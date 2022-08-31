News
Florida zoo director loses touch after alligator bite
The director of a Florida animal park lost his hand after being bitten by one of his own alligators last week, according to the establishment. It was his second serious alligator-related injury in 10 years.
Greg Graziani, wildlife director of Florida Gator Gardens in Venus, Fla., was “seriously injured during a routine interaction with our large alligators” on August 17, the facility said in a Facebook post.
Graziani, a former law enforcement officer, told CNN the bite happened during a routine training session. Graziani was using his hand under the alligator’s jaw to command it when a leaf from the surrounding foliage broke away, coming between him and the alligator. “The lack of visibility was the problem,” he said.
This caused the alligator to rush forward. Once his hand was in the alligator’s mouth, the reptile’s instinct was to back off. There was “no malice”, Graziani said.
Fortunately, the alligator responded to his command to back off and released his hand, according to Graziani. “If it had been a totally wild alligator with no training, it would have been much worse,” he said.
At first, doctors hoped they could save Graziani’s left arm. The arm was partially amputated and then reattached by surgeons, Florida Gator Gardens said.
But ultimately, the damage was too severe: The bite left Graziani’s hand connected by just a tendon and a muscle “which the surgeon had to untwist 6 times during the initial surgery,” Florida Gator Gardens said in a Facebook post. Friday.
Thursday evening, Graziani underwent an amputation below the elbow which preserved half of his forearm, according to the establishment. His nerves have been redirected in a way that hopefully bypasses the phantom pain that amputees sometimes experience and also offers the possibility of prosthetics in the future, they said.
Graziani hopes to return home on Wednesday, he told CNN.
“As great as it would have been to preserve the hand, we are thrilled to finally have a date to go home next week and move forward with all the amazing projects we have poured our hearts into over the past two years. “, wrote the ease.
Graziani has faced the possibility of losing a limb in the past. In one incident in 2013, his arm was seriously injured when he became entangled in the rope tied to an alligator and the animal rolled over, dragging him down with it. But he “only came back more determined to share his passion for reptiles with the world,” Florida Gator Gardens said.
Graziani told CNN he was excited to return home and continue working with alligators, although he acknowledged he will have to adapt to the limitations of working one-handed. He is driven by a passion to educate the public about the species – as well as the inexplicable magic of working with an intelligent predator.
“They don’t have revenge, they operate on instinct,” he said. He stressed the importance of educating the public “that living with these guys is definitely something that can be done safely.”
“I was floored the first time I saw someone give an order to an alligator that was following him,” he said. “The six alligators in this exhibit all know their names individually.”
His team plans to conduct a comprehensive review of their protocols to prevent any further incidents and ensure staff safety, Graziani said. “It was a professional hazard, not a public safety issue,” he added.
The zoo also stressed the importance of safety when working with alligators.
“Whenever we work with one of our animals, we never fail to recognize the seriousness of the situation,” they wrote. “We’re working with an animal where cross-species collaboration and training is something that’s taught, and it usually goes against a lot of natural instincts.”
“As for the alligator involved, he was not injured and will continue to stay here with us as a valued member of the zoo.”
Florida Gator Gardens offers tours where visitors can get up close to reptiles, swim with alligators, and hold huge pythons. It is home to rare albino and black alligators, as well as seven large bull alligators captured after being framed as “nuisance alligators” by Florida officials, according to its event page.
‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Friends’ actor Richard Roat dies at 89
Richard Roat, an actor whose career spanned five decades and included roles in “Seinfeld,” “Friends” and “Dallas,” has died. He was 89 years old.
Roat died Aug. 5 in Orange County, Calif., the Los Angeles Times reported.
Roat’s career took off with the early ’60s soap opera “The Doctors,” in which he appeared in 172 episodes as Dr. Jerry Chandler. Roat then starred in “Hawaii Five-O”, “Cheers”, “Happy Days”, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, “The Golden Girls”, “The FBI”, “Westworld”, “Kojak”, “St . Elsewhere” and dozens of other TV shows.
In “Seinfeld,” he starred opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Dr. Berg in the Season 8 episode “The Package,” in which he called Dreyfus’ character Elaine a “difficult patient. “. In “Friends,” he played Burt, a worried co-worker who arrested Ross for dating a college student. In the 90s, Roat appeared in sitcoms such as “3rd Rock From the Sun”, “Ellen”, “7th Heaven” and “Mad About You”. Towards the end of his career, Roat landed roles in “24”, “Medical Investigation” and “Cold Case”.
Born in Connecticut in 1933, Roat has performed on Broadway and at the Public Theater in Central Park, the Huntington Hartford Theater in Los Angeles and the Pasadena Playhouse. According to his obituary, he loved music and playing the violin, and he was a whiskey lover. He also enjoyed sports and rooted for the Lakers and Los Angeles Angels.
When not acting, Roat prepared taxes for many people in the entertainment industry, running Richard Roat Associates with his wife, Kathy Roat.
Judge overturns no-jail agreement in 2019 limo crash that killed 20 people
A judge has rejected a plea deal that would have meant no jail time for the operator of a limousine company involved in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York, drawing applause and the tears of the relatives of the victims who filled the court.
SCHOHARIE, NY — A judge has rejected a plea deal that would have meant no jail time for the operator of a limousine company involved in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York, prompting applause and the tears Wednesday of relatives of the victims who filled the court.
Judge Peter Lynch called the deal “fundamentally flawed”.
Prosecutors and lawyers for Nauman Hussain reached a deal a year ago that would have spared him jail time, angering the families of those killed in 2018 when a brake failure sent a limo full of revelers flying birthday roll down a hill.
Hussain, who operated Prestige Limousine, had been charged with 20 counts each of criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter in what was the deadliest transportation disaster in the United States in a decade. The agreement provided that Hussain would only plead guilty to the homicide counts, resulting in five years of probation and 1,000 hours of community service.
Gophers football: Offense needs to find more run-pass balance to win West
When it comes to the Gophers football team’s run-pass “balance,” head coach P.J. Fleck will always have a thumb on the scale.
Fleck’s affinity to run the ball has been the foundation of his Minnesota offenses since he took over in 2017. But last year’s commitment to keep it on the ground felt like an anvil.
Minnesota ran the ball 70 percent of snaps last season; the median team in college football ran the ball 54 percent of the time. No Power Five program passed the ball fewer times and only three service academies — Army, Navy and Air Force — did it less. And that trio’s mission is to run, run, and only pass when absolutely forced to do so.
The Gophers passing game managed only 162 yards per game (118th in the nation) compared to 198 rushing yards (27th in the country). Their total offense was around 100th in the 130-program FBS.
After the regular season, Fleck didn’t retain offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. and brought back Kirk Ciarrocca, the U’s former OC from 2017-19. Ciarrocca was Penn State’s OC in 2020 and an analyst at West Virginia in 2021.
Ciarrocca said two weeks ago that his philosophy on balance has remained consistent since his first major OC tenure at Delaware from 2002-07.
“If we need to run for 300 yards to win the game, we will run for 300 yards. If we need to throw for 350 and run for 150, then that’s what we will be able to do. That’s always been the mantra,” Ciarrocca said. “When I’ve been in charge of offenses that have been really good, that’s what we’ve been able to do with it. But I also think you have to play to your strengths and try to limit your weaknesses.”
At Big Ten Media Days in July, Fleck pointed to last year’s strength being its big and experienced offensive line. The Gophers were successful despite losing five running backs during the season and they had a handful of top receivers miss extended time.
“We still had one of the best offensive lines in the country, so we had to make the game shorter,” Fleck said in Indianapolis. “We had to run the ball a little bit more. We had to do what we had to do to find ways to win games.”
Opposing defenses game-planned for Minnesota’s imbalance and the U faced nine-man boxes on the fifth-most snaps (120) in the country a year ago, according to CBS Sports. Keeping defenses guessing more will help the Gophers achieve their primary goal: winning the Big Ten West Division.
The Gophers have six returning starters, with the “Encore Four” leading the way: quarterback Tanner Morgan, receiver Chris Autman-Bell, tailback Mo Ibrahim and center John Michael Schmitz.
The Gophers’ offensive line has four new starters and will go into the season with a rotation at right tackle. What that unit will be good at is still to be determined, but Ciarrocca said despite the turnover, they will need to run their offense efficiently.
Minnesota does figure to have a better complement of pass catchers, with Dylan Wright developing after his first real season and the expected breakout of 6-foot-7 tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford.
“I’m still figuring out this group to be quite honest with you as far as where are we going to be,” Ciarrocca said.
He didn’t say what they are going to be. With the Gophers’ best offense of the Fleck era in 2019, they still ran the ball on 63 percent of plays, and their five-year average, including Sanford’s two seasons, is 65 percent.
Coming off the 70 percent mark to something closer to 65 or 63 might be the difference between winning the West and coming up just short yet again.
Take 25% off a durable silicone ring from Qalo during this Labor Day sale
For active people who love the outdoors, silicone rings are a great option. They are durable and won’t cause serious injuries like ring avulsion if they get caught in something. Silicone rings also tend to be inexpensive, so you can buy multiple rings to switch up your look.
If you’re looking for a wide selection, consider a Qalo band. Not only is Qalo our pick for the brand of silicone rings with the most options, but the company also offers 25% discount everything rings during Labor Day sale, available now through September 5.
If you lead an active lifestyle or have a job that can be rough, you’ll want a ring that’s both secure and durable that you can wear during any activity. There are so many styles and colors available from Qalo that you can get multiple bands so you can switch up your look often.
In addition to having styles suitable for Men and women, there are also a variety of different widths available. Narrow rings, which are 5 to 7 millimeters wide, are the most versatile style, but wide rings up to 10 mm wide are popular for those with large hands. For something more delicate, thin rings have a width as small as 2mm.
Some popular styles include the hexagon ring for men, which comes in black, blue and neon green, and the stackable ring Geo ring for women, available in 11 different color options. There are also fun designs with different Zodiac signsspecial styles for military and first responders and even some Pride bands.
The savings don’t stop with silicone rings. The 25% savings is sitewide, so you can take advantage of offers for all your needs, including pet tags, headbands, leggings, ring dishes and much more.
If you are unsure of your ring size, follow this practical Guide that Qalo has set up. And if you end up with the wrong size or the style isn’t quite what you expected, all of Qalo’s rings come with a 60-day exchange policy and a return policy of 30 days.
Orioles promote Gunnar Henderson, MLB’s No. 1 prospect, for playoff push
For the second time in 2022, the Orioles have promoted baseball’s No. 1 prospect to the majors.
Gunnar Henderson, whose emergence in the upper levels of the Orioles’ minor league system made him the sport’s top prospect according to Baseball America, will join Baltimore on Wednesday as the club continues its surprise playoff push.
Henderson, a 21-year-old infielder, becomes the second No. 1 overall prospect the Orioles have promoted this season, joining catcher Adley Rutschman. They were Baltimore’s first two draft picks under executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias, with Rutschman taken first overall in 2019 and Henderson going in the second round of the same draft. Baltimore’s third pick in 2019, outfielder Kyle Stowers, had his contract selected earlier this month.
Henderson has undergone a rapid rise through the minor leagues this season, representing the Orioles in the MLB All-Star Futures Game. Between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk this year, Henderson has posted a .297 batting average and .947 OPS with 19 home runs, 79 walks and 116 strikeouts. However, his strikeout rate with the Tides has risen to 26.9%. He has yet to face a pitcher younger than him, and it’s doubtful that will change in his stint in the majors.
Henderson has primarily split his time between third base and shortstop this season, likely making him an option at either spot for Orioles manager Brandon Hyde. But in recent weeks, he’s also made starts at first and second base, with that versatility sure to be valuable to a Baltimore team within three games of a wild-card spot.
“He’s a guy that can play shortstop, and he’s a guy that can really play third base,” Elias said Friday. “And obviously, I think his long-term career over the next 10 or 15 years, it’s going to be on the left side of the infield, but with the way that this team is presently composed, with us having a right-handed-hitting first baseman [in Ryan Mountcastle], there’s just a lot of things that in the very, very short term, I think would benefit him and us if he’s able to play a little bit on the right side of the infield, so we’re giving him that footage as quickly as possible.”
Henderson’s rapid ascent to top prospect status and the majors is a credit to both him and the Orioles’ player development staff. After the coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2020 minor league season, Henderson spent what should have been his first full professional season as the youngest player at the Orioles’ alternate training site in Bowie, facing pitchers who had already reached the majors or were the organization’s top minor league arms.
He started the 2021 season impressively with Low-A Delmarva before his bat cooled with High-A Aberdeen. He joined Bowie late in the year, building on that experience for a breakout campaign in 2022.
Entering the year as Baseball America’s No. 57 overall prospect, Henderson skyrocketed up rankings by hitting .312/.452/.573 — good for an OPS of 1.025 — with more walks than strikeouts back at Double-A. The performance earned him a promotion in June to Triple-A, where he hit .288 with an OPS of .894 In 65 games..
The Orioles did have some concerns about his performance, notably an increase in strikeouts after his move to Norfolk and struggles in left-on-left matchups compared to his success against right-handed pitchers. But those proved minute in the end.
“It’s kind of a tough thing to be too critical about with him because he’s doing so well at his age and being by far the youngest player in Triple-A and not starting the year in Triple-A, that I don’t want to nitpick aspects of his performance from that,” Elias said. “What he’s doing in Triple-A right now bodes very, very well for his future.”
Now, his bat will be in the Orioles’ lineup as they strive to secure their first playoff berth since 2016. By waiting until now to promote Henderson, Baltimore ensured he will fall short of 45 days of service time this season, allowing him to retain his rookie eligibility in 2023 if he also records fewer than 130 regular-season at-bats for them. Should he begin next season on the club’s opening day roster, Henderson could secure extra draft picks for the Orioles by finishing highly in major award voting early in his career, a prospect promotion incentive added to MLB’s collective bargaining agreement this offseason.
A sweltering heat wave begins today in Southern California
Dangerous heat is coming to Southern California today and is expected to last through Labor Day weekend, so several cities have activated their cooling centers.
Temperatures could reach 115 degrees in parts of Los Angeles, and city officials are warning people to take precautions to avoid heat exhaustion or heatstroke.
“Extreme heat stagnates air pollution and disproportionately affects vulnerable communities such as the elderly, children and people with pre-existing health conditions who live, work and play in polluted areas, which are then more likely to be hospitalized and suffer from heat exhaustion,” Los Angeles health officer Marta Segura said in a statement. She urged people to watch their loved ones, take care of their pets and never leave anyone in a vehicle during times of extreme heat.
The following tips can help people better manage oppressive heat.
- Stay indoors during peak heat hours, usually 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Drink plenty of water and bring a reusable water bottle when you go out
- Wear a hat and light-coloured, lightweight, loose-fitting clothing when outdoors
- Use a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15
- Keep pets cool, hydrated and off the pavement during extreme heat. When pets are outside, give them plenty of water and a shaded area to help them stay cool
- Keep homes cool by closing curtains or blinds, add insulation to keep heat out, and use fans and air conditioners
- Park cars under shaded areas and never leave children or pets unattended in cars
- Find a public place where you can cool off, such as a cooling center or swimming pool
- Monitor people at high risk for heat-related illnesses, including the elderly, infants, young children, pregnant women, and people who work outdoors
- Beware of heat-related illnesses and call 911 if you have high body temperature, vomiting, and pale, clammy skin
Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the opening of nine cooling centers across the city of Los Angeles that will remain open through September 5 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“Our city’s libraries, recreation centers and senior centers are all part of our network of cooling centers, and they are always available to residents during regular business hours,” Garcetti said in a statement. . We’re adding hours at nine centers this week so anyone in need of help can stay cool, healthy and safe.”
Cooling centers are opening throughout LA County. To cool off at the nearest chill-out center or public pool, visit ready.lacounty.gov.
Cooling centers are also opening in:
Orange County
Tustin Area Senior Center, 200 S. C Street, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ventura County
Simi Valley Senior Center, 3900 Avenida Simi
Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road
San Bernardino County
