Eurostoxx futures +0.6% at the start of the European session

It’s been five years since Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi came out, and writer-director Rian Johnson says he’s “even prouder” of it now.

“I think it’s impossible for any of us to approach Star Wars without thinking about it as a myth that we were raised with, and how that myth, that story, has ingrained itself in us and affected us. “, Johnson told Empire during an interview to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the film’s release. “Ultimately, I hope the film is an affirmation of the power of the Star Wars mythos in our lives.”

As for the decision to make Luke Skywalker a recluse living on a porg-infested, blue-milk-drinking planet — then stepping out for one final epic showdown — Johnson says it was about cementing the Skywalker mythos even further.

“The final images of the film, to me, don’t deconstruct the Luke Skywalker mythos, they construct it and they embrace it,” Johnson said.

The Last Jedi hit theaters in December 2017 and followed Rey as she trained with Luke to become a Jedi. He also revealed Kylo Ren’s origin story.

With some fans disappointed with the direction the film was taking, there was soon a “Remake The Last Jedi” Campaignand Johnson even received death threats on the movie. At the time, Johnson said he believed the minority of fans who disliked the film were also the strongest voices of Star Wars fandom.

The film, however, earned $1.33 billion at the worldwide box office. By comparison, Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker grossed just under $1.1 billion, while Episode VII: The Force Awakens grossed around $2 billion.

You can read Johnson’s full interview in the latest edition of Empire magazine, and you can watch The Last Jedi on Disney Plus now.

