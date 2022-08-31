About 2,000 miles from his home in southeast Washington, 16-year-old Don’Zeal Davis pitched a tent in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. He spent the next 24 hours alone in the desert, a sort of training exercise held at a recent two-week summer camp for DC teenagers.
Denzel Mills remains on roster as Jets cut down to 53 players
Tuesday was one of the most challenging days of the year for all 32 NFL teams.
Teams had until 4 p.m. ET to cut their roster to 53 players, including the Jets, who needed to release 27 players after Sunday’s preseason finale against the Giants.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh says the roster decisions between him and general manager Joe Douglas get more difficult every year.
“Tough 48 hours,” Saleh said. “Since the end of the Giants game, I mentioned how hard these next couple of days were.“They’re miserable because there are some that will never play again and there are a lot that you know deserve to be on a 53-man roster, but credit to the job Joe and his staff did with the roster that’s been built. We have a pretty cool 53.”
There weren’t a lot of surprise cuts for the Jets, but there were a few names that many didn’t expect to remain on their roster.
After requesting a trade last week, wide receiver Denzel Mims was one of the six receivers named to the 53-man roster. Gang Green instead waived Calvin Jackson, Tarik Black and Irvin Charles
Mims entered this year’s training camp on the roster bubble after a forgettable start to his career. However, the receiver remained healthy and had his best training camp in his two years as a pro. He finished the preseason leading the Jets with 12 receptions along with 170 yards and a touchdown.
Despite his trade request, Saleh said Mims remains on the roster because he’s one of the team’s best offensive weapons.
“I have a lot of respect for Denzel,” Saleh said. “It’s different when they don’t want to be here because they hate it here. Fine, take a hike. But Denzel is a respectful young man and I genuinely think he loves his teammates and the Jets organization.
“Is he frustrated? Yeah, I’m sure he is. It’s a lot easier to kick someone out on a trade if they’re jerks and that’s not Denzel and he’s a good young man.”
Another surprise who remained in green after the deadline was rookie running back Zonovan Knight. Knight joins defensive back Tony Adams as the only rookie undrafted free agents to make the team.
Initially, it was seen as a long shot for Knight to see his name on the final roster. However, his versatility made the decision to keep him an easy one. Not only can Knight provide carries in the backfield, but he can be used as a backup to Braxton Berrios as a kickoff returner.
After not being selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, Knight says making it onto the 53-man roster is a dream come true.
“It means a lot,” Knight said. “Coming in, you know it’s going to be a lot of work, especially going into that running back room. I knew it was going to be a battle from the jump. It was just about coming in and grinding every day.”
With Zach Wilson still recovering from his meniscus trim and bone bruise, the Jets were certain to carry three quarterbacks on their roster. The question was would the team keep Mike White or preseason standout Chris Streveler on the main roster?
The Jets ultimately went with White, who started in three games last season while Wilson was hurt over Streveler. Despite Saleh saying Streveler had “one of the greatest preseason’s in the history of football,” the team waived the intent of bringing him back on the practice squad.
In three preseason games, Streveler became a cult hero among fans as he completed 72.7% of his passes for 277 yards with five touchdowns and a 124.6 passer rating while leading the Jets in rushing (71).
Streveler led the Jets to three comeback victories during the preseason, including Sunday’s 31-27 win over the Giants as he hit receiver Calvin Jackson for a game winner. Streveler seemingly did enough to prove he earned a roster spot, however, Douglas and Saleh turned elsewhere.
“It’s overall body of work,” Saleh said about the decision to waive Streveler. “He definitely performed and I won’t take that away from him.”
“When you look at Mike White from a year ago, OTAs, training camp, he had two rough games, but he had a really nice game against the Giants. Mike just has the overall body of work and understands what we are trying to get done.”
Jets cuts from Tuesday
Here’s who Gang Green cut to get to 53 players: CB Javelin Guidry, CB Rachad Wildgoose, CB Isaiah Dunn, DL Tanzel Smart, DL Bradlee Anae, DL Jabari Zuniga, DL Jonathan Marshall, FB Nick Bawden, LB Marcell Harris, LB Del’Shawn Phillips, LB Hamsah Nasirildeen, LB DQ Thomas, OL Conor McDermott, OL Ross Pierschbacher, OL Grant Hermanns, OL Chris Glaser, QB Chris Streveler, RB Tevin Coleman, RB La’Mical Perine, S Will Parks, S Jason Pinnock, T Chuma Edoga, TE Trevon Wesco, TE Kenny Yeboah, WR Tarik Black, WR Irvin Charles, WR Calvin Jackson
Zach Wilson still isn’t practicing
Twelve days before the Jets’ season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, the team’s starting quarterback is still waiting to return to practice.
During the media availability window of practice, Wilson was not seen participating with his other teammates. He was seen walking without a noticeable limp onto the field as the media left the practice area.
Although Saleh hasn’t officially named a starting quarterback for Week 1, Wilson will need to show coaches he has fully recovered from his meniscus trim and bone bruise before he starts again.
Saleh said Wilson would need just one week of practice before he feels comfortable starting him under center.
“There’s no timeline,” Saleh said regarding Wilson returning to practice. “We saw him walking around practice today, he is taking down all the information, he’s in every meeting, so as soon as he gets cleared by the doctors and he feels good, he will be out there.”
Horton’s Kids and City Kids Wilderness: DC Needs More Like Them
“In the woods, all alone, it was stormy, and I would get wet and crazy,” Don’Zeal recalled.
And yet, when asked to compare his time in the desert with life in his hometown, there was no argument.
“I don’t know how to put it into words,” he said, “except to say Wyoming is a lot less stressful.”
Much of this is due to what Don’Zeal didn’t hear in the woods. There were no gunshots, no shouting, no sirens. None of the agonizing, unnerving bloodshed that happens daily in parts of DC and urban America.
“I try not to think about it,” Don’Zeal said of the increase in shootings and assaults in the city. “Except when I walk alone.”
Two teenagers shot and killed during violent weekend in DC
The annual outing is a collaboration between two DC-based nonprofits: Horton’s Kids, which helps children in underserved neighborhoods graduate from high school and succeed in college, and the City Kids Wilderness Project, which hosts the Broken Arrow Ranch camp in Jackson Hole. Both help children develop life skills to broaden their career prospects.
There is also a focus on healing trauma, which is more prevalent than you might think.
A report released in June by the DC Policy Center noted that simply being in close proximity to repeated criminal acts can have a deleterious effect on mental and physical health. The study found that 80% of residents in the district lived within half a mile of a homicide in 2021. However, in affluent and predominantly white Ward 3, there were only two homicides, and no one lived within half a mile of either murder.
In the predominantly black Ward 8, which includes the Don’Zeal neighborhood, every resident lived within half a mile of at least six and as many as 30 homicides. There were 226 murders last year.
Citywide, 89% of black children lived within a mile of a homicide, compared to 57% of white children. It’s thousands of children arriving on blood-stained sidewalks, bullet casings, yellow police tape, chalk marks describing bodies and survivors walking around like the walking dead.
“I don’t like my kids going out,” said Donithia Davis, Don’Zeal’s mother.
She had become particularly concerned in 2015, when a woman and a boy were shot and injured outside the building where they live. Then, in 2016, a 6-year-old boy was shot in his lower leg while in a playground next to their house. Don’Zeal was 9 at the time and also played there.
In 2017, a toddler who lived in their compound was shot dead when a gun other children were playing with went off. In April this year, a woman was shot and injured in the same block. And so on.
At Horton’s Kids, which operates in the apartment building where the Davis family lives, Don’Zeal has a tutor and mentor. He learns social and emotional skills – how to identify his feelings, like anger, through physical manifestations such as a fist or a clenched jaw – and how to calm down before doing something he may regret later.
Camping in Wyoming gave him a new perspective on life, he says.
“At night someone would pull out a telescope and we would stargaze,” he said. “And I came up with the idea of going to college to study business so I could open a family retreat in DC called the Midnight Palace.”
He spoke with awe and wonder about getting to know the world the way some boys talk about sports. He could do it too. At camp, he had won a prize for his climbing prowess and his persistence in learning to handle a kayak. A second award recognized his pleasant personality and sense of humor which lifted the spirits of the group on a 15 mile trek.
After returning to DC a week ago, he began preparing for school. He is in grade 11 at Bell Multicultural High School in Columbia Heights.
“I’m actually a little nervous,” he said of starting school. “I have to continue my game. I can’t mess with the same people.
His mother said she hoped Don’Zeal, who is the eldest of five children, would finish high school, go to college and be successful in life. “I don’t want him to end up with the wrong crowd and lose focus,” she said.
In the past, Don’Zeal sometimes cut classes to be with his friends. They even came to his class and encouraged him to go out.
“If I was bored, I would go,” he says. “But I have to find a way to do what I need to do in school.”
In Wyoming, he had learned to kayak through rough rapids. During the climbs, he seemed to know intuitively where to step, which crevices to slide his fingers into, and how to climb to the top.
Now he just has to learn to do the same with his friendships – when to reach for the next rock and let go of the next.
MMA fighter who witnessed George Floyd’s murder charged with felony domestic assault by stangulation
Donald Wynn Williams, a mixed martial arts fighter who witnessed George Floyd’s death and later testified in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, has been charged with domestic assault after allegedly attempting to strangle his ex-girlfriend and hitting her in the face after an argument near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
Williams, 34, of Minneapolis, also is accused of resisting arrest and threatening to kill St. Paul police officers, who were sent to a domestic abuse call at Asbury Street and Midway Parkway around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
Later, in an interview with police, Williams denied strangling or hitting the woman. He said he suffers from PTSD related to Floyd’s death and Chauvin’s trial, according to charges.
Williams, wearing a black Northside Boxing Club sweatshirt, was among those who pleaded with police on May 25, 2020, as Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck while three other Minneapolis officers stood by. Williams testified during Chauvin’s state trial last year that based on his training he thinks Chauvin was using a blood choke on Floyd, which he also described as “torture.”
The criminal complaint against Williams gives the following account:
Responding officers met with a woman who said that she and her three children were selling bottles of water in the area because of the State Fair crowds. She told police she received a text from her ex-boyfriend, Williams, telling her to buy ice, but that she refused because she didn’t want to leave her children by themselves. She and Williams then argued over text messages.
When she returned to her vehicle parked at Asbury Street and Midway Parkway, Williams was sitting in his vehicle. She got into her vehicle and Williams began yelling at her about buying ice. Williams got out of his vehicle, approached her driver’s side window, reached into her vehicle with his left hand and grabbed her throat and strangled her, according to the complaint.
She told police Williams used his right hand to backhand her on the left side of her face. She said Williams stopped when someone in the area yelled, “Hey!” at him, the complaint read. Williams left the area.
She showed officers a scratch and small bruise on the left side of her neck and said her throat was sore when she swallowed. She said she could not breathe and was in fear for her life while Williams was strangling her, the complaint states.
Williams, who was located nearby with his 9-year-old daughter, resisted arrest and fought with officers, the complaint alleges. Williams complied and was handcuffed after an officer pulled out his Taser, activated the red dots and pointed it at him.
Williams used his body weight to resist officers as they brought him to a squad car, charges say. Williams was “verbally hostile” and refused to get into the car.
Once inside, Williams kicked the door and said that if he “could take the cuffs off, he would ‘(expletive) up’ the officers and kill them,” the complaint read. “Williams told one officer that he could kill him, and that he knew who the officer’s family was and would come after them.”
In a statement to police, Williams said he is romantically involved with the woman and that she is also a business partner. He said they argued when he discovered they needed ice and again when he drove to where she was parked. He said he did not try to strangle, hit or touch her during the altercation.
Williams said he did not comply with arresting officers because he was worried about his daughter being left by herself, the complaint states. He said he did not let the officer grab his legs and take him to the ground, referred to his wrestling skills and said he was a professional fighter.
Williams said he was “very angry” about his arrest, the complaint read, and that he suffers from PTSD because of Floyd’s murder and the trial. He mentioned how he testified at the state trial against Chauvin and that he has been asked to testify at upcoming trials. He said he could not remember exactly what he said in the squad car on the way to jail, but repeated that he was angry.
Williams was charged Monday with felony domestic assault by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault-intentionally inflicts/attempts to inflict bodily harm. He made a first appearance on the charges on Tuesday and was conditionally released.
No attorney was listed in court records for Williams, who could not be reached for comment.
PAST CHARGES
Minnesota court records show that Williams was charged with misdemeanor fifth-degree assault in October of last year after allegedly punching a pizza delivery driver in the face in Roseville. Earlier this month, prosecutors and Williams reached an agreement in the case. It was amended to a disorderly conduct charge, which would be dismissed if he does not commit any same or similar offenses over the next year, according to court records.
Williams has two pending misdemeanor criminal cases. He was charged with obstructing legal process and driving after revocation following a traffic stop in New Brighton in February 2020. This past June, he was cited by Minneapolis police with obstructing legal process.
Known as “The Deathwish,” Williams has a 6-6 record in MMA professional fights and hasn’t competed since March 2019, according to Tapology. In a Sports Illustrated feature story on Williams published shortly after Chauvin’s murder conviction, he spoke of his trauma from Floyd’s death and the trial and said he hoped to train and fight again.
Mikhail Gorbachev, last prime minister of the Soviet Union, dies at 91
Mikhail Gorbachev, the leader who oversaw the end of the Soviet Union, died Tuesday at the age of 91, according to Russian news agencies, via The Associated Press.
BREAKING: Russian news agencies are reporting that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died aged 91.
Gorbachev’s office said earlier that he was undergoing treatment in hospital.
– The Associated Press (@AP) August 30, 2022
Born into a peasant family in Stavropol in 1931, Gorbachev watched the famines and purges of the 1930s and the struggles of World War II, before embarking on a postwar career in the Communist Party. He quickly rose through the ranks, recognized for his intelligence and skill and administrator. He was seen as a young leader capable of rejuvenating the country and the party, as older leaders passed away and his predecessors, Yuri Andropov and Konstantin Chernenko, died after short terms.
Gorbachev took power in 1985 during a period of growing confrontation with the United States, when President Ronald Reagan had bolstered America’s anti-Communist stance. The Soviet Union and its satellites were economically backward, as computers made the Western economy much more productive and the Eastern bloc went deeper into debt.
When Reagan launched an ambitious defense spending program, including research into space missile defense systems, Gorbachev realized that the Soviet Union would find it difficult to match the United States. He indicated an openness to talks with Reagan and began a process of internal reform, known as perestroika. Gorbachev encouraged greater openness, or Glasnostwithin Soviet institutions, even as the country remained deeply repressive, imprisoning political dissidents and those who wanted to leave.
After a series of talks with Reagan, Gorbachev signed the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with the United States in 1987. It was the most significant arms reduction agreement between the two countries. and reduced tensions with the West. But Gorbachev could not contain the growing unrest at home. In what the 18th century philosopher Alexis de Tocqueville might have observed was a confirmation of his theory of revolutions – that they occur during times of increasing expectations – the Soviet bloc began to fall apart.
The trigger was the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, after an East German bureaucrat accidentally announced to the public that the border to the west would open immediately. When thousands of delighted Germans stormed the hated barrier and tore it down, the world waited to see what Gorbachev would do.
Rather than send in the tanks, as previous Soviet leaders had done, Gorbachev allowed the fall of the Berlin Wall – and allowed similar “velvet revolutions” in other Soviet satellites (although Romania had experienced a violent transition).
Soon the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia – never comfortable under Soviet rule – liberated themselves. And in 1991, a group of disgruntled Soviet officials and military leaders tried to oust Gorbachev from power while he was away at his summer residence. The coup failed and Gorbachev returned to Moscow – although his influence began to falter. By the end of the year, the Soviet Union had fallen, replaced by the Russian Federation and a series of former Soviet republics in Europe and Central Asia.
The end of the Soviet Union meant the end of the Cold War and the triumph of the West, as democracy spread around the world. So too have nationalism and religious fundamentalism, which have created new conflicts and challenges. Gorbachev left politics, but remained widely respected – especially in the West – as a former statesman.
He is most fondly remembered in the United States as the man Reagan challenged – “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall! – but later came to respect, and that left a legacy of freedom.
Gorbachev’s death comes at a time of renewed tensions between Russia and the West – following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, seen by many as an attempt to reverse Gorbachev’s reforms and restore some of the former Soviet territory and military glory. Putin, who described the collapse of the Soviet Union as a “true tragedy”, represents a nostalgia for the pre-Gorbachev era – a sentiment that overlooks the poverty and repression of communism, and yet could end up restoring both.
Joel B. Pollak is editor of Breitbart News and host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot Sunday nights from 7-10 p.m. ET (4-7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book Neither Free Nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His latest book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is the winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.
OLB Daelin Hayes, DL Isaiah Mack, RB Tyler Badie among Ravens’ final roster cuts
Outside linebacker Daelin Hayes, defensive lineman Isaiah Mack and rookie running back Tyler Badie were among the 25 players released as the Ravens finalized their season-opening 53-man roster Tuesday.
The final wave of cuts had a handful of surprises, most notably Hayes, a second-year outside linebacker who was waived with an injury designation after hardly playing as a rookie and not practicing in over a week. Mack, a fourth-year lineman who impressed in the preseason, and Badie, a sixth-round pick, can now be claimed on the waiver wire.
Also released were defensive end Brent Urban, outside linebacker Steven Means and safety Tony Jefferson, all candidates to rejoin the team this week on either the active roster or practice squad. Their departures cleared a way for inside linebackers Kristian Welch and Josh Ross to make the team, along with tight end Josh Oliver.
Here’s a look at whom the Ravens released ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline:
- QB Anthony Brown
- RB Nate McCrary
- RB Tyler Badie
- FB Ben Mason
- WR Shemar Bridges (injury designation)
- WR Makai Polk
- WR Binjimen Victor
- WR Raleigh Webb
- TE Tony Poljan
- OL David Sharpe
- OL Kahlil McKenzie
- DL Brent Urban
- DL Isaiah Mack
- DL Aaron Nichols
- DL Aaron Crawford (injury designation)
- OLB Daelin Hayes (injury designation)
- OLB Steven Means
- OLB Jeremiah Moon
- OLB Chuck Wiley
- ILB Zakoby McClain
- CB Daryl Worley
- CB David Vereen
- CB Kevon Seymour
- S Ar’Darius Washington
- S Tony Jefferson
On Wednesday, the Ravens can place players such as rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo (Achilles tendon) and tight end Charlie Kolar (sports hernia) on injured reserve, clearing space on their active roster for free agents. That includes vested veterans like Means and running back Kenyan Drake, who aren’t subject to waivers and can sign with any team.
“Everybody that we have here in this organization, all of them, throughout this training camp, through [organized team activities], they put in a lot of hard work,” tight end Mark Andrews said after practice Tuesday. “We have a lot of great players and a deep, deep team. This is a tough day, but it’s also a culmination of all the hard work that people put in. So we have a lot of great players, and I’m excited about this roster and this team.”
Some players will return to Owings Mills by week’s end. After the waiver claim period ends at 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Ravens can form their 16-man practice squad. Of the 16 spots, up to six can be used on players with more than two accrued NFL seasons. Teams are still allowed to promote two players from their practice squad to create a 55-man roster on game days.
Wide receiver Shemar Bridges, defensive lineman Aaron Crawford and Hayes were waived with an injury designation, meaning they’re subject to waiver claims but will revert to the Ravens’ IR if unclaimed. From there, the team can either keep them on IR or release them outright with an injury settlement.
This story will be updated.
Daniel Ayala Found Guilty of Arapahoe County Attack While in Court
An Aurora man who was on trial for attempted murder attacked the victim in the case in the courtroom during his trial, prosecutors said.
On Monday, an Arapahoe County jury found 29-year-old Daniel Ayala guilty of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the district attorney’s office.
On June 2, 2021, Aurora Police responded to a hit and run accident, a motorist struck a pedestrian, a 30-year-old man who was walking his dog, near East Kent Drive and East Loyola Place. The driver fled.
The pedestrian suffered lower body injuries and was taken to hospital in critical condition, according to a press release from the prosecutor’s office. The victim told investigators that the driver of a white Chevrolet Avalanche “speeded towards him” and hit him.
Investigators have identified Ayala, an acquaintance of the victim, as a suspect in the case, the statement said. When questioned by the police, Ayala admitted to hitting the victim “on purpose”.
Last week, while the victim was testifying at the trial, Ayala, who was free on bail, jumped from behind the defense table and attacked the victim, punching him repeatedly in the face and body, the statement said. Press.
The attack on the courtroom allegedly took place on August 22, according to court records.
People in the courtroom, including assistant prosecutors Chandler Neumann and Kate Tierney, intervened and detained Ayala. Both the victim and Neumann suffered minor injuries, the statement said.
After a three-day trial, a jury convicted Ayala in the hit-and-run case on four counts, including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon (the vehicle) causing grievous bodily harm.
“Attacking a victim while they are testifying is an insult to our justice system and something not
the witness should never be afraid,” Neumann said. “The victim showed incredible bravery throughout the trial and this verdict will finally allow the victim to move on.”
Since the courtroom incident, Ayala’s bail has been revoked. He will be sentenced for attempted murder on October 28.
Ayala faces new charges, stemming from the alleged attack on the courtroom, including assault, retaliation against a witness/victim, and violation of a protective order.
“Violence in our courtroom will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” the district attorney said.
said John Kelner. “I believe that the actions of our assistant prosecutors and several citizens in this
courtroom saved the victim from serious injury.
Giants’ Darius Slayton: If Rams called offering Aaron Donald, I’d make that trade, too
Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton had a sense of humor Tuesday about the trade rumors swirling around him.
“Their job is to do what’s best for this team,” Slayton said of the Giants. “If the Rams called and were like, ‘We’ll give you Aaron Donald for Darius Slayton,’ I mean, I’d make that trade, too. They field the calls ‘cause that’s their job. So I don’t take that personally, no.”
Slayton laughed when asked if that Donald-Slayton trade might have to include a draft pick on top.
“Nah,” he said. “If they said player for player, I’d book the flight myself and say I can’t blame them.”
Slayton did have a chance to meet with head coach Brian Daboll, GM Joe Schoen and other coaches after making the team’s initial 53-man roster. And they spoke about Monday’s ESPN report that the Giants have received trade inquiries on Slayton.
“I mean it came up obviously, just because it is public,” Slayton said. “Anything Adam Schefter tweets, everybody knows. But at the end of the day, if people are calling them about me, that’s them – they can’t really do anything about being called.”
Slayton said he didn’t receive clarity on whether the Giants themselves were trying to drum up his trade market, but he added: “If I had to guess, I would guess that wasn’t the case, though, you know?”
Daboll said “we’ll see” when asked if he expects Slayton to be on the Giants’ Week 1 roster. He had said on Monday that Schoen was “open for business.”
“We’ll see where we’re at right now,” the coach said. “We had a good conversation with Darius about expectations and role. He’s done a good job and we’re excited to have him.”
Daboll said every offensive player met on Tuesday with “some of the decision makers, myself, Joe, coordinator, position coach, special teams coordinator.” The purpose of the meeting was to define “clear expectations,” create “strong alignment” and open it up to questions.
“I think that’s good for communication purposes with guys on the team,” Daboll said.
The coach also said that right before Slayton’s hamstring injury during the Patriots preseason opener, “he was doing a good job at practice. You could see his speed.”
Slayton also said “I’d love to be here” with the Giants “and keep playing with Mr. [Daniel] Jones. This is a great place. I’d love to be here.”
“I’m here today!” Slayton said with a smile. “Time will tell.”
CUT IT DOWN
The Giants cut 20 players on Tuesday to get to the 53-man roster limit by 4 p.m.: QB Davis Webb, RB Jashaun Corbin, OL Jamil Douglas, OL Will Holden, OL Roy Mbaeteka, OL Garrett McGhin, WR/KR C.J. Board, WR Alex Bachman, WR Jaylon Moore, TE Austin Allen, DL Ryder Anderson, DT Jalyn Holmes, DT David Moa, edge Quincy Roche, CB Darren Evans, CB Zyon Gilbert, CB Harrison Hand, CB Khalil Dorsey, S Nate Meadors and S Trenton Thompson.
Several players, including Webb, Corbin and Allen, are expected back on the practice squad (assuming the young players clear waivers).
“It’s one of the toughest days in the NFL,” left tackle Andrew Thomas said. “You see guys put blood, sweat and tears into this game, and then just the way of the business, they don’t make it. It sucks. You have relationships with guys … But we’ll try to roll with what we’ve got and move from there.”
THE INITIAL 53-MAN ROSTER
Here are the 53 players who stuck around, at least for now. Daboll acknowledged “there’s probably a few” players headed for injured reserve. He expects more clarity on the roster Wednesday and Thursday:
Quarterback (two): Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor. Offensive line (nine): Thomas, Shane Lemieux, Jon Feliciano, Mark Glowinski, Evan Neal, Josh Ezeudu, Devery Hamilton, Max Garcia, Ben Bredeson
Running back (four): Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, Antonio Williams, Gary Brightwell. Fullback (one): Chris Myarick. Wide receiver (seven): Sterling Shepard, David Sills, Kenny Golladay, Wan’Dale Robinson, Kadarius Toney, Richie James, Slayton. Tight end (two): Daniel Bellinger, Tanner Hudson
Defensive line (five): Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, D.J. Davidson, Justin Ellis, Nick Williams. Edge rusher (six): Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Jihad Ward, Elerson Smith, Tomon Fox, Oshane Ximines
Inside linebacker (six): Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder, Austin Calitro, Micah McFadden, Cam Brown, Carter Coughlin. Cornerback (five): Adoree Jackson, Aaron Robinson, Darnay Holmes, Cor’Dale Flott, Rodarius Williams
Safety (three): Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, Dane Belton. Special teams (three): K Graham Gano, P Jamie Gillan, LS Casey Kreiter. International player exepmtion (one): RB Sando Platzgummer
LOVE EMOTIONAL, NAMED ONE OF 10 CAPTAINS
The Giants’ players voted 10 team captains for the 2022 season: Jones, Barkley and Thomas on offense; McKinney, Lawrence, Williams on defense; Kreiter, Gano and Brown on special teams; and Love for both defense and special teams.
“It means an awful lot to me,” Love said. “I’ve never been a captain in my entire life, and to do it for the Giants of all places, at the highest level, it’s hard not to get emotional about it. People have always wanted me to be more outspoken, wanted me to be the rah-rah guy, wanted me to be the muscle head, all that stuff. But this team has appreciated me for staying true to myself. And so I’m extremely grateful.”
BELTON ON WAY BACK
Rookie third-round safety Dane Belton (broken collarbone) had his helmet on and was practicing leaping interceptions during individuals at the start of practice. His red jersey indicated he has changed his number to No. 24, from the 36 he was initially assigned. Belton got hurt early in training camp, but he is trending in the right direction to contributing early this season.
OUTFOXING THE TREND
Edge rusher Tomon Fox is the only one of the Giants’ original 13 undrafted rookie free agent signings to make Tuesday’s initial 53-man roster … Daboll said McFadden’s postgame X-rays were negative last Sunday. Taylor’s X-rays were negative, as well.
THE PRACTICE REPORT
There were six players missing from Tuesday’s 1:45 p.m. practice: Thibodeaux (sprained right MCL), Ojulari (right calf), Smith (right foot), Lemieux (left foot), Myarick (undisclosed) and Williams (undisclosed). Bellinger (concussion) was on the field but not practicing. Platzgummer (concussion) is in the protocol, too.
