Daniel Ayala Found Guilty of Arapahoe County Attack While in Court
An Aurora man who was on trial for attempted murder attacked the victim in the case in the courtroom during his trial, prosecutors said.
On Monday, an Arapahoe County jury found 29-year-old Daniel Ayala guilty of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the district attorney’s office.
On June 2, 2021, Aurora Police responded to a hit and run accident, a motorist struck a pedestrian, a 30-year-old man who was walking his dog, near East Kent Drive and East Loyola Place. The driver fled.
The pedestrian suffered lower body injuries and was taken to hospital in critical condition, according to a press release from the prosecutor’s office. The victim told investigators that the driver of a white Chevrolet Avalanche “speeded towards him” and hit him.
Investigators have identified Ayala, an acquaintance of the victim, as a suspect in the case, the statement said. When questioned by the police, Ayala admitted to hitting the victim “on purpose”.
Last week, while the victim was testifying at the trial, Ayala, who was free on bail, jumped from behind the defense table and attacked the victim, punching him repeatedly in the face and body, the statement said. Press.
The attack on the courtroom allegedly took place on August 22, according to court records.
People in the courtroom, including assistant prosecutors Chandler Neumann and Kate Tierney, intervened and detained Ayala. Both the victim and Neumann suffered minor injuries, the statement said.
After a three-day trial, a jury convicted Ayala in the hit-and-run case on four counts, including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon (the vehicle) causing grievous bodily harm.
“Attacking a victim while they are testifying is an insult to our justice system and something not
the witness should never be afraid,” Neumann said. “The victim showed incredible bravery throughout the trial and this verdict will finally allow the victim to move on.”
Since the courtroom incident, Ayala’s bail has been revoked. He will be sentenced for attempted murder on October 28.
Ayala faces new charges, stemming from the alleged attack on the courtroom, including assault, retaliation against a witness/victim, and violation of a protective order.
“Violence in our courtroom will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” the district attorney said.
said John Kelner. “I believe that the actions of our assistant prosecutors and several citizens in this
courtroom saved the victim from serious injury.
Giants’ Darius Slayton: If Rams called offering Aaron Donald, I’d make that trade, too
Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton had a sense of humor Tuesday about the trade rumors swirling around him.
“Their job is to do what’s best for this team,” Slayton said of the Giants. “If the Rams called and were like, ‘We’ll give you Aaron Donald for Darius Slayton,’ I mean, I’d make that trade, too. They field the calls ‘cause that’s their job. So I don’t take that personally, no.”
Slayton laughed when asked if that Donald-Slayton trade might have to include a draft pick on top.
“Nah,” he said. “If they said player for player, I’d book the flight myself and say I can’t blame them.”
Slayton did have a chance to meet with head coach Brian Daboll, GM Joe Schoen and other coaches after making the team’s initial 53-man roster. And they spoke about Monday’s ESPN report that the Giants have received trade inquiries on Slayton.
“I mean it came up obviously, just because it is public,” Slayton said. “Anything Adam Schefter tweets, everybody knows. But at the end of the day, if people are calling them about me, that’s them – they can’t really do anything about being called.”
Slayton said he didn’t receive clarity on whether the Giants themselves were trying to drum up his trade market, but he added: “If I had to guess, I would guess that wasn’t the case, though, you know?”
Daboll said “we’ll see” when asked if he expects Slayton to be on the Giants’ Week 1 roster. He had said on Monday that Schoen was “open for business.”
“We’ll see where we’re at right now,” the coach said. “We had a good conversation with Darius about expectations and role. He’s done a good job and we’re excited to have him.”
Daboll said every offensive player met on Tuesday with “some of the decision makers, myself, Joe, coordinator, position coach, special teams coordinator.” The purpose of the meeting was to define “clear expectations,” create “strong alignment” and open it up to questions.
“I think that’s good for communication purposes with guys on the team,” Daboll said.
The coach also said that right before Slayton’s hamstring injury during the Patriots preseason opener, “he was doing a good job at practice. You could see his speed.”
Slayton also said “I’d love to be here” with the Giants “and keep playing with Mr. [Daniel] Jones. This is a great place. I’d love to be here.”
“I’m here today!” Slayton said with a smile. “Time will tell.”
CUT IT DOWN
The Giants cut 20 players on Tuesday to get to the 53-man roster limit by 4 p.m.: QB Davis Webb, RB Jashaun Corbin, OL Jamil Douglas, OL Will Holden, OL Roy Mbaeteka, OL Garrett McGhin, WR/KR C.J. Board, WR Alex Bachman, WR Jaylon Moore, TE Austin Allen, DL Ryder Anderson, DT Jalyn Holmes, DT David Moa, edge Quincy Roche, CB Darren Evans, CB Zyon Gilbert, CB Harrison Hand, CB Khalil Dorsey, S Nate Meadors and S Trenton Thompson.
Several players, including Webb, Corbin and Allen, are expected back on the practice squad (assuming the young players clear waivers).
“It’s one of the toughest days in the NFL,” left tackle Andrew Thomas said. “You see guys put blood, sweat and tears into this game, and then just the way of the business, they don’t make it. It sucks. You have relationships with guys … But we’ll try to roll with what we’ve got and move from there.”
THE INITIAL 53-MAN ROSTER
Here are the 53 players who stuck around, at least for now. Daboll acknowledged “there’s probably a few” players headed for injured reserve. He expects more clarity on the roster Wednesday and Thursday:
Quarterback (two): Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor. Offensive line (nine): Thomas, Shane Lemieux, Jon Feliciano, Mark Glowinski, Evan Neal, Josh Ezeudu, Devery Hamilton, Max Garcia, Ben Bredeson
Running back (four): Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, Antonio Williams, Gary Brightwell. Fullback (one): Chris Myarick. Wide receiver (seven): Sterling Shepard, David Sills, Kenny Golladay, Wan’Dale Robinson, Kadarius Toney, Richie James, Slayton. Tight end (two): Daniel Bellinger, Tanner Hudson
Defensive line (five): Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, D.J. Davidson, Justin Ellis, Nick Williams. Edge rusher (six): Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Jihad Ward, Elerson Smith, Tomon Fox, Oshane Ximines
Inside linebacker (six): Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder, Austin Calitro, Micah McFadden, Cam Brown, Carter Coughlin. Cornerback (five): Adoree Jackson, Aaron Robinson, Darnay Holmes, Cor’Dale Flott, Rodarius Williams
Safety (three): Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, Dane Belton. Special teams (three): K Graham Gano, P Jamie Gillan, LS Casey Kreiter. International player exepmtion (one): RB Sando Platzgummer
LOVE EMOTIONAL, NAMED ONE OF 10 CAPTAINS
The Giants’ players voted 10 team captains for the 2022 season: Jones, Barkley and Thomas on offense; McKinney, Lawrence, Williams on defense; Kreiter, Gano and Brown on special teams; and Love for both defense and special teams.
“It means an awful lot to me,” Love said. “I’ve never been a captain in my entire life, and to do it for the Giants of all places, at the highest level, it’s hard not to get emotional about it. People have always wanted me to be more outspoken, wanted me to be the rah-rah guy, wanted me to be the muscle head, all that stuff. But this team has appreciated me for staying true to myself. And so I’m extremely grateful.”
BELTON ON WAY BACK
Rookie third-round safety Dane Belton (broken collarbone) had his helmet on and was practicing leaping interceptions during individuals at the start of practice. His red jersey indicated he has changed his number to No. 24, from the 36 he was initially assigned. Belton got hurt early in training camp, but he is trending in the right direction to contributing early this season.
OUTFOXING THE TREND
Edge rusher Tomon Fox is the only one of the Giants’ original 13 undrafted rookie free agent signings to make Tuesday’s initial 53-man roster … Daboll said McFadden’s postgame X-rays were negative last Sunday. Taylor’s X-rays were negative, as well.
THE PRACTICE REPORT
There were six players missing from Tuesday’s 1:45 p.m. practice: Thibodeaux (sprained right MCL), Ojulari (right calf), Smith (right foot), Lemieux (left foot), Myarick (undisclosed) and Williams (undisclosed). Bellinger (concussion) was on the field but not practicing. Platzgummer (concussion) is in the protocol, too.
latest news How to Stay Safe During the Southern California Heat Wave
Scorching temperatures are expected in Southern California this week as September brings the longest and hottest heat wave so far this year.
Extreme heat can increase the risk of heat-related illnesses. Here are some tips for avoiding heat-related illnesses and staying safe.
Stay informed
You can monitor the forecast for your area by going to the National Weather Service website and searching by city, state, or zip code for the latest weather updates and alerts. Follow local authorities and agencies on social media for advice and information on resources available in your area. Keep an extreme heat checklist to make sure you’re prepared.
Stay indoors and wear light clothing
Officials from the National Weather Service and public health units are advising people to stay indoors as much as possible, especially between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. when the sun is strongest. If you exercise outdoors, it is recommended to do so early in the morning or late in the evening.
If you don’t have air conditioning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends going to a mall or public library. You can also check your county’s website or call the local health department to learn about cooling centers in your area. Other options include taking a cool shower twice a day or even finding a shaded yard or park. (UCLA health officials say electric fans won’t prevent heat-related illnesses when temperatures reach 90 and above.)
What you wear matters too. Authorities suggest light-coloured, lightweight, loose-fitting clothing when outdoors, and a wide-brimmed hat. Be sure to use sunscreen with a sun protection factor of at least 15 and apply it about 30 minutes before going out.
According to the CDC, heat-related illnesses can range from skin rashes and sunburn to more serious conditions, including heat exhaustion and heatstroke, and result from the body’s inability to cool itself. while sweating. Signs of heatstroke, the most serious of heat-related illnesses, include a temperature of 103 degrees or higher; hot, red, dry or moist skin; rapid and strong pulse; headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion and loss of consciousness. If you experience these symptoms, seek immediate medical attention. The CDC advises against drinking anything and recommends moving to a cool place and a cold bath or using a cold cloth.
Signs of heat exhaustion are heavy sweating; cold, pale and clammy skin; a rapid, weak pulse; nausea or vomiting; muscle cramps; fatigue; dizziness; headache; and fainting. If you have these symptoms, get out of the sun immediately, find a cool place or cold towels, and drink water. Monitor your symptoms and get help if you vomit, symptoms get worse, or last longer than an hour.
Stay hydrated
Drinking plenty of fluids, especially before going out, is essential to prevent heat-related illnesses. UCLA officials warn against waiting until you’re thirsty to drink. During periods of extreme heat, it is best to drink at least two to four cups of water per hour. (For those who work outdoors, the CDC suggests a cup of water, or 8 ounces, every 15 to 20 minutes.) Health officials also advise against drinking alcohol during times of extreme heat. , as this causes dehydration and increases the risk of heat. diseases.
It’s also important to replenish the salt and minerals your body loses when it sweats by drinking low-sugar fruit juices or sports drinks. Dietitians also recommend eating foods high in water content — think watermelon, celery, and cucumbers — as well as drinking the right fluids.
Signs of dehydration in adults include extreme thirst; fatigue; dizziness; dizziness; dry mouth and/or lips and infrequent urination. In infants or young children, look for dry mouth and tongue; no tears when crying; no wet diapers for more than three hours; sunken eyes and cheeks; a sunken soft spot on the top of the head and irritability or listlessness.
(If your doctor puts you on a special diet or regulates the amount of water you drink, ask them what steps you need to take during heat waves to stay properly hydrated.)
Check the most vulnerable
In addition to protecting yourself and staying healthy, check frequently with people at high risk, including the elderly, children, pregnant women, homeless people, those who work outside and those who are not air-conditioned. Heat also affects your pets, so keep them indoors or if they will be outdoors, make sure they have plenty of water and a shaded area to help them stay cool. Never leave a child or pet in the back seat of a car, as temperatures inside a vehicle can quickly skyrocket, even with cracked windows.
To help the homeless, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health suggests donating water, electrolyte packets, light, loose clothing, tents, towels and other supplies to organizations. local.
Dolphins’ Byron Jones to miss four games; GM Chris Grier says Miami never initiated Gesicki trade talks
Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones was not activated off the physically-unable-to-perform list on Tuesday and placed on the reserve/PUP list.
Jones will now be forced to sit the Dolphins’ first four games of the 2022 regular season after being held out of training camp and the team’s three preseason exhibitions.
Jones underwent lower left leg surgery this offseason and has taken longer than expected to recover.
“It really was just working through the process with him, just letting him take his time, go through the rehab work,” Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said on Tuesday in a joint press conference with coach Mike McDaniel addressing the team’s cuts to get down to a 53-man active roster. “Like everything, he had good days and bad days. … We’re just being patient, not putting pressure on him to rush him back.
“He was still optimistic about hopefully being here in a couple of weeks, but [that wouldn’t have been] fair. You can’t rush him out there with this. We just want to make sure he’s ready and right when he comes back.”
Grier added the team may look to add a cornerback but not with particular urgency.
“Like everything, we’ll be searching the waiver wire [Tuesday and into Wednesday], but for us, we feel good about the group we have,” he said. “That’s not a position, right now, we feel is critical for us.”
When McDaniel last updated Jones’ status on Sunday, he said the team had Tuesday “pinpointed” as the date for a potential return to the roster, “but it’s a fluid situation that has to do with him and a lot of other players.”
In his two seasons with the Dolphins, Jones has two interceptions in 30 starts with 95 total tackles and a pair of forced fumbles.
The Dolphins will be without their No. 2 cornerback for a tough four-game stretch to open the season against the New England Patriots, at the Baltimore Ravens, home against the Buffalo Bills and at the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Dolphins have All-Pro Xavien Howard, Nik Needham, Keion Crossen, Noah Igbinoghene and undrafted rookie Kader Kohou as cornerbacks that made the team’s 53-man active roster on Tuesday, the NFL’s cut-down day. Safeties Eric Rowe and Elijah Campbell are also capable of playing cornerback.
Having Howard and Jones on the boundary and Needham available to cover the slot in man-to-man coverage is critical to the Dolphins’ blitz-heavy defense where extra linebackers and safeties are often rushing the passer.
Crossen signed with the Dolphins this offseason as a special teams ace, but he often impressed throughout camp with his pass coverage defensively. Igbinoghene, a first-round pick in 2020 who hasn’t seen much of the field in his first two NFL seasons, did not take advantage of his increased preseason opportunities with Jones out and Howard often sitting. Kohou is an upstart undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M-Commerce who could serve as Needham’s backup nickel corner, where he started in the preseason finale with Needham on the boundary.
Beyond Jones’ absence, the Dolphins’ cornerback depth in camp was devastated by the losses of Trill Williams and Mackensie Alexander following back-to-back exhibitions against the Buccaneers and Raiders. Alexander was signed in reaction to Williams’ season-ending knee ailment.
On Gesicki trade talks
Grier denied that the Dolphins ever reached out to other teams to initiate trade conversations over tight end Mike Gesicki, although he said the team fielded calls from two teams interested.
“We did not make any calls on Mike,” Grier said. “We had calls from two teams that reached out to us about Mike. We never made any phone calls about him. Mike was going to be here, and I think everyone made a big deal about him being on the field. But Mike’s a competitive kid. He has been challenged to do some things he hadn’t been asked to do before, and he stepped up.”
The question was raised after a Pro Football Focus report last week said Gesicki’s name was “brought up” in trade conversations amid a preseason where Gesicki is learning a new offense. A source told the South Florida Sun Sentinel then that the report wasn’t true.
“Each and every day, he’s doing one or two things better to his standard of the way he wants his football to look,” McDaniel said of Gesicki. “That’s all you can ask for.”
Tuesday practice report
Among the Dolphins not practicing in the part open to the media were Howard, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Rowe, Crossen, Needham, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, and tight end Tanner Conner.
McDaniel doesn’t typically reveal injuries. But Van Ginkel had his appendix removed last week, Conner has been wearing a brace on his left knee, and Waddle has been seen with a sleeve on his right leg and his right ankle taped.
Needham had been battling a hand injury. He went into the locker room briefly during Saturday’s preseason finale against Philadelphia but returned to the sideline.
— Grier spoke for the first time since the NFL handed down a penalty for Dolphins tampering violations surrounding pursuit of quarterback Tom Brady and coach Sean Payton.
Grier declined to comment in detail on Tuesday, stating: “It really doesn’t affect how we do business around here.”
The Dolphins, along with having owner Steve Ross fined and suspended, were docked a 2023 first-round draft pick and 2024 third-round selection.
Florida vegan mother sentenced to life for starving child to death
A 39-year-old Florida mother was sentenced to life in prison on Monday after being convicted of murder for starving her 18-month-old child on a vegan diet.
Shelia O’Leary’s son Ezra died on September 27, 2019, after ignoring signs that the toddler was struggling to breathe before going to bed. Her husband, Ryan Patrick O’Leary, called 911 to report the toddler had stopped breathing, and paramedics pronounced the boy dead at the scene, Breitbart News reported in July.
Medical examiners determined that Ezra had not been fed for a week before his death. Evidence at trial determined that the 18-month-old died of malnutrition and dehydration.
The toddler’s diet consisted of raw vegetables, fruits, and breast milk.
Ezra weighed 18 pounds, the size of a seven-month-old baby, at the time of his death, according to a police report via The Associated Press.
The O’Leary couple also had two other children, aged three and five, who suffered from malnutrition, neglect and abuse.
An 11-year-old girl, who was Shelia’s daughter from another relationship, was also discovered but determined not to be in such dire condition due to her biological father’s visit to another state where she was received an appropriate diet.
Shelia was given several other sentences on Monday following her June conviction, including 30 years in prison for aggravated child abuse, 30 years in prison for aggravated manslaughter of a child and five years in prison for two counts of child neglect and one count of child abuse. , according to a press release from the office of Attorney General Amira D. Fox.
The mother was ordered not to have any contact with her other children while in detention.
Her husband is currently awaiting trial on the same charges.
Sentencing of the convicted Florida mother has been delayed after it was originally scheduled for July 25.
From Lamar Jackson to Josh Ross, here’s the Ravens’ initial 53-man roster
The Ravens’ roster is down to 53 players, but the movement isn’t over.
After releasing over two dozen players Tuesday, including outside linebacker Daelin Hayes, defensive lineman Isaiah Mack and rookie running back Tyler Badie, the Ravens are expected to sign or re-sign a handful of players in the coming days as general manager Eric DeCosta and his front office send players to injured reserve. Running back Kenyan Drake will reportedly be among the new additions.
But for now, the Ravens have their first 53-man roster of the 2022 season. Here’s how it breaks down:
Quarterback (2)
- Lamar Jackson
- Tyler Huntley
Running back (3)
- J.K. Dobbins
- Mike Davis
- Justice Hill
Fullback (1)
- Patrick Ricard
Wide receiver (5)
- Rashod Bateman
- Devin Duvernay
- Demarcus Robinson
- James Proche II
- Tylan Wallace
Tight end (5)
- Mark Andrews
- Nick Boyle
- Isaiah Likely
- Charlie Kolar
- Josh Oliver
Offensive line (11)
- Ronnie Stanley
- Ben Powers
- Tyler Linderbaum
- Kevin Zeitler
- Morgan Moses
- Patrick Mekari
- Tyre Phillips
- Ben Cleveland
- Daniel Faalele
- Ju’Wuan James
- Trystan Colon
Defensive line (5)
- Calais Campbell
- Michael Pierce
- Justin Madubuike
- Broderick Washington
- Travis Jones
Outside linebacker (3)
- Odafe Oweh
- Justin Houston
- David Ojabo
Inside linebacker (5)
- Patrick Queen
- Josh Bynes
- Malik Harrison
- Josh Ross
- Kristian Welch
Cornerback (6)
- Marlon Humphrey
- Marcus Peters
- Kyle Fuller
- Brandon Stephens
- Jalyn Armour-Davis
- Damarion “Pepe” Williams
Safety (4)
- Marcus Williams
- Chuck Clark
- Kyle Hamilton
- Geno Stone
Specialist (3)
- Justin Tucker
- Jordan Stout
- Nick Moore
