News
Gophers football: Offense needs to find more run-pass balance to win West
When it comes to the Gophers football team’s run-pass “balance,” head coach P.J. Fleck will always have a thumb on the scale.
Fleck’s affinity to run the ball has been the foundation of his Minnesota offenses since he took over in 2017. But last year’s commitment to keep it on the ground felt like an anvil.
Minnesota ran the ball 70 percent of snaps last season; the median team in college football ran the ball 54 percent of the time. No Power Five program passed the ball fewer times and only three service academies — Army, Navy and Air Force — did it less. And that trio’s mission is to run, run, and only pass when absolutely forced to do so.
The Gophers passing game managed only 162 yards per game (118th in the nation) compared to 198 rushing yards (27th in the country). Their total offense was around 100th in the 130-program FBS.
After the regular season, Fleck didn’t retain offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. and brought back Kirk Ciarrocca, the U’s former OC from 2017-19. Ciarrocca was Penn State’s OC in 2020 and an analyst at West Virginia in 2021.
Ciarrocca said two weeks ago that his philosophy on balance has remained consistent since his first major OC tenure at Delaware from 2002-07.
“If we need to run for 300 yards to win the game, we will run for 300 yards. If we need to throw for 350 and run for 150, then that’s what we will be able to do. That’s always been the mantra,” Ciarrocca said. “When I’ve been in charge of offenses that have been really good, that’s what we’ve been able to do with it. But I also think you have to play to your strengths and try to limit your weaknesses.”
At Big Ten Media Days in July, Fleck pointed to last year’s strength being its big and experienced offensive line. The Gophers were successful despite losing five running backs during the season and they had a handful of top receivers miss extended time.
“We still had one of the best offensive lines in the country, so we had to make the game shorter,” Fleck said in Indianapolis. “We had to run the ball a little bit more. We had to do what we had to do to find ways to win games.”
Opposing defenses game-planned for Minnesota’s imbalance and the U faced nine-man boxes on the fifth-most snaps (120) in the country a year ago, according to CBS Sports. Keeping defenses guessing more will help the Gophers achieve their primary goal: winning the Big Ten West Division.
The Gophers have six returning starters, with the “Encore Four” leading the way: quarterback Tanner Morgan, receiver Chris Autman-Bell, tailback Mo Ibrahim and center John Michael Schmitz.
The Gophers’ offensive line has four new starters and will go into the season with a rotation at right tackle. What that unit will be good at is still to be determined, but Ciarrocca said despite the turnover, they will need to run their offense efficiently.
Minnesota does figure to have a better complement of pass catchers, with Dylan Wright developing after his first real season and the expected breakout of 6-foot-7 tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford.
“I’m still figuring out this group to be quite honest with you as far as where are we going to be,” Ciarrocca said.
He didn’t say what they are going to be. With the Gophers’ best offense of the Fleck era in 2019, they still ran the ball on 63 percent of plays, and their five-year average, including Sanford’s two seasons, is 65 percent.
Coming off the 70 percent mark to something closer to 65 or 63 might be the difference between winning the West and coming up just short yet again.
News
Take 25% off a durable silicone ring from Qalo during this Labor Day sale
For active people who love the outdoors, silicone rings are a great option. They are durable and won’t cause serious injuries like ring avulsion if they get caught in something. Silicone rings also tend to be inexpensive, so you can buy multiple rings to switch up your look.
If you’re looking for a wide selection, consider a Qalo band. Not only is Qalo our pick for the brand of silicone rings with the most options, but the company also offers 25% discount everything rings during Labor Day sale, available now through September 5.
If you lead an active lifestyle or have a job that can be rough, you’ll want a ring that’s both secure and durable that you can wear during any activity. There are so many styles and colors available from Qalo that you can get multiple bands so you can switch up your look often.
In addition to having styles suitable for Men and women, there are also a variety of different widths available. Narrow rings, which are 5 to 7 millimeters wide, are the most versatile style, but wide rings up to 10 mm wide are popular for those with large hands. For something more delicate, thin rings have a width as small as 2mm.
Some popular styles include the hexagon ring for men, which comes in black, blue and neon green, and the stackable ring Geo ring for women, available in 11 different color options. There are also fun designs with different Zodiac signsspecial styles for military and first responders and even some Pride bands.
The savings don’t stop with silicone rings. The 25% savings is sitewide, so you can take advantage of offers for all your needs, including pet tags, headbands, leggings, ring dishes and much more.
If you are unsure of your ring size, follow this practical Guide that Qalo has set up. And if you end up with the wrong size or the style isn’t quite what you expected, all of Qalo’s rings come with a 60-day exchange policy and a return policy of 30 days.
Read more: Best Fitness Deals
CNET
News
Orioles promote Gunnar Henderson, MLB’s No. 1 prospect, for playoff push
For the second time in 2022, the Orioles have promoted baseball’s No. 1 prospect to the majors.
Gunnar Henderson, whose emergence in the upper levels of the Orioles’ minor league system made him the sport’s top prospect according to Baseball America, will join Baltimore on Wednesday as the club continues its surprise playoff push.
Henderson, a 21-year-old infielder, becomes the second No. 1 overall prospect the Orioles have promoted this season, joining catcher Adley Rutschman. They were Baltimore’s first two draft picks under executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias, with Rutschman taken first overall in 2019 and Henderson going in the second round of the same draft. Baltimore’s third pick in 2019, outfielder Kyle Stowers, had his contract selected earlier this month.
Henderson has undergone a rapid rise through the minor leagues this season, representing the Orioles in the MLB All-Star Futures Game. Between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk this year, Henderson has posted a .297 batting average and .947 OPS with 19 home runs, 79 walks and 116 strikeouts. However, his strikeout rate with the Tides has risen to 26.9%. He has yet to face a pitcher younger than him, and it’s doubtful that will change in his stint in the majors.
Henderson has primarily split his time between third base and shortstop this season, likely making him an option at either spot for Orioles manager Brandon Hyde. But in recent weeks, he’s also made starts at first and second base, with that versatility sure to be valuable to a Baltimore team within three games of a wild-card spot.
“He’s a guy that can play shortstop, and he’s a guy that can really play third base,” Elias said Friday. “And obviously, I think his long-term career over the next 10 or 15 years, it’s going to be on the left side of the infield, but with the way that this team is presently composed, with us having a right-handed-hitting first baseman [in Ryan Mountcastle], there’s just a lot of things that in the very, very short term, I think would benefit him and us if he’s able to play a little bit on the right side of the infield, so we’re giving him that footage as quickly as possible.”
Henderson’s rapid ascent to top prospect status and the majors is a credit to both him and the Orioles’ player development staff. After the coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2020 minor league season, Henderson spent what should have been his first full professional season as the youngest player at the Orioles’ alternate training site in Bowie, facing pitchers who had already reached the majors or were the organization’s top minor league arms.
He started the 2021 season impressively with Low-A Delmarva before his bat cooled with High-A Aberdeen. He joined Bowie late in the year, building on that experience for a breakout campaign in 2022.
Entering the year as Baseball America’s No. 57 overall prospect, Henderson skyrocketed up rankings by hitting .312/.452/.573 — good for an OPS of 1.025 — with more walks than strikeouts back at Double-A. The performance earned him a promotion in June to Triple-A, where he hit .288 with an OPS of .894 In 65 games..
The Orioles did have some concerns about his performance, notably an increase in strikeouts after his move to Norfolk and struggles in left-on-left matchups compared to his success against right-handed pitchers. But those proved minute in the end.
“It’s kind of a tough thing to be too critical about with him because he’s doing so well at his age and being by far the youngest player in Triple-A and not starting the year in Triple-A, that I don’t want to nitpick aspects of his performance from that,” Elias said. “What he’s doing in Triple-A right now bodes very, very well for his future.”
Now, his bat will be in the Orioles’ lineup as they strive to secure their first playoff berth since 2016. By waiting until now to promote Henderson, Baltimore ensured he will fall short of 45 days of service time this season, allowing him to retain his rookie eligibility in 2023 if he also records fewer than 130 regular-season at-bats for them. Should he begin next season on the club’s opening day roster, Henderson could secure extra draft picks for the Orioles by finishing highly in major award voting early in his career, a prospect promotion incentive added to MLB’s collective bargaining agreement this offseason.
This story will be updated.
()
News
A sweltering heat wave begins today in Southern California
Dangerous heat is coming to Southern California today and is expected to last through Labor Day weekend, so several cities have activated their cooling centers.
Temperatures could reach 115 degrees in parts of Los Angeles, and city officials are warning people to take precautions to avoid heat exhaustion or heatstroke.
“Extreme heat stagnates air pollution and disproportionately affects vulnerable communities such as the elderly, children and people with pre-existing health conditions who live, work and play in polluted areas, which are then more likely to be hospitalized and suffer from heat exhaustion,” Los Angeles health officer Marta Segura said in a statement. She urged people to watch their loved ones, take care of their pets and never leave anyone in a vehicle during times of extreme heat.
The following tips can help people better manage oppressive heat.
- Stay indoors during peak heat hours, usually 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Drink plenty of water and bring a reusable water bottle when you go out
- Wear a hat and light-coloured, lightweight, loose-fitting clothing when outdoors
- Use a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15
- Keep pets cool, hydrated and off the pavement during extreme heat. When pets are outside, give them plenty of water and a shaded area to help them stay cool
- Keep homes cool by closing curtains or blinds, add insulation to keep heat out, and use fans and air conditioners
- Park cars under shaded areas and never leave children or pets unattended in cars
- Find a public place where you can cool off, such as a cooling center or swimming pool
- Monitor people at high risk for heat-related illnesses, including the elderly, infants, young children, pregnant women, and people who work outdoors
- Beware of heat-related illnesses and call 911 if you have high body temperature, vomiting, and pale, clammy skin
Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the opening of nine cooling centers across the city of Los Angeles that will remain open through September 5 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“Our city’s libraries, recreation centers and senior centers are all part of our network of cooling centers, and they are always available to residents during regular business hours,” Garcetti said in a statement. . We’re adding hours at nine centers this week so anyone in need of help can stay cool, healthy and safe.”
Cooling centers are opening throughout LA County. To cool off at the nearest chill-out center or public pool, visit ready.lacounty.gov.
Cooling centers are also opening in:
Orange County
Tustin Area Senior Center, 200 S. C Street, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ventura County
Simi Valley Senior Center, 3900 Avenida Simi
Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road
San Bernardino County
Grub5
News
DOJ response to Trump’s special request: NPR
Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima
The Justice Department responded to former President Donald Trump’s request for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from his Florida home earlier this month in a court-authorized search.
A hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m. ET to consider Trump’s request. Tuesday’s DOJ filing provides new details that point to a possible obstruction of their investigation into highly classified documents the FBI collected from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Read the document here:
NPR News
News
Woman hits Harlem sidewalk hard when NYPD officer slugs her in caught-on-video arrest melee
A young woman in Harlem hit the sidewalk hard when a police officer slugged her in a caught-on-video incident — and she ended up in handcuffs on assault and resisting arrest charges.
A video posted to Twitter shows police officers making an arrest on W. 136th St. near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd just before 5 p.m. Tuesday when the young woman appears in the frame and confronts an officer identified by sources as Kendo Kinsey.
The woman slapped at Kinsey, who responded by walloping her in the head. She dropped backward to the pavement. Cops picked her up and arrested her.
“You just hit a little girl!” says one onlooker in the video. “You’re wilding, bro!”
Former NBA player Etan Thomas retweeted the video, saying, “He (the officer) has ZERO business being a police officer & should be fired immediately. (Eric Adams) do you have the moral courage to publicly condemn this?”
Rev. Al Sharpton was slated to hold a press conference on the incident on Wednesday afternoon.
In a statement, the NYPD said the officer’s actions were justified. Kinsey and other cops, the NYPD statement said, were arresting 22-year-old Elvin James, suspected in a case of attempted murder on Aug. 12. During the arrest, James was found with a loaded gun and drugs, the department said.
As police tried to arrest James, a crowd gathered and began yelling at the officers and assaulting them, according to the NYPD statements. One officer sustained a minor injury to his head.
That was when James’ girlfriend Tamani Crum, 19, allegedly accosted Kinsey, the NYPD said.
Crum was charged with assault on a cop, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. Faith Harrell, 27, was also hit with those charges, along with menacing and harassment. A 26-year-old woman was given a summons for spitting at an officer.
Kinsey, the officer believed to have punch Crum, has nine substantiated civilian complaints against him filed between 2010 and 2020 , records show.
()
News
New rules make star college football players millionaires
Take a look around the parking lot at Ohio State University’s Woody Hayes Athletic Center this fall and you might just stumble upon a $200,000 palace on wheels, the kind of luxury vehicle found on more often in the garages of movie stars, music moguls and titans. business than on a university campus.
That’s assuming Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud didn’t trade in his silver Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon for a Bentley or a Porsche, which his name, image and likeness to Sarchione Auto Gallery allow him to say. do every 45 days.
“It’s definitely changed my life going forward,” Stroud said of the several NIL deals that have unfolded over the past year, “and I think it’s a good start to being a man of business before you get to the NFL, if that’s your path.”
More than a year ago, the NCAA lifted longstanding restrictions on players taking advantage of their celebrity status and, in some cases, turned elite players such as Stroud and quarterback Alabama Bryce Young into instant millionaires. But the financial benefits for some athletes are weighed against the potential for such deals to divide locker rooms, create tension within programs, produce an uneven playing field in collegiate athletics and overwhelm time-stretched students.
“When it comes to NIL in the locker room, you see stuff, but nobody ever talks about it,” admitted Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims. “It’s never like, a competition, like, ‘Oh, I got a lot more money than you. I got this deal. You couldn’t get this deal. But you notice the NIL offers that the other guys get.
College football has seen the biggest impact of the NIL legislation, although athletes in all sports have tapped into the sudden cash flow. Of the estimated $1.14 billion that will be poured into athletes’ pockets in year two, the NIL Opendorse platform predicts nearly half will be spent on the grill.
The largest and most important deals are for individual athletes who have successfully leveraged their exceptional abilities, potential, influence and exposure: Young’s portfolio is believed to have surpassed $1 million before he doesn’t take a shot for the Crimson Tide, while Alabama teammate Will Anderson signed an NIL deal that lets one of the nation’s top linebackers drive a $120,000 Porsche Cayenne GTS.
In Texas, running back Bijan Robinson struck deals with Raising Cane restaurants, C4 Energy drinks and sports streaming platform DAZN, while forging a partnership with a car dealership for the use of a Lamborghini. At Notre Dame, tight end Michael Mayer turned his first-round stock into deals with clothing brands Levi’s and Rhoback.
These are precisely the kinds of sponsorship deals and warm relationships with boosters and corporations that once put players on suspension and programs on probation.
“I feel bad for older players who haven’t had the opportunity to make money from it, like Braxton Miller, Cardale Jones, Justin (Fields),” Stroud said of the quarterbacks. ‘Ohio State who preceded him.
“They should have done a murder,” added Stroud, who also works with Value City Furniture, Designer Shoe Warehouse and trading card company Onyx Authenticated. “It’s just good that the players are in control now when it comes to money.”
Along with agreements signed by individual athletes, collectives have become a major player in the NIL landscape. Some are organized by schools and others by boosters acting alone, but both distribute money raised from businesses and donors for everything from endorsements to meetups and charities.
The Foundation, a third-party Ohio State collective, said it raised more than $500,000 for Stroud, running back TreVeyon Henderson, receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Denzel Burke. Texas Tech boosters have formed The Matador Club collective, which says it’s signing all 85 scholarship players and 20 $25,000 walk-ons this season in exchange for attending club events and some community service .
“I think we’re well into the seven figures with all of our collectives,” said Morgan Frazier, a former Florida gymnast and now general counsel for Student Athlete NIL, which operates collectives at Penn State and several other schools.
When asked where the majority of the money goes, she replied: “Overall, definitely football.”
It is nearly impossible to determine how much players earn from NIL transactions, in part because reporting rules differ from state to state. The vast majority are relatively small – maybe $50 for a tweet or $100 for an autograph signing on platforms like Cameo, vidsig and Engage. Transactions rarely exceed $1,000.
But for top players in marquee programs, with NFL potential and huge social media followings, the money on the table can be life changing. Twelve college players have a valuation of at least $1 million entering this season, according to On3, a platform that uses an algorithm to factor in things like social media reach to project a NIL value.
More than 50 players have a valuation of at least $500,000, most of them playing in the SEC and the Big Ten.
“Having the ability to change other people’s lives is the cool thing about NIL,” said Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, who founded Limitless NIL, which would be the first athlete-created agency for help other athletes. His clients include Nittany Lions wide receiver Ji’Ayir Brown.
“It’s not what we do or what I do,” Clifford said, “it’s about what Ji’Ayir has come to right now where he is, being able to have a impact on a guy like that. And I’m proud to say that he was our first guy to come on board.
Loot can have a price. On the one hand, players who may have previously struggled to juggle classes and study halls with practice and movie sessions must now balance meet-and-greets, autograph sessions and other works.
“If you want to monetize or get compensated for all the hard work (and) sacrifice that you do, that’s part of it,” said Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn, a preseason All-American. “I learned to read a contract. I have a marketer. I learned how to talk to companies, go on conference calls and things like that.
Vaughn also acknowledged the added pressure to perform: “With that money comes expectations.”
Then there’s the often combustible locker room atmosphere, where the lines have always existed between the haves and the have-nots. In the past, these might have been between extras and fellows. Now they could be between players driving exotic cars or wearing expensive jewelry and those trying to pick up rent.
“I know it could be a distraction,” Robinson said, when asked what it was like driving his Lamborghini for practice. “If a teammate was talking about it, I’d be joking, I’d be like, ‘Oh man, but that’s not like what you’re dating right now. Just not to talk about you, because it’s not about you.
“If you don’t win,” Robinson said, “none of us can get these VOID deals.”
AP sportswriters Schuyler Dixon, Stephen Hawkins, Erica Hunzinger and Michael Marot contributed to this report.
denverpost
Gophers football: Offense needs to find more run-pass balance to win West
Will Crypto Sink Or Soar?
Take 25% off a durable silicone ring from Qalo during this Labor Day sale
Orioles promote Gunnar Henderson, MLB’s No. 1 prospect, for playoff push
Marvel and VeVe Releases Limited Edition NFT Comic Covers
A sweltering heat wave begins today in Southern California
DOJ response to Trump’s special request: NPR
Woman hits Harlem sidewalk hard when NYPD officer slugs her in caught-on-video arrest melee
Crypto.com Refund Slip-up Costs It $10.5 M
New rules make star college football players millionaires
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs