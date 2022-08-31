News
Heat’s NBA free-agency whirlwind ends with four answers, two departures, lingering questions
In a vacuum, Markieff Morris’ move this week to the Brooklyn Nets in NBA free agency is just another case of a Miami Heat roulette at power forward.
Since center Bam Adebayo became a Heat starter in 2019-20, starting every appearance since, the Heat at power forward have gone through James Johnson, Kelly Olynyk, Jae Crowder, KZ Okpala, Chris Silva, Precious Achiuwa, P.J. Tucker and Morris.
But while the departure of Tucker this summer stung, there was no virtually no chance of a Morris return once Dewayne Dedmon and Victor Oladipo were retained in July at the start of free agency.
So now, all six Heat players who stood as free agents on July 1 have been accounted for, with four retained, and no outsiders added from the NBA’s offseason pool.
P.J. Tucker: This likely will go down as one of the oddest free-agency negotiations in the Heat’s 35 seasons.
Initially, the Heat balked at a three-year fully guaranteed contract for the 37-year-old forward, but eventually relented.
At that point, the Heat put forward a three-year, $27 million deal, the most they could offer while retaining flexibility with their mid-level exception and avoiding being hard capped for the entire 2022-23 season.
Tucker, though, was insistent on the full $10.5 million mid-level exception as a 2022-23 salary, insistent on his first career $10 million annual salary, not the $8.4 million the Heat offered for the coming season (the most they could offer without utilizing exception money).
Through creative strategizing with 76ers free agent James Harden, Philadelphia was able to come up with that starting point for a three-year, $33.2 million Tucker contract, built off the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception.
Heat teammates tried to implore Tucker to stay, noting that the lack of Florida income tax made the offers practically identical. Tucker would not relent.
Caleb Martin: This was another free-agency negotiation that came with a ticking clock.
With Martin a restricted free agent, the Heat were aware of an outside team that was on the verge of extending an offer sheet to the versatile forward, which would have forced the Heat to match that team’s terms or lose Martin.
So, instead, the Heat proactively offered their entire full taxpayer mid-level exception, a 2022-23 salary of $6.5 million, as part of a three-year, $20.4 million contract.
Had the Heat offered the mid-level exception to Tucker, they then would have been limited to a starting point of the $4.1 million bi-annual exception to Martin, one a contract that would have been limited by league rule to two years at $8.4 million total.
Victor Oladipo: This turned into a tale of two contracts.
Oladipo, who had Bird Rights with the Heat, allowing for a starting point up to the maximum, initially was linked to a one-year, $11 million Heat agreement.
The contract then was reworked to a two-year, $18.2 million deal, with an $8.7 million salary for the upcoming season, one that helped the Heat stay below the punitive luxury tax, and includes a player option in the second year.
By taking a two-year deal instead of a one-year deal, Oladipo ceded veto power on a trade. He instead becomes trade eligible on Jan. 15.
Dewayne Dedmon: Dedmon doubled last season’s minimum salary to a somewhat surprising $4.7 million for 2022-23 (secured through Bird Rights) as part of a two-year contract that also has elements favorable to the Heat.
Because it is a two-year deal, Dedmon ceded the veto power on a trade he would have had on a one-year deal, eligible to be dealt starting Jan. 15. In addition, his entire $4.3 million salary in the 2023-24 second year of the deal is non-guaranteed, with a Heat deadline for a decision in July.
Udonis Haslem: While it wasn’t until last week when the Heat and Haslem announced the agreement on another one-year contract at the $2.9 million veteran minimum, the Heat had been operating since the start of free agency in July under the expectation that the 42-year-old was returning for a 20th season.
Despite Haslem’s 2022-23 contract counting at $1.8 million against the salary cap (the NBA pays the difference, as part of the minimum-salary program), it leaves the Heat without ample funds below the luxury tax to add a 15th and final player to the standard roster.
Markieff Morris: So, in essence, once the Heat became aware that Haslem was returning, there was no room for an additional player after the Martin, Oladipo and Dedmon agreements.
The only pathway for a Morris return likely would have been if the Heat turned in his direction instead of bringing back Dedmon as insurance at center in case second-year Omer Yurtseven struggles.
Instead, Morris winds up on a non-guaranteed tryout deal with the Nets after a lone Heat season limited by his early-season run-in with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic to 17 regular-season appearances and one in the playoffs.
()
News
Ravens call for former Jets LB Del’Shawn Phillips to waiver – The Denver Post
The Ravens claimed former New York Jets linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips on Wednesday, adding another potential special teams contributor to their roster of 53 players.
The Ravens will have to make room for Phillips, who the Jets released on Tuesday as part of their latest wave of roster cuts. General manager Eric Decosta can free up places on the roster by sending players to injured reserve, releasing them or trading them.
Phillips, who played in all 17 games last season and started one for the Jets, had 31 tackles, including two for loss, a sack and a quarterback hit. He led the Jets in special teams snaps, a plus for a Ravens team that lost defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. and inside linebacker Chris Board this offseason, who led the team in snaps last year. .
On defense, Phillips lined up primarily as an off-ball linebacker, according to Pro Football Focus. He also saw time as an outside linebacker, starting along the line of scrimmage. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Phillips, who was undrafted from Illinois in 2019, averaged about 9.4 defensive snaps per game.
None of the 15 Ravens waived on Tuesday, including defensive lineman Isaiah Mack and rookie running back Tyler Badie, being claimed by another team. They are eligible to join the Ravens’ 16-man practice squad, which meets on Wednesday.
()
denverpost sports
News
Vikings looking for practice-squad QB after Kellen Mond, Sean Mannion go elsewhere
The Vikings are looking for a quarterback for the practice squad after Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion both have gone elsewhere.
Both Mond and Mannion were waived on Tuesday. Mond was claimed by the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday and Mannion elected to sign with Seattle’s practice squad instead of Minnesota’s.
The Vikings had been looking at Mannion as a candidate for the practice squad but he decided Seattle was a better option. He spent time in training camp with the Seahawks last year and believes their quarterback situation provides a better opportunity.
When it was began trending toward Mannion going to Seattle, a source said the Vikings were looking at Mond for their practice squad. But he was claimed by the Browns. So the Vikings will need a third quarterback for practices behind starter Kirk Cousins and backup Nick Mullens, who are both on the 53-man roster.
The Vikings on Wednesday were busy assembling their 16-man practice squad. Source said they have agreed to deals with guard Kyle Hinton, wide receiver Trishton Jackson, linebacker William Kwenkeu, tight end Nick Muse, defensive tackle T.J. Smith, center Josh Sokol, running back Bryant Koback and safety Myles Dorn. All were waived Tuesday, when NFL rosters had to be trimmed to the regular-season maximum of 53.
The Vikings on Wednesday did not claim any players off waivers.
News
Reds look to build on Bournemouth 9-0 as Alexander Isak set to make debut but Allan Saint-Maximin out injured
Liverpool will be looking to build on their crushing 9-0 win over Bournemouth when they entertain Newcastle tonight.
After a poor start to the new Premier League campaign, Jurgen Klopp’s side prepared well with a devastating victory over the Cherries on Saturday.
The Reds are now hoping to take off running and climb the upper echelons.
- The game at Anfield is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
- Newcastle remain unbeaten this season but have drawn their last three games, including a 1-1 draw against Wolves at the weekend.
- The Toons have already taken a point from Manchester City this season and will be eager to put on a big display at Anfield tonight.
- But the Magpies have a poor record against Liverpool and haven’t beaten them since 2015.
- talkSPORT will have updates throughout the day and you can listen via our radio player below
Follow our live match blog for regular updates…
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Ravens claim former Jets LB Del’Shawn Phillips off waivers
The Ravens claimed former New York Jets linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips off waivers Wednesday, adding another potential special teams contributor to their 53-man roster.
The Ravens will need to make space for Phillips, whom the Jets released Tuesday as part of their final wave of roster cuts. General manager Eric Decosta can free up roster spots by sending players to injured reserve, releasing them or trading them.
Phillips, who played in all 17 games last season and started one for the Jets, had 31 tackles, including two tackles for loss, a sack and a quarterback hit. He led the Jets in special teams snaps, an asset for a Ravens team that this offseason lost defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. and inside linebacker Chris Board, who topped the team in snaps there last year.
On defense, Phillips lined up mostly as an off-ball linebacker, according to Pro Football Focus. He also saw some time as an outside linebacker, starting along the line of scrimmage. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Phillips, who went undrafted out of Illinois in 2019, averaged about 9.4 defensive snaps per game.
None of the 15 Ravens waived Tuesday, most notably defensive lineman Isaiah Mack and rookie running back Tyler Badie, were claimed by another team. They’re eligible to rejoin the Ravens’ 16-man practice squad, which will be assembled Wednesday.
()
News
Emma Heming applauds and defends ‘grief’ amid Bruce Willis’ aphasia
Emma Heming quoted her husband Bruce Willis while applauding haters who criticized her “grief” amid her battle with aphasia.
“When you’re not allowed to talk about grief, self-care or being human in the world on Grief Awareness Day…,” the model wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday.
” My mouth. But in the words of the great, philosopher and insightful Bruce Willis… “Ah, f–k em.”
Heming also shared screenshots of some of the many hateful comments she received.
One called the 44-year-old a “drama queen”, while another pointed to her age difference with the actor.
“When you marry an old man DECADES older than you, you become their caregivers,” the troll wrote. “That’s why you pledged to deal with it and stop complaining.”
A third told Heming to ‘stop whining’, noting she would do ‘great’ with the 67-year-old actor’s money while another denounced her ‘boring…victim attitude’ .
Heming shared her husband’s diagnosis in March, writing via Instagram that the ‘Armageddon’ star’s cognitive abilities were “affected” by aphasia, which is characterized by difficulty understanding and expressing speech.
Heming told followers on Tuesday that she embarked on a “summer of self-discovery” in order to “live alongside” her “crippling” grief.
“[I’m] find new hobbies, get out of my comfort zone and stay active,” she captioned a video showcasing some of her recent activities.
“Like my daughter-in-law [Scout Willis] told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love,” Heming concluded. “I hope you find some comfort there too.”
She has previously spoken about the importance of looking after herself while helping Bruce and their daughters, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.
“I don’t nurture myself perfectly, but I do know that I have some very basic needs,” Heming told The Bump in May, adding that she often “struggles” with self-care.
“I put my family’s needs before my own,” she says. “That amount of caring for everyone else in my family had impacted my mental health and my overall health, and it didn’t help anyone in my family.”
New York Post
News
Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, with the highly pathogenic disease being detected in a commercial turkey flock in western Minnesota, officials said Wednesday.
The disease was detected after a farm in Meeker County reported an increase in mortality last weekend, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health said. Tests confirmed the disease Tuesday evening. The flock was euthanized to stop the spread.
It was the first detection of avian influenza in Minnesota since May 31, when a backyard flock was struck in Becker County, and the first in the Midwest since a backyard flock in Indiana on June 9. However, there have been several detections in western states in July and August, including California, Washington, Oregon, Utah, plus a few in some eastern states.
“While the timing of this detection is a bit sooner than we anticipated, we have been preparing for a resurgence of the avian influenza we dealt with this spring,” said Dr. Shauna Voss, the board’s senior veterinarian. “HPAI is here and biosecurity is the first line of defense to protect your birds.”
Across the country, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 414 flocks in 39 states have been affected since February, costing producers over 40 million birds, mostly commercial turkeys and chickens. The disease has struck 81 Minnesota flocks this year, requiring the killing of nearly 2.7 million birds.
Minnesota produces more turkeys annually than any other state.
This year’s outbreak contributed to a spike in egg and meat prices, and killed an alarming number of bald eagles and other wild birds. It also affected some zoos. It appeared to be waning in June, but officials warned then that another surge could take hold this fall.
The disease is typically carried by migrating birds. It only occasionally affects humans, such as farm workers, and the USDA keeps poultry from infected flocks out of the food supply. A widespread outbreak in 2015 killed 50 million birds across 15 states and cost the federal government nearly $1 billion.
Heat’s NBA free-agency whirlwind ends with four answers, two departures, lingering questions
Ravens call for former Jets LB Del’Shawn Phillips to waiver – The Denver Post
Vikings looking for practice-squad QB after Kellen Mond, Sean Mannion go elsewhere
Reds look to build on Bournemouth 9-0 as Alexander Isak set to make debut but Allan Saint-Maximin out injured
Ravens claim former Jets LB Del’Shawn Phillips off waivers
Fed Reserve Eyes Payment Facilitation System ‘FedNow’ Launch
Emma Heming applauds and defends ‘grief’ amid Bruce Willis’ aphasia
Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected
NYPD officer punches woman on sidewalk during video arrest in Harlem – The Denver Post
Bitcoin Short Exposure Surge To New All-Time High
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People