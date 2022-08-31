News
Government warns industry and advertising associations to comply with alternative advertising standards
New Delhi:
Concerned about substitute advertising on TV and social media platforms, the government on Wednesday asked industry bodies CII, Ficci and Assocham and those linked to advertising and broadcasting to ensure compliance with existing guidelines.
Otherwise, the government would take tough action against violators through consumer protection regulator CCPA, he said.
The Guidelines for the Prevention of Misleading Advertising prohibit substitute advertising or indirect advertising of goods or services the advertising of which is otherwise prohibited or restricted by law.
The Department of Consumer Affairs said: “It has been noted that these guidelines are not strictly adhered to by relevant entities and that prohibited products are still being advertised through substitute products and services.” During recent televised sporting events around the world, many instances of such substitution ads have been noticed, he said.
“It has also been observed that many spirits and alcoholic beverages are advertised in the guise of music CDs, soda and packaged drinking water, while chewing tobacco and gutkha have taken on the veil of fennel and cardamom.” Additionally, many of these brands employ big-name celebrities, furthering the negative impact on impressionable youth, among others. Several cases of direct advertising of alcoholic beverages on social media platforms have also been observed by the ministry, he added.
Concerned about this, the ministry issued a directive to the Advertising Association of India, Indian Broadcasting Foundation, Broadcasting Content Complaints Council, News Broadcasters and Digital Association, Advertising Standards Council of India, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce. and Industry, Confederation of Indian Industry, ASSOCHAM, International Spirits and Wine Association of India and Indian Society of Advertisers.
These industry associations and bodies have been asked to ensure strict adherence to guidelines for the prevention of misleading advertising and the approval of misleading advertising, in particular the provisions relating to alternative advertising.
The ministry also warned advertisers’ associations that failure to strictly adhere to the guidelines by relevant parties will lead to the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) taking the reins and taking appropriate tough action against violators.
Relevantly, the guidelines apply to a manufacturer, service provider or merchant whose goods, products or services are advertised, or to an advertising agency or endorser whose services are used for the advertising of these goods, products or services, regardless of the form, format or medium of the advertising.
In a landmark Delhi High Court decision titled “TV Today Network Limited v Union of India” on February 15, 2021, the petitioner was asked to issue a 10-second apology every hour between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. for two days for running a substitute advertisement and violating the Advertising Code.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
News
CBS News Poll Analysis: What Do People Think About Law Enforcement Funding?
Some politicians and activists have called for defunding the FBI, while others have called for defunding the police. As it turns out, neither resonates much with audiences.
Funding the FBI is not a popular political position with voters. Few would be more inclined to support a candidate who supported this.
Some Republicans have called for defunding the FBI, but it’s not a candidate position that finds favor with most rank-and-file Republicans. Republicans would be less likely to support a candidate who called for defunding. Just a third would be more likely to vote for a political candidate who called to do so.
However, looking across parties, Republicans are relatively more likely to support such a candidate than Democrats or Independents.
And it may have to do with Republicans giving the FBI overall very low ratings today.
For context, defunding the police has become a rallying cry among some Democrats following the murder of george floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
CBS News last interviewed the subject in the spring. We asked Americans what they would like to see done to prevent crime – less funding for the police ranked near the bottom of the list.
Only 9% chose it as a way to help prevent violent crime. The percentage who chose “more funding for the police” was more than five times that number. Among Democrats, less funding for police also ranks near the bottom. By a three-to-one margin, Democrats said “more police funding” would help prevent crime than “less police funding.”
Fred Backus and Anthony Salvanto contributed to this report.
The CBS News/YouGov Battleground Tracker survey was conducted among a nationally representative sample of 2,126 registered voters surveyed between August 24 and August 26, 2022. The sample was weighted by gender, age, race and education based on the US Community Census and Current Population Survey, as well as the 2020 presidential election. The margin of error is ±2.4 points.
The CBS News/YouGov investigation was conducted among a nationally representative sample of 2,062 U.S. adult residents surveyed between April 5 and April 8, 2022. The sample was weighted by gender, age, race and of education based on the US Census Community Survey and Current Population Survey, as well as the 2020 Presidential Election. The margin of error is ±2.8 points.
top lines
News
UN inspectors leave Kyiv for Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
KYIV, Ukraine — United Nations inspectors left Kyiv early Wednesday for the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, pledging to establish a permanent mission at the facility in southern Ukraine, fearing fighting in the region does not lead to a nuclear disaster.
Raphael Grossidirector general of the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency, told reporters that the delegation was “finally moving” after receiving explicit security assurances from Russia and Ukraine.
News
The clock is ticking for Illinois winner of $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket to show up – NBC Chicago
On July 29, someone walked into a gas station in suburban Des Plaines and purchased the winning $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket.
But according to Illinois lottery officials, the winner has yet to come forward.
“As for the winner, we haven’t heard of the winner yet,” Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said at a press conference last month. “We don’t know whether or not they know they won the prize, so I encourage everyone to check your ticket.”
More than 30 days later, Illinois Lottery officials confirmed that was still the case.
It turns out, however, that it’s not that unusual.
“For a prize of this magnitude, it’s not uncommon for the winner to take a long time to claim it,” Mays previously said in a statement. “I’m sure they go through a range of emotions.”
The Illinois Lottery encourages the winner to sign the back of their ticket, seek legal advice, and make an appointment with the Illinois Lottery to claim their prize.
And while the winner has 12 months from the date of the draw to claim their winnings, Illinois lottery officials say Illinois winners of $250,000 or more can choose not to disclose their winnings. nouns.
But there’s a more pressing deadline: According to lottery officials: Winners only have 60 days from the date of the draw to choose between cash or annual payout options.
The $1.337 billion prize will be paid annually over 29 years if the winner chooses the annuity option. If the winner opts for cash, they will receive approximately $780.5 million.
As of August 31, time is running out. The winner only has 27 days to decide.
Officials say the corporate gas station chain will receive a half-million dollar bonus for selling the winning ticket, Illinois Lottery officials said.
News
Veritas Fine Cannabis offers half ounce weed flower mix packs
Anyone who’s been down the beer aisle lately has noticed the rise of the craft mix pack, a case of 12 beers that offers several different styles and flavors in one transportable package. In fact, we sang the mix-pack’s praises for the variety and convenience. Now, cannabis smokers in Colorado can find a similar luxury at dispensaries offering products from Veritas Fine Cannabis.
In August, the Colorado company launched its own version of the mix-pack, encouraging smokers to build a half-ounce with four different eighths of its many flower strains of marijuana. It’s a business, too. Those who buy three eighths get the fourth for 10 cents, plus a nice little carry bag so they can travel with style and ease.
A Veritas spokesperson said eighths regularly cost around $40 each, so a mixed pack will likely cost around $120 (before taxes) depending on where you shop. Mixed packs are available through September 18 wherever Veritas is sold.
Dale Katechis, founder of Oskar Blues Brewery, joined the Veritas leadership team in July 2021 to help drive the brand’s strategic growth. Earlier this year, Katechis told the Denver Post that he sees today’s cannabis industry as similar to the craft beer of the early 2000s, namely ripe for innovation and in need of broad consumer education. He is also involved with Weller, a Boulder-based company that makes CBD and THC-infused beverages.
While Katechis wasn’t directly involved with Veritas’ mix-pack initiative, it certainly echoes the feelings he had about helping consumers reinvent cannabis in ways that feel right to them. familiar.
“I just had the experience of living in the craft beer world and the beverage world before a lot of things changed the landscape. I would say canned beer specifically,” Katechis said in April, s speaking on behalf of Weller Cans will supplant bottles and become the predominant format for packaged craft beer.
Speaking of the general boom in locally made beer, Katechis said, “We not only helped educate the retailer and the wholesaler, but our mantra was that we went out and educated the consumer, and that helped expand the category as a whole. And I feel like the THC user is in the same boat right now.
News
Sources – Fox and ESPN to enter talks with Big 12 on upcoming conference TV deal
Fox and ESPN have agreed to engage in discussions with the Big 12 over the league’s next television deal, sources have told ESPN.
The imminent opening of these conversations is significant, as they come more than a year and a half before the league’s television contract calls for a formal and exclusive negotiation window with the two current partners. This development allows the Big 12, which has a contract until the 2024 football season, to potentially secure tangible future revenue figures for its member schools and potential additions.
The conversations could lead to contract negotiations over an extension, which would be a distinct advantage for the Big 12 as they navigate this uncertain time in college sports.
There is no formal window on those conversations between the Big 12 and ESPN and Fox, which are expected to begin soon. If no deal is reached, the conference can still reach a deal through a more traditional schedule.
For TV stations, the talks do not affect the formal negotiation window in contracts. If nothing happens from those conversations, the networks are keeping the formal negotiation window in February 2024. This opening of talks essentially gives Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark and the conference’s television partners two chances to engage.
“[Yormark] doing what he should be doing, trying to gain an advantage,” an industry source told ESPN.
If the Big 12 talks with ESPN and Fox turn into negotiations, it would likely be for a short-term extension that gives clarity to the league after the current deal expires after the 2024-25 college year.
The willingness of Big 12 TV partners to come to the table could dampen a big Pac-12 advantage in the conference TV landscape. At the Pac-12 media days, commissioner George Kliavkoff said the league was in “the enviable position of being next to market” after the Big Ten.
The Pac-12 still has two years left on its television contract, and the league announced in July that its board of directors had authorized the conference to begin negotiations for its next media rights deal. It’s unclear how much it helped the Pac-12.
Before the Big 12 planning talks, the advantage of the Pac-12 in the television landscape was that the conference could give tangible numbers to its member schools and any potential additions. With the Big 12 still having three years left on its deal, the prevailing idea was that the conference could only give out projected numbers, which would pose a risk to any school considering joining the league.
The Big 12 and Pac-12 have been trying to find an edge after suffering significant member losses over the past year.
Last summer, the Big 12 lost Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, which is expected to happen in 2025. This summer, the Pac-12 lost USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, which is slated for 2024. The losses left the leagues trying to launch new identities, with the Big 12 adding UCF, BYU, Cincinnati and Houston.
Yormark’s comments about the Big 12 being “open for business” on media days were met with cold air by Kliavkoff. At the Pac-12 media days, Kliavkoff fired back, “As for the Big 12 opening, I appreciate that. We haven’t decided yet whether we’re going to shop there or not.”
Yormark then expanded on his “open for business” comments, telling the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: “It means this conference is not going to stall any longer. We are going to be very proactive. We are going to explore and identify any opportunities that create value at all respects. Is expansion part of ‘opening for business’? One hundred percent. But it’s only a small part.”
News
Best Whisky In India: Top Picks For Best Whisky 2022
Whisky, more commonly known as whiskey in the U.S., made from grain mash, including malted barley and other cereals, distilled to an alcohol content of 40%–96% abv. Scotland and Ireland are the two main sources of top-quality whiskies enjoyed around the world today. India’s whisky market is one of the fastest growing in the world, and now has a wide variety of whiskies that range from affordable to exorbitantly expensive Below are our picks for the best whisky in India for 2022.
Also, Read – Fun Drinking Game You Can Play At Your In-House Party
Best Whisky And Best Scotch Whisky In India List:
1. Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky
This blended malt whisky has a character of whiskey and light caramel, with notes of oak, and honey. With hints of smoke from being matured in ex-sherry casks, this whiskey is smooth with vanilla sweetness and a finish of peppermint. It’s a really affordable option for people who are new to Scotch whisky but would like to try something different. The only downside is that it doesn’t come in bottles smaller than 700ml so it’s not the best choice if you want to take it out of the house.
2. Amrut Fusion Single Malt Whisky – Best Whisky In India
The Amrut Fusion Single Malt is my personal favorite whisky in India. It has been winning awards left and right, including the double gold medal at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2018. So, I like this one because it’s light and sweet, but also robust enough to stand up to seasoned drinker palates. The 10-year matured single malt has an underlying vanilla flavor that accents perfectly with its oakwood notes.
3. Johnnie Walker Double Black
Johnnie Walker Double Black is the signature blend for Johnnie Walker, taking everything that made his earlier iconic blends successful and enhancing them. While initially overshadowed by the success of the popular Blue Label, the Double Black has grown to be Johnnie Walker’s most successful brand in recent years. The key to its success? Bold flavors with a smooth finish.
4. Paul John Brilliance Whisky – Best Whisky In India
Whisky, the favorite drink of many in the world, is now being popularized in India, due to its rising popularity among whisky lovers. Paul John’s Brilliance Whisky has also been mentioned as one of the best whiskies to be produced by Paul John. With a 95 score and being featured on World’s Best 50 Whiskies List and having received accolades such as Top Rated and Editor’s Choice, so, this whisky is worth trying for all whiskey enthusiasts out there.
5. Jameson Irish Whisky – Best Whisky In India
Ireland is the birthplace of whiskey. Dubliners have consumed more whiskey than anywhere else in the world. So, Jameson Irish Whiskey is one of the best-selling whiskeys globally, and it also makes our list of best whiskies. The drink gets its color from barley malt, as well as apples that give it a mellow sweetness. It has hints of dried fruit, vanilla, and oak.
6. Chivas Regal 12-Year-Old – Best Whisky In India
Produced in the Speyside region of Scotland. Chivas Regal 12-Year-Old is not just among the world’s finest whiskies, but one of its most affordable. The cask-strength whisky combines spicy, fruity flavors with a distinctive smoky taste that has become a signature. So, there’s also an 18-year-old expression and it might be even better than the 12-year-old.
7. The Balvenie 14-Year-Old Doublewood Single Malt Scotch
Scotland has long been famous for its whisky production. With distilleries across the country producing this alcoholic beverage. Produced by William Grant & Sons Ltd., this particular whisky was distilled at Balvenie Distillery (near Perth). It was matured for 14 years in oak casks and then finished with French Oak chips before bottling. The product is a rich golden color with a nose of vanilla and honey. So, it balances out the woody flavors from the barrels. The taste is creamy and full-bodied with a lingering sweet finish.
India is a hub for whisky enthusiasts, who are constantly searching for their next favorite tipple. So, with such a wide variety of Indian whiskies to choose from, it can be hard to pick which ones are best. Here’s our guide on some of the top picks we recommend checking out in 2022.
The post Best Whisky In India: Top Picks For Best Whisky 2022 appeared first on MEWS.
