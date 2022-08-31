Dixmoor sees multiple water main breaks, school closures and boil orders – again – NBC Chicago

By CNBCTV18.com

Not too long ago, the combined market capitalization of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum was a few billion dollars. These projects led to the rise of the first crypto-millionaires, who traded and accumulated tokens as their value grew from nothing to something.

Now, as individual cryptos have market capitalizations that often exceed $1 trillion, several crypto billionaires have emerged, a group that has grown over the past two years.

These wealthy individuals run businesses based on centralized crypto-like exchanges and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. It can also be crypto whales that have accumulated tokens that are now worth large fortunes.

Here’s a look at the new breed of billionaires who made it to the rich lists and also the way forward

The Crypto Billionaire Club

When Forbes started ranking the crypto-rich, it had its own separate list with a threshold of around $350 million to make the list. Today, it doesn’t seem necessary to have a different list, as 19 of the crypto-rich are now on the Forbes Billionaires Index itself.

The richest known cryptobillionaire in the world today is Binance founder Chanpeng Zhao with an estimated net worth of over $65 billion. Most of his fortune comes from his ownership of Binance (about 70% or so) and his whale-shaped holdings in BTC and BNB (Binance’s native token). Binance is currently the largest crypto exchange in the world and has seen over $16 billion in revenue over the past year.

Second on the list with a net worth of around $24 billion is Hong Kong-based crypto exchange FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. He moved from Hong Kong to the friendlier environment of the Bahamas to continue building FTX, which has now become the darling of venture capitalists like Sequoia.

Other billionaires on the list include Ripple’s Chris Larsen, the infamous Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, and South Korean UpBit founder Song Chi-Hyung, among others. The list of crypto billionaires currently consists of fewer traders, early stage investors, and more exchange and blockchain founders. It’s only natural in an industry that has yet to reach most of the masses.

The hidden wealth

In the list above, we don’t see the names of Satoshi Nakamoto or Vitalik Buterin as they haven’t fully disclosed how many tokens they currently have. According to some estimates, the pseudonymous bitcoin founder owns almost a million bitcoins, which would already make him one of the richest people on the planet.

The examples above are the most prominent, but there are many more whales with high net worth who are still unnamed and likely will continue to be, given the transparent but pseudonymous beauty of cryptocurrency. .

What do rising billionaires mean?

The list has grown by more than 40% this year, and more will soon join this elite group. So what does the big picture look like?

1. Increased Adoption

With founders and investors in crypto exchanges going to the three comma club, it seems that more and more people are actively involved in cryptocurrency. For now, this adoption is largely limited to crypto investors and traders. However, the native utility of DeFi tokens and protocols could also increase over time.

2. Pay the investments

Billions are pouring into the crypto-economy. This leads to appreciation in the price of various tokens, making whales billionaires. It is a sign that the common person also sees the benefits of crypto and uses it as a store of wealth.

3. The windfall of innovation

With fortunes growing exponentially, those at the helm of crypto platforms can pour more resources into research and development. This leads to further innovation and progression of blockchain and crypto technologies. Plus, spurred on by the massive wealth that early founders and developers amassed through their projects, budding developers are inspired to push the boundaries and build better systems.

4. A first sign of disparity

The unequal distribution of wealth is a cause for concern in government-run finances, and crypto was seen as the answer to this problem. But what we see is even more of the same, and it may have more to do with how human greed works than anything related to finance.

Conclusion

A growing case of billionaires emerges when a new technology is adopted in droves. This is what happened with the industrial revolution, with oil and fossil fuels, software and computers, social media and now cryptocurrency. This is undeniably what will shape our near future. And while some see the growing list of crypto-rich as disproportionate wealth, there will always be capitalists who call it a reward for innovation.