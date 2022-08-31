Take a look around the parking lot at Ohio State University’s Woody Hayes Athletic Center this fall and you might just stumble upon a $200,000 palace on wheels, the kind of luxury vehicle found on more often in the garages of movie stars, music moguls and titans. business than on a university campus.

That’s assuming Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud didn’t trade in his silver Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon for a Bentley or a Porsche, which his name, image and likeness to Sarchione Auto Gallery allow him to say. do every 45 days.

“It’s definitely changed my life going forward,” Stroud said of the several NIL deals that have unfolded over the past year, “and I think it’s a good start to being a man of business before you get to the NFL, if that’s your path.”

More than a year ago, the NCAA lifted longstanding restrictions on players taking advantage of their celebrity status and, in some cases, turned elite players such as Stroud and quarterback Alabama Bryce Young into instant millionaires. But the financial benefits for some athletes are weighed against the potential for such deals to divide locker rooms, create tension within programs, produce an uneven playing field in collegiate athletics and overwhelm time-stretched students.

“When it comes to NIL in the locker room, you see stuff, but nobody ever talks about it,” admitted Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims. “It’s never like, a competition, like, ‘Oh, I got a lot more money than you. I got this deal. You couldn’t get this deal. But you notice the NIL offers that the other guys get.

College football has seen the biggest impact of the NIL legislation, although athletes in all sports have tapped into the sudden cash flow. Of the estimated $1.14 billion that will be poured into athletes’ pockets in year two, the NIL Opendorse platform predicts nearly half will be spent on the grill.

The largest and most important deals are for individual athletes who have successfully leveraged their exceptional abilities, potential, influence and exposure: Young’s portfolio is believed to have surpassed $1 million before he doesn’t take a shot for the Crimson Tide, while Alabama teammate Will Anderson signed an NIL deal that lets one of the nation’s top linebackers drive a $120,000 Porsche Cayenne GTS.

In Texas, running back Bijan Robinson struck deals with Raising Cane restaurants, C4 Energy drinks and sports streaming platform DAZN, while forging a partnership with a car dealership for the use of a Lamborghini. At Notre Dame, tight end Michael Mayer turned his first-round stock into deals with clothing brands Levi’s and Rhoback.

These are precisely the kinds of sponsorship deals and warm relationships with boosters and corporations that once put players on suspension and programs on probation.

“I feel bad for older players who haven’t had the opportunity to make money from it, like Braxton Miller, Cardale Jones, Justin (Fields),” Stroud said of the quarterbacks. ‘Ohio State who preceded him.

“They should have done a murder,” added Stroud, who also works with Value City Furniture, Designer Shoe Warehouse and trading card company Onyx Authenticated. “It’s just good that the players are in control now when it comes to money.”

Along with agreements signed by individual athletes, collectives have become a major player in the NIL landscape. Some are organized by schools and others by boosters acting alone, but both distribute money raised from businesses and donors for everything from endorsements to meetups and charities.

The Foundation, a third-party Ohio State collective, said it raised more than $500,000 for Stroud, running back TreVeyon Henderson, receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Denzel Burke. Texas Tech boosters have formed The Matador Club collective, which says it’s signing all 85 scholarship players and 20 $25,000 walk-ons this season in exchange for attending club events and some community service .

“I think we’re well into the seven figures with all of our collectives,” said Morgan Frazier, a former Florida gymnast and now general counsel for Student Athlete NIL, which operates collectives at Penn State and several other schools.

When asked where the majority of the money goes, she replied: “Overall, definitely football.”

It is nearly impossible to determine how much players earn from NIL transactions, in part because reporting rules differ from state to state. The vast majority are relatively small – maybe $50 for a tweet or $100 for an autograph signing on platforms like Cameo, vidsig and Engage. Transactions rarely exceed $1,000.

But for top players in marquee programs, with NFL potential and huge social media followings, the money on the table can be life changing. Twelve college players have a valuation of at least $1 million entering this season, according to On3, a platform that uses an algorithm to factor in things like social media reach to project a NIL value.

More than 50 players have a valuation of at least $500,000, most of them playing in the SEC and the Big Ten.

“Having the ability to change other people’s lives is the cool thing about NIL,” said Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, who founded Limitless NIL, which would be the first athlete-created agency for help other athletes. His clients include Nittany Lions wide receiver Ji’Ayir Brown.

“It’s not what we do or what I do,” Clifford said, “it’s about what Ji’Ayir has come to right now where he is, being able to have a impact on a guy like that. And I’m proud to say that he was our first guy to come on board.

Loot can have a price. On the one hand, players who may have previously struggled to juggle classes and study halls with practice and movie sessions must now balance meet-and-greets, autograph sessions and other works.

“If you want to monetize or get compensated for all the hard work (and) sacrifice that you do, that’s part of it,” said Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn, a preseason All-American. “I learned to read a contract. I have a marketer. I learned how to talk to companies, go on conference calls and things like that.

Vaughn also acknowledged the added pressure to perform: “With that money comes expectations.”

Then there’s the often combustible locker room atmosphere, where the lines have always existed between the haves and the have-nots. In the past, these might have been between extras and fellows. Now they could be between players driving exotic cars or wearing expensive jewelry and those trying to pick up rent.

“I know it could be a distraction,” Robinson said, when asked what it was like driving his Lamborghini for practice. “If a teammate was talking about it, I’d be joking, I’d be like, ‘Oh man, but that’s not like what you’re dating right now. Just not to talk about you, because it’s not about you.

“If you don’t win,” Robinson said, “none of us can get these VOID deals.”

AP sportswriters Schuyler Dixon, Stephen Hawkins, Erica Hunzinger and Michael Marot contributed to this report.