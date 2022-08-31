Former Maryland lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt makes Falcons’ initial 53-man roster

ANAHEIM — Giancarlo Stanton is the only other person in this Yankee clubhouse who knows how it feels. The slugger hit 59 homers during the 2017 season, so he knows how Aaron Judge feels and what he’s up against.

And after watching Judge hit the 50 homer mark for the second time in his career on Monday night, Stanton predicts an “incredible” finish.

“I’m not going to do that,” Stanton said when asked to predict what Judge can do this season, “but I think he’s going to do something amazing. He’s done it before and yes, we have a month to watch.

The judge threw an 81-mile-per-hour curveball to the dead center field. The 434-foot homer that went off Angels reliever Ryan Tepera in the eighth inning was not only historic, but puts him on the right track for history.

With 33 games remaining, Judge is just 11 home runs from the American League and the Yankees record of 61 set by Roger Maris in 1961. Assuming Judge remains healthy and plays the rest of the season, he is about to hit 63 homers.

It was only the 47th 50-home run season in major league history and Judge became the 10th man in baseball history to hit 50 homers in two career seasons. He turned 52 in his freshman year in 2017. He joins Babe Ruth, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa who have each done it four times, Alex Rodriguez (three times) and Jimmie Foxx, Ken Griffey Jr., Ralph Kiner, Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays. who each had two 50-home run seasons.

Judge’s second 50-home run season makes it the 10th time a Yankees player has reached that benchmark. Ruth did it four times, Mantle did it twice, Maris did it when he set the record in 1961 and Alex Rodriguez did it once.

“It’s really, really cool. He’s having an amazing year and it’s fun to watch,” Stanton said. “And it’s going to be fun last month to see what he can do.”

In 2017, Stanton was breaking records hitting baseballs at seats in Miami.

Stanton’s 59 home run season was the 44th in major league history. With the Marlins then, Stanton hit his 50th homer on August 27 against the Padres, also with 33 regular season games to play. Stanton finished August with 51.

As Judge sees it now, it’s getting harder and harder to get pitches to hit. Stanton said it obviously depends on the game situations and the teams you play.

“As the game develops, you might have two chances like tonight you have four or you have none,” Stanton said. “But he made the most of maybe three throws in the zone that he got today and that’s what happened.”

The judge’s home run cut the Angels’ lead to one run, but wasn’t enough to spark a struggling Yankees attack as they were down 4-3. The atmosphere in the clubhouse was therefore not really festive. Stanton said it’s hard to figure out what that means right now.

“I think it’s later. I think you kind of sit down and look at your year and figure out the things you could have done better, the things you did well and embrace them both and, you know, make your plan for next year said Stanton. “But I think that comes a bit later.”

Stanton then finished the 2017 season with 59 homers and 132 RBIs. He won the National League MVP title.

And then he was traded to the Yankees, where he got to watch Judge work every day. He was impressed not only with the numbers Judge puts out, but also with the way he does it.

“On to the next one,” Stanton said. “He goes out, he hits, he hits a home run, he has more work to do and he’s never satisfied, I would say.

“He was (intentionally) walked twice tonight,” Stanton said. “He was always pushing everyone around them. So that’s the key.

Judge and Mets hitter Pete Alonso is the only hitter to hit the 50-home run mark since Stanton chased history.

