Former Maryland lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt makes Falcons’ initial 53-man roster

One year after finishing one of the most decorated careers in Maryland men’s lacrosse history, Jared Bernhardt has another accomplishment to add to his resume: NFL player.
Bernhardt, Maryland’s all-time leader in points and goals and the 2021 Tewaaraton Award winner as the best player in college lacrosse, made the Atlanta Falcons’ initial 53-man roster, the team announced Tuesday. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Bernhardt is one of six wide receivers on the team.
After leading Terps lacrosse to the 2021 NCAA Tournament championship game as a fifth-year senior, Bernhardt played quarterback for one season at Ferris State in Big Rapids, Michigan, and led the Bulldogs to a 14-0 record and a Division II national title. A former triple-option quarterback at Lake Brantley High School in Florida, Bernhardt passed for 1,322 yards and 11 touchdowns and ran for 1,273 yards and 23 touchdowns at Ferris State, flashing athleticism and elusiveness that intrigued NFL scouts.
“He was one of the best football players I’ve coached in my 35-year coaching career,” Ferris State coach Tony Annese said.
Ahead of the draft, Bernhardt worked out as a wide receiver, including running drills at Maryland’s pro day in March. After going undrafted, he signed with the receiver-needy Falcons and stood out in training camp and preseason games, catching five passes for 102 yards, including a 34-yard game-winning touchdown against the Detroit Lions.
Bernhardt, whose older brother Jake is the offensive coordinator for Maryland men’s lacrosse, said he watched film and sought guidance from former New England Patriots receiver Chris Hogan, who played lacrosse for three years at Penn State, about transitioning to a new sport. It’s paid off.
“I want to win no matter the cost,” he said in March. “Help out any way possible. It doesn’t matter if I play.”
ANAHEIM — Giancarlo Stanton is the only other person in this Yankee clubhouse who knows how it feels. The slugger hit 59 homers during the 2017 season, so he knows how Aaron Judge feels and what he’s up against.
And after watching Judge hit the 50 homer mark for the second time in his career on Monday night, Stanton predicts an “incredible” finish.
“I’m not going to do that,” Stanton said when asked to predict what Judge can do this season, “but I think he’s going to do something amazing. He’s done it before and yes, we have a month to watch.
The judge threw an 81-mile-per-hour curveball to the dead center field. The 434-foot homer that went off Angels reliever Ryan Tepera in the eighth inning was not only historic, but puts him on the right track for history.
With 33 games remaining, Judge is just 11 home runs from the American League and the Yankees record of 61 set by Roger Maris in 1961. Assuming Judge remains healthy and plays the rest of the season, he is about to hit 63 homers.
It was only the 47th 50-home run season in major league history and Judge became the 10th man in baseball history to hit 50 homers in two career seasons. He turned 52 in his freshman year in 2017. He joins Babe Ruth, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa who have each done it four times, Alex Rodriguez (three times) and Jimmie Foxx, Ken Griffey Jr., Ralph Kiner, Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays. who each had two 50-home run seasons.
Judge’s second 50-home run season makes it the 10th time a Yankees player has reached that benchmark. Ruth did it four times, Mantle did it twice, Maris did it when he set the record in 1961 and Alex Rodriguez did it once.
“It’s really, really cool. He’s having an amazing year and it’s fun to watch,” Stanton said. “And it’s going to be fun last month to see what he can do.”
In 2017, Stanton was breaking records hitting baseballs at seats in Miami.
Stanton’s 59 home run season was the 44th in major league history. With the Marlins then, Stanton hit his 50th homer on August 27 against the Padres, also with 33 regular season games to play. Stanton finished August with 51.
As Judge sees it now, it’s getting harder and harder to get pitches to hit. Stanton said it obviously depends on the game situations and the teams you play.
“As the game develops, you might have two chances like tonight you have four or you have none,” Stanton said. “But he made the most of maybe three throws in the zone that he got today and that’s what happened.”
The judge’s home run cut the Angels’ lead to one run, but wasn’t enough to spark a struggling Yankees attack as they were down 4-3. The atmosphere in the clubhouse was therefore not really festive. Stanton said it’s hard to figure out what that means right now.
“I think it’s later. I think you kind of sit down and look at your year and figure out the things you could have done better, the things you did well and embrace them both and, you know, make your plan for next year said Stanton. “But I think that comes a bit later.”
Stanton then finished the 2017 season with 59 homers and 132 RBIs. He won the National League MVP title.
And then he was traded to the Yankees, where he got to watch Judge work every day. He was impressed not only with the numbers Judge puts out, but also with the way he does it.
“On to the next one,” Stanton said. “He goes out, he hits, he hits a home run, he has more work to do and he’s never satisfied, I would say.
“He was (intentionally) walked twice tonight,” Stanton said. “He was always pushing everyone around them. So that’s the key.
Judge and Mets hitter Pete Alonso is the only hitter to hit the 50-home run mark since Stanton chased history.
Five thoughts on the Dolphins’ cut-down day:
1. The prime decision affecting the first month of the season wasn’t whether Miami kept Skylar Thompson or what happened with Preston Williams. It was the decision on cornerback Byron Jones. The Dolphins didn’t activate him off the physically-unable-to-perform list after offseason lower leg surgery and the starting cornerback won’t be active for the first four games. That means general manager Chris Grier is looking for a trade for help as well as studying what cornerbacks are released by other teams.
If there was an easy trade, Grier would have made it by now, considering the Dolphins surely knew Jones wasn’t going to be ready for the start of the season. As it stands, the Dolphins have to decide how to play their cornerbacks opposite Xavien Howard (who missed practice Tuesday). Nik Needham, who also missed practice Tuesday, heads into the season as the No. 2 cornerback but played inside most of last year. Noah Igbinoghene started outside in the third preseason game with the No. 1 defense, but struggled all offseason. Keion Crossen and rookie Kader Kohou are expected to be the other cornerbacks on the team.
As things stand, you know what opposing quarterbacks will do. Needham talked about his first start when quarterback Matt Schwab threw every pass on the drive at him. The first four opposing quarterbacks: Mac Jones, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow.
2. The signing of Trey Flowers, coupled with Melvin Ingram, gives the Dolphins two veteran edge players who have been impactful in their careers. They also aren’t the players they once were. Can they help in the right role? Absolutely. The larger question for a team thinking playoffs is where their bodies will be come December and January. Flowers is only 29, but has gone on injured reserve in November and December the past two seasons. Ingram is 31, and was let go by two smart organizations who valued short-term help in Pittsburgh and Kansas City in the past year. Andrew Van Ginkel’s appendix issue seemed to open the need for Flowers. But the story of Flowers and Ingram will be if they can impact games in the first half of the season — and, if so, where their health is the second half.
3. There was good work done to the receiving group that last preseason consisted of four of the top receivers sitting out with injuries. Getting Tyreek Hill obviously changed the offense. Jaylen Waddle, Dallas free agent Cedric Williams and fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma were locks to make the team and each has shown strengths. That left two positions open. Regardless, the Dolphins have cleaned the shelf of marginal and injured receivers and have a dynamic group.
4. Don’t underestimate coach Mike McDaniel’s ties with San Francisco and offensive coordinator Frank Smith’s ties with the Los Angeles Rams, especially when it comes to judging offensive linemen. San Francisco is weighing who to release on the line. The Rams, as Super Bowl champs, have some decisions, too. The Dolphins released Solomon Kindley, who seemed the classic cost of changing systems — a power guy who could use a few pounds in a system that now wants better athletes. Alan Panckey was a versatile lineman.
5. Quick hits:
— The Dolphins have five tight ends. No chance they enter the season with five tight ends … is there?
— Cornerbacks and tackles are the priority to pick up off the waiver wire from other team’s cuts. Problem is, that’s most every team’s priorities.
— Igbinoghene had a tough summer and preseason, but seems safe as a former first-round pick. The question is if he’s the starter with Jones out, as the Dolphins lined up in their final preseason game.
— The Bills released tight end O.J. Howard? Hmm.
Chelsea are closing in on signing Wesley Fofana and are in ‘advanced talks’ over a deal to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.
transfer specialist fabrice romano reports that the Blues are in talks over a deal worth around £77m for the RB Leipzig starlet.
However, a move for the 20-year-old would see him return to Leipzig on loan and officially join the Stamford Bridge side in the summer of 2023.
A centre-back by trade, Gvardiol started his career with Dinamo Zagreb before working his way through the club’s youth academy.
After making his professional debut in October 2019, the defender made 52 appearances for the Croatian side before joining Leipzig in the summer of 2021.
Since then, he has made 50 appearances for the German side which has sparked interest from Chelsea.
The Premier League giants are determined to strengthen their defensive line, but with Gvardiol unlikely to join next summer, they will be pleased to have progressed on the deal to sign Wesley Fofana.
Romano also revealed the move from Chelsea for the Leicester star was “fully completed” after undergoing a medical in America.
Fofana got the move he craves but the way the French defender conducted himself didn’t sit well with talkSPORT’s Graeme Souness.
“I would fall out with him,” Souness said after Fofana played no part in Leicester’s loss to Southampton.
“Maybe it’s the wrong thing to do. At the end of the day, Brendan is walking a tightrope.
“People are going to watch it now. They haven’t had a good time, they’re sitting near the bottom of the league and that’s the thing he has to deal with.
“He should focus on trying to win the next football match.”
Red Sox
Despite a disappointing 2022 season, the Red Sox’s leadership will remain the same in 2023 according to the team president.
Talk to Athleticism Ken Rosenthal on Monday, Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy made clear his support for both baseball manager Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora.
“I’m very comfortable saying Chaim and Alex will be back,” Kennedy told Rosenthal. “And I am very comfortable to say that there is a strong belief in the franchise direction of our ownership group. This direction continues to build for the future, but also continues to invest at the level of major leagues.
The Red Sox currently sit in last place in the American League East at 62-67, trailing the first-place Yankees by 16 games.
“Watching the American League East at this point in the year is painful and frustrating,” Kennedy said. “And frankly, we deserve the criticism we get. We have to own it. It’s on us. But we’ve been here a long time and we’re ready to change things quickly here as we head towards 23.”
Both Bloom and Cora are under contract for 2023, although the Red Sox roster could see significant changes.
Shortstop Xander Bogaerts can opt out of his current contract and become a free agent after the season. Designated hitter JD Martinez is also on the team’s roster of future free agents, and Rafael Devers’ contract expires after the 2023 season.
Get updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
The Vikings pulled off a shocker Tuesday with their defensive line.
Sources said the team waived Armon Watts, listed as a first-team defensive end, and acquired Ross Blacklock from Houston to presumably take his place. The Vikings will send the Texans a sixth-round draft pick and get back a seventh-round selection.
Blacklock was a second-round draft pick in 2020 out of TCU. He has started just three of the 29 games he has played in his two seasons in the NFL.
Money was a factor in Minnesota’s decision to waive Watts and acquire Blacklock. Watts got a salary escalator for his play last year to make his base salary this season $2.54 million. By cutting Watts, the Vikings saved more than $1 million since they got the $2.54 million off their cap while picking up Blacklock, who has a base salary of $1.332 million.
