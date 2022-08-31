Ghost galaxy dazzles in stunning image from Webb and Hubble telescopes

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A year after the harrowing and humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan, many Americans would like to know what lessons their leaders have learned.

Don’t hold your breath.

“Learning lessons” is rarely straightforward, especially when applied to complex foreign policy and strategy. The process inevitably falls victim to the same preference-driven bickering and parochial demagoguery that caused the disagreement in the first place.

Rarely do previously opposing factions slide gracefully and collectively into the intellectual utopia of 20/20 hindsight. Instead, interpretations of the past – and therefore lessons learned – will be riddled with heavy doses of confirmation bias and tribalist blame games, playing out in the snake pits of social media where complex social and political dynamics are transformed into black and white by memes and TikTok videos.

A year ago, after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, it seemed like all the arguments were right from the start. National security hawks like me said we knew this would happen if we instantly created a power vacuum.

Isolationists, eager to prove that all foreign intervention is essentially immoral, were quick to use Afghanistan as an example of why we should never have wasted our time in the first place, or dishonestly claiming : “We had to go, but not This way!” (How, exactly, do we do it then, huh? If our goal was to have no more troops, then this collapse was always going to be the result).

Democrats, desperate to spin the horrors more favorably for their party leader, mostly just reenacted the PR version of a pee wee football game and chased the ball until they found it, lift him up and shout “Trump’s fault!”

Here’s the thing. Not everyone can be right. But determining who is more right and less wrong is more of an art than a science.

For lessons to be agreed upon after the fact, there must be agreement on the desired outcome at the outset.

One of the reasons there will never be “lessons learned” for Afghanistan is because different factions had different outcomes in mind. National security hawks wanted to prevent the return of strong and capable al-Qaeda and Islamic State, or a Taliban that would harbor them. We wanted a strategic forward presence and skilled partners we could count on. But the isolationists (or the populists, or the liberals, or the “no more endless wars” slogans, whatever you want to call them), never gravitated towards any of that. This group places a moral value on keeping our service members locked behind tempered glass ready to “break in an emergency”. And the Democrats? I can’t understand what they really wanted and neither do they.

Maybe one thing all parties agreed on was this: Someone screwed up, and his name rhymes with Joe Biden. He refused to listen to the advice of his Secretary of Defense or his generals. He wanted “zero” troops and that meant leaving a defensible air base at Bagram deserted. He wanted to ‘fix’ a vapid campaign slogan to ‘end endless wars’ and nothing was going to stand in his way – no common sense, no reality on the ground, no national security considerations beyond his presidency. But Biden didn’t get to this point in a vacuum. His decision was the product of a long series of bipartisan narratives and slogans steeped in half-truths and emotional appeals.

Reaching some form of consensus on the lessons we might learn from the catastrophe in Afghanistan will not be easy, but we must try.

First lesson

The first lesson is leadership. I’ve seen many famous know-it-alls on social media broadly castigate “the generals” or the “military-industrial complex” as a convenient scapegoat for the protracted conflict.

Some blame is there, of course, but ultimately the answer was much simpler than that: politicians. For 20 years, politicians failed to define what our mission was. You see, we were faced with two simple choices in 2001: get revenge or prevent another attack.

We chose to do both (a perfectly rational decision, whether you agree or not), but we only articulated the revenge part with the American people and then wondered why they were getting impatient after years of military occupation. To say that the complicated reality could have been better explained is an understatement.

lesson two

The second lesson is how to control our emotions. The decision to withdraw quickly from Afghanistan after 20 years of hard-won victories was a purely emotional decision, the product of a strategic misunderstanding (see lesson one) that led to fatigue and frustration. If we had used our heads, we might have done a quick cost/benefit analysis and discovered that after 20 years we were finally in a decent balance, where our goal of prevention was achieved at a relatively low cost in terms of lives (no combat deaths well over a year before withdrawal) and resources.

lesson three

And that brings us to the third lesson: seek balance. There is no perfect model for foreign intervention, declaring war, or determining when America’s interests are truly threatened or not. But the last 20 years in Iraq and Afghanistan have given us some clues, where we have oscillated between surges and pullbacks and nation building and MOABs (Mother of All Bombs). And what did we discover?

Our limits, of course, especially with nation building. But we have also discovered our ability to fortify and equip our allies and project national security. In the year 20 in Afghanistan, a small engagement maintained the stability we needed, not to mention a major air base strategically located near Pakistan, Iran and China.

If we continue to prove that we don’t have the stomach for the chaos and unpredictability of the world, and respond by raising our hands and turning inward, then we must prepare for a far more dangerous world. – a world ruled by warlords with nuclear weapons.

Slogans should not dictate politics. As much as loudmouthed demagogues wanted to make it a mere competition between peace-loving Americans and warmongering elites, but it never was. The world is complex and dangerous and there is no perfect way for America to navigate it, both because perfection is subjective and because the world is…messy.

We fled Afghanistan because it was messy and inconvenient, and politicians thought the American people were too simple to hear hard truths. The Afghan people paid the price, as did thousands of American Gold Star families who now wonder what their sacrifice ever meant. The least we owe them are lessons learned.

