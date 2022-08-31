‘Hey, grab your bean burrito and go’: California man arrested after racist rant at Taco Bell

A California man has been charged with a hate crime after he was caught on video hurling racial slurs and abusing a man at a Taco Bell restaurant, shouting at him: ‘this is not India’ .

Singh Tejinder, 37, of Union City, met Krishnan Jayaraman at a Taco Bell in Fremont, San Francisco Bay on August 21.

He is seen confronting Jayaraman and hurling insults at him, calling him a “filthy Hindu”, repeatedly using the N-word, and saying that Jayaraman was a vegetarian and at one point even spit on his victim.

“He said, ‘Hey, get your bean burrito and go. You are a vegetarian, aren’t you? You don’t eat beef. You should eat beef. You Indians should eat beef,” Jayaraman said.

Tejinder, who in the charging documents gives his ethnicity as “Asian/Indian”, was caught on video saying, “B****, this isn’t India!” You screwed up India, and now you screwed up America.

In an interview with ABC7 News, Jayaraman recalled the man, saying, “You are a Hindu who bathes in cow urine.”

Cows are considered sacred animals that they cannot eat in the Hindu religion and Tejinder repeatedly urges Jayaraman to order a beef taco.

Singh Tejinder, 37, of Union City, was charged with a hate crime after the August 21 attack

Tejinder said to him, “You are disgusting, dog. You look mean. Don’t go out in public like that again.

Jayaraman called the police, waiting inside the restaurant even after receiving his food order and silently checking in.

“I didn’t see the point of trying to hire someone who is determined to fight and wants me to hire,” he said. “He was so close to my face. He was throwing his dollars in my face. He was spitting everywhere.

He added that he feared that if he walked towards his car, the man would follow him.

He said he was scared by the incident and upset to learn of his attacker’s ethnicity.

“To be honest with you, I was scared,” he told NBC News.

“On the one hand, I was furious, but I was afraid that this guy would get too belligerent and then come after me?”

When Jayaraman heard his racist attacker say words in Hindi and use Punjabi towards the end of the confrontation, he realized that Tejinder might be of Indian descent, but aligned with a Sikh nationalist independence movement in northern India known as the Khalistan movement.

“F**k Indira Gandhi, n****,” Tejinder is heard saying, in reference to India’s female prime minister who was assassinated by Sikh nationalists in 1984.

Krishnan Jayaraman was picked on by Tejinder, racially assaulted and spat on

Jayaraman explained: “Towards the end of the video, he said the late prime minister’s name and threw an F-bomb at him.” And then I realized, oh my god, maybe he’s Indian.

“This group, the Khalistan group, was considered a terrorist organization in India,” Jayaraman said. “At that time, it occurred to me that he might be someone who has an ulterior motive to do all these things.”

The man is heard saying to Jayaraman: “You are the ones who came to the East India Company, you are the ones who knelt down first”. It’s your people who bowed their heads, b****!’

The confrontation lasted more than eight minutes until police arrived to arrest Tejinder, and Jayaraman criticized Taco Bell employees for not intervening directly.

“A lot of these employees were so busy, but they are ahead. They see him abusing me,” he said.

‘So I thought, at least they’ll ask him to leave the establishment. That’s probably what most franchises would do. I mean, I don’t know what Taco Bell’s policies are.

Some Hindus in the local community have spoken of an increase in Hinduphobic behavior across the country.

“I think this video is so awful,” Pushpita Prasad told NBC Bay Area. “It’s kind of what we’ve been dreading for a while. We have seen an increasing number of attacks on American Hindus.

Tejinder insulted and ranted about Jayaraman for more than eight minutes, at one point waving a fistful of dollars

Tejinder was charged Monday with hate crimes in violation of civil rights, assault and disturbing the peace by offensive language, the Fremont Police Department said.

Taco Bell said in a statement it was aware of the incident, calling the actions in the video “disturbing, upsetting and inconsistent with the brand’s inclusive values ​​of respecting and welcoming customers of all backgrounds.” .

Fremont Police Department Police Chief Sean Washington lamented the incident and called it “despicable.”

“We are here to protect all members of the community, regardless of gender, race, nationality, religion and other differences,” he wrote on Facebook.

“We would like to urge the community to respect each other and immediately report any circumstance like this which, upon investigation, could rise to the level of a crime.

“Fremont is one of the most diverse communities in the country, and we are grateful for the contributions of community members from different cultures and backgrounds.”