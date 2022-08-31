News
Five Miami Dolphins to watch during 2022 season
Here’s a look at five key players to watch on the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 season:
WR Tyreek Hill
The Dolphins sent shockwaves across the NFL when they traded a five-pick package that included their first two selections in the 2022 draft to the Kansas City Chiefs for Hill. What sealed it for Miami as his trade destination over the New York Jets was the four-year, $120 million contract extension he was given. That made him the league’s highest-paid receiver in average annual value, and now it’s time to show why he’s worth that kind of money. The dynamo of an athlete gives the Dolphins an offensive player of a caliber the franchise hasn’t seen since maybe Ricky Williams in the early 2000s, and he looks to continue his run of six consecutive Pro Bowls now that he’s in Miami.
CB Xavien Howard
At the heart of what the Dolphins do defensively, Miami depends on Howard to provide his man coverage on the outside, often without the safety help. The Dolphins, with defensive coordinator Josh Boyer retained from the previous coaching staff, along with virtually every defensive contributor, figure to send extra pass rushers at one of the highest rates in the NFL. They send safeties on the blitz more than any other team, so that means Howard, Byron Jones and nickel corner Nik Needham have to hold their own in coverage. Howard also alters the course of a game by forcing turnovers. His 27 interceptions since entering the league in 2016 lead all defenders in that span.
LT Terron Armstead
Just a day before the blockbuster trade for Hill, the free-agent acquisition of Armstead already made the offseason feel like a home run for Miami fans. The biggest priority coming off last season was to fortify the offensive line after it was terrible in 2021. Armstead, a three-time Pro Bowler, is a bulldozer of a run blocker that will be key in allowing coach Mike McDaniel’s offense to thrive. He also boosts Miami’s pass protection on the edge, although not on left-handed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s blind side. His veteran presence can help Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg after early struggles in their careers.
QB Tua Tagovailoa
What does he do now that the franchise entrusted him with another season and gave him all the tools he needs? Tagovailoa now has maybe the most electric receiver in the game in Hill. He has Jaylen Waddle building on a tremendous rookie campaign. Tight end Mike Gesicki and slot receiver Cedrick Wilson will get ample opportunities with defenses occupied with Hill and Waddle. The running game is in place behind an improved offensive line. Tagovailoa feels the support of his coach and enters 2022 as healthy as he’s been. If his performance with everything lined up is subpar, it could lead the franchise to move on, considering all the 2023 draft capital at its disposal.
WR Jaylen Waddle
What’s better than one Tyreek Hill? How about two Tyreek Hills? Waddle received those comparisons entering the league last year. Now he’s teammates with Hill and building on 104 receptions in 2021, which is an NFL rookie record. Safety Jevon Holland, edge defender Jaelan Phillips — both also entering their second NFL seasons — are candidates to turn into Pro Bowl players, as well. Also keep an eye on defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, linebacker Jerome Baker, cornerback Byron Jones and the running game, among others.
News
‘Zero tolerance’ abortion restrictions have ‘frightened’ people and hurt Republicans
Fox News anchor Brian Kilmeade said on FBN’s ‘Kudlow’ on Tuesday that white suburban women were ‘freaked out’ by the Supreme Court’s overturning Roe v. Wade, hurt Republicans in the polls for the midterm elections.
Kilmeade said: “Well, the three things the Democratic Party votes well on, the coronavirus always, which is inexplicable; abortion because they are pro-choice and a lot of zero tolerance, when it comes to these states a lot of people freak out. I think the 15 weeks seems like – even if you’re the most pro-life person, your neighbor probably isn’t – so how do you govern? So I think those are the issues.
He continued, “I think one thing I saw over the weekend, six points according to the NBC poll, six points have been gained since the Dobbs decision for white suburban women starting to, that Trump lost in 2020 to a large extent, they were starting to come back to the Republican Party. Then with this decision, what Republicans need to do, go to work, explain exactly what they want to do. One of the things they need to do is tackle risky abortion decisions where they are.
Guest host Sean Duffy said, “On a strict political issue, Republicans did not fight back. There are ads run by Democrats calling Republicans extremists and radicals. Listen, the Democratic position is actually extreme on abortion. It’s a late partial birth.
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Breitbart News
News
‘No need to be alarmed’ after Texas patient dies who tested positive for monkeypox, officials say person was immunocompromised
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Health reported that a patient with monkeypox died, but that does not mean the patient died from the virus.
We know that this patient, who is not publicly identified, was immunocompromised. An autopsy will determine the cause of death, but it still caught the attention of public health officials in Austin and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
To date, 18,101 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the United States, including 1,604 in Texas. And officially, not a single death has been directly attributed to the virus.
“For most people, when they get monkeypox, it’s painful, but it’s not life-threatening,” said Lara Anton of the Texas State Department of Health Services. “If they have a fever and chills, and swollen lymph nodes, and then they have this unexplained rash, let them get that checked out right away.”
The CDC issued a statement after the reported death of the person with monkeypox in which it wrote, in part, “Most people who contract this form of the disease are likely to survive. However, people with weak immune systems weakened may be more likely to become seriously ill or die.”
ABC13 spoke with Dr. David Persse, Director of Emergency Medical Services for the City of Houston.
“I don’t think as Houstonians a lot of people have to worry about dying from monkeypox,” Persse said. “But, if you’re someone who has multiple sex partners and you get monkeypox, chances are you’ll get a horrible rash, and it will last for several weeks.”
Dr. Luis Ostrosky, an infectious disease expert at UT Health and Memorial Hermann, added that education and awareness are key to slowing or stopping the spread of the virus.
SEE ALSO: A man has monkeypox, COVID-19 and HIV at the same time
“At this point, there is no evidence that we have community-wide transmission of this virus,” he said. “We are currently in a very delicate moment where we have the ability to stop the epidemic by acting in the population at primary risk. And if we are able to contain it there, we will prevent it from going to domestic transmission and then school or professional transmission.
Harris County has a monkeypox hotline at (832) 927-0707 for questions and concerns about the virus and available vaccine.
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.
ABC7
News
3 New Denver Restaurants to Try Before Summer Ends
The end of summer isn’t so bad. For Colorado restaurants, that means a riot of fresh fruit and produce, from appetizers to dessert menus. This means the terraces just get bearably cool after the 90 degree nights and before the snow arrives. And that means making delicious stops on the road before heading back to school (and work).
The break is almost over, but at these three new Front Range restaurants you’ll find plenty of reasons to squeeze what’s left of the season.
For a nocturnal rendezvous: Hazelnut, Highland
Rookie restaurateurs Tim and Lillian Lu have just opened a dreamy dining room in a surprisingly quiet corner of Lower Highland. The couple moved to Denver from New York in 2018 to be closer to family and eventually open their own business. And, boy, four years later they did.
At Noisette, the Lus shared the cooking duties, with Tim on the savory side of the restaurant and Lillian making the desserts and intricate breads as well as the sweets and pastries for her next bakery. Her bread set could inspire her own love poem with folded brown butter, a silky smooth texture and a hint of fleur de sel to spread on chopsticks.
Tim’s snail in potato choux pastry is the sneakiest snail dish I have ever tasted. And his Stuffed Vegetarian Cabbage is a tender layer of squash mushrooms, buckwheat and chanterelles stuffed with cabbage and topped with shredded truffles (it was made especially for the chef’s vegetarian dad). The entire meal is served with a seriousness that clearly shows how the Lus poured their hearts in and out of each dish.
3254 Navajo Street; 720-769-8103; 5pm-9:30pm Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 5pm-10pm Friday and Saturday; hazelnutdenver.com
For small-town charm; Marigold, Lyon
Chef Theo Adley has settled into a rustic-modern space on Lyon’s main street with his own restaurant, after years leading cuisines ranging from populist in Denver to Dunton Hot Springs in southwestern Colorado. Now Marigold’s menu consists of a dozen Adley favorites, set to change seasonally and including (for now) labneh nectarine pork ribs and cantaloupe salad with goat cheese, sweet onion and hazelnut.
The farmhouse menu with dishes inspired by northern Italy and southern France isn’t new to Colorado, but Adley’s evolving preparations of all the above never get old either. Be sure to check out his team’s cocktail and natural wine lists before settling on a handful of plates to share and committing to returning for the other half of the menu on another night.
405 Main St., Lyons, 970-987-1572, 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, marigoldlyons.com
For a catered lunch: Pirate Alley Boucherie, Downtown
Chefs Kyle and Katy Foster are longtime Denver hospitality professionals. He slaughtered entire animals across the city, from Colt & Gray to Rebel and his own Southern comfort corner, Julep (all since closed). She ran the Highland Stir Cooking School for 12+ years. Now the couple have found a sweet spot that combines their two crowd-favorite concepts: Katy’s Stir and Kyle’s Pirate Alley Po’ Boys.
These were all the rage as soon as the chef started making them at Julep at lunchtime. Now, starting September 8 at the Ice House building in LoDo, sandwich lovers will find Foster’s creations like scrap roast beef with sweet potato chips, cabbage, remoulade and gravy (pictured). They’ll also find homemade okra, charcuterie, and charcuterie on fresh sandwiches.
The deli will share space with Katy’s larger cooking school outpost, Stir, where the Fosters plan to host special events, including their own creative pop-ups and guest chef dinners. .
1801 Wynkoop St., open for lunch Wednesday-Saturday from September 8, piratealleydenver.com
Subscribe to our new food newsletter, Stuffed, to get Denver food and drink news delivered straight to your inbox.
denverpost
News
Delhi lieutenant governor to sue AAP leaders for defamation
New Delhi:
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena today threatened to sue Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including MPs Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, over ‘highly defamatory and false’ corruption allegations against him .
The AAP alleged that Mr Saxena pressured two employees to change banned banknotes worth Rs 1,400 crore when he was chairman of a Khadi government body during the demonetization of 2016.
Mr Saxena refuted the AAP’s accusation as “a figment of their imagination”.
“This has been the hallmark of (Arvind) Kejriwal and co. Shooting and spinning, then, when pushed to the truth, apologizing,” Mr Saxena’s office said in a statement.
“The LG has taken seriously these patently false, defamatory and obviously misleading allegations made by these AAP leaders and has decided to take legal action against them so that the AAP does not get away with its characteristic shoot and scoot.”
Mr Saxena said at the time that a vigilance investigation was launched when it was learned that “some demonetized notes had been deposited in the account of Khadi Gramodyog Bhawan”. Four officials have been suspended.
When the CBI intervened, it found that Rs 17,07,000 in prohibited notes had been deposited and only two of the officials were involved. The case is still pending in court, the lieutenant governor’s office said.
“The issue falsely touted by AAP is only Rs 17.07 lakh against claims of Rs 1,400 crore, which is nothing but a figment of the imagination for which the usual liars will face consequences,” the statement said.
AAP, reacting to the defamation case, called for an investigation.
“There should be an independent investigation into this matter. The way this matter has been handled is contrary to the principles of natural justice,” AAP spokesman Saurabh Bharadwaj said.
This is the latest flashpoint in the AAP’s ongoing feud with the Lieutenant Governor, who represents the Center in Delhi.
Tensions escalated after the Lieutenant Governor flagged what he called corruption in the AAP government’s alcohol policy for Delhi. On a report from the Lieutenant Governor, the CBI raided Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, and named him as an accused in its FIR, along with 14 others.
Mr Saxena’s office said legal action would also be taken against Jasmine Shah, deputy chairperson of Delhi’s Dialogue and Development Commission.
ndtv
News
Labor Day Target Sale: Get $3 Travel Mugs, $20 Boots, and More
We’ve independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may receive a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are correct at time of publication. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!.
Whether you’re looking for new clothes, shoes, furniture, seasonal decor, or delicious treats, chances are you’ll find exactly what you need at Target. Right now Target is having a big summer sale where you can grab great deals on everything from fashion and beauty to home and tech. The sale runs from now until Labor Day, but we highly recommend shopping as early as possible to avoid missing out on an amazing deal.
Wondering what kind of deals you can grab during Target’s Labor Day sale? A highlight is the sale on Patio Furniture and Decor where you can find savings of up to 30%. If you’re looking for a premium vacuum, you can save $110 on Dyson vacuums. But of course, these are not the only offers worth checking out.
There are over 100,000 discounted items just waiting for you. We’ve rounded up a few items you can find during the Target Labor Day sale. Check them out below. Check them out below.
News
Recipe: Chili-lime steak tacos are a great midweek meal
Tacos are a terrific midweek meal because they cook up fast and don’t require a lot of preparation, other than some chopping and dicing of ingredients. This super-easy steak taco recipe hits all the right notes with its flavorful chili-lime marinade and array of colorful toppings, many of them in bountiful supply at local farmers markets and roadside farm stands.
I’m a big fan of flank steak because it’s relatively lean and cooks up tender (and isn’t super expensive), but you also could use skirt or flat-iron steaks. Grilled red pepper adds a smoky, sweet touch and you’ll want to pile on some salty queso fresco — a soft, slightly tangy cheese that is easily crumbled. Your favorite salsa, chopped onion and sliced avocado are other traditional toppings and don’t forget a good squeeze of fresh lime juice (The dash of acid complements the richer flavors inside the tortilla).
I used flour tortillas for a softer bite, but tacos are nothing if not customizable. For a chewier, gluten-free dish, substitute tamari for the soy sauce and construct the tacos on corn tortillas.
GRILLED STEAK TACOS
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- Juice of 1 fresh lime (about 2 tablespoons)
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons ancho chili powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 1/2 pounds flank steak
- 1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut into thirds
- 12 flour tortillas
- 1/2 small red onion, diced
- Handful chopped fresh cilantro leaves
- 1 avocado, pitted and sliced
- 1/2 cup queso fresco, crumbled
- Red or green salsa, for serving
- 3 limes, cut into wedges
In a medium bowl, combine soy sauce, lime juice, 1 tablespoon canola oil, garlic, chili powder, cumin and oregano.
In a large bowl or 1-gallon Ziploc bag, combine soy sauce mixture and steak. Marinate for at least 1 hour or as long as overnight, turning the bag occasionally to redistribute the marinade.
When ready to cook, preheat grill to high heat. Using a pair of tongs, rub a paper towel coated with some of the remaining 1 tablespoon oil over the grill rack.
Drain marinade, place meat directly on the grill and cook for 5-6 minutes on each side (It should register 120-125 degrees on an instant-read thermometer for rare, 130-140 degrees for medium rare, and 145 degrees for medium). Remove from grill and let the steak rest on a cutting board, covered with foil, for 10 minutes.
While steak is resting, brush red pepper with remaining oil and grill until soft and charred, then cut into slices.
Warm tortillas on the grill (they will puff up and get crispy) or in the microwave and place in a basket for serving.
Cut the steak across the grain into strips. Place steak strips in the tortillas and top with red onion, avocado, cilantro, queso fresco and salsa. Squeeze a little lime juice on top, if desired. Serve warm.
Serves 4-6.
