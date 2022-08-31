News
Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, with the highly pathogenic disease being detected in a commercial turkey flock in western Minnesota, officials said Wednesday.
The disease was detected after a farm in Meeker County reported an increase in mortality last weekend, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health said. Tests confirmed the disease Tuesday evening. The flock was euthanized to stop the spread.
It was the first detection of avian influenza in Minnesota since May 31, when a backyard flock was struck in Becker County, and the first in the Midwest since a backyard flock in Indiana on June 9. However, there have been several detections in western states in July and August, including California, Washington, Oregon, Utah, plus a few in some eastern states.
“While the timing of this detection is a bit sooner than we anticipated, we have been preparing for a resurgence of the avian influenza we dealt with this spring,” said Dr. Shauna Voss, the board’s senior veterinarian. “HPAI is here and biosecurity is the first line of defense to protect your birds.”
Across the country, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 414 flocks in 39 states have been affected since February, costing producers over 40 million birds, mostly commercial turkeys and chickens. The disease has struck 81 Minnesota flocks this year, requiring the killing of nearly 2.7 million birds.
Minnesota produces more turkeys annually than any other state.
This year’s outbreak contributed to a spike in egg and meat prices, and killed an alarming number of bald eagles and other wild birds. It also affected some zoos. It appeared to be waning in June, but officials warned then that another surge could take hold this fall.
The disease is typically carried by migrating birds. It only occasionally affects humans, such as farm workers, and the USDA keeps poultry from infected flocks out of the food supply. A widespread outbreak in 2015 killed 50 million birds across 15 states and cost the federal government nearly $1 billion.
NYPD officer punches woman on sidewalk during video arrest in Harlem – The Denver Post
A young woman from Harlem hit the sidewalk hard when a police officer punched her in an incident caught on camera – and she ended up handcuffed for assault and resisting arrest charges.
Video posted to Twitter shows officers making an arrest on W. 136th St. near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd just before 5 p.m. Tuesday when the young woman appears in frame and confronts an officer identified by sources as Kendo Kinsey.
The woman slapped Kinsey, who responded by hitting her on the head. She dropped to the sidewalk. The cops picked her up and arrested her.
“You just hit a little girl!” says a viewer in the video. “You are crazy, my brother! »
Etan Thomas, former NBA player retweeted the videosaying, “He (the officer) has NO business to do as a police officer and should be fired immediately. (Eric Adams) do you have the moral courage to publicly condemn this?”
Reverend Al Sharpton was due to hold a press conference on the incident on Wednesday afternoon.
In a statement, the NYPD said the officer’s actions were justified. Kinsey and other cops, according to the NYPD statement, were arresting 22-year-old Elvin James on suspicion of an August 12 attempted murder case. During the arrest, James was found with a loaded gun and drugs, the department said.
As police tried to arrest James, a crowd gathered and began yelling at the officers and assaulting them, according to NYPD statements. One officer suffered a minor head injury.
That’s when James’ girlfriend Tamani Crum, 19, allegedly accosted Kinsey, the NYPD said.
Crum was charged with assaulting a cop, obstructing government administration and resisting arrest. Faith Harrell, 27, was also charged with those charges, along with threats and harassment. A 26-year-old woman was summoned for spitting on an officer.
Kinsey, the officer suspected of punching Crum, filed two substantiated civil complaints against him between 2010 and 2020, records show.
Florida zoo director loses touch after alligator bite
CNN
—
The director of a Florida animal park lost his hand after being bitten by one of his own alligators last week, according to the establishment. It was his second serious alligator-related injury in 10 years.
Greg Graziani, wildlife director of Florida Gator Gardens in Venus, Fla., was “seriously injured during a routine interaction with our large alligators” on August 17, the facility said in a Facebook post.
Graziani, a former law enforcement officer, told CNN the bite happened during a routine training session. Graziani was using his hand under the alligator’s jaw to command it when a leaf from the surrounding foliage broke away, coming between him and the alligator. “The lack of visibility was the problem,” he said.
This caused the alligator to rush forward. Once his hand was in the alligator’s mouth, the reptile’s instinct was to back off. There was “no malice”, Graziani said.
Fortunately, the alligator responded to his command to back off and released his hand, according to Graziani. “If it had been a totally wild alligator with no training, it would have been much worse,” he said.
At first, doctors hoped they could save Graziani’s left arm. The arm was partially amputated and then reattached by surgeons, Florida Gator Gardens said.
But ultimately, the damage was too severe: The bite left Graziani’s hand connected by just a tendon and a muscle “which the surgeon had to untwist 6 times during the initial surgery,” Florida Gator Gardens said in a Facebook post. Friday.
Thursday evening, Graziani underwent an amputation below the elbow which preserved half of his forearm, according to the establishment. His nerves have been redirected in a way that hopefully bypasses the phantom pain that amputees sometimes experience and also offers the possibility of prosthetics in the future, they said.
Graziani hopes to return home on Wednesday, he told CNN.
“As great as it would have been to preserve the hand, we are thrilled to finally have a date to go home next week and move forward with all the amazing projects we have poured our hearts into over the past two years. “, wrote the ease.
Graziani has faced the possibility of losing a limb in the past. In one incident in 2013, his arm was seriously injured when he became entangled in the rope tied to an alligator and the animal rolled over, dragging him down with it. But he “only came back more determined to share his passion for reptiles with the world,” Florida Gator Gardens said.
Graziani told CNN he was excited to return home and continue working with alligators, although he acknowledged he will have to adapt to the limitations of working one-handed. He is driven by a passion to educate the public about the species – as well as the inexplicable magic of working with an intelligent predator.
“They don’t have revenge, they operate on instinct,” he said. He stressed the importance of educating the public “that living with these guys is definitely something that can be done safely.”
“I was floored the first time I saw someone give an order to an alligator that was following him,” he said. “The six alligators in this exhibit all know their names individually.”
His team plans to conduct a comprehensive review of their protocols to prevent any further incidents and ensure staff safety, Graziani said. “It was a professional hazard, not a public safety issue,” he added.
The zoo also stressed the importance of safety when working with alligators.
“Whenever we work with one of our animals, we never fail to recognize the seriousness of the situation,” they wrote. “We’re working with an animal where cross-species collaboration and training is something that’s taught, and it usually goes against a lot of natural instincts.”
“As for the alligator involved, he was not injured and will continue to stay here with us as a valued member of the zoo.”
Florida Gator Gardens offers tours where visitors can get up close to reptiles, swim with alligators, and hold huge pythons. It is home to rare albino and black alligators, as well as seven large bull alligators captured after being framed as “nuisance alligators” by Florida officials, according to its event page.
‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Friends’ actor Richard Roat dies at 89
Richard Roat, an actor whose career spanned five decades and included roles in “Seinfeld,” “Friends” and “Dallas,” has died. He was 89 years old.
Roat died Aug. 5 in Orange County, Calif., the Los Angeles Times reported.
Roat’s career took off with the early ’60s soap opera “The Doctors,” in which he appeared in 172 episodes as Dr. Jerry Chandler. Roat then starred in “Hawaii Five-O”, “Cheers”, “Happy Days”, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, “The Golden Girls”, “The FBI”, “Westworld”, “Kojak”, “St . Elsewhere” and dozens of other TV shows.
In “Seinfeld,” he starred opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Dr. Berg in the Season 8 episode “The Package,” in which he called Dreyfus’ character Elaine a “difficult patient. “. In “Friends,” he played Burt, a worried co-worker who arrested Ross for dating a college student. In the 90s, Roat appeared in sitcoms such as “3rd Rock From the Sun”, “Ellen”, “7th Heaven” and “Mad About You”. Towards the end of his career, Roat landed roles in “24”, “Medical Investigation” and “Cold Case”.
Born in Connecticut in 1933, Roat has performed on Broadway and at the Public Theater in Central Park, the Huntington Hartford Theater in Los Angeles and the Pasadena Playhouse. According to his obituary, he loved music and playing the violin, and he was a whiskey lover. He also enjoyed sports and rooted for the Lakers and Los Angeles Angels.
When not acting, Roat prepared taxes for many people in the entertainment industry, running Richard Roat Associates with his wife, Kathy Roat.
nbcnews
Judge overturns no-jail agreement in 2019 limo crash that killed 20 people
A judge has rejected a plea deal that would have meant no jail time for the operator of a limousine company involved in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York, drawing applause and the tears of the relatives of the victims who filled the court.
SCHOHARIE, NY — A judge has rejected a plea deal that would have meant no jail time for the operator of a limousine company involved in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York, prompting applause and the tears Wednesday of relatives of the victims who filled the court.
Judge Peter Lynch called the deal “fundamentally flawed”.
Prosecutors and lawyers for Nauman Hussain reached a deal a year ago that would have spared him jail time, angering the families of those killed in 2018 when a brake failure sent a limo full of revelers flying birthday roll down a hill.
Hussain, who operated Prestige Limousine, had been charged with 20 counts each of criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter in what was the deadliest transportation disaster in the United States in a decade. The agreement provided that Hussain would only plead guilty to the homicide counts, resulting in five years of probation and 1,000 hours of community service.
Gophers football: Offense needs to find more run-pass balance to win West
When it comes to the Gophers football team’s run-pass “balance,” head coach P.J. Fleck will always have a thumb on the scale.
Fleck’s affinity to run the ball has been the foundation of his Minnesota offenses since he took over in 2017. But last year’s commitment to keep it on the ground felt like an anvil.
Minnesota ran the ball 70 percent of snaps last season; the median team in college football ran the ball 54 percent of the time. No Power Five program passed the ball fewer times and only three service academies — Army, Navy and Air Force — did it less. And that trio’s mission is to run, run, and only pass when absolutely forced to do so.
The Gophers passing game managed only 162 yards per game (118th in the nation) compared to 198 rushing yards (27th in the country). Their total offense was around 100th in the 130-program FBS.
After the regular season, Fleck didn’t retain offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. and brought back Kirk Ciarrocca, the U’s former OC from 2017-19. Ciarrocca was Penn State’s OC in 2020 and an analyst at West Virginia in 2021.
Ciarrocca said two weeks ago that his philosophy on balance has remained consistent since his first major OC tenure at Delaware from 2002-07.
“If we need to run for 300 yards to win the game, we will run for 300 yards. If we need to throw for 350 and run for 150, then that’s what we will be able to do. That’s always been the mantra,” Ciarrocca said. “When I’ve been in charge of offenses that have been really good, that’s what we’ve been able to do with it. But I also think you have to play to your strengths and try to limit your weaknesses.”
At Big Ten Media Days in July, Fleck pointed to last year’s strength being its big and experienced offensive line. The Gophers were successful despite losing five running backs during the season and they had a handful of top receivers miss extended time.
“We still had one of the best offensive lines in the country, so we had to make the game shorter,” Fleck said in Indianapolis. “We had to run the ball a little bit more. We had to do what we had to do to find ways to win games.”
Opposing defenses game-planned for Minnesota’s imbalance and the U faced nine-man boxes on the fifth-most snaps (120) in the country a year ago, according to CBS Sports. Keeping defenses guessing more will help the Gophers achieve their primary goal: winning the Big Ten West Division.
The Gophers have six returning starters, with the “Encore Four” leading the way: quarterback Tanner Morgan, receiver Chris Autman-Bell, tailback Mo Ibrahim and center John Michael Schmitz.
The Gophers’ offensive line has four new starters and will go into the season with a rotation at right tackle. What that unit will be good at is still to be determined, but Ciarrocca said despite the turnover, they will need to run their offense efficiently.
Minnesota does figure to have a better complement of pass catchers, with Dylan Wright developing after his first real season and the expected breakout of 6-foot-7 tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford.
“I’m still figuring out this group to be quite honest with you as far as where are we going to be,” Ciarrocca said.
He didn’t say what they are going to be. With the Gophers’ best offense of the Fleck era in 2019, they still ran the ball on 63 percent of plays, and their five-year average, including Sanford’s two seasons, is 65 percent.
Coming off the 70 percent mark to something closer to 65 or 63 might be the difference between winning the West and coming up just short yet again.
