miami.
Stanton’s 59 home run season was the 44th in major league history. With the Marlins then, Stanton hit his 50th homer on August 27 against the Padres, also with 33 regular season games to play. Stanton finished August with 51.
As Judge sees it now, it’s getting harder and harder to get pitches to hit. Stanton said it obviously depends on the game situations and the teams you play.
“As the game develops, you might have two chances like tonight you have four or you have none,” Stanton said. “But he made the most of maybe three throws in the zone that he got today and that’s what happened.”
The judge’s home run cut the Angels’ lead to one run, but wasn’t enough to spark a struggling Yankees attack as they were down 4-3. The atmosphere in the clubhouse was therefore not really festive. Stanton said it’s hard to figure out what that means right now.
“I think it’s later. I think you kind of sit down and look at your year and figure out the things you could have done better, the things you did well and embrace them both and, you know, make your plan for next year said Stanton. “But I think that comes a bit later.”
Stanton then finished the 2017 season with 59 homers and 132 RBIs. He won the National League MVP title.
And then he was traded to the Yankees, where he got to watch Judge work every day. He was impressed not only with the numbers Judge puts out, but also with the way he does it.
“On to the next one,” Stanton said. “He goes out, he hits, he hits a home run, he has more work to do and he’s never satisfied, I would say.
“He was (intentionally) walked twice tonight,” Stanton said. “He was always pushing everyone around them. So that’s the key.
Judge and Mets hitter Pete Alonso is the only hitter to hit the 50-home run mark since Stanton chased history.
News
Hyde5: Dolphins GM Chris Grier must be looking for cornerback help; 5 thoughts on cut-down day
Five thoughts on the Dolphins’ cut-down day:
1. The prime decision affecting the first month of the season wasn’t whether Miami kept Skylar Thompson or what happened with Preston Williams. It was the decision on cornerback Byron Jones. The Dolphins didn’t activate him off the physically-unable-to-perform list after offseason lower leg surgery and the starting cornerback won’t be active for the first four games. That means general manager Chris Grier is looking for a trade for help as well as studying what cornerbacks are released by other teams.
If there was an easy trade, Grier would have made it by now, considering the Dolphins surely knew Jones wasn’t going to be ready for the start of the season. As it stands, the Dolphins have to decide how to play their cornerbacks opposite Xavien Howard (who missed practice Tuesday). Nik Needham, who also missed practice Tuesday, heads into the season as the No. 2 cornerback but played inside most of last year. Noah Igbinoghene started outside in the third preseason game with the No. 1 defense, but struggled all offseason. Keion Crossen and rookie Kader Kohou are expected to be the other cornerbacks on the team.
As things stand, you know what opposing quarterbacks will do. Needham talked about his first start when quarterback Matt Schwab threw every pass on the drive at him. The first four opposing quarterbacks: Mac Jones, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow.
2. The signing of Trey Flowers, coupled with Melvin Ingram, gives the Dolphins two veteran edge players who have been impactful in their careers. They also aren’t the players they once were. Can they help in the right role? Absolutely. The larger question for a team thinking playoffs is where their bodies will be come December and January. Flowers is only 29, but has gone on injured reserve in November and December the past two seasons. Ingram is 31, and was let go by two smart organizations who valued short-term help in Pittsburgh and Kansas City in the past year. Andrew Van Ginkel’s appendix issue seemed to open the need for Flowers. But the story of Flowers and Ingram will be if they can impact games in the first half of the season — and, if so, where their health is the second half.
3. There was good work done to the receiving group that last preseason consisted of four of the top receivers sitting out with injuries. Getting Tyreek Hill obviously changed the offense. Jaylen Waddle, Dallas free agent Cedric Williams and fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma were locks to make the team and each has shown strengths. That left two positions open. Regardless, the Dolphins have cleaned the shelf of marginal and injured receivers and have a dynamic group.
4. Don’t underestimate coach Mike McDaniel’s ties with San Francisco and offensive coordinator Frank Smith’s ties with the Los Angeles Rams, especially when it comes to judging offensive linemen. San Francisco is weighing who to release on the line. The Rams, as Super Bowl champs, have some decisions, too. The Dolphins released Solomon Kindley, who seemed the classic cost of changing systems — a power guy who could use a few pounds in a system that now wants better athletes. Alan Panckey was a versatile lineman.
5. Quick hits:
— The Dolphins have five tight ends. No chance they enter the season with five tight ends … is there?
— Cornerbacks and tackles are the priority to pick up off the waiver wire from other team’s cuts. Problem is, that’s most every team’s priorities.
— Igbinoghene had a tough summer and preseason, but seems safe as a former first-round pick. The question is if he’s the starter with Jones out, as the Dolphins lined up in their final preseason game.
— The Bills released tight end O.J. Howard? Hmm.
